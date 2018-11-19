Roethlisberger scores late to cap Steelers’ rally over Jags
Roethlisberger scores late to cap Steelers’ rally over Jags
Ben Roethlisberger stretched to score on a keeper from about a foot with eight seconds left Sunday as visiting Pittsburgh came back for a 20-16 win over Jacksonville, extending the Steelers’ winning streak to six games and extending the Jaguars’ losing streak to six games.
Roethlisberger passed for 314 yards with three interceptions (a fourth was negated by a roughing the passer penalty) and touchdowns to Antonio Brown and Vance McDonald for the Steelers (7-2-1), the 11-yard strike to McDonald closing it to 16-13 with 2:28 left.
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey — who in an offseason interview with GQ called Roethlisberger “decent at best” — had two interceptions for Jacksonville (3-7), which led 16-0 in the third quarter and 16-6 entering the fourth.
Josh Lambo kicked three field goals, Leonard Fournette rushed for 95 yards and touchdown, and Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles passed for 104 yards.
The first half was a disaster for Pittsburgh other than Jacksonville not scoring a touchdown.
Lambo kicked field goals of 48, 38 and 43 yards in the second quarter to give the Jaguars a 9-0 halftime lead.
The Steelers — who had points in 11 straight quarters and points in the first half in 33 straight games — had a first-half drive chart that read: punt, punt, punt, interception, punt, interception, end of the half.
Roethlisberger in the first half threw interceptions to Ramsey and Barry Church, but just one pass to Brown for 7 yards in the final seconds.
Jacksonville ran for 141 yards in the first half against a Pittsburgh defense that had not allowed 100 yards rushing in any game since Week 2.
Pittsburgh finally reached the red zone on its second drive of the third quarter, but Ramsey stepped in front of Brown in the end zone for his second interception.
The Jaguars answered with an 80-yard drive, Fournette’s 2-yard swan dive for a touchdown and a 16-0 lead at 2:09 of the third.
Roethlisberger and Brown finally produced a big play, a 78-yard touchdown, but his two-point conversion attempt was incomplete, leaving it 16-6 at 1:17 of the third.
–Field Level Media
Redskins
Titans DC Pees taken to hospital during game
Titans DC Pees taken to hospital during game Titans DC Pees taken to hospital during game
Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken from Lucas Oil Stadium to a local hospital during Sunday’s game against the host Indianapolis Colts due a medical issue, the Titans announced.
The Titans said Pees was tended to by medical personnel and moved to the hospital for further observation.
Attention was called to the coaches’ box during the first quarter of the game. Pees walked out of the box under his own power, but was then asked to sit in a wheelchair in order to leave the stadium.
Pees, 69, announced his retirement at the end of 2017, but he changed his mind and joined the Titans after head coach Mike Vrabel was hired. Vrabel played for Pees from 2006-08 when the latter was the New England Patriots’ defensive coordinator, and Pees’ son, Matt Pees, was hired as a quality control coach by the Titans in January.
Pees spent the previous six seasons as the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator, and the two years before that as Baltimore’s linebackers coach.
The Titans entered Sunday with the league’s top scoring defense (16.8 points allowed per game).
–Field Level Media
Ravens outlast Bengals in Jackson’s debut
Ravens outlast Bengals in Jackson's debut
The host Baltimore Ravens
Ravens outlast Bengals in Jackson’s debut
The host Baltimore Ravens overcame the absence of injured quarterback Joe Flacco by rushing for 265 yards in a 24-21 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.
Justin Tucker kicked three field goals, and Flacco’s replacement — rookie first-rounder Lamar Jackson — and Gus Williams each topped 100 yards rushing as the Ravens improved to 5-5. The Bengals, who had just 48 rushing yards, fell to 5-5.
Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis took over as defensive coordinator after firing Teryl Austin earlier this week in the wake of the Bengals allowing 500 yards in three consecutive games, an NFL-worst in the Super Bowl era. The Bengals showed marginal improvement, allowing 403 yards, but couldn’t slow down the Ravens’ running game.
Jackson, who completed 13 of 19 for 150 yards with an interception, ran 27 times for 117 yards as Flacco was sidelined by a hip injury. Williams rushed for 115 yards on 17 carries and had a touchdown and two-point conversion that pulled Baltimore even in the third quarter.
