Reports: Jets, Crowder agree for three years, $28.5M
Reports: Jets, Crowder agree for three years, $28.5M
The New York Jets have agreed to sign free agent wide receiver Jamison Crowder to a three-year, $28.5 million deal with $17 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports Monday.
Crowder can’t officially sign until the new league year opens on Wednesday.
Crowder, 25, missed seven games to injury last season, finishing with 29 catches for 388 yards and two touchdowns for the Washington Redskins.
However, he totaled 192 catches for 2,240 yards and 12 scores in the previous three seasons, after Washington took him in the fourth round of the 2015 draft out of Duke.
The Jets gave nominal slot wideout Quincy Enunwa a four-year, $36 million extension in December. The 5-foot-9, 177-pound Crowder has primarily worked out of the slot in the past, but he also spent time on the perimeter in Washington.
–Field Level Media
Titans re-sign Vaccaro for reported $26.5M
Titans re-sign Vaccaro for reported $26.5M
The Tennessee Titans re-signed safety Kenny Vaccaro
Titans re-sign Vaccaro for reported $26.5M
The Tennessee Titans re-signed safety Kenny Vaccaro on a multi-year deal and informed safety Johnathan Cyprien he will be released, the team announced Monday.
According to NFL Network, Vaccaro received a four-year, $26.5 million pact with $11.5 million guaranteed.
Vaccaro, 28, joined Tennessee on a one-year, $1.1 million deal last August after a weak market greeted him in free agency, and after the Titans lost Cyprien to a torn ACL in training camp.
Vaccaro totaled 58 tackles (three for loss), two sacks, an interception and four passes defensed in 13 games (all starts) for the Titans. A former first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2013, he has nine interceptions and 34 pass breakups in 81 career games (80 starts) across six seasons.
Cyprien was set to count $6.25 million against the cap this season. Tennessee will save $4.75 million, with $1.5 million in dead money with his release.
The 28-year-old had 57 tackles, one sack and one pass breakup in 10 games (all starts) in 2017, his first year with the Titans, before missing all of last season.
–Field Level Media
Titans re-sign Vaccaro; agree with WR Humphries
Titans re-sign Vaccaro; agree with WR Humphries
The Tennessee Titans re-signed safety
Titans re-sign Vaccaro; agree with WR Humphries
The Tennessee Titans re-signed safety Kenny Vaccaro on a multi-year deal and informed safety Johnathan Cyprien he will be released, the team announced Monday.
The team also agreed to sign free agent wide receiver Adam Humphries to a four-year, $36 million deal, according to multiple reports. He cannot officially sign until the new league year opens on Wednesday.
Per NFL Network, Vaccaro received a four-year, $26.5 million pact with $11.5 million guaranteed.
Vaccaro, 28, joined Tennessee on a one-year, $1.1 million deal last August after a weak market greeted him in free agency, and after the Titans lost Cyprien to a torn ACL in training camp.
Vaccaro totaled 58 tackles (three for loss), two sacks, an interception and four passes defensed in 13 games (all starts) for the Titans. A former first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2013, he has nine interceptions and 34 pass breakups in 81 career games (80 starts) across six seasons.
Humphries, 26, had 76 catches for 816 yards and five touchdowns last season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, all career highs. He has 219 catches for 2,329 yards and nine scores through 60 games (17 starts) across four seasons after going undrafted out of Clemson in 2015.
Cyprien was set to count $6.25 million against the cap this season. Tennessee will save $4.75 million, with $1.5 million in dead money with his release.
The 28-year-old had 57 tackles, one sack and one pass breakup in 10 games (all starts) in 2017, his first year with the Titans, before missing all of last season.
–Field Level Media
Report: Bills sign veteran RB Gore, TE Kroft
Report: Bills sign veteran RB Gore, TE Kroft Report: Bills sign veteran RB Gore, TE Kroft
Frank Gore is back for more in 2019.
The NFL’s oldest active running back, who turns 36 in May, agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Buffalo Bills on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Gore, who rushed for 722 yards with the Miami Dolphins in 2018, needs 252 yards to become the fourth player in NFL history with 15,000 rushing yards. He needs 522 to pass Barry Sanders for third place all time.
Gore joins a Buffalo backfield that already includes veterans LeSean McCoy and Chris Ivory, who are both turning 31 this offseason.
