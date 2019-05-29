Report: WR Pryor works out for Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly worked out free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor on Wednesday.
The quarterback-turned-wideout played for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets in 2018, catching 16 of his 30 targets for 252 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported Pryor’s workouts in Jacksonville.
Pryor, who turns 30 next month, has 115 career receptions for 1,563 yards and seven touchdowns. He entered the league with the Oakland Raiders in 2011 and also has played with the Cleveland Browns (2015-16) and Washington Redskins (2017).
His best season came with the Browns in 2016, when he caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four scores. Since then, a series of injuries and too many dropped passes have stalled his development as a receiver.
Pryor was a three-year quarterback at Ohio State from 2008-10, completing 60.9 percent of his passes for 6,177 yards with 57 TDs and 26 interceptions in 39 games.
He went 3-7 as a starting quarterback with the Raiders from 2012-13.
–Field Level Media
All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has concluded a two-day visit
All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has concluded a two-day visit with the Baltimore Ravens, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the two sides will try to negotiate a potential contract.
McCoy visited the Cleveland Browns last week, days after his release by the Tampa Buccaneers.
If neither AFC North team can come to contract terms with McCoy, the 31-year-old defensive tackle could visit a third team, Rapoport said. The team at the top of the list is believed to be the Carolina Panthers.
McCoy, the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, was released by the Buccaneers on May 20 with three years left on his contract. The deal called for him to make $13 million in base pay this season. The original contract was for six years and $95.2 million.
The Tampa Bay Times reported McCoy has drawn offers from 10 teams with offers as high as $11 million annually.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said recently he’d be interested in adding McCoy to the roster.
“I think a guy with his ability could come in and help most certainly,” Rivera told reporters.
McCoy has 296 tackles, 54.5 sacks, 140 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 123 career games. He has been selected to six Pro Bowls and was first-team All-Pro in 2013.
–Field Level Media
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was dismissed from organized team activities to tend to a personal matter in the Atlanta area.
Newton isn’t missing much at OTAs, where he has been an idle observer while progressing in his return from offseason shoulder surgery.
Head coach Ron Rivera didn’t disclose the nature of Newton’s absence beyond saying it was scheduled in advance and the Panthers are not concerned.
“Obviously it’s all voluntary, but he was nice enough to let us know he wasn’t gonna be able to make it. So we appreciate that,” Rivera said.
Newton had arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder in January after sitting out the last two games of the 2018 season. Doctors removed scar tissue that remained from a 2017 surgery on the former league MVP’s partially torn rotator cuff.
The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback said he has not been given a timetable for his return. He said he started a vegan diet and hired a personal trainer to prepare for the 2019 season.
–Field Level Media
The security guard who reportedly was knocked down by Ezekiel Elliott at a Las Vegas music festival says he wants a “sincere apology” from the Dallas Cowboys running back.
Gossip website TMZ posted a video earlier this month showing events that took place early May 18 at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival. The video shows a man identified as Elliott pushing a security guard against a metal railing, and he falls. Elliott then is handcuffed but not arrested.
Kyle Johnson, 19, told KCBS-TV in Los Angeles that he was not injured in the fall.
“I wasn’t hurt or anything, but just to have someone that you looked up to shove you on the ground over a metal fence?” Johnson said. “It’s not the biggest thing in the world, but really, nothing happened? I mean, come on.
“I did get an apology from him. It wasn’t a sincere apology. He didn’t maintain eye contact. It didn’t seem sincere at all.”
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has downplayed the incident and said he doesn’t expect Elliott to face any discipline from the league.
“In terms of his status with us, (it) has not been impacted in any way,” Jones said. “And frankly, I know how conscientious he has been in the offseason, and that’s good enough. No, I don’t see that having any consequences for us.”
Cowboys executives have indicated a desire to extend Elliott’s contract past 2020, when it is due to expire. Elliott, 23, rushed for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season.
–Field Level Media
Guard Richie Incognito signed a one-year deal with the Oakland
Guard Richie Incognito signed a one-year deal with the Oakland Raiders on Tuesday.