Baltimore led 13-7 at halftime, but Andy Dalton threw touchdown passes of 4 yards to Matt Lengel and 22 yards to John Ross to give Cincinnati a 21-13 lead.
Edwards ran 11 yards for a touchdown and followed with a run for a two-point conversion to pull the Ravens even at 21 after three quarters.
Tucker’s third field goal of the game, a 24-yarder, gave Baltimore a 24-21 lead with 8:12 remaining.
The Bengals drove into scoring position but stalled at the Ravens 34, and Randy Bullock was wide right on a 52-yard field goal attempt with 4:04 left.
On the ensuing possession, Baltimore went for fourth-and-1 at the Cincinnati 49, and Edwards gained 2 yards, but the Ravens were penalized for illegal formation and punted.
The Bengals turned the ball over on downs on their final possession.
Alex Collins’ 7-yard touchdown run gave Baltimore a 7-0 lead after the first quarter.
Joe Mixon’s 1-yard run tied the score before Tucker made field goals of 28 and 56 yards to give the Ravens a 13-7 halftime lead.
–Field Level Media
Bears win turnover-filled battle with Vikings
Bears win turnover-filled battle with Vikings
Mitchell
Bears win turnover-filled battle with Vikings
Mitchell Trubisky completed 20 of 31 passes for 165 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and the Chicago Bears held on for a 25-20 win over the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.
Anthony Miller hauled in a touchdown for Chicago (7-3), which won its fourth consecutive game to remain atop the NFC North. The Bears forced three turnovers, including an interception return for a touchdown by safety Eddie Jackson in the fourth quarter, increasing their league-high total to 27 takeaways.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 30 of 46 passes for 262 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Aldrick Robinson and Stefon Diggs had touchdown catches for Minnesota (5-4-1), which also forced three turnovers. Diggs caught 13 passes for 126 yards.
The Bears outgained the Vikings 148-22 on the ground.
Jackson’s interception threatened to put the game out of reach with 8:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. He picked off an errant pass and returned it 27 yards for a score, and the Bears went ahead 22-6 after a two-point conversion.
The Vikings answered with a 74-yard drive that ended with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Robinson. Minnesota converted for two points to cut the deficit to 22-14 with 4:51 to go.
Cody Parkey drilled a 48-yard field goal to put the Bears on top 25-14 with 2:48 remaining.
Diggs capped the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown reception with 48 seconds left. Cousins threw incomplete on a two-point conversion attempt, and the Vikings tried unsuccessfully to recover an onside kick.
Chicago opened the scoring on a 33-yard field goal by Parkey on its first drive.
Minnesota marched into the red zone on the next possession before Bears linebacker Khalil Mack forced and recovered a fumble by running back Dalvin Cook. It was Mack’s league-leading fifth forced fumble.
The Bears increased their lead to 11-0 on a touchdown and two-point conversion midway through the second quarter. Trubisky rolled right and lobbed a pass to Miller for an 18-yard score.
Parkey made it 14-0 with a 41-yard field goal late in the half.
Minnesota pulled within 14-6 on a pair of field goals by Dan Bailey late in the third quarter and early in the fourth.
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, who had seven catches for 66 yards, surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the second straight season. The Minnesota native became the first receiver to tally 1,000 yards in the Vikings’ first 10 games since Randy Moss in 2003.
–Field Level Media
Minnesota Vikings star linebacker
The
Brees throws for 4 TDs as Saints slam Eagles
Brees throws for 4 TDs as Saints slam Eagles
Brees throws for 4 TDs as Saints slam Eagles
Continuing his torrid play, Drew Brees threw for 363 yards and four touchdowns as the New Orleans Saints rolled up 546 yards in total offense and 28 first downs to rout the visiting Philadelphia Eagles 48-7 Sunday.
The Saints (9-1) took a three-game lead in the NFC South over the second-place Carolina Panthers.
The Saints have scored 144 points in their past three games — the most in franchise history for three consecutive games, an 48-point average — and least 30 points in seven of their last eight games. The injury-ravaged, defending Super Bowl champion Eagles (4-6) have lost five of their past seven.
New Orleans picked off Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz three times while limiting him to 19-of-33 passing for 156 yards.
Coming off a 45-35 victory over the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago and a 51-14 road rout of the Cincinnati Bengals last week, the Saints kept their high-octane offense in full gear, jumping out to a 24-7 halftime lead over the Eagles.
