Rivera says loss to Redskins ‘won’t define’ Panthers season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Ron Rivera is eager to make sure his players put an ugly loss to the Redskins behind them before packing their bags and heading to Philadelphia to face the defending champion Eagles.
“Learn and grow from it and move on,” Rivera said matter-of-factly on Monday.
The Panthers seemed to have all of the momentum on their side entering the game at Washington.
Not only were the Panthers coming off a dramatic win against the Giants on a 63-yard field goal, but they were also getting tight end Greg Olsen back from a broken foot and linebacker Thomas Davis from a four-game suspension. Meanwhile, the Redskins had just been exposed in an embarrassing 43-19 defeat to the Saints the week before, a game in which cornerback Josh Norman was benched at halftime.
Instead of carrying that momentum over, the Panthers (3-2) turned the ball three times in a lackluster 23-17 loss to the Redskins, leaving them one game behind the Saints in the NFC South.
“When you look at games like this, losing is not going to define us,” Rivera said. “How we handle it next week, that’s what is going to define us. If we take advantage of the opportunity to learn and grow from it, we have a chance to take a step forward. If we don’t, we will get beat again.”
The loss to the Redskins is a microcosm of what is happening around the league this season.
One week a team looks awful; the next week it looks like world beaters.
“The thing that is happening is you see more parity,” Rivera said. “You look around at teams that didn’t start very well and all of sudden they’re playing well. Look at what Dallas did. They played a very talented Jacksonville team on Sunday and scored 40 (points). That is a sign of what is happening. … It’s all over the place and each week it will be something different.”
For the Panthers, the loss further exposed some lingering problems that have been overshadowed by wins.
Most notably, the team has struggled defending the run.
Carolina’s defense allowed 33-year-old Adrian Peterson to run for 97 yards on 17 carries and continued to struggle getting off the field on third down. The Panthers offense, as it has been prone to do all year, had lengthy lulls in production, and the three turnovers were critical.
Olsen said the Panthers have been inconsistent this season.
“When you are 3-1 everyone thinks everyone thinks everything is great, but the reality is it’s not,” Olsen said. “And that game is a microcosm of that. There was a lot of bad, but also a lot of good. It’s just really hard to overcome all of the bad” turnovers.
Quarterback Cam Newton called the loss a tough pill to swallow, but is eager to play the Eagles.
“When you put so much energy, time, effort into something and you don’t get the turnout that you want. …,” Newton said. “But at the end of the day, no one is going to feel sorry for you. We don’t expect anyone to feel sorry for us. We just got to get right for next week.”
Rivera added that he’s not lost faith in rookie wide receiver D.J. Moore, the team’s first-round draft pick who fumbled twice which led to 10 Redskins points.
“D.J. is going to be a part of what we do for a long time, as is Curtis Samuel, as is pretty much anybody on this football team,” Rivera said. “If we believe in them, we’re going to keep putting them out there. That’s the only way these guys are going to learn and develop into the players we believe they can be. We will stick with them.”
___
NFL Field Goals Game-List
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills rookie Josh Allen is out indefinitely after hurting his right throwing arm and leaving Buffalo in a quandary at quarterback.
Without providing many details, coach Sean McDermott would only list Allen as being “week to week” on Monday, a day after Allen hurt his elbow in the third quarter of a 20-13 loss at Houston. McDermott said he will know more about the nature of Allen’s injury after meeting with team doctors.
The injury to the first-round draft pick leaves McDermott having to decide between having turnover-prone backup Nathan Peterman or newly signed 12-year veteran Derek Anderson start in Buffalo’s game at Indianapolis on Sunday. McDermott wouldn’t provide a hint as to who would start in Allen’s place.
Peterman threw two interceptions, with his first returned for the deciding touchdown with 1:23 left against the Texans.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed kick returner Jaydon Mickens on injured reserve and re-signed receiver Rashad Greene.
The team announced the roster moves Monday, one day after a 40-7 loss at Dallas. Mickens broke his left ankle returning a punt in the third quarter.
The Jaguars (3-3) now have seven key contributors on IR, including receiver Marqise Lee (knee), left tackle Cam Robinson (knee), backup left tackle Josh Wells (groin), tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle), running back Corey Grant (foot) and long-snapper Carson Tinker (knee).
Mickens returned six kickoffs for 149 yards this season and 12 punts for 59 yards.
Greene, a fifth-round draft pick by Jacksonville in 2015, has appeared in 17 games. He has 24 receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns. He also has returned 39 punts for 432 yards.
A day after a fan at Gillette Stadium threw beer onto Kansas City's Tyreek Hill, the New England Patriots on Monday announced they have identified the fan, banned him from their stadium and turned the matter over to law enforcement.
The incident happened with little more than three minutes remaining in the game Sunday night, after Hill scored on a 75-yard catch-and-run to tie the game at 40-40. As Hill sprinted down the sideline and into the end zone, his momentum carried him through the end zone and up against the railing of the end-zone seats.
He was immediately met with numerous middle fingers in his face before a fan threw beer into Hill’s face.
After the game, Hill told the media:
“My coach (Andy Reid) told me, ‘Don’t get emotional. Don’t get mad about it, because it comes with the territory,’ ” Hill said, per Boston.com. “I’m not mad at all.”
The Patriots would respond with a 65-yard drive that culminated with a 28-yard field goal as time expired to give New England a 43-40 win and hand the Chiefs their first loss of the season.
Browns’ Mayfield ‘fine,’ Streater placed on IR
The Cleveland Browns escaped major injury to their quarterback on Sunday, but wide receiver Rod Streater is out for the season following a neck fracture and linebacker Joe Schobert will miss time, coach Hue Jackson said Monday.
Jackson told reporters Baker Mayfield is “fine” and expected to play in Week 7. The quarterback played through an ankle issue in Sunday’s loss, an injury sustained midway through the first quarter when he slipped on the line-to-gain marker on the sideline after scrambling. The rookie struggled the rest of the game, finishing 22 of 46 for 238 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, taking five sacks.
But Mayfield didn’t use the injury as an excuse, saying, “Anytime you don’t do your job, I’m at fault for the majority of that. I’m going to be very hard on myself.”
However, Streater is headed to injured reserve and will miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a neck fracture. He will not require surgery and doctors expect him to make a full recovery, according to the team.
