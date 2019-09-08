Report: Washington RB Peterson to be healthy scratch vs. Eagles
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson will be a healthy scratch for the first time in his career for Sunday’s opener at the Philadelphia Eagles, according to an NFL Network report.
Another NFL Network report suggested several of the team’s veteran players were unhappy with the decision.
Head coach Jay Gruden said Thursday a decision hadn’t been made on how many backs would be active, or if Peterson — who doesn’t play special teams — would be one of them.
“We’ve got a lot of ‘ifs’ we’ve got to worry about,” Gruden told reporters. “We’re just going to go (out) tomorrow see who’s active, see who can play, and then we’ll make the determination come Sunday.”
Derrius Guice, a 2018 second-round draft pick who is healthy after missing his rookie season with a torn ACL, is slated to start. Chris Thompson is listed behind Peterson on the depth chart but is the team’s top third-down back, with Wendell Smallwood the other back on the roster.
Peterson, 34, joined Washington after Guice’s injury last August and rushed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns while starting all 16 games, his most productive season since 2015. He re-signed with the Redskins on a two-year, $5.03 million deal this offseason.
–Field Level Media
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson will be a healthy scratch for the first time in his career for Sunday’s opener at the Philadelphia Eagles.
Several of the team’s veteran players were unhappy with the decision, according to an NFL Network report.
Head coach Jay Gruden hinted Thursday that Peterson could sit, telling reporters a decision hadn’t been made on how many backs would be active, or if Peterson — who doesn’t play special teams — would be one of them.
“We’ve got a lot of ‘ifs’ we’ve got to worry about,” Gruden said. “We’re just going to go (out) tomorrow see who’s active, see who can play, and then we’ll make the determination come Sunday.”
Derrius Guice, a 2018 second-round draft pick who is healthy after missing his rookie season with a torn ACL, is slated to start. Chris Thompson is listed behind Peterson on the depth chart but is the team’s top third-down back, with Wendell Smallwood the other back on the roster.
Peterson, 34, joined Washington after Guice’s injury last August and rushed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns while starting all 16 games, his most productive season since 2015. He re-signed with the Redskins on a two-year, $5.03 million deal this offseason.
The team also announced Sunday that Vernon Davis would start at tight end, replacing Jordan Reed, who also was listed as inactive for the Week 1 game.
–Field Level Media
Otto Graham, the first Cleveland Browns player
Otto Graham, the first Cleveland Browns player enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was honored with a statue at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The 11-foot-tall statue of the quarterback was unveiled Saturday.
Graham, who died in 2003 at age 82, became the second Browns player to be memorialized with a statue. Legendary running back Jim Brown was similarly honored in 2016.
Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam commissioned the statue, and the unveiling was timed to coincide with the opening of the NFL’s 100th season.
Graham’s 95-year-old widow, Beverly, was one of 39 members of his family in attendance.
“It is exciting to look around right now and see all the Cleveland fans that have come to see it, too. I am just so happy about it and that Otto is remembered,” Beverly Graham said at the ceremony.
Graham played for the Browns from 1946-55.
–Field Level Media
Jacksonville starting quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of the Jaguars’ game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs with an injury to his left shoulder. Foles was taken in for X-rays and it was declared he would not return.
Foles, starting for the Jaguars for the first time after earning Super Bowl MVP honors with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in his career, was hurt on a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark with 5:23 remaining in the first quarter.
Foles was 5-of-8 passing for 75 yards before departing.
Washington State rookie Gardner Minshew II replaced Foles.
Also, Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill was carted off the field in the first quarter, and the Chiefs announced he would not return with a shoulder injury.
Hill, who had two catches for 16 yards, was injured on the second reception after being tackled by Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Hill was one of two 1,000-yard receivers for the Chiefs a year ago, joining tight end Travis Kelce.
During the last week of the preseason, Hill signed a contract extension making him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league. The three-year deal is worth a reported $54 million.
–Field Level Media
Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle left with 5:23 remaining in
Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle left with 5:23 remaining in the second quarter with a head injury in Sunday’s game with the Carolina Panthers at Charlotte, N.C.
Weddle, in his first season with Los Angeles, took a knee to a head as leaping Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey tried to make a play.
Weddle stayed on ground as he was attended to for a couple of minutes. He left the field on the back of a cart, and the team announced he suffered a head laceration.
Weddle was involved in four first-quarter tackles.
–Field Level Media
Minnesota Vikings standout receiver Stefon Diggs is expected to play despite being listed as questionable for the club’s season-opening game against the visiting Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Diggs has been bothered by a hamstring injury. He sat out Wednesday’s practice before being a limited participant the next two days.
