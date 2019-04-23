Reports: Chiefs acquire Seahawks’ Clark, agree on $105M deal
Reports: Chiefs acquire Seahawks’ Clark, agree on $105M deal
The Seattle Seahawks agreed to trade franchise-tagged defensive end Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2019 first-round pick, a 2020 second-round pick and a swap of 2019 third-round picks, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.
Clark, who must pass a physical for the trade to become official, has also agreed in principle with the Chiefs on a five-year, $105.5 million contract with $63.5 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.
The Seahawks tagged Clark earlier this offseason, and both sides expressed a desire to keep him in Seattle long-term, but multiple outlets reported over the weekend that he could be dealt before the draft was set to begin Thursday.
The Seahawks now have two first-round picks — their own at No. 21 and the Chiefs’ at No. 29.
Clark, who turns 26 in June, was set to make $17.1 million on the franchise tag in 2019. He posted career highs of 13 sacks and 27 quarterback hits last season while starting all 16 games for the first time in his career.
The Chiefs traded their own franchise-tagged edge rusher, Dee Ford, to the San Francisco 49ers earlier this offseason, receiving a second-round pick in return. Ford, deemed an imperfect fit as Kansas City switches from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3 under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, signed a five-year, $85.5 million extension with the 49ers after the trade.
Kansas City also released long-time edge rusher Justin Houston this offseason, before signing former New Orleans Saints defensive end Alex Okafor in free agency and trading for Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.
Clark has 35 sacks and 72 QB hits through 62 games (33 starts) over four seasons since being drafted in the second round by Seattle in 2015.
Once considered a top prospect, he slipped to the second round after being dismissed by the Michigan football team following his 2014 arrest on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and assault. Clark later pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of disturbing the peace.
The Chiefs have dealt with multiple players with incidents of domestic violence recently.
They drafted receiver Tyreek Hill in the fifth round in 2016, a year and a half after he was dismissed from Oklahoma State following his pleading guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation of his then-pregnant girlfriend. Overland Park (Kan.) Police are currently investigating two March incidents, one for child abuse and neglect and one for battery, involving a juvenile at Hill’s home.
In November, the Chiefs released Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt after video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel during a January 2018 incident.
–Field Level Media
Ravens pick up LT Stanley’s 2020 option
The Baltimore Ravens exercised left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s fifth-year option on Tuesday, putting him under contract through 2020.
The option, which is guaranteed for injury only, will be worth around $13 million in 2020. Stanley’s rookie contract was worth $13.1 million over the first four seasons, including a $3.2 million salary for 2019.
Stanley, 25, was drafted sixth overall in 2016 by Baltimore and has started 42 games through three seasons. He has committed 18 penalties and allowed 6.5 sacks, per STATS LLC, in his career, including six penalties and four sacks in 2018.
General manager Eric DeCosta told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine last month that Stanley’s option was likely to be picked up.
“I think he’s playing extremely well, and I loved the way he finished the season,” DeCosta said. “We’re excited about him moving forward. He’s a great young man, he’s motivated, he’s a good player at a really, really important position.”
–Field Level Media
Eagles DE Long undecided about playing in 2019
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long told USA Today he is uncertain about whether he’ll return for a 12th NFL season in 2019.
“I’m pretty undecided, but from the looks of things they’re going to make it hard for me in my favorite city,” Long said Monday night, in a story published Tuesday. “We’ll see.”
After seeing media speculation that the Eagles have asked him to take a pay cut, Long responded on Twitter, indicating his decision is related to how much playing time the Eagles can offer him.
“My football decision has nothing to do with money,” Long wrote. “Nothing I’ve indicated would lead someone to believe that. Plenty of quotes out there on role being a driver for me … but here I am being redundant.”
Long, 34, played 612 defensive snaps (59 percent) last season, but Philadelphia brought back former defensive end Vinny Curry in free agency and will get 2017 first-round pick Derek Barnett back from injury, after he was limited to six games last season. The Eagles also have 2018 fourth-round pick Josh Sweat, who could be in for a larger role.
Long finished 2018 with 6.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits, his highest marks in a season since 2013 (8.5) and 2011 (21), respectively. He also was named the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year.
“In March, I really wanted to play,” Long told USA Today. “Now, I don’t know.”
“I definitely am not feeling like going to OTAs,” he added. “We’ll see what happens. If there’s any place that will make you try to do it again, it’s Philly. But it’s tough.”
