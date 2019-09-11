Reports: Patriots re-sign CB McCourty for 2 years
Reports: Patriots re-sign CB McCourty for 2 years
Cornerback Jason McCourty is signing a two-year deal to stay with the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports Wednesday.
McCourty, 31, played all 19 games (including playoffs) for the Super Bowl LIII champions in his first season with the Patriots in 2018. He tallied 70 tackles and one interception during the regular season.
After nine seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2009-16) and Cleveland (2017), McCourty joined the Patriots in a March 2018 trade with the Browns. The move reunited him with his twin brother, New England safety Devin McCourty.
Jason McCourty delivered one of the key defensive plays in Super Bowl LIII when he broke up a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams receiver Brandin Cooks in the end zone. The Patriots were leading 3-0 late in the third quarter at the time and went on to win, 13-3.
–Field Level Media
Fitzpatrick earns Special Temporary Membership status
Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick
Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick has accepted Special Temporary Membership for the rest of the 2018-19 PGA Tour season, the entity announced Wednesday.
The 24-year-old Fitzpatrick scored a runner-up finish at last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational to earn enough non-member FedExCup points to earn Special Temporary Membership. It is the second straight season in which he has done so.
Fitzpatrick is the first player to reach Special Temporary Membership status this season. Last season he was one of three, along with Chile’s Joaquin Niemann and Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat.
Fitzpatrick is ranked No. 33 in the World Golf rankings and he is the highest-ranked player who doesn’t have full-time PGA Tour membership. Fitzpatrick has four Top-10 finishes in 46 career PGA starts.
With Special Temporary Member status, Fitzpatrick is eligible for unlimited sponsor exemptions for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.
Special Temporary Members are not eligible for the FedExCup Playoffs. However, Special Temporary Members or non-members who subsequently become regular PGA TOUR members by winning an official event during the season will be counted on the FedExCup points list, along with any FedExCup points earned as a non-member, and will thus be eligible for the FedExCup Playoffs.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Chiefs trading LB Ford to 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday agreed to trade pass-rushing linebacker Dee Ford to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2020 second-round pick, according to multiple reports.
Just last week, the Chiefs put a franchise tag on Ford, though reports indicated a deal was in the works.
A source told ESPN that Ford is expected to receive a multiyear deal in the range of five years, $87.5 million from the 49ers. The deal will become official on Wednesday, when the new league year begins.
Moving Ford seemed inevitable after the Chiefs decided to switch from a 3-4 base defense to a 4-3 under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. An undersized defensive end didn’t exactly seem to be the right fit.
“Still kind of assessing that,” Spagnuolo said in February when asked about Ford. “The one thing he can do, and we all know this, he is an explosive football player that makes a lot of plays. He’s had some production and if he is here with us, I’ll be excited to have him and be excited to work with him.”
Ford has 30.5 career sacks in five seasons, all with the Chiefs, including a personal-best 13 in 2018, when he attained career firsts by starting all 16 regular-season games and being selected to the Pro Bowl. He also forced a league-high seven fumbles.
Ford, 27, earned about $8.7 million in 2018 after the fifth-year option of his contract was exercised. The one-year franchise tag for linebackers is worth $15,443,000 in 2019.
On Sunday, the Chiefs released veteran linebacker Justin Houston, leaving them without their top two pass rushers from last season.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Jets to sign RB Bell
Running back Le’Veon Bell will sign with the New York Jets after sitting out the 2018 season, according to multiple reports late Tuesday night.
Bell reportedly landed a four-year, $52.5 million deal. The contract includes $35 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The former Steelers back didn’t play last season after failing to agree to a new contract with Pittsburgh, which had used its franchise tag on him for the second year in a row.
Bell, 27, refused to sign the $14.5 million franchise tag and forced his way into free agency. His deal with the Jets can become official at the start of the new league year Wednesday.
Bell tweeted late Tuesday night, “I’m back in the green baby, let’s get it”
The Jets were considered the front-runner for Bell despite the New York Daily News reporting Monday that there are some in the organization who didn’t believe Bell to be worth money he demanded.
In five seasons in Pittsburgh, Bell had 5,336 rushing and 2,660 receiving yards with 42 touchdowns. He led the NFL in 2017 in both carries (321) and total touches (406).
