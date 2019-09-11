Reports: Bengals release LB Burfict
Linebacker Vontaze Burfict was informed he would be released by the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, according to multiple reports.
He had two seasons remaining on a $33.2 million contract extension, but releasing him results in a cap charge of only $1.8 million.
Burfict managed only 43 games in the past five seasons, encountering repeated head injuries — seven documented concussions — and three suspensions.
According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Burfict amassed more than $4 million in on-field conduct fines. He was suspended by the NFL to start both the 2016 and 2017 seasons for violation of player-safety policies and in 2018 for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
He was a physical force for the Bengals in the middle of Marvin Lewis’ defense., but when the Bengals parted with Lewis, a change at linebacker was expected under first-year coach Zac Taylor.
Burfict had 298 tackles in his first two seasons with the team and played in every game.
Burfict, 28, was an undrafted free agent signee with Cincinnati after an All-America career at Arizona State.
A poor performance at the NFL Scouting Combine — he ran a 5.09 40-yard dash and reportedly failed a drug test — coupled with concerns about his temperament and decision-making on and off the field left Burfict looking for work after the 2012 draft.
Jon Rahm’s season of discontent and self-examination has put him into position to win The Players Championship, one of the biggest golf tournaments the world. But the 24-year-old Spaniard still has plenty of work to do — on himself and on the golf course over the final 18 holes.
Rahm sped his way up the leaderboard with a round-best 64 on Saturday to forge a one-shot lead over Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and England’s Tommy Fleetwood after the third round of play at the famed TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Rahm’s round Saturday featured seven birdies, one eagle (on the par 5 11th) and one bogey and allowed him finish 54 holes at 15-under-par 201 and to jump nine spots and sleep on the lead with 18 holes to play. Rahm hit nine of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation and had a great day on the greens, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
McIlroy and Fleetwood each posted up-and-down rounds of 70 on Saturday, with McIlroy missing a 13-foot birdie putt on the par 4 closing hole and hitting just four fairways in the round.
Rahm is in search of his third PGA Tour win and his seventh victory worldwide, most recently the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December.
“It feels great — I knew I could post a number,” said Rahm, who could become the second Spanish winner of the PGA Tour flagship event after Sergio Garcia in 2008. “After the sixth hole (on Friday) I’ve had by iron game really dialed in.
“I felt like I was really hitting the ball well today. I knew I had to put the ball in the fairway and give myself chances, little did I know I was going to stiff three or four shots in a row to give myself short birdie putts and finish the way I did.”
After playing in near-perfect and warm conditions for the first two days of the tournament, the weather was a factor on Saturday, with temperatures dropping 20 degrees into the 60s and the wind whipping from the north.
Eleven players are at least 10 strokes under par, tying The Players Championship record after 54 holes. It’s the first time in the history of this event that players from Europe finished in the top three spots on the leaderboard after 54 holes.
Jason Day of Australia was alone in fourth at 12 under after a third-round 68. Abraham Ancer of Mexico (who shot a 70 on Saturday) stands in fifth, four shots off Rahm’s lead.
Day’s round on Saturday was his seventh straight under par at The Players and his performance in this event follows his withdrawal last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a back injury. Day won here in 2016.
Six Americans — Ollie Schniederjans and Brandt Snedeker, each of whom shot 65s — Keegan Bradley (68), Dustin Johnson (69), Brian Harman (71) and Jim Furyk (71) are in a logjam tied for sixth five shots off the pace.
McIlroy and Fleetwood started the third round at 12 under and three shots clear of Furyk, Ian Poulter of England, Harman, and Ancer. Rahm was five shots back.
Fleetwood started the day with a thud, double-bogeying the first hole, and was three over after seven holes. He turned around his day with a birdie on the par-3 eighth and added four more birdies on the back nine, including a near-kick-in three-foot putt on the treacherous par-3 island 17th.
Fleetwood’s spot in a tie for second matches his best ever position on the PGA Tour after 54 holes.
“I was really patient and strong mentally today,” Fleetwood said. “My start was not good at all, and I didn’t have the rhythm I had he first two days. I turned up today and was hitting it nowhere near as good. It was just a grind. The wide shots were in there, and to get it round and under par around here is always a good score, no matter how you play.”