A five-time Pro Bowl selection and nine-time 1,000-yard rusher, Gore has rushed for 14,748 yards and 77 touchdowns in 210 games with the San Francisco 49ers (2005-14), Indianapolis Colts (2015-17) and Dolphins.
Gore, a third-round pick out of Miami in 2005, also has 455 career receptions for 3,796 yards and 18 scores.
Meanwhile, former Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Kroft is joining the Bills on a three-year deal, according to his agent, Mike McCartney.
Per NFL Network, Kroft’s deal will be worth $18.75 million and up to $21 million.
Kroft, 26, missed 11 games due to injury last season, posting just four catches for 36 yards. However, he had 42 grabs for 404 yards and seven scores in 2017 while starting all 16 games.
A third-round pick in 2015, Kroft has 67 career catches for 661 yards and eight touchdowns in 51 games (35 starts).
–Field Level Media
Report: Cardinals likely adding former Ravens OLB Suggs
Report: Cardinals likely adding former Ravens OLB Suggs
Seven-time Pro Bowler Terrell
Report: Cardinals likely adding former Ravens OLB Suggs
Seven-time Pro Bowler Terrell Suggs is expected to sign with the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network reported Monday, ending his 16-year tenure with the Baltimore Ravens.
CBS Sports reported earlier Monday that Suggs had told the Ravens he was moving on.
After starring in high school in Chandler, Ariz., and in college at Arizona State, Suggs will slot in at outside linebacker for the Cardinals opposite Chandler Jones. New defensive coordinator Vance Joseph intends to run a 3-4 defense after Arizona switched to a 4-3 in 2018.
Suggs, 36, was drafted 10th overall by the Ravens in 2003 and is the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks (132.5, next most is 70), tackles for loss (193, next most is 99), forced fumbles (33, next most is 19) and games played (229). The latter figure is one more than Hall of Fame middle linebacker Ray Lewis.
He won Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2011 after racking up 14 sacks, 23 QB hits, 20 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, six batted passes and two interceptions.
Suggs had seven sacks, 15 QB hits, 13 tackles for loss and six batted passes last season while playing in all 16 games for the second straight year. Despite his age, he has played at least 15 games in five of the last six seasons, with the only exception when he tore his Achilles in the 2015 season opener.
He made $6.2 million last season in the final year of a four-year, $20.7 million deal.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Bears add CB Skrine, RB Davis
Reports: Bears add CB Skrine, RB Davis Reports: Bears add CB Skrine, RB Davis
The Chicago Bears are signing cornerback Buster Skrine and running back Mike Davis, according to reports Monday.
Skrine, 29, is an eight-year pro who spent his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns and the past four with the New York Jets. He has nine interceptions and 457 tackles in 123 games (85 starts).
The Bears are signing him to a three-year, $16.5 million deal, with $8.5 million guaranteed, a source told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Davis agreed to a two-year contract worth $6 million, with incentives pushing it to as much as $7 million, according to Rapoport.
Davis, 26, had his best season as a pro in 2018, rushing 112 times for 514 yards and four touchdowns for the Seattle Seahawks, and also catching 34 passes for 214 yards and a score. He mostly served as the team’s third-down back last season but also made two starts, including rushing 21 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona on Sept. 30.
The 2015 fourth-round pick had only 54 carries with San Francisco in his first two seasons before gaining a total of 1,099 yards from scrimmage in two years in Seattle.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Chiefs to sign Mathieu for 3 years, $42M
Reports: Chiefs to sign Mathieu for 3 years, $42M
Safety Tyrann
Reports: Chiefs to sign Mathieu for 3 years, $42M
Safety Tyrann Mathieu intends to sign a three-year, $42 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to multiple reports Monday.
Mathieu, 26, started all 16 games during his only season with the Houston Texans in 2018 and registered 89 tackles and two interceptions.
Mathieu spent his first five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro first-team honors in 2015.
He signed a one-year deal with the Texans for $7 million in March 2018.
Mathieu has appeared in 82 games (73 starts) and tallied 394 tackles, 49 passes defensed, 13 interceptions and seven sacks.
The versatile playmaker has played free safety, strong safety and cornerback since entering the league as a third-round pick by the Cardinals in 2013.