The Steelers could receive as high as a 2020 third-round draft pick as compensation for losing Bell.
–Field Level Media
Report: TE Harris to sign with Browns
Tight end Demetrius Harris will sign a two-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.
Harris spent the previous five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs as a blocking specialist.
With David Njoku already providing a pass-catching option for the Browns, Harris figures to play the same role he did with Kansas City.
Harris, 27, joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2013.
In 71 career games, Harris has 57 catches for 605 yards and six touchdowns.
The move follows Tuesday’s reported deal with the New York Giants that will bring superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland.
–Field Level Media
Report: Former Dolphins DE Wake to join Titans
After spending his entire 10-year career with the Miami Dolphins, defensive end Cameron Wake is set to join the Tennessee Titans, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
Wake, 37, is reportedly receiving a three-year, $23 million deal with $10 million guaranteed.
The former Penn State product began his career with two seasons in the Canadian Football League before joining the Dolphins in 2009.
He became a breakout star in his second season in Miami, starting all 16 games and racking up 14 sacks.
Through his time in Miami, Wake played in 146 games and amassed 98 sacks, 360 tackles and 22 forced fumbles.
In 2018, however, Wake was limited to six sacks — the lowest total since his rookie season.
Defensive end Jurrell Casey (7) and linebacker Jayon Brown (6) led the Titans in sacks last season.
–Field Level Media
Bengals re-sign LB Brown for $21M
Linebacker Preston Brown signed a three-year, $21 million deal to return to the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday.
The team confirmed the deal with Brown, who would’ve been a free agent at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.
After four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Brown joined the Bengals last season and started seven games, recording 42 tackles. Brown was limited with ankle and knee injuries.
He has 69 career starts in 71 games played.
The Bills drafted Brown in the third round out of Louisville in 2014.
–Field Level Media
WR Perriman joins Bucs instead of Browns
Free agent wide receiver Breshad Perriman was set to sign a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, but backed out after they agreed to a trade for Odell Beckham Jr., according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Instead, Perriman signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday, the team announced. Per multiple reports, the deal is worth $4 million, the same amount he was set to make in Cleveland..
A first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015, Perriman has struggled to make an impact in the NFL. He made just four starts in 27 appearances over three seasons in Baltimore, then signed with the Washington Redskins as a free agent in 2018 only to be released days later.
He latched on with the injury-depleted Browns last season and had 16 catches for 340 yards and two touchdowns.
According to reports, the addition of Beckham concerned Perriman, who is hoping to have a breakout season that will let him earn a larger contract next offseason.
The Buccaneers lost receivers DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries this offseason.
–Field Level Media
Murder conviction restored for Aaron Hernandez
Calling it "outdated," the Supreme Judicial Court in Massachusetts has eliminated a state legal principle that wiped out the murder conviction of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez after his suicide.
Calling it “outdated,” the Supreme Judicial Court in Massachusetts has eliminated a state legal principle that wiped out the murder conviction of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez after his suicide.
“The SJC has ruled that Aaron Hernandez’s conviction for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd will stand,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said, per NBC Boston. “We are pleased justice is served in this case, the antiquated practice of vacating a valid conviction is being eliminated and the victim’s family can get the closure they deserve.”
Hernandez was convicted on April 15, 2015 of the 2013 death of semipro football player Odin Lloyd in North Attleborough, Mass.
The 27-year-old Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell on April 19, 2017, with his death ruled a suicide. He had been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
But a judge threw out his conviction on the existing principle that dictated that someone found guilty who dies before having a chance to have his appeal reviewed should no longer be considered guilty.
The court called it “outdated and no longer consonant with the circumstances of contemporary life” in Wednesday’s decision, which prosecutors had begun pushing for in November.
The state’s highest court in 2016 refused to change the legal rule in connection with another case, but the Hernandez prosecutors took up the cause.
“The current practice … does not consider the interest of the other parties who have an interest in the outcome,” Quinn told the Boston Globe at the time. He said victims’ relatives, jurors and the public have interest in such cases.
The Patriots selected Hernandez in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He teamed with Rob Gronkowski to form a formidable tight end duo and before the 2012 season, New England signed Hernandez to a five-year, $41 million contract extension that would have expired in 2018.
