Report: Vikings WR Doctson (leg) heading to IR
The Minnesota Vikings will place newly signed wide receiver Josh Doctson on injured reserve with a leg injury, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Thursday.
Doctson was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice due to a hamstring issue. He was inactive for last Sunday’s season-opening win against the Atlanta Falcons.
A first-round draft pick (22nd overall) by Washington in 2016, Doctson caught 81 passes for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns in 33 games over three seasons with the Redskins.
He signed with Minnesota on Sept. 4 after failing to secure a spot on Washington’s 53-man roster.
Doctson, 26, could be eligible to return from IR after eight weeks, pushing his potential Vikings debut into early November.
–Field Level Media
‘Scalded’ Steelers look to bounce back against Seahawks
When
When Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was asked to evaluate various aspects of his team’s season opener at New England, he had a stock answer.
“We’re 0-1,” Tomlin said when asked at various points in his weekly news conference about the Steelers’ wide receivers, offensive line and new players.
That might have been the polite way to say the Steelers were humiliated 33-3 Sunday night on national television against the defending Super Bowl champions.
“We’ve got to put play on tape that reflects our intentions,” Tomlin said. “We’re all 0-1, and we better be scalded by that. There will be no division in this group. That’s how we are wired. This is what we put out there.”
The Steelers will look for marked improvement when they host the Seattle Seahawks (1-0) on Sunday.
“We’re foaming at the mouth for our next opportunity, and we better be,” Tomlin said. “We’re focused on us as we prepare for those guys. With respect to them, we are focused on us and the things that we need to play winning ball.”
And that comes down to the smallest things. Four times against the Patriots, the Steelers needed to gain one yard for a first down on third or fourth down and failed. On another, at the New England 1-yard line on the first drive of the second half, they elected to kick a field goal to cut their deficit to 20-3.
“Third-and-1, convertible downs and you can’t stay on the field,” Steelers guard David DeCastro told The Athletic. “It’s tough as an offense, and then you get one-dimensional passing the ball, it just sucks.”
The remedy?
“Just go back to work. It’s one game,” DeCastro said. “Nobody’s panicking here yet. Obviously it’s not what you hoped for, not what you expected. Just get back on the horse, get back to work.”
The Seahawks are coming off a 21-20 victory against visiting Cincinnati despite being outgained in total yardage 429-234.
Russell Wilson completed 14 of 20 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns, including a 44-yard strike to Tyler Lockett on the first play of the fourth quarter that proved to be the winner.
Chris Carson rushed for just 46 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries but had a 21-yard carry on a third-and-1 late in the game to help the Seahawks milk the clock. Carson also caught six passes for 34 yards and a score.
“We didn’t run the ball well,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game. “Seventy-five yards is not enough for us. We need to run the ball better than that. I felt like we’re not in command of the sticks. That’s where the play pass and everything fits together. We were behind a lot. We’ll be better.”
The Seahawks haven’t played in Pittsburgh since 2011, when they were shut out 24-0 with Tarvaris Jackson at quarterback. That was the last time Seattle was blanked.
Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (shoulder), fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee) and center Maurkice Pouncey (ankle) missed practice time this week, as did the Seahawks’ Lockett (back), centers Justin Britt (knee) and Joey Hunt (ankle), defensive tackle Poona Ford (calf), safety Tedric Thompson (hamstring) and cornerback Neiko Thorpe (hamstring).
–Field Level Media
Titans look to build momentum against Colts
Last year’s Tennessee Titans showed they could beat any team in the NFL. They rallied to beat the previous year’s Super Bowl champion, Philadelphia, in overtime and then pounded eventual champion New England in mid-November.
But Tennessee also showed it could lose to anyone. For instance, it followed up beating the Eagles with a brutal road loss to Buffalo. That defeat helped keep it out of the AFC playoffs at season’s end despite a third straight 9-7 mark.
So the task for the Titans (1-0) on Sunday when they host the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville is two-fold: Validate an emphatic season-opening 43-13 win last week in Cleveland and put a fellow AFC South rival two games behind them right away.
Tennessee was impressive across the board against the highly hyped Browns, but its biggest strength was its defense. After ceding a touchdown on Cleveland’s first possession, it only allowed one more for the game’s remainder and picked off three Baker Mayfield passes in the fourth quarter.