Long is due $5.5 million in 2019, including a $2 million roster bonus due in May. The Eagles could save $5.3 million against the cap with his release or retirement.
Drafted second overall by the then-St. Louis Rams in 2008, Long spent his first eight years with the Rams before joining the New England Patriots in 2016 and the Eagles in 2017. He won back-to-back Super Bowls in those years, the second coming against the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
He has 70 sacks and 150 QB hits in 162 career games (103 starts), playing all 16 games in nine of his 11 seasons.
–Field Level Media
Gould won’t sign with 49ers, wants trade
Veteran kicker Robbie Gould informed the San Francisco 49ers he won’t negotiate a long-term contract with the team and wants to be traded, he told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday.
Gould’s agent, Brian Mackler, said that if Gould decides to play with the 49ers this fall, he will hold out throughout training camp and report just before the season opens on Sept. 8.
San Francisco put the franchise tag on Gould in February.
Gould, 36, said he is dissatisfied after 14 months of contract negotiations with the team and pulled all proposals he made from the table. He also wants to be closer to Chicago, where he played the first 11 years of his career and where he makes his permanent home with his wife and three young sons, Schefter reported.
Gould also said he was disillusioned when the 49ers pursued free agent kicker Stephen Gostkowski before he re-signed with New England earlier this month.
“The bottom line is, I’m unsure if I want to play there anymore,” Gould told ESPN. “At this point, I have to do what’s best for me and my family back home.”
The Bears released Gould following the 2015 season, and he spent 2016 with the New York Giants. In the past two seasons with San Francisco, he has converted 72 of 75 field-goal attempts and 55 of 59 extra-point attempts.
49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters Monday he intended to have Gould on the roster in 2019 and beyond.
“Robbie’s going to be a part of us this coming year, I know that,” Lynch said. “We would like it to be longer than that. We’ve made an attempt to make that happen. We haven’t come to an agreement as of yet and we’ll see where that goes, but Robbie will be a part of us this coming year. We’re excited for that because he’s very good at what he does and he’s also a big part of this team.”
–Field Level Media
Judge: Public can’t see Kraft videos yet
Two videos that allegedly
Two videos that allegedly show New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft participating in illegal acts at Florida massage parlor will not be released to the public yet.
Palm Beach County Judge Leonard Hanser agreed with a request made by Kraft’s defense team to keep the videos sealed, at least for now. In his decision Tuesday, he wrote “making these images public, at this time, seriously jeopardizes Defendant’s fundamental right to a fair and impartial jury.”
He continued:
“Furthermore, the Court is seriously concerned about allowing the media to disclose to the public a piece of evidence that would be (or could be) central to the case against defendant,” Hanser wrote. “In effect, the potential jury pool would be given the opportunity to preview trial evidence, including identifying (Kraft) as the person depicted in the video tapes.”
Florida’s open-records law typically allows the release of evidence, and prosecutors last week said they intended to make recordings of Kraft public.
Hanser, however, said he won’t allow the video to be released until the jury is sworn in or the case is otherwise resolved.
Several media companies had asked the judge to release the footage, citing Florida law.
Kraft’s lawyers also are seeking to have the videos thrown out, contending his rights were violated when authorities recorded what happened inside the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla.
Kraft was one of 24 men charged with soliciting prostitution at the spa. Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two counts of soliciting, which allegedly occurred in January.
–Field Level Media
Rams exercise QB Goff’s fifth-year option
The Los Angeles Rams exercised quarterback Jared Goff’s fifth-year option on Tuesday, putting him under contract through 2020.
The option, which is guaranteed only for injury, will pay Goff an estimated $22.8 million. He is set to make $4.3 million in base salary in 2019, part of a rookie contract worth $27.9 million over the first four seasons.
Goff, 24, has been named to two Pro Bowls in two seasons since the arrival of head coach Sean McVay, throwing for 8,492 yards, 60 touchdowns and 19 interceptions over that span. He helped the Rams reach Super Bowl LIII in February, but struggled as Los Angeles fell 13-3 to the New England Patriots.
Now through three NFL seasons, Goff is eligible for an extension, and the Rams have previously been aggressive about locking up their draft picks well before they approach free agency.
Goff told reporters over the weekend that a new contract is “not on my mind at all.”
“I know the deal and understand that I hired an agent for that reason, and things always work out,” Goff said. “You continue to play well, it will work itself out.”