The team released him the day of his arrest in the Lloyd case.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars re-sign G Cann for 3 years, reported $15M
The Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed right guard A.J. Cann, the team announced Wednesday, to help protect their investment in new franchise quarterback Nick Foles.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the 27-year-old lineman agreed to a three-year, $15 million deal.
A third-round pick in 2015, Cann has started 59 of his 60 games with the Jaguars.
The 6-foot-3, 325-pounder led the offense with 934 snaps and was penalized only twice in 15 starts last season, once each for holding and a false start.
Jacksonville signed Foles on Wednesday to a reported four-year, $88 million contract with $50 million guaranteed.
–Field Level Media
Saints K Lutz signs five-year contract
New Orleans Saints kicker Will Lutz signed a five-year contract on Wednesday.
Lutz’s agent posted a picture of Lutz signing a contract at the Saints’ facility in Metairie, La., and said the deal sets a new record for placekicker contracts.
The team confirmed the move, which replaces the one-year restricted free agent tender for Lutz.
“This is the team that took a shot in the dark on me from the start,” Lutz said on a media conference call Wednesday.
Lutz, 24, made 28 of 30 field goal attempts (93.3 percent) and 52 of 53 extra point attempts for 136 total points in 2018.
–Field Level Media
Redskins release LB Brown, DT McGee
Linebacker Zach Brown and defensive tackle Stacy McGee were released by the Washington Redskins on Wednesday.
Brown was on the trading block, according to NFL Network, but the Redskins did not find a partner.
The Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets are reportedly in the market for inside linebacker help. However, the Jets agreed to a deal with Ravens Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley on Monday.
The 29-year-old Brown has played for the Titans, Bills and Redskins, posting five seasons with 90-plus tackles.
Releasing Brown saves the Redskins $5.75 million against the 2019 salary cap, and the franchise recovers $2.27 million by cutting McGee.
McGee turned 29 in January and the 330-pound nose tackle was caught up in a numbers game on the Washington defensive line. He has played in 75 career games but only eight last season.
He played in all 16 games and logged 432 snaps in 2017 but required offseason groin surgery and started 2018 on the physically unable to perform list.
–Field Level Media
Report: Giants to meet with Murray after Pro Day
The New York Giants will be one of several teams represented as Kyler Murray performs quarterback drills and other testing at his much-anticipated pro day workout in Norman, Okla., on Wednesday.
Afterward, coach Pat Shurmur and senior vice president Chris Mara intend to meet with the Heisman Trophy winner, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.
The Giants hold two first-round picks (Nos. 6, 17) and could try to move up in a bid to find Eli Manning’s successor.
Manning, 38, is in the final year of the four-year, $84 million extension he signed in 2015.
Also attending Wednesday will be representatives from the Arizona Cardinals.
Arizona owns the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft and speculation simmered during the NFL Scouting Combine that the Cardinals are primed to draft Murray and deal their 2018 first-round pick, Josh Rosen, for additional draft picks or a veteran.
Murray did not throw or take part in measurement tests at the combine, including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump, but his height became headline news. Murray was rumored to be shorter than 5-foot-10. He measured 5-10 and 1/8.
While he erased worries about height and weight — Murray was 207 in Indianapolis — evaluators want to gauge his ability to pass while dropping back from center and how he throws NFL-type routes.
Murray said he would covet the opportunity to follow Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield as the first players from the same program to win the Heisman, then go first overall in the draft.
“To be the No. 1 pick, that’s a kid’s dream come true,” Murray said. “If my name was called No. 1, I’d be ready to go for sure.”
Beyond the Cardinals and Giants, the Oakland Raiders (fourth overall), Cincinnati Bengals (11th) and Miami Dolphins (13th) could covet Murray. The Denver Broncos are a longer shot to look at Murray with the 10th pick after trading for Joe Flacco.
With the Sooners, Murray went 12-2 as a starter and led the team into the College Football Playoff. He’s a prize in the NFL draft only after spurning the Oakland Athletics, who drafted Murray in the first round of the 2018 MLB draft.