“We’ve signed him to a one-year ‘prove it’ deal and that means both on and off the field,” Raiders general Mike Mayock told reporters.
Incognito, who turns 36 in July, last played for the Buffalo Bills in the 2017 season. He announced his retirement in April 2018, citing health reasons, but apparently has improved enough to play.
A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Incognito started 150 career games with the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins and Bills. He was suspended by the Dolphins in 2013 after being accused of bullying teammate Jonathan Martin, and he sat out the 2014 season.
–Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. ended his dispute with the Denver Broncos by agreeing to a new one-year contract.
The deal will allow Harris to still be a free agent following the season. He had been seeking to be paid in the neighborhood of $15 million annually on a multi-year deal.
Harris, a four-time Pro Bowler, was scheduled to make $7.9 million in base salary in 2019 as the final season of a five-year, $42.5 million deal. KUSA-TV reported that he will instead have a base salary of $12.05 million.
Harris, who turns 30 next month, has 19 interceptions and 80 passes defensed in 123 games (105 starts) over eight seasons with the Broncos. He intercepted three passes in 2018, returning one for a touchdown, but his season was limited to 12 games due to a broken right lower leg in early December.
–Veteran defensive tackle Haloti Ngata will return to Baltimore on Wednesday to retire as a member of the Ravens.
Ngata, 35, was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first team All-Pro during his nine-year tenure with the Ravens (2006-14) before spending three seasons with the Detroit Lions and last year with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Of Ngata’s 519 career tackles and 32.5 sacks, he recorded 449 tackles and 25.5 sacks with the Ravens. He played in 135 regular season and 16 postseason games with Baltimore, including a 34-31 victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.
–One month after suffering a gunshot wound on the day he was drafted, New York Giants rookie cornerback Corey Ballentine took part in team drills for the first time.
Ballentine, a sixth-round pick of the Giants out of Washburn University, participated in 11-on-11 drills while working with the third-team defense. He was involved in individual drills during last week’s organized team activities.
Ballentine was shot in the backside on April 28 outside of an off-campus party in Topeka, Kan., that claimed the life of Washburn teammate Dwane Simmons.
–Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles was dismissed from organized team activities due to personal reasons.
Head coach Doug Marrone said the team has no timetable for his return: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Nick and his family,” he said.
Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars following back-to-back trips to the playoffs with the Philadelphia Eagles, including a Super Bowl MVP performance in February 2018.
–Azteca Stadium in Mexico City will return to a natural playing surface.
Officials said the field, currently a mix of synthetic and natural grass, would be converted to grass during a lull in the venue’s hectic soccer schedule.
The NFL scrapped plans for a regular-season game in Mexico City in November 2018, moving the Rams-Chiefs game to Los Angeles because of an unsafe playing field. The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 18 at Azteca Stadium.
–Field Level Media
After more than a decade with Mark Fulcher at his side, Justin Rose announced Tuesday he and his caddie are going their separate ways — but the world’s third-ranked golfer is leaving the door wide open for a reunion.
Fulcher underwent surgery on a heart valve in January and missed time earlier this season — including for Rose’s win at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines near San Diego in late January. But the man known as “Fooch” returned to carry Rose’ bag at the Masters and has worked Rose’s past four tournaments, according to Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard.
“After an amazing 11 years with Fooch, our successful run together has finished for now, as Fooch is required to take an indefinite leave of absence from caddying to focus on his health and well-being after the heart procedure earlier this year,” Rose wrote in a statement released on Twitter.
“He has been medically advised that a further period of recuperation is required. I wish him all the best as he works on getting 100-percent healthy. I also have no doubts that we will stride up a 72nd hole late on a Sunday afternoon together in the future.”
Gareth Lord, who caddied for Rose in Fulcher’s first absence, will be on Rose’s bag this week at the Memorial, according to multiple media outlets.
