Reports: Lions extend DT Harrison for 1 year, $11M
The Detroit Lions signed nose tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison to a one-year extension worth $11 million, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
Harrison, who skipped offseason workouts but reported to training camp without a new deal, had two years remaining on his contract, worth $7 million in 2019 and $9.25 million in 2020. He is now under contract through 2021.
The 30-year-old was acquired by Detroit from the New York Giants before the trade deadline in October, in exchange for a fifth-round pick. He racked up 50 tackles, 3.5 sacks and seven quarterback hits in 10 games with Detroit after totaling 31 tackles, no sacks and one QB hit in seven games with New York.
Harrison has at least 55 tackles in each of his six seasons as a starter in the NFL, including 315 over the last four years. He has led all NFL interior defensive linemen in tackles in each of the last four seasons.
Named first-team All-Pro in 2016 with the Giants, Harrison has nine sacks and 22 QB hits in 102 career games (95 starts).
–Field Level Media
Thomas, Koepka, Schauffele share lead at Tour Championship
FedEx Cup standings leader Justin Thomas squandered his pre-tournament lead but birdied the 18th hole on Thursday to maintain a share of the lead with two others through one round at the Tour Championship in Atlanta.
Thomas shot even-par 70 at East Lake Golf Club and was joined atop the leaderboard by Xander Schauffele, who shot the low round of the day with a 64, and Brooks Koepka (67), who also birdied 18th.
The new staggered-start scoring system — in which players were given advantages based on their standing through the BMW Championship — had Thomas starting at 10 under, two strokes ahead of second-place Patrick Cantlay. Koepka began in third at 7 under, while Schauffele began at 4 under, tied with four others for sixth.
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, who was critical of the scoring system on Wednesday, started in fifth at 5 under and shot 66 to hold fourth place alone at 9 under.
Another stroke back at 8 under are Cantlay (who shot even-par 70) and Matt Kuchar (66), with Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama (66) alone at 7 under.
Thomas had an up-and-down day. After two birdies and a bogey on the front nine, he dropped back to even with a bogey at the 12th. A birdie at 14 got Thomas back into red figures, but only temporarily, as he double-bogeyed the par-3 15th after his tee shot found the water.
Thomas, who won the BMW Championship last week, bounced back by reaching the par-5 18th fringe in two and two-putting for birdie.
Schauffele, who beat out Thomas to win the Tour Championship in 2017, closed the six strokes between him and Thomas with three birdies on each side of the card in a bogey-free round. No other player in the field shot lower than 66.
“I figured once the cameras started following us, I was shooting a good score,” Schauffele told GolfChannel.com. “That was my giveaway.”
Koepka, the world’s top-ranked player, erased back-to-back birdies at Nos. 4 and 5 with consecutive bogeys at Nos. 9 and 10. He finished strong, however, making birdie putts inside five feet at the 15th and 16th before draining a 12-footer at the 18th to share the lead.
McIlroy, the 2016 winner and third-ranked player in the world, also finished with a flourish. He made birdies at Nos. 13, 15, and 17 after sandwiching two birdies around his lone bogey at No. 5.
World No. 2 Dustin Johnson, who started the day at 3 under, shot 73 to settle at even par, tied for 23rd.
–Field Level Media
Winnipeg field shortened for Packers-Raiders
The preseason game between the Green Bay
The preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders in Winnipeg on Thursday night was played on an 80-yard field due to concerns about the turf in each end zone. Daniel Carlson hit a 33-yard field goal with eight seconds left to lift the Raiders past the Packers, 22-21.
With holes in the turf — from where goal posts are placed for Canadian Football League play — that could not be properly filled, each end zone was moved 10 yards closer to the middle of the field. Pylons were placed at each end of both 10-yard lines, marking the front of the end zone, and at each end of both normal goal lines (for the back of the end zone).