–Field Level Media
Report: Ravens sign S Thomas, RB Ingram
Safety Earl Thomas has agreed to a four-year, $55 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN reported Wednesday.
The Ravens also agreed to a three-year, $15 million contract with running back Mark Ingram.
A six-time Pro Bowl selection, Thomas’ addition boosts a Baltimore defense hit hard by free agency losses, including linebackers C.J. Mosley and Za’Darius Smith and defensive lineman Terrell Suggs. Safety Eric Weddle was released in a cap-savings move last week and joined the Los Angeles Rams.
Ingram brings a between-the-tackles running style to pair with quarterback Lamar Jackson in Baltimore’s power-running offense. Ingram, 29, ran for 645 yards and six touchdowns with the Saints in 2018. He started the season on the suspended list and missed four games. The former Heisman Trophy winner rushed for 6,007 yards and 50 touchdowns in eight seasons with New Orleans.
According to reports, Thomas receives $32 million in guarantees.
Thomas, who turns 30 in May, was one of the most coveted defensive playmakers on the market despite suffering a broken left leg that ended his season in 2018. It was the second time in three years he ended a season on IR with the same injury. He missed the final five games in 2016.
Thomas had a rod inserted in his fractured left leg to aid his chances to recover fully and decrease the possibility of another fracture.
His most recent fracture came as he was trying to stop an Arizona Cardinals touchdown on Sept. 30. As Thomas was carted off the field he raised his middle finger toward the Seahawks’ sideline, an apparent gesture of frustration after a contract dispute that included a holdout and an offseason of trade rumors.
Thomas had 22 tackles and three interceptions in four games prior to his injury in 2018. He has 28 career interceptions in 125 games while earning three first-team All-Pro selections.
–Field Level Media
The Miami Dolphins reportedly have traded quarterback Ryan Tannehill to Tennessee, where he will back up Titans starter Marcus Mariota.
The Dolphins will receive a seventh-round pick in 2019 and a fourth-rounder in 2020, with the Titans also receiving Miami’s sixth-round pick in 2019, according to NFL Network.
Tannehill will sign a fully guaranteed one-year, $7 million deal with the Titans, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The value could climb to $12 million with performance incentives.
He would have been due a base salary of $18.75 million. The Dolphins will have $13.4 million dead salary cap space with the trade.
Tannehill, 30, started 11 games in 2018 and completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 1,979 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He missed five games with an injured throwing shoulder.
The Dolphins made the move without a proven quarterback on the roster to replace him, having failed to sign free agents Teddy Bridgewater (Saints) or Tyrod Taylor (Chargers). Luke Falk and Jake Rudock are the only QBs on the Miami roster. Falk has never played in an NFL game and Rudock has thrown five passes in three games, including one interception.
Miami made Tannehill the eighth overall pick in 2012, but the Dolphins reached the playoffs only one time in his six seasons.
Tannehill leaves the Dolphins with a 42-46 record. He ranks third in franchise history in passing yards (20,434) and touchdown passes (123).
The Titans now have an insurance policy for Mariota. The 25-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner missed two starts last season because of a nerve injury that affected his throwing shoulder.
Mariota has a 27-28 record in four seasons since Tennessee picked him second overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Bengals sign G Miller for 3 years, reported $16.5M
The Cincinnati Bengals are signing free agent guard John Miller to a three-year, $16.5 million contract, according to multiple reports Friday.
Miller, 25, was Buffalo’s third-round pick in 2015 and started 47 games at right guard for the Bills over the past four seasons.
Miller ranked fourth on the Bills with 883 offensive snaps in 15 starts last season.
Miller visited Thursday with the Bengals. He will be reunited on the offensive line with former Buffalo teammate Cordy Glenn, a tackle who joined Cincinnati in a trade last March.
Cincinnati also brought former Browns and Patriots defensive tackle Danny Shelton in for a visit, according to ESPN.
The 25-year-old run-stopper was drafted 12th overall by Cleveland in 2015 and traded to New England for a swap of third- and fifth-round picks last March. He is a free agent after his fifth-year option was declined.