Brees finished 22 of 30 and sat down shortly after throwing his fourth touchdown pass of the game, a 37-yarder on fourth down to running back Alvin Kamara that put New Orleans up 45-7 with 13:22 left.
In the first half, Brees completed 15 of 22 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns, a 3-yard pass to Austin Carr on third-and-goal and a 15-yard slant to Tre’Quan Smith.
The Eagles tried to take away wide receiver Michael Thomas with consistent double coverage, so Brees simply spread it around, completing passes to seven different receivers in the first 12 minutes.
The Saints scored on Wil Lutz’s 38-yard field goal on their opening series and on Mark Ingram’s 14-yard sweep around right end, when he jogged into the end zone untouched for a 10-0 lead.
The New Orleans offense was in such high gear that punter Thomas Morstead punted for the first time in 17 possessions in the second quarter. The Saints had scored on 12 consecutive possessions before that punt, not counting a kneel-down by Brees at the end of the Cincinnati game last week.
The Eagles’ lone score came on Josh Adams’ 28-yard run midway through the second quarter.
The Saints dominated the first half, holding a 321-113 edge in total offense and a 16-7 advantage in first downs.
When Brees hit Thomas for a 23-yard touchdown over cornerback Rasul Douglas, the Saints led 31-7 early in the second half.
The Eagles went for it on fourth-and-5 from their 41-yard line with 10 minutes left in the third quarter, but Wentz bobbled the snap and threw an incompletion over the middle.
The Saints then drove 41 yards in seven plays to ice the game, 38-7, on Ingram’s 1-yard run off left guard with 5:34 left in the third quarter.
Brees’ fourth-quarter TD pass to Kamara was New Orleans’ seventh scoring drive in eight possessions.
–Field Level Media
Lions edge Panthers after failed 2-point conversion
Lions edge Panthers after failed 2-point conversion
Matthew
Lions edge Panthers after failed 2-point conversion
Matthew Stafford connected with Kenny Golladay on a go-ahead, 19-yard touchdown pass and the Detroit Lions hung on for a 20-19 victory over the visiting Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
The Panthers pulled within one on Cam Newton’s 8-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore with 1:07 remaining. Carolina coach Ron Rivera decided to go for a two-point conversion, but Newton’s pass attempt fell incomplete.
Stafford completed 23 of 37 passes for 220 yards. Golladay made eight catches for 113 yards and recently-signed Bruce Ellington made six receptions for 52 yards for the Lions (4-6).
Detroit rookie Kerryon Johnson rushed for 87 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown but was forced out of the game with a knee injury.
Newton completed 25 of 37 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns while getting intercepted once. Moore caught seven passes for 157 yards for the Panthers (6-4). Christian McCaffrey rushed for 53 yards on 13 carries and caught six passes for 57 yards.
Matt Prater connected on a 32-yard field goal during the third quarter to give Detroit a 13-7 lead.
The Panthers drove 92 yards in 10 plays early in the fourth quarter and Newton found Curtis Samuel for a 12-yard scoring strike. But Graham Gano missed the extra point, leaving the score tied at 13.
The Lions regained the lead on Stafford’s 19-yard pass to Golladay. The rookie receiver made a leaping catch while falling backward into the end zone and getting pushed by cornerback James Bradberry.
The Lions held a 10-7 halftime lead.
Carolina drove 90 yards after the opening kickoff and scored on Newton’s 1-yard pass to a wide open Greg Olsen. Newton completed a 23-yard pass to Devin Funchess during that drive.
Detroit answered with a 72-yard drive the first time it had the ball. Johnson scooted around the left side for an 8-yard touchdown to cap it off.
The next five possessions in the game ended with punts before the Lions moved in front on Prater’s 54-yard field goal.
–Field Level Media
Keenum, Broncos clip Chargers on FG at the buzzer
Keenum, Broncos clip Chargers on FG at the buzzer Keenum, Broncos clip Chargers on FG at the buzzer
Brandon McManus connected on 34-yard field goal as time expired as the Denver Broncos ended the Los Angeles Chargers’ six-game winning streak with a 23-22 victory Sunday at Carson, Calif.