The league released the following statement on the Raiders’ TV broadcast before the start of the second quarter:
“The field met the mandatory practices for the maintenance of surfaces for NFL games based on an inspection yesterday. Concerns arose today surrounding the area where the (Winnipeg) Blue Bombers’ goal posts were previously located. The 10-yard line will function as the goal line at this game. In lieu of kickoffs, the ball will be placed at the 15-yard line.”
The Packers sat 33 players, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers and all of the team’s starters. Tim Boyle started at quarterback for Green Bay. It’s unclear if any starters would have played if the field had been in normal condition.
The Raiders, who were technically the home team and had their logo painted at midfield, also rested most of their starters, with quarterback Mike Glennon starting in place of Derek Carr. Coach Jon Gruden previously told reporters it was unlikely Carr and other starters would play much if at all in the remainder of the preseason.
In 2016, the league was forced to cancel the Hall of Fame Game between the Packers and Indianapolis Colts in Canton, Ohio — the first preseason game of the year — because of issues with the paint at midfield.
“This shouldn’t happen. It’s not difficult,” Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters at the time. “Obviously, everyone out there says, ‘You’re a $12 billion league. How can you have a field not ready to go?’ Well, the Hall of Fame is sort of separate and gets run a little different from the league. … We’ll have to get it right so it never happens again.”
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Cowboys reportedly make big offer to Elliott
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly have offered to make holdout Ezekiel Elliott one of the NFL’s two highest-paid running backs.
ESPN’s Ed Werder tweeted Thursday the Cowboys’ offer was less than what Los Angeles Rams’ Todd Gurley earns — he signed a four-year, $57.5 million contract with $45 million guaranteed last summer — but more than Le’Veon Bell’s deal with the New York Jets.
In March, Bell signed the NFL’s second-richest running back contract, a four-year, $52.5 million deal that included $27 million in guarantees.
Elliott, 24, was the fourth overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has two years remaining on his rookie contract and wants a new deal before reporting to the team. He’s due to earn $3.85 million this season.
— The Washington Redskins turned down an offer of a 2020 first-round pick from the New England Patriots for disgruntled left tackle Trent Williams, multiple outlets reported.
The Team 980 tweeted the Patriots were told the offer “wasn’t enough.” NBC Sports Washington echoed the report: “Have heard the same.”
However, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport questioned the veracity of the information. “From what I understand, this is false. ‘Unequivocally not true’ was the precise wording. So, carry on,” he tweeted.
— Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio said injured reserve could be an option for quarterback Drew Lock after the rookie sprained his right thumb Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.
“Obviously, because it’s his throwing hand and a thumb, that’s a pretty serious injury for a quarterback,” Fangio said. “It will be some time before we know exactly where he’s at and how much time he would miss.”
— The Los Angeles Chargers will place safety Derwin James on injured reserve ahead of Week 1, the team announced.
James underwent surgery for a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his foot, multiple outlets reported. The surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Wis.
The NFL Network reported James was expected to be sidelined approximately three months.
— Dallas Cowboys’ Amari Cooper will not play in the preseason, but the wide receiver said his foot injury was not a concern.
Cooper dealt with a foot injury as a sophomore at Alabama and as a rookie with the Oakland Raiders in 2015. He was diagnosed with plantar fasciitis this summer and has missed three weeks of practice.
— The Arizona Cardinals traded safety Rudy Ford to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for defensive tackle Bruce Hector.
Ford, 24, was a sixth-round pick in 2017 out of Auburn. He played in 23 games and had nine tackles during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
— The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free-agent linebacker Jayrone Elliott and waived injured defensive end Lavon Hooks.
Elliott, 27, recorded 57 tackles, 4.0 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in 38 games with the Green Bay Packers from 2014-16.
— Pittsburgh named Ray Sherman as interim wide receivers coach for the 2019 season.
He replaces Darryl Drake, who died suddenly Aug. 11.
— The Los Angeles Chargers brought back wide receiver Dontrelle Inman.
Inman, 30, played in 41 games over four seasons with the Chargers before being traded to the Chicago Bears in October 2017.
