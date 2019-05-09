Reports: Seahawks agree with DE Ansah
The Seattle Seahawks agreed to a one-year deal with free agent defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday evening.
Ansah is expected to fly to Seattle on Thursday to sign, according to ESPN.
NFL Network reported earlier Wednesday that Seattle was the front-runner to sign Ansah, adding that no agreement had been finalized and the Buffalo Bills remained interested.
Had a team signed Ansah before Wednesday, he would have factored into the compensatory-pick formula. By waiting, Seattle remains in line to get third-, fourth-, sixth- and seventh-round picks next year as compensation for losing Earl Thomas, Justin Coleman, Shamar Stephen and Brett Hundley, per OverTheCap.com.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane said earlier Wednesday on 1270 The Fan in Buffalo that the team was still in contact with Ansah, and that he wasn’t necessarily buying that the Seahawks were the favorite.
“We’re still in talks with him and his agent,” Beane said. “Everything has been very good. All I’ll say about reports is I don’t buy into that garbage, especially when I consider where some of the sourcing comes from.”
Ansah visited the Baltimore Ravens and then the Seahawks in late April, after meeting the Bills and the New Orleans Saints shortly after free agency opened in mid-March. Coming off of shoulder surgery after missing nine games in 2018, Ansah saw his market be slow to develop as teams monitored his health and recovery.
NFL Network reported last month he is expected to be cleared by mid-August.
Ansah, who will turn 30 on May 29, had four sacks and seven quarterback hits in seven games (two starts) while playing on the franchise tag for the Detroit Lions last season, after posting 12 and 17, respectively, in 2017. His best season came in 2015, when he had 14.5 sacks and 34 QB hits while earning his only Pro Bowl nod.
Drafted fifth overall by Detroit in 2013, Ansah has 48 sacks and 110 quarterback hits in six NFL seasons.
The Seahawks added defensive end L.J. Collier with the 29th overall pick in last month’s draft, but they needed help at the “leo” defensive end spot after trading Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs.
–Field Level Media
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay experienced paralysis by analysis in the days before his team lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.
McVay took responsibility for the 13-3 defeat in the immediate aftermath of the game, and he expounded upon his faults in an interview with Sports Illustrated published Wednesday.
“In the back of my mind, (when making the Super Bowl game plan back in L.A.), I operated knowing I had another week,” he said. “That urgency to completely finalize the game plan wasn’t quite there, and that led to me watching so much film that you can almost water down your thought process.”
“You have so much time that you can overprepare and get away from some of the things that helped you get there. I watched every game from New England’s season. You see stuff that worked in, say, Week 3, but you forget about the amount of stuff that’s taken place since Week 3. You can watch so much film that you lose perspective.”
–Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is paying the funeral expenses for Jaylon McKenzie, the promising eighth-grade football player killed by a stray bullet last weekend in Venice, Ill.
“For him to reach out to me was unbelievable,” McKenzie’s mother, Sukeena Gunner, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
“Jaylon loved Ezekiel Elliott. He talked about him all the time. … For him to reach out to me and help me in this difficult time leaves me speechless.”
–The Carolina Panthers hired recently retired defensive end Julius Peppers as special assistant of business operations.
Team vice president of external affairs Steven Drummond said Peppers will have an office at the team facility and will be in the building several days a week.
–Former Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson said he is suffering from an autonomic disorder that contributed to his decision to step down after the 2017 season.
Thompson, 66, who was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame on Saturday, revealed his diagnosis on the Packers’ official website. He added that medical specialists do not believe he is suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
–Washington Redskins right guard Brandon Scherff said he is 90 percent recovered from a torn pectoral muscle and will be “ready to go” for training camp.
Scherff, 27, sustained the season-ending injury during a 38-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 4.
–Free agent running back Bilal Powell has been cleared to play after a career-threatening neck injury and is looking for an employer.
NFL Network reports Powell sent a letter to NFL teams to say he was “really looking forward to getting back to work.” The 30-year-old sustained a season-ending neck injury with the New York Jets in October and underwent surgery soon after.
–The Indianapolis Colts will induct defensive end Dwight Freeney into their Ring of Honor during a Nov. 10 game against the Miami Dolphins.