Rose has 10 career PGA Tour wins, with Fulcher serving as his caddie on eight of those weeks, according to multiple media reports. Fulcher was on the bag when Rose won his only major title at the 2013 U.S. Open as well as when Rose captured the Olympic gold medal at Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and the 2018 FedEx Cup championship.
–Field Level Media
Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. ended his dispute with the Denver Broncos by agreeing to a new one-year contract on Tuesday.
The deal will allow Harris to still be a free agent following the season. He had been seeking to be paid in the neighborhood of $15 million annually on a multi-year deal.
Harris, a four-time Pro Bowler, was scheduled to make $7.9 million in base salary in 2019 as the final season of a five-year, $42.5 million deal. KUSA-TV reported that he will instead have a base salary of $12.05 million.
“We have a lot of respect for Chris as a player and for everything he’s meant to our organization,” Broncos general manager John Elway said in a statement. “This contract adjustment recognizes his value to our team and the high expectations we have for Chris as a Bronco this season and hopefully for years to come.”
Harris, who turns 30 next month, has 19 interceptions and 80 passes defensed in 123 games (105 starts) over eight seasons with the Broncos. He also has forced five fumbles and posted four fumble recoveries.
Last season, Harris intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown. His season was limited to 12 games due to a broken right lower leg in early December.
The 5-foot-10, 199-pound Harris was an undrafted free agent signed out of Kansas in 2011.
–Field Level Media
What would you pay to be Tiger Woods’ caddie for a day?
Dave Gilbert, founder and CEO of National Funding, bid $75,000 at Woods’ annual Tiger Jam fundraising event in Las Vegas for the honor.
By submitting the winning bid in the auction, which benefits Woods’ TGR Foundation, Gilbert take over for Woods’ regular caddie, Joe LaCava, at the Hero World Challenge Pro-Am, which is scheduled for Dec. 3 at Albany, in the Bahamas.
Gilbert’s winning bid easily exceeded the $50,000 paid last year.
Other items up for auction included trips to the Bahamas and Diamante Cabo San Lucas, where Woods designed a golf course, and each went for $20,000. A Virtual Green putting machine was grabbed for $22,500.
The TGR Foundation helps develop educational resources while giving underserved students easier access to schooling.
This year’s Tiger Jam event featured poker, golf clinics, a performance by Janet Jackson, and a high-stakes poker game in which NBA star Russell Westbrook beat Woods.
Now, Woods, the No. 5 golfer in the world, will go back to doing what he does best. He returns to the tour this week in Dublin, Ohio, at The Memorial, a tournament he has won five times.
–Field Level Media
One month after suffering a gunshot
One month after suffering a gunshot wound on the day he was drafted, New York Giants rookie cornerback Corey Ballentine took part in team drills Tuesday for the first time.
Ballentine, a sixth-round pick of the Giants out of Washburn University, participated in 11-on-11 drills while working with the third-team defense. He was involved in individual drills during last week’s organized team activities.
“He’s doing what he can do,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said Tuesday. “Last week he did a little bit more of individual work and today he got his first reps in team work. I will have to go back in and watch, but he looked good moving around. He is getting better each day.”
Ballentine was shot in the backside on April 28 outside of an off-campus party in Topeka, Kan., that claimed the life of Washburn teammate Dwane Simmons.
Ballentine, whose 180th overall selection was the highest in Washburn history, was just the sixth player from the Division II program to be drafted. He was one of only three D-II players selected to the 2019 Senior Bowl.
At Washburn from 2015-18, he finished with 186 tackles (113 solo), 10 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and five interceptions. He won the 2018 Cliff Harris Award that goes to the small college defensive player of the year.
He missed New York’s rookie minicamp from May 3-5. The Giants encouraged him to remain in Kansas to mourn the loss of his best friend, whose funeral took place on May 4.
Also on Tuesday, Shurmur addressed the quarterback situation with rookie Daniel Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft out of Duke, coming into a possible faceoff with veteran Eli Manning.
“I think he is competing and getting better every day,” Shurmur said of Jones. “He is like every player on the team. They are getting ready to play Week 1. If they are in there, great. If not, they will keep working and continuing to get better. I think Daniel’s approach, he is here all the time just like all the other quarterbacks. He is doing everything in his power to get right.”
