Reports: Falcons release RT Schraeder
The Atlanta Falcons are releasing right tackle Ryan Schraeder, according to multiple reports on Wednesday, in a cost-cutting move.
Schraeder, 30, is coming off a down season and was set to count $7.75 million against the cap in 2019, the third year of a five-year, $31 million extension. Atlanta can save $3.95 million of that by releasing him outright, or $6.45 million by designating him as a post-June 1 cut, which would push $2.5 million of dead money into 2020.
Schraeder started 67 consecutive games at right tackle before being benched in Week 13 of last season in favor of Ty Sambrailo. Schraeder finished the year having allowed 6.5 sacks and taken nine penalties in 13 starts, up from three sacks and three penalties in 14 starts in 2017.
Sambrailo received a three-year, $14.25 million extension in February, indicating he will get a chance to start moving forward. The Falcons also have reportedly agreed to deals with free agent guards James Carpenter and Jamon Brown, which can become official when the new league year opens Wednesday.
An undrafted rookie out of Valdosta State, Schraeder started 73 of 88 career games for the Falcons over six seasons.
–Field Level Media
Report: Jaguars re-sign G Cann for 3 years, $15M
The Jacksonville Jaguars are re-signing right guard A.J. Cann to help protect their investment in new franchise quarterback Nick Foles, according to multiple reports.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the 27-year-old lineman agreed to a three-year, $15 million deal.
A third-round pick in 2015, Cann has started 59 of his 60 games with the Jaguars.
The 6-foot-3, 325-pounder led the offense with 934 snaps and was penalized only twice in 15 starts last season, once each for holding and a false start.
Jacksonville reportedly agreed to a four-year, $88 million contract with Foles earlier this week, with $50 million guaranteed.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Raiders add WR Williams for four years, $44M
The Oakland Raiders will sign former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams to a four-year, $44 million deal, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
According to multiple reports, the deal includes $22 million guaranteed and a maximum value of $47 million.
Williams, 27, was one of the top wide receivers available in a weaker free agent market, after producing over the last three years in an auxiliary role with the Chargers. He caught 41 passes for 653 yards and five touchdowns last season, averaging 15.9 yards per catch.
A former undrafted free agent out of Western Oregon, Williams’ best year came in 2016, when he was forced into a larger role by injuries and totaled 69 grabs for 1,059 yards and seven scores. Through 52 career games (37 starts), Williams has 155 catches for 2,530 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 16.3 yards per catch.
The Raiders already added Antonio Brown to their receiving corps with a trade last weekend, which became official Wednesday when the new league year opened.
–Field Level Media
Report: Seahawks signing K Myers to 4-year deal
The Seattle Seahawks are signing kicker Jason Myers to a four-year contract worth about $16 million, ESPN reported Wednesday.
Myers made 33 of 36 field-goal attempts and 30 of 33 extra-point attempts and was selected to the Pro Bowl in his only season with the New York Jets in 2018.
Myers, 27, said farewell to Jets fans on Twitter earlier Wednesday.
Myers, who spent three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2015-17, has hit 84.3 percent of field-goal attempts and 87.6 percent of PATs in his career. He replaces 41-year-old Sebastian Janikowski in Seattle.
Janikowski converted 22 of 27 field goals and 48 of 51 extra points with the Seahawks last season.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Colts re-sign CB Desir for three years, $25M
The Indianapolis Colts agreed to re-sign cornerback Pierre Desir on a three-year deal worth $25 million with $12 million guaranteed, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday.
Desir, 28, had a breakout season in 2018, starting 12 of 16 games and collecting 79 tackles, an interception and eight pass breakups while playing on a one-year, $1.75 million deal. The Colts’ defense made major strides in coordinator Matt Eberflus’ zone-heavy scheme, finishing 11th in total defense and 10th in points allowed.
A former fourth-round pick of the Browns, Desir lasted 19 games (seven starts) in Cleveland before brief stints with the Chargers in 2016 and the Seahawks in 2017 training camp. Indianapolis claimed him off waivers after he failed to make the Seahawks’ roster, and he started six of nine games in 2017, with 32 tackles, an interception and 32 pass breakups.
The re-signing is the third of a Colts defender in the last few days, after the team retained defensive tackle Margus Hunt on a two-year deal and brought back cornerback Chris Milton on a one-year deal.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Peterson re-signs with Redskins
Veteran running back Adrian Peterson agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal to remain with the Washington Redskins, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.
