Reports: Ravens release S Weddle

The Baltimore Ravens continued to revamp their roster on Tuesday by reportedly cutting ties with yet another high-profile player.

According to multiple reports, the Ravens released safety Eric Weddle on the same day they decided not to use the franchise tag on linebacker C.J. Mosley. The moves are related, as the reported $7.5 million in cap space the team gains may very well be used to sweeten an offer to Mosley as he prepares to enter free agency.

Last month, the Ravens agreed to part ways with the face of their franchise, reaching a deal with the Denver Broncos that sends quarterback Joe Flacco to Denver in exchange for what is expected to be a mid-round pick. The move also freed up a reported $10.5 million in cap space.

Weddle, 34, signed a four-year, $26 million contract with the Ravens prior to the 2016 season after spending nine seasons with the Chargers. He made the Pro Bowl in all three seasons in Baltimore after making the same number of Pro Bowls with the Chargers.

At the end of last season, Weddle initially said he would retire if he couldn’t play for Baltimore in 2019. He walked that statement back a few weeks later, however.

“Obviously, I want to be back [in Baltimore]. I want to finish out,” Weddle said while attending the Pro Bowl in Orlando. “If not, I’ve had an unbelievable experience here and loved every second. So, if it does happen that we both move on, then we do, and we’ll see if I’ll play somewhere else or hang ’em up.”

He started in all 48 games the Ravens played the last three seasons, picking off 10 passes (none in 2018).

In 185 career games, Weddle has 29 interceptions, 1,067 tackles, eight forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.

Weddle’s release also strengthens what was already considered the deepest position in free agency. Among the safeties expected to be available when free agency begins:

Landon Collins

Earl Thomas

Eric Weddle

Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix

Lamarcus Joyner

Tyrann Mathieu

Kenny Vaccaro

George Iloka

Jimmie Ward

Adrian Amos

Clayton Geathers

Glover Quin

Tre Boston

Adrian Phillips

–Field Level Media