Reports: Cowboys bring back WR Austin, sign DL Covington

The Cowboys and Tavon Austin have agreed on a one-year deal to keep the speedy wide receiver in Dallas, according to reports.
Austin played in just seven games due to injury last season, catching eight passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns. He could be in line for more targets now that Cole Beasley left the Cowboys for Buffalo.
Austin also ran the ball six times for 55 yards.
Austin has 14 career touchdowns in six NFL seasons, the first five of which came with the Rams.
The Cowboys also signed free agent defensive lineman Christian Covington to a one-year deal to bolster a line that will be without Randy Gregory and David Irving next season. Covington posted 7.5 sacks in 50 games with the Houston Texans over the past four seasons.
–Field Level Media
The Arizona Cardinals continue to revamp their offensive line, reportedly coming to terms with free agent offensive lineman Max Garcia.
Garcia was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fourth round of the 2015 draft and played in 56 games for the team, starting 41. Garcia is primarily a left guard but has played some on the right side. Garcia is coming off an ACL tear suffered in mid-November.
The Cardinals, beset with injuries and poor play in the trenches last year, have already traded for Pittsburgh OT Marcus Gilbert and come to terms with former Seattle guard J.R. Sweezy.
–Field Level Media
The Arizona Cardinals continue to revamp their offensive line, coming to terms with free agent offensive lineman Max Garcia, according to multiple media reports.
Arizona is also expected to sign former Chicago Bears first-round wideout Kevin White, according to NFL Network.
Garcia was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fourth round of the 2015 draft and played in 57 games for the team, starting 41. Garcia is primarily a left guard but has played some on the right side. He is coming off an ACL tear suffered in mid-November.
The Cardinals, beset with injuries and poor play in the trenches last year, have already traded for former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert and come to terms with former Seattle Seahawks guard J.R. Sweezy.
White, 26, was drafted seventh overall in 2015 but has played in just 14 games (five starts) through four seasons due to a variety of injuries. After surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left leg wiped out his rookie season, he broke the fibula in the same leg in 2016 and then fractured his left shoulder blade in 2017, finishing all three years on injured reserve.
Last year, White had four catches for 92 yards in nine games (no starts), including a 54-yarder on a Hail Mary attempt that came up just short of the goal line. He was a healthy scratch in several games during the final few weeks of the season.
–Field Level Media
The Seattle Seahawks have re-signed linebacker K.J. Wright and added guard Mike Iupati, according to reports.
Wright’s deal is for two years and $15.5 million, according to NFL Network. The move keeps the Seahawks’ linebacking corps intact for the 2019 season.
Iupati’s deal is for one year.
Wright, 29, has spent all eight years with Seattle after the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2011 draft. He missed 11 games last season with a knee injury. Wright had four consecutive seasons with 100-plus tackles before that, and he has career totals of 11.5 sacks and 10 forced fumbles.
Iupati played the past four seasons in Arizona after spending the first five seasons of his career with the San Francisco 49ers. The 31-year-old guard is a four-time Pro Bowler and made All-Pro in 2012. He has started all 114 games in his career.
The Seahawks continued to work on the interior of their offensive line by re-signing right guard D.J. Fluker to a two-year deal, with Fluker acknowledging his return on Twitter. NFL.com reports the deal is worth up to $9 million.
Fluker, who turned 28 on Wednesday, started nine of 10 games for Seattle last season after arriving on a one-year deal. He allowed just a half-sack, although he was whistled for nine penalties.
–Field Level Media
The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed reserve defensive tackle Daniel McCullers to a two-year deal, according to multiple reports.
The deal is worth $2.75 million, NFL Network reported Thursday.
McCullers played in 15 games last season, starting one, and registered a sack and five tackles. He has played in 57 games — starting three — in his five years in Pittsburgh.
–Field Level Media
The Oakland Raiders released wide receiver Jordy Nelson on Thursday, according to multiple reports, less than three months after paying him a $3.6 million roster bonus for 2019.
The Raiders gave Nelson — who joined the team on a two-year, $14.2 million deal last spring — his bonus on Dec. 28, which was earlier than required, for cap purposes. Head coach Jon Gruden said at the time regarding Nelson, “Yeah, he’ll be back.”
