Reports: Bills to sign WRs Brown, Beasley
The Buffalo Bills are revamping their wide receiver corps with the additions of free agents John Brown and Cole Beasley, according to multiple reports.
Brown is expected to sign with the Bills for three years, $27 million, and Beasley is reportedly getting $29 million over four years, according to the reports.
Brown played in all 16 games with the Baltimore Ravens last year, starting 15. He had 42 catches for 715 yards and five touchdowns. He has 22 touchdowns for his career, which started in Arizona. The Cardinals drafted the speedster in the third round of the 2014 draft.
Beasley played in all 16 games for the Dallas Cowboys last season, notching 65 catches for 672 yards and three touchdowns. Beasley, 29, has 23 career touchdowns in his seven-year career, all with Dallas.
He acknowledged his move to Buffalo on Twitter, also writing. “I’ll always love #cowboynation and I appreciate the time we have had together.”
The Bills’ leading receiver last year was second-year player Zay Jones, who posted 56 receptions, 652 yards and seven touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
NFL transactions: Lions spend huge on Flowers, Coleman
The Detroit Lions jumped head first into the free agent pool on Monday, agreeing to lucrative deals with defensive end Trey Flowers and cornerback Justin Coleman, shortly after adding wideout Danny Amendola on a one-year, $5.75 million pact.
Flowers reportedly will receive a five-deal that averages at least $16 million per season, while Coleman agreed to a four-year contract worth $36 million, according to NFL Network, making him the league’s highest-paid nickelback. Neither deal can be officially signed until the new league year opens on Wednesday.
All three players are former New England Patriots, though Coleman spent the last two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, and Amendola spent 2018 in Miami. The Lions are run by two former Patriots in general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia.
–All-Pro safety Landon Collins and the Washington Redskins have agreed to a six-year, $84 million deal with $45 million in guarantees, NFL Network reported.
That means the New York Giants, who declined to use a $11.15 franchise tag on Collins and allowed him to become a free agent, now will face him twice a year in the NFC East.
NFL Network reported Washington is also trying to trade inside linebackers Zach Brown and Mason Foster to free salary cap space to make a run at Baltimore Ravens free agent C.J. Mosley.
–Former New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown will join the Oakland Raiders on a four-year, $66 million deal, according to ESPN.
The deal, with an average value of $16.5 million, would be the highest yearly pay for an offensive lineman, eclipsing Tennessee’s Taylor Lewan ($16 million).
Brown’s deal would guarantee $36.75 million, according to the report, which came just nine minutes after the beginning of the NFL’s legal tampering window.
–The New York Giants are still involved in potential trade talks regarding mercurial wideout Odell Beckham Jr., according to The Athletic.
Multiple reports throughout the offseason suggested the Giants would have to be overwhelmed to accept a deal for the wideout, which would leave the team holding $16 million in dead cap space.
–Free agent quarterback Nick Foles is expected to agree to a contract worth as much as $22 million per season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network reported.
Multiple outlets reported last week Foles was expected to join Jacksonville.
–Linebacker Kwon Alexander is set to join the San Francisco 49ers when free agency opens on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.
A key part of the Tampa Bay defense and a 2017 Pro Bowler who is coming off a torn ACL, Alexander is getting a four-year deal worth $54 million, according to NFL Network. The deal also is said to have $27 million guaranteed.
–Defensive lineman Malik Jackson has agreed to a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles worth $30 million, ESPN reported.
Jackson was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, and the Eagles were pursuing help at defensive tackle with Haloti Ngata (free agent), Michael Bennett (trade with Patriots) and Timmy Jernigan ($13 million option likely to be declined this week) expected to move on in 2019.
–The Denver Broncos exercised the contract options of top receiver Emmanuel Sanders and cornerback Chris Harris, according to multiple reports.
Sanders will be back for a sixth season with the club and Harris will be entering his ninth.