Assuming Diggs returns, he joins Adam Thielen in the starting lineup as they look to build on a historic 2018 season.
Diggs set career highs last season with 102 receptions for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games. He and Thielen (113 receptions) became the first Vikings teammates to both eclipse 100 receptions in the same season.
They also both eclipsed 1,000 yards (Thielen had 1,373), a first for a Vikings duo since Randy Moss and Cris Carter did it in 2000.
–Field Level Media
Antonio Brown had yet to physically arrive at the New England Patriots’ facility Saturday, but agent Drew Rosenhaus confirming his client’s signing with the Super Bowl champs helped strengthen their odds to repeat.
The Patriots entered training camp as 6.5-1 favorites to repeat by PointsBet, but were co-6-1 favorites with the Kansas City Chiefs by Caesars Sportsbook before the Brown signing. After news of Brown’s signing broke on Saturday, the Patriots’ odds moved to 4-1 at Caesars and 5-1 at PointsBet.
The Chiefs remained 6-1 at Caesars and are 7-1 at PointsBet.
The Patriots have a +300 moneyline to win the AFC Championship by PointsBet, slightly ahead of the Chiefs (+320).
At Caesars, New England’s win total moved from 11 to 11.5 following the Brown news.
–Field Level Media
Wide receiver Antonio Brown agreed to a contract with the New England Patriots on Saturday just hours after being released by the Oakland Raiders.
Brown and the Patriots agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million that includes a $9 million signing bonus, according to multiple reports. Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the agreement between his client and New England to ESPN.
Brown took to social media to announce the deal in his own way, posting a picture of himself with a Patriots jersey and hat.
The news came on a whirlwind day in which Brown was abruptly released by Oakland and just two days before the Raiders’ season opener against the Denver Broncos.
The move capped a tumultuous week in Oakland and came just hours after the receiver posted a message to Instagram on Saturday morning that ended with “Release me @raiders”.
“You are gonna piss a lot of people off when you start doing what’s best for you,” the message begins. “And that’s fine! I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like mines. Now that everyone sees it, they want me to conform to that same system that failed me all those years.”
“I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong. Release me @raiders. #NOMore #theyputblindersonahorseforareason #NoMoreFake.”
Brown also posted a video on YouTube later Saturday, showing him finding out about his release and celebrating. The video shows him yelling in happiness and running out into his yard, then calling his grandmother to deliver the news.
He became a free agent as of 4:01 p.m. ET on Saturday and was free to sign with any team. He’s eligible to play in Week 2 but cannot play Sunday night, when the Patriots open the season against Brown’s former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“We tried every way possible to make it work,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters.
“All I’m going to say is it’s disappointing. I’m really proud of our players, our coaches, our owner, our front office. We did everything we could to make this work. I’m sorry it didn’t. I apologize, but I will tell you I’m very proud of what we did as an organization to try. I wish Antonio nothing but the best.”
Rosenhaus, speaking on NFL Network, said he would get to work on finding a new team, which proved to happen quickly.
“It’s been well-documented that it’s been a rocky road from the beginning. Unfortunately, not all relationships between players and teams work out. … Everybody had the best intentions going, in but it didn’t pan out.”
He continued: “We’re going to have to see what the market is. When you’re a free agent, it’s not always what you expect. It’s what the market is. Of course, my job as an agent is to always get the best contracts for my clients. That’s no different here.”
Brown’s release came less than 24 hours after Gruden said he expected Brown to play in Monday’s season opener.
Brown was fined $215,000 on Friday for a confrontation with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday. The conduct fine voided the approximately $30 million of guarantees in his contract, while the Raiders also reportedly would not be obligated to give him any termination pay.
The Raiders acquired Brown in a trade in March, sending third- and fifth-round draft picks to Pittsburgh. They then signed him to a three-year, $50.125 million restructured contract extension.
According to multiple reports, the Raiders had yet to pay Brown any money. Spotrac, which tracks players’ salaries and bonuses, points out that Brown already missed out on a $500,000 bonus for not attending at least 85 percent of the offseason program and would be due no money or have any salary cap impact if cut before the Week 1 game.
“No way I play after they took [his guaranteed money] and made my contract week to week,” Brown wrote to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington in an email Saturday.
There has been plenty of drama around Brown since he joined the Raiders.
In the most recent episode, Brown and Mayock had to be physically separated during a testy exchange on Wednesday, ESPN and NFL Network reported, leading to Brown opening a team meeting on Friday morning with what was dubbed an “emotional apology.”
Per ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Brown confronted Mayock over being fined almost $54,000 and called Mayock a “cracker” and addressed him with a number of “cuss words” during the altercation. Anderson reported Mayock began to walk away because he felt the situation would escalate.
Brown told ESPN’s Dianna Russini that he did not call Mayock a “cracker” during their Wednesday altercation. Brown told Russini he would “never use that word.”
Brown, 31, initially had been expected to be suspended by the Raiders for conduct detrimental to the team and miss at least the Week 1 game, before he apologized to the team and was temporarily on track to play.
Later Friday, Brown posted a video to his YouTube channel that appeared to contain the audio of a phone call he had with Gruden, reportedly earlier this week while Brown’s status with the team was in flux. The video lasted nearly two minutes and in it, Gruden asks Brown, “What the hell is going on, man?”
“Just a villain all over the news, man,” Brown replies.
“You’re not a villain,” Gruden then says back. “You’re just, you’re the most misunderstood (expletive) human being in my entire life that I’ve ever met.”
“Do you want to be a Raider or not,” Gruden later asks, to which Brown replies, “Man I’ve been trying to be a Raider since Day 1.”
Brown also missed time due to a frostbite-like condition on his feet, an incident Gruden said wasn’t Brown’s fault but stemmed from improper protection on his feet during cryotherapy.
Then he sat out during a dispute with the NFL over his helmet, returning only after losing two grievances.
–Field Level Media
Antonio Brown’s arrival in Oakland was supposed to represent a recharging of the offense. Instead, it was nothing but a headache.
The “plan” was for Brown to play in Monday’s season opener against the visiting Denver Broncos. Instead, Brown was released by the Raiders on Saturday and then agreed on a deal with the New England Patriots later in the day.
Brown’s antics in Oakland included a near-physical altercation with general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday, and nearly led to a suspension. Then on Friday, Brown opened a team meeting with an “emotional apology,” and coach Jon Gruden welcomed him back and hopes to have him on the field against Denver.
“Antonio’s back today. We’re really excited about that,” Gruden told reporters. “Ready to move on. He’s had a lot of time to think about things. We’re happy to have him back and I know Raider Nation is excited about that too.”
Less than 24 hours later, Brown was released — a move he requested — and agreed to sign with the Patriots.
Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, wore out his welcome with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it seemed to be a worthy move when Oakland acquired him in March for third- and fifth-round picks. The Raiders later signed Brown to a three-year, $50.125 million deal.
But training camp was filled with drama, ranging from the cryotherapy treatment that caused frostbite on his feet, to Brown losing two grievances against the NFL in a battle to wear a helmet ruled to be outdated, to $53,950 in fines for skipping a practice ($40,000) and a walkthrough ($13,950).
Brown ratcheted up the tension by posting a letter from Mayock about the fines on his Instagram account on Wednesday. Then came the furious exchange of words, a day before he was listed as a non-participant — per the team, “not injury related – conduct” — for practice.
Now, the Raiders are moving on from Brown as they attempt to rebound from a 4-12 mark.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr passed for a career-high 4,039 yards last season but had a career-low 19 touchdowns.
Denver will be unveiling a new quarterback in Joe Flacco, who was acquired in the offseason from the Baltimore Ravens.
The 34-year-old figures to be an upgrade over the likes of recent signal-callers such as Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Case Keenum and has quickly ingratiated himself with stellar receiver Emmanuel Sanders.
“Flacco’s a baller,” Sanders told reporters. “Probably one of my favorite quarterbacks of all time, him and Peyton (Manning). They’re close. I’m looking forward to going on Sundays and competing with him because I know what type of guy he is.”
Flacco started 163 regular-season games over 11 seasons with the Ravens while passing for 38,245 yards and 212 touchdowns. He also was Super Bowl MVP in the big game following the 2012 season when he passed for 287 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-31 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Now Flacco is charged with getting Denver back to the postseason after missing the stage in three straight seasons. In fact, the Broncos were just 11-21 over the past two campaigns, posting back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1971-72.
“The goal is that 17 weeks from now, we’re still preparing for games,” Flacco said.
The Broncos have a new head coach in Vic Fangio — who was on the losing side of Flacco’s Super Bowl triumph — but the same old stars on the defensive side in linebacker Von Miller and cornerback Chris Harris.
Miller has 98 career sacks in eight seasons, and Harris has 19 career interceptions in eight campaigns.
–Field Level Media
The Los Angeles Chargers downgraded kicker Michael Badgley to doubtful for the club’s season opener, the team announced Saturday.
Punter Ty Long may be summoned to handle the kicking duties for Sunday’s game against the visiting Indianapolis Colts in place of Badgley, who injured his groin during practice this week.
Long is no stranger to pulling double duty in regard to assuming both kicking and punting responsibilities, having done so with the B.C. Lions of the Canadian Football League for the past two seasons.
Badgley, 24, made 15 of 16 field-goal attempts and 27 of 28 extra-point tries in 10 games last season.
–Field Level Media
The Los Angeles Rams and punter Johnny Hekker agreed on a one-year contract extension through the 2023 season, ESPN reported Saturday.
Hekker will receive $4.25 million via the extension, including $3 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN.
Hekker will earn $3.25 million in base salary this season.
Hekker, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has a 47.0 career average in 112 games over seven seasons. The average is second all-time behind Shane Lechler (47.6 from 2000-17).
The 29-year-old Hekker averaged 46.3 yards on 43 punts last season.
The Rams often use the former high school quarterback on fake punts. He’s 11-of-19 passing for 156 yards and one touchdown during his NFL career.
The Rams open the season Sunday at the Carolina Panthers.
–Field Level Media
The New England Patriots agreed to a three-year extension with cornerback Jonathan Jones, ESPN reported on Saturday.
The deal is worth $21 million with bonuses that can increase the amount, according to ESPN. Jones now is under contract through 2022.
Jones is earning $3.095 million in base salary this season after signing a restricted free-agent tender in the offseason. He was slated to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2019 season.
The 25-year-old Jones had a career-best three interceptions in 16 games (five starts) last season. He also had 56 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.
Jones has 98 career tackles and four interceptions in 48 games (10 starts).
The Patriots open the season on Sunday against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers.
–Field Level Media
The Atlanta Falcons and wide receiver Julio Jones finalized a three-year, $66 million fully guaranteed contract extension with $64 million due immediately, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported Saturday afternoon.
“$66 million guaranteed and, yes, $64 million due at signing. That’s today,” Mortensen tweeted.
Schefter said that his 97 percent of the deal guaranteed at signing eclipses the previous record for a non-quarterback, which was the 74 percent that defensive end Trey Flowers received from the Detroit Lions.
Jones and the Falcons have been working toward a new contract for months. Owner Arthur Blank said in March the team wanted a deal done before training camp. General manager Thomas Dimitroff set a goal of the start of the season — which is Sunday.
Jones, 30, was set to make $21 million over the next two seasons on his existing contract. With the three-year extension tacked on, Jones and the Falcons are tied together for five years.
Entering his ninth season, Jones is coming off of his sixth Pro Bowl selection — and fifth in a row — after catching 113 passes for a league-high 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He remains the NFL’s all-time leader in career receiving yards per game (96.7).
Dimitroff said the Falcons expect Jones to be the highest-paid receiver in the NFL when his contract is finalized. Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas signed for $100 million over five years, pushing the price tag for top pass catchers to an all-time high.
Multiple outlets reported Thursday a deal between Jones and the Falcons was imminent.
The Falcons open the season against the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday.
–Field Level Media
The Dallas Cowboys released veteran running back Alfred Morris on Saturday to make room on the roster for Ezekiel Elliott, according to multiple reports.
Elliott ended his holdout this week and signed a six-year, $90 million contract extension with Dallas.
Morris, 30, was a sixth-round pick of the Redskins in the 2012 NFL Draft and spent four seasons with Washington before his first go-round with the Cowboys in 2016-17. He played with the San Francisco 49ers in 2018, gaining 428 yards and scoring twice.
In seven seasons, Morris has run for 5,931 yards and scored 34 touchdowns.
The Dallas Morning News reported that the Cowboys could be interested in bringing Morris back next week. They open the season Sunday at home against the New York Giants.
–Field Level Media
The Miami Dolphins will honor the memory of Pro Football Hall of Fame center Jim Langer with a decal on their helmets this season.
The Dolphins will add the tribute decal with the initials “JJL” in honor of Langer, whose full name was James John Langer. He passed away Aug. 29 at the age of 71.
The decal will be the second this season for the Dolphins, who also will wear the initials “NAB” in honor of Hall of Fame linebacker Nick Buoniconti. Born Nicholas Anthony Buoniconti, he passed away July 30 at the age of 78.
Langer played every offensive snap at center for the unbeaten 1972 team.
Langer spent 10 years with the Dolphins (1970-1979), earning first-team All-Pro honors four times and six selections to the Pro Bowl. He finished his career with two seasons with his home-state Minnesota Vikings.
Langer was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1987, becoming the fourth Dolphins player to make it in his first season of eligibility. The others are quarterback Dan Marino, receiver Paul Warfield and defensive end Jason Taylor.
–Field Level Media
Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed will sit out the team’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced Saturday.
Reed will miss Sunday’s game in Philadelphia because of a concussion sustained on a helmet-to-helmet hit by Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal on Aug. 22. The hit drew a penalty and later a $28,075 fine.
The 29-year-old Reed has a history of concussions, with at least three during his time in Washington.
Reed has recorded 329 receptions for 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns in six seasons with the Redskins, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2016. He had 54 catches for 558 yards and two scores in 13 games (eight starts) last season.
–Field Level Media
The Miami Dolphins signed offensive lineman Jesse Davis to a three-year extension, the team announced Saturday.
ESPN reported that the deal is worth $15 million, attributing the amount to Davis’ agent, Collin Roberts. The contract, which runs through 2022, includes $8.5 million in guarantees.
Davis has played guard and tackle in 32 games (26 starts) over the last two seasons. He didn’t miss an offensive snap in 2018.
Davis was slated to play right tackle this season but worked at left tackle all week after the trade of Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans. The Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday’s season opener.
The 27-year-old Davis was undrafted in 2015 after finishing his college career at Idaho.
Davis was cut by the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets (twice) before eventually catching on with the Dolphins’ practice squad late in the 2016 season. He emerged as a key player the following season.
Davis is making $645,000 this season.
–Field Level Media
The Oakland Raiders abruptly released wide receiver Antonio Brown on Saturday, just two days before the team’s season opener against the Denver Broncos.
The move caps a tumultuous week in Oakland and comes just hours after the wide receiver posted a message to Instagram on Saturday morning that ended with “Release me @raiders”.
“You are gonna piss a lot of people off when you start doing what’s best for you,” the message begins. “And that’s fine! I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like mines. Now that everyone sees it, they want me to conform to that same system that failed me all those years.”
“I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong. Release me @raiders. #NOMore #theyputblindersonahorseforareason #NoMoreFake.”
He becomes a free agent as of 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden had said Friday he expected Brown to play in Monday’s season opener.
Brown was fined $215K on Friday for a confrontation with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday. The conduct fine voided the guarantees in his contract, while the Raiders also reportedly would not be obligated to pay him any termination pay.
According to multiple reports, the Raiders have yet to pay Brown any money. Spotrac, which tracks players’ salaries and bonuses, points out that Brown already missed out on a $500,000 bonus for not attending at least 85 percent of the offseason program and would be due no money or have any salary cap impact if he were cut before the Week 1 game.
“No way I play after they took [his guaranteed money] and made my contract week to week,” Brown wrote to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington in an email Saturday.
There has been plenty of drama around Brown since he was acquired from the Steelers in March and signed to a contract extension.
In the most recent episode, Brown and Mayock had to be physically separated during a testy exchange on Wednesday, ESPN and NFL Network reported, leading to Brown opening a team meeting on Friday morning with what was dubbed an “emotional apology.”
Per ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Brown confronted Mayock over being fined almost $54,000 and called Mayock a “cracker” and addressed him with a number of “cuss words” during the altercation. Anderson reported Mayock began to walk away because he felt the situation would escalate.
Brown told ESPN’s Dianna Russini that he did not call Mayock a “cracker” during their Wednesday altercation. Brown told Russini he would “never use that word.”
Brown, 31, initially had been expected to be suspended by the Raiders for conduct detrimental to the team and miss at least the Week 1 game.
Later Friday, Brown posted a video to his YouTube channel that appears to contain the audio of a phone call he had with Gruden, reportedly earlier this week while Brown’s status with the team was in flux. The video lasts nearly two minutes and in it, Gruden asks Brown, “What the hell is going on, man?”
“Just a villain all over the news, man,” Brown replies.
“You’re not a villain,” Gruden then says back. “You’re just, you’re the most misunderstood (expletive) human being in my entire life that I’ve ever met.”
“Do you want to be a Raider or not,” Gruden later asks, to which Brown replies, “Man I’ve been trying to be a Raider since Day 1.”
Brown also missed time due to a frostbite-like condition on his feet, an incident Gruden said wasn’t Brown’s fault but stemmed from improper protection on his feet during cryotherapy.
Then he sat out during a dispute with the NFL over his helmet, returning only after losing two grievances.
–Field Level Media