Peterson confirmed the deal in a phone call with ESPN’s Josina Anderson, according to Anderson’s Twitter feed.
“RB Adrian Peterson just called me and told me ‘I am going back to the #Redskins. It will be a 2-year deal. I feel like we made some good moves to get to where we are trying to go,'” Anderson wrote.
Peterson rushed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games for the Redskins last season after signing late in training camp following Derrius Guice’s torn ACL.
The 1,000-yard campaign was the eighth of Peterson’s career, topped by his memorable 2,097-yard season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2012, when he fell 8 yards shy of Eric Dickerson’s all-time mark set in 1984.
The seven-time Pro Bowler ranks eighth in NFL history with 13,318 rushing yards and would pass three more players — Jerome Bettis (13,662), LaDainian Tomlinson (13,684) and Curtis Martin (14,101) — with another 1,000-yard season.
Peterson is tied with Jim Brown for fifth all-time with 106 career rushing scores. He needs five more to pass Walter Payton for fourth.
–Field Level Media
Take 5: Dark horse bets for The Players Championship
At around 7,200 yards depending on the day’s setup, TPC Sawgrass is anything but a bomber’s paradise by today’s PGA Tour standards.
The primary reason no one has successfully defended at The Players Championship is that the course favors those who enter the week striking their irons well and displaying a great short game with a steady putter.
The past two champions, Webb Simpson and Si Woo Kim, weren’t on anyone’s radar entering the tournament. But they found their form – and a steely mental demeanor – around the water-laced course.
Kim won by three shots. Simpson by four.
The 2019 Players will be played in March for the first time since 2006. That means TPC Sawgrass will play wetter, and longer, than most in the field have experienced. Here are five dark horse candidates to win the title.
5. Ian Poulter, England (55/1 by sportsbook.ag): Poulter has four top-10s in seven events this year and has made the cut in 12 of 15 appearances at The Players. That includes a pair of runner-up finishes. He’s not overly long, but he’s extremely solid in every other facet of the game, which is exactly what it takes to be successful at TPC Sawgrass. He would be ranked higher on this list, but appeared to be battling his swing a bit during range and practice sessions this week.
4. Sungjae Im, South Korea (100/1): The PGA Tour rookie is up to No. 71 in the world rankings after his tie for third at Bay Hill last week. He was also the overnight leader at The Honda Classic the previous week before fading on the weekend. Im dominated the Web.com Tour last season and has all the tools — if he can handle the pressure of one of the game’s marquee events for four days.
3. Matthew Fitzpatrick, England (66/1): The 24-year-old rose 11 spots to No. 33 in the world following his second place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week. He was granted temporary PGA Tour membership through the end of the season on Wednesday. This is only his third start on American soil this year, but Fitzpatrick is a talented young player who posted consecutive top-5s in Asia just a few months ago and enters The Players in good form.
2. Branden Grace, South Africa (150/1): Fellow South African Louis Oosthuizen would be a worthy pick here as well if not for missed cuts at the Genesis Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational. Grace hasn’t played since tying for 33rd at the WGC – Mexico Championship in February, but he did take second at the Waste Management Phoenix Open earlier in the month. He has the bulldog mentality to handle the windy conditions forecasted throughout the tournament and tends to show up on the first page of the leaderboard in big events.
1. Billy Horschel, United States (80/1): The 32-year-old enters with modest recent results — no missed cuts but only one top-30 result in his past four starts. Horschel did finish eighth at Torrey Pines earlier this year and is another player who regularly rises to the occasion. The 2014 FedEx Cup champion came out of virtually nowhere to post three top-3 finishes in last year’s playoffs.
Horschel has tied for 37th and missed the cut in the past two Players, but he also the experience at TPC Sawgrass combined with the mental makeup to be a serious threat come Sunday.
–Derek Harper, Field Level Media
Ravens welcome FS Thomas, RB Ingram
Free safety Earl Thomas joined the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday.
The team announced the deal as free agency officially began, and reports indicate Thomas secured a four-year deal worth $55 million.
A six-time Pro Bowl selection with 28 career interceptions, Thomas’ addition boosts a Baltimore defense hit hard by free agency losses, including linebackers C.J. Mosley and Za’Darius Smith and defensive lineman Terrell Suggs. Safety Eric Weddle was released in a cap-savings move last week and joined the Los Angeles Rams.