Kansas City ranked 31st in both total defense (405.5 yards per game) and passing defense (273.4) last season.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Colts to sign WR Funchess
Reports: Colts to sign WR Funchess
The Indianapolis Colts
Reports: Colts to sign WR Funchess
The Indianapolis Colts will sign wide receiver Devin Funchess to a one-year deal worth $13 million, according to multiple reports Monday.
Funchess has spent all four of his NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers, catching 44 passes for 549 yards and four touchdowns last year. That followed his best season — 63 receptions for 840 yards and eight scores in 2017.
Funchess, at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, will be a big target for quarterback Andrew Luck to pair with 5-10 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. Tight end Eric Ebron was the Colts’ primary red zone target last season, catching 13 touchdown passes.
Funchess, 24, was a 2015 second-round pick by Carolina. He has 161 career catches for 2,233 yards and 21 touchdowns.
The Colts, with about $101 million in cap space, according to overthecap.com, are expected to be active in the free agent market after going 10-6 last season and losing in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.
–Field Level Media
Report: Broncos signing DB Jackson for 3 years, $33M
Report: Broncos signing DB Jackson for 3 years, $33M
The
Report: Broncos signing DB Jackson for 3 years, $33M
The Denver Broncos are signing longtime Houston Texans defensive back Kareem Jackson to a three-year, $33 million deal with $23 million guaranteed, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
Jackson, who turns 31 in April, has been a starter in the Houston secondary since the Texans drafted him in the first round in 2010.
After playing his first eight seasons at cornerback, Jackson also spent time at safety last season after teammate Andre Hal was diagnosed with lymphoma. He started all 16 games and finished 2018 with 87 tackles, 17 passes defensed and two interceptions.
In 132 career games with Houston (124 starts), Jackson collected 559 tackles, 16 interceptions and three pick-sixes.
The Texans have lost three members of their 2018 secondary, with cornerback Kevin Johnson agreeing to terms with the Buffalo Bills and safety Tyrann Mathieu joining the Kansas City Chiefs.
–Field Level Media
Report: Pro Bowl LB Barr to sign with Jets
Report: Pro Bowl LB Barr to sign with Jets Report: Pro Bowl LB Barr to sign with Jets
The New York Jets will sign four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr, ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report Monday night.
Barr has spent all five of his NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, earning Pro Bowl nods in each of the past four years. He has started all of his 71 career games, making 338 tackles, including 30 for loss and 13.5 sacks.
The Jets can’t make the signing official until Wednesday.
Barr was the ninth overall pick in the 2014 draft out of UCLA, where he made 23.5 sacks in his final two seasons. He hasn’t reached those kind of sack numbers in the NFL — his season-high is four, set in his rookie season — but he was a versatile edge defender in Minnesota and could see more time as a pass-rusher for new Jets’ defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.
Barr made 55 tackles, including three sacks, in 13 games last season, when he played on a $12.3 million team option.
–Field Level Media
Report: Bills sign veteran RB Gore
Report: Bills sign veteran RB Gore Report: Bills sign veteran RB Gore
Frank Gore is back for more in 2019.
The NFL’s oldest active running back, who turns 36 in May, agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Buffalo Bills on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Gore, who rushed for 722 yards with the Miami Dolphins in 2018, needs 252 yards to become the fourth player in NFL history with 15,000 rushing yards. He needs 522 to pass Barry Sanders for third place all time.
Gore joins a Buffalo backfield that already includes veterans LeSean McCoy and Chris Ivory, who are both turning 31 this offseason.
A five-time Pro Bowl selection and nine-time 1,000-yard rusher, Gore has rushed for 14,748 yards and 77 touchdowns in 210 games with the San Francisco 49ers (2005-14), Indianapolis Colts (2015-17) and Dolphins.
Gore, a third-round pick out of Miami in 2005, also has 455 career receptions for 3,796 yards and 18 scores.
–Field Level Media
NFL transactions: Lions adding Flowers, Coleman, James
NFL transactions: Lions adding Flowers, Coleman, James NFL transactions: Lions adding Flowers, Coleman, James
The Detroit Lions jumped head first into the free agent pool on Monday, agreeing to deals with defensive end Trey Flowers, cornerback Justin Coleman and tight end Jesse James, shortly after adding wideout Danny Amendola on a one-year, $5.75 million pact.