— Patriots safety Patrick Chung was indicted on a charge of cocaine possession, a Class B felony, in New Hampshire.
According to a statement from Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois, a grand jury returned an indictment of Chung on Aug. 8 for an incident that took place on June 25 in Meredith, where Chung has a home.
The charge carries a potential prison term of 3 1/2 to seven years.
— John Elway appeared on NBC’s “Today” show to raise awareness for Dupuytren’s contracture, a condition that prevents curled fingers from being straightened.
Elway, Denver’s president of football operations and general manager, was diagnosed with the condition 15 years ago, well after the Hall of Fame quarterback’s 16-year career had ended. Elway recently underwent a non-surgical treatment to attempt to straighten his fingers.
— Field Level Media
Panthers’ Newton leaves early with foot injury
Carolina quarterback Cam Newton left the Panthers’ Thursday night preseason game against the host New England Patriots late in the first quarter due to a left foot injury.
Newton was hurt when he was sacked after scrambling in the pocket, during his third series of the game. He limped off the field, and trainers looked at his foot on the sideline before taking him back to the locker room. The team announced shortly afterward he would not return.
Newton was making his preseason debut, his game first action since having shoulder surgery in the offseason. He went 4 of 6 for 30 yards, taking two sacks, before departing.
Backup Kyle Allen replaced Newton.
Newton, 30, is entering his ninth NFL season. The NFL MVP in 2015, last season he completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,395 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games, missing the final two due to the shoulder injury.
The Panthers open the regular season Sept. 8 against the visiting Los Angeles Rams.
–Field Level Media
Chargers to place S James on injured reserve
The Los Angeles Chargers will place safety
The Los Angeles Chargers will place safety Derwin James on injured reserve ahead of Week 1, the team announced in a press release on Thursday.
James underwent surgery on Thursday to address a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his foot, multiple outlets reported. The surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Wis.
The NFL Network reported that James was expected to be sidelined approximately three months, putting his potential return sometime in November.
A player placed on injured reserve after the cutdown to 53-man rosters but prior to the season cannot be activated until after Week 8. The team is able to designate up to two players to return to the active roster after an eight-week absence.
James recorded 105 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions last season after being selected with the 17th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.
The 23-year-old James earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors and was the first rookie in franchise history to eclipse 100 tackles.
James excelled in his final season at Florida State in 2017, collecting 84 tackles (5.5 for loss), two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and 11 pass breakups.
–Field Level Media
Jones shines again as Giants beat Bengals
First-round rookie Daniel
First-round rookie Daniel Jones had another impressive outing, throwing for 141 yards, as the visiting New York Giants beat the Cincinnati Bengals 25-23 in preseason action Thursday night.
Jones hit 9 of 11 attempts while playing four series, bringing his preseason stat line to 25 of 30 for 302 yards and a touchdown. He fumbled once on a sack, but the Giants recovered.
Jones entered after Eli Manning went 4 of 8 for 41 yards in one series, leading a 15-play, 66-yard drive for a field goal. Giants wideout Brittan Golden had two catches for 59 yards and a 68-yard punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Andy Dalton was sharp for the Bengals, going 7 of 10 for 104 yards and a touchdown in three series of work. Fourth-round rookie Ryan Finley continued his strong preseason by going 14 of 20 for 155 yards.
–Field Level Media
Veteran WR Inman returns to Chargers
The
The Los Angeles Chargers brought back wide receiver Dontrelle Inman on Thursday.
Inman, 30, played in 41 games over four seasons with the Chargers before being traded to the Chicago Bears in October 2017.
He had his best season with the team in San Diego in 2016, catching 58 passes for 810 yards and four touchdowns.
Inman played in 15 games with the Indianapolis Colts last season, tallying 28 catches for 304 yards and three scores. He added eight catches for 108 yards and one TD in two playoff games.
He spent most of this offseason with the New England Patriots before being released on Sunday.