–Field Level Media
McIlroy closes strong to pull even with Fleetwood at The Players
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy rolled in a 21-foot birdie putt on the famed 17th hole on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on Friday to grab a share of the lead with England’s Tommy Fleetwood at 12 under halfway through The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Fleetwood sat in the clubhouse leading by as many as three shots after posting his 5-under 67 on Friday, only to watch McIlroy eagle the 16th hole en route to posting 5-under 31 on the back nine alone.
Fleetwood, who birdied his final three holes on Thursday, opened with a birdie in the second round. He then holed out for eagle from a green-side bunker on the par-5 second hole and rolled in another birdie on No. 3.
He mixed three more birdies against a pair of bogeys over the final 15 holes to reach the clubhouse at 12-under-par 132 through 36 holes.
“It was a bit tougher (Friday), the greens got a bit crustier there at the end,” Fleetwood told the Golf Channel. “And the course is just firming out a bit now. All in all, very happy.”
McIlroy had a chance to shoot 64 — which would have equaled Jim Furyk for the low round of the tournament — and take the outright lead, but left his birdie attempt on the 18th hole short.
Furyk, who played in the morning wave and had eight birdies and no bogeys, is tied for third place at 9 under along with Brian Harman, England’s Ian Poulter and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer.
“I’ve rolled a couple of nice putts in today,” said Poulter, who chipped in from off the green twice on Friday and has made an average of 100 feet, 11 inches of putts through the first two rounds. “Hit a few decent shots in, where I could take advantage.”
Another shot back at 8 under are Kevin Kisner, Keith Mitchell, Australia’s Jason Day and Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini.
Luke List was in the first group to tee off on No. 1 at 7:40 a.m., and he took advantage of the soft conditions and mild winds. He posted a 5-under 68 in reaching the weekend for the first time in three attempts at The Players, and is part of a group at 7 under that includes top-ranked Dustin Johnson.
“It was pretty benign early, and then the wind began picking up like it does here,” Lust told the Golf Channel. “I think the weekend they can do whatever they want, make it as hard as they want it and make it a challenge for us.
“If you’re playing really well, you can score. But if you get out of position, that’s where you have to be really cautious. If I can just kind of do the same things, I think I can be there on Sunday.”
Tiger Woods also took advantage of the early conditions, teeing off on the back nine and arriving at the 17th hole with three birdies on his card. However, his tee shot rolled off the back left into the water, and Woods put his next shot in the water as well.
Woods wound up carding the first quadruple bogey of his career on the hole. The last player to win a PGA Tour event with a quadruple bogey during the week was Adam Scott at the 2016 Honda Classic.
“I was pretty ticked, no doubt about that,” Woods told reporters. “I was bound and determined to get it all back and get it back to 5 under.”
Woods did finish the day with five birdies in posting a 1-under 71 and is nine shots off the lead at 3 under for the tournament.
“I ended up getting back to 3 (under),” Woods said. “It was a good fight to get it back to that point.”
Fleetwood and McIlroy might prove difficult men to catch over the weekend, although both are chasing something elusive.
McIlroy has finished in the top six in all five of his events this year, but he has not posted a victory since the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Meanwhile, Fleetwood has made a point of playing more big events in the United States, which includes posting six consecutive rounds under par on the Stadium Course.
However, Fleetwood has yet to claim his first victory on U.S. soil.
“It’s tough,” he said of trying to close out a victory. “Late in the afternoon on Saturday you get into the very, very final part of how the golf course is playing.
“It’s tough. I’ve yet to win, but hopefully that’s coming.”
NOTES: Jordan Spieth (1 over) and Phil Mickelson (4 over) were among those to miss the cut. … Rookie Cameron Champ withdrew after two holes Friday due to a back injury. He was 2 over through eight holes after opening with a 78. … “Disappointingly, I had to WD from my first @thePlayersChamp,” Champ tweeted. “I’ve been dealing with some tightness in my back throughout the week and it spasmed up pretty good today. My team and I decided it was best not to take any unnecessary risks. Good luck to the guys this weekend!” … South Korea’s Sungjae Im hit the second hole-in-one of the week, acing the par-3 13th hole from 152 yards. Ryan Moore aced the 17th hole on Thursday. Im would later hit his tee shot on 17 into the water and take a double bogey, ultimately missing the cut. … Wyndam Clark was disqualified after shooting an 80 in Thursday’s opening round but signing for a 79. He was the last player into the field, landing a spot after Pat Perez withdrew due to an Achilles injury.
