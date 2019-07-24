Reports: Chargers RB Gordon will hold out from camp
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will not report to training camp in suburban Los Angeles on Wednesday and will hold out for a new contract as planned.
According to reports, the two sides are not close to a deal. Gordon said last week he was seeking a fair deal and knows his value.
The Chargers will stop contract talks, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on Wednesday, and Gordon will be subject to a $40,000 fine for every day he misses camp.
Gordon’s agent, Fletcher Smith, said two weeks ago that Gordon would not report to training camp without a new contract. Smith also said that a failure to reach an agreement would result in a trade demand.
The Chargers were 4-0 in games Gordon did not play last season due to injury.
Gordon signed a four-year, $10.67 million deal as a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, and in April, the Chargers exercised their fifth-year option for $5.61 million for 2019. Gordon is seeking a long-term contract with guarantees.
The 26-year-old has scored 38 touchdowns over the past three seasons. In 55 career games, the two-time Pro Bowl selection has gained 5,205 yards from scrimmage.
Gordon did not attend offseason voluntary workouts with the Chargers but did report to minicamp in June.
–Field Level Media
Falcons WR Jones: ‘I’m in a great place’
A relaxed Julio Jones met with the media Wednesday afternoon in a post-practice news conference, seemingly unfazed about negotiations on a new contract or his ability to regain his full speed after an offseason foot procedure.
“I’m in a great place,” Jones, the Atlanta Falcons All-Pro wide receiver said.
All along, Jones has maintained he trusts owner Arthur Blank’s commitment to a new contract. General manager Thomas Dimitroff told ESPN that he doesn’t anticipate any complications with a contract.
“We have the utmost faith that Julio is coming here and he’s taking care of his business while he’s here, and we’ll keep plugging away with (Jones’ agent) Jimmy (Sexton),” Dimitroff told ESPN on Tuesday. “I’m confident (the deal) will get done.”
Jones has two years and $21 million remaining on his contract. Due to a league technicality, he cannot sign a new contract until July 27.
Odell Beckham Jr. of the Cleveland Browns is the league’s highest-paid wide receiver at an average of $18 million per season. Jones is No. 12 on the wide receiver list.
In 2018, Jones led the NFL with 1,677 receiving yards. He caught 113 passes, eight of them for touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Elite field brings varied odds for WGC-FedEx St. Jude
Brooks Koepka has four major titles on his resume – twice as many as the rest of his career total of PGA Tour victories combined, as the world No. 1 player has acknowledged a keen focus on the majors.
Dustin Johnson has been on Koepka’s heels for the No. 1 ranking, but has scuffled through an underwhelming summer. He hasn’t finished inside the top 20 in any of his past four events and has struggled to close on Sunday when in contention several times this year.
Rory McIlroy spent the better part of the last year gearing up for The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, only to miss the cut in his home country.
There are plenty of reasons to cast doubt on putting money on any of the top three players in this week’s field at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude at in Memphis, Tenn.
It’s equally hard to bet against any of them, either.
Koepka owns at 68.70 career scoring average at TPC Southwind, while Johnson is at 67.75 in 20 career rounds, including a victory during the final regular PGA Tour stop last summer.
Johnson is the favorite by BetStars at 8/1, while he is the co-favorite with Koepka at 8/1 by FanDuel and at 9/1 along with McIlroy by PointsBet.
Even with Tiger Woods, Italy’s Francesco Molinari and Open champion Shane Lowry taking the week off, the field is typically loaded for a WGC event.
Spain’s Jon Rahm is the fourth betting favorite by all three books: 11/1 by FanDuel and BetStars and 12/1 by PointsBet. Justin Thomas is technically the defending champion, despite the event moving from Akron’s Firestone Country Club. He’s the fourth betting favorite: 12/1 by BetStars and 14/1 by the other two.
PointsBet is also offering The Field at -200 against a winner from the group of Koepka, Johnson, McIlroy, Thomas or Jon Rahm (+155)
There are any number of reasons to look at other marquee players with better payoffs. England’s Justin Rose will play TPC Southwind for the first time, but it’s a tee-to-green course that suits the former No. 1’s game very well, and he’s 18/1 by BetStars, 20/1 by PointsBet and 22/1 by FanDuel.
Looking further down the list at excellent ball strikers, you can find big potential returns on players like Louis Oosthuizen (50/1 by PointsBet). The South African was in contention at The Open last week before settling for a T20.
Uneasy about putting all your proverbial eggs in one betting basket in a stacked field? PointsBet is also offering various props for finishing placement.
