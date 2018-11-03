Reports: Raiders cutting ties with DE Irvin
The Oakland Raiders and defensive end Bruce Irvin reportedly are parting ways, the team’s latest move to cut ties with a veteran.
According to The Athletic, the Raiders cut Irvin on Saturday. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the team told Irvin he will be released soon. Because Irvin was not on the NFL waiver wire on Saturday, he cannot be released until Monday afternoon, per Schefter. He then would go on waivers.
Irvin, 31, was a first-round draft pick by Seattle in 2012. He signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Raiders in 2016 but saw his playing time diminish this season under new coach Jon Gruden.
He played just nine snaps Thursday in the Raiders’ 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He played 24 snaps in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts, also a loss.
In his 2 1/2 seasons with Oakland, Irvin appeared in 40 games and recorded 18 sacks and 11 forced fumbles. He had three sacks this season to lead the team.
Once Irvin is released, he will be the second veteran to leave the Raiders (1-7) in a week. Safety Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who also saw his playing time diminished, retired suddenly on Tuesday.
Rodgers-Cromartie’s departure followed those of linebacker Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper, both of whom were traded.
Gruden said Friday that Irvin’s role had diminished because the Raiders’ defensive alignment often doesn’t fit his skill set.
“Remember we’re a 4-3 team, we’re not a 3-4,” he said. “So in the base defense, sometimes he doesn’t fit the role that we need done. No disrespect to Bruce. He’s an edge rusher. We haven’t had a lead. We haven’t had the opposition behind in the chains a lot, so his role has been reduced. I know he’s frustrated. I’m frustrated. We’ll try to solve that as soon as possible. He’s a good player. He’s a good player.”
Irvin also had been limited in practice due to a pectoral injury. Last week, Irvin also faced a shoulder problem, Gruden said.
The Arizona Cardinals released veteran quarterback Sam Bradford on Saturday.
The Arizona Cardinals released veteran quarterback Sam Bradford on Saturday.
The 30-year-old started only three games for the Cardinals before he was replaced by rookie Josh Rosen. Bradford completed 50 of 80 passes for 400 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions and lost a fumble on his final play with the team.
For his efforts, Bradford received about $13.5 million, including a $10 million signing bonus for joining the team during the offseason.
Injuries and inconsistency have prevented Bradford from fulfilling his potential since the then-St. Louis Rams made the Oklahoma product the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. Bradford spent five years in St. Louis, one year with the Philadelphia Eagles and two years with the Minnesota Vikings before joining Arizona.
In 83 career starts, Bradford’s teams have posted a record of 34-48-1. He has passed for 19,449 yards, 103 touchdowns and 61 interceptions.
Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Rosen has proved to be a work in progress since the Cardinals selected him 10th overall from UCLA this spring. Rosen has completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 1,072 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions in six games (five starts).
Arizona also placed offensive lineman John Wetzel on injured reserve because of a neck injury. Wetzel appeared in eight games, starting five.
The Buffalo Bills ruled quarterback Derek Anderson out of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, making Nathan Peterman the starter.
The Buffalo Bills ruled quarterback Derek Anderson out of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, making Nathan Peterman the starter.
Anderson (concussion) was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. He didn’t practice all week and Buffalo announced Saturday that he would miss the contest.
The Bills also announced that linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (concussion) has been ruled out. He also was listed as questionable on Friday and didn’t practice all week.
Anderson and Edmunds both sustained the injuries during Monday night’s loss to the New England Patriots. Anderson was starting in place of rookie Josh Allen, who remains out with an injury to his throwing elbow.
Journeyman Matt Barkley, who was signed Wednesday, will be the backup quarterback against the Bears.
Peterman will be making his fourth NFL start and has thrown nine career interceptions in just 81 attempts.
He has struggled this season by completing just 40.6 percent of his 32 passes for 108 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.
Peterman played in four games last season after being a fifth-round pick out of Pittsburgh in the 2017 draft. His first start was forgettable as he threw five interceptions in the first half before being pulled during a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
The 28-year-old Barkley last appeared in an NFL game in 2016 when he passed for 1,611 yards, eight touchdowns and 14 interceptions in seven games for the Chicago Bears.
He also appeared in four games as a backup for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013-14.
The Chicago Bears placed offensive lineman Kyle Long on injured reserve because of a right foot injury Saturday.
The Chicago Bears placed offensive lineman Kyle Long on injured reserve because of a right foot injury Saturday.
