Reports: Venture capitalist sues AAF, wants half ownership

Three weeks into the Alliance of American Football’s inaugural season, the upstart league is reportedly being sued by a venture capitalist who says he should possess half of the entire operation.
According to multiple reports, Robert Vanech, the current CFO of Trebel Music, filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court against the AAF and co-founder Charlie Ebersol. Vanech contends in his lawsuit that he had a handshake agreement to partner in the AAF and it was ignored, according to the reports.
Vanech is asking for equity in the AAF and recognition of his “co-founding role.” The Action Network’s Darren Rovell, first to report the story, tweeted that Vanech is asking for a 50-percent ownership in the AAF.
“Mr. Vanech’s claim is without merit,” an AAF statement read in part. “There was never any agreement, oral or written, between Mr. Vanech and Mr. Ebersol relating to the Alliance.”
News of the lawsuit comes a week after Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon made a $250 million investment in the league. Reports claimed that the league might not have been able to make payroll beyond its second week without Dundon’s investment. The AAF disputed that account.
The AAF consists of eight teams: Atlanta Legends, Birmingham Iron, Memphis Express, Orlando Apollos, Arizona Hotshots, Salt Lake Stallions, San Antonio Commanders and San Diego Fleet.
The AAF made its debut on Feb. 9. The regular-season schedule will run until April 14 with a championship game scheduled for April 27 in Las Vegas.
–Field Level Media
Looking to get younger and
Looking to get younger and faster in the secondary, the Carolina Panthers on Monday cut cornerback Captain Munnerlyn and told safety Mike Adams that he won’t be re-signed.
Munnerlyn, a 10-year veteran who turns 31 in April, had two years remaining on a four-year contract he signed before the 2017 season.
Munnerlyn played all 16 games with five starts in 2018, tallying 47 tackles, nine passes defensed, two sacks and one interception.
Adams, a 15-year NFL veteran who turns 38 next month, signed a two-year deal in 2017 and was set to become a free agent in March.
Adams started all 16 games last season, contributing 75 tackles, six passes defensed and three picks.
Carolina, which re-signed safety Eric Reid earlier this month, plans to give 2018 third-round pick Rashaan Gaulden and 2017 fifth-round pick Corn Elder a shot at more playing time.
–Field Level Media
The Baltimore Ravens released
The Baltimore Ravens released veteran wide receiver Michael Crabtree on Monday after he spent one year with the team.
The team owed Crabtree a $2.5 million roster bonus next month and $7.5 million for the 2019 season, according to ESPN. His release will give Baltimore $4.67 million in additional salary cap space.
Crabtree, 31, signed a three-year, $21 million contract last March.
A product of Texas Tech, Crabtree was the No. 10 overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2009 NFL Draft. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Niners, followed by three seasons with the Oakland Raiders before joining Baltimore.
Last season, Crabtree started 16 games and caught 54 passes — his fewest in a full season since 2010 — for 607 yards and three scores. He caught 19 passes in just five games in 2013, when he missed time due to a torn Achilles tendon.
For his career, he has played 141 games, starting all but three, gaining 7,477 receiving yards and scoring 54 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was charged with first-degree solicitation of a prostitute in Florida on Monday.
Kraft has a court date scheduled for April 24. He doesn’t need to appear, and a lawyer can represent him instead.
Kraft, 77, is facing two counts of misdemeanor solicitation connected to a sting at a massage parlor in Jupiter, Fla.
According to court documents, one of Kraft’s visit to Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter was on Jan. 20, prior to the Patriots playing the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game in Missouri. Kraft allegedly visited the spa on two occasions, according to law enforcement.
Orchids of Asia Day Spa is among the 10 massage parlors shut down in the region after a long investigation showed the women in the spas were sex servants, authorities said.
Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg didn’t specifically discuss Kraft’s case during a Monday press conference, in which he called human trafficking “evil in our midst.”
Earlier Monday, the NFL released an updated statement on the status of the pillar of the New England franchise.
“Our personal conduct policy applies to everyone in the NFL. We will handle this allegation in the same way we would handle any issue under our policy. We are seeking a full understanding of the facts, while ensuring that we do not interfere with an ongoing law enforcement investigation. We will take appropriate action as warranted based on the facts,” read the NFL statement.
