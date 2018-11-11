Reports: Saints WR Thomas fined $30K
New Orleans Saints star receiver Michael Thomas was fined $30,000 by the NFL for using a cellphone as a prop during a touchdown celebration last Sunday, multiple outlets reported Saturday.
Thomas’ actions occurred after he caught a 72-yard touchdown pass during a 45-35 victory over the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Rams.
Thomas had hidden a cellphone at the bottom of the goalpost and retrieved it after the touchdown. He grabbed the flip-phone and pretended to be having a conversation.
The display was reminiscent of a famous celebration by former Saints receiver Joe Horn in 2003. Horn has also hid a phone at the bottom of the goalpost before retrieving it.
“I paid a tribute to him, tried to get the crowd going a little bit more, set the tone, have fun out there, giving people a show,” Thomas told reporters, referencing Horn. “You gotta have fun. All these guys just catching touchdowns and celebrating with each other, having fun, getting the crowd involved. I felt like I had an opportunity to make it happen, put the game away and make a call.”
Horn also drew a $30,000 fine for his celebration, which was his second offense of the season.
Horn told ESPN that Thomas’ gesture meant a lot to him. He said he texted Thomas to thank him.
Thomas had 12 receptions for a franchise-record 211 yards in the game against the Rams. He has 70 receptions for 880 yards and five touchdowns this season.
The Saints visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
NEW YORK (AP) — New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas has been fined $30,000 by the NFL for using a phone as a prop for a touchdown celebration in last week’s victory over the Rams.
Thomas emulated former Saints wideout Joe Horn with his celebration, hiding the phone in the bottom of the goal post and pulling it out after scoring. He was fined for that and having a mobile device in the bench area.
Also fined was Carolina defensive tackle Vernon Butler, whose hit on Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick cost him a hefty $40,110.
Three players were docked $26,739: Ravens safety Eric Weddle for a hit on a defenseless receiver; Chargers rookie safety Derwin James for unnecessary roughness; and Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu (helmet-to-helmet hit).
A facemask penalty cost Dolphins DE Andre Branch $20,054. Chargers DE Darius Philon was fined the same amount for a hit on Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens was docked $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Fined $10,026 were Rams tackle Rodger Saffold (unnecessary roughness); Jets offensive lineman Brandon Shell (unnecessary roughness); Bills tight end Logan Thomas (late hit); Bears linebacker Aaron Lynch (unsportsmanlike conduct); Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead (unnecessary roughness; he was also ejected against New England); and Titans safety Kevin Byard (taunting by running to the Cowboys star at AT&T Stadium).
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Manny Wilkins, in his final home game, ran for two touchdowns and threw for another and Arizona State kept its Pac-12 South title hopes very much alive with a 31-28 victory over UCLA on Saturday.
Eno Benjamin carried it a career-high 34 times for 182 yards and a score for the Sun Devils (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12), who won their third straight — all over Pac-12 South foes — and became bowl eligible under first-year coach Herm Edwards.
UCLA (2-8, 2-5) lost its third straight but stayed with the Sun Devils throughout the game.
Wilton Speight, starting over freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback for the Bruins, completed 26 of 35 yards and two touchdowns, both to tight end Caleb Wilson, who had 11 catches for 164 yards.
Wilkins completed 16 of 22 for 199 yards and a touchdown but had an interception returned for a score. He rushed for 60 yards in 14 carries. N’Keal Harry, most likely in his final home game since he’s expected to leave for the NFL, had seven catches for 100 yards.
Speight’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Wilson cut Arizona State’s lead to 31-28 with 1:52 remaining. Arizona State recovered UCLA’s onside kick attempt but couldn’t move the ball and had to punt. But a sack and two false start penalties doomed the Bruins’ hopes.
Arizona State used up 8:05 of the clock in an 80-yard drive, capped by Wilkins’ 1-yard run that put the Sun Devils up 31-21 with 3:56 to play.
UCLA took the lead for the last time at 14-10 when Darnay Holmes picked off Wilkins’ pass and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown with 4:36 left in the first half.
But the Sun Devils responded with a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive, Wilkins throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to fullback Nick Ralston with 58 seconds left in the half to put Arizona State back on top 17-14. Frank Darby’s tip-toe catch on the sidelines for an 18-yard gain and Wilkins’ 17-yard pass to Kyle Williams helped set up the go-ahead score.
In the third quarter, the Bruins were driving for what would have been the go-ahead score when Speight’s pass was deflected and intercepted by Chase Lucas at the Sun Devils 24. Benjamin proceeded to rush for 74 yards — 41 on his first carry — in a 76-yard TD driving, scoring from the 1 on fourth down to put Arizona State up 24-14.
But the Bruins came right back and Speight’s 33-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Wilson cut it to 24-21 with 6:13 left in the third quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
UCLA finishes a tough first season under Chip Kelly with a pair of home games against USC and Stanford. But the Bruins offense has been impressive the past two weeks.
Arizona State can win the Pac-12 South by winning out against Oregon next week and Arizona.
BENJAMIN ROLLS
Benjamin’s 1,295 yards rushing this season are the most by an Arizona State back since Freddie Williams gained 1,295 in 1975.
UP NEXT
UCLA: The Bruins host arch-rival USC next Saturday.
Arizona State: The Sun Devils face a tough road contest at Oregon next Saturday.
Bills say QB Matt Barkley expected to start against Jets
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have ruled out rookie Josh Allen and announced that Matt Barkley is expected to start against the New York Jets on Sunday.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have ruled out rookie Josh Allen and announced that Matt Barkley is expected to start against the New York Jets on Sunday.
Barkley gets the nod instead of turnover-prone Nathan Peterman despite having just two weeks of practice experience in Buffalo. He was signed Oct. 30 and will become the fourth quarterback to start for the team this season. It will be his first start in two years.
Allen will miss his fourth straight game since spraining his right throwing elbow in a 20-13 loss at Houston on Oct. 14. The first-round pick practiced on a limited basis this week and will get additional time to recuperate with Buffalo entering its bye week after playing the Jets.
Veteran backup Derek Anderson had already been ruled out with a concussion.
Barkley is on his sixth team in six seasons, and has a 1-5 career record as a starter, all with the Bears in 2016. He was cut by Cincinnati in September after hurting his knee in a preseason game.
Peterman has thrown seven interceptions in four appearances this season, including three in a 41-9 loss to Chicago last weekend.
Jets promote QB Davis Webb, place TE Neal Sterling on IR
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have signed quarterback Davis Webb from the practice squad and placed tight end Neal Sterling on season-ending injured reserve.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have signed quarterback Davis Webb from the practice squad and placed tight end Neal Sterling on season-ending injured reserve.
Webb will serve as the backup to Josh McCown on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Rookie starter Sam Darnold is sidelined with a strained right foot , so the 39-year-old McCown is starting in his place.
Coach Todd Bowles was uncertain Friday as to whether Darnold, who was hurt last Sunday at Miami, would be healthy enough to serve as the emergency backup despite not practicing all week. The Jets made the expected move Saturday of promoting Webb, a third-round pick of the Giants last year who was waived before the regular season.
Sterling suffered a concussion two weeks ago at Chicago, his second head injury in a seven-game span. He had six catches for 47 yards this season.
Josh Allen has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, and the Buffalo Bills expect to start recently signed Matt Barkley at quarterback.
The team made the announcement Saturday afternoon, also stating that rookie linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has cleared concussion protocol and will play.
The Bills selected both Allen and Edmunds in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
At quarterback, Barkley was the choice of head coach Sean McDermott over turnover-prone Nathan Peterman.
Barkley, 28, was signed on Oct. 31 and is being sent onto the field in the manner veteran Derek Anderson was 12 days after signing. Anderson started in Week 7 at Indianapolis and the following week against New England, but he has been sidelined with a concussion since.
A fourth-round draft pick by Philadelphia in 2013, Barkley hasn’t appeared in a game since the 2016 season, when he played for Chicago. He has passed for 1,911 yards, eight touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 11 career games (six starts).
Peterman threw three interceptions last Sunday in a loss to Chicago, giving him seven on the season to go along with just one touchdown pass. In his two-year career, 12 of his 130 attempted passes have been picked off.
Giants cut former starting G Omameh
The New York Giants cut offensive lineman Patrick Omameh on Saturday.
Omameh, 28, was the starting right guard in Week 1. His release follows that of Ereck Flowers, who started at right tackle alongside Omameh to start the season.
General manager Dave Gettleman signed Omameh to a three-year, $15 million contract in the offseason. He was supposed to join left tackle Nate Solder, another offseason signee, in bolstering the offensive line to protect quarterback Eli Manning.
Manning has been sacked 31 times this season.
Omameh was moved to a backup role last month after starting the first six games. Last week, the Giants claimed Jamon Brown, a former starting guard for the Los Angeles Rams, making Omameh expendable.