Flowers reportedly will receive a five-deal that averages at least $16 million per season, while Coleman agreed to a four-year contract worth $36 million, according to NFL Network, making him the league’s highest-paid nickelback. Terms have yet to be reported on James’ deal.
None of the three can be officially signed until the new league year opens on Wednesday.
–The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nick Foles on a four-year, $88 million contract, NFL Network reported.
NFL Network reports incentives can push the maximum value of the deal to $102 million, and that incumbent Blake Bortles will be released in a few days.
ESPN reports $50.125 million of Foles’ contract is guaranteed.
–Seven-time Pro Bowler Terrell Suggs is expected to sign with the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network reported, ending his 16-year tenure with the Baltimore Ravens.
Suggs starred in high school in Chandler, Ariz., and in college at Arizona State.
The 36-year-old was drafted 10th overall by the Ravens in 2003 and is the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks (132.5, next most is 70), tackles for loss (193, next most is 99), forced fumbles (33, next most is 19) and games played (229).
–All-Pro safety Landon Collins and the Washington Redskins have agreed to a six-year, $84 million deal with $45 million in guarantees, NFL Network reported.
NFL Network reported Washington is also trying to trade inside linebackers Zach Brown and Mason Foster to free salary cap space to make a run at Baltimore Ravens free agent C.J. Mosley.
–Former Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown will join the Oakland Raiders on a four-year, $66 million deal, according to ESPN.
The deal, with an average value of $16.5 million, would be the highest yearly pay for an offensive lineman, eclipsing Tennessee’s Taylor Lewan ($16 million).
Brown’s deal would guarantee $36.75 million, according to the report, which came just nine minutes after the beginning of the NFL’s legal tampering window.
–Frank Gore, the NFL’s oldest active running back who turns 36 in May, agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN.
The Bills will also sign former Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Kroft, according to his agent. Per NFL Network, Kroft’s deal is for $18.75 million and up to $21 million.
–The Giants are still involved in potential trade talks regarding mercurial wideout Odell Beckham Jr., according to The Athletic.
Multiple reports throughout the offseason suggested the Giants would have to be overwhelmed to accept a deal for the wideout, which would leave the team holding $16 million in dead cap space.
–Linebacker Kwon Alexander is set to join the San Francisco 49ers when free agency opens on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.
A key part of the Tampa Bay defense and a 2017 Pro Bowler who is coming off a torn ACL, Alexander is getting a four-year deal worth $54 million, according to NFL Network. The deal also is said to have $27 million guaranteed.
–The Philadephia Eagles acquired former wideout DeSean Jackson from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and signed defensive lineman Malik Jackson to a three-year deal worth $30 million, according to multiple reports.
The Eagles will reportedly send a 2019 sixth-round pick and receive a 2020 seventh-rounder in return for DeSean Jackson, who will also receive a three-year contract worth $27 million with $13 million guaranteed. A second-round pick by Philadelphia in 2008, the wideout spent his first six years with the Eagles.
Philadelphia also declined guard Stefen Wisniewski’s $3 million option for 2019, per NFL Network, making him a free agent.
–The Denver Broncos exercised the contract options of top receiver Emmanuel Sanders and cornerback Chris Harris, according to multiple reports.
Sanders will be back for a sixth season with the club, and Harris will be entering his ninth.
–The Tennessee Titans re-signed safety Kenny Vaccaro on a multi-year deal and informed safety Johnathan Cyprien he will be released.
According to NFL Network, Vaccaro received a four-year, $26.5 million pact with $11.5 million guaranteed.
The team also agreed to sign free agent wide receiver Adam Humphries to a four-year, $36 million deal, according to multiple reports.
–The New York Jets have agreed to sign free agent wide receiver Jamison Crowder to a three-year, $28.5 million deal with $17 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.
The Jets also will re-sign cornerback Darryl Roberts, per multiple reports, and hope to move on from linebacker Darron Lee, per the New York Daily News.
Lee was a first-round pick in 2016, and the Jets — or any team acquiring him via trade — must decide this spring whether to pick up his fifth-year option.
–The Minnesota Vikings released offensive lineman Mike Remmers and declined the 2019 option for safety Andrew Sendejo, making both free agents.