The Rams traded up 14 spots to take Goff first overall in 2016. He is 24-7 as a starter over the last two years after going 0-7 with 1,089 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions as a rookie.
–Field Level Media
WR Beckham praises Browns, disses Giants in Twitter rant
Odell
Odell Beckham Jr. is happy as a member of the Cleveland Browns and glad to have left behind the New York Giants.
That’s what he said in a Twitter storm Monday night, seemingly set off by a user who called him a “cancer” with the Giants.
“Ask any one of my teammates of who I was as a teammates and a man and a person…. yes I’m cancer to a place that’s ok wit losing because I want to win that BADDD. Ur absolutely correct !” Beckham wrote.
The Giants traded the 26-year-old Pro Bowl receiver in March, one season into a five-year, $95 million contract extension he signed last August. In return, the Giants received first- and third-round draft picks and safety Jabrill Peppers.
New York general manager Dave Gettleman recently was quoted on NJ.com as saying the Giants had a culture problem that now has turned around. Beckham apparently took that as a direct swipe and referenced comments Gettleman had made when rumors of a trade started to circulate.
“We didn’t sign him to trade him…” you don’t get married to get a divorce …” Beckham wrote, mimicking what Gettleman said. “I tried my best , the situation I had been in since I got there never changed … we were still losing. PERIOD… money doesn’t bring happiness brotha… remember that”
Cleveland, apparently, has brought happiness. Beckham said he’s ready to give his all to the Browns, who have their own culture of losing. They haven’t had a winning season since 2007, and their last playoff appearance came after the 2002 season.
“Cleveland is my home now,” he wrote. “Trust me I’m comin wit a bag fulll of energy, I want to win. Period. Im right where God wanted me to be. Let’s have some fun!”
He continued in a subsequent tweet:
“I’ve never been in a place so happy in my life, my soul, my spirit, is at an all time high!! Say what u want, there is NOOOO bringin me down .. PERIOD”
–Field Level Media
Reports: Chargers pick up DE Bosa’s option
The Los Angeles Chargers picked up the fifth-year option on defensive end Joey Bosa, according to multiple reports Tuesday.
Bosa, 23, was the Chargers’ first-round pick — No. 3 overall — in the 2016 NFL Draft.
He’s entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, which will pay him a base salary of $720,000 plus a roster bonus of $3.26 million. The 2020 option will pay him $14.36 million.
Injuries limited Bosa to seven games in 2018. In his first three seasons in the NFL, he played in 35 games (33 starts), and he posted 134 tackles (35 for loss), 28.5 sacks and 51 quarterback hits.
His brother, Nick, is expected to be one of the first five players chosen Thursday night in the NFL draft.
–Field Level Media
RB Stewart retires with Panthers after 11 seasons
Longtime Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart
Longtime Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of his old team on Tuesday, ending an 11-year NFL career.
“Thank you @panthers for 10 amazing seasons and bringing me to this place that I now call home,” Stewart said, according to the team’s Twitter account. “Keep Pounding!!!”
Stewart, 32, was released by the New York Giants in February after playing in just three games last season before a season-ending foot injury, finishing with six carries for 17 yards.
Drafted 13th overall by Carolina in 2008, Stewart spent his first 10 NFL seasons with the Panthers, carrying 1,699 times for 7,318 yards and 51 touchdowns. The first two figures are franchise records, while he trails only Cam Newton (58) in rushing touchdowns.
Stewart earned his only Pro Bowl appearance in 2015, when he totaled 989 rushing yards and six scores as Carolina went 15-1 and reached Super Bowl 50, where he scored the Panthers’ only touchdown in a loss to the Denver Broncos. He topped 1,000 yards in 2009, hitting 1,133 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns with a career-high 5.1 yards per carry.
–Field Level Media
Report: Ex-Michigan DE Gary has shoulder issue
Former Michigan defensive end
Former Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary had his shoulder flagged during pre-draft physicals because of a labral tear, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
According to the report, it is believed Gary can play the 2019 season and have the tear repaired afterward, but it likely will need to be managed or harnessed during the year.
Gary has been labeled as one of the draft’s more polarizing players, an extremely gifted athlete — he ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 277 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine — whose production underwhelmed in college.
After totaling 5.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in 13 games in 2017, Gary was limited to 3.5 and 6.5, respectively, in nine games as a junior before declaring for the draft.
Once considered a possible top-five selection, most projections have Gary in the latter part of the top 10 or top 15. He is the sixth overall player in FLM”s prospect rankings and the second-ranked defensive end behind Ohio State product Nick Bosa.