McIlroy’s third round also began poorly, with bogey on the first two holes, but he bounced back with birdies on the third, seventh and eighth holes and shared the lead with Rahm, who finished about an hour in advance of the final pairing, after another birdie on the 11th.
McIlroy has posted Top-10 finishes in five of six starts this season, with a runner up at the WGC-Mexico Championship as his top result.
“In a good position, not the best position I could be in, but I after the start today to play the last 16 holes in 4 under par with no bogeys was a good effort,” McIlroy said. “I showed some character out there, showed some grit. Got a few back, it would have been nice to pick up a couple in the last few holes, but I’m still right there going into tomorrow.”
Defending champion Webb Simpson is tied for 24th at 6 under after his third straight 70, while Tiger Woods finished 54 holes in a tie for 43rd at 3 under after an even-par 72 on Saturday.
Rahm’s score on Saturday matched the low round of the week.
Injury-plagued tight end Tyler Eifert is re-signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, he announced on Twitter on Saturday. Eifert is signing a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.
Eifert, a product of Notre Dame, was the No. 21 overall selection by the Bengals in 2013 and played 15 games that season. Since then, he has only reached double-digit games in a season once.
That was 2015, when he scored 13 touchdowns in 13 games. He made the Pro Bowl that year, but an ankle injury in that game limited his action the following season.
Eifert, 28, has had season-ending surgery each of the past three seasons. In 2018, it was a broken ankle suffered in Week 4 that sent him to injured reserve.
–The Oakland Raiders released veteran left tackle Donald Penn in what was called a mutual decision.
Penn, who turns 36 next month, indicated that he wants to return for a 13th NFL season elsewhere in 2019.
Penn missed 12 games with a groin injury in 2018 and was slated to count $7.2 million against Oakland’s salary cap this season.
–New Orleans Saints center Max Unger retired in a surprising development, multiple outlets reported.
Unger, who turns 33 next month, completed his 10th NFL season and earned his third Pro Bowl selection in 2018. He had one year left on a three-year, $22 million contract and was set to earn $5.1 million in base salary in 2019.
Unger started 130 regular-season and 12 postseason games with the Seattle Seahawks (2009-14) and Saints (2015-18).
–When suspended Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving shared a post — in which he appeared to be smoking marijuana — on Instagram and announced his retirement last week, it was with coach Jason Garrett’s encouragement, he said.
“He told me I should just quit, smoke all the weed I want, the team didn’t need me,” Irving told USA Today in an interview. “I’m a distraction to the team.”
Irving said he suffers from mental illnesses that he attributes to football and that players should have the option to treat their ailments with cannabis.
“People need to understand I’m not doing this — I didn’t quit football to smoke weed,” Irving said. “That would be idiotic. I understand that. … It’s about wellness, about rights. People need to understand that.”
–The Jacksonville Jaguars stayed busy in free agency, announcing the signings of wide receiver Chris Conley and offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi. Contract terms for the two players were not announced.
Conley, 26, played for the Kansas City Chiefs over his first four seasons, making 104 catches for 1,238 yards and six touchdowns. He emerged as a scoring target for Patrick Mahomes last season, catching 32 passes for 334 yards and five touchdowns.
Ogbuehi, 26, started 25 of 35 games over his first four seasons, all with the Cincinnati Bengals, but appeared in just two games last season.
–New head coach Bruce Arians is bringing a familiar face to Tampa Bay, with the Buccaneers signing offensive lineman Earl Watford to a one-year deal.
Watford, who spent last season with the Cleveland Browns, was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2013 and spent his first five seasons playing for Arians.
Watford, 28, has played both guard spots and right tackle over his NFL career, which spans 55 games and 22 starts. Financial terms of his deal were not disclosed.
The Jacksonville Jaguars stayed busy in free agency, announcing the signings of wide receiver Chris Conley and offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi on Saturday.
NFL Media also reported that the Jaguars were signing linebacker Jake Ryan.
The moves follow the Jaguars’ big free-agent splash when they signed former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles on Wednesday.
Contract terms for the three players were not announced.
Conley, 26, played for the Kansas City Chiefs over his first four seasons, making 104 catches for 1,238 yards and six touchdowns. He emerged as a scoring target for Patrick Mahomes last season, catching 32 passes for 334 yards and five touchdowns.