The Ravens also announced the signing of running back Mark Ingram. Reports indicate the former New Orleans Saints Pro Bowler can earn $15 million over three years.
According to reports, Thomas receives $32 million in guarantees.
Thomas did not miss a game the first six seasons of his career, a centerpiece in the secondary known in Seattle as the Legion of Boom.
Ingram brings a between-the-tackles running style to pair with quarterback Lamar Jackson in Baltimore’s power-running offense. Ingram, 29, ran for 645 yards and six touchdowns with the Saints in 2018. He started the season on the suspended list and missed four games. The former Heisman Trophy winner rushed for 6,007 yards and 50 touchdowns in eight seasons with New Orleans.
Thomas, who turns 30 in May, was one of the most coveted defensive playmakers on the market despite suffering a broken left leg that ended his season in 2018. It was the second time in three years he ended a season on IR with the same injury. He missed the final five games in 2016.
Thomas had a rod inserted in his fractured left leg to aid his chances to recover fully and decrease the possibility of another fracture.
–Field Level Media
Fitzpatrick earns Special Temporary Membership status
Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick has accepted Special Temporary Membership for the rest of the 2018-19 PGA Tour season, the entity announced Wednesday.
The 24-year-old Fitzpatrick scored a runner-up finish at last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational to earn enough non-member FedExCup points to earn Special Temporary Membership. It is the second straight season in which he has done so.
Fitzpatrick is the first player to reach Special Temporary Membership status this season. Last season he was one of three, along with Chile’s Joaquin Niemann and Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat.
Fitzpatrick is ranked No. 33 in the World Golf rankings and he is the highest-ranked player who doesn’t have full-time PGA Tour membership. Fitzpatrick has four Top-10 finishes in 46 career PGA starts.
With Special Temporary Member status, Fitzpatrick is eligible for unlimited sponsor exemptions for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.
Special Temporary Members are not eligible for the FedExCup Playoffs. However, Special Temporary Members or non-members who subsequently become regular PGA TOUR members by winning an official event during the season will be counted on the FedExCup points list, along with any FedExCup points earned as a non-member, and will thus be eligible for the FedExCup Playoffs.
–Field Level Media
Report: TE Harris to sign with Browns
Tight end Demetrius Harris will sign a two-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.
Harris spent the previous five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs as a blocking specialist.
With David Njoku already providing a pass-catching option for the Browns, Harris figures to play the same role he did with Kansas City.
Harris, 27, joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2013.
In 71 career games, Harris has 57 catches for 605 yards and six touchdowns.
The move follows Tuesday’s reported deal with the New York Giants that will bring superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland.
–Field Level Media
Report: Former Dolphins DE Wake to join Titans
After spending his entire 10-year career with the Miami Dolphins, defensive end Cameron Wake is set to join the Tennessee Titans, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
Wake, 37, is reportedly receiving a three-year, $23 million deal with $10 million guaranteed.
The former Penn State product began his career with two seasons in the Canadian Football League before joining the Dolphins in 2009.
He became a breakout star in his second season in Miami, starting all 16 games and racking up 14 sacks.
Through his time in Miami, Wake played in 146 games and amassed 98 sacks, 360 tackles and 22 forced fumbles.
In 2018, however, Wake was limited to six sacks — the lowest total since his rookie season.
Defensive end Jurrell Casey (7) and linebacker Jayon Brown (6) led the Titans in sacks last season.
–Field Level Media
Bengals re-sign LB Brown for $21M
Bengals re-sign LB Brown for $21M
Linebacker Preston Brown signed a three-year, $21 million deal to return to the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday.
The team confirmed the deal with Brown, who would’ve been a free agent at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.
After four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Brown joined the Bengals last season and started seven games, recording 42 tackles. Brown was limited with ankle and knee injuries.
He has 69 career starts in 71 games played.
The Bills drafted Brown in the third round out of Louisville in 2014.
–Field Level Media
Report: WR Perriman to join Bucs instead of Browns
Report: WR Perriman to join Bucs instead of Browns
Free agent wide receiver Breshad Perriman was set to sign a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, but backed out after they agreed to a trade for Odell Beckham Jr., according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Instead, Perriman will reportedly sign a one-year, $4 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
A first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015, Perriman has struggled to make an impact in the NFL. He made just four starts in 27 appearances over three seasons in Baltimore, then signed with the Washington Redskins as a free agent in 2018 only to be released days later.
He latched on with the injury-depleted Browns last season and had 16 catches for 340 yards and two touchdowns.