The date was confirmed on Twitter by team owner Jim Irsay, who announced Freeney’s selection last week.
–Kansas City signed longtime linebacker Derrick Johnson to a one-day contract so he could retire as a Chief.
Johnson, 36, played his first 13 seasons with the Chiefs, earning four Pro Bowl nods, before playing six games with the Oakland Raiders in 2018.
–Joe Thomas, a former All-Pro offensive tackle with the Cleveland Browns, joined the NFL Network in various on-air roles.
Thomas will be added to the network’s on-location pregame and postgame shows for 13 Thursday night games, as well as coverage of the Super Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine and the draft.
–The Philadelphia Eagles signed safety Blake Countess to a one-year extension, after claiming him off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams last week.
Countess was a restricted free agent but is now under contract through 2020. He was primarily a special teamer for the Rams.
–The New England Patriots waived/injured former Houston and Detroit wideout Bruce Ellington, who was signed in free agency in March.
Ellington caught 31 passes for 224 yards and one touchdown across seven games with the Texans and Lions in 2018.
–The New York Giants signed former Cowboys running back Rod Smith.
Smith had 129 touches for 631 yards and six touchdowns in four years with Dallas, the past three as a backup to Elliott.
–The Chicago Bears signed free agent linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis, who last played for the Jets.
–Field Level Media
James
James Adducci, who took home $1.19 million on a bet when Tiger Woods won the Masters, is again putting his faith in the 15-time major champion.
Adducci took $100,000 of his winnings and placed it on Woods to take the title at all four majors this season, according to Golf Digest, which confirmed the bet through sports book operator William Hill U.S. Adducci placed the bet at SLS Casino in Las Vegas, the same sportsbook where he gambled $85,000 on Woods to win the Masters at 14-to-1 odds.
Adducci, a 39-year-old from Wisconsin, is getting 100-to-1 odds on Woods winning the Grand Slam, which would pay out $10 million.
The second leg of the Grand Slam, the PGA Championship, will be held next week at the Bethpage Black course in Farmingdale, N.Y., with the U.S. Open in June and the British Open in July. Woods is the betting favorite for the PGA Championship at 8-1, according to Westgate Sportsbook.
No golfer has ever won all four modern majors in the same season, although Woods held all four titles at the same time over the 2000 and 2001 seasons. The term Grand Slam was coined in 1930, when Bobby Jones won the British Open, U.S. Open, U.S. Amateur and British Amateur.
–Field Level Media
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is paying the funeral expenses for Jaylon McKenzie, the promising eighth-grade football player killed by a stray bullet last weekend.
“For him to reach out to me was unbelievable,” McKenzie’s mother, Sukeena Gunner, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
“Jaylon loved Ezekiel Elliott. He talked about him all the time. When Ezekiel was playing, he would sit in front of the TV. His eyes were glued to the TV, watching him. For him to reach out to me and help me in this difficult time leaves me speechless.”
McKenzie, 14, was featured in an article in Sports Illustrated last November titled: “Six Teens Who Will Rule the Future in Sports.”
He played running back, wide receiver and defensive back at Mason-Clark Middle School in East St. Louis, Ill., and already had Division I college offers from Missouri and Illinois.
Elliott has ties to the area, having played prep football at John Burroughs School in the St. Louis suburb of Ladue, Mo.
–Field Level Media
Joe Thomas, a former All-Pro offensive tackle with the Cleveland Browns, has joined the NFL Network in various on-air roles.
Thomas will be added to the network’s on-location pregame and postgame shows for 13 Thursday Night Football games this season, starting Sept. 13 when the Carolina Panthers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Thomas is also slated to appear on the NFL Network’s coverage of the Super Bowl, the NFL Scouting Combine and the draft, as well as various daily programs.
“I am thrilled to join NFL Network and Thursday Night Football,” Thomas said in a statement. “Throughout my playing career, I quickly realized there are few events which can rival the excitement and action of primetime NFL games, and having the chance to be a part of that atmosphere each week is something I greatly look forward to.”
Thomas played 11 seasons with the Browns, earning 10 Pro Bowl invitations and six first-team All-Pro nods. He retired after the 2017 season.
The New York Post reported Wednesday that the NFL Network is being forced to cut $20 million out of its projected budget and has eliminated five shows. The network said it was shifting its programming based on a celebration of the NFL’s 100 season this year.