Kraft and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell have had a frosty relationship at times, notably during the infamous Deflategate investigation that led to a four-game suspension for quarterback Tom Brady, but they also powered the labor negotiations and CBA deal signed with players amid a lockout in 2011.
If convicted of the misdemeanor charges, Kraft would face a maximum of 60 days in jail and a $500 fine as a first-time offender. He also could be subject to disciplinary action by the NFL.
Police said Kraft, who owns a home in nearby West Palm Beach, was seen at the spa in Jupiter on Jan. 19 and that he “was positively identified by Massachusetts driver’s license.”
According to police, video surveillance caught Kraft arriving at the spa the following day at 10:59 a.m. ET — the day of the AFC title game — and said he paid cash to an “Asian female.”
Police said Kraft pulled up at the spa in a blue 2015 Bentley and was dressed in blue shorts, a dark long-sleeved shirt and a blue baseball cap.
Hidden cameras in the room displayed an encounter that lasted less than 15 minutes. The woman helped Kraft get dressed and Kraft gave her at least $100, according to police.
Kraft, who also owns the New England Revolution MLS franchise, denied the accusations on Friday afternoon.
“We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity,” a spokesman for Kraft said in a statement. “Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”
The NFL and MLS also released statements Friday afternoon.
“The NFL is aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments,” the league said.
The MLS had a similar comment.
“Major League Soccer is aware of reports regarding the case in Florida and will continue to follow any developments,” according to its statement.
–Field Level Media
The Cleveland Browns re-signed offensive tackle Greg Robinson on Monday, the team announced.
Terms of the deal weren’t announced but spotrac.com lists the contract as a one-year deal.
Robinson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2014 by the then-St. Louis Rams, wasn’t affiliated with any NFL organization when the Browns signed him last June.
He ended up starting Cleveland’s final eight games of last season despite having penalty issues. Robinson was called for 10 holding penalties — three were declined — while in the starting role.
Robinson, 26, started 42 of 46 games played over three seasons with the Rams before the club traded him to the Detroit Lions in June of 2017 for a sixth-round pick in 2018. He started six games for the Lions in 2017 before suffering an ankle injury and was released in November.
–Field Level Media
–Field Level Media
Police in suburban Dallas seized
Police in suburban Dallas seized a dog owned by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after the pet escaped on Monday morning and bit a woman, sending her to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
No charges were filed against Prescott by Monday afternoon, although a misdemeanor count of allowing a dog at large could bring a fine of up to $500, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Police in Frisco, Texas, just north of Dallas, said a woman called them at about 10:50 a.m. local time when her dog and a loose dog were fighting through a fence outside her home. When she went outside to try to stop the fight, she saw a second loose dog, and one of the two bit her.
Authorities said they seized the dog that bit her, an American Staffordshire terrier, and took the other dog back to Prescott’s home. Police said the dogs escaped through an open door.
The seized dog will be kept in quarantine at Collin County Animal Shelter for up to 10 days, according to the Morning News.
A Cowboys representative declined to comment on the case, according to the Morning News.
–Field Level Media
Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth will return for his 14th NFL season in 2019, the 37-year-old announced Tuesday on Twitter.
“Can’t wait for the opportunity to ride with the boys again!” Whitworth tweeted.
[SOCIAL
“A ship is safe in the harbor, but that is not what ships are built for”
-John A. Shed
Can’t wait for the opportunity to ride with the boys again! #keepmovingforward #squadup#letsride pic.twitter.com/4KoSlPJUXP
— Andrew Whitworth (@awhitworth77) February 26, 2019
Royal Liverpool will host the 151st Open
Royal Liverpool will host the 151st Open Championship in 2022, the Royal & Ancient confirmed Tuesday.
The course in Hoylake, England, has hosted the major tournament 12 times, won most recently by Rory McIlroy (2014) and Tiger Woods (2006).
This year’s Claret Jug will be contested at Royal Portrush in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. England’s Royal St George’s will host the tournament in 2020, and the 150th Open Championship will take place at St Andrew’s in Scotland in 2021.
“The Open shares a strong affinity with England’s Golf Coast and following the success of the Championship at Royal Birkdale two years ago we know that there will be tremendous excitement among golf fans at its return to Royal Liverpool,” said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the Royal & Ancient, which stages the tournament.
