Romo a 10,000-1 longshot to win AT&T Byron Nelson
Romo a 10,000-1 longshot to win AT&T Byron Nelson
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has been installed as a 10,000-1 longshot by multiple sportsbooks to win this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson.
It will be Romo’s third appearance on the PGA Tour following sponsors exemptions into the past two Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championships, an opposite field event where he missed the cut in both attempts. While the Byron Nelson features only two of the top 20 players in the world rankings and Romo is a member at Trinity Forest Golf Club, the field will be much stronger than those he has previously faced on Tour.
Caesers Entertainment is a little more bullish on Romo’s chances this week, putting his odds at 2,000-1.
“If you want to compete, you want to play against the best,” Romo told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram this week. “Obviously I understand where I’m at comparatively to the guys in this field. These are the best of the best.”
Romo, 39, will also begin another attempt to qualify for the U.S. Open next week. He has failed in two previous attempts in that effort, but he did reach the sectional qualifying round in 2010, when he was still in the NFL.
Romo’s chances of making the cut in Dallas this week — let alone being in contention on Sunday — would appear astronomical. The next closest longshot listed by Bovada is Australian Stuart Deane at 750-1. A host of lesser-known PGA Tour pros are 500-1.
By comparison, world No. 3 Brooks Koepka is the current favorite at 6.5-1.
“Golf is one of my greatest passions outside my family and football, and I am honored to have the opportunity to compete amongst the pros again in this year’s AT&T Byron Nelson,” Romo said in a release from the tournament in February.
Last fall, Romo reached the second round of qualifying on the Web.com Tour. That followed his July win at the American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe, Nev.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Bucs’ Pierre-Paul fractured neck, surgery possible
Reports: Bucs' Pierre-Paul fractured neck, surgery possible
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul sustained
Reports: Bucs’ Pierre-Paul fractured neck, surgery possible
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul sustained a fractured neck in a single-car crash last week and could require surgery, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.
The 30-year-old will visit neck specialists for opinions, and ESPN reported he will likely need an operation. NFL Network reported Pierre-Paul could indeed be headed for surgery — which would carry a recovery time of five to six months — but added there is hope the injury could heal on its own, and he could be ready for the start of the season.
The Buccaneers issued a statement that did not acknowledge the specific injury but confirmed the evaluation process is ongoing.
“As we stated last week following the news of Jason’s auto accident, our immediate concern was for both Jason and his passenger,” general manager Jason Licht said in the statement. “While Jason was treated and released in south Florida the same day of the accident, we wanted to ensure that our medical team had an opportunity to perform a thorough evaluation here in Tampa, and that process is currently ongoing.”
The accident occurred around 5 a.m. Thursday in Broward County, Fla., and Pierre-Paul was taken to the hospital and released later that day. NFL Network reported Tuesday that Pierre-Paul’s car went off the road after it hydroplaned during a rain storm.
Pierre-Paul was not ticketed.
He missed time due to an off-field injury in 2015, when he lost a finger and part of a second finger in a fireworks accident in Miami on July 4 of that year.
Pierre-Paul was traded from the New York Giants to the Buccaneers in March 2018, a year after signing a four-year, $62 million extension. He had 12.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and 16 tackles for loss in 16 games in 2018, his highest marks since 2014.
–Field Level Media
Daly OK’d to use golf cart at PGA Championship
Daly OK'd to use golf cart at PGA Championship Daly OK’d to use golf cart at PGA Championship
If John Daly makes a run for the PGA Championship title beginning May 16 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y., he’ll be propelled by a golf cart.
The winner of the 1991 PGA Championship, who has an injured left knee and said he has osteoarthritis in his right knee that prevents him from walking 18 holes, was given approval Tuesday by the PGA of America to ride a cart after applying through an Americans with Disabilities Act policy.
Casey Martin was the most recent player to ride a cart in a major championship, doing so at the U.S. Open at San Francisco’s Olympic Club in 1998 and 2012.
A former British Open winner, Daly, bothered by the aching right knee, skipped the event last year at Carnoustie because he was denied a request to use a cart.
“Sorry…really tried these last 2 days to compete & walk, my rt knee osteoarthritis is unbearable. It would have been nice to have gotten a cart but unfortunately was turned down by our tour board. I couldn’t even hit balls this am!” he wrote on Twitter.
Prior to that, he withdrew from the U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs after the USGA denied the same request.