The Broncos ended their two-game losing streak, handing the Chargers their first loss since Sept. 23 to the Los Angeles Rams. Broncos quarterback Case Keenum was 5-for-5 passing for 86 yards on the Broncos’ game-winning drive, which started at their own 8-yard line with 1:51 remaining and covered 76 yards, overcoming an offensive-pass-interference penalty.
Keenum finished with 205 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions, as the Broncos (4-6) won on a day when they were outgained in yards 479-325. Denver running back Phillip Lindsay, who entered leading all NFL rookies in rushing, gained 79 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns.
Denver was able to overcome a 401-yard passing day from Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers, who threw two touchdown passes. Rivers now has multiple TD passes in every game this season as the Chargers fell to 7-3.
The Broncos were able to stay in the game Sunday by intercepting two Rivers passes, the first time the veteran quarterback had multiple interceptions in a game this season.
Denver also got sacks from Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, giving them 19 combined this year, the most from any duo in the NFL.
A Miller interception in the third quarter led to a 3-yard TD run for Broncos running back Royce Freeman that cut the Los Angeles lead to 19-14. Lindsay added a 2-yard TD run with 12:17 remaining in the game for a 20-19 lead, with Denver failing on a 2-point conversion.
The Chargers regained the lead at 22-20 when Mike Badgley connected on a 30-yard field goal with 6:47 remaining, but with two minutes left, Rivers threw an incomplete pass on third down, forcing the Chargers to give the ball back to the Broncos one last time.
Los Angeles committed 14 penalties for 120 yards. The Broncos committed seven penalties for 43 yards.
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa played for the first time this season, missing time because of a foot injury during the preseason. Bosa, who was used primarily on third-down situations, was credited with one tackle and a QB hit.
–Field Level Media
Eagles lose Kelce and two DBs to injury
Eagles lose Kelce and two DBs to injury Eagles lose Kelce and two DBs to injury
The Philadelphia Eagles’ injury woes continued Sunday, as center Jason Kelce and defensive backs Sidney Jones and Avonte Maddox were all injured during the first half of the Eagles’ game at the New Orleans Saints.
Kelce was quickly ruled out with an elbow issue, and Maddox was also ruled out with a knee injury. Jones (ankle) returned to the game but began rotating on and off the field with fellow cornerbacks Rasul Douglas and Chandon Sullivan.
The Eagles were already banged up on the back end, with Rodney McLeod (torn MCL) and Ronald Darby (torn ACL) lost for the season and Jalen Mills (foot) out. Mills hasn’t played since a Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, while Darby went down last week against the Dallas Cowboys.
Kelce, 31, was named first-team All-Pro in 2017 and has two Pro Bowl appearances on his resume. He was replaced by Stefen Wisniewski.
Maddox, a fourth-round rookie, is a cornerback who has played more safety since McLeod went down in Week 3.
–Field Level Media
Redskins fall to Texans, QB Smith breaks leg
Redskins fall to Texans, QB Smith breaks leg Redskins fall to Texans, QB Smith breaks leg
Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 54-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter lifted the visiting Houston Texans to a 23-21 win against the Washington Redskins on Sunday, their seventh straight victory.
The Redskins took over on their 35 with 52 seconds left after a Fairbairn miss from 45 yards out and drove to the Texans 45, but kicker Dustin Hopkins came up short on a 63-yard attempt with :03 left.
The Texans (7-3) tied an NFL record (1925 Giants) for the longest winning streak after losing the first three games.
Redskins quarterback Alex Smith left the game in the third quarter with what coach Jay Gruden said after the game was a broken tibia and fibula on his right leg. Gruden said he will need surgery.
Colt McCoy replaced Smith and completed 6 of 12 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.
Houston QB DeShaun Watson finished 16-of-24 for 208 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Lamar Miller had 20 carries for 86 yards and the Houston defense registered five sacks.
Adrian Peterson (16 carries for 51 yards) scored twice for Washington (6-4).
The Redskins were driving after recovering a fumble midway through the third quarter when Smith was sacked on third down by J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson. He left the field on a cart with an air cast on his ankle and was taken to a local hospital.
After a Watson interception deep in Texans territory, McCoy’s first pass was a 9-yard touchdown strike to Jordan Reed.
A Houston field goal made the score 20-14, but McCoy led Washington 67 yards in 10 plays and Peterson ran the final 7 yards for his second touchdown. The Redskins led 21-20 after the first lead change in a Washington game all season.