Long, 29, will miss at least the next eight weeks but will be eligible to return for the season finale Dec. 30 against the Minnesota Vikings. He was injured when teammate Dion Sims landed on his leg during last week’s 24-10 win against the New York Jets.
To fill Long’s spot on the 53-man roster, the Bears promoted running back Taquan Mizzell from the practice squad. The former Virginia Cavalier appeared in three games last season with the Bears but did not record a carry.
Injuries have hounded Long for much of his career. A first-round draft pick in 2013, he reached the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons, but he missed 14 games during the past two seasons because of injuries to his neck, shoulder and elbow.
This season, Long started his first seven games at right guard and helped protect second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. His latest injury will prevent him from playing more than 10 games in a season for the third year in a row.
The Bears will visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. In addition to being without Long, the team will not have tight end Ben Braunecker (concussion) and defensive lineman Bilal Nichols (knee), neither of whom made the trip.
Wilkins, Harry lead Sun Devils past No. 16 Utah 38-20
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Manny Wilkins threw three touchdown passes to N'Keal Harry and Arizona State beat Utah 38-20 on Saturday, knocking the No. 16 Utes out of sole possession of first place in Pac-12 South.
The Utes (6-3, 4-3 Pac-12) lost quarterback Tyler Huntley to an apparent shoulder or arm injury in
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Manny Wilkins threw three touchdown passes to N’Keal Harry and Arizona State beat Utah 38-20 on Saturday, knocking the No. 16 Utes out of sole possession of first place in Pac-12 South.
The Utes (6-3, 4-3 Pac-12) lost quarterback Tyler Huntley to an apparent shoulder or arm injury in the third quarter.
The loss snapped Utah’s four-game winning streak and dropped the Utes into a first-place tie with Arizona in the clogged Pac-12 South. USC was a half-game back and played Oregon State later Saturday. Arizona State (5-4, 3-3), with consecutive victories over USC and Utah, also is a half-game out.
Huntley was injured when he was hit while forcing a throw with 5:33 left in the third quarter. Freshman Jason Shelly replaced him and the offense struggled after that.
Harry, considered one of the top receivers in the country, caught nine passes for 161 yards, including TD catches of three, 23 and 61 yards. His three TD catches were a career high.
Wilkins completed 19 of 24 for 285 yards and three scores with one interception. Eno Benjamin rushed for 175 yards, including a 44-yard TD run that sealed the victory with 4:12 to play.
Arizona State gained 536 yards against a Utah defense that had been ranked No. 1 in the Pac-12
The Sun Devils took a quick 14-0 lead.
They went 75 yards in 11 plays in their first possession, Benjamin scoring on a six-yard run.
The Utes were moving after the subsequent kickoff when Huntley threw deep to Jaylen Dixon. But the ball bounced off of Dixon’s chest at the goal line and into the hands of Arizona State’s Aashari Croswell, who returned the interception 47 yards. Six plays later, Wilkins threw three yards to Harry and it was 14-0 with 5:09 left in the first quarter.
Utah reeled off 17 consecutive points to take the lead. The Utes went 80 yards in 11 plays for the go-ahead score, Huntley throwing a five-yard TD pass to Samson Nacua to put Utah up 17-14 with 2:15 left in the half.
But the advantage was short-lived.
Wilkins gained 16 yards on the ground and threw a 19-yard pass to Brandon Aijuk to set up a 23-yard touchdown pass to Harry and the Sun Devils were back on top 21-17 with 1:01 left in the half. The six-play, 77-yard drive used up just 1:14.
After Matt Gay’s 31-yard field goal cut the Arizona State lead to 21-20 in the third quarter, Wilkins teamed with Harry for his biggest gain of the day. Harry broke open over the middle of the field, caught the pass and raced downfield, tackled just as the ball crossed the goal line and the Sun Devils lead 28-20.
Harry took a short pass and reversed the field for a 35-yard gain moments later to set up Brandon Ruiz’s 21-yard field goal that made it 31-20 with 10:27 to play.
THE TAKEAWAY
Utah came in as the team to beat in the Pac-12 South and is in trouble from here on out, especially with its quarterback injured.
Arizona State, with big-play offensive players Harry, Benjamin and Wilkins, can put together a late-season push for that Pac-12 South title that someone has to win.
UP NEXT
Utah: Hosts Oregon next Saturday
Arizona State: Hosts UCLA next Saturday.
