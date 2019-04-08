Reports: Dolphins agree to deal with WR Louis
Reports: Dolphins agree to deal with WR Louis
The Miami Dolphins have reached a one-year deal with former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ricardo Louis, according to multiple reports.
A fourth-round pick by the Browns in 2016, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Louis missed all of last season with a neck injury that he had surgically repaired before training camp.
The two seasons prior, Louis appeared in all 32 games with 12 starts, catching 45 passes for 562 yards. He also averaged 18.2 yards on nine kickoff returns as a rookie after running a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the Combine.
The Browns waived Louis, 25, on April 1.
Louis starred at Miami Beach High before moving on to play for the Auburn Tigers. He now joins a Dolphins receiving crew that includes Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson, DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant.
–Field Level Media
Bills allocated British rugby player Christian Wade
Bills allocated British rugby player Christian Wade
Bills allocated British rugby player Christian Wade
Former rugby player Christian Wade has been allocated to the Buffalo Bills as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, the team announced on Monday.
The 5-foot-8, 190-pound Wade was a highly decorated rugby star in the United Kingdom, having played for the national team at the U16, U18 and U20 levels, as well as making the British and Irish Lions squad. He retired from the rugby union last year to pursue playing in the NFL.
Wade’s 82 tries (touchdowns) in Premiership Rugby, mostly as a ballcarrier, is third all-time and he has been designated as a running back with the Bills.
Wade, 27, is one of seven international athletes from five countries who have been training in Florida with the goal of landing one of four placements among AFC East teams this offseason. He participated in a pro day last week, where he was timed at 4.53 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
The four clubs will be allowed to carry an extra player (91 total) during training camp and, should the player not make the final roster, will also receive an extra practice squad spot for the allotted player. However, those placed on the practice squad with the international player exemption will be ineligible to be activated during the season.
The International Player Pathway Program began in 2017 and rotates through divisions each year.
–Field Level Media
2019 NFL Draft: Top 250 prospects
2019 NFL Draft: Top 250 prospects
Field Level Media's Top 250 prospects
2019 NFL Draft: Top 250 prospects
Field Level Media’s Top 250 prospects for the 2019 NFL Draft, ranked overall by position.
Rank (Position Rank), Player (*=underclassman) Pos, Ht., Wt., 40, Proj., School
1. (1) Nick Bosa, DE, 6-3 3/4, 266, 4.79, 1, Ohio State
2. (1) Quinnen Williams, DT, 6-3, 303, 4.83, 1, Alabama
3. (1) Ed Oliver, DT, 6-1 7/8, 287, N/A, 1, Houston
4. (1) Josh Allen, OLB, 6-4 7/8, 262, 4.63, 1, Kentucky
5. (1) Devin White, ILB, 6-0, 237, 4.42, 1, LSU
6. (2) Rashan Gary, DE, 6-4 3/8, 277, 4.58, 1, Michigan
7. (3) Montez Sweat, DE, 6-5 3/4, 260, 4.41, 1, Mississippi State
8. (4) Clelin Ferrell, DE, 6-4 3/8, 264, N/A, 1, Clemson
9. (1) Jonah Williams, OT, 6-4 1/2, 302, 5.12, 1, Alabama
10. (1) Dwayne Haskins, QB, 6-3 3/8, 231, 5.04, 1, Ohio State
11. (1) Andraez “Greedy” Williams, CB, 6-1 7/8, 185, 4.37, 1, LSU
12. (1) T.J. Hockenson, TE, 6-4 3/4, 251, 4.7, 1, Iowa
13. (2) Brian Burns, OLB, 6-4 3/4, 249, 4.53, 1, Florida State
13. (2) Kyler Murray, QB, 5-10 1/8, 207, N/A, 1, Oklahoma
14. (1) D.K. Metcalf, WR, 6-3 3/8, 228, 4.33, 1, Mississippi
15. (2) Byron Murphy, CB, 5-10 3/4, 190, 4.55, 1, Washington
16. (3) Christian Wilkins, DT, 6-3 1/4, 315, 5.04, 1, Clemson
17. (1) Nasir Adderley, S, 5-11 3/4, 206, N/A, 1, Delaware
18. (2) N’Keal Harry, WR, 6-2 3/8, 228, 4.53, 1, Arizona State
19. (2) Jawaan Taylor, OT, 6-5, 312, N/A, 1, Florida
20. (4) Dexter Lawrence , DT, 6-4 1/2, 342, 5.05, 1, Clemson
21. (2) Devin Bush, ILB, 5-11, 234, 4.43, 1-2, Michigan
22. (2) Noah Fant, TE, 6-4 1/8, 249, 4.5, 1-2, Iowa
23. (5) Jerry Tillery, DT, 6-6 1/2, 295, 4.93, 1-2, Notre Dame
24. (2) Johnathan Abram, S, 5-11 3/8, 205, 4.45, 1-2, Mississippi State
25. (3) Deionte Thompson, S, 6-1, 195, N/A, 1-2, Alabama
26. (3) Andre Dillard, OT, 6-5, 315, 4.96, 1-2, Washington State
27. (3) Deandre Baker, CB, 5-11, 193, 4.52, 1-2, Georgia
28. (1) Cody Ford, OG, 6-3 3/4, 329, 5.21, 1-2, Oklahoma
29. (1) Josh Jacobs, RB, 5-10 , 220, N/A, 1-2, Alabama
30. (3) Drew Lock, QB, 6-3 3/4, 228, 4.69, 1-2, Missouri
31. (3) Marquise Brown, WR, 5-9 3/8, 166, N/A, 1-2, Oklahoma
32. (4) Dalton Risner, OT, 6-4 3/4, 312, 5.3, 1-2, Kansas State
33. (4) Amani Hooker, S, 5-11 3/8, 210, 4.48, 1-2, Iowa
34. (5) Anthony Nelson, DE, 6-7, 271, 4.82, 1-2, Iowa
35. (4) A.J. Brown, WR, 6-0 1/2, 226, 4.49, 1-2, Mississippi
36. (4) Daniel Jones, QB, 6-5 1/8, 221, 4.81, 1-2, Duke
37. (1) Garrett Bradbury, C, 6-2 7/8, 306, 4.92, 2, North Carolina State
38. (5) Kaleb McGary, OT, 6-7 1/8, 317, 5.05, 2, Washington
38. (7) Jeffery Simmons, DT, 6-3, 305, N/A, 2, Mississippi State
39. (4) Lonnie Johnson, CB, 6-1 7/8, 213, 4.52, 2, Kentucky
40. (5) Taylor Rapp, S, 5-11 3/4, 208, N/A, 2, Washington
41. (6) Trysten Hill, DT, 6-2 3/4, 308, 5.04, 2, Central Florida
42. (5) Deebo Samuel, WR, 5-11 1/4, 214, 4.48, 2, South Carolina
43. (6) Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, 5-10 7/8, 210, 4.48, 2, Florida
44. (6) Joe Jackson, DE, 6-4 1/4, 275, N/A, 2, Miami
45. (2) Chris Lindstrom, OG, 6-3 3/4, 308, 4.91, 2, Boston College
46. (6) Greg Little, OT, 6-5 1/4, 310, 5.33, 2, Mississippi
47. (5) Kendall Sheffield, CB, 5-11 3/8, 193, N/A, 2, Ohio State
48. (3) Mack Wilson, ILB, 6-1 1/8 , 240, N/A, 2, Alabama
49. (7) Jachai Polite, DE, 6-2 5/8, 258, 4.84, 2, Florida
50. (6) Hakeem Butler, WR, 6-5 3/8, 227, 4.48, 2, Iowa State
51. (6) Amani Oruwariye, CB, 6-1 5/8, 205, 4.47, 2, Penn State
52. (7) Darnell Savage, S, 5-10 3/4, 198, 4.36, 2, Maryland
53. (7) Parris Campbell, WR, 5-11 7/8, 205, 4.31, 2, Ohio State
53. (8) Zach Allen, DE, 6-4 1/8, 281, 5.0, 2, Boston College
54. (8) JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, 6-2, 225, N/A, 2, Stanford
55. (3) Chase Winovich, OLB, 6-2 3/4, 256, 4.59, 2, Michigan
56. (2) Elgton Jenkins, C, 6-4 1/2, 310, N/A, 2-3, Mississippi State
57. (4) Vosean Joseph, ILB, 6-1 1/2, 230, N/A, 2-3, Florida
58. (7) Michael Jackson, CB, 6-0 5/8, 210, 4.45, 2-3, Miami
59. (9) Charles Omenihu, DE, 6-5 3/8, 280, 4.92, 2-3, Texas
60. (3) Dru Samia, OG, 6-5 3/4, 305, 5.29, 2-3, Oklahoma
61. (5) Jarrett Stidham, QB, 6-2 3/8, 218, 4.81, 2-3, Auburn
62. (8) Justin Layne, CB, 6-1 3/4, 192, 4.50, 2-3, Michigan State
63. (2) Trayveon Williams, RB, 5-8 1/8, 206, 4.51, 2-3, Texas A&M
64. (10) L.J. Collier, DE, 6-2 1/4, 283, 4.91, 2-3, TCU
65. (3) Foster Moreau, TE, 6-4 1/8, 253, 4.66, 2-3, LSU
66. (3) Erik McCoy, C, 6-3 7/8, 303, 4.89, 2-3, Texas A&M
67. (8) Khalen Saunders, DT, 6-0 3/8, 324, 5.01, 2-3, Western Illinois
68. (7) Mitch Hyatt, OT, 6-5 3/8, 303, N/A, 2-3, Clemson
69. (4) Dawson Knox, TE, 6-4 3/8, 254, N/A, 2-3, Mississippi
70. (3) Darrell Henderson, RB, 5-8 3/8, 208, 4.49, 2-3, Memphis
71. (4) Connor McGovern, OG, 6-5 3/8, 308, N/A, 2-3, Penn State
72. (8) Martez Ivey, OT, 6-5, 315, N/A, 2-3, Florida
73. (8) Juan Thornhill, S, 6-0 1/4, 205, 4.42, 2-3, Virginia
74. (4) Mike Weber, RB, 5-9 5/8, 211, 4.47, 3, Ohio State
75. (10) Joejuan Williams, CB, 6-3 5/8, 211, 4.64, 3, Vanderbilt
76. (9) Terry Beckner, Jr. , DT, 6-3 5/8, 296, 5.19, 3, Missouri
77. (5) Kahale Warring, TE, 6-5 1/8, 252, 4.67, 3, San Diego State
78. (5) David Montgomery, RB, 5-10 1/8, 222, 4.63, 3, Iowa State
79. (5) Nate Davis, OG, 6-3 1/4, 316, 5.23, 3, Charlotte
80. (5) Ben Banogu, OLB, 6-3 1/2, 250, 4.62, 3, TCU
81. (9) Rock Ya-Sin, CB, 5-11 3/4, 192, 4.51, 3, Temple
82. (11) Kris Boyd, CB, 5-11 1/2, 201, 4.45, 3, Texas
82. (10) Isaiah Buggs, DT, 6-3 1/8, 306, 5.15, 3, Alabama
83. (5) Bobby Okereke, ILB, 6-1 3/8, 239, 4.58, 3, Stanford
84. (6) Drue Tranquill, OLB, 6-2, 234, 4.57, 3, Notre Dame
85. (6) Josh Oliver, TE, 6-4 5/8, 249, 4.63, 3, San Jose State
86. (12) Trayvon Mullen, CB, 6-1 1/2, 199, 4.46, 3, Clemson
87. (6) Damien Harris, RB, 5-10 1/8, 216, 4.57, 3, Alabama
88. (6) Michael Deiter, OG, 6-5 1/8, 309, 5.23, 3, Wisconsin
89. (7) Miles Sanders, RB, 5-10 5/8, 211, 4.49, 3, Penn State
90. (11) Dre’Mont Jones, DT, 6-2 3/4, 281, 5.12, 3, Ohio State
90. (9) Yodny Cajuste, OT, 6-4 7/8, 312, N/A, 3, West Virginia
91. (7) Justin Hollins, OLB, 6-5 1/4, 248, 4.50, 3, Oregon
92. (13) Sean Bunting, CB, 6-0 3/8, 195, 4.42, 3, Central Michigan
93. (6) Tyree Jackson, QB, 6-7, 249, 4.59, 3, Buffalo
94. (9) David Sills V, WR, 6-3 1/3, 211, 4.57, 3, West Virginia
95. (11) Maxx Crosby, DE, 6-4 7/8, 255, 4.66, 3, Eastern Michigan
96. (10) Kelvin Harmon, WR, 6-2 1/2, 221, 4.6, 3, North Carolina State
97. (9) Will Harris, S, 6-1, 207, 4.41, 3, Boston College
98. (11) Andy Isabella, WR, 5-8 3/4, 188, 4.31, 3, Massachusetts-Amherst
99. (10) Marvell Tell III, S, 6-2, 198, N/A, 3, Southern California
100. (12) Austin Bryant, DE, 6-3 7/8, 271, N/A, 3, Clemson
101. (4) Blake Cashman, OLB, 6-1 1/8, 237, 4.50, 3, Minnesota
102. (14) Isaiah Johnson, CB, 6-2 1/8, 208, 4.40, 3-4, Houston
103. (8) Devin Singletary, RB, 5-7 1/2, 203, 4.66, 3-4, Florida Atlantic
104. (13) Dontavius Russell, DT, 6-2 3/4, 319, 5.15, 3-4, Auburn
105. (8) Sione Takitaki, OLB, 6-1 1/8, 238, 4.63, 3-4, BYU
106. (13) Riley Ridley, WR, 6-1 1/4, 199, 4.58, 3-4, Georgia
107. (15) Julian Love, CB, 5-10 3/4, 195, 4.54, 3-4, Notre Dame
108. (12) Max Scharping, OT, 6-5 7/8, 327, N/A, 3-4, Northern Illinois
109. (14) Terry McLaurin, WR, 6-0 1/8, 208, 4.35, 3-4, Ohio State
110. (9) Oshane Ximines, OLB, 6-3 1/2, 253, 4.78, 3-4, Old Dominion
111. (10) Tytus Howard, OT, 6-5, 322, 5.05, 3-4, Alabama State
112. (16) Jamel Dean, CB, 6-1, 206, 4.30, 3-4, Auburn
113. (10) Jordan Brailford, OLB, 6-2 5/8, 252, 4.65, 3-4, Oklahoma State
114. (12) Mecole Hardman, WR, 5-10 1/4, 187, 4.33, 3-4, Georgia
114. (7) Iosua Opeta , OG, 6-4 1/4, 301, 5.02, 4, Weber State
115. (11) Isaiah Prince, OT, 6-6 1/2, 305, 5.09, 4, Ohio State
115. (13) Jaylon Ferguson, DE, 6-4 6/8, 271, 4.82, 4, Louisiana Tech
116. (13) Oli Udoh, OT, 6-5 1/2, 323, 5.05, 4, Elon
117. (8) Phil Haynes, OG, 6-3 5/8, 322, 5.20, 4, Wake Forest
118. (6) Cody Barton, ILB, 6-2 1/2, 237, 4.64, 4, Utah
119. (9) Myles Gaskin, RB, 5-9 1/4, 205, 4.58, 4, Washington
119. (11) Darius West, S, 5-10 7/8, 208, 4.39, 4, Kentucky
120. (9) Beau Benzschawel, OG, 6-6 1/4, 309, 5.24, 4, Wisconsin
120. (15) Keelan Doss, WR, 6-2 1/8, 211, N/A, 4, UC-Davis
121. (14) John Cominsky, DE, 6-5 1/4, 286, 4.69, 4, Charleston
122. (14) David Edwards, OT, 6-6 1/4, 308, 5.28, 4, Wisconsin
123. (16) Ryan Davis, WR, 5-9 7/8, 189, N/A, 4, Auburn
124. (7) Cameron Smith, ILB, 6-2, 238, 4.69, 4, Southern California
125. (17) Saivion Smith, CB, 6-0 7/8, 199, 4.65, 4, Alabama
125. (12) Albert Huggins, DT, 6-2 7/8, 305, 5.12, 4, Clemson
126. (7) Ryan Finley, QB, 6-4, 213, 4.73, 4, North Carolina State
127. (12) Khari Willis, S, 5-10 7/8, 213, 4.52, 4, Michigan State
128. (17) Gary Jennings, Jr. , WR, 6-1, 214, 4.42, 4, West Virginia
129. (10) Justice Hill, RB, 5-9 5/8, 198, 4.4, 4, Oklahoma State
130. (14) Daylon Mack, DT, 6-1, 336, 5.10, 4, Texas A&M
131. (11) Kaden Elliss, OLB, 6-2 1/4, 238, 4.62, 4, Idaho
132. (4) Lamont Gaillard, C, 6-2 5/8, 305, N/A, 4-5, Georgia
133. (11) Benny Snell, RB, 5-10 3/8, 224, 4.66, 4-5, Kentucky
134. (8) Clayton Thorson, QB, 6-4, 222, N/A, 4-5, Northwestern
135. (7) Jace Sternberger, TE, 6-4, 251, 4.75, 4-5, Texas A&M
136. (15) Chuma Edoga, OT, 6-3 1/2, 308, 5.19, 4-5, Southern California
137. (12) Terrill Hanks, OLB, 6-2, 242, 4.98, 4-5, New Mexico State
138. (16) Michael Jordan, OT, 6-5 7/8, 312, 5.27, 4-5, Ohio State
139. (8) Drew Sample, TE, 6-4 3/4, 255, 4.71, 4-5, Washington
140. (13) Malik Gant, S, 5-11 5/8, 209, 4.63, 4-5, Marshall
141. (19) Myles Boykin, WR, 6-3 3/4, 220, 4.42, 4-5, Notre Dame
142. (19) DaMarkus Lodge, WR, 6-1 7/8, 202, 4.55, 4-5, Mississippi
143. (13) Christian Miller, OLB, 6-3 3/8, 247, N/A, 4-5, Alabama
144. (14) Marquise Blair, S, 6-1 1/4, 195, 4.48, 4-5, Utah
145. (18) Jazz Ferguson, WR, 6-4 5/8, 227, 4.45, 4-5, Northwestern State (La.)
145. (12) Jordan Scarlett, RB, 5-10 5/8, 208, 4.47, 4-5, Florida
146. (15) Renell Wren, DT, 6-4 7/8, 318, 5.01, 4-5, Arizona State
147. (8) Germaine Pratt, ILB, 6-2 1/2, 240, 4.57, 4-5, North Carolina State
148. (18) Corey Ballentine, CB, 5-11, 196, 4.47, 4-5, Washburn
149. (13) Rodney Anderson, RB, 6-0 3/8, 224, N/A, 5, Oklahoma
150. (9) Will Grier, QB, 6-2 1/2, 217, 4.84, 5, West Virginia
151. (14) Chase Hansen, OLB, 6-2 7/8, 222, N/A, 5, Utah
152. (9) Irv Smith, Jr. , TE, 6-2 3/8, 242, 4.63, 5, Alabama
153. (14) Dexter Williams, RB, 5-11, 212, 4.57, 5, Notre Dame
154. (16) Porter Gustin, OLB, 6-4 1/2, 255, 4.69, 5, Southern California
155. (10) Alize Mack, TE, 6-4, 249, 4.7, 5, Notre Dame
156. (15) Ryquell Armstead, RB, 5-11 1/4, 220, 4.45, 5, Temple
157. (1) Mitch Wishnowsky, P, 6-2 1/8, 218, 4.63, 5, Utah
158. (9) Otaro Alaka, ILB, 6-3, 239, 4.82, 5, Texas A&M
159. (19) Iman Lewis-Marshall, CB, 6-0 5/8, 207, 4.53, 5, Southern California
160. (10) Hjalte Froholdt, OG, 6-4 5/8, 306, 5.20, 5, Arkansas
161. (16) Bryce Love, RB, 5-8 7/8, 200, N/A, 5, Stanford
162. (10) Ty Summers, ILB, 6-1 3/8, 241, 4.51, 5, TCU
163. (20) Dillon Mitchell, WR, 6-1 1/4, 197, 4.46, 5, Oregon
164. (11) Caleb Wilson, TE, 6-4 1/4, 240, 4.56, 5, UCLA
165. (15) Gerri Green, OLB, 6-4, 252, 4.63, 5, Mississippi State
166. (15) Sheldrick Redwine, S, 6-0, 196, 4.44, 5, Miami
167. (18) Tyler Roemer, OT, 6-6 3/8, 312, 5.21, 5, San Diego State
168. (15) Jonathan Ledbetter, DE, 6-3 3/4, 280, 5.14, 5, Georgia
169. (20) Jordan Brown, CB, 6-0 3/8, 201, 4.51, 5, South Dakota State
170. (16) Greg Gaines, DT, 6-1, 312, 5.16, 5, Washington
172. (21) Jamal Peters, CB, 6-1 3/4, 218, 4.63, 5, Mississippi State
173. (11) Derwin Gray, OG, 6-4 1/2, 320, 5.26, 5, Maryland
174. (21) Darius Slayton, WR, 6-1, 190, 4.39, 5, Auburn
175. (17) Bobby Evans, OT, 6-4 3/8, 312, 5.2, 5, Oklahoma
176. (16) Shareef Miller, DE, 6-4 1/2, 254, 4.69, 5, Penn State
177. (22) Tyre Brady, WR, 6-2 7/8, 211, N/A, 5, Marshall
178. (17) Jalen Jelks, DE, 6-5 3/8, 256, N/A, 5, Oregon
179. (23) Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR, 6-3 5/8, 210, 4.75, 5, Texas
180. (24) Travis Fulgham, WR, 6-2 1/2, 215, 4.58, 5, Old Dominion
181. (25) Emanuel Hall, WR, 6-1 7/8, 201, 4.39, 5, Missouri
182. (26) Johnnie Dixon, WR, 5-10 3/8, 201, 4.41, 5, Ohio State
183. (27) Jalen Hurd, WR, 6-4 3/4, 226, N/A, 5, Baylor
184. (5) Ross Pierschbacher, C, 6-3 5/8, 307, 5.20, 5-6, Alabama
185. (12) Nate Herbig, OG, 6-3 1/2, 335, 5.41, 5-6, Stanford
186. (19) William Sweet, OT, 6-6, 313, 5.27, 5-6, North Carolina
187. (17) Ugo Amadi, S, 5-9 3/8, 199, 4.51, 5-6, Oregon
188. (12) Dax Raymond, TE, 6-4 3/4, 255, 4.73, 5-6, Utah State
189. (1) Alec Ingold, FB, 6-0 3/4, 242, 4.89, 5-6, Wisconsin
190. (11) Jahlani Tavai, ILB, 6-2 3/8, 250, N/A, 5-6, Hawaii
191. (17) Byron Cowart, DT, 6-3, 298, 5.16, 5-6, Maryland
192. (18) Gerald Willis, DT, 6-1 3/4, 302, N/A, 5-6, Miami
193. (17) D’Andre Walker, OLB, 6-2 3/8, 251, N/A, 5-6, Georgia
194. (22) Derrick Baity, CB, 6-2 1/8, 197, N/A, 5-6, Kentucky
195. (16) Andrew Wingard, S, 6-0 1/8, 209, 4.56, 5-6, Wyoming
196. (28) Hunter Renfrow, WR, 5-10 1/4, 184, 4.59, 6, Clemson
197. (17) Travis Homer, RB, 5-10 3/8, 201, 4.48, 6, Miami
198. (18) David Long, Jr. , OLB, 5-11 1/4, 227, 4.45, 6, West Virginia
199. (18) Mike Edwards, S, 5-10 1/2, 205, N/A, 6, Kentucky
200. (13) Ben Powers, OG, 6-4 , 307, N/A, 6, Oklahoma
201. (13) Kaden Smith, TE, 6-5, 255, 4.92, 6, Stanford
202. (18) Alex Barnes, RB, 6-0 3/8, 226, 4.59, 6, Kansas State
203. (19) Kingsley Keke, DT, 6-2 5/8, 288, 4.95, 6, Texas A&M
204. (23) Jordan Miller, CB, 6-0 5/8, 186, 4.49, 6, Washington
205. (29) Stanley Morgan Jr. , WR, 6-0, 202, 4.53, 6, Nebraska
206. (14) Fred Johnson, OG, 6-7 1/8, 326, N/A, 6, Florida
207. (19) Lukas Denis, S, 5-11 1/4, 190, 4.64, 6, Boston College
208. (31) Terry Godwin, WR, 5-11 3/8, 184, 4.55, 6, Georgia
209. (12) Te’Von Coney, ILB, 6-0 7/8, 234, N/A, 6, Notre Dame
210. (1) Matt Gay, K, 6-0 , 232, N/A, 6, Utah
210. (20) Yosh Nijman, OT, 6-6 7/8, 324, N/A, 6, Virginia Tech
211. (13) Tre Lamar, ILB, 6-3 3/8, 253, 4.95, 6, Clemson
212. (18) Darryl Johnson, DE, 6-6, 253, N/A, 6, North Carolina A&T
213. (30) KeeSean Johnson, WR, 6-1 1/8, 201, 4.6, 6, Fresno State
214. (24) David Long, CB, 5-10 5/8, 196, 4.45, 6, Michigan
215. (32) Jakobi Myers, WR, 6-1 5/8, 203, 4.63, 6, North Carolina State
216. (10) Gardner Minshew II, QB, 6-0 7/8, 225, 4.97, 6, Washington State
217. (20) Jaquan Johnson, S, 5-10 1/8, 191, 4.69, 6-7, Miami
218. (11) Trace McSorley, QB, 6-0 1/8, 202, 4.57, 6-7, Penn State
219. (25) Mark Fields, CB, 5-9 7/8, 192, 4.37, 6-7, Clemson
220. (15) Ethan Greenidge, OG, 6-4 3/8, 327, N/A, 6-7, Villanova
221. (12) Jake Browning, QB, 6-1 7/8, 211, 4.74, 6-7, Washington
222. (19) Jalin Moore, RB, 5-10, 212, N/A, 6-7, Appalachian State
223. (19) Sutton Smith, OLB, 6-0 3/8, 233, 4.69, 6-7, Northern Illinois
224. (21) Devon Johnson, OT, 6-7 1/4, 338, 5.16, 6-7, Ferris State
225. (20) Karan Higdon, RB, 5-9 1/8, 206, 4.49, 6-7, Michigan
226. (33) Felton Davis III, WR, 6-3 1/2, 211, N/A, 6-7, Michigan State
227. (20) Demarcus Christmas, DT, 6-3 3/8, 294, 5.08, 7, Florida State
228. (14) T.J. Edwards, ILB, 6-0 230, , N/A, 7, Wisconsin
229. (21) Tony Pollard, RB, 5-11 5/8, 210, 4.52, 7, Memphis
229. (2) Austin Seibert, K, 5-9 1/4, 213, N/A, 7, Oklahoma
230. (21) Ben Burr-Kirven, OLB, 6-0, 230, 4.56, 7, Washington
230. (22) Dre Greenlaw, OLB, 5-11 1/2, 237, N/A, 7, Arkansas
231. (22) Ryan Pope, OT, 6-7, 320, N/A, 7, San Diego State
232. (24) Emeke Egbule, OLB, 6-2, 245, 4.65, 7, Houston
232. (24) LJ Scott, RB, 6-0 3/8, 227, N/A, 7, Michigan State
233. (22) Qadree Ollison, RB, 6-0 5/8, 228, 4.58, 7, Pittsburgh
234. (23) James Williams, RB, 5-9 1/2, 197, 4.58, 7, Washington State
235. (14) Keenen Brown, TE, 6-2 1/2, 250, 4.75, 7, Texas State
236. (13) Brett Rypien, QB, 6-1 5/8, 210, 4.91, 7, Boise State
236. (34) Antoine Wesley, WR, 6-4 1/8, 206, N/A, 7, Texas Tech
237. (26) Xavier Crawford, CB, 5-10 7/8, 187, 4.48, 7, Central Michigan
237. (27) Hamp Cheevers, CB, 5-9 3/8, 169, 4.52, 7, Boston College
237. (20) Carl Granderson, OLB, 6-4 3/4, 254, 4.79, 7, Wyoming
238. (15) Deshaun Davis, ILB, 5-11 3/8, 234, N/A, 7, Auburn
239. (3) Cole Tracy, K, 5-10 3/8, 184, N/A, 7, LSU
240. (16) Javon Patterson, OG, 6-2 78, 307, 5.13, 7, Mississippi
241. (19) Wyatt Ray, DE, 6-3 1/4, 257, 4.83, 7, Boston College
242. (23) Gary Johnson, OLB, 5-11 7/8, 226, 4.43, 7, Texas
243. (14) Nick Fitzgerald, QB, 6-4 5/8, 226, 4.64, 7, Mississippi State
244. (35) Greg Dortch, WR, 5-7 1/8, 173, N/A, 7, Wake Forest
245. (22) Mike Bell, S, 6-2 3/4, 210, 4.83, 7, Fresno State
246. (15) Jordan Ta’amu, QB, 6-2 5/8, 221, 4.77, 7, Mississippi
247. (21) Zedrick Woods, S, 5-11, 205, 4.29, 7, Mississippi
248. (2) Jack Fox, P, 6-2 1/2, 213, 4.73, 7, Rice
249. (36) Anthony Johnson, WR, 6-1 7/8, 209, N/A, 7, Buffalo
250. (25) Alexander Mattison, RB, 5-11, 221, 4.67, 7, Boise State
251. (17) Easton Stick, QB, 6-1 1/4, 224, 4.62, 7, North Dakota State
252. (16) Kyle Shurmur, QB, 6-4, 230, 4.91, 7, Vanderbilt
–Field Level Media
Steelers’ Smith-Schuster slams ex-teammate Brown
Steelers' Smith-Schuster slams ex-teammate Brown
The Pittsburgh Steelers' former franchise
Steelers’ Smith-Schuster slams ex-teammate Brown
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ former franchise receiver took a Twitter swipe at the team’s new franchise receiver on Sunday.
The Steelers’ newest top wideout is not pleased, and not staying quiet.
Nearly a month after the Steelers traded seven-time Pro Bowl wideout Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders after a contentious few months, including his absence from the team’s season finale, Brown sparked a Twitter spat with ex-teammate Juju Smith-Schuster when commenting on a fan post on social media.
Brown had been tagged on a posted image with the header touting the 22-year-old Smith-Schuster as the Steelers’ 2018 team MVP. Brown’s Twitter response blamed Smith-Schuster for his crucial fumble late in a Week 16 loss at New Orleans, saying he “fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year.”
Smith-Schuster caught wind of the post and tweeted, “Keep your emotions off the internet,” followed by a series of tweets referencing Brown.
“All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league,” Smith-Schuster tweeted. “I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media?”
Smith-Schuster continued, tweeting, “Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love!”
Smith-Schuster then posted a quote from famous author Mark Twain that read, “Never argue with a fool. Onlookers may not be able to tell the difference.”
Brown, 30, and Smith-Schuster were Pittsburgh teammates for the younger wideout’s first two NFL seasons in 2017-18. Publicly, Smith-Schuster has supported Brown, but he has also voiced strong support for Brown’s former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. Brown and Roethlisberger reportedly had a practice dispute heading into the Steelers’ Week 17 game against Cincinnati.
That apparent argument devolved into Brown missing the Steelers’ final game, despite their playoff fates being on the line.
Surrounding his trade to Oakland in March, Brown has often referenced his problems with Roethlisberger’s leadership style. Last month, Smith-Schuster publicly backed his quarterback amid the controversy, saying, “I was so blessed to enter the league and play with a Hall of Fame QB as a 20-year old. Ben has taught me so much, he’s a true Leader and I can’t wait to rock with my guy this season.”
Brown tweeted the next day, “Do not listen to any NFL player who haven’t got paid yet! They will do and say anything to make sure they going to get paid even if it’s compromising integrity or anything ! sad but true.”
In late January, Smith-Schuster appeared on ESPN’s First Take and said the Steelers needed to limit off-field drama and distractions, comparing the team to a family of reality TV stars.
“I think everyone just needs to stop being divas,” Smith-Schuster said. “I think we need to stop being the Kardashians and just play ball.”
While the wideout wouldn’t offer names at the time when asked about which teammates he might be referring to, he said only, “I’ve learned a lot in that locker room, and I know that I would never want to be a problem to any franchise.”
“For me, personally, let’s focus on the main goal: win a Super Bowl,” Smith-Schuster said.
In his second season, Smith-Schuster finished with 111 catches for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns, reaching his first Pro Bowl. Brown caught an NFL-high 15 touchdown passes while catching 104 passes for 1,297 yards. Brown caught 100-plus passes for an NFL-record sixth consecutive season.
–Field Level Media
Rose reclaims No. 1 ranking
Rose reclaims No. 1 ranking
Rose reclaims No. 1 ranking
Justin Rose reclaimed the No. 1 world ranking from Dustin Johnson heading into Masters week.
Both players were idle last week, but Rose crept past Johnson in the two-year ranking system. The Englishman has an average of 439.33 points to Johnson’s 433.08, and will arrive at Augusta National atop the world golf rankings for the 13th week in his career.
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy remained No. 3, followed by Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Italy’s Francesco Molinari, Spain’s Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Xander Shauffele in the top 10. Fowler slipped one spot following his T17 at the Valero Texas Open.
Canada’s Corey Conners vaulted 112 spots to No. 84 with his first career PGA Tour victory at TPC San Antonio. Charley Hoffman moved up 12 spots to No. 66 with his solo second-place finish.
–Field Level Media
Projected top 50 picks among medical re-checks in Indy
Projected top 50 picks among medical re-checks in Indy Projected top 50 picks among medical re-checks in Indy
A few dozen players who were invited to the Scouting Combine in February have been asked to return to Indianapolis this week for updated medical evaluations.
With the 2019 NFL Draft less than three weeks away, teams want to get the most current information available on the status of players recovering from various injuries. Players are not required to return to Indianapolis but generally make the trip if requested to do so.
Players are evaluated at the same medical facility at the Indiana University Health as their original appointments back in February. A key difference in April’s re-check is that only a player’s specific area of concern is being evaluated, unlike the exhaustive head-to-toe evaluation performed previously.
Five players with pressing medical concerns or rehabilitations whose stock may hinge on the information learned by IU Health doctors this week:
5. OLB Chase Hansen, Utah (151st-ranked prospect by Field Level Media/14th among OLBs)
Why he will be invited back to Indianapolis: Herniated disk in back
Timeline for return: Hansen told reporters at Utah’s March 28 pro day that he anticipates being fully cleared by the opening of NFL training camps in July.
Medicals matter: A former safety turned first-team All-PAC-12 outside linebacker, Hansen has the resume to warrant top 100 consideration, but his stock is in flux following surgery in January to correct a herniated disk in his lower back. The 6-3, 222-pound Hansen suffered the injury this past October and played through it, receiving multiple injections as he gutted it out to lead the Utes in both tackles (114) and tackles for loss (22) while playing in every game, even accepting an invitation to the play at the Senior Bowl.
Rather than compete in the prestigious all-star game, however, Hansen underwent surgery that has kept him from working out for scouts at the Combine or the Utes’ pro day. Older than most prospects due to serving a two-year LDS mission in Brisbane, Australia, the 25-year-old Hansen is now viewed as a likely mid-to-late Day Three selection who could slip out of the draft entirely should teams be nervous about the long-term durability of his back.
4. RB Bryce Love, Stanford (161, 16)
Why he will be invited back to Indianapolis: Torn right ACL.
Timeline for return: Love is hoping to be back on the field this summer for training camp after undergoing corrective surgery Dec. 18 with the renowned Dr. James Andrews. Team doctors will handle his recovery plan and return once he’s drafted with running backs and other “skill” position talent often requiring more of a grace period than others due to their reliance on elusiveness. A redshirt rookie year is possible.
Medicals matter: After making the surprising decision to return for his senior season following a breakout junior campaign in which he rushed for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns, Love suffered a heartbreaking injury in the final regular-season game of his career, tearing knee ligaments on his 22nd carry (matching his season-high) against rival California. B
Before the injury, the 5-9, 200-pounder was viewed as one of the few running backs in this class worthy of early-round consideration. Unable to work out before the draft, however, Love is now likely to be still on the board well into Day Three.
3. CB Kendall Sheffield, Ohio State (47/5)
Why he will be invited back to Indianapolis: Torn left pectoral muscle.
Timeline for return: With no surgery planned, Sheffield is hoping to be available for May rookie minicamps.
Medicals matter: For the second consecutive year, a projected top 50 pick out of Ohio State suffered a torn pectoral muscle while competing in the bench press at the Combine. The injury (and subsequent surgery) did not impact former Buckeyes’ standout offensive lineman Billy Price’s stock with the Cincinnati Bengals, who selected him 21st overall last spring. That provides plenty of reason for optimism for Sheffield, who suffered a partial tear on his seventh repetition in the event and was unable to further compete in Indianapolis or the Buckeyes’ March 20 pro day.
Given that Sheffield started just one season for Ohio State, scouts certainly want to get as much information as they can about him, making his individual workout scheduled for April 11 (and the interviews scheduled around it) as critical as any player on this list. While health and football character are concerns for some, no one questions his raw athleticism.
Sheffield, who originally with Alabama out of high school, is widely regarded as one of the nation’s fastest players. He broke the Ohio State school record in the 60-meter dash in February 2018 with a time of 6.663 seconds, eclipsing a 23-year-old record at a program well known for producing speedsters.
2. WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma (31/3)
Why he will be invited back to Indianapolis: Lisfranc surgery on left foot.
Timeline for return: After undergoing surgery in January, Brown is reportedly expected to be back on the field in time for summer training camp.
Medicals matter: While fellow big-play specialists D.K. Metcalf (Mississippi) and Parris Campbell (Ohio State) have since proven their exceptional timed speed in workouts, it was Brown who was widely regarded as the preeminent vertical threat in college football the past two years, averaging a healthy 18.3 yards per catch and scoring 17 touchdowns in 25 games for the Sooners.
Despite his gaudy production, Brown struggled with recurring foot issues in 2018 and may have aggravated the injury against Texas in the Big 12 Championship game, catching five passes for a relatively pedestrian 54 yards. Brown played against Alabama in the Orange Bowl but without his trademark speed, he was ineffective and did not catch a single pass.
The cousin to longtime NFL standout Antonio Brown, “Hollywood” is viewed as an elite vertical threat who should be among the first 50 players selected, as long as teams are comfortable with his recovery and a slim frame (5-9 3/8, 166 pounds).
1. DT Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State (38/7)
Why he will be invited back to Indianapolis: Torn left ACL.
Timeline for return: Simmons is reportedly on track to be back on the field in October. Team doctors will handle his recovery plan and return once he’s drafted, and the typical 9-12-month schedule applies. A redshirt rookie year shouldn’t be ruled out.
Medicals matter: Simmons was a potential top-10 pick before he suffered the injury training in Boca Raton, Fla. approximately two weeks before the Combine. Though obviously unable to compete in the on-field drills at Mississippi State’s March 27 pro day due to the injury, Simmons did meet with teams – all 32 attended the workout – and he showed off his strength, performing 28 repetitions of 225 pounds in the bench press.
He has met or plans to visit with several teams, with the Browns, Colts, Eagles, Jaguars and Seahawks among them. Simmons is expected to be drafted in the second round as long as clubs are satisfied with his recovery, as well as his explanation for his role in a fight involving two women before attending Mississippi State.
–By Rob Rang, Field Level Media
Conners claims first title at Valero Texas Open
Conners claims first title at Valero Texas Open Conners claims first title at Valero Texas Open
It was an old-fashioned Texas shootout on Sunday at the Valero Texas Open, where 27-year-old Canadian Corey Conners held off final-round charges from Charley Hoffman and Ryan Moore to win his first PGA Tour title.
Conners shot 6-under 66, reaching 20-under 268, on the par-72 TPC San Antonio course to become first Monday qualifier to win a PGA Tour event since Arjun Atwal at the 2010 Wyndham Championship, and just the fifth player to do so since 1980.
It was a roller-coaster day for Conners, who earned his spot in the field in a six-way playoff for one available spot in a Monday qualifier. He opened with birdies on four of his first five holes, but a string of bogeys on Nos. 6-9 jeopardized his lead.
Conners regained his momentum on the back, reeling off four birdies over the next five holes to regain the top spot. He began to pull away from the field on the closing holes thanks to birdies at 16 and 17, stretching his lead to three (20 under) as he headed to the 18th tee.
It was the third time in six attempts this season that Conners earned his spot in the field through Monday qualifying. He’s capitalized each time, posting a runner-up finish in October at the Sanderson Farms Championship, a career best, and a T-3 at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January. In 10 other PGA Tour starts this season, he’s made the cut just twice.
Hoffman, the four-time PGA winner, who started the day two strokes back of the lead after a blistering 64 on Saturday, saw his name atop the leaderboard midway through the day. But his bogey-free 67 wasn’t enough for the 42-year-old California native, who finished second at 18 under.
Also giving Conners a run for his money was five-time PGA Tour winner Moore, who fired an 8-under 64 on Sunday to place third at 17 under. The 36-year-old Washington native, whose last win came at the 2016 John Deere Classic, posted a birdie-eagle start to get a jump on the leaders. He then opened a streak on the back with four birdies between Nos. 12-16 to grab a brief share of the lead.
The 23-year-old South Korean Si Woo Kim, the leader for three rounds, fell short in his attempt to become the tour’s first wire-to-wire winner since Brandt Snedeker at the 2018 Wyndham Championship. He stumbled early in his round after a double-bogey 5 on No. 3 and bogey 5 on No. 9.
The 2017 Players Championship winner regained some ground thanks to birdies at 14 and 15, but Kim appeared to have suffered an abdominal injury midway through the back nine and was seen holding his ribs on 15th green and 16th tee. He birdied the 17th but bogeyed the 18th, finishing at even par on the day and 15 under for the tournament, tying for fourth.
Tying Kim was Michigan native Brian Stuard, 36, who carded eight birdies and two bogeys to shoot 66.
Illinois native Kevin Streelman, the 40-year-old two-time PGA winner, tied Moore for the low round of the day with an 8-under 64 that featured nine birdies — including four straight on Nos. 14-17 — along with a lone bogey at No. 18. He finished sixth.
–Field Level Media
Ex-Jets GM Tannenbaum joins ESPN
Ex-Jets GM Tannenbaum joins ESPN
Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum has
Ex-Jets GM Tannenbaum joins ESPN
Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum has joined ESPN.
Tannenbaum, 49, served as general manager of the New York Jets from 2006-12, during which time the Jets finished 57-55 and competed in the playoffs three times, including losses in two AFC conference title games.
In January 2015, he was named the executive vice president/football operations of the Miami Dolphins, who “reassigned” him to an unspecified role after the 2018 season.
At ESPN, he will fill the role of front office insider vacated by Bill Polian. He is expected to appear on “SportsCenter,” as well as “NFL Live” and other shows, and also contribute to ESPN Radio’s draft coverage this month.
“I’m very excited about the opportunity,” Tannenbaum told the Miami Herald. “I’ve always admired the people and professionals at ESPN, and I’m excited to be a part of the team.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Vikings to add QB Mannion
Report: Vikings to add QB Mannion
The
Report: Vikings to add QB Mannion
The Minnesota Vikings will be signing unrestricted free agent Sean Mannion as a backup to Kirk Cousins, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Sunday, citing a source.
Mannion spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Rams, who moved on from Mannion in the offseason when they signed former Jacksonville Jaguars starter Blake Bortles as an experienced backup to Jared Goff.
Mannion appeared in 10 games with the Rams, with one start in 2017 — a season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Mannion, a 2015 third-round pick out of Oregon State, completed 33 of 53 passes for 258 yards, with one interception and no touchdowns, in his career with the Rams.
The Vikings let Trevor Siemian go via free agency — he signed with the Jets — and also have quarterback Kyle Sloter on their roster. Sloter, 25, has yet to appear in an NFL game.
–Field Level Media
Ex-Tulsa golfer Irawan dies at PGA-China stop
Ex-Tulsa golfer Irawan dies at PGA-China stop
Malaysian pro Arie Irawan died overnight in his hotel room in Sanya, China, where he had been competing in the Sanya Championship.
The final round was canceled out of respect to Irawan.
PGA.com reported that his death was believed to
Ex-Tulsa golfer Irawan dies at PGA-China stop
Malaysian pro Arie Irawan died overnight in his hotel room in Sanya, China, where he had been competing in the Sanya Championship.
The final round was canceled out of respect to Irawan.
PGA.com reported that his death was believed to be from natural causes, but an autopsy had not been completed.
Irawan, who was 28, was found unresponsive by his roommate, American Kevin Techakanokboon. Another American, Shotaro Ban, arrived and began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation while another player’s wife contacted emergency services, according to the PGA Tour China website.
Medical personnel declared Irawan dead after 45 minutes of efforts to revive him.
“This is just a terrible tragedy that affects all of us who are part of a very tight-knit family here in China,” said Greg Carlson, PGA TOUR Series-China executive director, in a statement.
“Arie played with us in 2018, his first full year on our Tour, and I know he was excited about this season as he continued his professional golf pursuits. We are incredibly saddened by this news, and we extend our sincere condolences to his wife and family.”
Irawan, who turned pro in 2013, had missed the 36-hole cut, but was staying around for the tournament’s finish. He played four years of collegiate golf at Tulsa beginning in 2008.
He is survived by his wife, Marina, along with his parents and a sister.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cowboys’ Lawrence set for labrum surgery
Report: Cowboys' Lawrence set for labrum surgery
Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, fresh off reaching
Report: Cowboys’ Lawrence set for labrum surgery
Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, fresh off reaching a five-year deal to remain in Dallas, will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.
Lawrence, whose deal reportedly is worth $105 million, had put off the surgery while he sorted out his contract.
The 26-year-old is expected to need three to four months to recover. He played through the injury last season.
The Cowboys tagged Lawrence in March for the second year in a row, giving them until July 15 to sign him to a long-term extension. Lawrence played the 2018 season on his $17.1 million tender, and he could have made $20.5 million on the tag in 2019, but reports had indicated he was unlikely to participate in training camp if he didn’t receive a long-term extension.
Over the past two seasons, Lawrence has a combined 25 sacks, 49 quarterback hits and 122 tackles. The Cowboys selected the Boise State product in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Kim holds one-shot lead at Valero Texas Open
Kim holds one-shot lead at Valero Texas Open Kim holds one-shot lead at Valero Texas Open
It may have been moving day on Saturday at the Valero Texas Open, but South Korea’s Si Woo Kim stood his ground atop the leaderboard and a fired a 3-under 69 to stand at 15-under 201 after three rounds to hold a one-shot lead over Corey Connors at the par-72 TPC San Antonio course.
Charley Hoffman is two strokes back at 13-under after posting a 64.
The 23-year-old Kim, who led by a shot after the first round and four shots after the second, bobbled at the first with a bogey on the par 4, but recovered with birdies at Nos. 2 and 7 to make the turn at 1 under on the day.
It was a bit more dramatic for Connors, who opened with three straight birdies followed by two more at the fifth and seventh to turn at 5-under 31. The 27-year-old Canadian made bogey at No. 10 — the same time co-leader at the time Kim made birdie — causing a two-shot swing on the leaderboard.
But birdies at 11 and 12 brought Connors back to share the lead with Kim, until a bogey at 15 dropped him from the top spot once again. Connors rebounded with a birdie, making 2 at the par-3 16th to knot it up with Kim.
Kim, attempting to become the first wire-to-wire winner since Brandt Snedeker at the 2018 Wyndham Championship, made birdie on 18 while Connors made par to work his way back into solo lead.
Connors, who earned his spot in the field in a six-way playoff for one available spot in a Monday qualifier, is attempting to become the first Monday qualifier to win a PGA Tour event since Arjun Atwal at the 2010 Wyndham Championship. It was the third time in six attempts this season that Conners has made it through via Monday qualifying.
He’s made the most of each opportunity: Connors posted a runner-up finish last October at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss., a career best, and tied for third at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January. In 10 other PGA Tour starts this season, he’s made the cut just twice.
The 42-year-old Hoffman, a four-time PGA Tour winner, fired the low round of the day with his 8-under trip around the course. He had just one bogey, a 4 at the par-3 13th, but carded seven birdies and finished with an eagle-3 at the par-5 18th to move into lone share of third place.
Scott Brown (67), Venezuela’s Jhonattan Vegas (67) and South Korea’s Kyoung-Hoon Lee (69) are tied for fourth place at 11-under 205.
Texas native Jordan Spieth, former world No. 1 and University of Texas standout, was also in the final group of the day but struggled mightily on the front nine and turned at 6-over 42. His scorecard included bogeys at Nos. 3 and 5, and double bogeys at Nos. 4 and 9. He recovered on the back by shooting a 31 with five birdies, including three straight on 16, 17 and 18, to post a 1-over 73 and is tied for 16th at 7-under 209.
–Field Level Media
Bengals waive troubled RB Walton
Bengals waive troubled RB Walton
The
Bengals waive troubled RB Walton
The Cincinnati Bengals have waived running back Mark Walton after his third arrest of 2019, the team announced on Saturday.
“It’s important for our team to get off to a fresh start as we begin the 2019 season,” said head coach Zac Taylor in the statement.
“For that reason, we felt it best if we move forward without Mark Walton. We hope his situation gets resolved, but we don’t want to take anything away from the good work that so many other players have already begun to demonstrate.”
Walton surrendered to police in Florida on Thursday on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon, along with marijuana possession and reckless driving in connection with an incident that occurred March 12 in North Miami-Dade.
That evening, police tried to pull over Walton as he drove erratically. When he did park the car, he got out and ran away. He was shot in the back with a stun gun as he tried to escape but managed to remove the prongs and vanish, according to the Miami Herald, citing court documents.
A search of the car, which had been rented in Walton’s name, resulted in police locating a 9 mm carbine rifle, several loaded clips and 14 grams of marijuana, according to police. He had purchased the weapon legally.
On Feb. 16, he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery in South Florida.
Police said those charges stemmed from an argument he had with a couple at his condominium complex over his car blocking the entrance to the parking garage, the Miami Herald reported.
A scuffle occurred when Walton, apparently angry the woman was recording their confrontation on her phone, took the phone from her, according to the Herald. Walton and the woman sustained scratches in the incident.
He also was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge in January and is awaiting trial.
Walton, 22, played his college football at Miami and was taken by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He saw limited action, gaining 34 yards on 14 carries.
–Field Level Media
Report: RB Lacy works out for Ravens
Report: RB Lacy works out for Ravens
Running back Eddie Lacy,
Report: RB Lacy works out for Ravens
Running back Eddie Lacy, who spent last season out of football, worked out for the Baltimore Ravens on Friday, according to reports.
Lacy, 28, was a second-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2013 and spent his first four seasons in Green Bay.
The offensive Rookie of the Year in 2013, Lacy’s production went down after his first two seasons in Green Bay. After two 1,100-yard plus seasons, Lacy dropped to 758 yards in his third season and just 360 yards (in five games) in his final year with the Packers, which ended early due to an ankle injury.
He signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017, but managed just 179 yards on 69 carries.
For his career, Lacy has 857 carries for 3,614 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns — 20 of those coming in his first two seasons.
–Field Level Media
AAF issues statement of apology
AAF issues statement of apology
The Alliance of American
AAF issues statement of apology
The Alliance of American Football issued a statement of apology late Friday over its abrupt suspension of play on Tuesday, eight weeks into the 10-week regular season.
“This week, we made the difficult decision to suspend all football operations for the Alliance of American Football. We understand the difficulty that this decision has caused for many people and for that we are very sorry,” the statement opened.
“This is not the way we wanted it to end, but we are also committed to working on solutions for all outstanding issues to the best of our ability. Due to ongoing legal processes, we are unable to comment further or share details about the decision.”
Despite a glitzy start to the season in February, the AAF ran into financial problems almost immediately. Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon made a $250 million commitment to the league, putting in $70 million at the time, and became the majority owner. He pulled the plug on the league this week despite the protests of league co-founder Bill Polian.
“When Mr. Dundon took over, it was the belief of my co-founder, Charlie Ebersol, and myself that we would finish the season, pay our creditors, and make the necessary adjustments to move forward in a manner that made economic sense for all,” Polian said in a statement.
The league’s statement on Friday went on to express gratitude to players, coaches, fans and other league employees.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys, Lawrence agree for five years, reported $105M
Cowboys, Lawrence agree for five years, reported $105M
The Dallas Cowboys and franchise-tagged defensive end
Cowboys, Lawrence agree for five years, reported $105M
The Dallas Cowboys and franchise-tagged defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence agreed to a five-year contract, the team announced Friday.
Multiple media outlets reported the deal is worth $105 million, with $65 million guaranteed and more money in the first year ($31.1 million) than any non-quarterback contract in NFL history, breaking the mark set by Khalil Mack last fall.
According to The MMQB, the deal also sets new benchmarks among defensive players in percentage of total and full guarantees on a long-term contract. Mack, the NFL’s highest-paid defender at $23.5 million annually, received $90 million guaranteed for injury and $60 million fully guaranteed at signing.
Earlier Friday, NFL Network reported Lawrence and the Cowboys were making progress after negotiations appeared to be stalled last week.
Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones said last week the sides were at an “impasse,” adding, “We’re apart. But certainly optimistic. … We’ll continue to chop wood.”
The Cowboys tagged Lawrence in March for the second year in a row, giving them until July 15 to sign him to a long-term extension. Lawrence played the 2018 season on his $17.1 million tender, and he could have made $20.5 million on the tag in 2019, but reports had indicated he was unlikely to participate in training camp if he didn’t receive a long-term extension.
Lawrence, who turns 27 on April 28, reportedly was seeking a multiyear deal worth upward of the $20.5 million tag amount. He also reportedly planned to delay the shoulder surgery he needs until a long-term resolution was reached, which could explain why there was urgency to reach a deal now and not closer to the July 15 deadline.
Over the past two seasons, Lawrence has a combined 25 sacks, 49 quarterback hits and 122 tackles. The Cowboys selected the Boise State product in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Browns sign ex-AAF QB Gilbert, FA safety Burnett
Browns sign ex-AAF QB Gilbert, FA safety Burnett
The Cleveland
Browns sign ex-AAF QB Gilbert, FA safety Burnett
The Cleveland Browns, still busy retooling this offseason, signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert and safety Morgan Burnett on Friday.
Gilbert became available when the Alliance of American Football suspended operations earlier this week. The former sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams had led the AAF with 2,152 passing yards and 13 touchdowns this season, playing for the Orlando Apollos.
He will compete for the backup spot behind Baker Mayfield, who, like Gilbert, went to Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas (Gilbert graduated in 2009, Mayfield in 2013).
Burnett was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. The Steelers played Burnett primarily at dime linebacker during his one season in Pittsburgh, but the former Green Bay Packers veteran is hoping to return to safety.
Burnett, 30, signed a two-year deal, according to Cleveland.com.
The Browns also signed wideout and return specialist Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Cowboys, Lawrence agree for five years, $105M
Reports: Cowboys, Lawrence agree for five years, $105M
The Dallas Cowboys and franchise-tagged defensive end
Reports: Cowboys, Lawrence agree for five years, $105M
The Dallas Cowboys and franchise-tagged defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence agreed to a five-year contract worth $105 million with $65 million guaranteed, multiple media outlets reported Friday.
Lawrence’s deal reportedly will pay him more money in the first year ($31.1 million) than any non-quarterback contract in NFL history, breaking the mark set by Khalil Mack last fall.
According to The MMQB, the deal also sets new benchmarks among defensive players in percentage of total and full guarantees on a long-term contract. Mack, the NFL’s highest-paid defender at $23.5 million annually, received $90 million guaranteed for injury and $60 million fully guaranteed at signing.
Earlier Friday, NFL Network reported Lawrence and the Cowboys were making progress after negotiations appeared to be stalled last week.
Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones said last week the sides were at an “impasse,” adding, “We’re apart. But certainly optimistic. … We’ll continue to chop wood.”
The Cowboys tagged Lawrence in March for the second year in a row, giving them until July 15 to sign him to a long-term extension. Lawrence played the 2018 season on his $17.1 million tender, and he could have made $20.5 million on the tag in 2019, but reports had indicated he was unlikely to participate in training camp if he didn’t receive a long-term extension.
Lawrence, who turns 27 on April 28, reportedly was seeking a multiyear deal worth upward of the $20.5 million tag amount. He also reportedly planned to delay the shoulder surgery he needs until a long-term resolution was reached, which could explain why there was urgency to reach a deal now and not closer to the July 15 deadline.
Over the past two seasons, Lawrence has a combined 25 sacks, 49 quarterback hits and 122 tackles. The Cowboys selected the Boise State product in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Raiders sign free agent S Richards
Raiders sign free agent S Richards Raiders sign free agent S Richards
The Oakland Raiders signed unrestricted free agent safety Jordan Richards on Friday.
Richards played in 15 games, making a career-high 12 starts, for the Atlanta Falcons last season. He set a career high with 37 tackles.
Richards spent his first three seasons in the NFL (2015-17) with the New England Patriots after they selected him with the last pick in the 2015 second round. The Stanford alum has appeared in 56 NFL games (19 starts), making 81 tackles and forcing two fumbles.
The Raiders also signed free agent defensive end Alex Barrett on Friday. Barrett played with the San Diego Fleet in the Alliance of American Football, which suspended operations this week. He spent the majority of the 2017 and 2018 seasons on the Detroit Lions’ practice squad, appearing in two games in 2017.
–Field Level Media
49ers sign AAF standout DE Moore
49ers sign AAF standout DE Moore 49ers sign AAF standout DE Moore
The San Francisco 49ers signed defensive lineman Damontre Moore to a one-year deal on Friday, three days after the Alliance of American Football folded.
Moore had seven sacks while starring for the AAF’s San Diego Fleet, and that has earned him a shot at reviving his NFL career.
Moore, 26, has 10 career sacks in 54 games over parts of six NFL seasons. He had a career-high 5.5 sacks in 2014 with the New York Giants.
Moore played college football at Texas A&M and was a third-round draft choice in 2013 by the Giants. He played 42 games for New York before being released late in the 2015 season.
The Miami Dolphins picked him up, and he played in three games. Moore played in four games for the Seattle Seahawks in 2016, three games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2017 and two games for the Oakland Raiders last season.
Moore has 83 tackles and two forced fumbles during his NFL career.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Cowboys, Lawrence agree on megadeal
NFL notebook: Cowboys, Lawrence agree on megadeal
The Dallas Cowboys and franchise-tagged defensive end DeMarcus
NFL notebook: Cowboys, Lawrence agree on megadeal
The Dallas Cowboys and franchise-tagged defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence agreed to a five-year contract worth $105 million with $65 million guaranteed, multiple media outlets reported Friday.
Lawrence’s deal reportedly will pay him more money in the first year ($31.1 million) than any non-quarterback contract in NFL history, breaking the mark set by Khalil Mack last fall.
According to The MMQB, the deal also sets new benchmarks among defensive players in percentage of total and full guarantees on a long-term contract. Mack, the NFL’s highest-paid defender at $23.5 million annually, received $90 million guaranteed for injury and $60 million fully guaranteed at signing.
Earlier Friday, NFL Network reported Lawrence and the Cowboys were making progress after negotiations were at an “impasse” last week.
–He may or may not be on the trading block, but Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen is planning to report for duty when the team’s strength and conditioning program begins on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
According to Schefter’s sources, the Cardinals have not actively shopped around Rosen with any teams ahead of the NFL draft that begins April 25, though they have been approached.
Speculation around the league is that the Cardinals will take Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick.
–The Cleveland Browns signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert and safety Morgan Burnett, who was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.
Gilbert became available when the Alliance of American Football suspended operations earlier this week. The former sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams had led the AAF with 2,152 passing yards and 13 touchdowns this season, playing for the Orlando Apollos.
Burnett is expected to play safety after serving primarily as a dime linebacker for Pittsburgh last season.
–A day after getting released by the Oakland Raiders, wideout Seth Roberts agreed to sign with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal.
Roberts, 28, was set to make $4.45 million this season with the Raiders. He caught 45 passes for 494 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games last season (seven starts).
The Ravens also worked out former Packers and Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy, who was out of the league in 2018, according to Pro Football Talk.
–The Raiders signed unrestricted free agent safety Jordan Richards.
Richards played in 15 games, making a career-high 12 starts, for the Atlanta Falcons last season. He set a career high with 37 tackles.
Oakland also signed defensive end Alex Barrett, who had two sacks for the San Diego Fleet in the AAF.
–Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill has been suspended four games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Hill, 22, had 36 tackles and one interception in 16 games (three starts) last season as an undrafted rookie. He reportedly failed a drug test at the 2018 NFL Combine and at least one drug test as a college player at Texas.
The Vikings also signed two defensive backs from the AAF, safety Derron Smith and cornerback Duke Thomas of the San Antonio Commanders.
–The San Francisco 49ers signed former AAF defensive end Damontre Moore to a one-year deal.
Moore had seven sacks while starring for the San Diego Fleet, a half-sack back of the league lead.
Moore, 26, has 10 career sacks in 54 games over parts of six NFL seasons.
–Former Arizona Hotshots running back Jhurell Pressley is facing a two-game suspension by the NFL for “a pending issue,” according to an NFL Network report.
The report added Pressley is scheduled for workouts next week with two unnamed teams.
Pressley led the AAF in rushing, with 96 carries for 431 yards and one touchdown.
–The Chicago Bears will work out former AAF kickers Younghoe Koo and Nick Rose on Wednesday, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Per the report, a third kicker could join the workout.
Koo and Rose each went 14 of 14 on field-goal attempts with the AAF, although all of Koo’s attempts were from 38 yards or closer. Rose hit one from 54 yards and another from 50.
–The Pittsburgh Steelers signed former AAF teammates J.C. Hassanauer and Jack Tocho.
Hassanauer played center for the Birmingham Iron, while Tocho was a defensive back on the same squad, notching six pass breakups and an interception.
–The Carolina Panthers signed former AAF offensive linemen Parker Collins and Kitt O’Brien.
Collins played center for the Atlanta Legends, while O’Brien was a guard for the Iron.
–The Indianapolis Colts re-signed offensive tackle J’Marcus Webb.
The 31-year-old missed most of last season after sustaining a hamstring injury in the season opener.
–The New York Jets claimed wideout/return specialist Quadree Henderson off waivers from the Giants.
Henderson, 22, returned nine punts for 68 yards (7.6-yard average) and five kickoffs for 112 yards (22.4 average) in five games last season. He did not catch a pass.
–Field Level Media