Leading 3-0, the Texans went 69 yards in six plays late in the first quarter. Watson threw a dart to DeAndre Hopkins along the left sideline and he scored a touchdown in his fifth consecutive game.
Washington came right back. Smith hit Reed for 24 yards to get to midfield and Peterson finished the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.
The Redskins were soon driving again and in the red zone, Smith threw to the outside as Reed stopped to break back inside and the pass went right to safety Justin Reid, who took it 101 yards for a touchdown and a 17-7 lead.
–Field Level Media
Manning, Barkley help Giants defeat Buccaneers
Manning, Barkley help Giants defeat Buccaneers Manning, Barkley help Giants defeat Buccaneers
Eli Manning recorded a near-perfect passer rating Sunday while Saquon Barkley rushed for 142 yards and scored three touchdowns as the New York Giants outlasted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-35 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Manning completed 17 of 18 passes on the helpless Tampa Bay secondary for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns, finishing with a 155.8 passer rating, only 2.5 points off a perfect score. Barkley ran for two scores and caught a touchdown pass as New York (3-7) won its second straight game.
Jameis Winston relieved an ineffective Ryan Fitzpatrick and completed 12 of 16 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns in about a quarter and a half. But Winston also threw the game-clinching interception with 25 seconds left, the Buccaneers’ fourth of the day.
Fitzpatrick went 13 for 21 for 167 yards and three picks, his last one setting up Aldrick Rosas’ 52-yard field goal with 7:04 left in the third quarter that gave the Giants a 24-7 lead.
Winston’s heroics couldn’t save Tampa Bay (3-7) from losing for the seventh time in eight games, which might only turn up the heat on the seat of coach Dirk Koetter.
Manning found Barkley for a 6-yard touchdown pass just 3:18 into the game. New York upped the lead to 14-0 when Barkley ran 5 yards with 13:27 left in the first half, capping a 95-yard scoring march that used more than 6 1/2 minutes.
Fitzpatrick’s 1-yard sneak brought the Buccaneers within 14-7 with 4:56 left in the second quarter, but the Giants responded in the third quarter. Linebacker Alec Ogletree’s 15-yard interception return on the first play made it 21-7, and Rosas’ field goal signaled the day’s end for Fitzpatrick.
Mike Evans, who caught six passes for 120 yards and a touchdown, recovered Winston’s fumble in the end zone with 1:32 left in the period. That set the stage for a wild fourth quarter that saw the teams combined for 35 points.
Tampa Bay’s four interceptions lowered its NFL-worst turnover ratio to minus 23.
–Field Level Media
The host
Carlson’s late FG lifts Raiders past Cardinals
Carlson's late FG lifts Raiders past Cardinals Carlson’s late FG lifts Raiders past Cardinals
Daniel Carlson kicked a 35-yard field goal on the final play of the game Sunday afternoon, rallying the Oakland Raiders to a 23-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz.
The score came after the Raiders, who had lost five in a row, had taken over at their own 20 with 1:53 remaining following an Arizona punt.
Derek Carr then drove the Raiders 63 yards to the Arizona 17, featuring a 32-yard hook-up with Marcell Ateman and a 20-yarder with Seth Roberts to set up a spike to stop the clock with two seconds left.
Carlson, a rookie from Auburn, then calmly converted his third field goal of the game.
Josh Rosen threw a season-best three touchdown passes, two to Larry Fitzgerald, to give Arizona a late lead.
Fitzgerald had his first two-touchdown game in more than two seasons and Christian Kirk also hauled in a TD pass from Rosen, but it wasn’t enough as the Cardinals (2-8) lost their second straight.
Carr threw two TD passes for the Raiders (2-8), who led 20-14 in the third period after Carlson’s first two field goals.
Rosen drove the Cardinals 80 yards in six plays to the go-ahead score, with David Johnson rushing for 63 yards on the first two snaps of the drive to set up the score.
Rosen put Arizona ahead when he connected with Fitzgerald from 5 yards out with 5:02 to play.
The Raiders had three subsequent drives, punting twice before converting on the third.
Rosen completed 9 of 20 passes for 136 yards and the three touchdowns. He was intercepted twice.
Rosen’s first two TD passes came in the first quarter and gave Arizona a 14-7 lead. Fitzgerald (18 yards) and Kirk (59) were on the receiving end of the scoring passes.