Regarding Manning’s impact on Jones, Shurmur said, “I think it is a healthy quarterback room. There is a lot of conversation with regard to that. Yes, I see a good room and all the guys working well together and trying to help each other.”
–Field Level Media
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles was dismissed from organized team activities due to personal reasons.
Head coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday the team has no timetable for his return.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Nick and his family,” Marrone said.
Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars following back-to-back trips to the playoffs with the Philadelphia Eagles, including a Super Bowl MVP performance in February 2018.
Foles isn’t a total stranger to the system in Jacksonville, and his absence in the offseason is likely to be insignificant in the big picture.
Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo was Foles’ position coach in Philadelphia before he served part of last season as offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings.
–Field Level Media
Azteca Stadium in Mexico City will return to a natural playing surface.
Officials said the field, currently a mix of synthetic and natural grass, would be converted to grass during a lull in the venue's hectic soccer schedule.
"The
Azteca Stadium in Mexico City will return to a natural playing surface.
Officials said the field, currently a mix of synthetic and natural grass, would be converted to grass during a lull in the venue’s hectic soccer schedule.
“The natural grass, which has been historically used in our field, offers ample advantages for the property, since it is perfectly adapted to the characteristics, infrastructure and needs of use of the Azteca Stadium,” stadium officials said in a statement.
A blended hybrid surface is common in high-use facilities, including soccer facilities in Brazil and Europe.
The NFL scrapped plans for a regular-season game in Mexico City in November 2018, moving the Rams-Chiefs game to Los Angeles because of an unsafe playing field.
The Chiefs are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 18 at Azteca Stadium.
“Mexico’s been a central piece to our efforts to grow the game internationally,” Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said in November. “Obviously the NFL has a lot of fans in Mexico because of the proximity to the United States, and as an organization we were looking forward to going down there, not only representing the NFL but also the Chiefs Kingdom. It was a great opportunity to grow our fanbase down there and it’s just not going to happen this year.”
–Field Level Media
Guard Richie Incognito signed a
Guard Richie Incognito signed a one-year deal with the Oakland Raiders on Tuesday.
“We’ve signed him to a one-year ‘prove it’ deal and that means both on and off the field,” Raiders general Mike Mayock told reporters.
Mayock said Incognito impressed the team during his workout earlier this month.
Incognito, who turns 36 in July, last played for the Buffalo Bills in the 2017 season. He announced his retirement in April 2018, citing health reasons, but apparently has improved enough to play.
“My liver and kidneys are shutting down,” Incognito told The Buffalo News at that time. “The stress is killing me. It’s just about doing what’s right. I just want to be in the Hall of Fame.”
A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Incognito started 150 career games with the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins and Bills. He was suspended by the Dolphins in 2013 after being accused of bullying teammate Jonathan Martin, and he sat out the 2014 season.
In a corresponding move, the Raiders released guard Chaz Green.
–Field Level Media
Veteran defensive tackle Haloti Ngota will return to Baltimore on Wednesday to retire as a member of the Ravens.
Ngota, 35, was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first team All-Pro during his nine-year tenure with the Ravens (2006-14) before spending three seasons with the Detroit Lions and last year with the Philadelphia Eagles.
“Haloti Ngata helped define what it means to ‘play like a Raven’ and will thus finish as one,” the Ravens wrote on their official website Tuesday.
Team owner Steve Bisciotti and executive vice president Ozzie Newsome will attend a press conference with Ngata on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET.
The Ravens selected Ngata, an Oregon product, with the No. 12 pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.
Of his 519 career tackles and 32.5 sacks, he recorded 449 tackles and 25.5 sacks with the Ravens. He played in 135 regular season and 16 postseason games with Baltimore, including a 34-31 victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.
–Field Level Media
Guard Richie Incognito
Guard Richie Incognito will sign a one-year deal with the Oakland Raiders, his agent said Tuesday.