Instead, Nelson has been released, after earning just under $11 million for one year. The team will save just over $3.5 million against the cap in 2019, with $1.8 million in dead money.
Oakland traded for star wideout Antonio Brown over the weekend, then signed former Los Angeles Chargers deep threat Tyrell Williams in free agency.
Nelson, who turns 34 in May, has now been released in consecutive offseasons, after the Green Bay Packers let him go last spring. He had 63 catches for 739 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games (14 starts) last season.
Nelson had 97 grabs for 1,257 yards and a league-high 14 scores in 2016 while coming off a torn ACL, but he posted just 53 catches for 482 yards in 2017, marking a career-low 9.1 yards per catch. In 10 career seasons, he has 613 catches for 8,587 yards and 72 touchdowns.
The Raiders also officially announced the re-signing of defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and the addition of former Los Angeles Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner. Both deals were reported earlier this week.
–Field Level Media
Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura earned the highest distribution from the NFL’s performance-based pay for the 2018 season, the league announced Thursday.
NFL players will receive $140.88 million from the performance-based pool, which is a benefit in the collective bargaining agreement that compensates players based upon playing time and salary levels.
The NFL Players Association also dedicated $48 million in benefits for a veteran performance-based compensation pool for players with one or more accrued seasons. A total of $188.88 million will be disbursed under the combined pools.
Skura, a second-year pro in 2018 after being an undrafted free agent, earned $533,558 in performance-based pay after playing in every offensive snap and 17 percent of Baltimore’s special teams plays. That bonus money nearly doubled his 2018 salary of $555,000.
The rest of the top five were: Los Angeles Rams guard Austin Blythe ($513,616), Rams linebacker Cory Littleton ($502,243), Miami Dolphins guard Jesse Davis ($495,824) and Tennessee Titans linebacker Jayon Brown ($489,664).
–Field Level Media
Offensive lineman Eric Kush has signed with the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Thursday.
Kush, 29, played in a career-high 15 games for the Chicago Bears last season, starting seven games, including the first three of the season at left guard. He figures to at least add a depth component to any of Cleveland’s three interior line positions.
Kush played 344 snaps in Chicago last season.
Kush has played in 33 games (12 starts) in five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs (2013-14), St. Louis Rams (2015) and Bears (2016, 2018). He missed the 2017 season due to a torn hamstring suffered during training camp.
–Field Level Media
Strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix signed a one-year deal worth a reported $3.5 million with the Chicago Bears.
NFL Network reported Clinton-Dix turned down more money to play in Chicago with fellow Alabama safety Eddie Jackson, who made the Pro Bowl last season at free safety.
Clinton-Dix was traded to the Washington Redskins in October and spent his previous four-plus NFL seasons with the Bears’ archrival, the Green Bay Packers. Bears safety Adrian Amos signed with the Packers on Wednesday and was introduced at Lambeau Field on Thursday.
Clinton-Dix didn’t miss a game while with the Packers, posting 390 tackles, 14 interceptions and 25 passes defensed.
The Redskins signed safety Landon Collins to a six-year, $84 million deal at the outset of free agency this week.
Clinton-Dix was a first-round pick of the Packers in 2014.
–Field Level Media
The Carolina Panthers released left tackle Matt Kalil on Thursday with a post-June 1 designation.
The Charlotte Observer first reported the move. Using the delayed designation saves the Panthers more than $7 million under the salary cap this year.
Taylor Moton is expected to start at left tackle in 2019.
Kalil had three years remaining on his contract.
Kalil missed the entire 2018 season with a right knee injury, landing on injured reserve before the season opener.
The 29-year-old was a first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings (2012) before joining the Panthers, with since-retired brother Ryan Kalil at center, in 2017.
–Field Level Media
Fleetwood, Bradley grab early lead at Players Championship
Keegan Bradley and England’s Tommy Fleetwood shot 7-under-par 65s on Thursday to share the lead after the first round of The Players Championship in Ponte Verde Beach, Fla.
While the scores were uncommonly low at TPC Sawgrass as the winds stayed fairly calm, Fleetwood turned in one of only six bogey-free rounds on the day. The majority of the low scores came during the morning wave.
“Very happy, I’ll take that and move on and go have my lunch,” Fleetwood said after the round. “I played really, really well. It was nice to just hit a lot of good golf shots. I was really good off the tee, and I put myself in good positions all throughout the day.”