“It’s always hard when you release a veteran, especially a guy like Pat, probably one of my favorite people that I’ve met doing this,” coach Pat Shurmur said, per the New York Post. “Sometimes it’s about the player, sometimes it’s about the situation, the numbers and all that. We wish Pat well.”
Either Brown or John Greco is expected to start at right guard when the Giants play the San Francisco 49ers Monday night.
The Giants were Omameh’s fourth team. He previously played for Tampa Bay, Chicago and Jacksonville.
Wide receiver/kick returner Quadree Henderson, who was waived and signed to the practice squad earlier this week, has been added back to the roster.
Redskins rule out WR Crowder vs. Bucs
The Washington Redskins downgraded receiver Jamison Crowder to out due to an ankle injury in advance of Sunday’s road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It will be the fifth consecutive game that Crowder will miss.
Crowder was initially listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report before the team announced Saturday that he didn’t travel with the team and would miss the game.
Crowder caught 13 passes for 134 yards and one touchdown over Washington’s first four games.
Also missing the game will be standout left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and running back Chris Thompson (rib).
Both players are sitting out for the second straight game.
–Field Level Media
Report: MRI confirms Bryant tore Achilles
An MRI exam has confirmed New Orleans Saints receiver Dez Bryant has a torn Achilles tendon, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
“Not that there was a question but MRI confirmed that Dez Bryant tore his Achilles, per source. An expected 8-month recovery,” Schefter tweeted.
Bryant, who joined the Saints earlier this week, reportedly suffered the injury on the final play of practice on Friday.
Bryant was helped off the field and slated for an MRI exam to confirm the season-ending injury.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection agreed to a one-year, $600,000 contract on Wednesday and was participating in his second practice when he was injured.
Bryant made a comment on Twitter Friday night that suggested he knew the injury he suffered was serious.
“Things was just starting to heat up for me… I won’t question the man upstairs… this is the ultimate test.. thank you everyone for the prayers,” Bryant tweeted.
Tight end Benjamin Watson responded to Bryant’s tweet.
“Just one stop on the journey my brother. You’ve already left your mark on this locker room even though it’s only been two days. Looking forward to seeing you ball again. Keep pressing on!! We are here for you!” Watson tweeted.
Earlier Friday, coach Sean Payton told reporters that Bryant was learning the offense.
“Just getting him up to speed as quickly as possible,” Payton said.
With the injury to Bryant, 30, the Saints could take a second look at veteran Brandon Marshall, who also worked out for the team this week.
Report: Gronk ruled out vs. Titans on Sunday
The New England Patriots have ruled out tight end Rob Gronkowski for Sunday night’s road game against the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
“TE Rob Gronkowski (back, ankle) won’t play Sunday vs #Titans, source said. The team is taking the smart, cautious approach by making sure he’s back after the bye at full strength to close the season strong,” he tweeted.
Gronkowski played at Buffalo in Week 8 and finished with three catches, but was held out of the Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears and last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
The Patriots are on a bye next week and face the New York Jets in Week 12.
For the season, Gronkowski has 29 catches for 448 yards and one touchdown.
Saints place Bryant on injured reserve, promote Kirkwood
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dez Bryant’s season is over before it had even begun.
The New Orleans Saints placed the newly acquired Bryant on injured reserve Saturday, promoting receiver Keith Kirkwood from the practice squad to the active roster before Sunday’s game at Cincinnati.
Bryant was injured during his second practice with New Orleans on Friday. A person familiar with the situation says Bryant has a torn Achilles tendon. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the Saints have not announced details of the veteran receiver’s injury.
The 30-year-old Bryant became a free agent in April after eight seasons with Dallas. He’d been looking for a new team until signing with New Orleans on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-3 Kirkwood is a 24-year-old undrafted rookie out of Temple.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says medical examinations and imaging have confirmed that Saints receiver Dez Bryant has a torn Achilles, ending his season before it had begun.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the Saints have not announced details of the veteran receiver’s medical exam or updated Friday’s injury report. Bryant was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game in Cincinnati with an ankle injury. But the receiver made it clear on social media that he’d had a significant setback, calling his path to recovery the “ultimate test.”
Bryant became a free agent in April after eight seasons with Dallas. He’d been looking for a new team until signing with New Orleans on Wednesday. He was injured during just his second practice.
NFL notebook: Saints WR Bryant reportedly hurts Achilles
New Orleans Saints receiver Dez Bryant is being evaluated for a possible torn Achilles tendon, multiple outlets reported Friday.
Bryant, who joined the Saints earlier this week, reportedly suffered the injury on the final play of practice. Bryant was helped off the field and scheduled to undergo an MRI exam. An Achilles injury would be season-ending.
Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, agreed to a one-year, $600,000 contract on Wednesday and was participating in his second practice when he was injured.
A serious injury to Bryant, 30, could lead to the Saints taking a second look at veteran Brandon Marshall, who also worked out for the team this week.
–Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was cleared to return Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, according to a Florida Times-Union report.
Fournette was cleared for his first game action in six weeks after making it through a full week of practice with no setbacks to his chronic hamstring injury. He was not listed on the team’s injury report for Sunday’s game. Quarterback Blake Bortles (left shoulder) also participated in practice and is cleared to play.
Fournette has not played since Week 4 because of the injury and has appeared in only two games this season. The 3-5 Jaguars are on a four-game losing streak.
–Days after being spotted playing basketball in Pittsburgh, holdout running back Le’Veon Bell’s return to the Steelers could be imminent, according to team president Art Rooney II.
During an interview on Sirius XM radio, Rooney said, “I don’t know what his plans are, but I would say that at this point we expect him to come back next week.”
Bell must report by Tuesday or will become ineligible to play this season. Bell’s holding out after the Steelers failed to meet his contract demands, sacrificing more than $8 million in salary during the ongoing stalemate.
–Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is undergoing tests on his hip to determine whether he will be healthy enough to start in Week 11, multiple outlets reported.
Flacco was injured on the first series of Baltimore’s 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9. Flacco remained in the game despite showing visible discomfort on the sideline.
NFL Network reported Flacco has been on crutches and is dealing with significant pain. The Ravens are currently on their bye week, but Flacco’s availability could be in doubt for Week 11 against Cincinnati. That could lead to rookie Lamar Jackson making his first career start.
–The New York Jets know who will start at quarterback on Sunday when they host the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. The Bills aren’t so sure.
The Buffalo News reported that Matt Barkley, signed as a free agent 10 days ago, could start over turnover-prone Nathan Peterman and rookie Josh Allen, who is coming off an elbow injury. Allen is listed as questionable and Derek Anderson still is feeling the effects of a concussion suffered Oct. 29 against New England.
For the Jets, 39-year-old Josh McCown will start. Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold (foot) was listed as doubtful Friday for the game. He did not practice during the week and head coach Todd Bowles said Thursday that Davis Webb will be signed from the practice squad to back up McCown if Darnold cannot.
–Former Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg has signed to play in the upstart Alliance of American Football.
The league, which starts its first season in February, included Hackenberg on a list of new players. A product of Penn State, Hackenberg was taken by the Jets in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, but he never played a down in two seasons in New York.
–The NFL fined Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard $10,026 for his dancing and stomping on the Dallas Cowboys’ midfield star, ESPN reported.
Byard’s celebration occurred after he intercepted a pass during Monday night’s 28-14 victory over the Cowboys. Byard raced from the end zone to midfield after the first-quarter play. Several of his teammates joined him.
“I made the play, and I ran straight to the 50-yard line,” Byard told reporters after the game. “It was kind of off the wall a little bit.” Titans coach Mike Vrabel wasn’t too thrilled with Byard’s antics.
–The Los Angeles Rams called off practice in Thousand Oaks, Calif., due to devastating wildfires in the region that have caused mass evacuations, property damage and led to road closures that would affect several people within the organization.
Los Angeles County Fire officials announced early Friday that the 101 Freeway was closed and that one of the fires had torched some 8,000 acres and with zero containment. That fire began Thursday afternoon and had jumped the freeway just 12 minutes later.
The Rams (8-1) are still scheduled to play host to the Seattle Seahawks (4-4) on Sunday at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
Reports: Ravens QB Flacco battling hip injury
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is undergoing tests on his hip to determine whether he will be healthy enough to start in Week 11, multiple outlets reported Friday.
Flacco was injured on the first series of Baltimore’s 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9, the Ravens’ third consecutive loss and fourth in the last five games. Flacco remained in the game despite showing visible discomfort on the sidelines throughout.
NFL Network reported Flacco has been on crutches and is dealing with significant pain.
The Ravens are currently on their bye week, but Flacco’s availability could be in doubt for Week 11 against Cincinnati. That could lead to rookie Lamar Jackson making his first career start. The Ravens also have former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III as an option, if they believe Jackson is not ready.
Flacco, 33, has started Baltimore’s last 41 games and has missed just six games in his NFL career, when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in 2015.
This season, Flacco has thrown for 2,465 yards with 12 touchdown passes and six interceptions.
QB carousel continues for Bills, Jets
The New York Jets know who will start at quarterback on Sunday when they host the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium.
The Bills aren’t so sure.
The Buffalo News reported Friday that Matt Barkley, signed as a free agent 10 days ago, could get the call over turnover-prone Nathan Peterman and rookie Josh Allen, who is coming off an elbow injury.
He put in significant work with the first team this week. Allen is listed as questionable and Derek Anderson still is feeling the effects of a concussion suffered Oct. 29 against New England.
On Friday, head coach Sean McDermott did not name a starter.
“I haven’t been told anything,” Barkley said, per The Buffalo News. He added, “All of us are preparing like we can play.”
Peterman threw three interceptions last Sunday in a loss to Chicago, giving him seven on the season and just one touchdown pass. In his two-year career, 12 of his 130 attempted passes have been picked off.
The 28-year-old Barkley, a fourth-round draft pick by Philadelphia in 2013, hasn’t appeared in a game since 2016, when he played for Chicago.
For the Jets, 39-year-old Josh McCown will start.
Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold (foot) was listed as doubtful Friday for the game. He did not practice during the week and head coach Todd Bowles said Thursday that Davis Webb will be signed from the practice squad to back up McCown if Darnold cannot.
This will be McCown’s first start of the 2018 season.
Reports: Saints WR Bryant suffers Achilles injury
New Orleans Saints receiver Dez Bryant is being evaluated for a possible torn Achilles tendon, multiple outlets reported Friday.
Bryant, who joined the Saints earlier this week, reportedly suffered the injury on the final play of practice.
Bryant was helped off the field and slated to undergo an MRI exam.
Bryant agreed to a one-year, $600,000 contract on Wednesday and was participating in his second practice when he was injured.
Earlier Friday, coach Sean Payton told reporters that Bryant was learning the offense.
“Just getting him up to speed as quickly as possible,” Payton said.
A serious injury to Bryant, 30, could lead to the Saints taking a second look at veteran Brandon Marshall, who also worked out for the team this week.
Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, was optimistic about joining the Saints after experiencing an acrimonious split with the Dallas Cowboys earlier this year. He was unable to land a new gig prior to the season or during the first half of the campaign.
“That chapter’s closed, that’s something I had to accept. I accepted that and moved on,” Bryant told reporters on Thursday. “I’m here with the New Orleans Saints. I’m a (member of the) Saints now, I’m excited about that and I’m looking forward to moving on with these guys.”
Upstart league signs ex-Jets QB Hackenberg
Former New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg has signed to play in the upstart Alliance of American Football.
The league, which starts its first season in February, included Hackenberg on a list of new players on Friday.
A product of Penn State, Hackenberg was taken by the Jets in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, but he never played a down in two seasons in New York.
The Jets traded Hackenberg, 23, to the Oakland Raiders in the offseason, but he didn’t make the roster. He spent the preseason with Philadelphia, then wound up on the Cincinnati practice squad. The Bengals cut him on Monday and replaced him with former Michigan State quarterback Connor Cook.
The AAF will begin play in February and will have teams in Atlanta, Birmingham, Memphis, Orlando, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Antonio and San Diego. Hackenberg will learn where he will play on Nov. 27 when the league holds a quarterback draft at Esports Arena Las Vegas at The Luxor.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Safety Bradley McDougald, running back Chris Carson and right guard D.J. Fluker headlined a list of seven Seahawks players listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
McDougald (knee), Carson (hip) and Fluker (calf) each were forced out of last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to their injuries. Only McDougald was able to get any practice work in this week for the team as he was limited in Friday’s workouts.
All three are expected to be game-time decisions.
Delano Hill, a third-round pick in 2017, would make his first career start in place of McDougald if he is unable to play. It would leave the Seahawks with a starting secondary consisting entirely of players in their first or second year in the NFL against one of the league’s most explosive offenses.
“He had a good week,” head coach Pete Carroll said of Hill. “These are two really good weeks. I mentioned it to you at the end of last week, too, that he had really stepped up in the preparation, he got a lot of work.”
Mike Davis is set to go in place of Carson with first-round pick Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise available as well. Carroll wouldn’t say who would start in place of Fluker, but Ethan Pocic would be the most likely option.