Indianapolis coach Frank Reich refers to the scheme of Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees as a Rolodex defense.
“Their defense ranks high on the exotic scale,” Reich said. “He’s calling something different on every play. It’s like he’s dialing up the next card, the next call. And they do it well. And so that’s part of their DNA; that’s what they’ve been.”
New outside linebacker Cameron Wake found his way into the backfield all day against the Browns, finishing with 2 ½ sacks and surpassing the 100-sack mark for his career. The former Miami Dolphin was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
“It was a crazy offseason, but I think I landed in the right place,” he said. “This organization has welcomed me with open arms and obviously I want to do my part along with the guys up front.”
Wake will chase Jacoby Brissett around this week. In his first start since the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck on Aug. 24, Brissett hit 21 of 27 passes for 190 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 30-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers.
While Luck was one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL, the feeling is that Brissett is a more than capable caretaker.
“He’s played in big games, whether that be in New England or Indianapolis,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of the former Patriots’ backup. “He was very efficient with the football last week. He’s got a strong arm, he can scramble, he can move, so he’s able to run whatever they need him to.”
It doesn’t hurt Brissett that Marlon Mack is becoming one of the most dangerous running backs in the NFL. Mack carved up Los Angeles’ suspect run defense for 174 yards on 25 carries last week, and his presence will force any defense to respect a play fake.
Both teams figure to enter this game in good health. Wake and tight end Delanie Walker (non-injury related) were held out of practice Wednesday but figure to play, while the Colts hope to have defensive end Jabaal Sheard (knee) back after he missed the opener.
–Field Level Media
Gruden: Redskins RB Guice undergoes ‘minor’ knee surgery
Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice is expected to miss at least six weeks after undergoing surgery Thursday on his right knee.
Guice visited Dr. James Andrews on Thursday for a second opinion on his ailing knee, and the famed orthopedist performed the operation, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden confirmed. Gruden said the surgery was “minor.”
ESPN’s Adam Schefter cited a source indicating that Guice will miss six to eight weeks.
Guice tweeted, “Don’t feel bad for me!! This what I signed up! It wear and tears on your body over time! I’ve been doing this 15 years!! Trust the process.. head up chin up and grind”
Andrews has served as part of the Redskins’ medical team and already was familiar with Guice from a torn ACL in 2018 that ended the running back’s rookie season.
Guice, per NFL Network, opted for a second opinion when his right knee failed to improve this week. Guice left the Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after gaining 18 yards on 10 carries.
Without Guice, Adrian Peterson is expected to be active and carry more of the load. He was a healthy scratch at Philadelphia last week, but head coach Jay Gruden said he was confident Peterson would be ready to roll when his number is called.
Washington’s offensive line struggled at Philadelphia, but the Eagles have an exceptional front four and were one of seven defenses last season to hold opponents under 100 yards rushing per game (96.9).
–Field Level Media
Saints, Rams meet again, this time in L.A.
They played an NFC Championship Game less than a year ago that ended without a consensus winner — or so it seemed — and just two weeks into the current season, the rematch has arrived.
Sure the Los Angeles Rams advanced to Super Bowl LIII with a victory on Jan. 20 at New Orleans, but that game was marred by a no-call on a late pass interference that left the Saints crying foul. History will remember the contest by what did not unfold as much as what did.
When the Rams made a mess of the Super Bowl with just three points and 260 yards on offense (62 rushing), it only added to the heartbreak for Saints fans.
So when the Saints visit the Rams on Sunday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, it will be a matchup of two teams looking for some sort of redemption. The Saints will be out to avenge a game that was taken from them, while the Rams look to defeat a team many think should have been the winner eight months ago.
“We all know what it looked like; nobody is going to sit here and say it wasn’t pass interference,” Rams coach Sean McVay said at his press conference Wednesday. “And that’s why it led to some rules being changed. Even though that play benefited our team, nobody wants anything but a fair game.”
Both teams enter off Week 1 victories.
The Rams held off the Carolina Panthers 30-27 on the road despite a bevy of late mistakes that included a blocked punt, an interception and a missed field goal, all in the fourth quarter.
Rams running back Todd Gurley gained 97 yards on 14 carries, including 64 on eight carries in the fourth quarter, after knee injury concerns dogged him into the offseason.