Brian Harman and South Korea’s Byeong Hun An are tied for second at 6 under with Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy another shot back at 5 under along with Vaughn Taylor and Ryan Moore.
There are 10 players within three shots of the lead, with Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini part of a group at 4 under that also includes Brendan Steele, J.T. Poston, Kyle Stanley and Kevin Kisner.
Fleetwood and Bradley both began their rounds on the back nine.
While Fleetwood did most of his damage with a 6-under 30 over his final nine holes on the front nine, Bradley shot out of the gates with birdies on two of his first three holes. He traded a bogey and a birdie before knocking his second shot on the par-5 16th hole to within 10 feet and converting the eagle putt.
Bradley birdied the 18th hole and then added two more birdies over his final nine holes. Perhaps the biggest shot of the day was his third on the par-5 second after shanking his approach into the trees. Bradley overcame a gnarly lie to punch his ball onto the green and went on to save par.
“It’s one of those rounds that just felt easy,” Bradley told the Golf Channel. “I rarely ever have rounds like that. It was just a fun day that everything went right.”
Fleetwood reeled off three consecutive birdies to close out his opening round, and said the putts simply started to fall in on his back nine.
“If you would have asked me this morning a 65, I would have quite happily sat in the locker room and not moved,” said Fleetwood.
Tiger Woods is five shots off the lead after battling his way to a 2-under 70. Woods struggled with misses both left and right off the tee throughout the round, but also rolled in six birdies against four bogeys.
Woods birdied the 16th and 17th holes to put himself in position for just his second opening round in the 60s at TPC Sawgrass, but pulled his 4-foot par put on the 18th hole left of the cup.
Woods played in the afternoon round, when players had to deal with bumpier greens and stronger winds.
“It was tricky out there today,” he told the Golf Channel. “I was hoping that we would get the brunt of the wind early and then it would die down. It died down a little bit, it wasn’t so bad, but the greens got a little bit on the bumpier side towards the end. Became a little more challenging to make the putts.”
Other notable names include top-ranked Dustin Johnson (3 under), No. 2 in the world Justin Rose (2 over), Nos. 3 and 4 Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas (1 under) and Phil Mickelson (2 over.)
Woods said he came out of the round feeling good after skipping last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational due to a neck injury.
“Neck’s fine … yeah, neck’s good,” he said. “Just wish that putt would have gone in on the last hole.”
Notes: Moore hit only the ninth hole-in-one on the famed par-3 17th hole in the history of The Players. It came just minutes after Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo hit the flagstick with his tee shot and nearly rolled back into the water before going on to make par. Moore’s ace came from 121 yards. None of the previous players to hit a hole-in-one on the 17th hole have gone on to win The Players. … Harris English made just the second albatross in the history of the event on the par-5 11th when he holed out from 236 yards. … Wyndham Clark was the last player in the field after Pat Perez withdrew due to an Achilles injury.
–Field Level Media
The New York Giants found some wide receiver help Thursday when they agreed to a four-year, $37.5 million deal with Golden Tate, $23 million of which is fully guaranteed, according to multiple reports.
Tate acknowledged the signing on Twitter, tweeting an image of the “I love New York” logo and making it his new profile picture.
Tate will pick up at least some of the slack after wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was traded to the Cleveland Browns this week. A nine-year veteran, Tate, 30, caught 74 passes for 795 yards and four touchdowns for the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles last season.
Tate was traded from Detroit to Philadelphia before the trade deadline in October for a third-round pick in the upcoming draft.
The former second-round pick in 2010 by the Seattle Seahawks has caught 611 passes for 7,214 yards and 38 touchdowns for the Seahawks, Lions and Eagles. He was selected to the Pro Bowl after the 2014 season, his first with the Lions, when he caught a career-best 99 passes for 1,331 yards and four TDs.
Tate told reporters after the season that if he didn’t stay with Philadelphia, he hoped to latch on with a contender.
“My years are limited,” Tate said at the time. “I don’t have time to go someone who’s trying to rebuild. I need to go somewhere where they believe they can win now.”
Meanwhile, the Giants also added outside linebacker Markus Golden on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.
Golden’s agent, Joseph Clayborne, told ESPN’s Josina Anderson his client wanted a one-year deal in a good situation to prove his value.