PLACE BETTING TOP 5
Dustin Johnson: +215
Rory Mcilroy: +221
Brooks Koepka: +240
Jon Rahm: +275
Justin Thomas: +320
PLACE BETTING TOP 10
Dustin Johnson: -103
Rory Mcilroy: +100
Brooks Koepka: +100
Jon Rahm: +121
Justin Thomas: +150
PLACE BETTING TOP 20
Brooks Koepka: -286
Dustin Johnson: -286
Rory McIlroy: -286
Jon Rahm: -223
Justin Thomas: -200
You can also have fun with some tournament head-to-head matchups, including:
Dustin Johnson (vs. Rory McIlroy): -125
Rory McIlroy (vs. Dustin Johnson): -106
Brooks Koepka (vs. Patrick Cantlay): -125
Patrick Cantlay (vs. Brooks Koepka): +100
Jon Rahm (vs. Justin Thomas): -134
Justin Thomas (vs. Jon Rahm): +100
–Field Level Media
Patriots sign veteran TE Kendricks
The
The New England Patriots and tight end Lance Kendricks have agreed to a one-year contract.
Kendricks’ agent, David Canter, confirmed the deal to ESPN.
Financial terms were not announced.
The Patriots are looking for depth at the position since the retirement of Rob Gronkowski. They signed veteran Benjamin Watson, but he must serve a four-game NFL suspension to start the season.
Kendricks (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) was a second-round pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2011. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Rams and the past two with the Green Bay Packers.
The Wisconsin product, now 31, has 241 career receptions for 2,505 yards and 19 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Panthers QB Newton on camp pitch count
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will save his bullets
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will save his bullets for the regular season.
Head coach Ron Rivera said Newton, who was slowly worked back into throwing activities in the offseason coming off of surgery, will be placed on a strict “pitch count” during training camp.
“Based on the things that we have, as far as going in with our install, will dictate what he does,” Rivera said.
In January, Newton underwent the second surgery on his throwing shoulder in two years. He was limited down the stretch to end the 2018 regular season and sat out the final two games with shoulder discomfort.
When Newton returned from his previous shoulder surgery, the Panthers were forced to pause and scale back his practice workload.
“There will be a count obviously,” Rivera said. “They’re going to pay attention to the reps and see how he is the next morning.
“We believe he’s ready to roll.”
–Field Level Media
Browns RB Johnson will report, still wants trade
Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson plans to
Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson plans to report to training camp but his position on a trade remains.
Johnson wants out of Cleveland, but he’s found little sympathy around the Berea, Ohio, facility after sitting out offseason workouts. Quarterback Baker Mayfield called Johnson’s issues “self inflicted” and head coach Freddie Kitchens shook off questions about trading the backup to Nick Chubb.
“He wants to be traded. I want to win the lottery. It doesn’t matter,” Kitchens said. “He’s under contract. He’s a Cleveland Brown. He’s going to be used to the best of his ability in what benefits the team.”
General manager John Dorsey doubled down on previous comments that Chubb will be the starter in 2019 for the Browns, who also signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt in February. Hunt must serve a suspension connected to a video showing him shove and kick a woman last year while he was a member of the Chiefs.
“I understand the nature of the business. I understand John Dorsey’s job is to do what’s best for the team and the organization. If that’s getting rid of me for a bigger piece and a better piece, then I’m OK with it,” Johnson said. “Like I said before, my trade request was to meet them at a middle ground.”
The New York Jets, Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles reportedly have expressed interest in the 25-year-old Johnson, Cleveland’s third-round pick in 2015.
In four seasons in Cleveland, Johnson has 3.456 yards from scrimmage along with eight receiving and five rushing touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Titans’ Lewan denies PED use, expects 4-game ban
An emotional Taylor Lewan
An emotional Taylor Lewan posted a video to social media on Wednesday to share that he’s facing a four-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance.
Lewan, the highest-paid tackle in the NFL, maintained he never took a prohibited supplement.
“I’m making this video so it comes from me and from nobody else and it doesn’t leave anything up for interpretation,” said Lewan, a three-time Pro Bowl selection. “I received a letter from the NFL a few weeks ago saying that I failed a drug test for Ostarine.”
He later continued: “I went and did a polygraph test about Ostarine and knowingly taking it and I passed that test. I’ve never taken anything that would cheat the game. I’m so sorry to the Tennessee Titans … This is hard. I’m sorry to the Titans and the fans that I won’t be there for four games. I’ve never cheated myself and I never wanted you guys to feel cheated. And I’m sorry, but I’m gonna be better for this. I’m gonna come back. I got my supplements tested by a third party. I’m going to release that polygraph. There’s also been letters on the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), Clemson and other NFL players that have failed for Ostarine as well that I’ll make public. I’ll do whatever I can to prove that I’ve never done anything wrong in regards to supplements or taking anything knowingly. Thank you so much for watching this video and thank you to everyone who supports me.”
He said he would be sharing the independent polygraph results, too.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Lewan announced the news before the league did.
“My understanding is this is not yet been made official (by the league office),” Rapoport said. “There’s no statement coming from the NFL just yet. They’re still in the process of going through the different samples making sure that the first sample matching the second sample. If it does, Lewan is expected to be suspended the four games that he mentioned. Until then he is still in limbo. According to his words, he does in fact expect this suspension to come. A significant blow to the Tennessee Titans.”