He also explained the situation on Twitter, writing, “I had to WD from the U.S. Senior Open. The deteriorating osteoarthritis isn’t helping my rt knee. I fall under the ADANational but USGA turned down a cart for me this week. Just going to give the knee a rest. Don’t know what’s ahead for me.”
Daly, 53, still competes in PGA Tour Champions tournaments because cart use is permitted. He finished in a tie for 27th at last week’s Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands Country Club, trailing champion Scott McCarron by 13 strokes.
–Field Level Media
Namath on alcohol: ‘I would drink all day sometimes’
Namath on alcohol: 'I would drink all day sometimes' Namath on alcohol: ‘I would drink all day sometimes’
An infamous sideline interview during the 2003 football season is what gave legendary quarterback Joe Namath the motivation he needed to stop drinking, he writes in a new autobiography released Tuesday.
In the book, “All the Way: My Life in Four Quarters,” Namath described the aftermath of the awkward interview with ESPN’s Suzy Kolber, the one in which he told her he wanted to kiss her.
“I saw it as a blessing in disguise,” said Namath, 75, who has acknowledged he was drunk during the interview. “I had embarrassed my friends and family and could not escape that feeling. I haven’t had a drink since.”
Namath reveals a lifetime of drinking in the book and says he drank too much because a voice in his head, which he nicknamed “Slick,” told him to.
“Every now and then Slick whispers, but having a name for him makes me listen to him differently. And, health-wise, I’d probably be dead by now if I hadn’t stopped drinking,” Namath wrote.
The book retells Namath’s life from the New York Jets’ upset win in Super Bowl III to his concerns about brain injuries associated with the game to his personal life. He discusses his divorce from his wife, Deborah, which was fueled in part by his drinking.
In turn, his divorce drove his drinking even more.
“The drinking was what would kick my butt for a long time,” he says. “I believe any of us can be brought to our knees whether from physical or emotional pain. Over the years, I learned how fragile we humans can be. Emotionally, I used that as an excuse to start drinking again. … I would drink all day sometimes.”
Namath played 13 seasons in the NFL, the first 12 with the Jets and the final one in 1977 with the Los Angeles Rams. “Broadway Joe” was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Patriots to sign OT Veldheer
Reports: Patriots to sign OT Veldheer
The New England Patriots will sign
Reports: Patriots to sign OT Veldheer
The New England Patriots will sign free agent offensive tackle Jared Veldheer to a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million later this week, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.
According to SiriusXM NFL, the minimum value will be $3.5 million, with up to $3 million in additional escalators.
The delay in the signing likely has to do with the compensatory pick formula, as any signings after Tuesday won’t count in the league’s system for awarding compensatory picks. The Patriots are currently expected to receive two third-round and two sixth-round picks next year, according to OverTheCap.com.
Veldheer, who turns 32 in June, started 12 games at right tackle for the Denver Broncos last season after being acquired via trade, allowing just one sack but committing seven penalties.
He spent the previous four years with the Arizona Cardinals, playing primarily left tackle before moving to the right side in 2017. A third-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2010, Veldheer has 113 starts in 118 games through nine seasons, with the majority at left tackle.
Incumbent left tackle Trent Brown left for the Oakland Raiders in free agency, though 2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn is expected to get the first shot at starting on Tom Brady’s blind side. New England also lost swing tackle LaAdrian Waddle to the Buffalo Bills in free agency.
–Field Level Media
Report: Patriots to sign OT Veldheer
Report: Patriots to sign OT Veldheer
The New England Patriots will sign
Report: Patriots to sign OT Veldheer
The New England Patriots will sign free agent offensive tackle Jared Veldheer later this week, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
The delay in the signing likely has to do with the compensatory pick formula, as any signings after Tuesday won’t count in the league’s system for awarding compensatory picks. The Patriots are currently expected to receive two third-round and two sixth-round picks next year, according to OverTheCap.com.
Veldheer, who turns 32 in June, started 12 games at right tackle for the Denver Broncos last season after being acquired via trade, allowing just one sack but committing seven penalties.
He spent the previous four years with the Arizona Cardinals, playing primarily left tackle before moving to the right side in 2017. A third-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2010, Veldheer has 113 starts in 118 games through nine seasons, with the majority at left tackle.
Incumbent left tackle Trent Brown left for the Oakland Raiders in free agency, though 2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn is expected to get the first shot at starting on Tom Brady’s blind side. New England also lost swing tackle LaAdrian Waddle to the Buffalo Bills in free agency.