“We are going to reunite with his former D Coordinator and get back to where we should be as one of the top pass rushers in the league,” Clayborne told Anderson.
Golden, who turned 28 on Wednesday, played three seasons under Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher, who held the same position with the Arizona Cardinals from 2015-17.
A second-round pick in 2015, Golden had just 2.5 sacks and six quarterback hits last season in 11 games while returning from a torn ACL, but he racked up 12.5 sacks and 22 QB hits in 16 games in 2016.
The Giants are also expected to re-sign defensive backs Tony Lippett and Antonio Hamilton, according to multiple reports on Thursday.
Both players were primarily special team performers in 2018.
-Field Level Media
The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to sign former Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman to a two-year, $10 million deal, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
Coleman, who turns 26 next month, was widely considered the second-best running back on the free agent market after Le’Veon Bell, who is reportedly joining the New York Jets for more than $13 million annually.
Coleman had 167 carries for 800 yards and four rushing touchdowns while starting 14 of 16 games last season, with nominal starter Devonta Freeman injured. He averaged a career-high 4.8 yards per carry, while adding 32 catches for 276 yards and five scores.
A third-round pick in 2015, Coleman played for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during his first two seasons in Atlanta, where Shanahan was the offensive coordinator. During the Falcons’ record-setting campaign in 2016, Coleman had 118 carries for 520 yards and eight touchdowns along with 31 catches for a career-high 421 receiving yards and three scores.
San Francisco signed Jerick McKinnon to a hefty contract — four years, $30 million — last March, but he missed all of 2018 with a torn ACL. While McKinnon has already been paid $12 million, he has no guarantees remaining on his contract, though it’s unclear if the 49ers intend to move on.
–Field Level Media
The Oakland Raiders officially announced their acquisition of wide receiver Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday, shortly after the new league year opened at 4 p.m. ET.
“In my opinion, we acquired the best wide receiver in football,” head coach Jon Gruden said at Brown’s welcome press conference. “Now, let’s get to work.”
“I am so excited to sit down next to Antonio Brown,” first-year general manager Mike Mayock added. “…He’s as good a practice football player and works as hard as any football player I’ve ever seen in my life.”
Brown, who was a few minutes late, showed up looking much different than the public has seen him much of the offseason, with his hair cut short and his blonde mustache gone. He voiced lofty goals for his future, saying he hopes to catch Jerry Rice in terms of longevity.
“It’s an honor to be here,” Brown said. “…I’m here to prove what I am and what I stand for, not just my words but my actions.”
Brown, 30, was acquired for third-round (66th overall) and fifth-round (141st overall) draft picks, and he received a new three-year, $50.125 million contract with $30.125 million guaranteed as part of the agreement. The Steelers were believed to be close to a deal with the Buffalo Bills late Thursday, but Buffalo backed out after learning that Brown desired a contract adjustment. The deal with the Raiders was reportedly reached in the early hours of Sunday.
“We weren’t even in on the process until Friday,” Mayock said of how the Raiders jumped into trade discussions late. “…When that deal fell through with Buffalo, we got involved.”
Asked if he has any regrets about his acrimonious departure from Pittsburgh — where he spent the first nine years of his career, earning seven Pro Bowl appearances and four first-team All-Pro nods — Brown said he appreciated his time with the Steelers.
“Pittsburgh will always be my family,” he said. “Those guys gave me a chance when I was a 21-year-old kid. Obviously people listen to the things that are being said and written, but at the end of the day, it’s all about how you make people feel.
“I think I make people feel really great and really inspired, the way they watched me go to work, the way they watched me play. I know Steeler nation is having a bad day today, but it’s always love.”
As for the Steelers themselves, general manager Kevin Colbert acknowledged that while Brown remains great, his departure was what the team needed.
“We believe the compensation, which will now give us four picks in the first 83 selections and 10 overall in the upcoming NFL draft, can benefit our efforts to improve our team in 2019 and beyond,” Colbert said in a statement. “Antonio remains one of the best players in the National Football League, but as we believe, this move was in the best interest of the Pittsburgh Steelers. We wish Antonio all the best the rest of his career.”