Minnesota will save $4.6 million of Remmers’ $6.4 million cap hit for 2019 and all of Sendejo’s $5.5 million figure.
–The Cincinnati Bengals re-signed tight end C.J. Uzomah on a three-year, $18 million pact, per NFL Network, and right tackle Bobby Hart on a three-year, $21 million deal, per ESPN.
Uzomah, 26, had 43 catches for 439 yards and three touchdowns last season. Hart, 24, started all 16 games last season, allowing 11.5 sacks and taking 12 penalties.
–The Buffalo Bills will sign former Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson, according to multiple reports.
Johnson, 26, was a first-round pick in 2015 but has missed 29 games through four seasons.
–The Arizona Cardinals will release tight end Jermaine Gresham later this week, ESPN reported.
Arizona can save $2.5 million of Gresham’s $8.2 million figure, or $4 million with a post-June 1 designation, which would put $4.2 million in dead money on the cap in 2020.
–The Texans re-signed defensive lineman Angelo Blackson to a three-year deal worth $12 million, according to multiple outlets.
–The New York Giants re-signed restricted free agent center Spencer Pulley to a three-year deal worth a reported $9.6 million.
–The Baltimore Ravens exercised the 2019 option for cornerback Brandon Carr, securing his $6 million salary.
–The New Orleans Saints re-signed linebacker Craig Robertson on a two-year deal worth more than $4 million, per NFL Network.
–The Chicago Bears re-signed restricted free agent tight end Ben Braunecker to a two-year deal.
–The Carolina Panthers re-signed safety Colin Jones to a two-year deal, per multiple reports.
–The Cleveland Browns officially announced the release of tight end Darren Fells.
–Field Level Media
Woods says he’s ready for Players Championship
Woods says he's ready for Players Championship Woods says he’s ready for Players Championship
Tiger Woods arrived at TPC Sawgrass on Monday and declared himself ready for The Players Championship.
“I feel good, man,” he told Golfweek at the course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Last week, Woods withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, citing a neck strain.
“I didn’t want to push it. No need to,” Woods said about his choice to drop out of the tournament he’s won eight times. “Not at my age. Can’t do that anymore.”
Woods, 43, said he took most of the week off and didn’t touch a club until Saturday.
“Everything is good,” Woods said. “I feel good. I needed last week off.”
This will be the fourth tournament of the year for Woods. He has finished in the top 20 in each, with his best finish a tie for 10th place in the WGC-Mexico Championship three weeks ago.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Eagles bring back WR Jackson, sign Jags DL Jackson
Reports: Eagles bring back WR Jackson, sign Jags DL Jackson
Reports: Eagles bring back WR Jackson, sign Jags DL Jackson
The Philadelphia Eagles brought back a familiar face by trading for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Monday, according to multiple reports.
The Eagles will reportedly send a 2019 sixth-round pick and receive a 2020 seventh-rounder in return. Jackson also will receive a new contract, worth $27 million over three years with $13 million guaranteed, per multiple reports.
A second-round pick by Philadelphia in 2008, Jackson spent six years with the Eagles (2008-13), catching 356 passes for 6,117 yards and 32 touchdowns in 87 games. The 32-year-old was rumored to be a release candidate in Tampa Bay as he was scheduled to make $10 million in 2019, the final year of his deal.
“Tampa it was a great experience, but things didn’t work out !! Looking forward to my next destination .. Stay Tuned,” Jackson wrote on Instagram earlier Monday.
The Eagles also signed defensive lineman Malik Jackson to a three-year deal worth $30 million, ESPN reported.
Jackson was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, and the Eagles were pursuing help at defensive tackle with Haloti Ngata (free agent), Michael Bennett (trade with Patriots) and Timmy Jernigan ($13 million option likely to be declined this week) expected to move on in 2019.
Jackson, 29, can slide outside in certain packages and was asked to play a versatile role in previous stops with the Denver Broncos and Jaguars.
He has 11.5 sacks combined the past two seasons and was in the top 10 among defensive tackles in QB pressures in 2018, per Pro Football Focus, with 51.
Philadelphia also declined guard Stefen Wisniewski’s $3 million option for 2019, making him a free agent.