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders waived Bruce Irvin on Saturday after the team's leading pass rusher had his playing time reduced significantly in recent weeks.
Irvin played just nine snaps in a 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. He will be subject to waivers and will be owed about $3.8 million for the rest of the season if he isn’t claimed next week.
“We would like to thank Bruce Irvin for his years of service to the Oakland Raiders and we wish him the best,” general manager Reggie McKenzie said.
Oakland came into the year banking on Irvin and Khalil Mack to serve as bookend pass rushers anchoring the defense. Mack was traded a week before the season to Chicago for a package of draft picks following a lengthy contract holdout, and now Irvin is gone too.
Irvin thanked the Raiders organization for his time in Oakland.
“I will always cherish my experience with the Oakland Raiders,” he said on his Twitter feed. “As the seasons change, so do our roles and I look forward to continuing my journey with the NFL!”
The Raiders (1-7) rank last in the NFL with just seven sacks and have a league-worst 35 quarterback pressures, according to SportRadar. The next worst team is Tennessee with 59.
The 31-year-old Irvin has three of the sacks and five of the pressures but has had little impact on a defense that is on pace to be one of the worst ever. Irvin has just six tackles despite an $8 million salary.
Oakland is allowing 6.76 yards per play, the worst by any team through eight games since the 1970 merger. The Raiders have allowed the second-most points as a franchise through eight games (252), are tied for the second-fewest takeaways (six) and have the fewest sacks (seven). Oakland also has allowed opponents to have a 113.9 passer rating, a mark that only one team ever has been worse than over a full season.
Irvin played just 24 snaps in Week 8 against Indianapolis and then just nine against the 49ers. Irvin’s six games with his fewest snap counts since joining the Raiders in 2016 have come this year. Irvin had one tackle, no sacks and no pressures his final three games.
Coach Jon Gruden attributed the lack of playing time to Irvin not being part of the base defense against the 49ers.
“We weren’t in our nickel defense very much,” Gruden said Friday. “Remember we’re a 4-3 team, we’re not a 3-4. So in the base defense, sometimes he doesn’t fit the role that we need done. No disrespect to Bruce. He’s an edge rusher. We haven’t had a lead. We haven’t had the opposition behind in the chains a lot. So his role has been reduced. I know he’s frustrated. I’m frustrated. We’ll try to solve that as soon as possible. He’s a good player. He’s a good player.”
Irvin was on the field for just seven of the team’s 23 snaps in nickel formation with his other two plays coming in goal-line defense.
Irvin had 15 sacks his first two seasons with the Raiders. Irvin’s 11 forced fumbles since the start of the 2016 season are the most in the NFL in that span.
The Raiders have now cut two of the players picked as captain this season having already released linebacker Derrick Johnson last month.
Chargers place linebacker Kyzir White on injured reserve
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers placed linebacker Kyzir White on injured reserve on Saturday due to a knee injury and promoted cornerback Jeff Richards from the practice squad.
White was selected by the Chargers in the fourth round in last April's draft and played in the first three games.
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers placed linebacker Kyzir White on injured reserve on Saturday due to a knee injury and promoted cornerback Jeff Richards from the practice squad.
White was selected by the Chargers in the fourth round in last April’s draft and played in the first three games. He had 19 tackles, an interception and three passes defensed.
Richards has had stints on Los Angeles’ practice squad the past two seasons. The Chargers (5-2) have won four straight going into Sunday’s game at Seattle (4-3).
The Raiders have decided to cut ties with Irvin two days after he played just nine snaps in a 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Irvin will be subject to waivers and will be owed about $3.8 million for the rest of the season if he isn’t claimed.
Oakland came into the year banking on Irvin and Khalil Mack to be bookend pass rushers anchoring the defense. Mack was traded a week before the season to Chicago for a package of draft picks following a lengthy contract holdout and now Irvin is on his way out too.
The Packers downgraded Allison from doubtful on Saturday, when the team had a light practice. Allison did not travel to New England.
He was a key contributor in the passing game before missing two weeks with a hamstring injury. He had one catch for 14 yards in returning against the Rams last week, then hurt his groin this week in practice.
Allison has 20 catches for 303 yards and two scores. His absence likely means more playing time for rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who has touchdown catches in two of his last three games.
The Packers added reserve cornerback Tony Brown to the injury report as questionable with a hip injury.
Green Bay also signed punter Drew Kaser. The incumbent punter, rookie JK Scott, is not listed on the injury report.
Pats’ Edelman fined $26,739 by NFL for unnecessary roughness
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has fined Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman $26,739 for an unnecessary roughness penalty in New England's win over Buffalo on Monday night.
Edelman was called for an illegal block after a fair catch signal, but before the ball was touched on a Bills punt in the third
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has fined Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman $26,739 for an unnecessary roughness penalty in New England’s win over Buffalo on Monday night.
Edelman was called for an illegal block after a fair catch signal, but before the ball was touched on a Bills punt in the third quarter.
Giants safety Sean Chandler was fined $20,054 for unnecessary roughness for a horse-collar tackle in the fourth quarter of their 20-13 loss to Washington on Sunday.
Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber also was fined $20,054 for unnecessary roughness for a horse-collar tackle in the fourth quarter of their 42-28 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday.
Also fined:
—Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
—Ravens defensive lineman Brandon Williams, $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.
—Eagles linebacker D.J. Alexander, $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.
—Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook, $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
—Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, $10,026 for a crack-back block.
—Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe, $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.
—Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick, $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.
—Redskins linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons, $10,026 for a chop block.
The move means the NFC North-leading Bears (4-3) will be without Long for at least eight weeks.
The move means the NFC North-leading Bears (4-3) will be without Long for at least eight weeks.
The three-time Pro Bowl lineman was injured in the closing minutes of the Bears’ 24-10 victory over the New York Jets last weekend. Tight end Dion Sims rolled into Long while the two were blocking for Jordan Howard on a run.
Chicago visits Buffalo on Sunday. Tight end Ben Braunecker (concussion) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (knee) did not travel with the team, and star linebacker Khalil Mack (ankle) and receiver Allen Robinson (groin) are questionable.
With Long out, the Bears could move Eric Kush or rookie James Daniels from left guard, where they have shared time. Kush missed the game against the Jets because of a neck injury but is expected to play against Buffalo.
Another option at right guard is Bryan Witzmann. He signed with Chicago 3 1/2 weeks ago and made 13 starts last season for Kansas City while coach Matt Nagy was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator.
The 29-year-old Long made the Pro Bowl his first three seasons after being drafted in the first round in 2013. But he missed eight games in 2016 and six last season after playing in 47 of a possible 48 from 2013 to 2015.
Nagy has said the latest injury was not the same as the severe one to his right ankle in 2016 that required surgery. Long also had operations on his shoulder, elbow and neck after he was shut down last year.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Saturday's move means the NFC North-leading Bears (4-3) will be without Long for at least eight weeks.
Chicago visits Buffalo on Sunday. Tight end Ben Braunecker (concussion) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (knee) did not travel with the team, and star linebacker Khalil Mack (ankle) and receiver Allen Robinson (groin) are questionable.
Bradford, whose eight NFL seasons have been plagued by injuries, signed a one-year, $20 million contract — with $15 million guaranteed — in the offseason. He started the first three games before being replaced by rookie Josh Rosen.
The former No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma has 83 career starts with St. Louis, Philadelphia, Minnesota and Arizona.
The Cardinals also announced they had placed offensive lineman John Wetzel (neck) on injured reserve. Arizona (2-6) does not play this week.
The Bills (2-6) said Saturday that Anderson and rookie linebacker Tremaine Edmunds have not cleared concussion protocol.
Buffalo signed journeyman Matt Barkley on Wednesday to back up Peterman.
Peterman was Buffalo’s opening-game starter but has been benched twice this season for poor performances. The second-year quarterback has thrown nine interceptions in 81 career attempts.
With Stefon Diggs hurt, the Minnesota Vikings promoted practice squad wide receiver Chad Beebe to the active roster on Saturday.
Beebe, an undrafted rookie from Northern Illinois, is the son of former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Don Beebe.
Chad Beebe caught 10 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns during the preseason.
Diggs injured his ribs last week and is officially listed as questionable.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Chris Herndon is not the superstitious type. So, he’s totally fine with talking about his three-game touchdown streak.
The New York Jets’ rookie tight end would rather chat about something else, though.
“I mean, it’s definitely nice to get into the end zone, but it feels a lot better when we’re winning,” Herndon said Friday. “So, it’s been fun these last three weeks, getting a few targets in the end zone and capitalizing on them, but ultimately I want us to win, so I don’t try to focus on the stats.”