Fitzgerald’s two-TD game was his first since Week 5 of the 2016 season against San Francisco.
Carr, who had thrown a 23-yard TD pass to Jared Cook to open the scoring, got Oakland even at 14-all with a 5-yard connection with Brandon LaFell in the second quarter.
Carr wound up 19 of 31 for 192 yards and the two TDs.
Arizona’s Johnson was the game’s leading rusher with 25 carries for 137 yards, his first 100-yard effort of the season.
–Field Level Media
They occurred all over the NFL on Sunday. The Jaguars , Cardinals, Chargers and Falcons all will be shaking their heads the way their fans are about how they blew games.

At least the Panthers went down gambling to win, missing a 2-point conversion
At least the Panthers went down gambling to win, missing a 2-point conversion
Bad penalties, bad decisions, bad coaching.
And bad losses.
They occurred all over the NFL on Sunday. The Jaguars , Cardinals, Chargers and Falcons all will be shaking their heads the way their fans are about how they blew games.
At least the Panthers went down gambling to win, missing a 2-point conversion — the pass play would have worked but Cam Newton missed a wide-open receiver in the end zone. The others either made suspect choices or played not to lose.
And, naturally, they lost.
“This is as tough as it gets,” Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell said after his bunch blew a 16-0 lead to Pittsburgh and lost on a last-second touchdown by Ben Roethliberger. “There are going to be some games you definitely lose and you’ll definitely win. But when it comes down to that last play, and you’re on the losing side of it, those hurt, especially in a situation where we’re a desperate team in need of a win.”
And a team that got too many field goals, yet got comfortable with that 16-point edge. Jacksonville stopped being as aggressive as it had been earlier in dominating the Steelers, and pretty much dropped from postseason contention at 3-7.
“If people are in here and they’re content — not saying anybody is — but if people are content with losing and things not going right,” star cornerback Jalen Ramsey said, “then that’s not the type of guys you want on the team and that’s not the type of environment you want to have.”
The environment might be worse in Arizona, where first-year coach Steve Wilks saw his club make several critical errors down the stretch. That led to a 23-21 loss to Oakland, of all teams — the Raiders were the only team with just one victory heading into the weekend — that never should have been a defeat.
A dropped pass by running back David Johnson hurt. An unnecessary roughness penalty against Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham cost 15 yards and stopped the game clock. On the next play, Johnson ran 57 yards for what was sure to be the clinching score, only to have the play called back on a holding call against tight end Ricky Seals-Jones.
Two plays later, the Cardinals punted. The Raiders drove 63 yards against a modified prevent defense and won as the clock expired on Daniel Carlson’s 35-yard field goal.
“It was just a dumb play by me,” Gresham, a nine-year veteran, said after the game. “I turned around and saw my guy on the ground. We’re not coached to that. We’re not taught that. They didn’t bring me in here to do that, and it was stupid. I cost us the game.”
Not entirely, but he helped.
The Chargers had plenty of culprits, too. Their six-game winning string ended when a conservative defense couldn’t prevent Denver from going 86 yards in 1:51 for Brandon McManus’ winning 34-yard field goal as time expired.
Los Angeles made mistakes throughout, hardly looking like a wild-card front-runner. Philip Rivers threw two interceptions and on a third-down play on LA’s final drive, he seemed to panic and threw the ball at a receiver’s feet. That led to a punt, but also gave Denver more time for its final drive than it should have gotten.
The Chargers committed 14 penalties, including 10 in the first half. Mike Badgley, who made three field goals, also missed an extra point. Denver won 23-22.
“The crucial mistakes that we’ve been able to stay away from, we didn’t today,” Rivers said.
Championship candidates avoid those, especially against a weaker opponent.
Atlanta has had plenty of reasons to struggle, particularly a slew of early-season injuries that have worn on a good roster. But the Falcons had won three straight before a poor performance in Cleveland, and they exacerbated their issues with a difficult-to-watch showing late in a 22-19 loss to Dallas on Sunday.
Four of the team’s six losses have come either on the opponent’s final possession or with the Falcons denied on their final opportunity. Simply put, the Falcons have folded under pressure.
“It’s aggravating at the end of the day,” said cornerback Robert Alford. “… We did do some good things today. We can’t just hold our heads down. But at the end of the day we’ve got to learn to finish games.”