Linebacker K.J. Wright (knee), defensive tackles Shamar Stephen (foot) and Nazair Jones (illness) and guard Jordan Simmons (calf) are also listed as questionable.
Carroll indicated that Wright and Jones should be able to play. Stephen had been away from the team this week getting treatment on his injured foot but has told the team he expects to be able to play as well.
Cornerback Neiko Thorpe is doubtful to play due to a groin injury. It would be the third straight game he’s missed due to injury.
With the air quality rated at levels considered unhealthy, the 49ers worked out earlier so they could get off the field before conditions worsened.
The team has been in contact with NFL officials to keep them updated about the situation, 49ers spokesman Bob Lange said. The 49ers don’t play until Monday, when they host the New York Giants.
Cornerback Richard Sherman was monitoring the air quality on his phone before the team took the field.
“Well, I’ve got to, I’ve got kids,” Sherman said. “I just talked to my wife, making sure they’re not letting them go outside. Some of these schools, you would think it’s common sense.”
The NFL is also monitoring the situation in nearby Oakland, where the Raiders are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. The Raiders also altered their practice routine Friday, changing to a walkthrough instead of a full practice as a precaution.
Coach Jon Gruden said he didn’t know if the poor air quality would force any change to the game schedule.
“I hope that the fires go away,” he said. “I’m more concerned about a lot of people that are being impacted by this. We’ll react to whatever the circumstances are, whatever happens. I just hope this ends fast.”
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions will be without standout cornerback Darius Slay for Sunday’s game at Chicago.
The Lions ruled Slay out Friday with a knee injury. Guard T.J. Lang is also out with a neck problem.
Linebacker Eli Harold (shoulder) is doubtful for Detroit, and defensive end Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) and rookie running back Kerryon Johnson (ankle) are questionable. Ansah returned last weekend and played for the first time since the season opener.
Running back LeGarrette Blount was back to full practice Friday after being limited earlier in the week with a knee problem. He is not listed on the injury report for Sunday’s game.
Slay started all 16 games for the Lions last season and had eight interceptions. He’s picked off two passes this season.
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Desmond King is showing signs of developing into a complete player for the Los Angeles Chargers.
The second-year cornerback, who was used mainly as a blitzer last season, is being used more in man coverage while also getting some opportunities on special teams as a returner.
King has three interceptions in the Chargers’ past three games. He is the AFC’s defensive player of the week after returning an interception 42 yards for a touchdown in last Sunday’s 25-17 win at Seattle . It is the second straight year that King has had a pick-six (he had a 90-yard interception for a TD last season at Dallas).
He is one of eight players in the conference with three picks as the Chargers (6-2) travel to Oakland on Sunday looking to extend their five-game winning streak.
“He doesn’t have the height, the weight, the speed and all that, but if you look at Desmond he’s always been a very productive player and that’s not going to change when you get to the NFL. It’s just a pattern of success,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said.
King won the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the nation’s top corner, when he was a junior at Iowa in 2015. He returned for his senior season but wasn’t drafted until the fifth round last year.
King has lined up as a slot corner the past two seasons, but he has improved this year in man coverage. He said he hardly played that at Iowa due to the scheme but that it is something he worked on during the offseason.
“I feel like I am doing a pretty good job with that this year,” King said. “It’s not that much harder than transitioning from a zone team.”
Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has noted that King has always been a physical player who can tackle in space, but that his comfort level with the defense has grown, which has allowed him to be more consistent.
“He’s anticipating and he’s making plays. There’s a couple plays that took place (against Seattle) that it wasn’t really his responsibility, but he identified it and played a pass and eliminated a big play for us,” Bradley said.
King was used plenty as a blitzer last season and he had four sacks. First-round pick Derwin James is being used as a blitzer this season but Bradley said he might still use King in that role during the second half of the season.
King has also been used more on punt returns due to wide receiver Travis Benjamin being injured for most of the season. Lynn said this week that with Benjamin finally healthy, he is planning on using both players.
With last week’s score, King joined Roy Williams as the only defensive backs in NFL history to have at least four sacks and two INTs for TDs their first two years. He also doesn’t mind being challenged covering opposing teams’ slot receivers.
“I feel like playing inside is harder than playing outside. A lot of people say you need size and speed to play outside but anyone can play it,” King said. “As long as we are having success, have your cover guys cover and have your blitzers blitz.”
Follow Joe Reedy at www.twitter.com/joereedy