–Field Level Media
Former Browns and Bills starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor has agreed to a two-year deal to become a backup for the Chargers, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
Taylor would serve as the No. 2 quarterback in Los Angeles behind Philip Rivers. Rivers is 37 but hasn’t missed a game since he became the primary starter for the franchise in 2006.
Taylor, acquired via trade by Cleveland from Buffalo last March, was unseated by Baker Mayfield as the starter on Sept. 20 when he left the team’s Thursday night primetime game against the New York Jets with a head injury.
With the Browns, Taylor completed 42 of his 85 attempts (49.4 percent) for 473 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in three starts (four games).
In seven previous seasons in the NFL with the Bills and Baltimore Ravens, Taylor completed 793 of his 1,271 attempts (62.4 percent) for 9,056 yards and 51 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Linebacker Zach Brown will be released by the Washington Redskins, who also plan to part with defensive tackle Stacy McGee, according to published reports.
Brown was on the trading block, according to NFL Network, but the Redskins did not find a partner.
The Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets are reportedly in the market for inside linebacker help. However, the Jets agreed to a deal with Ravens Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley on Monday.
The 29-year-old Brown has played for the Titans, Bills and Redskins, posting five seasons with 90-plus tackles.
Releasing Brown saves the Redskins $5.75 million against the 2019 salary cap, and the franchise recovers $2.27 million by cutting McGee.
McGee turned 29 in January and the 330-pound nose tackle was caught up in a numbers game on the Washington defensive line. He has played in 75 career games but only eight last season.
He played in all 16 games and logged 432 snaps in 2017 but required offseason groin surgery and started 2018 on the physically unable to perform list.
–Field Level Media
Linebacker Zach Brown and defensive tackle Stacy McGee were released by the Washington Redskins on Wednesday.
Brown was on the trading block, according to NFL Network, but the Redskins did not find a partner.
The Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets are reportedly in the market for inside linebacker help. However, the Jets agreed to a deal with Ravens Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley on Monday.
The 29-year-old Brown has played for the Titans, Bills and Redskins, posting five seasons with 90-plus tackles.
Releasing Brown saves the Redskins $5.75 million against the 2019 salary cap, and the franchise recovers $2.27 million by cutting McGee.
McGee turned 29 in January and the 330-pound nose tackle was caught up in a numbers game on the Washington defensive line. He has played in 75 career games but only eight last season.
He played in all 16 games and logged 432 snaps in 2017 but required offseason groin surgery and started 2018 on the physically unable to perform list.
–Field Level Media
The New York Giants will be one of several teams represented as Kyler Murray performs quarterback drills and other testing at his much-anticipated pro day workout in Norman, Okla., on Wednesday.
Afterward, coach Pat Shurmur and senior vice president Chris Mara intend to meet with the Heisman Trophy winner, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.
The Giants hold two first-round picks (Nos. 6, 17) and could try to move up in a bid to find Eli Manning’s successor.
Manning, 38, is in the final year of the four-year, $84 million extension he signed in 2015.
Also attending Wednesday will be representatives from the Arizona Cardinals.
Arizona owns the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft and speculation simmered during the NFL Scouting Combine that the Cardinals are primed to draft Murray and deal their 2018 first-round pick, Josh Rosen, for additional draft picks or a veteran.
Murray did not throw or take part in measurement tests at the combine, including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump, but his height became headline news. Murray was rumored to be shorter than 5-foot-10. He measured 5-10 and 1/8.
While he erased worries about height and weight — Murray was 207 in Indianapolis — evaluators want to gauge his ability to pass while dropping back from center and how he throws NFL-type routes.
Murray said he would covet the opportunity to follow Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield as the first players from the same program to win the Heisman, then go first overall in the draft.
“To be the No. 1 pick, that’s a kid’s dream come true,” Murray said. “If my name was called No. 1, I’d be ready to go for sure.”
Beyond the Cardinals and Giants, the Oakland Raiders (fourth overall), Cincinnati Bengals (11th) and Miami Dolphins (13th) could covet Murray. The Denver Broncos are a longer shot to look at Murray with the 10th pick after trading for Joe Flacco.
With the Sooners, Murray went 12-2 as a starter and led the team into the College Football Playoff. He’s a prize in the NFL draft only after spurning the Oakland Athletics, who drafted Murray in the first round of the 2018 MLB draft.
–Field Level Media