“Its famous links has a cherished history and has produced a revered group of Champion Golfers, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy most recently. It will be fascinating to see who will emerge from the world-class field to lift the Claret Jug in 2022.”
Royal Liverpool hosted its first Open Championship in 1897. Other previous winners include Walter Hagen in 1924 and Bobby Jones in 1930.
–Field Level Media
Alabama running back Josh Jacobs will be limited by a groin injury entering the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, and his participation in on-field events and testing is unlikely.
Jacobs is the No. 1-ranked running back in the 2019 draft, but NFL Network reported he’s dealing with an injury that might also impact his availability on the pro day circuit.
Alabama’s pro day is scheduled for March 19.
Jacobs gained 2,062 yards of total offense with 21 touchdowns in three years with the Crimson Tide.
He had 11 rushing touchdowns and gained 640 yards on the ground last season.
–Field Level Media
An arrest warrant for Patriots owner Robert Kraft is expected Monday, which prompted the NFL to release an updated statement on the status of the pillar of the New England franchise.
Kraft is facing two counts of misdemeanor solicitation of a prostitute connected to a sting at a massage parlor in Jupiter, Fla.
“Our personal conduct policy applies to everyone in the NFL. We will handle this allegation in the same way we would handle any issue under our policy. We are seeking a full understanding of the facts, while ensuring that we do not interfere with an ongoing law enforcement investigation. We will take appropriate action as warranted based on the facts,” read the NFL statement.
Kraft and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell have had a frosty relationship at times, notably during the infamous Deflategate investigation that led to a four-game suspension for quarterback Tom Brady, but they also powered the labor negotiations and CBA deal signed with players amid a lockout in 2011.
Kraft, 77, is alleged to have paid for sex at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla., one of 10 massage parlors shut down in the region after a long investigation showed the women in the spas were sex servants, according to authorities. Kraft allegedly visited the spa on two occasions, according to law enforcement.
If convicted of the misdemeanor charges, he would face a maximum of 60 days in jail and a $500 fine as a first-time offender. He also could be subject to disciplinary action by the NFL.
Kraft, who also owns the New England Revolution MLS franchise, denied the accusations on Friday afternoon.
“We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity,” a spokesman for Kraft said in a statement. “Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”
The NFL also released a statement.
“The NFL is aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments,” the league said Friday afternoon.
Authorities at a news conference on Friday said much of their evidence in the investigation comes from cameras worn on officers’ uniforms and from surveillance that was conducted via hidden cameras inside the day spa. The cameras captured the alleged sexual acts being committed inside the spa, including those involving Kraft.
“We’re as deeply stunned as anyone else,” Jupiter, Fla., Police Chief Daniel Kerr said of Kraft’s alleged involvement.
–Field Level Media
Running
Running back Elijah Hood has signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers, the team announced Monday.
Contract terms were not announced.
The Panthers claimed Hood, a Charlotte native, off waivers last May, but he tore an ACL in the final preseason game and spent the season on injured reserve.
He was a seventh-round draft pick by Oakland in 2017.
“Obviously it’s a blessing. I’m excited. I thank God that I’ll get the opportunity to keep playing here,” Hood, who turns 23 in April, said per the team’s website.
The 5-foot-11, 230-pound back played in one game in 2017 with the Raiders and was on the practice squad the rest of the season.
Hood will have a chance to compete to back up Christian McCaffrey. Four running backs on the roster could become free agents next month.
“They’re putting their faith in me,” Hood said. “I’m expecting to deliver something.”
–Field Level Media
Former Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, a projected first-round draft pick, won’t take part in various drills at the NFL Scouting Combine this week under the advice of renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted a copy of the letter Andrews sent to NFL teams earlier this month to inform them of Taylor’s mild distal hamstring strain.
“I expect this injury to be resolved quickly,” Andrews wrote in the Feb. 14 letter, “and Jawaan should be able to return to normal activity in the near future.”
Andrews said Taylor should not participate in timed drills or the long and broad jumps. The 6-foot-5, 328-pound tackle is expected to be available for team interviews.
In three seasons at Florida, Taylor played in 37 games, starting 35 of them, and worked at both the left and right tackle spots.
The combine begins Tuesday in Indianapolis and runs through March 4.
–Field Level Media
The Baltimore
The Baltimore Ravens will release veteran wide receiver Michael Crabtree after one year with the team, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.