Incognito visited the Raiders earlier this month and Ken Sarnoff, who represents Incognito, announced the deal Tuesday.
“Congrats to client @68INCOGNITO on signing with the @Raiders. #Youngmoneyfootball #JustWinBaby #RaiderNation,” Sarnoff posted via Twitter.
Incognito, who turns 36 in July, last played for the Buffalo Bills in the 2017 season. He announced his retirement in April 2018, citing health reasons, but apparently has improved enough to play.
“My liver and kidneys are shutting down,” Incognito told The Buffalo News at that time. “The stress is killing me. It’s just about doing what’s right. I just want to be in the Hall of Fame.”
A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Incognito started 150 career games with the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins and Bills. He was suspended by the Dolphins in 2013 after being accused of bullying teammate Jonathan Martin, and he sat out the 2014 season.
–Field Level Media
Guard Richie Incognito
Guard Richie Incognito will sign a one-year deal with the Oakland Raiders, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
He visited the Raiders earlier this month.
Incognito, who turns 36 in July, last played for the Buffalo Bills in the 2017 season. He announced his retirement in April 2018, citing health reasons, but apparently has improved enough to play.
“My liver and kidneys are shutting down,” Incognito told The Buffalo News at that time. “The stress is killing me. It’s just about doing what’s right. I just want to be in the Hall of Fame.”
A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Incognito started 150 career games with the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins and Bills. He was suspended by the Dolphins in 2013 after being accused of bullying teammate Jonathan Martin, and he sat out the 2014 season.
–Field Level Media
The NFL likely will investigate
The NFL likely will investigate an altercation between Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and a security officer to determine whether Elliott violated any terms of a previous suspension agreement, Yahoo Sports reported Monday.
Gossip website TMZ posted a video last Monday showing events that took place early May 18 at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival in Las Vegas. The video shows a man identified as Elliott pushing a security guard against a metal railing, and he falls. Elliott then is handcuffed but not arrested.
An NFL source told Yahoo Sports that the video is reviewable under the league’s personal conduct policy, especially given Elliott’s previous six-game suspension after the NFL investigated allegations of abuse made by a former girlfriend.
Last week, team owner Jerry Jones said he didn’t expect Elliott to face any discipline and downplayed the incident.
“In terms of his status with us, (it) has not been impacted in any way. And frankly, I know how conscientious he has been in the offseason, and that’s good enough. No, I don’t see that having any consequences for us.”
Cowboys executives have indicated a desire to extend Elliott’s contract past 2020, when it is due to expire. Elliott, 23, rushed for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season.
–Field Level Media
Kevin Na claimed nearly $1.3 million for his victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, but his caddie made out pretty well, too.
Na gave the keys to a shiny blue 1973 Dodge Challenger, one of the prizes awarded to the winner at Colonial Country Club, to the man on his bag, Kenny Harms.
Harms asked Na during a practice round earlier this week if he could have the car if Na won, and Na said yes. Harms posted photos of the car on Instagram before the tournament began, writing the caption, “After @kevinna915 wins this week #charlesschwabchallenge This beauty is mine!”
Na opened Sunday with a two-shot lead and fired a 4-under 66 to win by four shots, claiming his third PGA Tour victory. After sinking a birdie at 18 to cap his round, Na pointed to the car and said, “That’s your car, baby,” while smiling and embracing Harms.
“He knows I was thinking about it,” Na said afterward. “I mean, looks like a beautiful car, but little did I know how much that car was worth.”
Depending on the condition, the classic model of car can be worth anywhere from around $30,000 to approaching six digits.
“He’s a good salesman, I guess,” Na said. “He sold me into it. But I’m more than happy to give it to him. He deserves it.”
–Field Level Media
New England Patriots tight end Ben Watson was suspended four games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy, a punishment he knew was coming when he came out of retirement this offseason.
In a statement posted on social media Sunday, Watson said his doctors prescribed him Bio Identical Testosterone Cypionate — a substance he knew to be banned in the NFL — in March after he’d made what he thought was a permanent decision to retire. Nine days after first taking it, Watson was tested by the league. That was about a month before he would change his mind and decide to keep playing.