Conley and Foles were teammates in Kansas City in 2016, and the wide receiver cited the signing of Foles as a big factor in his decision.
“There was opportunity here to begin with, but then the addition of him at quarterback … that sealed the deal for me,” Conley said.
Ogbuehi figures to replace offensive tackle Jermey Parnell, who was released as part of the Jaguars’ efforts to free up money for Foles.
Ogbuehi, 26, started 25 of 35 games over his first four seasons, all with the Cincinnati Bengals, but appeared in just two games last season. A Texas A&M product, he was the Bengals’ first-round draft pick in 2015.
Ryan, 27, had been with the Green Bay Packers since they made him a fourth-round pick in 2015.
Ryan ranked third on the team with 81 tackles in 2017, but spent last season on injured reserve after tearing his ACL in training camp. In 43 games (27 starts), he tallied 213 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said Friday he can't wait to show the fans what
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said Friday he can’t wait to show the fans what the team can do in 2019.
“It’s an exciting time in Cleveland, absolutely,” Mayfield said. “The fans there, after having a decent year, nothing that we were too happy about (7-8-1), were unbelievably satisfied. But now, I can’t even imagine.
Mayfield made his first public comments since the Browns acquired Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants on Tuesday. He spoke to the media from the Milwaukee Brewers spring training locker room in Phoenix, where he spent the day as a guest of his close friend, Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich.
The Browns have spent the offseason surrounding the second-year quarterback with offensive weapons, most notably Beckham and running back Kareem Hunt, who must serve an eight-game NFL suspension before he can take the field. Beckham is reunited in Cleveland with wide receiver Jarvis Landry, his teammate at LSU and training partner in the NFL.
He called the offense “a thing where you pick your poison.”
When a reporter asked Mayfield about the oversized personalities of Landry and Beckham, he said he has no intention of trying to change anything about the receivers.
“You could say the same thing about me; you don’t want to tame it,” Mayfield said. “You just let them be themselves and make plays. That’s who they are, and when it comes down to it, the guys in that locker room, you’re going to love playing with them.”
Vontaze Burfict’s time as a free agent apparently was very short-lived.
One day after Burfict was released by the Cincinnati Bengals, the only NFL team for which he has played, the linebacker agreed to a one-year deal Tuesday with the Oakland Raiders, multiple media outlets reported.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the contract is worth $5 million including incentives.
Burfict managed to play in only 43 games in the past five seasons, encountering repeated head injuries — seven documented concussions — and three suspensions.
According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Burfict amassed more than $4 million in on-field conduct fines. He was suspended by the NFL to start both the 2016 and 2017 seasons for violation of player-safety policies and in 2018 for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
He was a physical force for the Bengals in the middle of Marvin Lewis’ defense, but when the Bengals parted with Lewis, a change at linebacker was expected under new head coach Zac Taylor.
The move to Oakland would reunite Burfict with Paul Guenther, the Raiders’ defensive coordinator who served in the same position with the Bengals from 2014-17.
Burfict had two seasons remaining on a $33.2 million contract extension he signed with the Bengals, but by releasing him, Cincinnati sustained a cap charge of only $1.8 million.
Burfict, 28, was an undrafted free agent signee with Cincinnati after an All-America career at Arizona State. He had 298 tackles in his first two seasons with the Bengals and played in every game.
As he prepares to launch his latest comeback attempt, Johnny Manziel remains confident that he can still play quarterback “at any level anywhere.”
“My confidence level is high,” Manziel said Tuesday in Memphis at an introductory press conference with his newest employer, the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football. “I believe I still have a unique skill set and still have the ability to play at any level anywhere.”
Rejected by the NFL and banned by the Canadian Football League for his on-field struggles and off-field issues, the 26-year-old signed a standard player contract with the upstart AAF last weekend and was claimed off waivers by last-place Memphis.
Express coach Mike Singletary said he is eager to work with the former Texas A&M star, who earned the nickname “Johnny Football” while winning the 2012 Heisman Trophy.
“Our guys are excited, our team is excited, and I feel that many of the people here in Memphis are excited,” said Singletary, a Hall of Fame linebacker who is known as a strict, by-the-book boss.