In 58 career games (34 starts), he has 158 receptions for 2,101 yards and 11 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Olesen to stand trial on sexual assault, other charges
Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen will stand trial next month after pleading not guilty to charges of assault by beating, sexual assault and being drunk on an aircraft.
Olesen was arrested July 29 at Heathrow Airport in London following his alleged actions on a British Airways flight from Memphis, where he played in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
He has been suspended by the European Tour pending the outcome of the trial.
Olesen briefly appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates Court in London on Wednesday to enter his plea and also confirm his name, age and address.
The jury trial is scheduled to begin on Sept 18 at Isleworth Crown Court in London.
Olesen, 29, is ranked No. 65 in the world. He has five European Tour victories and was a member of Europe’s victorious 2018 Ryder Cup team.
–Field Level Media
Bengals G Westerman returns to team
Cincinnati Bengals guard Christian Westerman returned to
Cincinnati Bengals guard Christian Westerman returned to the team Wednesday after reportedly considering retirement.
Westerman, 26, was removed from the exempt/left squad list and is back with the club, the Bengals announced. He was placed on the list last Friday.
He did not join the Bengals for last week’s second preseason game against the Washington Redskins.
Westerman played in 14 games last season and 16 overall (two starts) since the Bengals selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
His return is a welcome sight for the Bengals, who saw guard Clint Boling announce his retirement on July 15 and tackle Kent Perkins follow suit on Aug. 13.
–Field Level Media
Mayfield clears air with Giants rookie QB Jones
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters Wednesday that he reached out to Daniel Jones about his recently published comments regarding the New York Giants rookie.
According to Mayfield, the two quarterbacks texted and the exchange went well.
Mayfield said his comments stemming from a GQ interview were taken out of context.
“It had nothing to do specifically about Daniel,” Mayfield said. “I reached out to Daniel because all of that blew way out of hand and I wanted him to know how I felt. I’ve heard nothing but great things from Saquon (Barkley) and Sterling Shepard, guys who have nothing but respect for him, and I respect their opinions. I just wanted to clear the air with him.”
Mayfield was quoted as saying he “cannot believe” the Giants selected Jones with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was also quoted as saying that it “blows my mind. … Some people overthink it. That’s where people go wrong. They forget you’ve gotta win.”
“To me, that came back on my character,” Mayfield said Wednesday. “That’s one thing that, I don’t care about a lot of opinions if you like me or not, but that looked like my character was way out of line, so that’s the only reason I addressed it.”
The GQ writer, Clay Skipper, had two meetings with Mayfield at the end of May, GQ Communications manager Ashlee Bobb told Cleveland.com.
Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft and went 6-7 as a starter as a rookie.
The Giants’ decision to draft Jones early in the first round was viewed a relative surprise, given his17-19 record as a three-year starter at Duke. However, 38-year-old Eli Manning is in the twilight of his career, and Jones has drawn universal acclaim from teammates in his first training camp. During two preseason games, he completed 16 of his 19 passes and led a pair of touchdown drives.
Jones is not expected to start ahead of Manning this season but could force his way onto the field if the veteran falters.
Jones elected to take the high road upon hearing Mayfield’s initial comments.
“I think he’s a great player. He can throw it, and I enjoy watching him play,” the rookie said, per the New York Post.
–Field Level Media
Saints sign LB Compton, put OL Clark on IR
The
The New Orleans Saints added veteran linebacker Will Compton to the 90-man roster Wednesday, according to ESPN.
Compton, who turns 30 next month, played in 57 games (33 starts) in five seasons with the Washington Redskins and 12 games (two starts) last season with the Tennessee Titans.
Undrafted out of Nebraska in 2013, Compton has 286 career tackles with one sack, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
He finished second on the Redskins with 103 tackles in 2016, trailing only linebacker Mason Foster’s 123.
The Saints reportedly placed offensive lineman Chris Clark on injured reserve in a corresponding move.
Clark, 33, was carted off the field with an air cast on his right leg in Sunday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins to honor Buoniconti with helmet decals
The Miami Dolphins will honor the memory of Hall of Fame linebacker Nick Buoniconti during the 2019 season with a helmet decal.