The Saints put together a thrilling victory at home Monday night over the Houston Texans, when they scored twice in the final minute, including a game-winning 58-yard field goal from Wil Lutz as time expired after the Texans took the lead with 37 seconds remaining.
New Orleans showed some cause for concern trailing 21-10 halfway through the third quarter, but quarterback Drew Brees cranked up the intensity yet again, hitting 32 of 43 passes for 370 yards and two scores.
A year after giving up 80.2 yards per game and 3.6 per carry on the ground, both second-best in the NFL, the Saints gave up 180 yards rushing to the Texans. Defensive tackles Sheldon Rankins, still recovering from a torn Achilles sustained in January, and David Onyemata (one-game suspension) did not play.
The Rams rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns Sunday.
“They are a real good football team, obviously,” Saints head coach Sean Payton said of the Rams. “They are a team that requires a lot of preparation to handle (with) the movements and some of the motions offensively. And, then defensively they present a lot of problems with their front and their ability to cover and turn the ball over.”
Both teams are 27-10 (including playoffs) since the start of the 2017 season, McVay’s first with the Rams, while Los Angeles has scored 29.9 points per game and the Saints have scored 29.2. The two teams have met twice in the regular season over that span — the Rams won 26-20 at home in 2017, and the Saints won 45-35 in New Orleans in 2018.
The Rams are expecting that safety Eric Weddle (head laceration) will play this week after going through concussion protocol. Limited at practice Wednesday were defensive lineman Michael Brockers (shoulder) and linebacker Clay Matthews (back).
The Saints were missing wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. at practice because of an illness, while the list of limited participants included: defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. (hamstring), linebacker Craig Robertson (hamstring), Rankins (Achilles) and safety Marcus Williams (groin).
–Field Level Media
Browns jump to 5.5-point favorite with Darnold out, Jets hurting
Decimated by the Tennessee Titans at home in Week 1, the Cleveland Browns roll into MetLife Stadium to face the New York Jets on Monday as … heavy favorites?
The Browns jumped from 2.5-point favorites to 5- and 5.5 points at FanDuel and most Las Vegas sportsbooks early Thursday as Jets coach Adam Gase announced a laundry list of key injuries, including the absence of starting quarterback Sam Darnold due to mono. Darnold could miss multiple games, Gase said.
Trevor Siemian is set to start at quarterback for the Jets against a riled up Browns team that is ready to play on the big stage of New York after giving up 43 points during a 30-point loss in Week 1.
Darnold isn’t the only key component in question for Gase’s Jets.
First-round pick Quinnen Williams (ankle), big-money linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin), sledgehammer safety Jamal Adams (hip) and Le’Veon Bell all missed practice Thursday.
Bell was scheduled for an MRI exam on his shoulder. Gase described the injury as soreness, but Bell played in his first game in 20 months last week.
–Field Level Media
Eight first-timers highlight Hall of Fame nominees
Eight players in their first year of eligibility
Eight players in their first year of eligibility highlight the 122 nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.
Nominees include 63 offensive players, 43 defensive players and 16 from special teams. All represent the “modern era” of football, classified as players whose careers ended within the past 25 years.
First-time nominees are running back Maurice Jones-Drew; wide receiver Reggie Wayne; safety Troy Polamalu; linebackers Lance Briggs and Patrick Willis; special teamer Josh Cribbs; and defensive linemen Justin Smith and John Abraham.
Finalists from 2019 who weren’t elected to the Hall of Fame are back on the ballot: wide receiver Isaac Bruce; running back Edgerrin James; offensive linemen Alan Faneca, Tony Boselli and Steve Hutchinson; safeties John Lynch and Steve Atwater; and defensive lineman Richard Seymour.
In November, 25 semifinalists will be selected, and the list will be narrowed to 15 finalists in January. The 48 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee will meet the day before Super Bowl LIV to vote on the 2020 Hall of Fame class.
The 2020 class will have 20 members: five from the modern era, 10 seniors (retired more than 25 years), two coaches and three contributors. Enshrinement ceremonies will be held next August in Canton, Ohio.
–Field Level Media
Jets down Darnold, draw testy Browns in primetime
The New York
The New York Jets will look to avoid an 0-2 start when they go to battle without quarterback Sam Darnold.