–Field Level Media
Broncos LB Miller won’t be charged for catching shark
Denver Broncos All-Pro linebacker Von Miller will not be prosecuted for catching a hammerhead shark in Florida last April, USA Today reported on Tuesday.
The owner and operator of the boat Miller was on, however, will be charged with failing to properly release a shark and for shark fishing without a permit.
Miller, 30, is an avid outdoorsman.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission launched an investigation last year after posts on social media showed Miller posing with a 9 1/2-foot hammerhead shark during the fishing trip.
Photos and videos of Miller with the shark, its head bloodied and lying on the floor of the boat, caught the attention of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which said at the time it sought to “ensure that Miller is held accountable if killing this animal was, as we suspect, illegal.”
Miller was part of a guided excursion that was not fishing for sharks during the trip off the coast of Miami. The surprise catch was said to be released after the photo was taken.
Miller defended his actions.
“I went fishing. Everybody knows that I hunt and fish. It’s what I do. But I also believe in conservation. I’m not just out there going crazy,” he said last season at the Broncos’ offseason program. “We followed the rules. I did everything I was supposed to do.”
–Field Level Media
VP Williams: Redskins looking hard at quarterbacks
VP Williams: Redskins looking hard at quarterbacks
Washington Redskins senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams made it clear on Monday that the team is still seeking an upgrade at quarterback after trading for Case Keenum last month.
The Redskins, who hold the 15th pick in Thursday’s first round, have been connected to some of the draft’s top quarterback prospects and also to Josh Rosen, whom the Arizona Cardinals could trade if they draft Kyler Murray first overall.
“Case has done a good job over the last couple of years where he’s been, and you know, we needed a quarterback and was able to trade for Case,” Williams told reporters. “But that does not put us out of the realm of picking a quarterback if there’s one there that we like at 15. We don’t know who’s going to be there at 15. We’ve got some guys we do like, and if those guys are there, that’s the discussion that has to be had.
“I’m sure that would come up as a possibility that would happen, with a lot of other players in this draft that could help us. We’ll look at it from that standpoint too. It all depends on the board. Who’s highest on the board at that particular time? If that quarterback is the highest, then we’ve got to pick him. Nine out of 10, it’s going to be the quarterback [if he’s the highest-rated]. But if it’s not, that’s a discussion.”
Washington visited with three of the four consensus top quarterbacks — Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock and Daniel Jones — while Murray canceled his visit to D.C. The Redskins have also met with Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham and Northwestern’s Clayton Thorson.
Washington acquired Keenum from the Broncos in March for a swap of sixth- and seventh-round picks, with the Broncos contributing a portion of Keenum’s salary. He is due just $3.5 million this season.
The Redskins also have Colt McCoy. Incumbent starter Alex Smith’s future is in doubt after he sustained a compound fracture in his leg last year and had multiple surgeries to deal with complications.
–Field Level Media
Falcons DT Jarrett signs franchise tender
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett signed his franchise tender on Monday, locking in a one-year, $15,209,000 salary for 2019.
The team has been vocal about its intentions to sign Jarrett to a long-term deal, which the sides have until July 15 to negotiate. If no extension is agreed upon, he will play out 2019 on the tag.
“Jarrett is obviously our priority,” general manager Thomas Dimitroff told the reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine last month. “Hopefully that is done sooner rather than later.”
Jarrett, a fifth-round pick in 2015 who turns 26 next week, was ranked the No. 5 defensive tackle by Pro Football Focus in its 2018 postseason grades. He completed his budget-friendly, four-year rookie deal valued at $2,527,853.
He had 52 tackles and six sacks last season.
The Falcons also announced the signing of free agent safety J.J. Wilcox, who spent 2018 with the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts.
Wilcox, 28, played in seven games between the two teams last season, logging a total of 63 defensive snaps and making seven tackles.
The six-year veteran has 233 tackles, 16 pass break-ups and six interceptions in 77 games (39 starts).
–Field Level Media
Wilson gifts O-line teammates $12K in Amazon stock
A week after Russell Wilson agreed to his four-year, $140 million deal with the Seahawks, he reportedly decided to share the wealth with the Seattle offensive linemen, gifting them each $12,000 in Amazon stock.
Each of Wilson’s 13 lineman reportedly received a letter with the gift, expressing his gratitude and hopes that the gift would help them “prepare for life after football.”