Lewan, 28, was the No. 11 overall pick by the Titans in the 2014 NFL Draft. Entering his sixth season, he has played in 73 games (68 starts) and is depended on to protect the heath of quarterback Marcus Mariota.
There is no readymade replacement on the roster, but the Titans could slide former first-round pick Jack Conklin over from right tackle to fill the void if Lewan is suspended. Conklin, however, is recovering from ACL surgery and likely to progress slowly during August.
–Field Level Media
Browns brass expect no further discipline for RB Hunt
The Cleveland
The Cleveland Browns don’t expect running back Kareem Hunt to face any league-imposed discipline linked to a video that gossip site TMZ posted earlier this month.
TMZ shared the video that showed Hunt and a police officer speaking after Hunt and a friend allegedly had a slight altercation at a Cleveland bar. The bar’s owner characterized the incident as “roughhousing” at the time, according to a report. No police report was filed, and Hunt was not arrested.
On Wednesday, both Browns general manager John Dorsey and head coach Freddie Kitchens said they did not anticipate punishment beyond the eight-game suspension he already will serve for a violent altercation with a woman last year.
The Kansas City Chiefs released Hunt last November after video of his confrontation with the woman emerged. He cleared waivers and went unclaimed. The Browns later signed him as a free agent.
Hunt, who turns 24 next month, played his college football at Toledo, and he burst onto the scene as a third-round draft pick in 2017.
Hunt rushed for an NFL-high 1,327 yards as a rookie for the Chiefs. He led the league with 824 yards through 11 games in 2018 until his suspension was levied.
–Field Level Media
Jags’ camp: Ngakoue a no-show, Ramsey arrives in armored truck
Yannick Ngakoue did not report to Jacksonville Jaguars training camp on Wednesday, but his teammate, Jalen Ramsey, did so in big fashion.
Ramsey arrived in an armored truck, emerging from the back of the vehicle where he was surrounded by money bags.
Both Ngakoue and Ramsey want new contracts.
Ngakoue didn’t attend minicamp last month, either. The Maryland product and defensive end was the Jaguars’ third-round selection in the 2016 NFL Draft. In 48 games (47 starts) over three seasons with the Jaguars, he has produced 29.5 sacks.
He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017.
Ngakoue is entering the final year of his four-year rookie deal and is scheduled to earn $2.025 million.
As for Ramsey, he announced in June that he had been informed he wouldn’t receive a contract extension this year.
“I feel like I have outplayed my rookie contract and I feel I’ve earned a new contract. But at the end of the day, it’s not the end of the world,” the cornerback posted on social media then. “I’m tremendously blessed. I’m so blessed. I’m not down on it or anything like that at all, but that is the circumstance. That is what I’ve been told.”
Ramsey, 24, is entering his fourth season. In April, the Jaguars exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie contract that will pay him $13.7 million in 2020. He will earn a base salary of $3.6 million in 2019.
Ramsey has started all 48 games since the Jags made him the No. 5 overall pick in 2016, totaling 193 tackles, nine interceptions and 44 passes defended. He was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2017 and has made two straight Pro Bowls (2017-18).
–Field Level Media
Packers release DT Daniels
The Green Bay Packers released Pro Bowl defensive tackle Mike
The Green Bay Packers released Pro Bowl defensive tackle Mike Daniels on Wednesday, a day before the first training camp practice.
Coach Matt LaFleur said general manager Brian Gutekunst would speak about the release later Wednesday.
“He’s meant a lot to this community, a lot to this football team. I still think he’s a really good player,” LaFleur told reporters.
Daniels was due to make $8.5 million, including bonuses, in the final season of his four-year, $41 million contract extension signed in December 2015. He is expected to receive his $400,000 workout bonus, the report indicated.
On Tuesday, the Packers signed defensive lineman Dean Lowry to a three-year, $20.325 million extension.
Daniels, 30, was a fourth-round selection in 2012 out of Iowa and made the Pro Bowl in 2017. He started in every game he appeared in from 2014-17, playing in all 16 regular-season games for the first three years of that run.
He had 29 sacks in 102 games for the Packers, including a career-best 6.5 during the 2013 season when he started in just one of the 16 games he played.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs coach Reid ready to welcome Hill to camp
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reed is looking forward to seeing Tyreek Hill in training camp on Saturday.
Reid told reporters on Tuesday that the Pro Bowl receiver/returner will be welcome when he shows despite an offseason of turmoil as the NFL investigated child-abuse allegations against Hill before announcing Friday that he didn’t violate the league’s personal-conduct policy.