Streater, who was signed after the team traded Josh Gordon a few weeks ago, had left Sunday’s game with what the team called a stinger. The Browns were already without wideouts Rashard Higgins (sprained MCL) and Derrick Willies, who was placed on IR Saturday and had surgery to repair a broken collarbone on Monday, per the team. Willies is a candidate to return from IR later in the season.
Cleveland also lost Schobert, a 2017 Pro Bowler, to a hamstring injury that Jackson called “week-to-week.”
“He’ll be down for a little while,” Jackson said. “How long that will be, we’ll see how that will all unfold.”
Schobert had not missed a snap this season before going down in the third quarter. He leads the team in tackles (49) and is tied for the team lead with six passes defensed.
Schobert’s backup, James Burgess, also left the game with a hamstring and could miss time.
–Field Level Media
Bills QB Peterman says he’ll learn from interceptions
Buffalo Bills: Backup quarterback Nathan Peterman entered the Bills’ Week 6 loss to Houston after rookie starter Josh Allen went out with an injury. He threw a touchdown pass to Zay Jones, but then the interception bug bit him again. He threw two, including one that became the game-winning pick-six for the Texans. His career has been defined by interceptions. He threw five in one half last season when he got the starting nod over Tyrod Taylor against the Chargers. In six career games, he has 79 pass attempts with nine interceptions and three touchdowns. “It’s tough,” Peterman said after the game. “You put everything you have into winning the game. It hurts for my teammates. Everybody out there for 60 minutes, giving it all they had, trying to come in here and help us win and didn’t do it today. I’m going to learn from it and take it day-by-day.” Head coach Sean McDermott clearly wasn’t happy. “Well, we’ve got to have more respect for the football,” McDermott said. “I felt he tried to force the football in those situations. You can’t do that. You have to take what the defense gives you.”
Miami Dolphins: Head coach Adam Gase said Monday he had no update on the medical condition of starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who missed Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears. Gase wouldn’t commit to a timetable and said only that Tannehill’s right shoulder issue would be addressed on a day-to-day basis. “Nothing’s changed,” Gase said. “We’re gonna have to wait a couple days and see if he feels any better heading into Wednesday and Thursday. It’s just such an unusual situation because last week when we started the week, he was sore, but it got worse as the week went on. That’s why we found ourselves in a position that we weren’t really thinking we were gonna be in. Normally anytime he’s been banged up or had some kind of injury, he’s always progressed positively. That’s why we thought we’d probably get the same thing. That didn’t happen.” Backup quarterback Brock Osweiler led the Dolphins in Tannehill’s absence.
New England Patriots: When Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill scored on a 75-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter against the Patriots Sunday night, he wound up face-to-face with some New England fans in the stand who greeted him rather rudely — with an obscene gesture and beer thrown in his face. The Patriots, who won 43-40, didn’t appreciate the actions of the beer-splattering fan. The team announced Monday that they have identified the fan and given the name to police. “The matter has been turned over to local law enforcement and the fan will be sent a letter of disinvite to all future events at Gillette Stadium.” Hill, who scored his third touchdown of the night on that play, said he wasn’t crying over spilled beer. “My coach [Andy Reid] told me, ‘Don’t get emotional. Don’t get mad about it because it comes with the territory.’ I’m not mad at all,” Hill told reporters after the game.
New York Jets: The team got a boost before its victory Sunday over Indianapolis when ailing defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers made a pregame visit to the locker room at MetLife Stadium. Rodgers is fighting a serious undisclosed illness and watched the game but did not call the plays. The defense responded to his visit by intercepting quarterback Andrew Luck three times and recovering a fumble, which led to 20 points. “Just to see him walking is a blessing,” cornerback Morris Claiborne said, according to NJ.com. “When he came in, you could feel the positive vibes that arrived with him. I was just trying to feed off of those vibes when I saw him, and take it on the field with me.” On Monday, doctors cleared Rodgers to ease his way back into work.
A day after a fan at Gillette Stadium threw beer onto Kansas City's Tyreek Hill, the New England Patriots on Monday announced they have identified the fan, banned him from their stadium and turned the matter over to law enforcement.
The incident happened with little more than three minutes remaining in the game Sunday night, after Hill scored on a 75-yard catch-and-run to tie the game at 40-40, his third touchdown of the game. As Hill sprinted down the sideline and into the end zone, his momentum carried him through the end zone and up against the railing of the end-zone seats.
He was immediately met with numerous middle fingers in his face before a fan threw beer into Hill’s face.
“My coach (Andy Reid) told me, ‘Don’t get emotional. Don’t get mad about it, because it comes with the territory,'” Hill told the media after the game. “I’m not mad at all.”
Later Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Hill and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, want to take legal action against the fan and are discussing options with the NFL and the players’ union.
“That type of behavior is unacceptable,” Rosenhaus told Schefter. “Players have to be protected. We want that fan to be prosecuted.”
The Patriots would respond with a 65-yard drive that culminated with a 28-yard field goal as time expired to give New England a 43-40 win and hand the Chiefs their first loss of the season.
Report: RB Bell still a no-show in Pittsburgh
Disgruntled holdout running back Le’Veon Bell did not show up for player meetings with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday morning, NFL Network reported.
The Steelers are on their bye week with practices scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday before a break that ends Oct. 22. Under terms of the collective bargaining agreement, players must have four consecutive days off during the bye week.
Coach Mike Tomlin is giving the team off days Thursday through Sunday.
Previously, Bell told ESPN that he intends to end his holdout at some point to play this season, his sixth in the NFL, all with the Steelers. A source told ESPN that Bell was targeting a return during Pittsburgh’s bye week.
The Steelers next play Oct. 28 against the Cleveland Browns.
Bell has refused to sign the team’s $14.5 million franchise tag and wants a new contract. Over the summer, the Steelers reportedly offered Bell a five-year, $70 million contract, but Bell balked because only $17 million was guaranteed. Big-name running backs Todd Gurley and David Johnson, who signed new contracts, received at least twice that amount in money guaranteed.
If Bell returns to the Steelers (3-2-1), he will be going back to a team that has found a capable replacement at running back. Second-year back James Conner has run the ball 103 times for 453 yards (4.4-yard average) and seven touchdowns. He also has caught 26 passes for 257 yards in six games. That’s the third-most receptions on the team, behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown.
Film study: Necessary evolution from Cowboys’ offense
In what was supposed to be a knock-down, drag-out defensive battle, the Cowboys’ offense didn’t get the memo.
With few weapons other than Ezekiel Elliott and Cole Beasley, Dak Prescott & Co. took it to Jacksonville’s vaunted defense to the tune of 378 yards and 40 points, both easily season highs.
At the heart of the success was a refreshing approach from coordinator Scott Linehan, who wisely ditched the straightforward passing game from early in the season to help his players get open against an excellent secondary.
Linehan historically preferred pass designs that spread receivers out to run routes independent of one another.
This theoretically allows for more targets to come open on a given play. But it also requires receivers to win without much schematic help.
That might work with Jason Witten and Dez Bryant, but this motley crew of wideouts and tight ends needs any edge it can get. After stubbornly sticking with his approach early this season, Linehan changed things up Sunday.
Far more of his designs against the Jaguars featured two- or three-man route concepts that worked off of each other, often from 3×1 sets. Many also included motion or formations with stacks or bunches, which create free releases for receivers by forcing defenders to back off to avoid getting picked.
Beasley’s 21-yard gain on third-and-11 in the second quarter combined several of these tactics, as the Cowboys ran a flood concept against the Jaguars’ Cover-4. From a stack release, Michael Gallup’s post cleared out cornerback Jalen Ramsey while Beasley ran a deep out behind it. After chipping Dante Fowler Jr., Geoff Swaim snuck into the flat on the same side to draw the attention of underneath coverage, and a huge window opened up for Beasley, giving Prescott an easy throw.
The slot wideout’s 17-yard touchdown to cap that drive also came out of a stack release, this time out of the slot against the Jaguars’ Cover-3. Swaim’s deep-over route lifted Myles Jack — the backside hook/curl defender — vertically, and Beasley’s crosser attacked the void created underneath, which was big enough for him to waltz in after catching it 11 yards out.
Linehan didn’t rely solely on such designs. He also found success with a number of plays that got Prescott on the move — both as a passer and a runner (11 carries, 82 yards, both career highs) — and used misdirection in the run game with zone-reads and jet-sweep motion.
When he did employ his preferred isolation routes, Linehan called them primarily out of empty sets that spread the Jaguars out and created space underneath. Beasley — who caught nine of Prescott’s 17 completions, with Swaim (two) a distant second — was clearly Prescott’s favored target here. The two repeatedly connected on third downs as Beasley worked option routes, like those Witten mastered, often against linebackers and safeties.
Empty formations are a heavy burden for the offensive line, but Dallas’ front five handled them beautifully, even when Prescott held the ball. (Most empty sets are designed for the ball to be out quickly). The group mostly took care of a frightening Jacksonville front, both in protection and the run game (42 carries, 206 yards).
Dallas caught a few breaks, including two fumbles that bounced right back to Prescott and a too-many-men penalty on Jacksonville while lining up for a punt on fourth-and-2, which kept a TD drive alive. But the Cowboys also failed to take advantage of one of Linehan’s best designs, a scissors concept (combination of a post and a corner) featuring Elliott out of the backfield against Cover-3 late in the first quarter.
Gallup and Deonte Thompson ran post routes to occupy Ramsey and free safety Tashaun Gipson, while Elliott ran vertically out of the backfield before breaking to the corner. This concept often works with wideouts and tight ends, but it was even more difficult to cover in this case because running backs rarely run vertically between the numbers. Elliott came wide open for what should have been a 25-yard score, but Prescott bailed to run the other direction from a relatively clean pocket.
Given the Cowboys’ lack of threats, an approach with fewer isolation routes and more intertwined concepts that scheme targets open is exactly what this offense needed. The question is whether Linehan will stick with it against less talented defenses moving forward, or if this week will prove to be an outlier for an offense that struggles to recreate the magic.
–It will get worse for Kolton Miller before it gets better
Despite being a first-round pick, Miller was expected to have a bumpy NFL transition. He was drafted with far more potential than polish, a physical freak (6-foot-9, 309 pounds, 4.95 40-yard dash) who had pass protection issues at UCLA stemming from a key mechanical flaw: a false first step out of his stance.
Rather than loading his right foot — the one planted on the line of scrimmage at the snap — and exploding off of it backward into his kick-slide, Miller habitually took a tiny step forward with his right foot before kicking back, putting him a step behind an opponent’s speed rush and forcing him to open his hips upfield and chase.
Coaching can soothe this issue, and it has somewhat for Miller, as his false step has faded for stretches as a rookie. But even when he doesn’t take that step, Miller still tends to lean heavily on his right foot after the snap, when he should instead be kicking hard off of it.
That’s exactly what happened on Frank Clark’s first strip-sack of Derek Carr on Sunday in London, as Miller looked stuck in the mud coming off the ball and could never recover as Clark sped around the corner. It wasn’t an isolated occurrence. Sixth-round rookie Jacob Martin and even 291-pound Quinton Jefferson turned the corner on Miller on a few occasions.
His trouble getting off the ball against speed rushes is exacerbated on the road, as linemen are usually a step slower off the ball when they can’t time the snap based on their quarterback’s cadence.
But perhaps the bigger concern for Miller right now is his lack of a strong anchor. Like many athletic tackles, he entered the NFL without great lower-body strength, and his height makes it extremely difficult to bend low enough to get leverage against bull rushes.
An offensive tackle struggling against the bull rush is like blood in the water. Opponents see it on tape and test it endlessly, knowing Miller doesn’t have the anchor to stop it even when he knows it’s coming. On Sunday, he was put on his back three times and bulled into Carr’s lap on several other occasions, with Clark, Martin and Jefferson practically taking turns.
This weakness also springs other leaks — like trouble picking up stunts — and is difficult to soothe with typical protection tactics, like using a running back to chip the edge rusher. On Clark’s second strip-sack, he went right through Miller and pancaked him — Miller’s helmet actually jarred the ball from Carr’s hand — despite running back Jalen Richard waiting on the outside to chip Clark. Because Clark knew he could go through Miller, he engaged him head-on immediately, leaving Richard almost no target to chip as Miller was knocked backward.
This, too, was a recurring issue against Seattle. Martin twice bulled Miller into Carr’s lap despite a running back being assigned to chip, an awful result given the back’s route was sacrificed to improve the protection. The alternative is to chip with a tight end (or wideout) immediately off the snap, but even that failed on one occasion Sunday as Jefferson still beat Miller.
All told, the rookie allowed 2.5 sacks (two of which were sack fumbles), a third nullified by a facemask penalty and seven other pressures. The results were disastrous for Carr, who was also besieged on the other side, as third-round rookie Brandon Parker — also uber athletic but even more raw than Miller — made his second career start.
Amid six sacks (plus two nullified by penalty) and 10 QB hits, Carr essentially turtled, throwing 29 of 31 attempts within 8 yards of the line of scrimmage and 17 of them at or behind the line. He gained just 142 yards on 23 completions, the second-lowest such total on at least 23 completions in NFL history.
Notably skittish of pressure dating back to college, Carr has been sheltered by a good-to-great offensive line for a few years, but Sunday’s mess could become closer to the norm. Injured left guard Kelechi Osemele (knee) should return soon, but right tackle Donald Penn (groin) is out until December, and the bull’s-eye on Miller is only growing larger.
He’s allowed six sacks through as many games, and while slick turf might have contributed on Sunday, his anchoring issues were laid bare for all future opponents to see. That weakness could get even worse late in the year, as rookies often struggle to keep on weight during the grueling 16-game schedule.
This isn’t to say Miller will be a bust. Despite some struggles Sunday, he has mostly impressed in the run game, and he could take a major leap in protection in 2019. He should add mass and strength with a full offseason in an NFL weight room, and he’ll have time to further scrub the false step from his pass sets.
But the growing pains aren’t going away yet, and they’ll likely swell as the 1-5 Raiders play out the string.
–Rams’ offense can do the dirty work, too
We think of Sean McVay as an offensive mastermind (he is) who always springs players open for big plays (he does), but one area the 32-year-old doesn’t get enough credit is in killing clock while leading late.
The so-called four-minute offense is inherently an uphill battle — you want to remain conservative but still gain yards against an aggressive defense that knows you’ll be conservative — but the Rams do it better than anyone else.
On drives that started with a lead in the fourth quarter in 2017, the Rams ranked first in average drive time (3:25), third in plays per drive (6.4), sixth in yards per drive (28.7) and third in punt percentage (32.0).
Through eight such drives this season, those numbers are improved across the board: 4:10 average drive time, 8.5 plays and 45.4 yards per drive, 25.0 punt percentage. That includes a 13-yard, 72-yard drive that took 5:39 on Sunday, and doesn’t count a 12-play, 51-yard march starting in the third quarter that took 6:20 off the clock.
Having great personnel, including an excellent offensive line and all-world back Todd Gurley, certainly helps. But Gurley doesn’t do it all, as backup Malcolm Brown showed with three carries for 15 yards in the final 15:25 in Denver.
McVay gives his offense as many small edges as possible. He keeps 11 personnel (three wide receivers, one running back, one tight end) on the field so opponents can’t stack the box with eight or nine defenders. He can do this in part because his wide receivers are excellent blockers, especially Cooper Kupp, but even the backups impress, which speaks to coaching. They routinely hammer defensive backs and often take on linebackers or defensive ends.
McVay also makes sure to vary his run schemes in late-game situations to avoid predictability. Beyond his staple outside zone, he mixes in inside zone, split zone, crack tosses and misdirection pitches, along with end-arounds and jet sweeps to wideouts, like a 12-yarder to Robert Woods on Sunday. The regular use of jet or reverse motion — a tactic the Rams have embraced in all situations this year, with tremendous results — spreads defenses wider and opens up cutback lanes while forcing edge defenders to be less aggressive.
The Rams remain more aggressive than most teams in these situations. They have thrown it more than they’ve run it (27 to 25), while the league average team throws it just 41.7 percent of the time. The pass plays are calculated, with most coming off play-action to punish an overaggressive defense. L.A. has also mastered the quick screen, like a 19-yarder to Woods to convert third-and-13 against an all-out blitz by the Broncos.
McVay’s offense is a highlight machine, but it’s just as good doing the dirty work to close games. Paired with a defense — built on pass rushers and cover corners –that is at its best playing with a lead, this is the type of team that wins games in January (and February).
Bucs fire DC Smith, promote Duffner
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith on Monday, replacing him with linebackers coach Mark Duffner.
“I have the utmost respect for Mike Smith as a man and as a football coach,” head coach Dirk Koetter said in a statement. “These decisions are always difficult, but our top priority here is to ensure that we do everything possible to help this team succeed. As I have said in the past, the issues we have had as a team are never one person’s fault. During good times, as well as the bad, it is a collective effort between the coaches and the players. We all understand that this is a result-based profession and our results to this point have not met our standards.”
Tampa Bay sits 31st in the NFL in yards allowed (439.8) and dead last in yards per play (6.9) and points allowed (34.6). Offensively, the Bucs (2-3) are second in the NFL in yards per game (448.6), first in yards per play (7.2) and eighth in scoring (28.2). They also lead the league in passing yards per game (368.4).
Epitomizing the Bucs’ season thus far, quarterback Jameis Winston made his first start of the season on Sunday and threw for 395 yards and four touchdowns. But Tampa Bay lost at Atlanta, 34-29.
Duffner is in his 22nd season as an NFL coach, his third with Tampa Bay. He has worked primarily as a linebackers coach but also served as the Cincinnati Bengals’ coordinator from 2001-02.
Smith had been with the Bucs since 2016. He was the Falcons’ head coach from 2008-14. Koetter was Atlanta’s offensive coordinator in Smith’s final three seasons running the Falcons.
–Field Level Media
Titans lose OLB Morgan, ILB Woodyard set to return
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Derrick Morgan will miss multiple weeks after suffering a shoulder injury during Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, coach Mike Vrabel said during Monday’s press conference.
Morgan injured the shoulder during the first half of the 21-0 setback against the Ravens.
“That’s unfortunate,” Vrabel said of Morgan, who has three QB hits this season but has yet to tally a sack. “He’ll be out for a little bit.”
On the positive side, inside linebacker Wesley Woodyard is slated to return after missing two games with a shoulder injury.
Woodyard started strong by posting 32 tackles in the first three games before being hurt early in the Week 4 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Vrabel also said that guard Quinton Spain (shoulder) is day to day. Spain was injured against the Ravens. The Titans allowed 11 sacks during the contest.
Tennessee plays the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday at London before hitting its bye week.
–Field Level Media
Could trade provide graceful exit for Giants’ Manning?