“As part of an increased investment in programming and content for 2019, NFL Network will unveil several shows geared towards a celebration of the NFL’s 100th season,” an NFL network spokesman, Alex Riethmiller, said in a statement to The Post. “These shows will replace a handful of existing shows from our 2018 schedule.”
–Field Level Media
The Seattle Seahawks have emerged as the front-runner to sign free agent defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
The report says no contract is finalized, adding that the Buffalo Bills remain interested after hosting Ansah for a visit in March.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Wednesday on 1270 The Fan in Buffalo that the team is still in contact with Ansah, and that he isn’t necessarily buying that the Seahawks are the favorite.
“We’re still in talks with him and his agent,” Beane said. “Everything has been very good. All I’ll say about reports is I don’t buy into that garbage, especially when I consider where some of the sourcing comes from.”
Ansah visited the Baltimore Ravens and then the Seahawks in late April, after meeting the Bills and the New Orleans Saints shortly after free agency opened in mid-March. Coming off of shoulder surgery after missing nine games in 2018, Ansah’s market has been slow to develop as teams monitor his health and recovery. NFL Network reported last month he is expected to be cleared by mid-August.
Ansah, who will turn 30 on May 29, had four sacks and seven quarterback hits in seven games (two starts) while playing on the franchise tag for the Detroit Lions last season, after posting 12 and 17, respectively, in 2017. His best season came in 2015, when he had 14.5 sacks and 34 QB hits while earning his only Pro Bowl nod.
Drafted fifth overall by Detroit in 2013, Ansah has 48 sacks and 110 quarterback hits in six NFL seasons.
The Seahawks added defensive end L.J. Collier with the 29th overall pick in last month’s draft, but they could still use more help at the “leo” defensive end spot after trading Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs.
–Field Level Media
Washington Redskins right guard Brandon Scherff said he is 90 percent recovered from a torn pectoral muscle and will be “ready to go” for training camp.
Scherff, 27, sustained the season-ending injury during a 38-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 4.
“I think it was just a fluke injury,” said Scherff, who competed in the Redskins Charity Golf Classic earlier this week. “My arm got caught in a weird position, and my pec popped. There’s nothing you can really train for that injury, but it’s all about getting stronger and eating healthier — I’ve been doing that a lot better — and just not worrying about (the injury). Just going out and playing football.”
Scherff was the Redskins’ first-round pick (fifth overall) in 2015 and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017.
Before the injury, he had started 54 of a possible 56 games.
–Field Level Media
The Indianapolis Colts will induct defensive
The Indianapolis Colts will induct defensive end Dwight Freeney into their Ring of Honor during a Nov. 10 game against the Miami Dolphins.
The date was confirmed Wednesday on Twitter by team owner Jim Irsay, who announced Freeney’s selection last week.
A first-round pick (12th overall) by Indianapolis in 2002, Freeney played 163 games with the Colts from 2002-12. He earned three first-team All-Pro selections, made seven Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl championship during that tenure.
Freeney ranks second in franchise history in sacks (107.5) and forced fumbles (43).
Freeney becomes the 16th member of the Ring of Honor, a group that includes former teammates Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, Edgerrin James and Jeff Saturday and former coach Tony Dungy.
–Field Level Media
Head coach
Head coach Sean McVay experienced paralysis by analysis in the days before the Los Angeles Rams lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.
McVay took responsibility for the 13-3 loss in the immediate aftermath of the game and expounded upon his faults in an interview with Sports Illustrated.
“In the back of my mind, [when making the Super Bowl game plan back in L.A.], I operated knowing I had another week,” he said. “That urgency to completely finalize the game plan wasn’t quite there, and that led to me watching so much film that you can almost water down your thought process.”
“You have so much time that you can overprepare and get away from some of the things that helped you get there. I watched every game from New England’s season. You see stuff that worked in, say, Week 3, but you forget about the amount of stuff that’s taken place since Week 3. You can watch so much film that you lose perspective. You have 18 games of film you can pore over. And then I even watched the Philly and Atlanta Super Bowls closely.”
McVay said after the Super Bowl that he was outcoached, tipping his hat to Bill Belichick and the Patriots for a better plan and superior execution.