Wisniewski, who turns 30 later this month, played in 46 games (24 starts) for the Eagles over the last three seasons, primarily playing left guard and occasionally filling in at center.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Jaguars agree with Foles for four years, $88M
Reports: Jaguars agree with Foles for four years, $88M Reports: Jaguars agree with Foles for four years, $88M
The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nick Foles on a four-year, $88 million contract, NFL Network reported Monday.
NFL Network reports incentives can push the maximum value of the deal to $102 million, and that incumbent Blake Bortles will be released in a few days. ESPN reports $50.125 million of Foles’ contract is guaranteed.
Over the last few weeks, all signs pointed to the Jaguars signing Foles, who was allowed to enter free agency by the Philadelphia Eagles after guiding the team to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Foles took over for Carson Wentz down the stretch again in 2018, when a back injury ended Wentz’s season, and pushed Philadelphia into a divisional playoff matchup at New Orleans.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman announced at the NFL Scouting Combine that Foles “deserves to lead a team.”
“We had conversations at the end of the season, and he knew where I stood and how I felt about him,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said. “Obviously, he’s a big part of our success the past two years. It’s an opportunity now for him to become a starter, and I’m excited for him to do that.”
Wentz was out during the Super Bowl run recovering from reconstructive knee surgery and last season missed the final month of the regular season, and two playoff games, with a fracture in his back. Wentz is expected to make a full recovery and return as the starter in 2019.
Financially, it would have been a major challenge for Roseman had the Eagles opted to franchise and trade Foles. Because of the value of the one-year tender, the Eagles first must have displayed to the league the salary-cap space to use the tag. In Foles’ case, more than $21 million was required to be shed in the form of restructured contracts or releasing players with hefty cap hits.
The Jaguars gave Bortles, a first-round pick in 2014 who hasn’t developed into a consistent starter, a three-year, $54 contract last year, but he went 3-9 as a starter and was benched for Cody Kessler.
His release will save Jacksonville just $4.5 million against the cap, while leaving $16.5 million in dead money, unless Bortles is designated as a June 1 release. That would create an additional $5 million savings in 2019 by sending $5 million in dead money to 2020.
Foles, 30, has 68 touchdowns and 33 interceptions in 54 career games.
–Field Level Media
LB Mosley to break bank with Jets
LB Mosley to break bank with Jets
LB Mosley to break bank with Jets
Inside linebacker C.J. Mosley agreed to a five-year, $85 million deal with the New York Jets.
According to multiple reports, the deal includes $51 million guaranteed, exceeding the one-year value of the franchise tag at the position.
NFL Network reported the Jets had to raise the value and guaranteed cash to pry Mosley away from the Ravens.
The highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL prior to the Mosley deal is Carolina Panthers All-Pro Luke Kuechly ($12.3 million per season). Mosley’s deal averages $17 million per season.
The 26-year-old has gone to the Pro Bowl in four of his five NFL seasons and could open the door to Darron Lee moving on from New York.
The franchise tag for a linebacker came with a $15.443 million salary for 2019, beyond what Baltimore wanted to spend for an inside linebacker, the position at which Mosley spends most of his time. The inside position isn’t as valued in NFL salary structures as an edge spot.
Baltimore was expected to fight to keep Mosley, even when it became apparent the Jets and Cleveland Browns were willing to break the bank to add him.
“Yeah, you’d rather have C.J. back,” coach John Harbaugh said at a team news conference in late January.
“There’s always the give and take of course. There’s limitations with the money. But C.J. wants to be back and we want him back, so I think that’s a really good formula for a player coming back. I’m not even going to entertain the possibility that won’t happen.”
The Ravens selected Mosley, an Alabama product, with the No. 17 overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. In five seasons, he has 597 tackles, nine interceptions, 8.5 sacks and five fumble recoveries.
Mosley earned $8.7 million in the 2018 season, when he helped the Ravens lead the NFL in total defense.
–Field Level Media
Panthers bring back QB Heinicke on 1-year deal
Panthers bring back QB Heinicke on 1-year deal
Taylor Heinicke,
Panthers bring back QB Heinicke on 1-year deal
Taylor Heinicke, the backup quarterback in Carolina last season, signed a one-year contract with the Panthers, the team announced Tuesday.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Heinicke appeared in six games last season, starting in Week 16 against Atlanta in place of injured Cam Newton. Heinicke suffered an injured left elbow during the game but missed only one possession before being placed on injured reserve after the game.
