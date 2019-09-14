Rodgers tries play-call wristband at Packers practice
One thing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has yet to do in his distinguished career is wear a wristband with the play calls on it during a game.
That may change on Sunday.
After Green Bay scored 10 points in its season-opening win against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 5 in Matt LaFleur’s head coaching debut, the Packers on Friday had Rodgers try a wristband containing a cheat sheet for the play calls at practice in an effort to get the information relayed more quickly.
The team has spent the week talking about tempo being a reason for its struggles in the 10-3 win over the Bears.
“It gets (the play) out of my mouth a lot faster, I’ll tell you that much,” LaFleur told reporters Friday. “So yeah, maybe it helps me get him the play a little bit quicker.”
Though LaFleur would not say whether Rodgers will wear the wristband this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, the fact the team is trying it is noteworthy in that this is Rodgers first season since becoming a starter in 2008 that he is not in Mike McCarthy’s offense.
The Packers fired McCarthy last December.
“We do have some long calls in the plan — that’s just the way the offense is,” Rodgers said Wednesday of LaFleur’s plays. “There’s a number of checks for different plays. It’s getting that call in and repeating it and going out there and trying to execute as quickly as possible. The great thing about this offense and the communication is we had a great debrief Monday and Tuesday about everything. We made some subtle changes to hopefully help with some of that tempo.”
Rodgers threw for 203 yards and a touchdown in the win in Chicago. The Vikings also won in Week 1, adding some weight to Sunday’s game in Green Bay.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Patriots acquire C Bodine from Bills
The New England Patriots acquired center Russell Bodine from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, according to multiple reports on Friday.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the Patriots are expected to place starting center David Andrews on injured reserve. Andrews was hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs earlier this week.
Bodine will join Korey Cunningham and Jermaine Eluemunor as newcomers to the Patriots offensive line. Cunningham was acquired from the Arizona Cardinals for a sixth-round draft pick on Wednesday while Eluemunor was picked up from the Baltimore Ravens for an undisclosed draft pick.
The 27-year-old Bodine has recorded 74 career starts since being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with a fourth-round pick in the 2014 draft. He made 10 starts in his only season with the Bills in 2018.
Buffalo starting center Mitch Morse has been cleared from concussion protocol.
— Field Level Media
Jets eke out 6-0 win over Eagles
The New York Jets outgained the Philadelphia Eagles 338-103 en route to a 6-0 victory in East Rutherford, N.J. in Thursday night’s preseason finale.
Two former Northwestern quarterbacks started the game: Trevor Siemian for the Jets and fifth-round rookie Clayton Thorson for the Eagles. Siemian went 5 of 5 for 37 yards, while Thorson finished 12 of 26 for 84 yards and an interception.
Taylor Bertolet had the game’s only points with field goals of 23 and 39 yards.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: AB reportedly good to play for Pats
Antonio Brown will reportedly remain eligible to play Sunday when the New England Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins.
Brown, the subject of a civil suit by his former trainer alleging rape and sexual assault, was under consideration for the Commissioner’s Exempt List, according to USA Today on Friday. Commissioner Roger Goodell, however, will not enact his authority in the matter at this time, per the report.
Whether Brown will be active and on the field for the Patriots at Miami after three days of practice is up to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Multiple reports indicate the Patriots were not aware of the civil suit Saturday when they agreed to a one-year deal with Brown hours after he was released by the Oakland Raiders.
Brown, 31, inked a reported one-year, $15 million deal that includes a $9 million signing bonus and a $20 million team option for 2020.
–The Miami Dolphins, the Patriots’ opponent this weekend, have given defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick permission to seek a trade, but the club is seeking a first-round pick in return, ESPN reported.
Agent Joel Segal has had contact with a number of teams, according to the report. Fitzpatrick, the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft, is unhappy with playing cornerback, nickel cornerback and safety, the report stated. Miami, a 59-10 loser to Baltimore in Week 1, has traded left tackle Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills and linebacker Kiko Alonso since the end of preseason.
Also on Friday, the point spread for the Patriots-Dolphins game climbed to 18.5 points. Only one team in NFL history has been a 20-point favorite in September — the New York Jets were favored by 20 over the Buffalo Bills in 1968. The Bills won the game 37-35.
–When the Washington Redskins take the field Sunday for their home opener against the Dallas Cowboys, they will do so very shorthanded. The team announced that tight end Jordan Reed will miss his second straight game because of concussion, while defensive end Jonathan Allen will sit because of a grade 1 knee sprain sustained in the season opener.
The team also put running back Derrius Guice on injured reserve after he underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee, though the team is hopeful he can return after eight weeks. He missed his rookie season in 2018 after suffering a torn left ACL in a preseason game.
Finally, the team signed cornerback Aaron Colvin one day after his release by the Houston Texans became official.
More injury news …
–San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa returned to practice but remains listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Cincinnati. Bosa, who aggravated an ankle injury in a 31-17 season-opening win at Tampa Bay, registered one sack and three quarterback hits during his NFL debut. … Oakland placed rookie first-round pick Johnathan Abram on injured reserve and signed defensive back Juston Burris. Abram, a safety, injured his shoulder early in the Raiders’ 24-16 season-opening victory against visiting Denver on Monday night and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
–Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue won’t play at Houston because of a hamstring injury sustained in the team’s season-opening home loss to Kansas City. … New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard won’t play against the visiting Buffalo Bills because of a concussion. He had six receptions for 42 yards in a season-opening loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
— New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell will return to practice on Saturday after sitting out two days with an ailing shoulder. The team will be without quarterback Sam Darnold (mononucleosis) against Cleveland on Monday night, while inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (ankle) are making progress but not a lock to play, head coach Adam Gase said.
Around the league …
–Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams dismissed Odell Beckham Jr.’s accusation that he told his players to injure the wide receiver during a preseason game when he was an assistant with the Browns in 2017. Beckham, now with Cleveland, told reporters on Thursday that he needed to watch out for “cheap shots” and “dirty hits” during Monday night’s game pitting the Browns against New York because Williams “likes to teach” those tactics.
–The two eldest daughters of late Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen filed a motion in a Colorado court seeking to have his trust invalidated, contending he didn’t have the mental capacity to know what he was signing when the trust was formed. In August, a judge dismissed a suit filed by Bill Bowlen, Pat’s brother, seeking to remove the Patrick D. Bowlen Trust, executed in 2009. The NFL is serving as the arbitrator in the fight over the ownership of the Broncos at request of the trust.
–Wide receiver Torrey Smith announced his retirement after eight seasons in the NFL. Smith, a 2011 second-round draft pick by Baltimore who was released by the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 1, won Super Bowls with the Ravens in his second season and Philadelphia two seasons ago.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars’ Ramsey: No extension coming in 2019
The Jacksonville Jaguars informed Jalen Ramsey he won’t receive a contract extension this year, the All-Pro cornerback said Tuesday at minicamp.
Ramsey said he wasn’t upset about the situation, even joking on Twitter that he planned to “ask for so much money, they have to put me on lay-away.”
“As long as I’m a part of this organization, as long as I’m a part of Duval County, I’m going to give the city and the players all I’ve got, and I think y’all know that,” Ramsey said. “I’ve fought through injuries. I’ve fought through everything, haven’t missed a game. …
“I feel like I have outplayed my rookie contract and I feel I’ve earned a new contract. But at the end of the day, it’s not the end of the world. I’m tremendously blessed. I’m so blessed. I’m not down on it or anything like that at all, but that is the circumstance. That is what I’ve been told.”
Ramsey, 24, is entering his fourth season. In April, the Jaguars exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie contract that will pay him $13.7 million in 2020. He will earn a base salary of $3.6 million in 2019.
Ramsey has started all 48 games since the Jags made him the No. 5 overall pick in 2016, totaling 193 tackles, nine interceptions and 44 passes defensed. He was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2017 and has made two straight Pro Bowls (2017-18).
–Field Level Media
Golf Glance
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.
PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Zurich Classic (Ryan Palmer/Jon Rahm)
THIS WEEK: Wells Fargo Championship, May 2-5
Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C. (Par 71, 7,600 yards)
Purse: $7.9 million (Winner: $1.386 million)
Defending champion: Jason Day
FedEx Cup leader: Matt Kuchar
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).