According to reports, the addition of Beckham concerned Perriman, who is hoping to have a breakout season that will let him earn a larger contract next offseason.
The Buccaneers lost receivers DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries this offseason.
–Field Level Media
Murder conviction restored for Aaron Hernandez
Calling it "outdated," the Supreme Judicial Court in Massachusetts has eliminated a state legal principle that wiped out the murder conviction of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez after his suicide.
"The SJC has ruled that Aaron Hernandez's conviction for the 2013
Murder conviction restored for Aaron Hernandez
Calling it “outdated,” the Supreme Judicial Court in Massachusetts has eliminated a state legal principle that wiped out the murder conviction of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez after his suicide.
“The SJC has ruled that Aaron Hernandez’s conviction for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd will stand,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said, per NBC Boston. “We are pleased justice is served in this case, the antiquated practice of vacating a valid conviction is being eliminated and the victim’s family can get the closure they deserve.”
Hernandez was convicted on April 15, 2015 of the 2013 death of semipro football player Odin Lloyd in North Attleborough, Mass.
The 27-year-old Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell on April 19, 2017, with his death ruled a suicide. He had been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
But a judge threw out his conviction on the existing principle that dictated that someone found guilty who dies before having a chance to have his appeal reviewed should no longer be considered guilty.
The court called it “outdated and no longer consonant with the circumstances of contemporary life” in Wednesday’s decision, which prosecutors had begun pushing for in November.
The state’s highest court in 2016 refused to change the legal rule in connection with another case, but the Hernandez prosecutors took up the cause.
“The current practice … does not consider the interest of the other parties who have an interest in the outcome,” Quinn told the Boston Globe at the time. He said victims’ relatives, jurors and the public have interest in such cases.
The Patriots selected Hernandez in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He teamed with Rob Gronkowski to form a formidable tight end duo and before the 2012 season, New England signed Hernandez to a five-year, $41 million contract extension that would have expired in 2018.
The team released him the day of his arrest in the Lloyd case.
–Field Level Media
Saints K Lutz signs five-year contract
New Orleans Saints kicker Will Lutz signed a five-year contract on Wednesday.
Lutz’s agent posted a picture of Lutz signing a contract at the Saints’ facility in Metairie, La., and said the deal sets a new record for placekicker contracts.
The team confirmed the move, which replaces the one-year restricted free agent tender for Lutz.
“This is the team that took a shot in the dark on me from the start,” Lutz said on a media conference call Wednesday.
Lutz, 24, made 28 of 30 field goal attempts (93.3 percent) and 52 of 53 extra point attempts for 136 total points in 2018.
–Field Level Media
Report: Redskins to release LB Brown, DT McGee
Linebacker Zach Brown will be released by the Washington Redskins, who also plan to part with defensive tackle Stacy McGee, according to published reports.
Brown was on the trading block, according to NFL Network, but the Redskins did not find a partner.
The Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets are reportedly in the market for inside linebacker help. However, the Jets agreed to a deal with Ravens Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley on Monday.
The 29-year-old Brown has played for the Titans, Bills and Redskins, posting five seasons with 90-plus tackles.
Releasing Brown saves the Redskins $5.75 million against the 2019 salary cap, and the franchise recovers $2.27 million by cutting McGee.
McGee turned 29 in January and the 330-pound nose tackle was caught up in a numbers game on the Washington defensive line. He has played in 75 career games but only eight last season.
He played in all 16 games and logged 432 snaps in 2017 but required offseason groin surgery and started 2018 on the physically unable to perform list.
–Field Level Media
Report: Giants to meet with Murray after Pro Day
Report: Giants to meet with Murray after Pro Day
The New York Giants will be one of several teams represented as Kyler Murray performs quarterback drills and other testing at his much-anticipated pro day workout in Norman, Okla., on Wednesday.
Afterward, coach Pat Shurmur and senior vice president Chris Mara intend to meet with the Heisman Trophy winner, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.
The Giants hold two first-round picks (Nos. 6, 17) and could try to move up in a bid to find Eli Manning’s successor.
Manning, 38, is in the final year of the four-year, $84 million extension he signed in 2015.
Also attending Wednesday will be representatives from the Arizona Cardinals.
Arizona owns the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft and speculation simmered during the NFL Scouting Combine that the Cardinals are primed to draft Murray and deal their 2018 first-round pick, Josh Rosen, for additional draft picks or a veteran.