–Field Level Media
NFL launches training academy in London
NFL launches training academy in London
The NFL will open a training academy
NFL launches training academy in London
The NFL will open a training academy in London this fall for teenagers who want to tackle the sport.
Starting in September, the NFL Academy will offer student-athletes ages 16 to 18 “the opportunity to combine education with the life skills and intensive training in the sport under full-time professional coaches,” the league said in a statement Tuesday.
Sponsored by Nike and headquartered at Barnet and Southgate College in North London, the academy hopes to identify and develop players who could go on to play college football in the United States.
“This is an opportunity to make a real difference to the lives of many young people, regardless of their experience of our sport. It is also an opportunity for us to create a pathway for players to get into the American college system and maybe even to the NFL itself,” NFL UK managing director Alistair Kirkwood said.
Recruitment for the first class of approximately 80 students will take place through tryouts over the next three months. More details are available online at nflacademy.com.
Many high-profile current and former NFL stars have pledged to support the academy’s efforts as ambassadors and also by mentoring participants through regular visits, including London-born Osi Umenyiora, a two-time Super Bowl-winning defensive end with the New York Giants, and Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice.
Also confirmed are Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, British-born Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi, and London-raised Carolina Panthers defensive end Efe Obada.
“American football changed my life and I have seen it change the lives of many others,” Ajayi said. “I am looking forward to helping the students at the NFL Academy reach their potential, whether it is as students or football players. Maybe I will be playing with some of them in the NFL one day.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Raiders, Incognito have ‘mutual interest,’ but waiting
Report: Raiders, Incognito have 'mutual interest,' but waiting
The Oakland
Report: Raiders, Incognito have ‘mutual interest,’ but waiting
The Oakland Raiders and free agent guard Richie Incognito have “strong mutual interest” but are waiting to see if the NFL disciplines Incognito for his arrest last summer, ESPN reported Tuesday.
Per ESPN, Incognito’s visit to the team is complete, and he’s returning to Arizona to work out while awaiting word on possible punishment under the league’s personal conduct policy.
Incognito was arrested in August during an incident at an Arizona funeral home following his father’s death. He pleaded guilty last month to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 11 months of probation and a 90-day suspended jail sentence.
The 35-year-old last played for the Buffalo Bills in 2017. He announced his retirement in April 2018 due to health reasons.
“My liver and kidneys are shutting down,” Incognito told the Buffalo News at that time. “The stress is killing me. It’s just about doing what’s right. I just want to be in the Hall of Fame.”
A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Incognito has started 150 career games with the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins and Bills. He was suspended by the Dolphins in 2013 after being accused of bullying teammate Jonathan Martin, and he sat out the 2014 season.
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said earlier this week the starting job at left guard is “wide open.” Previous starter Kelechi Osemele was traded to the New York Jets this spring.
–Field Level Media
Stafford’s wife continues recovery from brain surgery
Stafford's wife continues recovery from brain surgery Stafford’s wife continues recovery from brain surgery
Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, credited her surgeon for saving her hearing as he operated last month to remove a brain tumor.
Tuesday, on Instagram, she thanked Dr. Gregory Thompson of the University of Michigan for his patience and persistence during the 12-hour surgery, which she said was complicated by a rare artery.
“When he opened me up, he saw an ‘anomalous’ artery that is normally not there. In his 2000 cases, he had seen it ONE other time. BUT bc it was so rare, he & his team wrote a paper on it for other surgeons,” Stafford wrote. “Then, God sent him me & although surprised when he cut in to see the artery, he was confident & prepared. He took his time & was patient. There was a moment when they thought I might have lost my hearing completely. He made everyone & everything stop, they all sat, & waited for some time.. the audio wave returned. His patience saved my hearing, as well as my face. You read right, he PRESERVED MY HEARING!”
Stafford had a setback when she was readmitted to the hospital briefly for help with pain management, but since then, she has continued to share her recovery journey on Instagram. She has posted two photos of her holding their children — the Staffords have three young daughters — and another workout photo at the gym, writing she was tired but optimistic.
“Knowing each day my energy, balance, dizziness and nausea will get better so always looking forward to tomorrow,” she wrote.