Dallas Cowboys: It’s tough replacing one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, but that’s just what Brett Maher is doing this season — and doing it well. When the Cowboys cut Dan Bailey and his $3.4 million salary and brought in the $480,000-a-year Maher, no one was quite sure how it would turn out. But on the season, he’s hit 15 of 16 field goals, missing only his first attempt of the year. On Sunday, in the Cowboys’ 40-7 drubbing of Jacksonville, Maher hit field goals of 32, 46, 50 and 55 yards. He also connected on all four extra-point attempts. “Hats off to our kicker, Brett, for doing his job,” defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said after the game. “He’s pretty nice.” An even bigger compliment came from Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones. “We’re really pleased with how he’s kicking,” Jones said. “He’s kicking in form with how he kicked in preseason. It’s not surprising.”
New York Giants: ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck shared on Sunday his idea about how the Giants and struggling quarterback Eli Manning could divorce amicably: trade him to Jacksonville. Despite being 3-3, the Jaguars have playoff aspirations, but quarterback Blake Bortles has been inconsistent. In Jacksonville, the 37-year-old Manning could reunite with the man he won two Super Bowl games with, Tom Coughlin, the Jags’ president.
“I would do Eli Manning a solid. I would trade him to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville has a team and they’re making a run,” Hasselbeck said on the network. “Eli Manning is Tom Coughlin’s quarterback. If you were to ask Tom Coughlin what he’s looking for in a quarterback, he’s thinking about what Eli Manning does for him. Having him in the organization would be a value to the Jaguars and lets Giants fans turn the page.”
Philadelphia Eagles: Left tackle Jason Peters sustained a torn right biceps in the Eagles’ Week 6 win over the New York Giants, but he shouldn’t miss much time, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport reported Sunday that Peters could return in just a week or two. Peters, 36, has played just two complete games this season as he has battled a quadriceps injury. Halapoulivaati Vaitai struggled in the preseason and hasn’t dazzled in the regular season, but he most likely will start while Peters is sidelined. He started 10 regular-season games when Peters went down with a knee injury last year, plus three more in the postseason. The Eagles (3-3) meet the Carolina Panthers (3-2) Sunday in Philadelphia.
Washington Redskins: Adrian Peterson was listed as questionable before the Redskins’ game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The 33-year-old running back didn’t let a separated shoulder suffered a week earlier stop him, though. He rushed for 97 yards on 17 carries as the Redskins won 23-17. “I had already made up in my mind Friday, ‘Hey, I’m going to give it a go, and I know it’s going to be painful but it’s mind over matter and keep pressing,'” Peterson told reporters after the game. “So that’s what I ended up doing.” The coaches on both sides applauded his efforts. “I can’t say enough about what he did today, playing through the pain of the shoulder and the knee,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said of Peterson. “What a pro. What a pro he is.” Panthers coach Ron Rivera had this to say: “Adrian Peterson ran hard. I think he created the opportunity for them down the stretch to control the clock a little bit.”
NEW YORK (AP) — Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers will return to work this week after missing the past two games while dealing with an illness.
Coach Todd Bowles says Monday that Rodgers will be eased back into things and will coach Sunday in the Jets’ game against Minnesota. He adds that it’s uncertain to know so early in the week if Rodgers will call the defensive plays.
Bowles has run the defense the past two weeks, victories over Denver and Indianapolis.
The 49-year-old Rodgers has been dealing with an unspecified illness that Bowles has characterized as “serious.”
Rodgers was at MetLife Stadium on Sunday for the win over the Colts and broke down the team huddle in the locker room after the game.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns wide receiver Rod Streater suffered a neck fracture while covering a punt on Sunday and is done for the season.
Streater got hurt in the first quarter of a 38-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Streater’s loss is the latest blow to Cleveland’s injury-depleted receiving unit. He was expected to get more playing time while Rashard Higgins (knee) and Derrick Willies (collarbone) recover from their injuries.
The Browns said Streater is “doing well” and team doctors expect him to make a full recovery. Streater does not need surgery at this time.
Willies had an operation on Monday to fix his collarbone after he broke it in practice on Friday. The team remains hopeful Willies will return at some point in 2018.
The injury situation could force the Browns to sign another wide receiver or make a trade. The team signed free agent Breshad Perriman on Saturday, but he did not have enough time to learn the offense and was inactive Sunday.
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — D.J Swearinger didn’t even want a few hours to soak up a victory before preparing for the Dallas Cowboys.
In the aftermath of a gutsy performance without two top players and after a short turnaround from an embarrassing defeat, the Washington Redskins safety figured he’d start looking at Cowboys film as soon as he got home. It’s that kind of focus he wants all his teammates to have to make sure the roller-coaster Redskins don’t take another dip with back-to-back games coming up against NFC East rivals.
“We’ve got the Cowboys coming in — there shouldn’t be no laughing next week,” Swearinger said after Washington beat the Carolina Panthers 23-17 Sunday. “The thing we’ve got to understand, man, we can’t go up and down. This team goes up and down. We’ve got to stay consistent in our preparation. Whatever we did last week, we’ve got to stay consistent.”
Consistency has not exactly been a hallmark for the Redskins (3-2) in alternating not only wins and losses but games so uplifting and deflating that it’s hard to get a read on what they are. A 43-19 blowout loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints motivated players within only a few days to get ready for the Panthers, but upcoming games against Dallas and at the New York Giants should test their ability to respond to success.
“(It’s about) staying focused and keeping that consistent approach,” cornerback Quinton Dunbar said. “Don’t get too high. Don’t get too low. When you get wins, don’t be high like you got the whole world in your hand. When you lose, your whole world turns down. It’s about staying steady.”
In some ways, it helps that the Panthers limited the Redskins to 119 offensive yards in the second half and almost came back from a 17-point deficit. Cornerback Josh Norman said players realize “everything is not peaches and cream,” which should help them stay focused for the Cowboys.
“There’s room for improvement,” tight end Jordan Reed said. “Even though we won this game, we definitely could have put up even more numbers and stopped them on defense. You see that and it motivates you to be the best that you can be. We haven’t been that yet, so it’s coming.”
Some things we learned from the Redskins’ victory over the Panthers:
ROARING DEFENSE
After allowing only 288 yards and being on the wrong side of some turnovers by the offense, the Panthers’ defense will need to be even better at the Philadelphia Eagles (3-3) on Sunday. Players gained some confidence from their play in the second half, but see some definite areas of need with the defending Super Bowl champions up next.