The team owed Crabtree a $2.5 million roster bonus next month and $7.5 million for the 2019 season, according to ESPN. His release will give Baltimore $4.67 million in additional salary cap space.
Crabtree, 31, signed a three-year, $21 million contract last March.
A product of Texas Tech, Crabtree was the No. 10 overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2009 NFL Draft. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Niners, followed by three seasons in Oakland before joining Baltimore.
Last season, Crabtree started 16 games and caught 54 passes – his fewest in a full season since 2009 – for 607 yards and three scores. He caught 19 passes in just five games in 2013 because of a torn Achilles tendon.
For his career, he has played 141 games, starting all but three, gaining 7,477 yards and scoring 54 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Trent Richardson
Trent Richardson rushed for three touchdowns, doubling his season total, and the visiting Birmingham Iron moved to 3-0 with a 28-12 victory over the Atlanta Legends on Sunday.
A 2012 first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns who last played in the NFL in 2014, Richardson had 17 carries for 46 yards with scores of 5, 1 and 6 yards. He is averaging just 2.5 yards per carry (59 carries, 145 yards) through three weeks of play, but his six rushing TDs lead the league by four.
Iron quarterback Luis Perez, who went undrafted in 2018 out of Texas A&M-Commerce and spent training camp with the Los Angeles Rams, finished 17 of 31 for 160 yards and an interception. Birmingham and Orlando, both 3-0 atop the East Division, are the AAF’s only undefeated teams.
Legends signal-caller Matt Simms, formerly of the New York Jets, went 28 for 48 for 328 yards, a touchdown and three picks. Atlanta joined Memphis as the only winless teams through three weeks.
–Field Level Media
Dustin Johnson has made his fame and fortune on the PGA Tour by being one of the longest hitters in the world, but it was his all-around game that was on display this week as he posted a five-shot victory at 21-under-par 263 after the final round of play Sunday at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.
Johnson had six birdies on Sunday along with a bogey, his first of the week though he did have a double-bogey in the third round, while carding a 5-under 66 on Sunday as he was never seriously threatened after sleeping on a four-shot lead.
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy finished second after a 67 on Sunday while three players — Paul Casey (65) and Ian Poulter (68), both of England, and Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat (68) — finished in a tie for third at 11 under.
Johnson did a little bit of everything and did it all really well while winning this event for the second time in three years; he finished tied for seventh in 2018 when the tournament was won by Phil Mickelson.
Earlier this month Johnson won the inaugural Saudi International on the European Tour by two strokes from China’s Li Haotong. The win in Saudi Arabia was Johnson’s sixth European Tour title, but first regular tour event, outside of the majors and WGCs.
“I struggled the past couple of weeks, and I didn’t think my game was in very good form at the Saudi even though I won there,” Johnson said. “I worked on it, and I hit the ball really well this week.”
Most of the hard work was done over the first three days, when Johnson sprinted to the lead. This tournament sported the best field assembled this year on the PGA Tour, but Johnson was far and away the top player this week.
“I definitely felt some nerves at the beginning of the day, but I made some good par-saves on the front nine and it gave me the momentum,” Johnson said. “I knew I was swinging it well but I just needed to give myself some chances, and I turned it on on the back nine.”
It was the eighth time in 16 events that Johnson has won when leading after 54 holes. The victory extended Johnson’s streak of winning at least one PGA Tour event to 12 consecutive seasons, dating to his rookie season in 2008, the longest active streak on the circuit.
McIlroy, who — along with Patrick Reed — played in the final group with Johnson, never got closer to the lead than two strokes early in the round as he forged a seven-birdie, three-bogey round. Any chance McIlroy had to make a run at Johnson died after bogeys on the fourth and sixth holes.
“I played good this week, and if someone would have told me beginning the tournament that I would shoot 16 under I probably would have taken it,” said McIlroy, who recorded his fourth straight top-five finish.
“Some weeks a guy just plays better than you and that’s what happened,” added McIlroy, who is a combined 56-under-par in his first four starts of the year. “DJ had a four-shot lead going out there today and then shot a five-under, and (when that happens) you are not getting beaten. He was so impressive over the weekend and definitely deserved to win.”
Johnson began the final 18 holes at 16 under and well clear of McIlroy. Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Australia’s Cameron Smith and Spain’s Sergio Garcia were seven shots back of Johnson at 9 under to start the day. No one in that group made any kind of real charge, and Johnson rolled to the win.