“You sacrifice your physical and mental well-being to protect me, which in turn allows me to provide and care for my family. This does not go unnoticed and it is never forgotten,” he wrote in a letter first published Monday by TMZ.
“When I sat down to think of ways to honor your dedication, a dozen different ideas came to mind,” the letter continued. “Some were flashy, some were cool. But I wanted to give you something that had a lasting impact. Something that would affect the lives of you, your family, and your children. …
“You have invested in my life … this is my investment into yours.”
The grand total came to $156,000, which TMZ reports Wilson paid with a credit card.
Last week, 30-year-old Wilson signed an extension with the Seahawks that made him the highest-paid player in the league.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys C Frederick feels ‘really good’ in recovery
Dallas Cowboys center Travis
Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick is happy with his progress so far in his recovery from Guillain-Barre syndrome as he attempts to return this season after missing all of 2018.
Frederick has been participating in the team’s offseason workouts this month, his first activity with the team since being diagnosed with the rare auto-immune disorder during training camp last year.
“We eased kind of back into that to make sure that everything’s healthy and stable before we start going heavy, but as far as on-the-field stuff, I’m doing almost everything,” Frederick said Saturday at a radio station’s event, multiple media outlets reported Monday.
He added, “For the most part, I feel really good. We won’t know until I get out there and put the pads on and take my first rep whether or not it’s going to go well.”
Frederick added it’s been difficult to gauge his progress because he hasn’t been bench-pressing or squatting in the weight room, as he also is recovering from hernia surgery.
He told reporters he had never heard of the illness — in which the body’s immune system attacks nerves — before he was diagnosed. He said it also took doctors awhile to figure out the cause of his symptoms, which included stingers and numbness in his toes or hands.
“There were a lot of things thrown out over the course of time,” Frederick said. “It behaves a lot like M.S. It behaves a lot like polio, West Nile. A lot of things as you do more tests you rule those out. There is not a test that says this is what it is. It’s a combination of the symptoms and ruling out all of those things.”
Frederick also said the thought crossed his mind that he might never play again.
“But once the improvement started, and it happened at such an impressive rate,” he added, “it makes you think, ‘OK, maybe there is a chance here.’ And if it continues at this rate, I don’t see any reason why I can’t be back to 100 percent.”
Frederick, 28, has been with the Cowboys since they drafted him in the first round out of Wisconsin in 2013. He started all 80 regular-season games and three playoff games in his first five seasons, earning four Pro Bowl selections and a first-team All-Pro nod in 2016.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Cardinals reportedly fielding offers for top pick
The Arizona Cardinals still haven’t tipped their hand as to how they’ll use the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft on Thursday, and teams continue to inquire about a trade, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
He also said general manager Steve Keim, coach Kliff Kingsbury and owner Michael Bidwill have a final meeting scheduled to make a decision.
The assumption is Cardinals will draft Kyler Murray, who won the Heisman Trophy and led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff in 2018. Reports over the weekend surfaced that the Cardinals plan to keep Josh Rosen at quarterback and draft a difference-maker on defense.
CBS Sports columnist Pete Prisco reported that Bidwill wanted the team to take Murray, but that has changed. “Now all of a sudden they’re pulling back and, from what I have been told, they’re going to go in a different direction,” Prisco said. “They’re not going to draft Kyler Murray.”
–Washington Redskins senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams made it clear that the team is still seeking an upgrade at quarterback after trading for Case Keenum last month.
The Redskins, who hold the 15th pick in Thursday’s first round, have been connected to some of the draft’s top quarterback prospects and also to Rosen, whom the Cardinals could trade if they draft Murray.
“Case has done a good job over the last couple of years where he’s been, and you know, we needed a quarterback and was able to trade for Case,” Williams told reporters. “But that does not put us out of the realm of picking a quarterback if there’s one there that we like at 15. We don’t know who’s going to be there at 15. We’ve got some guys we do like, and if those guys are there, that’s the discussion that has to be had.”
–Peyton Manning will not join ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast team this season, Sporting News reported.
The future Hall of Fame quarterback met with network executives last month in Denver about replacing Jason Witten, who has returned to the Dallas Cowboys after one season in the booth.
But Manning is reluctant to comment on games while his younger brother, Eli, is still playing, according to NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk. Eli’s New York Giants have two Monday night games scheduled in 2019.
–Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb clarified his recent comments about current Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.