Herndon is the second rookie in franchise history to catch a TD pass in three straight games, joining wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson (1996).
But, as he said, the end result hasn’t always been there. His first NFL touchdown came in the Jets’ 42-34 win over Indianapolis on Oct. 14, when he had a 32-yard grab.
Herndon had a 12-yard catch against Minnesota the following week to tie the game at 7 late in the first quarter. New York ended up losing 37-17.
Last week at Chicago, Herndon had a 16-yard TD reception in the Jets’ disappointing 24-10 loss.
He’ll try to make it four in a row — and, he hopes, with a victory — when New York travels to Miami, where Herndon played his college ball.
“I just think the offense slowed down for him,” coach Todd Bowles said. “I think from a mental standpoint, he’s playing faster because he can see everything that’s coming and his abilities are starting to take over without even thinking.”
Herndon was a fourth-round pick in April after a solid college career that was cut short last year by a knee injury. Some draft experts thought he could have been as high as a second-rounder if not for him being hurt.
“I’m definitely thankful to be here,” he said. “I don’t take any of this for granted because at this time last year, I was dealing with being injured. So, just being able to play in a professional league, that alone is an honor.
He tore the medial collateral ligament in his left knee before the Hurricanes were getting set to play in the ACC title game against Clemson. That was the end of his season and his career — but he refused to believe his NFL dreams would be over.
“I mean, not doubts,” he said, “but it wasn’t necessarily the best time to, you know, go down.”
With him slipping into the fourth round, the Jets took a chance on him even though he needed to continue rehabilitating his knee through the early part of the offseason.
Herndon’s role with the team was uncertain as New York had several tight ends on its roster during the spring. The 22-year-old native of Norcross, Georgia, also found himself in trouble with the law when he was arrested on June 2 for driving while intoxicated after flipping his car in New Jersey.
He was remorseful after the arrest, and thankful to the Jets for sticking by him during his legal issues. Herndon leaned on his faith while acknowledging that he had doubts about what was next for him.
“You kind of do, but that’s when I just started praying more and letting God handle all that,” he said. “Just controlling all I can at that point. I was strong with it and I’m still learning and growing with it each day.”
Herndon could potentially be disciplined by the NFL for next season, but he will let that play out. His mind right now is on getting better — on and off the field.
And, things are certainly looking up as far as his play.
Herndon has 12 catches — seven in the last three games — for 161 yards and the three TDs, which tie him with Robby Anderson for the team lead. He and Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert have the most by a rookie tight end this season, and one more would break the Jets’ single-season mark for rookies at the position — currently shared with Rich Caster (1970), Mickey Shuler (1978) and Dustin Keller (2008).
And, Herndon has another eight games to do it.
“Yeah, I was actually kind of surprised when I heard that news,” he said. “I’m honestly just thankful.”
Herndon and rookie quarterback Sam Darnold were roommates for a stretch during training camp and developed a friendship off the field.
“Whenever we came home, either one of us had questions, especially me, because I’m the tight end, I just asked him,” Herndon said. “That kind of helped.”
Now, they’re creating a bond on the field that’s resulting in some big plays.
“First of all, he’s is a great route runner,” Darnold said. “But also, he’s a great run blocker, which helps in the pass game. It sets up play action and all that stuff. Whenever you have a versatile tight end like him, it always helps an offense.”
Having held on to running back LeSean McCoy at this week's NFL trade deadline, the Buffalo Bills say they intend to keep the veteran in the fold for 2019 as well.
“LeSean is still a very good player in this league,” Beane said. “Our offense is not where we want it, but LeSean is still playing well. He’s a talented player. We like what he brings, to the point we’ll have him back in 2019. He’ll definitely be a part of that.”
McCoy has just 257 rushing yards on 75 attempts this season. He has 167 receiving yards and has yet to find the end zone on the ground or through the air.
McCoy was sidelined for one game with cracked rib cartilage and sustained a concussion in a blowout loss to Indianapolis two weeks ago that did not cause him to miss a game. He has made the Pro Bowl in five consecutive seasons, including all three of his years with the Bills.
The Bills are 2-6 this season after earning a surprise playoff berth last season. Quarterback has been a particular issue for the team, with rookie Josh Allen missing the last two games and being ruled out for this Sunday against the Chicago Bears with an elbow injury.
Beane told The Buffalo News he expects Allen to play again this season and does not foresee him needing surgery. Allen was a limited participant at practice Friday.