–The Minnesota Vikings released offensive lineman Mike Remmers and declined the 2019 option for safety Andrew Sendejo, making both free agents.
Minnesota will save $4.6 million of Remmers’ $6.4 million cap hit for 2019 and all of Sendejo’s $5.5 million figure.
The Vikings also tendered two restricted free agents in safety Anthony Harris and tackle Rashod Hill.
–The Cincinnati Bengals re-signed free agent tight end C.J. Uzomah on a three-year, $18 million pact, per NFL Network, and right tackle Bobby Hart on a three-year, $21 million deal, per ESPN.
Uzomah, 26, had 43 catches for 439 yards and three touchdowns last season. Hart, 24, started all 16 games last season, allowing 11.5 sacks and taking 12 penalties.
–The New York Jets have agreed to re-sign cornerback Darryl Roberts, per multiple reports.
The team also hopes to move on from linebacker Darron Lee, according to the New York Daily News. Lee was a first-round pick in 2016, and the Jets — or any team acquiring him via trade — must decide this spring whether to pick up his fifth-year option.
–The Buffalo Bills will sign former Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson, according to multiple reports.
Johnson, 26, was a first-round pick in 2015 but has missed 29 games through four seasons.
–The Arizona Cardinals will release tight end Jermaine Gresham once the new league year opens on Wednesday, ESPN reported.
Arizona can save $2.5 million of Gresham’s $8.2 million figure by releasing him, or $4 million with a post-June 1 designation, which would put $4.2 million in dead money on the cap in 2020.
–The Texans re-signed defensive lineman Angelo Blackson to a three-year deal worth $12 million, according to multiple outlets.
–The New York Giants re-signed restricted free agent center Spencer Pulley to a three-year deal. Multiple outlets reported the contract is worth a total of $9.6 million.
–The Baltimore Ravens exercised the 2019 option for cornerback Brandon Carr, as expected. He will make $6 million in 2019 while counting $7 million against the cap.
–The New Orleans Saints re-signed linebacker on a two-year deal worth more than $4 million, per NFL Network.
–The Chicago Bears re-signed restricted free agent tight end Ben Braunecker to a two-year deal.
–The Carolina Panthers re-signed safety Colin Jones to a two-year deal, per multiple reports.
–The Cleveland Browns officially announced the release of tight end Darren Fells.
–Field Level Media
Titans re-sign Vaccaro; agree with WR Humphries
The Tennessee Titans re-signed safety
The Tennessee Titans re-signed safety Kenny Vaccaro on a multi-year deal and informed safety Johnathan Cyprien he will be released, the team announced Monday.
The team also agreed to sign free agent wide receiver Adam Humphries to a four-year, $36 million deal, according to multiple reports. He cannot officially sign until the new league year opens on Wednesday.
Per NFL Network, Vaccaro received a four-year, $26.5 million pact with $11.5 million guaranteed.
Vaccaro, 28, joined Tennessee on a one-year, $1.1 million deal last August after a weak market greeted him in free agency, and after the Titans lost Cyprien to a torn ACL in training camp.
Vaccaro totaled 58 tackles (three for loss), two sacks, an interception and four passes defensed in 13 games (all starts) for the Titans. A former first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2013, he has nine interceptions and 34 pass breakups in 81 career games (80 starts) across six seasons.
Humphries, 26, had 76 catches for 816 yards and five touchdowns last season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, all career highs. He has 219 catches for 2,329 yards and nine scores through 60 games (17 starts) across four seasons after going undrafted out of Clemson in 2015.
Cyprien was set to count $6.25 million against the cap this season. Tennessee will save $4.75 million, with $1.5 million in dead money with his release.
The 28-year-old had 57 tackles, one sack and one pass breakup in 10 games (all starts) in 2017, his first year with the Titans, before missing all of last season.
–Field Level Media
Report: Jaguars, QB Foles near agreement
Optimism is brimming in Jacksonville that free agent quarterback Nick Foles will agree to a contract worth as much as $22 million per season with the Jaguars on Monday, NFL Network reported.