Los Angeles under McVay was No. 2 in scoring in the NFL in 2018.
McVay also told SI that he didn’t take enough time to absorb what it took to become NFC champions.
“I didn’t appreciate it,” McVay said. “I think there’s a lot to be said for the journey, and I appreciated what the season had entailed. But I could have appreciated the week and entirety of the event more. I kept myself kind of isolated because I didn’t want any distraction.”
–Field Level Media
Former Green Bay Packers general
Former Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson said Wednesday he is suffering from an autonomic disorder that contributed to his decision to step down after the 2017 season.
Thompson, 66, who was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame on Saturday, revealed his diagnosis on the Packers’ official website.
“I have been diagnosed with an autonomic disorder,” Thompson said. “I feel that it’s important to mention that based on the test results and opinions of medical specialists, they feel that I do not fit the profile of someone suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).”
Thompson played linebacker for the Houston Oilers for 10 seasons from 1975-84, appearing in 146 games.
He served as the Packers general manager from 2005-17, helping to build a roster that became a perennial playoff contender and won a championship in Super Bowl XLV following the 2010 season.
According to the Mayo Clinic website, “autonomic nerve disorders (dysautonomia) refer to disorders of autonomic nervous system (ANS). … Symptoms are wide-ranging and can include problems with the regulation of heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, perspiration, and bowel and bladder functions. Other symptoms include fatigue, lightheadedness, feeling faint or passing out (syncope), weakness, and cognitive impairment.”
Thompson, whose current position with the Packers is senior advisor to football operations, thanked the organization for its support.
“The Green Bay community and the fans of the Packers have always been and will continue to be very special to me. It is my hope and belief that I will be able to overcome this disorder,” he wrote.
“Finally, I’d like to ask that you respect the privacy of myself and my family as we move forward.”
–Field Level Media
European Ryder Cup captain Padraig
European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington will use three wild card picks instead of four when his team defends the cup at next year’s event at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.
Nine golfers for the European squad will qualify through the point system. Four will be chosen from points accumulated exclusively in European Tour events, with the next five coming from the World list, where points are gained for starts on any tour.
Europe won the 2018 event in Paris, when captain Thomas Bjorn made four at-large selections.
“I have said on many occasions that one of the reasons for recent European success in the Ryder Cup is continuity,” Harrington said via Golf Digest. “It is a theme that will be prevalent across my captaincy and I think you can see that in the overall qualification process for the 2020 team.
“Having said that, I am pleased that the (European Tour) tournament committee agreed to the change of wild card numbers. I have spoken to a number of people regarding the ninth player automatically qualifying for the team and, in my experience, a player is more comfortable when he has qualified, hence my reasoning behind this change.”
The 43rd Ryder Cup will be played on the Straits Course at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wis., from Sept. 25-27, 2020. The U.S. team, led by captain Steve Stricker, will use four captain’s picks.
–Field Level Media
After years of pounding quarterbacks on
After years of pounding quarterbacks on Sundays, Julius Peppers will punch the clock from Monday to Friday as the Carolina Panthers’ newest office hire.
The team announced Wednesday that they are giving the recently retired defensive end the title of special assistant, business operations.
“Julius is a special person and he will help us in a variety of ways,” Panthers vice president of external affairs Steven Drummond said. “His role is part special projects on the business side and part ambassadorship. We are giving him an opportunity to work in several parts of our business while also helping us engage and grow our business with fans and partners. He will be a tremendous asset.”
Drummond said Peppers will have an office at the team facility and will be in the building several days a week.
Peppers, 39, ranks fourth on the NFL’s all-time sacks chart with 159.5, including 97 during his 10 seasons with the Panthers (2002-09 and 2017-18).
The No. 2 overall pick by Carolina in the 2002 draft, Panthers also played for the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers during a 17-year career that included 11 interceptions, 52 forced fumbles and 266 games played. He made nine Pro Bowls and was a three-time first-team All-Pro.
–Field Level Media
Kansas City signed longtime linebacker Derrick Johnson to a one-day contract on Wednesday so he could retire as a Chief.
Johnson, 36, played his first 13 seasons with the Chiefs before playing six games with the Oakland Raiders in 2018.