Manziel, who sought treatment for alcohol abuse and anger management in the past, might be an interesting match with Singletary’s authoritarian style.
“I’ve done a lot of soul searching and a lot of looking at myself in the mirror and coming to the realization that when I’m on a football field and on a team, my life is substantially better,” Manziel said.
Manziel could see his first AAF action on Sunday when Memphis hosts the Birmingham Iron. The Express lost starting quarterback Zach Mettenberger to an ankle injury last weekend.
“In my eyes and in my mind, I believe I’m here for a reason,” Manziel said. “This is a great fit for me.”
After 10 seasons in Green Bay, linebacker Clay Matthews is returning home to Southern California.
The six-time Pro Bowl selection and Packers franchise leader in career sacks is joining the Los Angeles Rams as a free agent. Matthews made the news public with a new profile picture on his Twitter profile: him sporting the No. 52 in a Rams uniform.
The Rams then tweeted that they have indeed agreed on a two-year deal with Matthews. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the deal is worth a maximum of $16.75 million — less than other offers for Matthews, per Garafolo, but family considerations and a shot at a championship outweighed the increased money from other clubs.
A Southern California native born in Northridge, Matthews starred in college at USC before the Packers selected him with the 26th overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft. He quickly made a name for himself with both his level of play and his famed sack celebrations.
He had 10 sacks as a rookie, making the 2009 All-Rookie Team. He had a career-high 13.5 the following year, a season which ended with the Packers defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.
In all, Matthews has 83.5 sacks in his career, though his production has slowed in recent seasons. He has not had double-digit sacks since registering 11 in 2014, the fifth of his six Pro Bowl seasons.
The Rams, the NFC champions last season, aren’t exactly hurting for pass rushers. Reigning two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald led the NFL with 20.5 sacks last season. The team also re-signed edge rusher Dante Fowler to a one-year contract earlier this month. The team acquired him in a trade-deadline deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.
The Houston Texans bought themselves a veteran insurance policy for starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, signing AJ McCarron to a contract Tuesday.
Shortly after reports broke of a deal being finalized, McCarron tweeted a photo of himself signing a contract in the Texans offices.
Houston NFL reporter John McClain tweeted the deal is worth $3 million.
According to the Texans’ official website, Watson was the only quarterback on the active roster at the time of signing.
A 2014 fifth-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals after a decorated career at Alabama, McCarron spent the first four seasons of his career with the Bengals, showing flashes of potential when asked to fill in for Andy Dalton. But after filing a grievance against the club and being granted free agency in February 2018, McCarron has become a bit of a journeyman.
In March 2018, he signed a two-year, $10 million contract with Buffalo. But on Sept. 2 of last year, a week before the beginning of the season, the Bills traded McCarron to Oakland in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round pick. He played in two games with the Raiders last season, completing 1 of 3 passes for 8 yards.
Then last week, with the 28-year-old McCarron set to count $5 million against the cap in 2019, the Raiders cut him. He is 87 of 136 for 928 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in his career.
Brandon Weeden and Joe Webb backed up Watson last season, but one would never know it looking at statistics. The only player on the team other than Watson to throw a pass all of last season was wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (and he was 0 for 1).
In his second season in the NFL, Watson threw for 4,165 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions and ran for another 551 yards with five scores on the ground in 2018. But his tendency to run with the ball and seeming fearlessness of getting hit has led to many anxious moments in Houston.
He reportedly played with a broken rib and partially collapsed lung against the Cowboys in Week 5. He also missed half of his rookie season after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee during practice.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is seeking to suppress video evidence that authorities assert support the solicitation of prostitution charges filed against him, ESPN reported Wednesday.
ESPN investigative reporter T.J. Quinn said a motion filed Wednesday by Kraft’s attorneys is intended to make sure the video, which he said has been described as “graphic and damning,” never is released. He added it is a “warning shot” to prosecutors that Kraft’s team will challenge that police had probable cause even to collect the video as evidence.
That news comes after a source told CNN on Wednesday that Kraft will reject a conditional plea deal offered by Florida prosecutors to settle the case.
The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday afternoon that prosecutors offered to defer prosecution for Kraft and the two dozen other men arrested in the case, but any defendant who accepts the offer must admit that there is enough evidence to lead to a conviction at trial.
Additionally, any defendant who accepts the deal must complete an education course about prostitution, perform 100 hours of community service, be tested for sexually transmitted diseases and pay court costs, according to the Journal.
Mike Edmondson, a spokesman for the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office, told CNN the offer was standard for first-time offenders, and that none of the people charged had accepted as of Wednesday morning.
Kraft entered a not guilty plea after being charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution at a day spa in Jupiter, Fla. The 77-year-old billionaire is alleged to have twice visited the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January and received sex acts in exchange for money.
Jupiter police have said Kraft was caught on surveillance video on both occasions, Jan. 19 and Jan. 20.
Kraft is scheduled to be arraigned March 28 in Palm Beach County, Fla.
The charges came in a police sting that law enforcement said was aimed at stopping human trafficking through massage parlors in Florida.
If Kraft chooses to go to trial and is convicted, he could receive one year in jail, a $5,000 fine and 100 hours of community service. Edmondson told CNN, however, that those misdemeanor charges generally result in no more than a 60-day sentence in county jail.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will reject a conditional plea deal offered by Florida prosecutors on charges of soliciting prostitution, sources told CNN on Wednesday.
The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday afternoon that prosecutors offered to defer prosecution for Kraft and the two dozen other men arrested in the case, but any defendant who accepts the offer must admit that there is enough evidence to lead to a conviction at trial.
Additionally, any defendant who accepts the deal must complete an education course about prostitution, perform 100 hours of community service, be tested for sexually transmitted diseases and pay court costs, according to the Journal.
Mike Edmondson, a spokesman for the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office, told CNN the offer was standard for first-time offenders, and that none of the people charged had accepted as of Wednesday morning.
Kraft entered a not guilty plea after being charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution at a day spa in Jupiter, Fla. The 77-year-old billionaire is alleged to have twice visited the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January and received sex acts in exchange for money.
Jupiter police have said Kraft was caught on surveillance video on both occasions, Jan. 19 and Jan. 20.
Kraft is scheduled to be arraigned March 28 in Palm Beach County, Fla.
The charges came in a police sting that law enforcement said was aimed at stopping human trafficking through massage parlors in Florida.
If Kraft chooses to go to trial and is convicted, he could receive one year in jail, a $5,000 fine and 100 hours of community service. Edmondson told CNN, however, that those misdemeanor charges generally result in no more than a 60-day sentence in county jail.
Ohio State held its Pro Day on Wednesday, and defensive end Nick Bosa was there just to talk.
Bosa, the potential No. 1 pick in next month’s NFL draft, did not participate with the rest of the Buckeyes’ pro hopefuls after performing well in drill work at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.
“I just trust the people who advise me. They told me it was unimportant,” Bosa told the NFL Network about Pro Day. “I’m here to meet all the teams that want to meet with me, and that’s what’s really important. I’m just doing what I’m told.”
He said he had meetings scheduled later Wednesday with the San Francisco 49ers, who hold the No. 2 pick, and the New York Giants, who pick sixth. He interviewed with all the top teams at the combine, including Arizona, which picks first.
Bosa said he will have further discussions with the Cardinals, who might otherwise be focusing on Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. Either way, Bosa is expected to be in high demand at the top of the draft.
“I have a lot of visits coming up, so my next three weeks are super busy, flying all over the place, meeting with teams,” he said.
His message to those teams?
“Just how much I love the game and how much I want to continue to get better,” he said.
“Obviously, there is a lot of doubt with how long it has been since I played. But I have played this game my whole life and I have put on film the player that I am, and if the film isn’t good enough, I don’t know what else I could have done.”
His junior season ended early because of a bilateral core muscle injury. He had 29 tackles for loss, including 17.5 sacks, in 29 career games for the Buckeyes.
Bosa (6-foot-4, 266 pounds) put up 29 reps at 225 pounds on the bench press at the combine, had a 33.5-inch vertical and ran a 4.79 40-yard dash. All those numbers were better than what his brother, Joey, a Los Angeles Chargers defensive end, did at the combine before being selected No. 3 overall by the franchise in the 2016 draft.
He said when he’s not meeting with teams across the country, he’s training in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., with his brother. But he doesn’t brag about the combine results.
“I was not the happiest my with 40 anyway,” he said. “So there is no trash talk at all.”
Bosa told ESPN he would love to play with edge rusher Dee Ford, acquired by the San Francisco 49ers in a trade this month with the Kansas City Chiefs.
“He played a bunch with my brother,” Bosa said. “I’ve seen him a lot.”
The Chicago Bears re-signed two players Wednesday — starting punter Patrick O’Donnell and reserve quarterback Tyler Bray.
O’Donnell, 28, has been the team’s punter for the past five seasons after being selected in the sixth round of the 2014 draft out of the University of Miami. He has a franchise-best career average of 44.9 yards per punt and set the team’s single-season record of 47.0 in 2017.
O’Donnell averaged 45.0 yards last season on 62 attempts, tying a career high with 28 punts inside the 20-yard line.
Bray, 27, spent much of the 2018 season on the practice squad in his first season in Chicago and figures to go to camp as the third-stringer. He spent his first five NFL seasons with the Chiefs, appearing in one game and attempting one pass.
Bell planned to report to Steelers after Week 1
Bell planned to report to Steelers after Week 1 Bell planned to report to Steelers after Week 1
Le’Veon Bell says he never intended to sit out the entire 2018 season.
Bell, who recently signed with the New York Jets as a free agent, told Sports Illustrated that his original plan was to miss only Week 1 of last season. But the running back had a change of mind as events played out with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“I was not going to come until Week 1, that was my original goal, original plan in my head,” Bell told SI. “At first I was literally thinking like, ‘I don’t want to play (training) camp and OTAs’ because of the hurt in my body and I’m like, ‘I’m not playing.’
“When Week 1 comes, I’m going to come, but the things that kind of led up to Week 1, I started thinking, ‘I’m not going to play Week 1.’ After even Week 1, it started to build up and it’s not making me feel comfortable.”
Bell doesn’t indicate what made him uncomfortable but he was criticized sharply by his teammates just days before the season opener against the Cleveland Browns.
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, left guard Ramon Foster and center Maurkice Pouncey all strongly voiced concern about Bell’s refusal to sign his $14.5 million franchise tag and join the club
“What do you do?” Foster said to reporters. “Here’s a guy who doesn’t give a damn, so I guess we’ll treat it as such. I just hate it came to this.
“… He’s making seven times what I make, twice as much as (left tackle) Al (Villanueva) is making and we’re the guys who do it for him.”
Regardless, Bell reassessed his plan and continued to sit out week after week, game after game before again deciding he was going to return after Game 6.
“Then it got to a point, regardless of what they say, I am going to bite the bullet and come back at the bye week,” Bell said.
But the 27-year-old again changed the plan and didn’t return when he realized the Steelers could again slap the franchise tag on him after the season.
He became a free agent after the season and received a four-year, $52.5 million deal from the Jets.
Bell rushed for 5,336 yards and 35 touchdowns and caught 312 passes for 2,660 yards and seven scores in 62 games over five seasons with Pittsburgh.
Seahawks WR Baldwin staring at third offseason surgery
Seahawks WR Baldwin staring at third offseason surgery Seahawks WR Baldwin staring at third offseason surgery
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin underwent shoulder and knee surgeries after last season, but his medical problems might not all be fixed.
He told Sports Radio 950 KJR in Seattle on Wednesday that “more surgeries on the way, most likely,” while the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo cited a source to report that Baldwin is scheduled to meet with Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia in early April about a potential sports hernia.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll said at the NFL Scouting Combine late last month that Baldwin was expected to be ready for the start of the 2019 season, but another surgery could change expectations.
Baldwin, 30, missed two games in September with the knee injury, which bothered him even before the start of the season. His shoulder problem arose later in the campaign.
In 13 regular-season games last season, Baldwin caught 50 passes for 618 yards and five touchdowns. Baldwin had three receptions for 32 yards in a playoff defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in January. He is entering his ninth season with Seattle.
He was selected to the Pro Bowl after the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
The Minnesota Vikings, in search of help at offensive guard, announced the signing of Josh Kline, who was released last week by the Tennessee Titans.
The deal is for three years and $15.75 million, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Kline started all 46 of his games at right guard in his three seasons with Tennessee, which reportedly wanted him to take a pay cut before he entered the second season of a four-year, $26 million contract extension.
Kline joins Danny Isidora as the only guards on the Vikings’ roster with regular-season experience. Minnesota previously released guard Mike Remmers, and guards Tom Compton and Nick Easton moved on in free agency.
Kline, 29, spent his first three NFL seasons with New England (2013-15), making 18 starts in 33 regular-season games.
There is plenty of buzz about the New York Giants potentially selecting Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the sixth pick in the NFL Draft. The team’s biggest decision-makers received up-close looks in recent days.
Much of the team’s top brass — including head coach Pat Shurmur, offensive coordinator Mike Shula, senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara — took Haskins to dinner Tuesday night and then studied his on-field drills at the Buckeyes’ Pro Day on Wednesday.
Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network summed up the action: “Strong workout for Haskins. Improved foot quickness, excellent anticipation and pace on the ball.”
Haskins could be the choice if New York is ready to try to draft the replacement for Eli Manning, but there could be competition as other quarterback-needy teams assess their draft position. Haskins said he would soon meet with the Oakland Raiders (who hold the No. 4 pick), the Denver Broncos (No. 10), the Miami Dolphins (No. 13) and the Washington Redskins (No. 15).
“All my NFL friends tell me it’s not how early you go, it’s where you go,” Haskins told ESPN on Wednesday.
Haskins is widely considered one of the top two quarterbacks available, along with Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray, a potential No. 1 overall pick. Haskins’ best features are his pocket-passing skills, decision-making and arm strength, while Murray has electrifying athleticism (and quite a good arm, too).
Haskins ran an official 5.04-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He hoped to counter criticism of his straight-line speed with quick footwork at the Pro Day.
“You put me in any playbook, I’ll make it work,” Haskins said. “So, to be able to show off-platform throws, moving to my left, moving to my right, being able to move off spot and still be accurate, is what I wanted to show because during the season I had a couple of throws that I missed that I still remember and I worked on all offseason.
“I definitely felt like I did a good job with that.”
Haskins threw for 4,831 yards in his lone season as a starter at Ohio State, working almost exclusively from the pocket.
Said ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay: “He’s the most natural passer in this year’s draft class.”
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added two women as full-time coaches Wednesday.
Maral Javadifar will take on the role as assistant strength and conditioning coach and Lori Locust as assistant defensive line coach, making them the first full-time female coaches in Buccaneers history and making the team the first in the NFL with two female coaches on staff.
“I know how hard it can be to get that first opportunity to coach at the highest level of professional football,” Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said in a team statement. “Sometimes, all you need is the right organization to offer up the opportunity.
“The Glazer family and our general manager, Jason Licht, were extremely supportive of my decision, and I know Maral and Lori will be great additions to my coaching staff.
“I have known Lori going back to my days at Temple University and I’ve seen firsthand just how knowledgeable and passionate she is about this game. I was equally impressed with Maral’s background in performance training and physical therapy and I know she will be a valuable asset to our strength and conditioning program.”
Javadifar most recently worked as a physical therapist at Avant Physical Therapy in Seattle, after completing her sports physical therapy residency at Virginia Commonwealth University last August.
Javadifar played basketball at Pace University in New York City. A native of Queens, N.Y., she earned a degree in molecular biology from Pace, before getting a doctor of physical therapy degree from New York Medical College.
Locust was working as the defensive line coach for the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football during the league’s inaugural season this year.
In 2018, Locust served as a defensive coaching intern for the Baltimore Ravens during the team’s training camp and, from 2017-18, worked as a defensive line/linebackers coach and co-special teams coordinator of the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks of the National Arena League.
Locust worked as an assistant coach from 2010-18 at her high school alma mater, Susquehanna Township High School in Harrisburg, Pa. She also was an assistant coach with the Central Penn Piranha, a semi-professional team in Harrisburg from 2013-16, the DMV Elite semi-pro team from 2016-18 and the Keystone Assault of the Women’s Football Alliance from 2017-18.
Locust began her coaching career following four years as a player in women’s semi-pro football. She attended Temple University.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is seeking to suppress video evidence that authorities assert support the solicitation of prostitution charges filed against him, ESPN reported Wednesday.