–Field Level Media
Redskins sign CB Rodgers-Cromartie
Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie has come out of retirement to sign with the Washington Redskins, the team announced Friday.
Contract terms were not announced.
The No. 16 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2008 NFL Draft, Rodgers-Cromartie has played in 160 regular-season games (121 starts).
Following his stint with the Cardinals (2008-10), he played for Philadelphia (2011-12), Denver (2013), the New York Giants (2014-17) and Oakland (2018).
Rodgers-Cromartie played in seven games with the Raiders, then abruptly retired in October, announcing it on Instagram. But earlier this month, he said he wanted to return to football.
He turns 33 next month.
A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Rodgers-Cromartie has 451 tackles to go with 30 interceptions for 535 yards.
In Washington, he’ll be reunited for his former Giants teammate, safety Landon Collins, who signed a six-year, $84 million contract this week.
–Field Level Media
Titans acquire Dolphins QB Tannehill, release Gabbert
The Miami Dolphins traded quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the Titans on Friday, receiving a 2020 fourth-round pick and 2019 seventh-rounder while also sending a 2019 sixth-rounder to Tennessee.
Tannehill restructured his existing contract and will have a fully guaranteed one-year, $7 million deal with the Titans, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, $5 million of which will be paid by the Dolphins. The value could climb to $12 million with performance incentives.
The QB was previously due a base salary of $18.75 million in 2019.
Tannehill, 30, started 11 games in 2018 and completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 1,979 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He missed five games with an injured throwing shoulder.
To make room for Tannehill, the Titans released quarterback Blaine Gabbert.
The Dolphins made the move without a proven quarterback on the roster to replace him, having failed to sign free agents Teddy Bridgewater (Saints) or Tyrod Taylor (Chargers). Luke Falk and Jake Rudock are the only QBs on the Miami roster. Falk has never played in an NFL game and Rudock has thrown five passes in three games, including one interception.
Miami made Tannehill the eighth overall pick in 2012, but the Dolphins reached the playoffs only one time in his six seasons.
Tannehill leaves the Dolphins with a 42-46 record. He ranks third in franchise history in passing yards (20,434) and touchdown passes (123).
The Titans now have an insurance policy for Mariota. The 25-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner missed two starts last season because of a nerve injury that affected his throwing shoulder.
Mariota has a 27-28 record in four seasons since Tennessee picked him second overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Raiders release WR Nelson, QB McCarron
The Oakland Raiders released wide receiver Jordy Nelson on Thursday, less than three months after paying him a $3.6 million roster bonus for 2019.
The Raiders gave Nelson — who joined the team on a two-year, $14.2 million deal last spring — his bonus on Dec. 28, which was earlier than required, for cap purposes. Head coach Jon Gruden said at the time regarding Nelson, “Yeah, he’ll be back.”
Instead, Nelson has been released, after earning just under $11 million for one year. The team will save just over $3.5 million against the cap in 2019, with $1.8 million in dead money.
Oakland traded for star wideout Antonio Brown over the weekend, then signed former Los Angeles Chargers deep threat Tyrell Williams in free agency.
Nelson, who turns 34 in May, has now been released in consecutive offseasons, after the Green Bay Packers let him go last spring. He had 63 catches for 739 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games (14 starts) last season.
Nelson had 97 grabs for 1,257 yards and a league-high 14 scores in 2016 while coming off a torn ACL, but he posted just 53 catches for 482 yards in 2017, marking a career-low 9.1 yards per catch. In 10 career seasons, he has 613 catches for 8,587 yards and 72 touchdowns.
The Raiders also announced the release of quarterback AJ McCarron, six months after acquiring him from the Buffalo Bills for a fifth-round pick.
McCarron, 28, was set to count $5 million against the cap in 2019, all of which Oakland will save with his release.
A former fourth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals who went 2-1 as a fill-in starter in 2015, McCarron attempted three passes in two games last year, completing one for 8 yards. He is 87 of 136 for 928 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in his career.
Oakland also officially announced the re-signing of defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and the addition of former Los Angeles Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner. Both deals were reported earlier this week.
–Field Level Media