“We just have to make some more plays on defense,” linebacker Luke Kuechly said. “We have to play better in the red zone. That’s something that we’ll get addressed and improve on moving forward.”
Adrian Peterson’s 97 yards on 17 carries showed another glaring hole for Carolina, which entered tied for the eighth-best run defense in the league. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and running backs Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement present another challenge in that department.
PETERSON POWER
Despite dealing with shoulder, knee and ankle injuries, Peterson had another game that made it look like he’s way younger than 33. Peterson never doubted he’d play and should be good to go against Dallas.
“It was definitely mind over matter,” Peterson said. “It was game where you’ve just got to bite down and put your best foot forward. So that’s what I did. I already had made up my mind by Friday that, ‘Hey I’m gonna give it a go. I know it’s going to be painful but its mind over matter and just keep pressing.’ That’s what I ended up doing.”
BIG GUYS BACK
Carolina could easily point to two fumbles by rookie D.J. Moore and an interception by Cam Newton as the reasons for a disheartening loss . But the Panthers have reason for optimism in the coming weeks after getting tight end Greg Olsen back from a broken foot and linebacker Thomas Davis for his first game of the season after serving a suspension for performance-enhancers.
Olsen had four catches for 48 yards; he gives Newton a big, reliable target in the passing game.
“Toward the second half, I felt like I was able to play pretty close to what I was hoping,” Olsen said.
Davis had six tackles and two passes defensed and feels he has another level to his game.
“Just have to be better,” Davis said. “You have to get back into the feel of going out and playing football and that’s something that I’ve learned today.”
SMITH SETTLES DOWN
Going 23 of 39 with an interception at New Orleans sent Redskins quarterback Alex Smith to a new low this season. He wasn’t perfect in throwing 21 of 36 for 163 yards and two TDs against Carolina, even without running back Chris Thompson and receiver Jamison Crowder.
Smith leaned on Reed (five catches for 36 yards) and fellow tight end Vernon Davis (three catches for 48 yards) in finding new ways to run the offense.
“I feel like we’re untapped offensively — a lot of potential,” Smith said. “I said untapped as we continue to find out who we are, our identity as an offense.”
Same ending: Steelers stun Bengals 28-21 on AB’s late TD
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Mixon scored on a 4-yard run and dashed toward the stands in celebration of Cincinnati's go-ahead touchdown. On the Steelers sideline, Ben Roethlisberger looked at the clock, saw there was 1:18 left, and told his linemen not to fret.
"They gave us too much time," Big Ben said confidently.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Mixon scored on a 4-yard run and dashed toward the stands in celebration of Cincinnati’s go-ahead touchdown. On the Steelers sideline, Ben Roethlisberger looked at the clock, saw there was 1:18 left, and told his linemen not to fret.
“They gave us too much time,” Big Ben said confidently.
Somehow, the Steelers never run out of time at Paul Brown Stadium.
Antonio Brown turned a short catch into a 31-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left Sunday, sending the Steelers to a 28-21 victory over the Bengals. They’ve now won seven straight against Cincinnati, a streak that includes highly improbable — and totally predictable — wins.
The Steelers (3-2-1) sure saw it coming.
“On the sideline before I went out, I told the guys, ‘This is what legacies are made of for all of us. Let’s go take care of business,'” Roethlisberger said.
On the decisive play, Roethlisberger saw the Bengals (4-2) were set for an all-out blitz with no safeties guarding the end zone. He knew it would be a touchdown if he got the ball quickly to Brown, who caught it in stride, cut behind Justin Hunter’s block and ran untouched to the end zone.
“We’ve been in that situation a lot, and I knew we were going to do it,” said Brown, who had five catches for 105 yards.
During their seven-game winning streak, the Steelers have pulled them out at Paul Brown Stadium with 14 seconds, no seconds, and 10 seconds to go.
They rallied to win a first-round playoff game in 2015 — aided by Vontaze Burfict hitting Brown in the head for a costly penalty — on Chris Boswell’s field goal with 14 seconds left. Last December, they overcame a 17-point deficit and won on Boswell’s field goal as time ran out.
Now, this stunner.
“We’re better than them,” Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick insisted. “They’re not better than us.”
The statistics say otherwise. The Steelers have won 10 of 11 and 15 of 18 in the lopsided series.
Some takeaways from Paul Brown Stadium:
IT’S A RACE
The Bengals got an early cushion in the division by knocking off the Ravens and opening 4-1, their best start since they won the division in 2015. The Steelers got off to a ragged start at 1-2-1, but back-to-back wins over the Falcons and Bengals have evened up the division. The Bengals finish the season at Heinz Field.
SHOCKING NUMBERS
The Steelers are 16-2 at Paul Brown Stadium during Marvin Lewis’ 16 seasons as the Bengals’ head coach, including playoff victories in 2005 and 2015. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is 20-5 against the Bengals. Andy Dalton is 3-12 against the Steelers, missing that 2015 playoff meltdown with a broken thumb.
CONNER’S HISTORY
James Conner ran for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns, his second straight 100-yard game. Conner joined Hall of Famers Franco Harris (1976) and Jerome Bettis (2004) as the only Steelers to run for seven touchdowns in the first six games of a season, excelling as Le’Veon Bell’s replacement. Bell reportedly will end his holdout this week during Pittsburgh’s bye.
“What a great game,” Roethlisberger said. “Now I know it’s his last game for us, so we’re glad he did well in his last one.”
Roethlisberger laughed, clarifying that he was going entirely off media reports and speculation about what happens when Bell returns.
BLITZBURGH
After getting shredded in September, the Steelers’ defense has come around in the last two games. It got six sacks in a 41-17 win over the Falcons and sacked Dalton three times. Pittsburgh limited the Bengals to 123 yards in the second half.
BURFICT REPRISE
In his second game back from his latest NFL suspension, Burfict was at the center of the riled-up rivalry. He exchanged words with Roethlisberger 3 minutes into the game. A teammate pushed him away from Conner to help the linebacker avoid a penalty after a touchdown run. In the third quarter, Burfict hit Brown in the head as he was being tackled, but avoided a penalty. The NFL will review the play. In the locker room after the game, Burfict yelled at a reporter who asked another Bengals player about the hit on Brown.
“A nasty hit,” Brown said.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
ICYMI in NFL Week 6: Mark your calendar for Brady-Mahomes II
Anyone who missed the Game of the Season — Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 43, Pat Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 40 — can take solace in knowing there very well could be a rematch a little more than three months away.