The four-time Pro Bowl selection and 2011 first-team All-Pro played in 182 games (169 starts) for Kansas City, registering a franchise-record 1,151 tackles, with 14 interceptions and 27.5 sacks.
Johnson, who was Kansas City’s first-round pick (15th overall) in 2005 out of the University of Texas, posted more than 100 tackles in five of six seasons from 2010-15.
–Field Level Media
Free agent running back Bilal
Free agent running back Bilal Powell has been cleared to play after a career-threatening neck injury and is looking for an employer.
Powell, 30, played eight seasons with the New York Jets, rushing for 3,446 yards and 15 touchdowns and catching 204 passes for 1,567 yards and five scores from 2011-18.
He suffered a season-ending neck injury during the Jets’ 37-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 21. He underwent surgery soon after.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Powell sent a letter to NFL teams to say he was “really looking forward to getting back to work.”
Powell played the final year of a three-year, $11.25 million contract last season. He earned a base salary of $4 million in 2018.
The former fourth-round draft pick gained a combined 2,052 yards from scrimmage with 10 touchdowns during the 2016-17 seasons.
–Field Level Media
Negotiations between the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott on a contract that would make the quarterback the highest-paid player in team history are progressing, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Tuesday.
The contract could be worth close to $30 million a year, or more, according to the newspaper.
Team owner Jerry Jones told Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Monday that he was confident the deal with Prescott, entering his fourth NFL season, would get done.
“We are sold on Dak,” Jones said. “We do want to have him for the long term.”
–Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul sustained a fractured neck in a single-car crash last week and could require surgery, multiple media outlets reported.
The 30-year-old will visit neck specialists for opinions, and ESPN reported he likely will need an operation. NFL Network reported Pierre-Paul could indeed be headed for surgery — which would carry a recovery time of five to six months — but added there is hope the injury could heal on its own before Week 1.
The Buccaneers issued a statement that did not acknowledge the specific injury but confirmed the evaluation process is ongoing.
–Le’Veon Bell remains absent from voluntary team sessions with the New York Jets two months after signing a contract with $27 million guaranteed.
Bell preferred his Miami-area digs for offseason training as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, including his full year spent in relative exile as a holdout.
“When it’s time to play football…” Bell wrote on Instagram. “I got to stick to the formula that I know works for me to be the best player I can be…I’ll take the heat right now, everybody will forget about that once January comes around.”
–Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman said he won’t have any trouble with new San Francisco 49ers teammate Nick Bosa as long as the rookie shows up to play.
Bosa admitted pre-draft that he had scrubbed his Twitter account clean of anything that could be considered political. The former Ohio State defensive end had tweeted his support for President Donald Trump, and also criticized former 49ers quarterback-turned-social activist Colin Kaepernick.
“It’s not like something where guys are like, ‘Hey man, what about what you said?’ No. No. If he can play, he can play. If he can’t play, he won’t be here,” Sherman told the Sacramento Bee.
–An infamous sideline interview during the 2003 football season is what gave legendary quarterback Joe Namath the motivation he needed to stop drinking, he writes in a new autobiography.
In the book, “All the Way: My Life in Four Quarters,” Namath described the aftermath of the awkward interview with ESPN’s Suzy Kolber, in which he told her he wanted to kiss her.
“I saw it as a blessing in disguise,” said Namath, 75, who has acknowledged he was drunk during the interview. “I had embarrassed my friends and family and could not escape that feeling. I haven’t had a drink since. … I’d probably be dead by now if I hadn’t stopped drinking.”
–Longtime Tampa Bay cornerback Ronde Barber will become the 13th member of the Buccaneers’ Ring of Honor in September.
The ceremony will take place at halftime of the Buccaneers’ Sept. 22 game against the New York Giants, a game Barber will be working as a member of the FOX broadcast team.
–The Oakland Raiders and free agent guard Richie Incognito have “strong mutual interest” but are waiting on potential NFL discipline for Incognito’s arrest last summer, ESPN reported.
Incognito was arrested in August during an incident at an Arizona funeral home following his father’s death. He pleaded guilty last month to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 11 months of probation and a 90-day suspended jail sentence. The 35-year-old last played for Buffalo in 2017.
–The New England Patriots will sign free agent offensive tackle Jared Veldheer to a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million later this week, multiple media outlets reported.
According to SiriusXM NFL, the minimum value will be $3.5 million, with up to $3 million in additional escalators.
–Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, credited her surgeon for saving her hearing as he operated last month to remove a brain tumor.
On Instagram, she thanked Dr. Gregory Thompson of the University of Michigan for his patience and persistence during the 12-hour surgery, which she said was complicated by a rare artery.
–The NFL will open a training academy in London this fall for teenagers who want to tackle the sport.
Starting in September, the NFL Academy will offer student-athletes ages 16 to 18 “the opportunity to combine education with the life skills and intensive training in the sport under full-time professional coaches.”
–Field Level Media
The Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears acquired kicker Eddy Pineiro from the Oakland Raiders on Tuesday in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2021.
Pineiro shined with the Florida Gators before signing with the Raiders in May 2018. He made all three of his field-goal attempts during the preseason, including two attempts from beyond 40 yards, but did not play during the regular season.
At Florida, Pineiro made 38 of 43 field-goal attempts for an 88.4 percent success rate. He made the final 16 kicks of his college career.
The Bears are looking for a kicker to replace Cody Parkey, whose infamous “double doink” miss in the playoffs cost his team the season. Chicago brought in eight kickers to its rookie minicamp last weekend and asked each one to attempt a field goal from 43 yards with the rest of the team watching.
The distance was not a coincidence. Parkey’s season-ending miss came from 43 yards.
–Field Level Media
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul sustained
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul sustained a fractured neck in a single-car crash last week and could require surgery, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.
The 30-year-old will visit neck specialists for opinions, and ESPN reported he will likely need an operation. NFL Network reported Pierre-Paul could indeed be headed for surgery — which would carry a recovery time of five to six months — but added there is hope the injury could heal on its own, and he could be ready for the start of the season.
The Buccaneers issued a statement that did not acknowledge the specific injury but confirmed the evaluation process is ongoing.
“As we stated last week following the news of Jason’s auto accident, our immediate concern was for both Jason and his passenger,” general manager Jason Licht said in the statement. “While Jason was treated and released in south Florida the same day of the accident, we wanted to ensure that our medical team had an opportunity to perform a thorough evaluation here in Tampa, and that process is currently ongoing.”
The accident occurred around 5 a.m. Thursday in Broward County, Fla., and Pierre-Paul was taken to the hospital and released later that day. NFL Network reported Tuesday that Pierre-Paul’s car went off the road after it hydroplaned during a rain storm.
Pierre-Paul was not ticketed.
He missed time due to an off-field injury in 2015, when he lost a finger and part of a second finger in a fireworks accident in Miami on July 4 of that year.
Pierre-Paul was traded from the New York Giants to the Buccaneers in March 2018, a year after signing a four-year, $62 million extension. He had 12.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and 16 tackles for loss in 16 games in 2018, his highest marks since 2014.
–Field Level Media
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has been installed as a 10,000-1 longshot by multiple sportsbooks to win this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson.
It will be Romo’s third appearance on the PGA Tour following sponsors exemptions into the past two Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championships, an opposite field event where he missed the cut in both attempts. While the Byron Nelson features only two of the top 20 players in the world rankings and Romo is a member at Trinity Forest Golf Club, the field will be much stronger than those he has previously faced on Tour.
Caesers Entertainment is a little more bullish on Romo’s chances this week, putting his odds at 2,000-1.
“If you want to compete, you want to play against the best,” Romo told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram this week. “Obviously I understand where I’m at comparatively to the guys in this field. These are the best of the best.”
Romo, 39, will also begin another attempt to qualify for the U.S. Open next week. He has failed in two previous attempts in that effort, but he did reach the sectional qualifying round in 2010, when he was still in the NFL.
Romo’s chances of making the cut in Dallas this week — let alone being in contention on Sunday — would appear astronomical. The next closest longshot listed by Bovada is Australian Stuart Deane at 750-1. A host of lesser-known PGA Tour pros are 500-1.
By comparison, world No. 3 Brooks Koepka is the current favorite at 6.5-1.
“Golf is one of my greatest passions outside my family and football, and I am honored to have the opportunity to compete amongst the pros again in this year’s AT&T Byron Nelson,” Romo said in a release from the tournament in February.