“Let’s talk about Tyreek,” Reid said during his opening statement to reporters at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph’s, Mo. “I know that’s a hot topic. The law enforcement side of it, there’s been statements made on that. There’s been statements made by the Chiefs. There’s been statements made by Tyreek and with all those, we obviously, we’re comfortable with Tyreek coming back here. …
“We look forward to bringing him back here and having an opportunity to get back and doing what he loves to do. He has some obligations that he’ll take care of as he goes and I’m not going to get into all that. I’m going to kind of end it after this here.
“You’ve all read all the statements, as we have, and we have the trust in Tyreek and we’re going to go forward in a positive way.”
Kansas City suspended Hill from its offseason program in April. At the same time, Hill and then-fiancee Crystal Espinal were being investigated by authorities after their 3-year-old son allegedly suffered a broken arm.
Reid said he has been able to discuss the situation with Hill.
“I’ve had a chance to talk to him, on the phone, in person. I spent quite a bit of time with him, actually,” Reid said. “He’s remorseful that he’s had to put all of us through what we went through and he had to go through. That’s a sensitive situation. He wants to get back and he wants to do what he needs to do to be a father and to be a player here. He’s very conscious of that.”
Hill has certainly been productive in three seasons after the Chiefs selected him in the fifth round in 2016. He has 223 catches for 3,255 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also has rushed for four scores and has five return touchdowns (four punts, one kickoff).
Shortly after Hill was cleared last Friday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he got together with Hill to throw him passes and work out.
“He’s in an excited mindset, I guess you would say,” Mahomes told reporters. “He’s ready to be out here and be a part of the guys and get to enjoy this. You always stay in touch with your teammates, with guys you’ve built relationships with. We stayed in touch with him as much as possible … and it was good to welcome him back now and be a part of the team and we can build the team we want to build.
“He’s obviously a great football player and more than that he’s a good friend of mine and someone I work with a lot. So I’m excited to have him back out here with us and building that chemistry even more.”
Also, defensive tackle Chris Jones skipped offseason workouts and could be a holdout. Jones had a career-high 15.5 sacks last season in his third NFL campaign but is slated to make just $1.2 million this season.
“Our people have talked with Chris’ people and there’s been communication there,” Reid said. “And so, we’ll just see whether he’s here or not here. We obviously want him here, and he probably wants to be here too.
“We’ll see how all of that works out.”
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Chiefs set to welcome back Hill
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reed is looking forward to seeing Tyreek Hill in training camp on Saturday.
Reid told reporters on Tuesday that the Pro Bowl receiver/returner will be welcome when he shows despite an offseason of turmoil. The NFL investigated child-abuse allegations against Hill before announcing Friday that he didn’t violate the league’s personal-conduct policy.
“We have the trust in Tyreek and we’re going to go forward in a positive way,” Reid said.
–Quarterback Mark Sanchez is retiring after 10 years in the NFL to join ABC’s college football coverage, the New York Post reported.
Sanchez, 32, led the New York Jets to back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances in the 2009 and 2010 seasons and later played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and most recently the Washington Redskins in 2018.
Sanchez compiled a 37-36 career record, completing 56.6 percent of his passes for 15,357 yards with 86 touchdowns and 89 interceptions.
–Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Boyd agreed to a four-year, $43 million extension that keeps him under contract through the 2023 season, according to multiple reports.
Boyd, 24, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and due to make about $1.03 million. The 2016 second-round pick out of Pittsburgh will make $11.3 million in the first year of his new contract, according to NFL Network.
Boyd caught 76 passes for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games last season.
–Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill is suspended without pay for an additional four games for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substance abuse, the league announced.
The league in April suspended Hill for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Hill will be allowed to participate in all preseason practices and games, and he can return to the active roster Oct. 25.
–Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick, who missed last season as he recovered from Guillain-Barre syndrome, is expected to be active for the start of training camp on Saturday, NFL Network reported.
Frederick, a four Pro Bowl performer, was diagnosed with the rare auto-immune disorder during training camp last year. He participated in individual drills in offseason workouts, when he also was recovering from hernia and shoulder surgeries.
–The Cowboys are releasing veteran wide receiver Allen Hurns, multiple outlets reported. Hurns was due to be paid $4 million in base salary in 2019 with a salary cap hit of $6.25 million.
Hurns, 27, caught 20 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games during his first season in Dallas in 2018. His season ended in horrific fashion, however, as he sustained a dislocated left ankle and broken fibula in the NFC wild-card game against Seattle on Jan. 5.
–Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay will attend training camp Wednesday despite his contract dispute, multiple outlets reported.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection skipped a mandatory minicamp in June and missed voluntary workouts this spring, but sources told the Detroit Free Press and ESPN that Slay will not hold out.
–Financial problems continue to mount for Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson, who is being sued for failure to repay a $5.2 million loan, according to a report by The Athletic.
Now involved in three lawsuits, Peterson owes $6.6 million (which included interest and legal fees) to DeAngelo Vehicle Sales, the company that filed the latest lawsuit in New York, according to The Athletic. He also owes a combined $3 million to two other creditors.
–The Redskins released veteran linebacker Mason Foster ahead of training camp, the team announced on its Twitter account.
Foster, 30, is coming off a season in which he made a career-high 131 tackles and intercepted two passes while starting all 16 games. The Redskins will save $4 million in salary cap space, according to reports, by releasing him.
–The Green Bay Packers agreed on a contract extension with defensive end Dean Lowry, the team announced.
The NFL Network reported Lowry’s deal is worth $20,325,000 over three years. Lowry, 25, is slated to make $2,025,000 this season in the final year of his rookie contract.
–Former Houston Texans general manager Brian Gaine is back in Buffalo after being named the Bills’ senior personnel adviser. Gaine will work in college and pro scouting under Bills’ GM Brandon Beane, according to a team statement.
The Texans abruptly fired Gaine last month after just one season, even though Houston finished 11-5 and won the AFC South title before losing to the Indianapolis Colts in the wild-card round.
–The New York Jets released running back De’Angelo Henderson, the team needing to clear space on the 90-man training camp roster after signing tight end Ryan Griffin on Monday.
–Field Level Media
Redskins part ways with LB Mason Foster
The Washington Redskins released veteran linebacker Mason Foster ahead
The Washington Redskins released veteran linebacker Mason Foster ahead of training camp, the team announced on its Twitter account Tuesday.
Foster, 30, is coming off a season in which he made a career-high 131 tackles and intercepted two passes while starting all 16 games.
Foster seemed to be in line for a starting role again, especially after the Redskins lost Reuben Foster to a torn ACL in spring camp, but the release signals that the team is comfortable with second-year pro Shaun Dion Hamilton and Jon Bostic (signed after Reuben Foster’s injury) as the starting inside linebackers.
The Redskins will save $4 million in salary-cap space, according to reports, by releasing Mason Foster.
Foster’s agent, Blake Baratz, was irate with the timing of the transaction.
“If you ever want to doubt that there is zero good faith in the NFL business, look no further (than) the Redskins cutting Mason Foster today, the day he was heading to report for camp,” Baratz wrote on Twitter. “Nine-year veteran, captain of the defense, played 99 percent of the snaps last season and cannot even get a straight answer as to why.
“Keep in mind the team has been off for 5 weeks and he was the starting (middle linebacker) the entire off season. I operate in good faith as a human being and as a business, I expect more from the NFL and certain organizations in particular, we can be better.”
Foster, Tampa Bay’s third-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, spent his first four seasons with the Buccaneers before signing with the Redskins in late September 2015. He has 661 career tackles, with 41 for loss and 8.5 sacks, in 107 games (92 starts).
–Field Level Media
Schauffele ‘clears up’ accusations after failed club test
One week after word spread that his driver failed a random test at The Open Championship, leading him to blast The Royal and Ancient Golf Club for supposedly leaking the results and causing him ridicule from other players, Xander Schauffele says he no longer has ill will toward the R&A.
However, he does think the testing protocol for clubs should be adjusted.
Schauffele broke the news to reporters Friday that his Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero driver was ruled as non-conforming when tested two days before the start of the tournament in Northern Ireland last week. After he shot a third-round 69 on Saturday, Schauffele roasted The R&A, accusing them of leaking the information to his opponents, one of whom apparently heckled him.
“So The R&A, they (ticked) me off because they attempted to ruin my image by not keeping this matter private,” he said. “This is me coming out and treating them the exact way they treated me.
“It is an unsettling topic. I’ve been called a cheater by my fellow opponents. It’s all joking, but when someone yells ‘cheater’ in front of 200 people, to me it’s not going to go down very well.”
Schauffele, whose final-round 78 Sunday dropped him to a 41st-place tie for the tournament, sounded calmer on Tuesday when explaining he no longer believed the R&A intentionally shared word of the failed test.
“I don’t think the R&A leaked the information,” Schauffele told reporters in Memphis, site of this week’s World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. “The fact is it was leaked, some way or another, to caddies or other players on the range. During the testing time, the door was wide open. I don’t know how it happened. (But) their intentions weren’t to ruin any player.”
After also repeating his assertion that the PGA Tour should test the clubs of every player, not just the random 30 it tests each week, the native Californian also said he got past the “cheating” accusations with the player who commented to him over the weekend, even if in jest.
“I cleared the whole cheating thing, me being called a cheater by another player, that got cleared up,” Schauffele said. “I’m cool with everyone out here. At no point in any sport do you want to be known as a cheater. I decided to take a stance for my own integrity.”
–Field Level Media
Daly set to ride cart in Barracuda Championship
John Daly will be back in a golf cart on the PGA Tour for the second week in a row.
The two-time major champion will compete this week in the Barracuda Championship in Reno, Nev., an alternate-field tournament that will run simultaneously with the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
The PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions have allowed Daly an exemption to use a golf cart this year because of osteoarthritis in his right knee.
Last week, Daly played in the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Ky., after the Open Championship refused to give him a medical exemption for the use of a golf cart. He missed the cut by three strokes, shooting 71-72–143.
Daly, 53, won the 1991 PGA Championship and the 1995 Open Championship. The last of his five PGA Tour titles came at the 2004 Buick Invitational. He owns one PGA Tour Champions crown, the 2017 Insperity Invitational.
The Barracuda Championship uses the Modified Stableford scoring method. Daly arguably will be the biggest name in the field with the world’s top players all in Memphis, Tenn., for the WGC event.
–Field Level Media
Golf Glance
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.
PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Valspar Championship (Paul Casey)
THIS WEEK: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, March 27-31
Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas (Par 71, 7,108 yards)
Purse: $10.25 million (Winner: $1.745 million)
Defending champion: Bubba Watson
FedEx Cup leader: Rory McIlroy
Television: Wednesday-Friday, 2-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (NBC).
Sixteen groups of four players each will compete in a round-robin group format Wednesday through Friday, with each of the group winners moving on to the single-elimination weekend rounds. … World No. 1 Dustin Johnson won the first WGC event of the season at the Mexico Championship. … Tiger Woods will play in his first WGC-Match Play event since 2013. He is the only three-time winner of Match Play. … Rickie Fowler and Australia’s Adam Scott are the only eligible players who chose not to compete this week. … Watson, Charles Howell III and Sweden’s Alex Noren are the only players to advance out of their groups each of the past two years. … Bryson DeChambeau is among the 10 players who will be competing in his first Match Play.
THIS WEEK: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, March 28-31
Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (Par 72, 7,670 yards)
Purse: $3 million (Winner: $540,000 million)
Defending champion: Brice Garnett
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS Sports analyst Tony Romo is in the field for the second consecutive year. He missed the cut in 2018. … Garnett led wire-to-wire last year, winning by four shots over Keith Mitchell. … Held opposite the WGC event, the winner does not earn an automatic spot into next month’s Masters. … Tour rookie Sungjae Im is ranked No. 59 in the world and has a mathematical chance to rise into the Top 50 and earn a spot in the Masters.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. ET; Saturday, 2-5 p.m.; Sunday 2:30-5 p.m. (All times Golf Channel)
NEXT WEEK: Valero Texas Open, San Antonio
LPGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Bank of Hope Founders Cup (Jin-Young Ko)
THIS WEEK: Kia Classic, March 28-31
Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, Calif. (Par 72, 6,609 yards)
Purse: $1.8 million (Winner: $270,000)
Defending champion: Eun-Hee Ji
CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda
Television: Thursday, 9-11 p.m. ET; Friday, 8:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 7-9 p.m. (All times Golf Channel)
The tournament scoring record of 20-under par 268 was set by 2017 champion Mirim Lee. … No. 6 Nelly Korda has overtaken Lexi Thompson (No. 9) as the top American in the Rolex Rankings. South Korea’s Sung Hyun Park remains No. 1. South Korea has 38 of the Top 100 players. … There have been five different winners in as many events in 2019. … Korda, who has five top-10 finishes this year, leads the money list ($472,810) and leads the Tour in scoring average (68.35), greens in regulation (81.7 percent) and birdies (103). … The average age of winners on Tour this season is 25.67.
NEXT WEEK: ANA Inspiration, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
CHAMPIONS TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Hoag Classic (Kirk Triplett)
THIS WEEK: Rapiscan Systems Classic, March 29-31
Fallen Oak Golf Course, Biloxi, Miss. (Par 72, 7,151 yards)
Purse: $1.6 million (Winner: $240,000)
Defending champion: Steve Stricker
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer
Television: Friday, 9:30-11:30 p.m. ET (tape delay); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (All times Golf Channel)
The 78-player field includes six World Golf Hall of Fame members. … Langer returns after missing the past two events due to an injury to his midsection. … Since joining the Champions Tour in 2017, Stricker has had 42 of 44 rounds under par. … Miguel Angel Jimenez (2016-17) is the only player to defend his title at the Rapiscan Systems Classic. … 2012 champion Fred Couples is in the field for the first time since 2015. … Darren Clarke, Chris DiMarco and Gary Nicklaus will make their first starts in the event.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Duluth, Ga., April 19-21
–Field Level Media
Seattle Seahawks training camp primer
New faces: DE Ezekiel Ansah,
New faces: DE Ezekiel Ansah, G Mike Iupati, DT Al Woods, DE L.J. Collier, DE Cassius Marsh, FB Nick Bellore, K Jason Myers, WR D.K. Metcalf, S Marquise Blair, QB Geno Smith, WR Gary Jennings
They’re gone: S Earl Thomas, DE Frank Clark, WR Doug Baldwin, CB Justin Coleman, G J.R. Sweezy, RB Mike Davis, QB Brett Hundley, DT Shamar Stephen, DT Malik McDowell, K Sebastian Janikowski
2019 snapshot: Taken as a whole, the departures of Thomas, Clark, Baldwin and Coleman were rather jarring, especially after Richard Sherman, Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril and Kam Chancellor all departed just a year earlier. But as the Seahawks showed last year, they excel at weathering storms.