Mike Silver of NFL Network said a deal was likely Monday between the Jaguars and Foles, who was allowed to enter free agency by the Philadelphia Eagles after guiding the team to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Foles took over for Carson Wentz down the stretch again in 2018, when a back injury ended Wentz’s season, and pushed Philadelphia into a divisional playoff matchup at New Orleans.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman announced at the NFL Scouting Combine that Foles “deserves to lead a team.”
“We had conversations at the end of the season, and he knew where I stood and how I felt about him,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said. “Obviously, he’s a big part of our success the past two years. It’s an opportunity now for him to become a starter, and I’m excited for him to do that.”
Wentz was out during the Super Bowl run recovering from reconstructive knee surgery and last season missed the final month of the regular season, and two playoff games, with a fracture in his back. Wentz is expected to make a full recovery and return as the starter in 2019.
Financially, it would have been a major challenge for Roseman had the Eagles opted to franchise and trade Foles. Because of the value of the one-year tender, the Eagles first must have displayed to the league the salary-cap space to use the tag. In Foles’ case, more than $21 million was required to be shed in the form of restructured contracts or releasing players with hefty cap hits.
The Jaguars have to decide what to do with Blake Bortles, a first-round pick in 2014 who hasn’t developed into a consistent starter.
Jacksonville opted to sign Bortles to a three-year contract last year but he went 3-9 as a starter and was benched for Cody Kessler.
Foles, 30, has 68 touchdowns and 33 interceptions in 54 career games.
–Field Level Media
Report: Titans re-sign Vaccaro for four years, $26.5M
The Tennessee Titans are
The Tennessee Titans are re-signing free agent safety Kenny Vaccaro on a four-year, $26.5 million pact, NFL Network reported.
The deal includes $11.5 million guaranteed, per the report.
Vaccaro, 28, joined Tennessee on a one-year, $1.1 million deal last August after a weak market greeted him in free agency, and after the Titans lost starting safety Johnathan Cyprien to a torn ACL in training camp.
Vaccaro totaled 58 tackles (three for loss), two sacks, an interception and four passes defensed in 13 games (all starts) for the Titans. A former first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2013, he has nine interceptions and 34 pass breakups in 81 career games (80 starts) across six seasons.
NFL Network adds that the Titans have officially released Cyprien, who was set to count $6.25 million against the cap this season.
Tennessee will save $4.75 million, with $1.5 million in dead money with Cyprien’s release.
–Field Level Media
Report: DL Jackson joins Eagles
Defensive lineman Malik Jackson has
Defensive lineman Malik Jackson has agreed to a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles worth $30 million, ESPN reported Monday.
Jackson was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, and the Eagles were pursuing help at defensive tackle with Haloti Ngata (free agent), Michael Bennett (trade with Patriots) and Timmy Jernigan ($13 million option likely to be declined this week) expected to move on in 2019.
Jackson, 29, can slide outside in certain packages and was asked to play a versatile role in previous stops with the Denver Broncos and Jaguars.
He has 11.5 sacks combined the past two seasons and was in the top 10 among defensive tackles in QB pressures in 2018, per Pro Football Focus, with 51.
–Field Level Media
Fitzpatrick leads over McIlroy at Arnold Palmer Invitational
England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick fired a 5-under-par 67 on Saturday to jump into a one-shot lead at 9-under 207 after the third round of competition at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Resort and Club in Orlando.
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, the defending champion of this event, is lurking a shot in arrears of Fitzpatrick after a 66 on Saturday while Australia’s Aaron Baddeley of (69), Matt Wallace of England (70), and Kevin Kisner (70) are tied for third at 7 under.
Fitzpatrick climbed eight spots on the leaderboard and finished 54 holes in the lead thanks to a five-birdie, no-bogey round on Saturday.
“I just played really solid,” Fitzpatrick said. “I like the golf course a lot, so I do feel comfortable out there. The plan was to hit a lot of fairways, a lot of greens and do as best you can and it sort of paid off today. And I holed a few more putts, which is great.”
The 24-year-old Fitzpatrick is ranked 44th in the Official World Golf Ranking but has never won on the PGA Tour in 44 tries. Fitzpatrick has won five times on the European Tour, most recently capturing the Omega European Masters in Switzerland the past two years.
“Obviously it’s a little bit of a stronger field than normal, but it’s just another golf tournament, really,” Fitzpatrick said. “That’s the attitude you got to try to go into it with. There’s water around here, the greens are firm, the rough’s thick. Someone was saying it’s a bit like a U.S. Open, which I could totally see.”
McIlroy started the day seven shots off the pace set by second-round leaders Tommy Fleetwood of England and Keegan Bradley at 9 under but played himself again into a position to win. McIlroy has top-five finishes in his past four events, the first time he’s done that in his Tour career.
“The golf course has played much tougher this year compared to the previous years,” McIlroy said. “Overall I played a really good round of golf, exactly what I needed to do, and I’m excited to be in the hunt for tomorrow.”
Fleetwood and Bradley enjoyed a four-shot lead after 36 holes but both fell off the pace by shooting a 76 and a 75, respectively.
Chris Kirk matched McIlroy for a third-round low 66 to jump 49 shots into a tie for sixth at 6 under, where was joined by Luke List (68), Charles Howell III (69), first-round leader Rafa Cabrera Bello (70) of Spain and Bradley (75).
Six players are at 5 under, including Tyrell Hatton (66) of England, Martin Kaymer (70) of Germany, Sungjae Im of South Korea (71) and Americans Jason Kokrak (68), Bubba Watson (71) and Fleetwood (76) of England.
Twenty-two players are within four strokes of Fitzpatrick’s lead, setting the table for a wild finish on Sunday.
“It’s just that sort of golf course, Baddeley explained. “If you hit good shots you get rewarded, and if you don’t you can sort of get penalized. And some of the pin locations are hard to get to so. So things like that make it difficult to keep like making a ton of birdies.”
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Packers, 49ers reportedly interested in Ford
Two
Two prospective suitors have cropped up in the days since the Kansas City Chiefs placed the franchise tag on outside linebacker Dee Ford with a potential eye toward making a trade.
Both NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Chiefs are looking to deal the pass-rushing specialist. Additionally, Rapoport reported that the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers have expressed interest in dealing for Ford.
Ford, 27, earned about $8.7 million in 2018 after the fifth-year option of his contract was exercised. The one-year franchise tag for linebackers is worth $15.44 million in 2019.
He would have to sign the franchise tender before any deal could be made.
–The Dallas Cowboys will keep linebacker Sean Lee in 2019 after agreeing to a restructured deal, NFL Network reported.
Per the report, Lee will make at least $3.5 million, with incentives boosting his possible earnings up to $7 million, which was his original salary for 2019.
Lee, 32, was entering the final year of his contract and set to count $10.1 million against the cap.
–Running back Carlos Hyde signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced.
The deal is worth $2.8 million with $1.6 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.
Hyde, 28, was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday. He split last season with the Cleveland Browns and Jaguars and rushed for a combined 571 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games.
–The Los Angeles Chargers released starting safety Jahleel Addae, the team announced.
Addae recorded 75 tackles while starting all 16 games last season. He started 59 of 80 games played in six seasons with the Chargers, recording two interceptions and 4.5 sacks.
–Tight end Dwayne Allen has agreed to a two-year contract worth a reported $7 million contract with the Miami Dolphins.
Allen, who had 13 receptions for 113 yards in two seasons with New England, recently was cut by the Patriots. He will be playing for new coach Brian Flores, the former New England defensive coordinator.
–The New Orleans Saints agreed to a three-year, $9 million contract with safety Chris Banjo, according to the NFL Network. Banjo had two interceptions last season but primarily has worked on special teams during six NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2013-16) and Saints (2016-18).
–Defensive tackle Michael Pierce and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor are expected to receive second-round tenders from the Baltimore Ravens, according to the NFL Network. Both players are restricted free agents.
–Former NFL defensive end Cedrick Hardman died Friday night. He was 70.
Hardman, a North Texas product, was the No. 9 overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft by San Francisco. He played 10 seasons with the 49ers and earned two Pro Bowl berths and a pair of All-Pro honors, then finished his career with two seasons in Oakland.
Sacks did not become an official statistic until 1982, but the 49ers credit Hardman with a franchise-most 112.5 during his time with the team. He ranks No. 5 all-time in Niners history in games played by a defensive lineman.
–Field Level Media
Report: Steelers ship WR Brown to Raiders
The Oakland Raiders acquired wide receiver
The Oakland Raiders acquired wide receiver Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night, according to multiple media outlets.
The Steelers will receive third- and fifth-round draft picks in exchange for the eccentric wide receiver, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Raiders will add money to Brown’s existing contract, which now calls for $50.1 million over the next three years with $30.1 million guaranteed.
Brown quickly embraced the deal. He posted a photo illustration of himself in a Raiders uniform only minutes after the deal was first reported.
The 30-year-old wideout now becomes the top offensive threat in Oakland after a remarkable but sometimes turbulent nine-season stint with Pittsburgh. Brown has surpassed 1,250 receiving yards in six straight years and hauled in double-digit touchdowns in four of his past five seasons.
Last season, Brown caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has 837 receptions for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns in his career.
–Field Level Media
Steelers to take $21.12M cap hit despite Brown trade
The
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ trade of wide receiver Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders can be consummated Wednesday when the new NFL year begins. And while he will be gone, he won’t be forgotten.
That’s because the Steelers must devote $21.12 million of their 2019 cap space to Brown.
The Steelers will take a dead-money cap hit of $11.4 million for the remainder of his $19 million signing bonus with the Steelers and $9.72 million from his restructured contract in 2018.
Despite the salary cap cost, the team is saving $15 million in cash from his salary.
Brown will be receiving that amount – and more – from the Raiders.
The Raiders will pay Brown $50.1 million over the next three seasons, with $30.1 million of it guaranteed. He had no guaranteed money left on his contract with the Steelers.
The 30-year-old wideout now becomes the top offensive threat in Oakland after a remarkable but sometimes turbulent nine-season stint with Pittsburgh. Brown has surpassed 1,250 receiving yards in six straight years and hauled in double-digit touchdowns in four of his past five seasons.
Quarterback Derek Carr seemingly embraced his soon-to-be teammate on social media after word of the trade spread Saturday night.
When Brown tweeted a video that showed him with Carr at the Pro Bowl, he captioned it: “Love at first Sight……@derekcarrqb”
Carr’s response: “Brother let’s get to work!”
–Field Level Media
Falcons restructure QB Ryan’s deal for cap space
The Atlanta Falcons have given themselves financial
The Atlanta Falcons have given themselves financial wiggle room this offseason by restructuring the contract of quarterback Matt Ryan, ESPN reported Tuesday.
The team created $7 million in cap space by converting $8.75 million of his 2019 base salary into a signing bonus.
Before the move, the Falcons had the least amount of cap room in the NFL at just more than $6 million, according to overthecap.com.
Ryan signed a five-year, $150 million contract last year.
Last week, the Falcons used the franchise tag on defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, guaranteeing him a one-year deal worth nearly $15 million in 2019 if the two sides don’t reach a long-term agreement by July 15.
–Field Level Media
QB Murray takes pro day stage; Cardinals, others set to attend
Kyler Murray will perform quarterback drills and other testing at his much-anticipated pro day workout in Norman, Okla., on Wednesday.
Among the teams expected to send a large contingent of coaches and personnel evaluators are the Arizona Cardinals.
Arizona owns the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft and speculation simmered during the NFL Scouting Combine that the Cardinals are primed to draft Murray and deal their 2018 first-round pick, Josh Rosen, for additional draft picks or a veteran.
Murray did not throw or take part in measurement tests at the combine, including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump, but his height became headline news. Murray was rumored to be shorter than 5-foot-10. He measured 5-10 and 1/8.
While he erased worries about height and weight — Murray was 207 in Indianapolis — evaluators will want to gauge Murray’s ability to pass while dropping back from center and how he throws NFL-type routes.
All told, Murray proved he could pass in claiming the 2018 Heisman Trophy.
Only four of his passes were batted down — according to Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, citing the program’s film review — and Murray was one of the top three passers on throws from the pocket last season, per Pro Football Focus analysis.
The Cardinals had little skill talent around Rosen last season and the offensive line was a worry most of the year.
First-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who coached at Texas Tech last season, said of his then-conference rival in October that Murray was worthy of the No. 1 overall pick. Kingsbury since attempted to backpedal from those comments, given the new reality-based context.
Murray said he would covet the opportunity to follow Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield as the first players from the same program to win the Heisman Trophy, then go first overall in the draft.
“To be the No. 1 pick, that’s a kid’s dream come true,” Murray said. “If my name was called No. 1, I’d be ready to go for sure.”
Beyond the Cardinals, the Oakland Raiders (fourth overall), New York Giants (sixth), Cincinnati Bengals (11th) and Miami Dolphins (13th) could covet Murray. The Denver Broncos are a longer shot to look at Murray with the 10th pick after trading for Joe Flacco.
Oklahoma’s pro day is typically widely attended. Dozens of high-level NFL types, including Broncos vice president John Elway and then-Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, turned out for the event last spring.
Kingsbury’s infatuation with Murray is rooted in Texas football tradition. Murray went 43-0 as a starter in high school (Allen), was the 2014 Gatorade National Player of the Year and was recruited by Kingsbury before choosing to sign with Texas A&M.
But Murray ultimately transferred and wound up following Mayfield at OU. With the Sooners, he went 12-2 as a starter and led the team into the College Football Playoff. He’s a prize in the NFL draft only after spurning the Oakland Athletics, who drafted Murray in the first round of the 2018 MLB draft.
The familiarity between coach and NFL prospect is a two-way street.
“I know what type of offense he runs,” Murray said of Kingsbury.
“Obviously he recruited me out of high school; I have a great relationship with him. If I were to play under him, I think it’d be a great deal. But again, like I said, I don’t get to pick the players. All I can do is show up where I’m supposed to be, work hard and get after it.”
–Field Level Media
Broncos, Falcons to meet in 2019 HOF Game
The Denver Broncos, who will have two new inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer, will meet the Atlanta Falcons in the 2019 Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1.
The game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and cornerback Champ Bailey — who spent 10 seasons in Denver — will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame two days later, as will tight end Tony Gonzalez, who spent the final five seasons of his 17-year NFL career with the Falcons.
Other members of the 2019 class are safety Ed Reed, cornerback Ty Law, safety Johnny Robinson, center Kevin Mawae and personnel executive Gil Brandt.
“With Mr. Bowlen and Champ Bailey part of this year’s induction class, it’s an honor for the Broncos to play in the Hall of Fame Game,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said in a statement.
“We’re looking forward to seeing a lot of Broncos fans in Canton, and it’s also special for us to help kick off the NFL’s 100th season. Football-wise, it gives our team an extra week of training camp and additional practices that we’ll use to our advantage.”
Teams selected for the preseason kickoff game are permitted to open training camp a week ahead of the reporting dates for the other 30 teams.
–Field Level Media
Bears restructure Mack’s deal, create $11M cap space
Standout pass rusher Khalil Mack
Standout pass rusher Khalil Mack restructured his contract to create up to $11 million in salary cap space for the Chicago Bears in 2019.
The Bears converted $11 million of Mack’s 2019 base salary and roster bonus into a signing bonus to whittle more room under the cap.
Chicago is without a first-round draft pick — traded to Oakland in the deal for Mack — the next two years and reportedly will lose safety Adrian Amos to the Green Bay Packers in free agency.
The Bears have reportedly shown interest in free agent running back Le’Veon Bell, who is being pursued by as many as six teams after not playing last season in a contract dispute with the Steelers.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Dolphins keep WR Parker with two-year deal
Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is reportedly staying in Miami with a new two-year deal that spares the team from paying his $9.3 million fifth-year option for 2019.
NFL Network and the Miami Herald reported Parker would ink a new two-year contract after selling himself to the new coaching staff headed by Brian Flores.
A first-round pick in 2015, Parker failed to meet expectations under head coach Adam Gase due to nagging injuries. He played 11 games last season.
Miami released Danny Amendola last week, and he signed with the Detroit Lions. The Dolphins are also reportedly interested in free agent wide receiver Chris Hogan.
Hogan played for new Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea with the New England Patriots.
–Field Level Media
Reports: S Bethea to sign with Giants
The New York Giants, who
The New York Giants, who let three-time Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins walk in free agency, will sign veteran safety Antoine Bethea in an attempt to rebuild their secondary.
Bethea is expected to sign a two-year contract as soon as Wednesday. His former teammate in Indianapolis, wide receiver Reggie Wayne, first broke the news of the deal on Twitter, with others confirming the move later on Tuesday.
Bethea, 34, is a 13-year NFL veteran who last season led the Arizona Cardinals with 121 tackles during the second year of a three-year, $12.75 million contract. The Cardinals released him Friday in a move that reportedly saved $4.75 million in cap space.
Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher was the Cardinals’ coordinator in 2017, when Bethea intercepted a career-high five passes.
Bethea has 24 career interceptions and nine forced fumbles in 13 seasons with the Colts (2006-13), San Francisco 49ers (2014-16) and Cardinals (2017-18). He was chosen to the Pro Bowl in 2007, 2009 and 2014.
–Field Level Media
Texans, CB Roby near one-year deal
Cornerback Bradley Roby agreed
Cornerback Bradley Roby agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with the Houston Texans, the Houston Chronicle reported Tuesday.
Roby had interest from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders, according to NFL Network, but instead is ticketed to trade places with former Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson. Jackson agreed to a three-year deal with the Denver Broncos on Monday.
Roby told 9News in Denver that the Broncos “didn’t want me,” and he instead opted for a prove-it deal with the Texans. He said he turned down offers form the San Francisco 49ers and Steelers.
Roby, 26, spent his first five seasons with the Broncos, who drafted the Ohio State product in 2014. He has seven interceptions and seven forced fumbles in 79 career games (29 starts).
“I feel like I should go back in (free agency) while I’m still young,” he said.
–Field Level Media
OL Saffold set to sign with Titans
The Tennessee Titans intend
The Tennessee Titans intend to sign offensive guard Rodger Saffold to a four-year, $44 million contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The deal reportedly includes $22.5 million in guaranteed money for Saffold, who has spent his entire nine-year career with the Rams, starting 111 of 114 games played. He can sign when the new league year starts Wednesday.
The Titans can slot Saffold, 30, at left guard next to left tackle Taylor Lewan, who tweeted at Saffold on Tuesday: “do you wanna be best friends? #NoBadDays”
Saffold responded: “I’m ready to be best friends now! Lol We’ll create something special. Thanks for the warm welcome bro!”
Tennessee had the seventh-best rushing attack in the NFL last season (126.4 yards per game), and Saffold’s signing is expected to boost that area.
Saffold, who played in college at Indiana, was the first pick of the second round in the 2010 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