“I complied (with the test) out of habit, never thinking in that moment I’d want to come back,” he said in the statement. “…Considering myself previously retired, I had forgotten all about my test in March until I got a letter on May 3 saying my results were positive. I was devastated and for obvious reasons didn’t want to proceed.”
Watson said he told interested teams about the test, and the Patriots agreed to sign him earlier this month despite the pending suspension.
“This is not how I would want to enter a new locker room and attempt to earn my role on a new team,” the statement added. “However, I respect the regulations that have been collectively bargained to promote fairness on the field of play and accept the discipline associated with my infraction.”
Watson, 38, hasn’t missed a game since 2013. He will sit out contests against Pittsburgh, at Miami, against the New York Jets and at Buffalo before being eligible to play in Week 5 at Washington on Oct. 6.
When he does play, it will be his first appearance for the Patriots since 2009, after playing six seasons with the team that drafted him 32nd overall in 2004. Watson also spent three years in Cleveland and four of the last five in New Orleans.
Last season, he caught 35 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games (four starts) with the Saints.
Watson has 530 receptions for 5,885 yards and 44 touchdowns in 195 career games (135 starts).
–Field Level Media
Kevin Na cruised to his third career PGA tour victory on Sunday, winning the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, by four shots over Tony Finau.
Na, who started the day with a two-shot lead, increased his cushion early with three birdies over his first six holes Colonial Country Club.
He balanced bogeys at Nos. 7 and 10 with two more birdies at Nos. 8 and 14. He punctuated his win with a wedge shot on 18 from 148 yards out to within 10 feet and drained the putt for a final birdie and a 4-under round of 66 to finish 13-under 267.
“Standing on the first tee, I looked at that wall, and in my head I engraved my name in it, and sure enough it’s going to be there,” Na told CBS Sports following his round regarding seeing his name on Colonial’s Wall of Champions.
“Every year I come here, I knew I had a chance to win,” he continued, noting that the golf course set up to his strengths. “And I knew before my career was over that I was going to definitely win out here, if not multiple times. It’s nice to get one, but who knows, maybe I’ll win a couple more times here before my career is over.”
It was the second win in less than a year for the 35-year-old Na, a Las Vegas resident who was born in South Korea but came to the States when he was just 8 years old. He last won at the 2018 Greenbrier event in July, and his best finish this season prior to Fort Worth was a T-5 at the WGC Match Play in March.
With the win, Na moves up significantly in the FedEx Cup rankings from No. 98 to No. 27, and he also earned 1,000 valuable Presidents Cup points
First-round leader Finau, who birdied 18 to grab a solo second-place finish, shot 68 to finish at 9 under for the tournament.
“I learned a lot about the swing changes that I’ve made, and I made a nice run,” said Finau, who is still searching for his second PGA Tour win but now has three runner-up finishes this season. “I had some looks down the stretch that didn’t go my way, but made some strides in the golf swing, tried a new putter grip this week, and apparently it seemed to work.”
Finau, 29 from Salt Lake City, is currently ranked No. 33 and last won at the Puerto Rico Open in March 2016.
Finishing tied for third at 8 under were Andrew Putnam (66) and Taiwan’s C.T. Pan (69), while Sweden’s Jonas Blixt (68) rounded out the top five at 7 under.
Jordan Spieth, still seeking his first win since the 2017 Open Championship, fired a final-round 2-over 72 to finish in a five-way tie for eighth place at 5 under.
Defending champion Justin Rose of England finished T-58 after shooting 70 on Sunday. Scotsman Russell Knox, 33, posted the low round of the day with a bogey-free 65 and also finished T-8.
–Field Level Media
Iconic former Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr died on Sunday in Birmingham, Ala.
Starr, who was 85, suffered a major stroke in 2014 and his health had been failing in the years since.
The family of Starr released a statement through the Packers.
“We are saddened to note the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Bart Starr,” it reads, in part. “He battled with courage and determination to transcend the serious stroke he suffered in September 2014, but his most recent illness was too much to overcome.