And no one, except for players on other
Anyone who missed the Game of the Season — Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 43, Pat Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 40 — can take solace in knowing there very well could be a rematch a little more than three months away.
And no one, except for players on other AFC teams, would be disappointed if Jan. 20 brings the world Patriots vs. Chiefs II, with a conference title and Super Bowl berth at stake.
“I’m sure,” Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower said about Mahomes, “we’ll probably see him down the road.”
Brady’s take on the KC QB who gave coach Bill Belichick’s defense all it could handle?
“Big play after big play.”
That’s an apt description of the whole contest Sunday night.
“It was a spectacle, that’s for sure,” Patriots receiver Josh Gordon said.
Just the sort of thing the NFL wants nowadays.
Supremacy of offense.
All attention on the passers and their targets.
Plenty of points and ever-increasing fantasy numbers.
Brady was 24 for 35 for 340 yards, one TD pass, one TD run, and a 39-yard completion to tight end Rob Gronkowski, whose 500th catch in the league set up Stephen Gostkowski’s go-ahead field goal on the final play. That came after Mahomes — 23 for 36 for 352 yards, four touchdown passes, a pair of picks — found Tyreek Hill for a tying 75-yard score.
The Chiefs (5-1) came back after trailing 24-9 at halftime.
The Patriots (4-2 and winners of three in a row) kept responding to every score Mahomes generated down the stretch.
The teams combined for 30 points in the fourth quarter alone.
It was back-and-forth. It was electrifying. It was memorable.
It was the 200th career regular-season victory for the 41-year-old Brady, a record for a starting quarterback.
It was the first career loss as an NFL starter for the 23-year-old Mahomes, who suddenly has become a bona fide star.
“He’s young,” said Hightower, who had an early interception, “but he definitely doesn’t show it.”
In case you missed it, here are other top topics after the NFL season’s sixth Sunday:
BACK TO THE BOOTH?
Jon Gruden’s return to the sideline from the TV booth continues to be an unmitigated disaster — on the field and off. His Oakland Raiders dropped to 1-5 by putting up little resistance in a 27-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. No one in the 32-team NFL has a worse record than the Raiders, whose only victory came against the Cleveland Browns. And no one has a worse point differential than Oakland, which has been outscored by 66 points after merely six games. There’s more, too. Gruden has been blasted for trading away elite linebacker Khalil Mack and had to answer questions after Sunday’s setback about a report that receiver Amari Cooper is available now.
SAD SACK
Never a good thing when a QB’s completion count is exceeded by the number of times he’s sacked, but that’s exactly what happened to Marcus Mariota in the Tennessee Titans’ 21-0 loss to Terrell Suggs and the Baltimore Ravens. Suggs had one of Baltimore’s 11 sacks, one shy of the NFL record. Mariota went 10 for 15 for 117 yards. “I can do a better job of stepping up in the pocket,” Mariota said. “I put our guys in a bad spot, trying to run around too much.”
‘WE WANT DALLAS!’
That was the familiar chant heard at Washington’s home stadium as its 23-17 victory over Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers wound down. The Redskins (3-2) host the NFC East rival Cowboys (3-3) next week, and the matchup becomes a lot more intriguing thanks to what happened Sunday. Coaches Jay Gruden and Jason Garrett both were heavily criticized recently. Washington’s defense and Dallas’ offense were coming off problematic performances. And those units were both what generated victories, including Dak Prescott’s two-TD-pass, 82-yard-rushing showing as the Cowboys beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-7.
CATCH AS CATCH CAN
No NFL team wanted Adam Thielen coming out of college. And no NFL player ever started a season quite the way the Vikings’ undrafted receiver has this one. With 11 catches for 123 yards and a score in Minnesota’s 27-17 win against the Arizona Cardinals, Thielen raised his total to 58 catches, a league record through a half-dozen games. He’s also the first player in 57 years with at least 100 receiving yards in each of his club’s first six games.
Back-to-basics Vikings beat Cardinals 27-17 behind Murray, D
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw the ball right over the Arizona linebacker trailing Adam Thielen on third-and-1, a neatly executed seam route by Minnesota's star receiver after a stutter step sprung him open for a 13-yard touchdown catch .
Then Thielen circled the offense together in the end zone for a choreographed
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw the ball right over the Arizona linebacker trailing Adam Thielen on third-and-1, a neatly executed seam route by Minnesota’s star receiver after a stutter step sprung him open for a 13-yard touchdown catch .
Then Thielen circled the offense together in the end zone for a choreographed dead-arm dance he recalled from college, his teammates clumsily swinging to an imaginary beat as the crowd celebrated a 10-point lead over the Cardinals early in the third quarter.
There was nothing awkward about this 27-17 victory on Sunday for the Vikings , though. They played a back-to-the-basics game, leaning on some powerful running by Latavius Murray and a smothering defense.
“We know the offense is very capable of going out there and making big plays and scoring points, especially with the teams we’ve played with the past few weeks,” linebacker Anthony Barr said. “If we do our job on defense, we’re going to keep giving ourselves the chance to win.”
After Thielen scored, the Vikings forced a three-and-out when Harrison Smith had one of Minnesota’s four sacks of Josh Rosen to take the rookie down at the 2-yard line. The Vikings took over in Cardinals territory at the 43, and three plays later Cousins sprinted across the goal line on an option-style keeper from the 7. The dead-arm dance broke out again, and the Vikings (3-2-1) were in control.
“I like to embrace my limitations as a dancer,” Cousins said. “I guess I’m honest about it. That’s a dance I can get behind.”
Cousins has clearly embraced his role as a team leader, even though he’s only been a member of the Vikings for seven months. He was nominated last week by defensive tackle Linval Joseph to lead the breakdown prior to pregame warmups on the field in Philadelphia with a message about finishing strong. On the flight home after the Vikings beat the Eagles, Joseph told him to be ready for a repeat. This time, Cousins screamed at his teammates to encourage a similar effort and urge the defense to harass the rookie Rosen.
After drafting Teddy Bridgewater, trading for Sam Bradford and signing Case Keenum over coach Mike Zimmer’s first four drama-filled seasons, the Vikings let all three of them leave as free agents and signed Cousins instead.
“The thing I love about this guy is his passion for the game, his intensity that he has,” Zimmer said. “He’s come in here and taken charge as a leader.”