Cantlay, Garcia, and Smith all shot 70s on Sunday and finished in a tie for sixth at 10 under. Reed shot 73, finishing in a tie for 14th at 7 under.
Justin Thomas had the week’s best round with a 62 on Sunday that allowed him to move up 28 spots to a solo ninth at 9 under. He started the day on the back nine at 16 shots behind Johnson and missed a 14-foot birdie to fall one short of the course record, which was set by Thomas in the last year’s third round.
“I was hitting [the] driver everywhere,” Thomas said. “I felt like I was driving it well enough to where I could create a significant advantage for myself. I was just trying to go as low as I could to finish as high as I could. I knew I obviously had zero chance to win the golf tournament.”
Tiger Woods, playing competitively in Mexico this week for the first time, managed a 69 on Sunday to finish in a tie for 10th at 8 under along with Joost Luiten (64) of the Netherlands, Keegan Bradley (65), and David Lipsky (69).
The 34-year-old Johnson became one of six players since 1966 to win 20 times on the PGA Tour before turning 35, joining Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Johnny Miller, Woods and Phil Mickelson.
“To get 20 wins out here is very difficult, and to do it before I turn 35 is pretty incredible,” Johnson said. “This is a big win for me and it gives me a lot of confidence for the rest of the year.”
Johnson joined Woods as the only players to win the same WGC event three times. It was his sixth WGC title, putting him just 12 behind Woods. Johnson is the only player to win all four WGC events.
The PGA Tour returns to the United States next week for the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Thomas is the defending champion of the event.
–Field Level Media
Martin Trainer finished his final round with a 5-under 67 on a windy day at Coco Beach Golf and Country Club to win the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday, the 27-year-old’s first career PGA Tour victory.
The PGA Tour rookie completed his four rounds at 15-under 273 to best four others by three strokes, firing four birdies over the final 10 holes to pull away from the pack. Trainer, who earned $540,000 with the win, earned a spot on the Tour this season by finishing fourth on the Web.com money list in 2018.
Australia’s Aaron Baddeley led after three rounds, but his final-day 72 dropped him into a second-place tie at 12 under with Daniel Berger (66), Canada’s Roger Sloan (67) and Johnson Wagner (69). Defending champion D.A. Points shot a 69 on Sunday to finish in a tie for 42nd.
–Field Level Media
Former NFL defensive end
Former NFL defensive end Armonty Bryant disclosed he has end stage renal failure, is undergoing dialysis and needs a kidney transplant.
In a lengthy interview with Michael Rothstein of ESPN, Bryant, a seventh-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2013, described how he learned of the disease.
He signed with Oakland last spring after he was cut by the Detroit Lions. He spent three seasons with the Browns, then parts of two years with the Lions, who cut him following his third suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.
After a physical with the Raiders, team doctors called and told him to go to the emergency room after reviewing the results of his blood test. He had an elevated potassium level and at the ER, his blood pressure was almost 200.
He eventually was diagnosed with kidney disease. The Raiders released him last May with a non-football illness designation and he announced his retirement in July.
“They say the kidney is a silent killer,” Bryant said. “It’s true because I can tell you right now, I had nothing wrong with me. I had a little back issues, but that’s about it. I never thought that this could end my career, basically.”
Bryant, 28, is awaiting a transplant at home in San Diego. He has the support of the local John Brockington Foundation, named for the former Green Bay Packers running back who also needed a transplant.
Brockington received a kidney in 2001 from his wife, Diane, before they were married. Diane Brockington said they have spoken to Bryant and his wife.
“We tried to instill hope, because that is the single thing they need most at that stage and it’s not a false hope,” Diane said. “So I think we kept saying what we like to say, ‘Believe that there is a kidney transplant in your future. There is a kidney for you. It’s a matter of locating it.'”
Bryant had 11.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 36 career NFL games.
–Field Level Media
Bucs’ playbook safe despite theft of player’s tablet
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took fast action to disable potential access to their playbook when a player’s team-issued tablet was stolen from his car.
Running back Peyton Barber, who was visiting Atlanta, told police his SUV was broken into early Saturday morning. His tablet, passport and other items were taken, according to Atlanta police.