“For those of you who misread, didn’t understand, were confused or just didn’t like my comments let me clarify it for you,” McNabb wrote on Twitter. “Let me start by saying there’s no beef, riff or ill-will toward (Wentz) or the @Eagles. My comments were strictly based off of experience and understanding of how the business of football works.”
McNabb said on Saturday the team should consider drafting another quarterback if Wentz doesn’t take the Eagles beyond the second round of the playoffs within “two years or so.”
–A week after Russell Wilson agreed to his four-year, $140 million deal with the Seahawks, he reportedly decided to share the wealth with the Seattle offensive linemen, gifting them each $12,000 in Amazon stock.
Each of Wilson’s 13 linemen reportedly received a letter with the gift, expressing his gratitude and hopes that the gift would help them “prepare for life after football.”
“You sacrifice your physical and mental well-being to protect me, which in turn allows me to provide and care for my family. This does not go unnoticed and it is never forgotten,” he wrote in a letter first published by TMZ.
–Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett signed his franchise tender on Monday, locking in a one-year, $15,209,000 salary for 2019.
The team has been vocal about its intentions to sign Jarrett to a long-term deal, which the sides have until July 15 to negotiate. If no extension is agreed upon, he will play out 2019 on the tag.
The Falcons also announced the signing of free agent safety J.J. Wilcox, who spent 2018 with the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts.
–The Green Bay Packers intend to exercise their fifth-year option, expected to be worth about $8 million, on defensive tackle Kenny Clark for the 2020 season.
General manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed that plan to reporters, although the team has until a May 3 deadline to make the move official.
–Buffalo signed free agent running back T.J. Yeldon to a two-year contract. Terms were not disclosed.
Yeldon, 25, had 414 rushing yards and one touchdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.
–The Denver Broncos signed defensive linemen Billy Winn and Mike Purcell, along with offensive lineman Jake Rodgers.
Winn was out of the league last year after missing all of 2017 with a knee injury. He had 19 tackles for Denver in 2016.
–Field Level Media
Ex-caddie: Tiger’s comeback ‘an incredible story’
Steve Williams, who caddied for Tiger Woods for 13 years, was as transfixed as any observer when his former employer made a run to his fifth Masters title earlier this month.
Williams, who retired to his native New Zealand in 2017, told ESPN in a story published Monday that he hadn’t watched any golf on television since retirement — until Woods was making a run on Sunday at Augusta. Williams said he tuned in from New Zealand — where it was around 5 a.m. on Monday — as the final grouping was reaching the 15th hole.
Woods went on to birdie that hole and take the outright lead for good, while Italy’s Francesco Molinari double-bogeyed and fell out of contention.
“Given the fact that two years ago, he stated that he was unlikely to play competitive golf again, or was seriously doubting it … he wouldn’t just say that in jest,” Williams told ESPN of Woods, who made his return to the tour last year after a fourth back surgery. “There would have been a lot of truth to it. For him to actually come back full cycle to win a major championship … it’s just an incredible story.
“It’s an amazing achievement of pure guts and hard work for him and just a true indication of what he is made of. It proves again what an amazing athlete he is. It’s just an amazing achievement.”
Williams, 55, became Woods’ caddie in 1999 and remained on the bag until Woods fired him in July of 2011, covering a span of 13 of Woods’ 14 major victories to that point. Joe LaCava has caddied for Woods since.
Williams, who had caddied for Adam Scott while Woods was away from the tour, joined Scott regularly from 2011 until September of 2017. Scott won the 2013 Masters with Williams.
After seeing Woods claim the 15th major of his career and his first since 2008, Williams touted how strongly the achievement will impact the sport.
“You look at it from a broader perspective,” Williams said. “Here in New Zealand, golf is somewhat struggling. The number of rounds is down, junior numbers are slipping. Now that Tiger has come right back there again, winning a major championship, possibly putting Jack’s (Nicklaus) record (of 18 career major wins) in play again … it just re-energizes the game.
“It’s absolutely awesome. He’s the only guy who can energize the game like that. All those kids who were watching had to think it was fantastic. And so what he’s done is a remarkable achievement. It’s so positive.”
–Field Level Media
Packers to exercise DT Clark’s option for 2020
The Green Bay Packers intend to exercise their fifth-year option on defensive tackle Kenny Clark for the 2020 season.
General manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed that plan to reporters on Monday, although the team has until a May 3 deadline to make the move official.