“While he may always be best known for his success as the Packers quarterback for 16 years, his true legacy will always be the respectful manner in which he treated every person he met, his humble demeanor, and his generous spirit.”
A Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Starr played for the Packers from 1956-71 and led the team to five championships, including the first two Super Bowls — in which he was named MVP.
Starr led the league in passer rating five times in the 1960s and was named league MVP in 1966. He played in 196 games, starting 157 of them, and had a 94-57-6 record as a starter.
After retiring from the NFL, Starr coached the Packers from 1975-83. The teams he coached never reached the heights of the teams he quarterbacked, finishing 52-76-3 in his tenure with just one playoff berth.
Thirty years later, he told an audience in Milwaukee that coaching was “the greatest mistake I made in my life.”
Starr last visited Lambeau Field in 2017 to take part in the festivities commemorating the 50-year anniversary of the team’s 1967 championship.
–Field Level Media
Kevin Na cooled off a bit after shooting a scorching 62 on Friday, but he still shot 1-under 69 on Saturday to claim a two-stroke lead through three rounds of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.
Na sits at 9-under 201 for the tournament at Colonial Country Club, ahead of a cluster of five players at 7 under.
That group comprises first-round leader Tony Finau (who shot 71), local favorite Jordan Spieth (68), two-time runner-up Jim Furyk (68), Taiwan’s C.T. Pan (68) and Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes (65).
Hughes’ 65 tied for the second-best round of the day behind Charley Hoffman, who shot 63 to jump into a tie for seventh with Austin Cook at 6 under. Three more players are at 5 under, including second-round leader Jonas Blixt of Sweden, who stumbled to a 74.
Na began his day Saturday as if his Friday round never ended, birdieing Nos. 1 and 2 after hitting both approach shots inside of six feet. But he cooled off from there, parring eight straight holes before double-bogeying the 633-yard par-5 11th with two misplayed sand shots, the first of which came as a fan’s cell phone went off during his swing.
He responded by sinking an 18-foot birdie putt at the par-3 13th, then parred out his round.
“Over the years, I’ve had some good rounds (at Colonial), and it’s a golf course you don’t have to overpower,” Na told Golfweek afterward. “You have to keep it in play. From fairway in, I’m a pretty good player, so I think it plays right into my game.”
Na, who finished fourth at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2018, last held a 54-hole lead at the same event in 2015, but he shot 2 over in the final round and finished tied for 10th.
Finau had a quiet day, and his birdie at the second was his only one of the round. He bogeyed No. 5 and the 18th — after his drive found the water — missing a chance to hold second place alone.
Spieth also had a late bogey, at No. 17, which spoiled a previously bogey-free round in which he continued his masterful putting. He drained putts of 29, 21 and 37 feet for his three birdies, all on the front nine. The Dallas native already has set a personal best for total distance of made putts (434 feet, four inches) in any PGA Tour appearance, with 18 holes still to play.
Still seeking his first win since The Open Championship in July 2017, Spieth is focused on being a bit sharper off the tee in his final round.
“I do need to find more [fairways], especially from 12 in,” he told the Golf Channel. “I didn’t hit a fairway from 12 in today, and so you’re just not going to have any birdie looks if that’s the case. Certainly, closing tomorrow, it’d be nice to be playing out of the short grass.”
Furyk, who was runner-up to Tom Watson in 1998 and lost in a three-way playoff to Rory Sabbatini in 2007, was bogey-free with two birdies in his round. At 49, he has a chance to become the oldest winner of the tournament.
Pan was bogey-free and 4 under on the day through 16 holes, but his drives at Nos. 17 and 18 found the rough, leading to back-to-back bogeys.
Hughes had a terrific round, making five birdies — including one at the 18th — and no bogeys to earn a spot in the final pairing.
Hoffman also went bogey-free, tallying four birdies on the front and three on the back, including one at 18.
Defending champion Justin Rose of England shot 74 to fall into a tie for 66th at 5 over.
–Field Level Media