“He’s progressing along, but until he’s out there, you know, we can’t rule anything out,” Beane said. “But he’s progressing along, and the plan right now is he will play as soon as our doctors say he’s ready to go.
“But we also have to keep in mind, it’s his right arm. That’s why he’s here. We can’t do anything to set him back for the future, so we have to make sure we’re very smart when we do put him out there that everyone feels good that he’s ready to roll.”
The Denver Broncos are giving safety Su'a Cravens an opportunity to play in his first NFL regular-season game in almost two seasons.
“It’s been a year and a half overdue now,” Cravens said. “I was ready to play Week 1, then an injury comes. I had a torn meniscus the whole time, not even knowing. It’s all been a part of God’s plans. It’s my time now, so take advantage of it.”
Earlier this week, Cravens, who missed the entire 2017 season with post-concussion syndrome, said, “I’m going to try to blast somebody. I’ve got to. It’s been eight weeks, so I’ve got some built-up frustration.”
Cravens, who has experienced other knee and elbow injuries during his career, was acquired from the Redskins for two draft picks in the 2018 draft and a conditional pick in the 2020 draft. He has practiced the past two weeks without any problems.
“I’ve been here every day,” Cravens said. “It hasn’t been a vacation for me. I haven’t been home in California or anything. If I wasn’t rehabilitating, I was in the defensive meetings and learning everything. I’ve been doing the exact same schedule besides playing. I’m glad that I’m getting rewarded with playing now. I’m looking forward to that.”
He is expected to get a lot of action covering tight ends when the Broncos utilize their dime package — six defensive backs — Sunday against the Texans.
“His body type and skill set as a dime ‘backer is valuable because he can play first, second and third down,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph said. “Obviously, if they pass the ball on first, second or third down, he can cover tight ends.”
On Sunday, the Broncos will not have the services of three defensive starters — linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee), cornerback Bradley Roby (ankle) and Darian Stewart (neck/stingers).
Cravens is just happy to finally get a chance to contribute.
“I just feel like we’re not making every play that we should make,” he said. “We’re leaving a lot of plays out there and a lot of our games have come down to one score. Hopefully, I can be the one that comes in and picks up those plays that we’re missing on and that’s what we need to get this ball rolling.”
Davenport had two sacks in New Orleans' victory last Sunday at Minnesota, but also injured his toe during the game.
Davenport has four sacks this season and also has forced a fumble. He has five tackles for losses, seven quarterback hits and has deflected two passes.
His absence is expected to increase snaps for veteran Alex Okafor and possibly second-year pro Trey Hendrickson.
Meanwhile, running back Alvin Kamara returned to Saints practice on Friday after missing practice on Thursday because he was ill.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Friday confirmed his team's worst fears, telling reporters that running back Raheem Mostert will miss the rest of the 2018 season.
“I wasn’t told how long [the recovery] would be,” Shanahan told reporters. “I know he’s going on IR. He’s out for the year but I’m sure he’ll be fine by next year. It’s a broken bone, different ligaments, and things like that.”
With 4:38 remaining in the third quarter, Mostert suffered the injury on a rushing attempt for no gain when he was met with force by Raiders defensive tackle Clinton McDonald. 49ers medical personnel rushed on the field after the play, having spotted the gruesome injury from the sideline.
Mostert had a 52-yard touchdown run and finished the game with seven carries for 86 yards. He’s averaging 7.7 yards per carry in 2018.
The 49ers lost their original starting running back, Jerrick McKinnon, to a torn ACL before the season began. Matt Breida, another breakout back, has been hobbled by a variety of injuries throughout the season. The only other running back currently on the roster is veteran Alfred Morris.
In the first five games of the season, Kupp had 30 receptions for 438 yards and five touchdowns. The five touchdowns still lead the team.
The Rams (8-0) and Saints (6-1) not only sport the NFC’s top two records, but two of the four highest-scoring offenses in the NFL.
Besides the obvious, Kupp has another reason for wanting to get on the field in New Orleans this weekend. Coach Sean McVay on Friday named Kupp one of the Rams’ honorary captains for the game, and for a very special reason.
“He’ll be an honorary captain this week where the Saints are recognizing Jake Kupp, his grandfather, who played with the Saints,” McVay said. “He’ll be at the coin toss and to be able to have Cooper out there, pretty cool for the Kupp family. Definitely something that Cooper is deserving of, and it’s great to be able to have him back with us, as well.”