–Field Level Media
49ers’ Sherman on Bosa: ‘If he’s a bad teammate, we’ll address’
49ers' Sherman on Bosa: 'If he's a bad teammate, we'll address'
Veteran
49ers’ Sherman on Bosa: ‘If he’s a bad teammate, we’ll address’
Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman said he won’t have any trouble with new San Francisco 49ers teammate Nick Bosa as long as shows up to play.
Bosa, selected No. 2 overall in the NFL draft last month, admitted pre-draft that he had scrubbed his Twitter account clean of anything that could be considered political. The former Ohio State defensive end had tweeted his support for President Donald Trump, and also criticized former 49ers quarterback-turned-social activist Colin Kaepernick.
“I had to,” Bosa told ESPN. “There is a chance I might end up in San Francisco.”
And that he did, but the outspoken Sherman said the team is ready to welcome Bosa to the locker room.
“It’s not like something where guys are like, ‘Hey man, what about what you said?’ No. No. If he can play, he can play. If he can’t play, he won’t be here,” Sherman told the Sacramento Bee. “But at the end of the day, that’s all that matters in football. Is he getting sacks on Sunday? Is he helping our team? Is he being a good teammate? Those are things that matter.
“Now, if he’s a bad teammate, that’s something we’ll address.”
–Field Level Media
Jets RB Bell working out solo again
Jets RB Bell working out solo again
Le'Veon Bell plans to
Jets RB Bell working out solo again
Le’Veon Bell plans to go it alone during offseason workouts, skipping voluntary team sessions with the New York Jets two months after signing a contract with $27 million guaranteed.
Bell preferred his Miami-area digs for offseason training as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, including his full year spent in relative exile as a holdout. General manager Mike Maccagnan did not say whether Bell was expected at the voluntary three-day minicamp with the Jets from April 23-25.
“When it’s time to play football…” Bell wrote on Instagram. “I got to stick to the formula that I know works for me to be the best player I can be…I’m not just tryna win football games, I want a ring. I want to desperately show everybody what I can REALLY do…I’ll take the heat right now, everybody will forget about that once January comes around.”
Bell did not play last season and hasn’t participated in full team workouts for more than 16 months.
He is in a brand new system, playing for a new coach, and chemistry was a stated mission for Jets head coach Adam Gase, hired in January to replace Todd Bowles.
Gase downplayed the absence, crediting Bell for appearing at the team facility for the first week of work. He said Bell also follows installation of the playbook and position-specific work via team-issued iPad.
“He has a pretty good training regimen that he goes through,” Gase said. “He knows how to get his body ready for going through training camp and the regular season. So he’s been doing this for a minute.”
The Jets are scheduled to hold a mandatory three-day minicamp June 4-6. Bell is expected to attend.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cowboys QB Prescott could earn $30M a year
Report: Cowboys QB Prescott could earn $30M a year
Report: Cowboys QB Prescott could earn $30M a year
Negotiations between the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott on a contract that would make the quarterback the highest-paid player in team history are progressing, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Tuesday.
The contract could be worth close to $30 million a year – or more – the newspaper said.
Owner Jerry Jones told Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin on the Rich Eisen Show on Monday that he was confident the deal with Prescott, entering his fourth NFL season, would get done.
“We are sold on Dak,” Jones said. “We do want to have him for the long term. We think he is worthy of investing in for the long term. …
“When you look at the snaps he has had, the situations he has been in and how he has got here and you see he has performed, we see real upside in Dak. You don’t have it all yet. We love the way he logically progresses through a game. You see when the going gets tough when he’s got to come from behind when he turns it loose a little bit. You see him make those plays. He emboldens me to make a deal with him that puts him here for the long term.”
The Cowboys selected Prescott, a Mississippi State product, in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has started every game in three seasons, leading the team to 32 wins and two NFC East titles.
Prescott, who turns 26 in July, has completed 66.1 percent of his passes, throwing for 10,876 yards with 67 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Report: Bucs’ Pierre-Paul fractures neck, may miss season
Report: Bucs' Pierre-Paul fractures neck, may miss season
Jason Pierre-Paul suffered a fractured neck in
Report: Bucs’ Pierre-Paul fractures neck, may miss season
Jason Pierre-Paul suffered a fractured neck in a single-car crash last week, and it could keep the defensive end off the field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.
The 30-year-old will visit neck specialists for opinions on when he could play again, Schefter said.
The accident occurred around 5 a.m. Thursday in Broward County, Fla., and Pierre-Play was taken to the hospital and released later that day.
“Our immediate concern is for the safety and well-being of Jason and his passenger,” general manager Jason Licht said last week. “We have been in contact with Jason and will be getting him further evaluated by our medical staff in the near future.”
Pierre-Paul was not ticketed.
He missed time due to an off-field injury in 2015, when he lost a finger and part of a second finger in a fireworks accident in Miami on July 4 of that year.
Pierre-Paul was traded from the New York Giants to the Buccaneers in March 2018, a year after signing a four-year, $62 million extension. He had 12.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and 16 tackles for loss in 16 games in 2018, his highest marks since 2014.
–Field Level Media
CB Barber to enter Buccaneers’ Ring of Honor
CB Barber to enter Buccaneers' Ring of Honor
Longtime Tampa Bay cornerback
CB Barber to enter Buccaneers’ Ring of Honor
Longtime Tampa Bay cornerback Ronde Barber will become the 13th member of the Buccaneers’ Ring of Honor in September.
The ceremony will take place at halftime of the Buccaneers’ Sept. 22 game against the New York Giants, a game Barber will be working as a member of the FOX broadcast team.
A third-round pick out from Virginia in 1997, Barber spent his entire 16-year career with Tampa Bay. A five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team All-Pro, he helped the Buccaneers win the franchise’s only Super Bowl championship during the 2002 season.
“Ronde Barber personified greatness on and off the field during his 16 seasons as a Buccaneer and we look forward to honoring his remarkable career this upcoming season,” team owner Bryan Glazer said in a statement Tuesday. “His achievements are as impressive as they are long, but Ronde’s most defining qualities were his ultra-competitive nature, his passion for this game, and his love of the Tampa Bay community.”
Barber played in 241 games with 232 starts, both team records. His streak of 215 consecutive starts is tied for sixth-longest in NFL history. He also played in 10 postseason games.
He retired after the 2012 season with 1,231 career tackles, 47 interceptions (eight returned for touchdowns), 15 forced fumbles and 28 sacks.
Barber, twin brother of former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber, is the only player in NFL history with more than 25 sacks and 40 interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Kirk takes leave to confront alcohol abuse, depression
Kirk takes leave to confront alcohol abuse, depression
Chris Kirk is
Kirk takes leave to confront alcohol abuse, depression
Chris Kirk is taking indefinite leave from the PGA Tour to confront issues with alcohol and depression.
Kirk made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday morning.
On the eve of his 34th birthday, Kirk said, “I have already begun a new and better chapter in my life. Thank you to my friends and family for being there for me.”
In an accompanying statement, Kirk wrote, “I have dealt with alcohol abuse and depression for some time now. I thought I could control it, but after multiple relapses, I have come to realize that I can’t fix this on my own. I will be taking an indefinite leave from the PGA Tour to deal with these issues. I don’t know when I will be back, but for now I need my full focus on being the man my family deserves. Thank you for your support.”
Kirk played golf at the University of Georgia and made his Tour debut in 2011.
He has four career PGA Tour wins, most recently in May 2015 at Colonial. He also won twice on the Nationwide Tour in 2010.
–Field Level Media
Panthers to induct Smith, Delhomme into Hall of Honor
Panthers to induct Smith, Delhomme into Hall of Honor Panthers to induct Smith, Delhomme into Hall of Honor
Jake Delhomme and Steve Smith will connect one more time as Carolina Panthers.
The team plans to induct Delhomme and Smith into its Hall of Honor along with offensive tackle Jordan Gross and tight end Wesley Walls. They will join linebacker Sam Mills, who had been the only player honored by the 25-year-old franchise. New owner David Tepper said the additions were “long overdue.”
“I mean, to have one player in the Hall of Honor after 25 years? It was time,” Tepper told Carolinapanthers.com. “It was past due time. One year in, when I got to know a little more about the team, a little more about the history, I think it was the right time.”
Smith is one of the most recognizable players in franchise history for his 13 years with the Panthers. Tepper called Smith via FaceTime, as he did the other three players, to let him know he would be inducted. Smith had 836 catches for 12,197 yards and 67 touchdowns with the Panthers and finished his career with the Baltimore Ravens.
Delhomme played 11 seasons in the NFL and seven with the Panthers, including the 2003 season that ended in a heartbreaking Super Bowl XXXVIII loss to the New England Patriots on Adam Vinatieri’s game-winner in Houston. He passed for 19,258 yards and 120 TDs with Carolina.
Gross played his entire 11-year career with the Panthers. Walls played 14 seasons, seven of them in Carolina.
–Field Level Media
Trump honors Tiger with Presidential Medal of Freedom
Trump honors Tiger with Presidential Medal of Freedom
Less than a
Trump honors Tiger with Presidential Medal of Freedom
Less than a month after his historic victory at the Masters, Tiger Woods visited the White House on Monday and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump.
Considered the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Medal of Freedom went to a professional golfer for the fourth time. Arnold Palmer (2004) and Jack Nicklaus (2005) received it from then-President George W. Bush. In 2014, President Barack Obama gave it to Charlie Sifford, the first African-American to join the PGA Tour.
Woods on Monday said Sifford was “like the grandpa I never had,” and he named his 10-year-old son Charlie after the golfer who died in 2015.
Saying Woods, who completed a long comeback by winning his fifth Masters title in April, is “a global symbol of American excellence, devotion and drive,” Trump heaped more praise on him during a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.
“Tiger, we are inspired by everything you’ve become and attained. The job you’ve done is incredible,” Trump said. “Your spectacular achievements on the golf course, your triumph over physical adversity and your relentless will to win, win, win; these qualities embody the American spirit of pushing boundaries, defying limits and always striving for greatness.”
Woods played a round with President Trump in Jupiter, Fla., in February. As a longtime business associate of the president, Woods designed an 18-hole course in Dubai to be managed by The Trump Organization.
Woods’ mother, girlfriend, children and caddie attended the ceremony, and were recognized by Trump. He also paid tribute to Woods’ late father, Earl, and called him “a very special guy also.”
Woods, 43, has 15 major victories, three shy of Jack Nicklaus’ record, and went more than a decade without winning a major while battling personal issues and injuries. His last victory at Augusta National had come in 2005.
“This has been an unbelievable experience and … everyone here has seen and been with me for them, some of you for my entire life, and some of you for more than half my life,” Woods said. “You’ve seen the good and the bad, the highs and the lows, and I would not be in this position without your help.
“I tried to hang in there and I tried to come back and play the great game of golf again. I’ve been lucky enough to have the opportunity to do it again, and … the amazing Masters experience that I just had a few weeks ago is probably the highlight of what I’ve accomplished so far in my life on the golf course.”
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Seahawks LB Wagner prepared for Seattle swan song
NFL notebook: Seahawks LB Wagner prepared for Seattle swan song NFL notebook: Seahawks LB Wagner prepared for Seattle swan song
Bobby Wagner expects 2019 to be his final season with the Seattle Seahawks. The four-time All-Pro wants to retire as a Seahawk, he said, but grasps the reality that comes with paying your quarterback more than $35 million per season.
Already Wagner watched the Seahawks let go of cornerback Richard Sherman, defensive end Michael Bennett, safety Earl Thomas and most recently trade franchise-tagged defensive end Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs.
“I’m preparing like this is my last year as a Seahawk. If it is, I want to make sure I go out with a bang and make sure I give the city something to remember,” Wagner told NFL Network.
Wagner’s contract is set to expire at the end of the 2019 season, paying him $10.5 million in base salary. Wagner will be 30 during the 2020 season. While his expiration date is debatable, his production with the Seahawks is undeniable. He has more tackles in the last five seasons than anyone in the NFL.
–Suspended wide receiver Martavis Bryant is planning to apply for reinstatement in the near future, ESPN reported.
Bryant, a former member of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders, has been suspended three times in the past four years for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Bryant hopes to sign with an NFL team before training camps open in July.
On Monday, the unrestricted free agent indicated he has been seeking league approval to see a counselor near his home in Las Vegas, one that has helped him in the past. Bryant, now 27, reportedly violated the NFL’s substance abuse policy during the 2018 offseason.
–Time, apparently, is on Philip Rivers’ side. The veteran quarterback, entering the final year of his deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, told reporters Monday that he would be content to play out the season without an extension to his current contract.
Asked if he feels any pressure to come to an agreement with the Chargers on a new deal before the 2019 season stars, Rivers said, “There really isn’t. I’m certainly thankful for that if that opportunity comes. I’m just fine right where we are.”
Rivers, who will turn 38 in December, is in the final season of a four-year, $83.25 million contract extension that pays him a base salary of $11 million in 2019 and includes a no-trade clause.
–Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy is not participating in the offseason program as he continues his recovery from a broken right leg.
Asked by reporters when he expected McCoy to be ready to practice, head coach Jay Gruden replied, “Hopefully training camp.” Whenever the 32-year-old McCoy returns, he will join a quarterback competition with Case Keenum and first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins.
McCoy appeared in three games (two starts) last season after starter Alex Smith was hurt. He completed 34 of 54 passes for 372 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions before fracturing his right fibula on Dec. 3 at Philadelphia.
–Veteran guard Richie Incognito worked out for the Oakland Raiders, NFL Network reported.
Incognito, 35, last played for the Buffalo Bills in 2017. He announced his retirement in April 2018 due to health reasons. “My liver and kidneys are shutting down,” he told the Buffalo News at that time. “The stress is killing me. It’s just about doing what’s right. I just want to be in the Hall of Fame.”
A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Incognito has started 150 career games with the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins and Bills. “Word is he’s in shape and feeling well in all aspects. Wants to play again,” NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo tweeted Monday.
–The Miami Dolphins are in talks with former Green Bay Packers linebacker Nick Perry, the Miami Herald reported.
Perry, 29, was released in March after a knee injury limited him to nine games and 24 tackles in 2018. The Packers’ 2012 first-round draft pick played in 81 games (48 starts), registering 228 tackles, 46 quarterback hits, 32 sacks and seven forced fumbles.
Perry set career highs with 11 sacks and 52 tackles in 2016. He was cut two seasons into a five-year, $60 million contract that included an $18.5 million signing bonus.
–In voting by New England fans, former safety Rodney Harrison was chosen to become the 29th player inducted into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame.
Harrison played the last six seasons (2003-08) of his 15-year NFL career with the Patriots, helping them finish the 2003 and 2004 campaigns with back-to-back Super Bowl wins. In Super Bowl XXXIX, his fourth-quarter interception ended Philadelphia’s final drive and clinched a 24-21 victory against the Eagles.
Harrison joins offensive tackle Leon Gray, selected by a 10-person senior selection committee in April, as the 2019 honorees. The date and time for the ceremony will be announced later.
–The Carolina Panthers plan to induct Jake Delhomme and Steve Smith into its Hall of Honor along with offensive tackle Jordan Gross and tight end Wesley Walls. They will join linebacker Sam Mills, who had been the only player honored by the 25-year-old franchise.
Smith is one of the most recognizable players in franchise history for his 13 years with the Panthers. Smith had 836 catches for 12,197 yards and 67 touchdowns with the Panthers and finished his career with the Baltimore Ravens.
Delhomme played 11 seasons in the NFL and seven with the Panthers, including the 2003 season that ended in a heartbreaking Super Bowl XXXVIII loss to the New England Patriots on Adam Vinatieri’s game-winner in Houston. He passed for 19,258 yards and 120 TDs with Carolina.
–DeMarcus Ware is ready to come back to the Cowboys, especially if he can work a two-days-a-week schedule in Dallas.
Ware, the all-time leader in sacks in team history, said he is open to becoming a pass-rushing consultant with the Cowboys in a similar part-time role to the job he had with the Denver Broncos in 2018. Ware and the Cowboys discussed the job last spring but couldn’t come to an agreement.
Ware worked voluntarily with the Cowboys last year, and said he saw benefits for both defensive linemen and offensive linemen. The Cowboys brought in defensive end Robert Quinn to pair with Demarcus Lawrence and selected Joe Jackson in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Suspended WR Martavis Bryant seeks reinstatement
Suspended WR Martavis Bryant seeks reinstatement
Suspended wide receiver Martavis
Suspended WR Martavis Bryant seeks reinstatement
Suspended wide receiver Martavis Bryant is planning to apply for reinstatement in the near future, ESPN reported Monday night.
Bryant, a former member of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders, has been suspended three times in the past four years for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
On Monday, the unrestricted free agent indicated he has been seeking league approval to see a counselor near his home in Las Vegas, one that has helped him in the past.
According to ESPN, Bryant was instructed to fly to Chicago to visit NFL medical director Richard Spatafora for a status update and to get the league’s approval for treatment from the Las Vegas-based counselor. Bryant said the league has previously permitted him to seek treatment from only its network of counselors.
Bryant’s most recent suspension occurred on Dec. 14, when he was with the Raiders, for violating his reinstatement terms stemming from a previous ban under the league’s policy. With three games remaining in the regular season, Bryant totaled 19 receptions for 266 yards in a career-low eight games. He has career totals of 145 catches for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns in 44 games (18 starts).
