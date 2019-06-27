Reports: Chiefs WR Hill spends 8 hours with NFL investigators

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill spent eight hours answering questions from investigators on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Per Schefter’s report Hill took part in what was reportedly “a thorough interview,” but NFL Network reports he’s expected to attend training camp beginning on July 26.

The Kansas City Star reported Hill was interviewed from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central time. NFL Senior VP of Special Counsel for Investigations Lisa Friel and Jennifer Gaffney, who works with Friel, were present, along with Hill’s legal representation.

Hill is under investigation by the Kansas Department of Children and Families for possible child abuse, battery or neglect, involving Hill’s 3-year-old son.

Hill’s son broke his arm in March, and officers in Overland Park, Kan., were called to Hill’s home twice that month, per public records.

Hill could be subject to discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, even though there currently is no criminal investigation surrounding the case at this time.

The Johnson County district attorney announced on April 24 that he felt a crime had taken place, but insufficient evidence existed to prove who committed the crime.

KCTV broadcast an audio recording the next day on which a voice, allegedly Hill’s, was heard discussing striking his son with fiancee, Crystal Espinal.

Espinal asks Hill, “Why did he say Daddy did it? Why did he say Daddy did it?’ A 3-year-old is not going to lie about what happened to his arm,” Espinal said on the recording. “He is terrified of you.”

Hill responded, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b—-.”

The Chiefs immediately announced Hill would be barred from team activities. The district attorney did not formally re-open the case, but did tell the Kansas City Star any new information would be evaluated.

–Field Level Media