The team announced Wednesday that the decal, featuring the initials “NAB,” will debut in the Dolphins’ Sept. 8 season opener against the visiting Baltimore Ravens.
Buoniconti, who struggled with dementia, died on July 30. He was 78.
Buoniconti was a key member of the Dolphins’ perfect season in 1972 and helped the club to another Super Bowl win the following year. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001.
–Field Level Media
Colts resting most starters in third preseason tilt
Indianapolis
Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich would rather buck tradition than risk injuries in Saturday’s third preseason game against the visiting Chicago Bears.
Reich said Wednesday he has decided not to play most of his starters in a game that is typically used as a “dress rehearsal” for the NFL regular season.
Reich said the overall health of his team is his top priority, adding that it also provides an opportunity for the second- and third-team players to get more reps.
“Right now the best thing is we’re looking to figure out who are the guys that are going to be on the roster,” he said. “There’s spots open. This is very competitive.”
Coming off a 10-6 campaign that included a wild-card playoff win against the Houston Texans, the Colts open the regular season at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 8.
–Field Level Media
Saints QB Brees to start preseason game vs. Jets
New
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will start Saturday’s preseason game against the New York Jets, coach Sean Payton announced Wednesday.
Brees also received his lone preseason work last year in the third game when he completed 7 of 9 passes for 59 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The 40-year-old veteran is No. 1 on the all-time list with 74,437 career passing yards. He needs 563 more to become the first signal-caller in league history to reach the 75,000-yard milestone.
Brees is No. 2 on the all-time list for passing touchdowns with 520, only 19 behind Peyton Manning.
He passed for 3,992 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions in 15 games last season, setting a single-season record by completing 74.4 percent of his passes.
Taysom Hill and Teddy Bridgewater were under center for the Saints in Sunday’s 19-17 preseason win over the Chargers.
Bridgewater completed 5 of 12 passes for 40 yards and an interception before being replaced by Hill, who went 11 of 15 for 136 yards with two touchdowns while chipping in 53 rushing yards on five carries.
Hill led a nine-play, 50-yard drive to set up Wil Lutz for the game-winning 28-yard field goal with 1:05 remaining.
–Field Level Media
Bucs WR Evans ruled out vs. Browns
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been ruled out for the team’s preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, coach Bruce Arians announced Wednesday.
Evans will be a spectator for Friday’s game after injuring his quad during practice earlier in the week.
The Tampa Bay Times reported the two-time Pro Bowl selection grabbed his left leg after catching a deep ball during Sunday’s practice.
Evans, who played a total of 20 snaps in the Buccaneers’ first two preseason contests, is coming off his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season. He set the single-season franchise record with 1,524 receiving yards in 2018 to go along with 86 catches and eight touchdowns.
Evans, who turned 26 on Wednesday, has 395 receptions for 6,103 yards and 40 touchdowns in five seasons since being selected by Tampa Bay with the seventh overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Report: No progress between Gordon, Chargers
Running back Melvin Gordon's
Running back Melvin Gordon’s holdout with the Los Angeles Chargers will likely continue into the regular season, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
According to the report, contract talks have not progressed as Gordon had hoped, and he will continue to train on his own in Florida for the foreseeable future.
Gordon, 26, has missed all of training camp and the preseason while seeking an extension. He’s entering the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which will pay him $5.6 million in 2019.
Rapoport previously reported that the Chargers offered a deal worth $10 million per season and were rebuffed. The team has said it won’t trade him, despite Gordon requesting through his agent to be dealt.
A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Gordon has scored 38 touchdowns over the past three seasons. In 55 career games, he has gained 5,205 yards from scrimmage.
Without Gordon, the Chargers will turn to third-year man Austin Ekeler and second-year running back Justin Jackson in the backfield.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys WR Cooper downplays injury
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper will not play
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper will not play in the preseason but the 25-year-old said his foot injury is not a concern.