Murray did not throw or take part in measurement tests at the combine, including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump, but his height became headline news. Murray was rumored to be shorter than 5-foot-10. He measured 5-10 and 1/8.
While he erased worries about height and weight — Murray was 207 in Indianapolis — evaluators want to gauge his ability to pass while dropping back from center and how he throws NFL-type routes.
Murray said he would covet the opportunity to follow Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield as the first players from the same program to win the Heisman, then go first overall in the draft.
“To be the No. 1 pick, that’s a kid’s dream come true,” Murray said. “If my name was called No. 1, I’d be ready to go for sure.”
Beyond the Cardinals and Giants, the Oakland Raiders (fourth overall), Cincinnati Bengals (11th) and Miami Dolphins (13th) could covet Murray. The Denver Broncos are a longer shot to look at Murray with the 10th pick after trading for Joe Flacco.
With the Sooners, Murray went 12-2 as a starter and led the team into the College Football Playoff. He’s a prize in the NFL draft only after spurning the Oakland Athletics, who drafted Murray in the first round of the 2018 MLB draft.
–Field Level Media
Report: Ravens sign S Thomas, RB Ingram
Safety Earl Thomas has agreed to a four-year, $55 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN reported Wednesday.
The Ravens also agreed to a three-year, $15 million contract with running back Mark Ingram.
A six-time Pro Bowl selection, Thomas’ addition boosts a Baltimore defense hit hard by free agency losses, including linebackers C.J. Mosley and Za’Darius Smith and defensive lineman Terrell Suggs. Safety Eric Weddle was released in a cap-savings move last week and joined the Los Angeles Rams.
Ingram brings a between-the-tackles running style to pair with quarterback Lamar Jackson in Baltimore’s power-running offense. Ingram, 29, ran for 645 yards and six touchdowns with the Saints in 2018. He started the season on the suspended list and missed four games. The former Heisman Trophy winner rushed for 6,007 yards and 50 touchdowns in eight seasons with New Orleans.
According to reports, Thomas receives $32 million in guarantees.
Thomas, who turns 30 in May, was one of the most coveted defensive playmakers on the market despite suffering a broken left leg that ended his season in 2018. It was the second time in three years he ended a season on IR with the same injury. He missed the final five games in 2016.
Thomas had a rod inserted in his fractured left leg to aid his chances to recover fully and decrease the possibility of another fracture.
His most recent fracture came as he was trying to stop an Arizona Cardinals touchdown on Sept. 30. As Thomas was carted off the field he raised his middle finger toward the Seahawks’ sideline, an apparent gesture of frustration after a contract dispute that included a holdout and an offseason of trade rumors.
Thomas had 22 tackles and three interceptions in four games prior to his injury in 2018. He has 28 career interceptions in 125 games while earning three first-team All-Pro selections.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Patriots re-sign CB McCourty for 2 years
Reports: Patriots re-sign CB McCourty for 2 years
Cornerback Jason McCourty is signing a two-year deal to stay with the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports Wednesday.
McCourty, 31, played all 19 games (including playoffs) for the Super Bowl LIII champions in his first season with the Patriots in 2018. He tallied 70 tackles and one interception during the regular season.
After nine seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2009-16) and Cleveland (2017), McCourty joined the Patriots in a March 2018 trade with the Browns. The move reunited him with his twin brother, New England safety Devin McCourty.
Jason McCourty delivered one of the key defensive plays in Super Bowl LIII when he broke up a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams receiver Brandin Cooks in the end zone. The Patriots were leading 3-0 late in the third quarter at the time and went on to win, 13-3.
–Field Level Media
Chargers, QB Taylor reportedly agree to deal
Former Browns and Bills starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor has agreed to a two-year deal to become a backup for the Chargers, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
Taylor would serve as the No. 2 quarterback in Los Angeles behind Philip Rivers. Rivers is 37 but hasn’t missed a game since he became the primary starter for the franchise in 2006.
Taylor, acquired via trade by Cleveland from Buffalo last March, was unseated by Baker Mayfield as the starter on Sept. 20 when he left the team’s Thursday night primetime game against the New York Jets with a head injury.
With the Browns, Taylor completed 42 of his 85 attempts (49.4 percent) for 473 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in three starts (four games).
In seven previous seasons in the NFL with the Bills and Baltimore Ravens, Taylor completed 793 of his 1,271 attempts (62.4 percent) for 9,056 yards and 51 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment