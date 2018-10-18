Rested Lions target short-handed Dolphins

Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia was prepared for the Miami Dolphins to go with Brock Osweiler for a second consecutive week as Ryan Tannehill nurses a shoulder injury.

“There’s a scheme that’s behind all of it (for both quarterbacks). That’s probably the first thing we will attack,” Patricia said. “Both quarterbacks are very talented, but each one is a little bit different athletically.”

Tannehill is out Sunday and will not play next week. Osweiler, a seventh-year pro who worked with Dolphins coach Adam Gase when they were with the Denver Broncos, passed for 380 yards, three touchdowns and guided the Dolphins to an overtime win last week with little notice his number was being called against the Chicago Bears.

“He’s been around for a minute,” Gase said of Osweiler.

That experience surely helped Osweiler get comfortable with the first-team offense.

“He did a good job of not panicking when we were down,” Gase said of Osweiler. “He doesn’t hold on to things and let it affect the next series.”

Beyond questions at quarterback, everything seems to be falling in favor of the Dolphins (4-2), who are tied with the New England Patriots atop the AFC East. The Lions, meanwhile, are 2-3 and last in the NFC North, but coming off a bye week looking for their first road victory under Patricia (0-2).

The Dolphins tend to wear teams down in the Miami heat and are 6-1 since the start of 2016 in home games in which the temperature reaches at least 85 degrees.

Patricia knows what a sauna Hard Rock Stadium can be for 1 p.m. games. He was defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots from 2012 to 2017, and the Dolphins went 4-2 against him in home games.

The Dolphins have to contend with Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. Since a nightmare performance in Detroit’s season opener, Stafford has tossed nine TD passes with just one interception.

During that four-game stretch, the Lions have knocked off Tom Brady and the New England Patriots as well as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Detroit’s two losses during that span came by a total of five points.

Stafford will face a Dolphins defense plagued with injuries. Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Wake and starting cornerback Bobby McCain are likely out due to knee injuries.

McCain would be missed because Detroit has an outstanding trio of receivers in Golden Tate, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr.

Wake’s pass rush would be missed by Miami, and his status is made more precarious because four of his backups are also injured. William Hayes (knee) is out, and Charles Harris (calf), Andre Branch (knee) and Jonathan Woodard (concussion) are questionable.

A win on Sunday would give the Dolphins their first 5-2 start since 2003 and their first 4-0 home start since 2000.