Bryant was allowed to play in 2018 while appealing a one-year suspension. He went on injured reserve earlier in December with a knee injury suffered on Nov. 11 during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
He was involved in a months-long appeal fight, claiming that the NFL’s drug program denied him access to proper treatment for his mental health, according to league sources at ESPN. In elementary school, Bryant was diagnosed with ADHD and has spent years in and out of treatment.
Bryant, now 27, reportedly violated the NFL’s substance abuse policy during the 2018 offseason.
The Clemson product was suspended for the first four games of the 2015 season and the entire 2016 season because of positive drug tests while he was with the Steelers.
The Raiders initially released Bryant on Sept. 1 but resigned him 11 days later when the NFL ruled he could play while appealing the penalty.
Bryant hopes to sign with an NFL team before training camps open in July.
–Field Level Media
Fans vote S Harrison into Patriots’ Hall of Fame
Fans vote S Harrison into Patriots' Hall of Fame Fans vote S Harrison into Patriots’ Hall of Fame
In voting by New England fans, former safety Rodney Harrison was chosen to become the 29th player inducted into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame.
Harrison played the last six seasons (2003-08) of his 15-year NFL career with the Patriots, helping them finish the 2003 and 2004 campaigns with back-to-back Super Bowl wins.
In Super Bowl XXXIX, his fourth-quarter interception ended Philadelphia’s final drive and clinched a 24-21 victory against the Eagles.
The hard-hitting Harrison registered 441 tackles, nine sacks and eight interceptions in 63 games for New England.
Before joining the Patriots, the two-time first-team All-Pro tallied 756 tackles, 21 1/2 sacks and 26 picks in 123 games with the San Diego Chargers from 1994-2002.
Harrison joins offensive tackle Leon Gray, selected by a 10-person senior selection committee in April, as the 2019 honorees. The date and time for the ceremony will be announced later.
–Field Level Media
Chargers QB Rivers in no rush to make new deal
Chargers QB Rivers in no rush to make new deal Chargers QB Rivers in no rush to make new deal
Time, apparently, is on Philip Rivers’ side. The veteran quarterback, entering the final year of his deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, told reporters Monday that he would be content to play out the season without an extension to his current contract.
Asked if he feels any pressure to come to an agreement with the Chargers on a new deal before the 2019 season stars, Rivers said, “There really isn’t. I’m certainly thankful for that if that opportunity comes. I’m just fine right where we are. I’ve got this year left and under no immediate stress or urgency to get anything done. Even if it means playing it out, that’ll be just fine, it really will. We’ve got a good group here and a good thing going. Just kind of that this point focus on the one year at a time and kinda just take it from there.”
Rivers, who will turn 38 in December, is in the final season of a four-year, $83.25 million contract extension that pays him a base salary of $11 million in 2019 and includes a no-trade clause.
In January, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco signaled that the team is committed to Rivers beyond next season anyway.
“I can tell you he’s not going anywhere,” Telesco said.
“He’s going to be here, but we’ll talk at the right point as far as the moves we need to make in the offseason, the resources we have and kind of see how it all fits in. But yeah, he’s not going anywhere.”
Telesco recently reiterated that here’s no timetable to get the deal done.
“I’d be fine with it and we could look at it again in the early spring if that, in fact, is how it plays out,” Rivers said. “I really have no goal or see it playing a certain way. I really don’t. I’m very at peace with where it is right now. I’m under contract for this season and excited about this team and our opportunities.”
Rivers, coming off a 12-4 season that ended just short of the AFC title game with a playoff loss to the New England Patriots, threw for 4,308 yards (ranking eighth in the NFL) with 32 touchdowns (tied for sixth) and 12 interceptions. He finished fifth in the league in passer rating (105.5) and ninth in completion percentage (68.3), while getting selected to the Pro Bowl for the eighth time.
“I couldn’t put a number on it, but I haven’t seen drop-off in Philip since I arrived here six years ago,” Telesco said in January. “In the six years I’ve been here, he’s even playing better now than when I first got here so I guess the sky’s the limit, but for how long he wants to play, you’d have to ask him that but we’re really lucky to have him.”
Rivers has indicated he wants to still be with the Chargers when they open their new stadium in Inglewood in 2020.
–Field Level Media