Last fall, Romo reached the second round of qualifying on the Web.com Tour. That followed his July win at the American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe, Nev.
–Field Level Media
If John Daly makes a run for the PGA Championship title beginning May 16 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y., he’ll be propelled by a golf cart.
The winner of the 1991 PGA Championship, who has an injured left knee and said he has osteoarthritis in his right knee that prevents him from walking 18 holes, was given approval Tuesday by the PGA of America to ride a cart after applying through an Americans with Disabilities Act policy.
Casey Martin was the most recent player to ride a cart in a major championship, doing so at the U.S. Open at San Francisco’s Olympic Club in 1998 and 2012.
A former British Open winner, Daly, bothered by the aching right knee, skipped the event last year at Carnoustie because he was denied a request to use a cart.
“Sorry…really tried these last 2 days to compete & walk, my rt knee osteoarthritis is unbearable. It would have been nice to have gotten a cart but unfortunately was turned down by our tour board. I couldn’t even hit balls this am!” he wrote on Twitter.
Prior to that, he withdrew from the U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs after the USGA denied the same request.
He also explained the situation on Twitter, writing, “I had to WD from the U.S. Senior Open. The deteriorating osteoarthritis isn’t helping my rt knee. I fall under the ADANational but USGA turned down a cart for me this week. Just going to give the knee a rest. Don’t know what’s ahead for me.”
Daly, 53, still competes in PGA Tour Champions tournaments because cart use is permitted. He finished in a tie for 27th at last week’s Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands Country Club, trailing champion Scott McCarron by 13 strokes.
–Field Level Media
An infamous sideline interview during the 2003 football season is what gave legendary quarterback Joe Namath the motivation he needed to stop drinking, he writes in a new autobiography released Tuesday.
In the book, “All the Way: My Life in Four Quarters,” Namath described the aftermath of the awkward interview with ESPN’s Suzy Kolber, the one in which he told her he wanted to kiss her.
“I saw it as a blessing in disguise,” said Namath, 75, who has acknowledged he was drunk during the interview. “I had embarrassed my friends and family and could not escape that feeling. I haven’t had a drink since.”
Namath reveals a lifetime of drinking in the book and says he drank too much because a voice in his head, which he nicknamed “Slick,” told him to.
“Every now and then Slick whispers, but having a name for him makes me listen to him differently. And, health-wise, I’d probably be dead by now if I hadn’t stopped drinking,” Namath wrote.
The book retells Namath’s life from the New York Jets’ upset win in Super Bowl III to his concerns about brain injuries associated with the game to his personal life. He discusses his divorce from his wife, Deborah, which was fueled in part by his drinking.
In turn, his divorce drove his drinking even more.
“The drinking was what would kick my butt for a long time,” he says. “I believe any of us can be brought to our knees whether from physical or emotional pain. Over the years, I learned how fragile we humans can be. Emotionally, I used that as an excuse to start drinking again. … I would drink all day sometimes.”
Namath played 13 seasons in the NFL, the first 12 with the Jets and the final one in 1977 with the Los Angeles Rams. “Broadway Joe” was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.
–Field Level Media
The New England Patriots will sign
The New England Patriots will sign free agent offensive tackle Jared Veldheer to a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million later this week, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.
According to SiriusXM NFL, the minimum value will be $3.5 million, with up to $3 million in additional escalators.
The delay in the signing likely has to do with the compensatory pick formula, as any signings after Tuesday won’t count in the league’s system for awarding compensatory picks. The Patriots are currently expected to receive two third-round and two sixth-round picks next year, according to OverTheCap.com.
Veldheer, who turns 32 in June, started 12 games at right tackle for the Denver Broncos last season after being acquired via trade, allowing just one sack but committing seven penalties.
He spent the previous four years with the Arizona Cardinals, playing primarily left tackle before moving to the right side in 2017. A third-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2010, Veldheer has 113 starts in 118 games through nine seasons, with the majority at left tackle.
Incumbent left tackle Trent Brown left for the Oakland Raiders in free agency, though 2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn is expected to get the first shot at starting on Tom Brady’s blind side. New England also lost swing tackle LaAdrian Waddle to the Buffalo Bills in free agency.
–Field Level Media