The option is expected to be worth around $8 million in 2020. The first four years of Clark’s rookie deal are worth $9.4 million, including a $1.7 million base salary in 2019.
The Packers’ first-round draft pick (27th overall) in 2016, Clark registered 55 tackles and a career-high 6.0 sacks in 13 games in his third NFL season in 2018. He was ranked as the No. 9 interior lineman in the NFL by Pro Football Focus at the time he was placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury in mid-December.
Clark, 23, has 131 tackles, 10.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries in 44 career games (30 starts).
–Field Level Media
McNabb clarifies words on Eagles QB Wentz
Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb clarified his recent comments about current Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz on Monday, after taking criticism from the team’s right tackle, Lane Johnson, on Sunday.
“For those of you who misread, didn’t understand, were confused or just didn’t like my comments let me clarify it for you,” McNabb wrote on Twitter. “Let me start by saying there’s no beef, riff or ill-will toward [Wentz] or the @Eagles. My comments were strictly based off of experience and understanding of how the business of football works.
“You are consistently evaluated everyday, every game and if you are reliable and or healthy enough to play. I know at times as players and fans it can be confusing to move on from a beloved player but due to the business of health and trust tough decisions are usually made.
“Maybe people just didn’t like it because it’s coming from me or I answered a question from one of the talents on the radio the way you didn’t agree with. If that’s how you feel I’m sorry you feel that way. It’s the nature of the game.”
McNabb said Saturday on CBS Sports Radio that the Eagles should consider drafting another quarterback if they don’t get past the second round of the playoffs with Wentz in the next “two years or so.” He referenced Nick Foles’ success in Philadelphia and added of Wentz, “He hasn’t really proven to me, besides the year before he got hurt [when] he was, really, an MVP candidate. He needs to get back to that moment.”
Johnson responded to McNabb on Twitter with several snake emojis and the words, “and you wonder why nobody respects you when you come back!!!!”
Johnson later went on 94WIP radio to expand on those thoughts, referencing former Eagles players who are critical of current players.
“Every training camp we have all of these ex-players come and shake our hands, wish us good luck,” Johnson said. “Then they just go out and just talk hate. I feel there is a lot of envy, jealousy, and I see a lot of fakery. It isn’t just me — a lot of other teammates see it too.
“You would think the best quarterback in franchise history would try to build up a young man that looks up to him instead of always criticizing him, critiquing him and wishing he would fail so he could be the missing link and feel better himself.”
Wentz, 26, earned a Pro Bowl appearance in 2017 and was an MVP candidate before tearing his ACL late in the season. He also finished last year on the sidelines with a back injury. Foles led the team to playoff wins in both years, including a Super Bowl LII title after the 2017 season, before leaving for Jacksonville in free agency this March.
McNabb, 42, went to six Pro Bowls in 11 seasons with the Eagles, finishing as the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yardage (32,873) and touchdowns (216).
–Field Level Media
Take 5: NFL draft props to play Thursday
Field Level Media analyzed dozens
Field Level Media analyzed dozens of prop bets offered by numerous sportsbooks, searching for the best odds and most likely moneymakers.
We’ve ranked the top five in descending order below, starting off with a dark horse that could pay big, a parlay worthy of a party and finishing with as sure a thing as the 2019 NFL draft has to offer.
5. First wide receiver drafted – FanDuel.com
FanDuel has 15 different NFL draft prop bets currently listed, including old standbys — Who Will Be The First (or Second) Pick; First Player Drafted at several different positions.
As for the wide receiver most likely to be the first drafted, Mississippi’s D.K. Metcalf is listed as the favorite at -175, meaning that bettors would have to bet $175 to win $100.
Oklahoma’s Marquise Brown (+210) and Metcalf’s teammate at Ole Miss, A.J. Brown (+1000) are riskier but pay better. For those willing to roll the dice, consider Ohio State’s Parris Campbell, a 6-0, 205-pound Percy Harvin-like big-play specialist who at +5000 could make bettors rich even faster than the 4.31 second 40-yard dash he ran at the Combine. A measly $10 bet on Campbell – a late-rising prospect who was one of three receivers (along with Metcalf and Brown) listed in my latest mock draft – would net a $500 profit.
4. Kyler Murray Goes No. 1 – PointsBet.com
Many sportsbooks list Murray as the prohibitive favorite to be the top pick at -1000. A $1,000 bet would win $100. A thousand is the operative number for PointsBet.com, however, as the New Jersey-based online book is offering a +100 special to the first 1,000 bettors. As long as Cardinals general manager Steve Keim feels as strongly about Murray as his new head coach Kliff Kingsbury, this feels like easy money.