Darnold is sidelined indefinitely with mononucleosis and the Jets will start Trevor Siemian when they host the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.
Darnold was losing weight and lacking energy so the team ran some tests that detected the illness. Jets coach Adam Gase, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and a team trainer informed Darnold late Wednesday night that he couldn’t play against Cleveland (0-1).
“Not well. He wasn’t real happy about it,” Gase said during a Thursday press conference of Darnold’s reaction. “He knew something was up when Dowell and myself showed up. I just wanted to make sure it was delivered right and I figured I could be the bearer of bad news on this one.”
Darnold passed for just 175 yards with one touchdown in the season-opening 17-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Gase said Darnold was not ill during that game.
Siemian, who was signed in the offseason as a free agent, started 24 games for the Denver Broncos over a two-season span (2016-17) so he is no stranger when it comes to leading a team. He has passed for 5,686 yards and 30 touchdowns against 24 interceptions.
Luke Falk was promoted from the practice squad to be the backup.
The Darnold development was an untimely one for the Jets as they prepare to play an angry Cleveland team that was pummeled 43-13 by the Tennessee Titans in its opener.
“I look at it like this: It starts with me and my attitude,” Gase said. “What’s our attitude going to be? The sky is falling? Or is it this is a challenge we’re going to embrace? Guys just getting tighter in the locker room and everybody coming together and doing their job as well as they can to help us win.
“I think we’re going to look back at this and this is going to be a good thing for us. I think it’s going to bring that locker room even tighter.”
The situation seems to be a good break for the Browns but coach Freddie Kitchens insists it will have no effect on the squad’s defensive game strategy.
“We’re going to be focused on our preparation during the week the same as we would have been before,” Kitchens told reporters at a press conference on Thursday. “We’re going to try to get after the quarterback just like we did before. We try to affect the quarterback every way we can, through coverage, through pressure. Nothing changes.”
What Kitchens hopes will change is the play as much-hyped Cleveland didn’t look like an improved club against the Titans.
The Browns were outscored 31-7 in the second half of a game in which they committed 18 penalties and second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield threw three interceptions.
“Everybody’s going to throw us in the trash, and I think that’s good,” Mayfield told reporters. “I know what type of men we have in this locker room, and quite frankly, I don’t really give a damn what happens on the outside. I know how we’re going to react, I know what we’re going to do, and how we’re going to bounce back.”
Offseason acquisition Odell Beckham Jr. had seven receptions for 71 yards in his team debut. Standout defensive end Myles Garrett got off to a good start by recording two of the team’s four sacks.
Running back Le’Veon Bell had 60 yards on 17 carries in his New York debut but banged up a shoulder and is slated to undergo an MRI exam. Linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin), safety Jamal Adams (hip) and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (ankle) are also battling ailments.
Cleveland defeated the Jets 21-17 last season to halt a five-game losing streak in the series.
–Field Level Media
NFL to invest $3M into building a better helmet
In a quest
In a quest for a safer helmet, the NFL is starting a $3 million program aimed at the development of new headgear that outperforms anything currently available.
Manufacturers, engineers and entrepreneurs all are welcome to submit prototypes in the NFL Helmet Challenge, with the goal of reducing head trauma.
The league will provide $2 million in grant funding to support development, with as much as $1 million awarded for a prototype that would be used to help reduce concussions.
“Helmet technology is advancing at an impressive rate. Yet we believe that even more is possible,” said Jeff Miller, the NFL’s executive vice president for health and safety, in a news release. “The NFL Helmet Challenge represents an unprecedented combination of financing, research, data and engineering expertise in an effort to create a more protective helmet.”
The NFL Helmet Challenge will culminate in May 2021. Participants will have access to the NFL’s video review data on helmet safety as well as models of modern football helmets.
“Innovation can be catalyzed if we engage with creative and talented people from across disciplines to attack this challenge together,” Miller said. “In collaboration with the NFL Players Association, we are making changes on and off the field in an effort to improve protection for every player. Trying to ensure that players wear the best possible helmet is a substantial part of that commitment.”
–Field Level Media
OBJ: Jets DC Williams promotes cheap shots
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday accused New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams of encouraging “dirty hits” and said the coach’s tactics cost him much of the 2017 season.