Per the report, a motion was filed Wednesday by Kraft’s attorneys with intentions to make sure the video, which he said has been described as “graphic and damning,” never is released. The report calls the motion a “warning shot” to prosecutors that Kraft’s team will challenge that police had probable cause even to collect the video as evidence.
The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that prosecutors offered to defer prosecution for Kraft and the two dozen other men arrested in the case, but any defendant who accepts the offer must admit that there is enough evidence to lead to a conviction at trial, along with other stipulations. CNN reported Wednesday Kraft will reject the offer.
Kraft entered a not guilty plea after being charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution at a day spa in Jupiter, Fla. The 77-year-old billionaire is alleged to have twice visited the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January and received sex acts in exchange for money.
–Much of the New York Giants’ top brass — including head coach Pat Shurmur, offensive coordinator Mike Shula and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara — took Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins to dinner Tuesday night, then studied his on-field drills at the Buckeyes’ Pro Day the following day.
Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network summed up the action: “Strong workout for Haskins. Improved foot quickness, excellent anticipation and pace on the ball.”
Haskins could be the choice if New York is ready to try to draft the replacement for Eli Manning with the No. 6 overall pick, but there could be competition as other quarterback-needy teams assess their draft positions. Haskins said he would soon meet with the Oakland Raiders (who hold the No. 4 pick), the Denver Broncos (No. 10), the Miami Dolphins (No. 13) and the Washington Redskins (No. 15).
–Also in Columbus, potential No. 1 overall pick Nick Bosa did not participate in on-field drills after performing well in drill work at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.
He said he had meetings scheduled with the San Francisco 49ers, who hold the No. 2 pick, and the Giants. He also interviewed with all the top teams at the combine, including Arizona, which picks first. Bosa had 29 tackles for loss, including 17.5 sacks, in 29 career games for the Buckeyes.
–Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin told Sports Radio 950 KJR in Seattle that “more surgeries (are) on the way, most likely,” while the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo cited a source in saying that Baldwin will meet with Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia in early April about a potential sports hernia.
Baldwin, 30, missed two games in September with a knee injury and a shoulder problem arose later in the campaign. He had surgeries to address both issues this offseason.
–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added two women as assistant coaches, making them the first full-time female coaches in team history and making the Bucs the first NFL team with two female coaches on staff. Maral Javadifar will take on the role as assistant strength and conditioning coach as Lori Locust will be an assistant defensive line coach.
–Quarterback Trevor Siemian has agreed to a reported one-year deal worth $2 million with the New York Jets. Siemian spent all of last season on Minnesota’s active roster, although he did not play as Kirk Cousins’ backup after the Vikings acquired him in a trade with Denver last March. Siemian, 27, started 24 games for the Broncos over the 2016 and ’17 seasons, passing for 5,686 yards and 30 touchdowns against 24 interceptions.
–The Minnesota Vikings, in search of help at offensive guard, announced the signing of Josh Kline, who was released last week by the Tennessee Titans. The deal is for three years and $15.75 million, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. … The Chicago Bears re-signed punter Patrick O’Donnell and backup quarterback Tyler Bray.
Defensive end Vinny Curry returned to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, agreeing to a deal following one season away from the team.
Curry played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.
Curry, 30, was released by the Buccaneers in March in a cap-savings move. Tampa shaved $8 million off of its 2019 cap in the transaction.
Curry won the Super Bowl with the Eagles two years ago and helps add depth to a defensive line that subtracted Michael Bennett (via trade to the New England Patriots) and Haloti Ngata (retirement).
Curry had 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2018, his only season with Tampa Bay, after winning the Super Bowl with the Eagles.
Curry turns 31 on June 30. He spent the first six seasons of his career in Philadelphia, where he produced 22 quarterback sacks.
Free agent tight end Jared Cook is close to a contract agreement with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network reported Thursday.
Cook turns 32 next month but has been productive in stints with the Oakland Raiders, Green Bay Packers, St. Louis Rams and Tennessee Titans.
The Saints had a hole at tight end with Benjamin Watson opting for retirement. Last spring, the Saints made a run at free agent Jimmy Graham, but he landed in Green Bay.
Cook had 68 receptions for 896 yards and six touchdowns with the Raiders in 2018.
He has 39-plus catches in seven of the past eight seasons.