Cooper, starting his first full season with the Cowboys, dealt with a foot injury as a rookie with the Oakland Raiders and before that as a sophomore at Alabama. This summer, he was diagnosed with plantar fasciitis and has missed three weeks of practice.
“I’m not really worried,” Cooper said in an interview with USA Today. “It’s not really that bad, especially just walking around. But to do the things that I do on the field, obviously I’m cutting really hard, I’m stopping really hard.”
Now in his fifth season, Cooper said he’s accustomed to playing with injuries if necessary.
“I played with a lot of foot injuries,” Cooper said. “I played with high ankle sprains. All those things so I’m pretty good at playing with foot injuries. But I don’t think I’m going to have to play with it.”
The Pro Bowl wideout enters the final year of his contract as a focal point of the passing game in Dallas. With running back Ezekiel Elliott missing from the startling lineup as well — Elliott is holding out for a new deal with two years remaining on his rookie contract — the Cowboys have an assortment of variables to figure out before the opener against the New York Giants on Sept. 8.
“Of course I feel like I’m missing things because I’m missing practice,” Cooper said. “But, like I said, I’m able to keep up mentally. … The plays are, for the most part, the same or similar. It’s a lot of the same routes from my perspective.”
–Field Level Media
Jets LB Copeland draws four-game suspension
New
New York Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland received a four-game suspension on Wednesday for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Copeland will miss the first four games of the 2019 regular season without pay, although he is eligible to participate in the team’s two remaining preseason contests. Copeland is eligible to return to New York’s active roster on Oct. 7, following the team’s Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 28-year-old is the second member of the team that will serve a four-game ban to begin the season.
Tight end Chris Herndon was suspended earlier this year for a substance-abuse policy violation. Herndon pleaded guilty on Jan. 9 to a charge of driving while intoxicated, stemming from a multi-car accident in June 2018 in Rockaway Township, N.J.
Copeland recorded 35 tackles and 5.0 sacks in 16 games (10 starts) last season for the Jets.
He has collected 65 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 48 career games (11 starts) with the Detroit Lions (2015-16) and Jets (2018). Copeland missed the 2017 season with Detroit due to a torn pectoral muscle.
— Field Level Media
Cardinals release WR White, sign Crabtree
The Arizona Cardinals released wide receiver Kevin White on
The Arizona Cardinals released wide receiver Kevin White on Wednesday and signed veteran wideout Michael Crabtree to a one-year deal.
Crabtree visited the team earlier this month, but the sides couldn’t agree on a deal. The terms of Wednesday’s agreement weren’t immediately reported.
Crabtree, who turns 32 in September, had gone unsigned following his release from Baltimore in February. He had 54 catches for 607 yards and three scores in 16 games with the Ravens last season.
White, a first-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2015, signed with Arizona in March on a one-year, $1.5 million contract with $400,000 guaranteed. He missed the first two games of the preseason while battling a hamstring injury sustained during training camp.
The 27-year-old played in just 14 games (five starts) across three seasons with the Bears, missing time due to a number of injuries. He has 25 catches for 285 yards and no touchdowns in his career.
White had been listed among three first-team wideouts on the Cardinals’ first depth chart, but Arizona also has three rookie receivers — Andy Isabella (second round), Hakeem Butler (fourth) and KeeSean Johnson (sixth) — in addition to expected starters Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk.
Butler has a broken hand and could miss a chunk of the regular season, but Johnson has impressed in camp. The Cardinals are expected to keep at least six receivers, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s Air Raid scheme is expected to feature four or five wideouts often, unlike most NFL offenses.
Kingsbury and Crabtree both played in college under coach Mike Leach at Texas Tech, though Kingsbury graduated four years before Crabtree arrived in Lubbock (2006).
Crabtree spent his first six NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, who drafted him 10th overall in 2009, before joining the Oakland Raiders for three seasons. He was released by Oakland in March 2018.
In 141 career games (138 starts), he has 633 catches for 7,477 yards and 54 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