Here are some other key developments from the game:
ROSEN’S THORNS
Coming off his first career NFL win against the San Francisco 49ers, Rosen faced a much stiffer test on the road against a Vikings defense that was in sync at all three levels after several displays of uncharacteristic vulnerability over the last few games. Rosen threw one interception while completing 21 of 31 passes for 240 yards, and the Cardinals were 0 for 10 on third down conversions. They were also stopped twice on fourth down tries.
“The opportunities are there,” said Rosen, who took over for Bradford last month. “We find ways to miss them.”
The Cardinals had 269 total yards, which happens to be their season high.
“Am I concerned? Majorly,” coach Steve Wilks said.
DOUBLE DIP
Cousins and the Vikings recovered from that sack-fumble-touchdown trifecta in time for a 48-yard field goal by Dan Bailey on the last play from scrimmage of the first half that gave them a 13-10 lead. Then they took the second-half kickoff and went on the 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that included four catches for 47 yards by Thielen. The Vikings have actually been focusing on the importance of scoring on the last possession of the first half and the first one of the second half since Zimmer brought it up in a team meeting during organized practices in May.
“He calls it a ‘double dip,'” Cousins said.
KEEPING UP WITH JONES
In three career games against the Vikings, Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones now has 18 tackles, five tackles for loss, 4½ sacks, four quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, one pass breakup and a touchdown return of a blocked field goal.
Jones chopped the ball out during a second quarter sack of Cousins, and Budda Baker scooped it up for a 38-yard touchdown return . The Cardinals also sacked Cousins four times, hit him seven times and deflected seven passes, but those became background highlights on an afternoon when the Vikings revived a dormant rushing attack with 195 yards on 32 attempts.
“Me being one of the captains and one of the leaders of this team, it’s my job to stay on top of the guys and get this thing turned around,” Jones said.
ANOTHER LOSS FOR FITZGERALD
The Cardinals have lost 10 straight games at Minnesota, with the last win coming in 1977 when the franchise was in St. Louis. Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has been a part of six of those , and the 15-year veteran’s latest visit to his hometown might have been his last as a player.
“You hope you can change quickly, but all you can do is just keep working at it,” Fitzgerald said.
Cowboys put focus on road woes after routing Jags at home
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott had a quiet 100-yard game by his standards in the Dallas Cowboys' rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The star running back spoke the loudest after the 40-7 win on the home-road discrepancy for a .500 team that's perfect at AT&T Stadium and winless with three mostly anemic
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott had a quiet 100-yard game by his standards in the Dallas Cowboys’ rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The star running back spoke the loudest after the 40-7 win on the home-road discrepancy for a .500 team that’s perfect at AT&T Stadium and winless with three mostly anemic offensive showings on the road.
Up next before Dallas’ open week: a trip to NFC East-leading Washington (3-2), a half-game ahead of the Cowboys and defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia, tied at 3-3.
“Obviously it’s something we can do, but we need to do it,” Elliott, emphasizing “need,” said Sunday after rushing for 106 yards and a touchdown. “If we keep not winning on the road, we’re not going to make the playoffs.”
Dallas has three touchdowns on the road — one in each game. The Cowboys are averaging nearly 100 yards per game more at home than on the road, and the numbers are particularly stark in the first half.
At home, the Cowboys have a 210-125 edge in yardage before halftime compared to a 221-103 deficit at the break on the road. It’s not exactly the formula for taking a crowd out of the game.
“We’ve been a good road team in the past,” coach Jason Garrett said. “We have a young team. We have to understand how to handle the conditions on the road.”
After some pregame pumping up for Dallas from UFC star Conor McGregor , Cole Beasley had his first two touchdown catches of the season against the Jaguars.
Dak Prescott threw for 151 of his 183 yards before halftime and had 82 yards rushing, the second-best total for a quarterback in franchise history behind Roger Staubach’s 90 yards in 1971.
Prescott had two other career numbers: his longest run, a 28-yarder after escaping a sack, and his longest scoring run — from 17 yards after a fake to Elliott for Dallas’ first TD.
The 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year didn’t have to throw in the second half, so the team’s 30th-ranked passing game coming in couldn’t really be judged by another sub-200-yard game.
“I was talking to Dak the other day and we talked about how this game could set us up for the rest of the season,” said receiver Allen Hurns, who didn’t have a catch despite five targets. “We’ve still got to focus on trying to win on the road.”
Things to consider after the Jaguars (3-3) had season lows in total offense (204 yards) and yards rushing (65) while running just 47 plays to 72 for the Cowboys:
HOBBLED RUN GAME
Leonard Fournette’s availability with a balky hamstring will remain one of the big topics for Jacksonville, which is on its third left tackle in Josh Walker while All-Pro left guard Andrew Norwell has been a disappointment as a big-money free agent.
The Jaguars want to run — they’re 0-3 when they don’t get to 20 carries. Four-time All-Pro Jamaal Charles, unsigned before joining the Jaguars this past week, got a taste with five carries for 5 yards and a 5-yard catch. His role going forward will be something to watch. Starter T.J. Yeldon had 41 yards on just eight carries.
“We’re pretty banged up, but we’ve got guys that can play at any position,” said quarterback Blake Bortles, who was 15 of 26 for 149 yards after establishing career highs in yards passing the previous two weeks. “We expect a lot out of everybody out there.”
DALLAS D-LINE
The defensive front of the Cowboys is getting close to full strength, and could need the help with top pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence trying to play through a shoulder injury.
Defensive tackle David Irving made his season debut after serving a four-game suspension and missing his first possible game for personal reasons. He had an early pressure on Bortles.
End Randy Gregory had his first sack since returning from substance-abuse suspensions that sidelined him for 30 of 32 games over two seasons. Gregory had a team-high three QB hits. Tackle Maliek Collins returned after missing three games with a knee injury and had his second sack of the season.
“With that particular lineup, it’s an unbelievable rush group,” owner Jerry Jones said.
EARLY GOOSE EGGS
Jacksonville is in a three-way tie for first in the AFC South with one of those teams, Houston, visiting Sunday. A good place for the Jaguars to start would be to start faster. They were outscored a combined 44-0 in the first half of losses to Kansas City and Dallas. The Cowboys scored on all four first-half possessions against the NFL’s No. 1 defense. “I’m going to figure it out, but it’s my job to make sure that our team comes out and they’re ready to play,” coach Doug Marrone said.