Police said there was playbook information on the tablet, but the Buccaneers told WSB-TV that only videos were on it.
“We were able to remotely disable the Surface tablet once we were informed. There was no playbook info on the computer, just some self scout videos, etc… nothing of much importance, ” the team statement said.
Barber, an Alpharetta, Ga., native, was in Atlanta Friday night to visit a friend. His SUV was one of several vehicles broken into Saturday morning, police said, adding surveillance video showed five men committing the acts.
The Buccaneers signed Barber as an undrafted free agent from Auburn in 2016. In three seasons, he has gained 1,751 yards from scrimmage and scored 10 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
AAF roundup: Richardson’s 3 TDs lead Iron to 3-0 start
Trent Richardson rushed for three touchdowns, doubling his season total, and the visiting Birmingham Iron moved to 3-0 with a 28-12 victory over the Atlanta Legends on Sunday.
A 2012 first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns who last played in the NFL in 2014, Richardson had 17 carries for 46 yards with scores of 5, 1 and 6 yards. He is averaging just 2.5 yards per carry (59 carries, 145 yards) through three weeks of play, but his six rushing TDs lead the league by four.
Iron quarterback Luis Perez, who went undrafted in 2018 out of Texas A&M-Commerce and spent training camp with the Los Angeles Rams, finished 17 of 31 for 160 yards and an interception. Birmingham and Orlando, both 3-0 atop the East Division, are the AAF’s only undefeated teams.
Legends signal-caller Matt Simms, formerly of the New York Jets, went 28 for 48 for 328 yards, a touchdown and three picks. Atlanta joined Memphis as the only winless teams through three weeks.
Fleet 31, Commanders 11
Ja’Quan Gardner capped a string of 28 consecutive San Diego points with an 83-yard touchdown run, the longest play in the AAF’s three-week history, helping secure a 31-11 victory over visiting San Antonio.
An undrafted Humboldt State product who spent training camp with the San Francisco 49ers last fall, Gardner finished with 122 yards on 12 carries. He leads the AAF in rushing (281) by 93 yards, and his 8.0 per-carry average is nearly double that of any other back with at least 30 carries.
San Antonio intercepted San Diego’s Philip Nelson on the game’s first play, and Commanders quarterback Logan Woodside hit wideout Mekale McKay for a 47-yard score on the second play, but it all went south from there. Woodside, a 2018 seventh-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals out of Toledo, finished 12 of 23 for 151 yards, the touchdown and two interceptions, including a 27-yard pick-six to linebacker A.J. Tarpley.
Tarpley, a former Buffalo Bills linebacker who retired due to concussions after one season, is trying to get back to the NFL after three years away from the sport.
–Field Level Media
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown
Raiders WR Brown attends practice
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown showed up to work Monday as his search for a suitable helmet continues.
Multiple outlets reported that Brown attended team meetings, although a walk-through practice was apparently canceled.
His attendance came the day after Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said it was time for the All-Pro wideout “to be all-in or all-out.”
Brown has had only one full-speed practice this preseason, in part because he was recovering from foot blisters caused by a cryotherapy mishap and lately because of his helmet issue.
His old helmet is no longer approved for NFL use because it is more than 10 years old, and when Brown used social media to find a newer version of his favored model — the Schutt AiR Advantage — it failed NFL testing.
Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Get Up! on Monday that his client “wants to be part of the team, he wants to practice, but he’d also like to do it with the helmet he’s worn his entire life.”
“He’s a wide receiver. He gets hit across the middle. People are trying to take his head off,” Rosenhaus said. “He’s a big target. You talk about how many catches he’s had over the last six years, for example, this is his life. He’s risking everything. He’s got a family. He’s had a concussion before. This helmet has kept him safe. He’s had brutal hits.
“We’re just trying to find a way to work it out. We’ve worked very closely with the Raiders, we’ve worked very closely with the NFL, but I hope people can appreciate, this is not a simple issue. The helmet is the most important piece of equipment and he’s had the same one every single snap he’s played in his football career. This is a major issue for him.”
The Raiders acquired the seven-time Pro Bowl selection from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade in March and later signed him to a three-year, $50.125 million contract.
Brown, 31, caught at least 100 passes and exceeded 1,200 receiving yards in each of the past six seasons with the Steelers. He has appeared in 130 games with Pittsburgh from 2010-18, catching 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