“I’m excited to be back with the team,” Heinicke said. “It’s a relief, after the injury and a long offseason.”
He completed 37 of 57 passes for 320 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions last season, his first with Carolina, which claimed him off waivers from the Houston Texans in April. Heinicke, an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion in 2015, made his NFL playing debut in 2017 with Houston, attempting one pass.
Carolina also has Newton and second-year quarterback Kyle Allen under contract. Allen started the 2018 season finale.
–Field Level Media
Browns reportedly agree to three-year deal with DT Richardson
Browns reportedly agree to three-year deal with DT Richardson
Sheldon Richardson
Browns reportedly agree to three-year deal with DT Richardson
Sheldon Richardson agreed to a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland.com reported Tuesday.
Richardson joins a defensive line that added end Olivier Vernon and already includes former No. 1 pick Myles Garrett outside. According to Pro Football Focus, Garrett and Vernon ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, among pass rushers graded in 2018.
Richardson, 28, was a first-round pick in 2013 with the New York Jets. He also played for the Seattle Seahawks and spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings.
Richardson notched 4.5 sacks in 16 games with Minnesota.
–Field Level Media
Report: LB Barr spurns Jets, stays with Vikings
Report: LB Barr spurns Jets, stays with Vikings
Report: LB Barr spurns Jets, stays with Vikings
Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr had a change of heart overnight and will remain with the Minnesota Vikings, according to multiple reports Tuesday.
As of Monday night, Barr reportedly was set to sign with the New York Jets on Wednesday, but he called the team Tuesday to tell them he was out, according to the NFL Network. He was still working out the details of his new contract with the Vikings, who are expected to lose free agent defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson to the Cleveland Browns.
Barr has spent all five of his NFL seasons with Minnesota, earning Pro Bowl nods in each of the past four years. He has started all of his 71 career games, making 338 tackles, including 30 for loss and 13.5 sacks.
Barr was the ninth overall pick in the 2014 draft out of UCLA, where he made 23.5 sacks in his final two seasons. He hasn’t reached those kind of sack numbers in the NFL — his season-high is four, set in his rookie season — but Minnesota has used him as an all-around edge defender and not in a dedicated pass-rushing role.
Barr made 55 tackles, including three sacks, in 13 games last season, when he played on a $12.3 million team option.
–Field Level Media
Texans near deal with S Gipson after Mathieu flees for KC
Texans near deal with S Gipson after Mathieu flees for KC Texans near deal with S Gipson after Mathieu flees for KC
Tashaun Gipson agreed to a deal with the Houston Texans, helping the team digest the loss of safety Tyrann Mathieu in free agency.
The Houston Chronicle and ESPN reported the deal Tuesday.
Gipson, 28, a three-year starter with the Jacksonville Jaguars, was released in cap-related move last week.
Mathieu agreed to a three-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday.
Gipson reportedly drew interest from the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and New York Giants.
Gipson is the first reported addition to the Texans during free agency, while Mathieu, Kareem Jackson (Broncos) and Kevin Johnson (Bills) are gone. Johnson, a former first-round pick, was released by the team.
Gipson started all 48 games for the Jags, recording 159 tackles, 16 passes defended and six interceptions. He has 20 interceptions in his seven-year career. Gipson was selected to the Pro Bowl after the 2014 season with Cleveland.
–Field Level Media
Report: Saints to re-sign QB Bridgewater
Report: Saints to re-sign QB Bridgewater
Teddy Bridgewater turned
Report: Saints to re-sign QB Bridgewater
Teddy Bridgewater turned down more money from the Miami Dolphins to re-sign with the New Orleans Saints and remain the backup to Drew Brees, Jane Slater of NFL Network reported Tuesday.
Bridgewater, 26, joined the Saints after signing a free agent contract with the New York Jets last spring. He remains focused on being the heir apparent to Brees in New Orleans, according to the report.
New Orleans traded a third-round pick to the Jets in August for Bridgewater, who proved during preseason he was healthy after a 2016 knee injury with the Minnesota Vikings. The Saints also received a sixth-round pick in the deal.
The Dolphins are in quarterback limbo with Ryan Tannehill’s future unclear under the new coach-GM combination of Brian Flores and Chris Grier.
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment