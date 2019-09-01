Reports: Cut McCoy to join Chiefs
Running back LeSean McCoy will reportedly sign with the Kansas City Chiefs after being released by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.
McCoy will join Kansas City on a one-year deal for $3 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports. The move reunites him with head coach Andy Reid, whom he played for while beginning his career with the Philadelphia Eagles.
McCoy, 31, gained the fewest yards of his 10-year career in 2018, rushing for 514 yards and averaging 3.2 yards per carry.
“We made a tough decision today, but felt that it was the right time to release LeSean McCoy,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said. “I have nothing but great things to say about LeSean and we truly wish him the best.”
McCoy spent the past four seasons in Buffalo after six with the Eagles. For his career, he has 10,606 yards and 69 rushing touchdowns in 147 games.
The six-time Pro Bowl selection led the NFL with a career-high 1,607 rushing yards in 2013, one of his six 1,000-yard seasons.
The Bills brought in competition during the offseason, drafting rookie Devin Singletary in the third round and signing 36-year-old veteran Frank Gore.
Singletary rushed for 4,287 yards and 66 touchdowns in three seasons at Florida Atlantic, adding 51 receptions.
Gore, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, rushed for 722 yards on 156 carries last season with the Miami Dolphins.
–Field Level Media
With the NFL’s mandatory 53-man roster limit set for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, here is a list of the most noteworthy cuts from each team:
Arizona Cardinals: Despite playing in 16 games with eight starts in his first two NFL seasons, wide receiver Chad Williams was cut by Arizona. A third-round pick out of Grambling State in 2017, Williams had 202 yards and a touchdown in his career. According to multiple reports, the Cardinals also cut receiver Pharoh Cooper. With veterans Larry Fitzgerald, Michael Crabtree and Damiere Byrd, along with second-year pro Christian Kirk and rookie KeeSean Johnson, the Cardinals carry a stacked receiving corps.
Atlanta Falcons: The team cut 10-year veteran tight end Logan Paulsen, the first of the team’s cuts to get to the 53-man limit. Paulsen started 10 games in his first season with the Falcons last season, catching nine balls for 91 yards and a score. But with Pro Bowler Austin Hooper entrenched as the starter and the team bringing in veteran Luke Stocker, the Falcons will likely go with youth should they keep a third tight end.
Baltimore Ravens: Among the Ravens’ cuts were some of the biggest names to have the ax fall on them, including pass rusher Shane Ray and receiver Michael Floyd. But also among the cuts were a pair of players who the Ravens will likely hope clear waivers and make it to their practice squad. Running back De’Lance Turner and linebacker Donald Payne both have playing experience and were viewed as potential keys on special teams. The Ravens lost Payne to a waiver claim two years ago to Jacksonville.
Buffalo Bills: Another team with big-name cuts is the Bills. Running back LeSean McCoy, defensive back Captain Munnerlyn and receiver Ray-Ray McCloud were all victims to a roster that continues to lean more heavily on youth. Safety Kurt Coleman was also among the cuts, though multiple outlets reported the team is hoping to re-sign him early next week. The team also cut undrafted free agent quarterback Tyree Jackson and former CFL standout receiver Duke Williams.
Carolina Panthers: The Panthers released a trio of players who spent multiple seasons with the club and saw plenty of playing time: defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. (two seasons, 18 games, 16 tackles), linebacker Jared Norris (three seasons, 28 games, one tackle) and running back Cameron Artis-Payne (four seasons, 32 games, three starts, 491 yards rushing, five total touchdowns).
Chicago Bears: Defensive end Jonathan Bullard, a third-round pick in 2016, was cut by Chicago. In three seasons in the Windy City, Bullard had 62 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble while playing in 46 of 48 possible games and starting five of them. Among the players reportedly cut who could end up on the Bears’ practice squad should they go unclaimed are running back Ryan Nall and cornerback John Franklin III.
Cincinnati Bengals: The biggest news to come out of Cincinnati on Saturday was not a roster but rather the placement of quarterback Jeff Driskel on injured reserve with the likelihood the team will pursue an injury settlement with the former backup. The move means rookie Ryan Finley out of North Carolina State will likely begin the season the No. 2 quarterback behind Andy Dalton.
Cleveland Browns: Undrafted rookie safety J.T. Hassell, born with only two fingers on his left hand, was among the Browns’ cuts. Another player who failed to make the final roster is receiver Ishmael Hyman, who entered the team’s preseason finale Thursday night. But Hyman failed to make a catch on three straight targets before finishing with five catches for 61 yards. He is believed to be a practice squad candidate. And Jamie Gillan, “The Scottish Hammer,” beat out veteran Britton Colquitt for the punting job.
Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys are another team ending Saturday with only two quarterbacks on the active roster. In cutting Mike White and Taryn Christion, Dallas currently has starter Dak Prescott and backup Cooper Rush as the only quarterbacks on the 53-man squad. With Ezekiel Elliott still holding out, the Cowboys nonetheless carried only two tailbacks on the roster in Tony Pollard and Alfred Morris, plus fullback Jamize Olawale.
Denver Broncos: The Broncos are another team apparently going with a veteran starter and rookie backups in the quarterback room. The team cut veteran quarterback Kevin Hogan, whom the team signed last season and had as their No. 2 quarterback when preseason began. Now Joe Flacco will be backed up by rookies Brett Rypien and Drew Lock. In the secondary, the team cut Shamarko Thomas and Dymonte Thomas, a day after cutting Su’a Cravens, to trim one of its strongest position groups — safeties — to four.
Detroit Lions: When training camp opened, Josh Johnson and David Blough weren’t on the Lions’ roster. Now, they’re all the team has if starting quarterback Matthew Stafford goes down. The club let go of Tom Savage and Luis Perez in their final round of cuts, leaving them with Johnson — whose last calendar year included being the first quarterback drafted in the short-lived Alliance of American Football — and Blough, whom the team acquired via trade from Cleveland on Friday.
Green Bay Packers: If Aaron Rodgers goes down this season, the Packers won’t be turning to DeShone Kizer this time. Kizer, Rodgers’ backup last season who saw action in three games, was among those let go by the team Saturday. Instead, the team will apparently go with second-year pro Tim Boyle, while undrafted rookie Manny Wilkins appears to still be on the roster as well. Rookie sixth-round pick Dexter Williams made the final roster, beating out Tra Carson, and Sam Ficken was cut, meaning at-times-embattled kicker Mason Crosby held onto his job.
Houston Texans: While much of the news in Houston centered on the trade of Pro Bowl defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to Seattle, the Texans went down to the deadline wire addressing the position that has been perhaps its biggest concern the last two weeks, running back. With the team reportedly set to cut second-year offensive lineman Martinas Rankin, it instead traded him to Kansas City in exchange for running back Carlos Hyde, who is expected to share duties with Duke Johnson with Lamar Miller out for the season. The Texans also cut former Colts running back Josh Ferguson.
Indianapolis Colts: When the Colts included Phillip Walker among their final cuts down to the 53-man limit, that left Jacoby Brissett as the only active quarterback on the roster (Chad Kelly is currently suspended). With Andrew Luck retired, Brissett is the clear-cut starter. But the team will be seeking another quarterback before the season opener, so the current 53-man roster will change again in the next week. Ten-year veteran tackle J’Marcus Webb (81 games, 65 starts in his career) and running back Charcandrick West (1,587 career yards, 13 career touchdowns) were also among the cuts.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Despite finishing 5-11 last season, the Jaguars sport one of the league’s deepest and most talented defenses. As such, making the club was always going to be a tall order for anyone on that side of the ball. Among the cuts this weekend were defensive end Datone Jones (a six-year veteran) and linebacker Ramik Wilson (a four-year veteran with 146 career tackles). But undrafted rookie safety and fan favorite Andrew Wingard out of Wyoming was among those to make the team.
Kansas City Chiefs: Sporting one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, the Chiefs weren’t expected make any cuts that would reverberate around the league. Instead, the team tried to recoup something for players it did not have plans for, namely cornerback Mark Fields and running back Carlos Hyde. Fields was traded to Minnesota for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2021 and Hyde was part of the aforementioned trade to Houston, which netted the guard Martinas Rankin. The Chiefs did release veteran guard Jeff Allen and his 66 career starts, an unexpected move until the trade for Rankin.
Los Angeles Chargers: Eyes have been focused on the Chargers’ backfield throughout the preseason. But on Saturday, some focus shifted from running back to quarterback. While the club reportedly gave holdout running back Melvin Gordon permission to seek a trade from other teams, the club cut quarterback Cardale Jones after two-plus years with the team. Instead, fifth-round rookie Easton Stick and veteran Tyrod Taylor will back up Philip Rivers.
Los Angeles Rams: The defending NFC champions are apparently heading into the season with two quarterbacks. Both Brandon Allen and Alliance of American Football alum John Wolford were among the team’s final cuts, meaning as of now only Jared Goff and Blake Bortles are quarterbacks on the active roster. The team also cut running back John Kelly, despite most expecting the team to carry four backs. Potential starting linebacker Micah Kiser was placed on injured reserve with a pectoral injury, ending his season. The team had hoped he would return at some point this season.
Miami Dolphins: The team made the biggest news on the trade front, sending tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills to Houston for a trove of draft picks after the roster deadline. But perhaps the most surprising moves were the players the Dolphins kept. Already with Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage competing for carries at running back, Miami held on to Myles Gaskin, Patrick Laird and Mark Walton. Add fullback Chandler Cox, and Miami has six running backs to offset a passing game that has Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen at quarterback and is suddenly without its best lineman from last season.
Minnesota Vikings: Less than three weeks ago, the Vikings sent a fifth-round pick to Baltimore for Kaare Vedvik, a player whom scouts said could win a job as a placekicker and/or a punter. Now, he isn’t even on the team. Vedvik was among the final players cut in Minnesota, as the team will instead go with Dan Bailey at kicker and Matt Wile at punter. The team also cut 2016 first-round pick Laquon Treadwell after three disappointing seasons.
New England Patriots: Bill Belichick must like what he has seen from rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Among the Patriots’ cuts was veteran backup Brian Hoyer, leaving Stidham as the only quarterback on the roster behind Tom Brady. In injury news, the team reportedly cut receiver Demaryius Thomas, placed center David Andrews on season-ending injured reserve (blood clots) and receiver Cameron Meredith was placed on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury.
New Orleans Saints: Perhaps the most noteworthy name among those cut by the Saints is safety Chris Banjo, a special teams ace with the team since 2016 who signed a three-year extension in March. But the team also reportedly reinstated rookie pass rusher Carl Granderson from the did not report/reserve list after his release from jail stemming from a no-contest plea on charges of inappropriately touching two women in college, and also reportedly received a one-week roster exemption for defensive tackle David Onyemata, who is suspended for the season opener.
New York Giants: The Giants drafted quarterback Kyle Lauletta in the fourth round in 2018. They drafted Daniel Jones in the first found in 2019. With veteran Alex Tanney’s experienced preferred by the coaching staff and Eli Manning still the starter, Lauletta was the odd man out when the cuts came Sunday. The Giants also held onto all but two of their draft picks from 2019, cutting only their two seventh-round picks.
New York Jets: Four months ago, linebacker Jachai Polite was a third-round draft pick, just four picks away from being a second-round pick. Now, he’s out of a job. The Jets cut the former Florida standout, bringing to an end a preseason that was disappointing in the eyes of many in both camp and preseason games. Mike Maccagnan, general manager at the time of the draft, was fired three weeks after the draft. New coach Adam Gase was clearly unimpressed by what he saw. Veteran running back Elijah McGuire was also let go.
Oakland Raiders: Wide receiver Keelan Doss and linebacker Jason Cabinda, both of whom got plenty of face time on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” this preseason, were among the Jon Gruden’s final cuts. According to reports, the Raiders will attempt to add Doss to their practice squad, but he must first clear waivers. Cabinda, who started three games with the Raiders last season, could also end up with the practice squad, though he is considered a more likely candidate to get picked up by another team.
Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles’ seemingly perpetual backfield by committee will again have some new names this season, as running backs Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams were cut casualties. They were the team’s two leading rushers in 2018 with 364 and 511 yards on the ground, respectively. Two other notable names were quarterback Clayton Thorson — a rookie fifth-round pick out of Northwestern — and defensive tackle Treyvon Hester, whose hand tipped Cody Parkey’s ill-fated 43-yard, double-doink field-goal attempt in the playoffs last season in Chicago.
Pittsburgh Steelers: To end their first camp in the post-Antonio Brown era, the Steelers had a very quiet cut day. Perhaps the biggest name cut is veteran receiver Eli Rogers, who had 78 catches for 822 yards and four touchdowns in 30 games over three seasons with the team. The Steelers also kept 10 linebackers on the active roster — two more than they ended last season with — and trimmed from their usual six receivers to five with the release of Rogers (though they did keep three tight ends, as well).
San Francisco 49ers: The nomadic career of Jordan Matthews continues, as the 49ers cut him after signing him this offseason. In his first three seasons in Philadelphia, Matthews averaged 75 catches for 891 yards and more than six touchdowns per season. He has a total of 45 grabs for 582 yards and three touchdowns in the two seasons since, going from the Eagles to Buffalo to New England, then back to the Eagles, then to San Francisco and now the free-agent pool again.
Seattle Seahawks: Perhaps no team’s current quarterback situation is more perilous than that of the Seahawks. Sure, they’re in good hands with Russell Wilson, but after that? There is nothing after that. The team cut both Paxton Lynch and Geno Smith, leaving Wilson as the only quarterback on the active roster. Of course, the team will add at least one quarterback before the season begins, and there are reports it could very well be Smith. Another cut casualty was defensive end Cassius Marsh, who rejoined the club this offseason but may have been squeezed out after Saturday’s acquisition of Jadeveon Clowney.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: After a 2016 rookie season in which he collected 22 tackles and 5 1/2 sacks while playing in 16 games, defensive end Noah Spence couldn’t come close to repeating that success in the two subsequent seasons. The Bucs cut the 2016 second-round pick in the final round of cuts, despite the team moving to a 3-4 scheme and fellow outside rusher Jason Pierre-Paul out at least six weeks with a neck injury suffered in a May car accident. The team also will carry only three running backs, but they have four tight ends and six wide receivers with first-year head coach Bruce Arians.
Tennessee Titans: Two of the more surprising names on the cut list in Tennessee were those of players who many observers believed had possibly played their way onto the roster by outperforming their competition. But interior offensive lineman Corey Levin, who could play guard or center, and running back Jeremy McNichols both failed to make the final roster. The Titans are carrying four tight ends and four running backs, but with tackle Taylor Lewan suspended to start the season, more O-line help could be added in the coming days.
Washington Redskins: The team moved on from two underperforming recent draft picks, cutting loose wide receiver Josh Doctson and running back Samaje Perine. Doctson was a first-round pick in 2016 and, after missing all but two games in an injury-plagued rookie season, had 79 catches for 1,034 yards and eight touchdowns in the following two seasons. The team declined his fifth-year option in May, a sign his end with the team could be near. A fourth-round pick in 2017, Perine failed to grab hold of meaningful carries. He played in only five games last season, carrying the ball just eight times for 32 yards and failing to score.
–Field Level Media
With their regular-season opener about a week away, the Los Angeles Chargers have given holdout running back Melvin Gordon permission to look for trade options, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Saturday.
Gordon, a two-time Pro Bowl selection who has rushed for 3,628 yards and 28 touchdown in four seasons — with 182 receptions for 1,577 yards and 10 scores — wants more than the roughly $10 million the Chargers have reportedly offered for this season.
A first-round pick in 2015 out of Wisconsin, Gordon would make $5.6 million under his current contract and could become an unrestricted free agent after the season.
Rapoport said on Twitter that Gordon will “explore his options, which include returning” to the Chargers, who open the season Sept. 8 at home against the Indianapolis Colts. Gordon has said he wants to stay with the Chargers.
Saturday was the deadline for teams to complete their 53-player rosters.
Gordon’s best season was in 2017, when he played all 16 games and rushed for a career-high 1,105 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 58 passes for 476 yards four scores.
–Field Level Media
The Miami Dolphins reportedly have come to an agreement that would send offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans as part of a deal involving two first-round picks.
According to NFL Network, the Dolphins are sending Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills and a fourth-round pick to the Texans in exchange for two first-rounders, a second-round selection, defensive back/special teamer Johnson Bademosi and offensive lineman Julie’n Davenport.
The teams previously had failed to agree on a Jadeveon Clowney-Tunsil deal, and there were reports that Miami players “would revolt” if such a trade came to fruition.
The Texans traded Clowney, a Pro Bowl defensive end, to Seattle earlier Saturday.
Drafted 13th overall out of Ole Miss in 2016, Tunsil has played in 44 of a possible 48 games with Miami, starting all of them. He has two years and roughly $13.5 million remaining on his contract, after the Dolphins exercised his fifth-year option this offseason.
ESPN Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted: “As part of this trade, the #Texans did not work out a long-term deal with LT Laremy Tunsil, but one is coming. Pretty safe to say, he has a little leverage.”
Tunsil was the anchor of an otherwise unproven offensive line in Miami, having allowed just one sack in 15 starts last season.
He now will protect the blind side of Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, who missed the second half of his rookie season in 2017 with a torn ACL, then suffered a bruised lung and injured ribs severe enough that the team bussed him to Jacksonville for a game last season rather than have him fly with the team over concerns of what changes in air pressure could have on his lungs.
Despite the injuries, and though he was sacked an NFL-high 65 times last season, Watson did not miss a game in 2018.
Stills, entering his seventh season in the NFL, will bring speed to a receiving corps headlined by All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, with Will Fuller coming off a torn ACL last season.
Stills has 259 catches for 4,138 yards and 32 touchdowns in his career. He had 37 grabs for 553 yards and six touchdowns last season. Stills has two years and more than $14 million remaining on his contract.
He was considered by many as a potential casualty at the roster-cut deadline, which passed Saturday afternoon.
Stills has also made headlines with his protests, including continuing to take a knee during the national anthem. Earlier this month he openly criticized Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for hosting a fundraiser for Donald Trump. He also criticized Jay-Z after the rapper entered into a partnership with the NFL — a moved criticized by many as going against the protest movement started by Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling during the anthem.
–Field Level Media
The Buffalo Bills released veteran running back LeSean McCoy on Saturday.
McCoy, 31, gained the fewest yards of his 10-year career in 2018, rushing for 514 yards and averaging 3.2 yards per carry.
“We made a tough decision today, but felt that it was the right time to release LeSean McCoy,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said. “I have nothing but great things to say about LeSean and we truly wish him the best.”
McCoy spent the past four seasons in Buffalo after six with the Philadelphia Eagles. For his career, he has 10,606 yards and 69 rushing touchdowns in 147 games.
The six-time Pro Bowl selection led the NFL with a career-high 1,607 rushing yards in 2013, one of his six 1,000-yard seasons.
The Bills brought in competition during the offseason, drafting rookie Devin Singletary in the third round and signing 36-year-old veteran Frank Gore.
Singletary rushed for 4,287 yards and 66 touchdowns in three seasons at Florida Atlantic, adding 51 receptions.
Gore, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, rushed for 722 yards on 156 carries last season with the Miami Dolphins.
–Field Level Media
The Houston Texans are trading holdout pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks, according to multiple reports Saturday.
In exchange, the Texans will receive a third-round draft pick in 2020 and linebackers Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin. All players involved must pass physicals before the deal is final.
The news comes one day after the Dolphins reportedly rejected the Texans’ offer of Clowney and a first-round pick for left tackle Laremy Tunsil.
Clowney, 26, refused to sign his franchise tender with the Texans and has skipped all of training camp and the preseason.
Clowney was reportedly in Seattle on Saturday and will sign his tender. It could be just a one-year rental for the Seahawks, as Clowney cannot sign an extension until after the 2019 season.
The No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, Clowney has flashed his edge-rushing skills after being limited by injuries at the start of his pro career. He had 9.5 sacks in 2017 while starting every game, and he posted nine sacks last season while appearing in 15 games (14 starts). He has 21 quarterback hits in each of the past two years.
Clowney has 29 sacks over the past four seasons and has earned Pro Bowl nods in each of the past three years.
Mingo, 28, has 198 tackles and 10 sacks in 94 games with the Browns (2013-15), Patriots (2016), Colts (2017) and Seahawks (2018). The Browns selected him sixth overall in the 2013 NFL Draft.
Martin, 23, was Seattle’s sixth-round pick in 2018 and registered nine tackles and three sacks in 16 games as a rookie.
–Field Level Media
Former first-round receivers Josh Doctson and Laquon Treadwell are on the trade block ahead of Saturday’s roster cutdown deadline, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
They were picked back-to-back in the 2016 NFL Draft, with Doctson going 22nd to the Washington Redskins and Treadwell 23rd to the Minnesota Vikings.
Without a trade partner, one or both receivers could be released Saturday, per the report.
Doctson, 26, caught 44 passes for 532 yards and two touchdowns last season and has 81 career receptions for 1,100 yards and eight scores in 33 games.
Treadwell, 24, had 35 catches for 302 yards and a touchdown in 2018 and has 56 grabs for 517 yards in 40 career games.
–Field Level Media
The Atlanta Falcons welcomed back 44-year-old kicker Matt Bryant on Saturday.
Bryant made 20 of 21 field goals in 13 games with the Falcons last season, but the team released him in February.
Kickers Giorgio Tavecchio and Blair Walsh struggled in the preseason, prompting the Falcons to give Bryant a tryout on Friday.
On Saturday he signed a one-year contract for $3 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Tavecchio was only 4-for-9 on his field goal attempts, and Walsh was 1-for-2 during the preseason.
Bryant spent the past 10 seasons with Atlanta after previous stints with the Giants, Colts, Dolphins and Buccaneers. He ranks 11th in NFL history with 388 made field goals.
–Field Level Media
The Atlanta Falcons signed 44-year-old kicker Matt Bryant to a one-year, $3 million contract, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
Bryant made 20 of 21 field goals in 13 games with the Falcons last season, but the team released him in February.
Kickers Giorgio Tavecchio and Blair Walsh struggled in the preseason, prompting the Falcons to give Bryant a tryout on Friday.
Tavecchio was only 4-for-9 on his field goal attempts and Walsh was 1-for-2 during the preseason.
Bryant spent the past 10 seasons with Atlanta after previous stints with the Giants, Colts, Dolphins and Buccaneers. He ranks 11th in NFL history with 388 made field goals.
–Field Level Media
Talks between the Dallas Cowboys and holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott “are intensifying” and both sides expect to finalize a new deal this weekend, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday.
Elliott, 24, was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has two years remaining on his rookie contract and is due to make $3.85 million this season.
Elliott has been absent throughout training camp and the preseason, working out on his own instead in Mexico.
Reports earlier this month said Dallas had offered Elliott a deal that would make him the second-highest paid running back in the league behind Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams. Gurley signed a four-year, $57.5 million contract with $45 million guaranteed last summer.
Through three seasons, Elliott has carried the ball 868 times for 4,048 yards with 28 rushing touchdowns. He gained a league-leading 1,631 yards in his rookie year, when he was named an All-Pro, and also led the league with 1,434 rushing yards last year.
The Cowboys open the regular season Sept. 8 against the New York Giants.
–Field Level Media
The New England Patriots on Saturday cut longtime backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, NFL reporter Adam Caplan reported.
The move leaves Tom Brady and rookie Jarrett Stidham as the only quarterbacks on the reigning Super Bowl champions’ active roster.
The move comes as teams must trim their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Hoyer, 33, spent parts of five seasons over two different stints with the Patriots. He never started a game in New England but did play in 23 contests with the team, completing 32 of 51 passes for 335 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He has also spent time with Arizona, Cleveland, Houston, Chicago and San Francisco.
In all, Hoyer has played in 65 games with 37 starts, passing for 9,902 yards with 48 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.
But Stidham, a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft out of Auburn, had a solid preseason. He completed 61 of 90 passes (67.8 percent) for 731 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Only Tampa Bay’s Ryan Griffin threw for more yards this preseason.
In other quarterback news, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Denver is cutting backup Kevin Hogan and Cincinnati is placing backup Jeff Driskel on injured reserve and may release him via an injury settlement.
As is the case in New England, the moves leave the Broncos and Bengals with rookies as their No. 2 quarterbacks. The Broncos will have rookies Brett Rypien and Drew Lock (currently nursing a thumb injury) behind Joe Flacco, while the Bengals will back Andy Dalton up with Ryan Finley. Lock was a second-round pick out of Missouri while Finley was taken in the fourth round out of North Carolina State. Rypien was undrafted out of Boise State.
–Field Level Media
The Buffalo Bills will release running back LeSean McCoy on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
McCoy, 31, gained the fewest yards of his 10-year career in 2018, rushing for 514 yards and averaging 3.2 yards per carry.
In the offseason, the Bills drafted rookie Devin Singletary in the third round and signed 36-year-old veteran Frank Gore.
Singletary rushed for 4,287 yards and 66 touchdowns in three seasons at Florida Atlantic, adding 51 receptions.
Gore, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, rushed for 722 yards on 156 carries last season with the Miami Dolphins.
McCoy spent the past four seasons in Buffalo after six with the Philadelphia Eagles. For his career, he has 10,606 yards and 69 rushing touchdowns in 147 games.
–Field Level Media
The Jacksonville Jaguars will sign linebacker Myles Jack to a four-year, $57 million contract extension, multiple outlets reported Saturday.
Jack, who is playing on the final year of his rookie contract with a base salary of about $1.3 million, will be guaranteed $33 million under the new deal, per ESPN and NFL Network. He will become the NFL’s third-highest paid inside linebacker behind Seattle’s Bobby Wagner and the New York Jets’ CJ Mosley.
Jack, 23, made 107 tackles last season, including 2 1/2 sacks. He forced a fumble and intercepted a pass that he returned 32 yards for a touchdown.
The Jaguars selected him in the second round of the 2016 draft and he has played in all possible 48 games, with 42 starts.
–Field Level Media
The Kansas City Chiefs traded running back Carlos Hyde to the Houston Texans on Saturday in exchange for second-year offensive lineman Martinas Rankin, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
Hyde, 28, has rushed for 3,300 yards and 26 touchdowns in 64 games over the past five seasons. He also has 119 receptions for 667 yards and three more scores.
Hyde split the 2018 season with the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars, rushing for 571 yards and five touchdowns. He was a second-round pick by San Francisco in 2014 and played his first four seasons with the 49ers.
The Texans lost running back Lamar Miller for the season to a torn left ACL and MCL during a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 24.
Rankin, 24, was a third-round pick by Houston in 2018 and played in 16 games (four starts) as a rookie at left guard and tackle.
–Field Level Media
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is expected to be fine after initially injuring his hand during the team’s final preseason game, per a published report Friday.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Edelman is expected to be no worse for wear after landing awkwardly on his left hand following a 20-yard reception early in Thursday’s preseason 31-29 loss versus the New York Giants.
Edelman was seen consulting with trainers while sitting out the remainder of the game.
–Oakland signed center Rodney Hudson to a multiyear contract extension. And while the team didn’t announce terms, a published report said the deal will make him the NFL’s highest-paid center.
NFL Network reported that Hudson agreed to a three-year, $33.75 million contract extension, with $24.4 million in guaranteed money.
–Tennessee agreed to terms on a contract extension with center Ben Jones, who has started 80 consecutive games in the past five seasons.
The extension is for two years and $13.5 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Jones, 31, has played in all possible 112 games in his seven-year career, tied for the longest active streak with Kansas City’s Mitchell Schwartz among offensive linemen. Jones was a fourth-round pick of the Houston Texans, spending four seasons with the franchise before signing as a free agent with the Titans in 2016.
–Cincinnati rookie running back Rodney Anderson is believed to have torn his right ACL on Thursday night in the Bengals’ final preseason game, according to multiple reports.
The reports added he likely will miss the season. He left the game, a 13-6 loss to Indianapolis, in the first quarter after a four-yard run.
–The NFL conditionally reinstated linebacker Rolando McClain, a former No. 8 overall pick who hasn’t played in three seasons, according to multiple reports.
Drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2010, McClain was suspended indefinitely in 2016 after he repeatedly failed drug tests. He last played in 2015 with the Dallas Cowboys, who hold his rights.
–Los Angeles left tackle Russell Okung will not play in the season opener against Indianapolis.
Chargers general manager Tom Telesco announced the Week 1 status of Okung on Thursday, per ESPN.
–San Francisco running back Jerick McKinnon will be placed on injured reserve and is expected to require an additional procedure on his surgically repaired knee.
McKinnon, 27, missed all of last season recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee in August 2018. He had signed as a free agent from Minnesota and expected to be the starting running back in San Francisco.
–Carolina placed kicker Graham Gano on injured reserve, ending his season.
Gano, 32, missed the final four games of the 2018 season with an injury in his plant (left) leg. He kicked at the start of training camp but was unable to continue because of soreness.
Because Gano will not be on the 53-man roster the Panthers submit before Saturday’s deadline, he won’t be able to return in the 2019 season.
–Tampa Bay defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is expected to be placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, multiple media outlets reported.
Pierre-Paul, who sustained a cervical fracture during an offseason car accident, will not be eligible to play or practice until after Week 6 on Oct. 14.
–Denver acquired cornerback Duke Dawson in a trade with New England, multiple media outlets reported.
The teams did not officially announce the trade, however ESPN and NFL Network reported that the Patriots will send Dawson and a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft to the Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round draft selection.
–Oakland released linebacker Brandon Marshall, according to multiple reports.
Marshall signed a one-year contract worth up to $4.1 million with the Raiders in the offseason after spending six seasons with Denver.
–New England acquired center Russell Bodine from Buffalo in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, according to multiple reports.
NFL Network reported that the Patriots are expected to place starting center David Andrews on injured reserve. Andrews was hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs earlier this week.
–New York Jets president Neil Glat has resigned from his role and will become a senior adviser, the team announced.
Glat oversaw the Jets’ off-field activities for the past seven years. His duties included redesigning the uniforms, signing a gaming deal with MGM and expanding fan interactions.
–Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Langer, who played every offensive snap at center for the unbeaten 1972 Miami Dolphins, died Thursday, the team announced. He was 71.
Langer spent 10 years with the Dolphins, from 1970 to 1979, earning first-team All-Pro honors four times and six selections to the Pro Bowl. He finished his career with two seasons with his home-state Minnesota Vikings.
–Field Level Media
Negotiations between the NFL and the NFL Players Association are expected to heat up this month as the two sides try to reach a new collective bargaining agreement before the start of the season, ESPN reported Tuesday.
The existing CBA will expire after the 2020 season.
A group of league owners and players have met three times this year and plan to sit at the negotiating table as many as four times this month, ESPN said.
Both sides seem optimistic that they can reach an agreement before the current CBA expires. The owners also are set to begin renegotiations of their television deals soon.
–Field Level Media
The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on a contract extension with center Ben Jones, who has started 80 consecutive games in the past five seasons.
The extension is for two years and $13.5 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Jones, 31, has played in all possible 112 games in his seven-year career, tied for the longest active streak with Kansas City’s Mitchell Schwartz among offensive linemen. Jones was a fourth-round pick of the Houston Texans, spending four seasons with the franchise before signing as a free agent with the Titans in 2016.
He has started games at center and both guard sports.
Jones was entering the final year of his contract, with a base salary of $4.5 million.
“I think when you look at Ben’s personality, he’s got a great reach in the locker room, he’s got a great ability to reach a lot of different players and a lot of different positions,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said this week. “I think first of all that that’s unique. He’s a very instinctive and aware player. He’s a very smart football player and I would say that his number one redeeming quality is his toughness.”
–Field Level Media
Former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien entered a not guilty plea Monday on a domestic violence charge involving his wife in Spokane, Wash.
The incident occurred Sunday, when police said they were dispatched to an area near a bank where Rypien’s wife was lying in the grass. A witness said she was complaining of stomach pains, allegedly from Rypien hitting her.
He was arrested on a charge of fourth-degree assault/domestic violence.
Spokane NBC affiliate KHQ reported that Rypien, 56, told the court Monday he and his wife were arguing in the car and he “only hit his wife to remove her hands from his face” while he was driving. Rypien said he was just trying to see the road.
In March 2018, Rypien went public about his troubles and revealed that he once attempted suicide as a result of mental health issues he believes originated from his days of playing football.
Rypien, who played collegiately at Washington State in Pullman, played 11 seasons in the NFL for the Washington Redskins (1988-1993), Cleveland Browns (1994), St. Louis Rams (1995, 1997), Philadelphia Eagles (1996) and Indianapolis Colts (2001). He passed for 18,473 yards, 115 touchdowns and 88 interceptions.
He was a two-time Pro Bowl player and the MVP of Super Bowl XXVI, where the Redskins beat the Buffalo Bills 37-24 in January 1992.
–Field Level Media
Former NFL quarterback Anthony Wright was in stable condition at a North Carolina hospital Tuesday morning after being shot multiple times in a domestic dispute, police said.
The incident took place Monday afternoon in Concord, N.C.
“Officers arrived on scene to find Anthony Wright with multiple gunshots wounds,” according to a police news release. “Wright was transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where he was rushed into emergency surgery. Currently he is in stable condition.”
According to police, the former boyfriend of Wright’s girlfriend and Wright, 43, got into an argument when the man dropped off his daughter with her mother, and shots were fired. The Concord Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for William “Willie” Moses Hooker Jr. for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.
Wright, a North Carolina native, played his college football at South Carolina (1995-98), where he completed 54.3 percent of his passes for 5,641 yards with 38 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.
In the NFL, he played parts of six seasons from 2000-07 with the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants. He appeared in 31 games, starting 19 of them, and had an 8-11 record. He started seven games for the Ravens in both 2003 and 2005.
Wright completed 54.9 percent of his NFL passes and threw for 20 touchdowns to go with 25 interceptions and a 66.3 passer rating.
–Field Level Media
Cincinnati rookie running back Rodney Anderson is believed to have torn his right ACL on Thursday night in the Bengals’ final preseason game, according to multiple reports.
The reports added he likely will miss the season. He left the game, a 13-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, in the first quarter after a four-yard run.
Doctors had just cleared Anderson to play three weeks ago, and he has a history of serious injuries.
Anderson, a sixth-round draft selection, sustained the same injury last season with Oklahoma.
In 2015, his first season with the Sooners, he sustained a broken leg. The following year, he broke a bone in his neck, and last season, the torn ACL ended his campaign in Week 2.
He played in just 17 games in four years in Oklahoma. In 2017, he played in 13 games, gaining 1,442 yards from scrimmage and scoring 21 touchdowns.
The Bengals drafted him to back up running backs Giovani Bernard and Joe Mixon, the latter his former Sooners teammate. In the third preseason game, he had four catches for 51 yards.
The Bengals also drafted Trayveon Williams from Texas A&M in the sixth round of the 2019 draft.
–Field Level Media
Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Langer, who played every offensive snap at center for the unbeaten 1972 Miami Dolphins, died Thursday, the team announced Friday. He was 71.
Langer spent 10 years with the Dolphins, from 1970 to 1979, earning first-team All-Pro honors four times and six selections to the Pro Bowl. He finished his career with two seasons with his home-state Minnesota Vikings.
Considered one of the greatest centers of all-time, Langer was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1987, becoming the fourth Dolphins player to make it in his first season of eligibility. The others are quarterback Dan Marino, receiver Paul Warfield and defensive end Jason Taylor.
Langer was a middle linebacker at South Dakota State and went undrafted in 1970, signing with the Cleveland Browns as a free agent before being cut during training camp. The Dolphins picked him up and he played in the final five games of the 1970 season, mostly on special teams.
“I never thought I’d make it,” he told The Athletic last week. “All you do is put one foot in front of the other and fight like hell. You gotta learn to do whatever it takes to get the job done, no matter who is looking, no matter who is there, no matter what.”
After serving as the backup center in Miami in 1971, he become a first-teamer in 1972 and started 109 consecutive games until he was sidelined by a knee injury in 1979.
“I would not do anything differently. No question. You can step off the curb and get hit by a drunk driver,” he said in a 2017 interview with the Miami Herald.
“Hurt or not, we wanted to be on the field. That’s the way we played. I’m going up against Dick Butkus, Alan Page, Joe Greene. That’s a battle that appealed to me. There was nothing that could compare to that competition after I retired from football.”
–Field Level Media