Tiger Woods, the 2008 event winner, is not in the field and is not expected to play until the PGA Championship in two weeks. … Rickie Fowler earned his first PGA Tour title at the 2012 event. He is paired with England’s Justin Rose and Webb Simpson, whose home is located along the course. … Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, whose first victory in America came at the Wells Fargo Championship at the age of 21 in 2010, is the only two-time winner of the event (2015). He will also turn 30 on Saturday and has seven top-10 finishes in eight starts this year. … The Wells Fargo Championship is one of seven Tour events Phil Mickelson has played at least 15 times without posting a victory. He is paired with Day and Gastonia, N.C., native Harold Varner III. … Wells Fargo announced that it has extended its partnership with the event through 2024. … Day has never successfully defended a title on the PGA Tour. … Matthew Short will make his Tour debut as one of four Monday qualifiers.
NEXT WEEK: AT&T Byron Nelson, Dallas, Texas
LPGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: HUGEL-AIR PREMIA LA Open (Minjee Lee)
THIS WEEK: LPGA Mediheal Championship, May 2-5
Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif. (Par 71, 6,551 yards)
Purse: $1.8 million (Winner: $270,000)
Defending champion: Lydia Ko
Race to the CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko
Television: Thursday-Sunday: 6-9 p.m. ET (All times Golf Channel)
Lydia Ko defeated Lee with an eagle on the first playoff hole last year to win the inaugural event. … Jin Young Ki leads the Tour in official money ($1.07 million), scoring average (69.00) and greens in regulation (79.9 percent). … The win by Australia’s Lee last week equaled the number of victories on Tour this season among South Korean players and those from the rest of the world (five). … Nelly Korda leads the USA Solheim Cup Team Standings with 398 points, followed by Danielle Kang (374) and Lexi Thompson (340).
NEXT TOURNAMENT: Pure Silk Championship, Williamsburg, Va., May 23-26
CHAMPIONS TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge (Scott Hoch/Tom Pernice Jr.)
THIS WEEK: Insperity Invitational, May 3-5
The Woodlands CC, Woodlands, Texas (Par 72, 7,002 yards)
Purse: $2.2 million (Winner: $330,000)
Defending Champion: Bernhard Langer
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron
Television: Friday, 12-2 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (All times Golf Channel)
Langer is a four-time event winner, including leading wire-to-wire in 2018 in winning by one shot. … Tom Watson will compete in the event for the first time since 2009, with Vijay Singh, Retief Goosen, Jose Maria Olazabal and Darren Clarke among those set to make their tournament debuts. … The 78-player field includes 33 of the top 36 players in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. … Goosen has three top-25 finishes in five starts since turning 50 on Feb. 3.
NEXT WEEK: Regions Tradition, Birmingham, Ala.
–Field Level Media
McSorley, Ravens slide past Redskins
Sixth-round rookie Trace McSorley threw for 171 yards and a touchdown as the visiting Baltimore Ravens beat the Washington Redskins 20-7 in Andover, M.D., in Thursday’s preseason finale.
McSorley finished 15 of 27, and his 24-yard score to Jaleel Scott in the second quarter put the Ravens ahead for good. Scott had six grabs for 87 yards.
First-round rookie Dwayne Haskins finished 10 of 17 for 104 yards and a touchdown for Washington.
–Field Level Media
Grier overcomes turnovers as Panthers beat Steelers
Third-round rookie Will Grier overcame two turnovers to throw for 189 yards and a touchdown in the Carolina Panthers’ 25-19 victory Thursday night over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Charlotte, N.C.
Jayrone Elliott strip-sacked Grier — who threw an interception — and returned the fumble 88 yards for the game’s first score. But Grier hit Aldrick Robinson for a 34-yard score to retake the lead in the second quarter.
Mason Rudolph went 7 of 11 for 125 yards and a touchdown for the Steelers.
–Field Level Media
Brooks-James shines as Falcons throttle Jaguars
Tony Brooks-James racked up 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries as the visiting Atlanta Falcons cruised past the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-12 in Thursday’s preseason finale.
Brooks-James ripped off a 52-yarder with 2:11 to play to cap the night. Quarterback Danny Etling rushed for 67 yards and threw for 174 and a score.
Sixth-round rookie Gardner Minshew started for Jacksonville and finished 11 of 26 for 79 yards.
–Field Level Media
Kelly, Colts scoot by Bengals
Chad Kelly went 13 of 16 for 138 yards and rushed for a 7-yard touchdown as the visiting Indianapolis Colts beat the Cincinnati Bengals 13-6 in the preseason finale on Thursday night.
Kelly, the top backup on the roster for Jacoby Brissett after Andrew Luck’s retirement, had three carries for 20 yards. He also threw an interception.
Jake Dolegala played the whole game at quarterback for Cincinnati, going 28 of 42 for 254 yards.
–Field Level Media
Rudock drives Dolphins past Saints
Jake Rudock went 22 of 29 for 229 yards and a touchdown, and the visiting Miami Dolphins hung on to beat the New Orleans Saints 16-13 in Thursday night’s preseason finale.
With both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen sitting for Miami, Rudock played the whole game. Mark Walton and Myles Gaskin combined for 100 yards on 20 carries.
New Orleans’ Teddy Bridgewater went 9 of 13 for 83 yards and a 12-yard score to undrafted rookie Emmanuel Butler. Taysom Hill finished 13 of 17 for 100 yards, failing to convert fourth-and-5 from the Dolphins 6-yard line in the final minute.
–Field Level Media
Thomas shines in debut as Pats fall to Giants
Demaryius Thomas caught seven passes for 87 yards and two scores in his debut, but the New England Patriots fell 31-29 to the New York Giants in Foxborough, Mass., in Thursday’s preseason finale.
Kyle Lauletta threw the game-winning 14-yard touchdown to Alonzo Russell on the final play of the game, finishing 22 of 40 for 247 yards and two scores. Giants first-round rookie Daniel Jones started and went 4 of 4 for 47 yards to finish the preseason 29 of 34 for 416 yards and two touchdowns.
Just activated from the PUP list after a torn Achilles in December, Thomas had TD grabs of 35 and 3 yards from Jarrett Stidham, who finished 18 of 28 for 225 yards, the two scores and a pick. Josh Gordon, fresh off reinstatement from suspension, also debuted, catching two passes for 30 yards.
–Field Level Media
Hilliard guides Browns past Lions
Dontrell Hilliard had 78 total yards and scored on a 7-yard reception as the Cleveland Browns handled the visiting Detroit Lions 20-16 in Thursday night’s preseason finale.
Hilliard had 12 carries for 65 yards and two catches for 13. Garrett Gilbert went 13 of 24 for 117 yards and threw the touchdown to Hilliard.
Tom Savage started for the Lions and finished 5 of 9 for 33 yards, with Josh Johnson going 9 of 15 for 157 yards and a touchdown.
–Field Level Media
Jackson, Bills stun Vikings with late rally
Tyree Jackson hit David Sills V for the game-winning 8-yard touchdown with eight seconds left, capping a spree of three touchdowns in the final 3:53 as the Buffalo Bills rallied past the Minnesota Vikings for a 27-23 win in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Thursday.
Jackson, an undrafted rookie out of Buffalo, finished 22 of 33 for 175 yards and the score. He also rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
Kicker Kaare Vedvik missed a 37-yard field goal for the Vikings, his third straight miss since being acquired from Baltimore for a fifth-round pick. He later made a 27-yarder.
–Field Level Media
Anderson, Buccaneers squeak by Cowboys
Undrafted rookie running back Bruce Anderson rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Dallas Cowboys 17-15 in Arlington, Texas, in Thursday night’s preseason finale.
Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Griffin went 9 of 11 for 92 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Vincent Testaverde, son of former Bucs No. 1 overall pick Vinny Testaverde, went 4 of 8 for 41 yards and a pick.
Mike White started and went 14 of 26 for 132 for the Cowboys.
–Field Level Media
Woodside lifts Titans over Bears late
Logan Woodside threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 3-yard score to running back Dalyn Dawkins with 1:25 remaining, as the visiting Tennessee Titans beat the Chicago Bears 19-15 on Thursday night.
Dawkins racked up 117 yards on 13 carries to go with four grabs for 31 yards and two scores.
Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro hit field goals of 32, 39 and 35 yards, although he also shanked an extra-point attempt wide left.
–Field Level Media
Williams guides Packers past Chiefs in fourth
Sixth-round rookie running back Dexter Williams rushed for 34 yards and the game-winning, 3-yard touchdown with 6:24 remaining, and the Green Bay Packers downed the visiting Kansas City Chiefs 27-20 in Thursday night’s preseason finale.
Williams added two catches for 30 yards. Fellow rookies Ty Summers (74-yard interception return) and Jace Sternberger (2-yard catch) also scored touchdowns.
Running back Marcus Marshall had 14 carries for 59 yards to lead the Chiefs.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins’ Flores names Fitzpatrick Week 1 starter
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores tabbed veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick as the team’s Week 1 starter, choosing him over second-year signal-caller Josh Rosen.
“After a thorough evaluation of OTAs, training camps, games, practice, we felt like this was the best move for the team going into the season,” Flores said following Thursday night’s preseason finale in New Orleans, a 16-13 win in which both Fitzpatrick and Rosen sat out. Rosen was in uniform in case of an injury to Jake Rudock, who played the whole game.
“Ryan’s done a really good job from a leadership standpoint, from an execution standpoint, and we feel like that’s the best thing for this team,” Flores added.
The coach said the decision, which was made in the last “week or so,” doesn’t reflect poorly on Rosen, the 10th overall pick in 2018 whom the Dolphins acquired for second- and fifth-round picks from the Arizona Cardinals in April.
“I think he’s improved greatly over the course of training camp,” Flores said of Rosen. “This is a young kid who works extremely hard. It’s important to him. He’s talented. But playing quarterback in this league, it takes some time. He’s in a new offense.
“I think he’ll get there. I do, I really do. I think he’ll get there at some point. When? I don’t know. A lot of that’s up to him.”
Asked if there’s a plan to get Rosen starts later in the season, Flores affirmed his belief in Fitzpatrick and declined to get into hypotheticals.
“You don’t go into one of these (seasons) saying, ‘He’s gonna start for this amount of games and then…’ That’s not how you do this,” Flores said.
Fitzpatrick finished the preseason 17 of 32 for 166 yards and a touchdown, good for a 78.4 rating. Rosen was 28 of 45 for 352 yards and an interception, with a rating of 77.3.
Fitzpatrick, 36, will be starting for an eighth different team in his career when the Dolphins host the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 8. He threw for 2,366 yards, 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in eight games (seven starts) for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year.
Rosen, 22, threw for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interception in 14 games (13 starts) for the Cardinals as a rookie.
–Field Level Media
Davis, Wolford help Rams down Texans
Justin Davis rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown, and John Wolford threw for 105 yards and two scores as the visiting Los Angeles Rams beat the Houston Texans 22-10 in Thursday’s preseason finale.
Wolford finished 8 of 15 after starter Brandon Allen went 12 of 17 for 120 yards and two interceptions.
Joe Webb played most of the game for the Texans, finishing 19 of 29 for 163 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 30 yards on three carries.
–Field Level Media
Brown helps Broncos handle Cardinals
Wideout Fred Brown caught five passes for 66 yards and a touchdown as the Denver Broncos dispatched the visiting Arizona Cardinals 20-7 in Thursday night’s preseason finale.
Brown caught a 6-yard score in the second quarter from Kevin Hogan, who finished 12 of 23 for 138 yards and two interceptions. Rookie linebackers Malik Reed (two) and Justin Hollins (one) combined for three sacks.
Brett Hundley started for Arizona and went 7 of 8 for 55 yards. AJ Richardson had five catches for 67 yards and a 28-yard score.
–Field Level Media
Smith shines as Seahawks down Raiders
Geno Smith staked his claim to back up Russell Wilson by throwing for 107 yards and two scores, and the Seattle Seahawks held off the visiting Oakland Raiders 17-15 in Thursday night’s preseason finale.
Smith needed just seven attempts across four possessions, hitting Terry Wright for a 39-yard score to open the game and Jacob Hollister from 11 yards out midway through the second quarter. Paxton Lynch finished 1 of 7 for 4 yards and rushed five times for 6 yards in his return from a concussion.
Mike Glennon started for Oakland and went 9 of 13 for 78 yards, while Nathan Peterman finished 20 of 27 for 158 yards.
–Field Level Media