3. Number of Defensive Players Drafted in Round One – MyBookie.ag
You have heard by now that this year’s draft is loaded with defense, particularly along the defensive line. Two-time NFL general manager Scot McCloughan characterized the 2019 crop as the best defensive line class he’d ever seen in 25-plus years in scouting.
I expect multiple off-ball linebackers (specifically Devin White and Devin Bush) and a handful of defensive backs to join the historic defensive line class in earning first-round selections. MyBookie.ag offers several intriguing wagers but its over-under breakdown of defensive (16.5) and offensive players (15.5) is especially tantalizing.
You’ll need to invest a little to win, but at -150, take the over on defensive players or Under on Offensive Players and laugh all the way to the bank. Just don’t think you can get away with parlaying the two – I already asked.
2. ACC+Big Ten Players Drafted in Round One with possible SEC parlay – WilliamHill.us
If parlaying bets is your kind of party, check out the list of wagers available at WilliamHill.us, which offers online betting as well as walk-in sports books in Iowa, Nevada, New Jersey and West Virginia in the contiguous United States. First, for a reasonable gamble of -145, you can bet that at least 11.5 ACC and Big Ten players are selected in the first round.
That’s a steal.
I would be very surprised if these 12 players, in projected order, are not among the top 32 picks: Nick Bosa, Rashan Gary, Dwayne Haskins, Clelin Ferrell, T.J. Hockenson, Devin Bush, Brian Burns, Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Daniel Jones, Garrett Bradbury and Noah Fant. And with a few other worthy candidates (Parris Campbell, Justin Layne, Chris Lindstrom, Amani Hooker, Juan Thornhill, etc.) having realistic shots at jumping into the mix, your risk is ready to become reward.
Parlay-seeking bettors might want to combine this bet with another on SEC prospects.
WilliamHill has the over-under on SEC players drafted in the first round at 12.5 with even odds on the over and -120 on the under. I see this as a riskier bet than the ACC and Big Ten combo but would take the over with 13 former SEC stars making my latest first-round mock (in projected order Quinnen Williams, Josh Allen, Devin White, Montez Sweat, Jawaan Taylor, Jonah Williams, Greedy Williams, D.K. Metcalf, Johnathan Abram, Deandre Baker, Jeffery Simmons, Josh Jacobs and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson) and several other worthy candidates capable of sneaking in, including A.J. Brown, Greg Little, Lonnie Johnson, Deebo Samuel and Elgton Jenkins.
1. Team (Denver Broncos) to Draft Player (Missouri QB Drew Lock) – DraftKings.com
A more accomplished NFL draft analyst than a sports betting guru, my comfort level is greater in projecting an individual player to a specific team (and not just the first or second overall pick).
I had a lot of success with it a year ago at the quarterback position, correctly forecasting all five first-round passers to their correct NFL teams. I love the fit with Lock in Denver and apparently so does DraftKings.com, listing the Broncos as the strong favorite to land the SEC’s all-time single-season touchdown leader with odds at +275 with the Redskins coming in second at +400.
–By Rob Rang, Field Level Media
Report: Cardinals field trade offers, to meet about No.1 pick
The Arizona Cardinals still haven’t tipped their hand as to how they’ll use the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft on Thursday, and teams continue to inquire about a trade, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
He also said general manager Steve Keim, coach Kliff Kingsbury and owner Michael Bidwill have a final meeting scheduled to make a decision.
The assumption is Cardinals will draft Kyler Murray, who won the Heisman Trophy and led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff in 2018. Reports over the weekend surfaced that the Cardinals plan to keep Josh Rosen at quarterback and draft a difference-maker on defense.
CBS Sports columnist Pete Prisco reported that Bidwell wanted the team to take Murray, but that has changed.
“Initially, the ownership pushed for Kyler Murray,” he said. “They were having a hard time selling tickets. They put it out there, Arizona was lukewarm to it, so now all of a sudden they’re pulling back and, from what I have been told, they’re going to go in a different direction.
“They’re not going to draft Kyler Murray.”
Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said the team was undecided last week during a pre-draft news conference.
“We are not done with this process,” Keim told reporters last Tuesday. “There are a number of players in my opinion and our scouts’ opinions and our coaching staff’s opinion that warrant being the first overall selection.”
–Field Level Media