Thomas (who missed most of last season) and Coleman were never expected back. Clark (franchise-tagged) was, but things pivoted when his price tag skyrocketed, and Seattle got first- and second-round picks in return for him.
The first-rounder turned into Collier, a crafty type who should replicate some of Bennett’s inside-outside versatility. Ansah’s arrival will also make Clark’s departure easier to stomach, assuming he can return to form following a shoulder injury.
The team might not have a like-for-like replacement for Baldwin, but Metcalf impressed in the offseason, and Jennings could compete for snaps. Meanwhile, Seattle kept K.J. Wright (two years, $14 million) and D.J. Fluker for cheap (two years, $6 million), while adding Iupati and Myers to shore up a few holes.
Of course, the Seahawks also handled Russell Wilson’s contract extension, a necessary move that was completed before it could become a distraction. Now they must turn to an extension for Bobby Wagner, for which the price tag jumped considerably after two massive linebacker contracts were signed in free agency (Kwon Alexander and C.J. Mosely) and another (Deion Jones) followed last week.
Worth the investment?
–In the last four seasons, Seattle has three 10-win campaigns and one with nine victories. We’re tempted to lean toward the under on their 9-win total this season, but it might be best to just stay away.
–Wilson has never won MVP, coming closest with a scorching finish to the 2015 campaign. He’s not a bad bet at +2000, but he’ll need more volume than Seattle’s run-heavy attack offered him last year.
Bottom line: It was another bumpy spring in Seattle, but the Seahawks again landed on their feet. As usual, they’ll go as far as Wilson can take them.
–Field Level Media
San Francisco 49ers training camp primer
New faces: DE Dee Ford, LB Kwon Alexander, DE Nick
New faces: DE Dee Ford, LB Kwon Alexander, DE Nick Bosa, RB Tevin Coleman, CB Jason Verrett, WR Deebo Samuel, LB David Mayo, WR Jordan Matthews, WR/TE Jalen Hurd, TE Kaden Smith, P Mitch Wishnowsky
They’re gone: WR Pierre Garcon, DT Earl Mitchell, DE Cassius Marsh, P Bradley Pinion, RB Alfred Morris, LB Dekoda Watson
2019 snapshot: Hyped as a team set to make the leap last year, the 49ers stacked up another strong offseason and could finally be primed for a breakthrough.
No other NFL team improved as much on defense as San Francisco, which suddenly has two potential star edge rushers in Ford (acquired via trade from Kansas City) and Bosa (drafted second overall). Alexander’s price tag was absurd (four years, $54 million), but the structure doesn’t carry long-term risk, and he adds speed for D-coordinator Robert Saleh. This could certainly become a top-10 unit, especially if Verrett stays healthy.
On offense, Coleman was one of the offseason’s biggest bargains (two years, $8.5 million), giving coach Kyle Shanahan yet another multi-dimensional back to employ as a runner and receiver. Samuel and especially Hurd will probably need time to develop, but both bring unique skillsets to the offense, and Smith could contribute early in a scheme that caters perfectly to tight ends.
Meanwhile, the 49ers lost very few players of consequence, extended LT Joe Staley and will get QB Jimmy Garoppolo and RB Jerick McKinnon back from injuries after both missed nearly all of 2018. Taking a punter (Wishnowsky) in the fourth round was absurd, but if that’s the biggest quibble of the offseason, it seems things have gone quite well for the Niners.
Worth the investment?
–Last year’s preseason optimism has cooled somewhat, bringing the 49ers’ over/under win total into a friendly range at eight. Even in a tough division, that’s a bargain.
–If the 49ers take the leap many forecast in 2018, Jimmy Garoppolo (+3300) could be a sneaky MVP longshot. Kyle Shanahan coaxed an MVP campaign out of Matt Ryan just three years ago.
Bottom line: The health of Garoppolo will likely tell the story, but San Francisco did just about everything it could to thrust itself into playoff contention.
–Field Level Media
NFL suspends Vikings CB Hill for 4 more games
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill has been suspended without pay for an additional four games for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substance abuse, the league announced Tuesday.
The league in April suspended Hill for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Hill will be allowed to participate in all preseason practices and games. He can return to the active roster Oct. 25 — the day following the Vikings’ eighth game — and is eligible to play in a Nov. 3 game at the Kansas City Chiefs.
Hill, 22, had 36 tackles and one interception in 16 games (three starts) last season as an undrafted rookie.
He reportedly failed a drug test at the 2018 NFL Combine and also reportedly failed at least one drug test as a college player at Texas.
–Field Level Media
Los Angeles Rams training camp primer
New faces: S Eric Weddle, OLB Clay Matthews, S Taylor
New faces: S Eric Weddle, OLB Clay Matthews, S Taylor Rapp, QB Blake Bortles, RB Darrell Henderson, CB David Long
They’re gone: DT Ndamukong Suh, G Rodger Saffold, C John Sullivan, S LaMarcus Joyner, LB Mark Barron, RB C.J. Anderson, LB Ramik Wilson
2019 snapshot: After assembling a “Dream Team” of sorts last spring, the Rams quieted considerably this offseason, limited by a lack of cap space despite a number of players hitting free agency. Suh, Saffold, Joyner and Barron all seemed like obvious candidates to walk, and Sullivan’s retirement wasn’t a shock.
What was surprising is that L.A. did essentially nothing to replace either Saffold or Sullivan, trusting that 2018 draft picks Joseph Noteboom and Brian Allen can step in to start at left guard and center, respectfully.
The defense took an interesting turn, with Weddle and Matthews arriving to provide veteran savvy, and potentially a more schematically diverse approach from coordinator Wade Phillips. Both have declined physically, but if the normally straightforward Phillips wants to get more creative, he certainly can. Dante Fowler was retained, but his contract (one year, $12 million with $2 million in incentives) doesn’t offer much surplus value.
For the second consecutive year, a series of trades in the draft brought a deep class, led by Rapp and Henderson. Rapp, who has been compared to Weddle for his instinctive play, should contribute early as a dime linebacker, and Henderson could bring another dimension to the offense as a big-play threat and spread receiving option. Long provides some insurance behind contract-year CBs Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters.
Worth the investment?
–Coming off a 13-win season and a Super Bowl appearance, the Rams should at least push on their over/under total of 10 wins. But there are a few key holes, making the over less than a slam dunk.
–The Rams have three players with less-than-astronomical MVP odds, with Jared Goff and Aaron Donald at +4000 and Todd Gurley at +5000. Goff is the most realistic candidate, but we’d still pass given how much of his success is credited to McVay.
Bottom line: The Rams should be able to overcome most of their losses, but the lack of additions along the O-line is mildly concerning. Health and development from Noteboom and Allen will be critical.
–Field Level Media
Arizona Cardinals training camp primer
New faces: QB Kyler Murray, LB Jordan Hicks, OLB Terrell Suggs, OT
New faces: QB Kyler Murray, LB Jordan Hicks, OLB Terrell Suggs, OT Marcus Gilbert, CB Robert Alford, CB Byron Murphy, G J.R. Sweezy, DT Darius Philon, G Max Garcia, LB Brooks Reed, TE Charles Clay, DT Terrell McClain, WR Kevin White, DE Zach Allen, WR Andy Isabella, WR Hakeem Butler, QB Brett Hundley
They’re gone: QB Josh Rosen, OLB Markus Golden, LB Deone Buccannon, S Antoine Bethea, G Mike Iupati, QB Mike Glennon, DT Olsen Pierre, TE Germaine Gresham, LB Josh Bynes, S Tre Boston
2019 snapshot: When you have a season as disastrous as Arizona’s 2018 campaign, blowing everything up and starting over is understandable. Even so, it’s hard to argue head coach Steve Wilks or Rosen deserved to be sent packing after just one year. Of course, Wilks’ replacement — Kliff Kingsbury — had everything to do with why Rosen was shipped to Miami, as Kingsbury wanted Murray to run his Air Raid offense.
Many might prefer Murray to Rosen, but Rosen was widely viewed as the better prospect coming out of college, and a horrible supporting cast did him no favors in 2018. More importantly, the Cardinals could have had Rosen and Nick Bosa (or Quinnen Williams), but instead wound up with Murray and Isabella (the 62nd pick in return for Rosen). It’s difficult to agree with that tradeoff.
Arizona also churned the roster elsewhere, adding three players (Alford, Reed, Clay) before free agency even began, reinforcing the offensive line with Gilbert (via trade) and Sweezy (free agency) and adding Hicks and Suggs to a defense that slipped last season. The draft brought all sorts of potential contributors, with Murphy, Allen, Isabella and Butler all having a chance to grab a role early, and Murray very likely to start.
Worth the investment?
–If you believe in the coach-QB combo, go right ahead with the over on Arizona’s 5.5-win total. The defense and offensive line should be at least marginally improved, and Murray could win a game or two on his own.
–Would you rather take Murray or David Johnson (both at +6600) as a longshot to win MVP? Given Johnson got zero votes after a transcendent 2016 campaign, we’d lean heavily toward Murray.
Bottom line: Kingsbury and Murray must hit for Steve Keim’s risky offseason to be a success, which is far from a certainty. The Cardinals should be fascinating but most likely not major factors in 2019.
–Field Level Media