This time, the Cowboys had little difficulty moving 51 yards to Brett Maher’s winning 42-yard kick.
If your team is going to lose late, at least do it the way Carolina did — going for it, not backing off or making egregious errors.
“When you make some errors we made today in critical moments, you open yourselves up to get beat, and that’s what happened today,” Rivers said. “We had every opportunity to close it out, and we just didn’t get it done.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
ICYMI in NFL Week 11: Alex Smith leg break like Theismann’s
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — As much as the NFL would rather if everyone discussed all of the yards and TDs produced in game after game, and for whatever advancements have been made in player safety over time, pro football is, at its core, a brutal sport — and what happened to Alex Smith's right leg is not very different from what happened to Joe Theismann's right leg, exactly 33 years apart.
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — As much as the NFL would rather if everyone discussed all of the yards and TDs produced in game after game, and for whatever advancements have been made in player safety over time, pro football is, at its core, a brutal sport — and what happened to Alex Smith’s right leg is not very different from what happened to Joe Theismann’s right leg, exactly 33 years apart.
Theismann knew it right away.
The former Washington Redskins QB — whose career ended after he was hurt on a sack by Lawrence Taylor on Nov. 18, 1985 — was at FedEx Field on Sunday and turned away so he wouldn’t have to see the unnatural way in which current Redskins QB Smith’s tibia and fibula twisted as they were fractured under the weight of Texans defenders J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson.
“It was horrible,” Theismann said in a telephone interview. “My heart went out to him. I feel so bad for him.”
Washington center Chase Rouiller had an even more up-close-and-personal view when Smith was sacked and offered a little insight into what life as an NFL player is like.
They all know, naturally, that at any moment, it could be them down on the turf, covering their face with their hands before being driven away on a cart.
“You say your prayers while it’s happening,” Rouiller said, “and you’ve got to get ready for the next play.”
Said Redskins coach Jay Gruden: “These things happen in pro football, unfortunately. Just hate to see them happen with a guy like Alex.”
Smith was not, of course, the only player hurt in this game, which ended with AFC South-leading Houston holding on for a 23-21 victory, their seventh win in a row after an 0-3 start.
Nor, unsurprisingly, was he the only starting quarterback hurt during a sack on this day: Marcus Mariota left the Tennessee Titans’ 38-10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts with an injured right elbow.
The league likes to tout all of the offensive records broken in this offense-rules age. The broken bones? Less so.
“We know we play a violent sport,” said Colt McCoy, who replaced Smith and will make his first start since 2014 when Washington plays at the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. “You just never want to see that happen.”
In case you missed it, here are other top topics after the NFL season’s 11th Sunday:
FLOP EAGLES FLOP
Carson Wentz threw three picks and zero TDs as the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense struggled yet again. The injuries kept mounting as their defense did nothing to slow Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. If Philadelphia’s 48-7 loss at New Orleans didn’t mark the end of the meaningful portion of the Eagles’ season, it sure looked like it did. It was the most lopsided defeat ever for a reigning Super Bowl champion. The Eagles are 4-6, the Saints are 9-1, and the proceedings felt as if they were a passing of the torch in the NFC. “Definitely a frustrating one,” Wentz said. “We just didn’t show up, really.”
ACTION JACKSON
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson took one last snap, kneeled to run out the clock on Baltimore’s 24-21 victory over Cincinnati in his first professional start, then casually flipped the football to the referee. Jackson started heading to the locker room, pumped his fist — and then realized he wanted that ball to commemorate the day, so sprinted to run down the official and grabbed his memento. Jackson ran everywhere he wanted to on this afternoon, gaining 117 yards on 27 carries.
AS LUCK WOULD HAVE IT
For so long, either a leaky offensive line or some sort of injury that might be traced to that o-line limited the effectiveness of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. Well, just look at the guy — and the guys who are paid to protect him — now. Luck has not been sacked even once in the Colts’ past five games, four of them wins, including Sunday against the Titans. Suddenly, the Colts are 5-5 and a contender for an AFC wild-card berth. Probably not a coincidence: Indy has been using high draft picks on linemen lately, including taking guard Quenton Nelson with the No. 6 overall selection this year.
___
Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Minnesota managed just 22 yards on the ground while Jordan Howard powered an effective rushing attack for Chicago, sending the Vikings to a costly 25-20