Beckham injured his ankle in a 2017 preseason game against the Browns, whose defense was coached by Williams. The receiver, then with the New York Giants, eventually broke the ankle and missed 12 games that year.
“I had players on this team telling me that’s what he was telling them to do: take me out of the game, and it’s preseason,” Beckham told reporters. “So you just know who he is. That’s the man who’s calling the plays.
“I had people who were here when he was here telling (them), ‘If you get a chance, take a shot at him. If you can hurt him, I guarantee he’s going to leave the game hurt,’ and stuff like that. It’s fine. It’s football in a sense. But we’re all men out there, so there’s no need for doing any of that kind of stuff.”
In the preseason game two years ago, Beckham sprained his ankle after being undercut by Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun, who drove his shoulder and helmet into the star receiver’s left leg. The receiver said he tried to return from that injury too soon and ultimately broke his ankle, sidelining him for the season.
“I came back too early for my team,” he said. “I gave them all I had even though I know I was three weeks out. I probably came back three weeks too early because (the Giants) lost the first game of the season last year and I felt the pressure to be able to come out there and do what I can to help the team. I just came back too early.
“If God hadn’t blessed me the way that I am, I probably would’ve blown out my knee in that preseason game. And that high ankle sprain led to the broken ankle on the left, which led to compensation in many different areas. It was kinda like a little spiral. So it’s something that I never forget. It changed my life forever.”
The men’s paths will cross Monday night when the Browns play the Jets in East Rutherford, N.J.
“Just gotta watch out for the cheap shots and the dirty hits and all of the things that he likes to teach,” Beckham said.
The NFL suspended Williams for one season for his role in the infamous “Bountygate” scandal in which the New Orleans Saints were found to have operated a bounty system from 2009-11 whereby players were paid bonuses for hard hits and deliberately injuring players. Williams was New Orleans’ defensive coordinator at the time.
–Field Level Media
Bills rookie LB Dodson suspended six games
The NFL suspended Buffalo Bills
The NFL suspended Buffalo Bills rookie linebacker Tyrel Dodson six games without pay for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy, it was announced Thursday.
The suspension begins immediately for Dodson, who had been on the commissioner’s exempt list since rosters were cut to 53 players before the season-opening weekend.
The Bills signed Dodson as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M. He played in all four preseason games and made 19 tackles.
Dodson was arrested on three misdemeanor charges in Scottsdale, Ariz., after a fight with his girlfriend on May 25. He was charged with assault/domestic violence, disorderly conduct and damage to property of less than $2,000.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Dodson reached a deal to plead guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Dodson is eligible to return to the Bills on Oct. 28.
The Bills will play the New York Giants on Sunday.
–Field Level Media
Alarm Bells? Darnold out, Bell hurt as Jets prep for Browns
Quarterback Sam Darnold is out indefinitely with mono and will not play Monday when the New York Jets host the Cleveland Browns. But that’s only the beginning of the bad news spreading for New York.
Darnold could wind up missing more than just one game, coach Adam Gase said, and has already lost weight. The Jets play the New England Patriots in Week 3 before a bye the following week.
“14 (Darnold) has mono and will be out for this game,” Gase said in a dismal-toned press conference Thursday morning. “So Trevor (Siemian) will be starting. Luke Falk will be elevated (from the practice squad) at some point and be the backup. So … that will be that.”
Le’Veon Bell played his first NFL game in 20 months last week and the running back appeared to hold up perfectly fine. Gase said Bell would not practice Thursday because of a sore shoulder, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Bell was scheduled for an MRI exam.
Also not practicing are inside linebacker C.J. Mosley, who injured his groin in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, and safety Jamal Adams (hip). Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (ankle) was also listed as not practicing for the Jets, although his injury is not considered serious.
–Field Level Media
McIlroy beats out Koepka for PGA Tour Player of the Year
Rory McIlroy beat out Brooks Koepka to
Rory McIlroy beat out Brooks Koepka to win PGA Tour Player of the Year honors for the third time.
McIlroy joins Tiger Woods as the only players to win the FedEx Cup twice (2016), and the Northern Irishman also won the Players Championship and the RBC Canadian Open while leading the Tour in adjusted scoring average (69.057), top-10s (14) and total strokes gained (2.551).
Voting for the award was open to players who competed in at least 15 official FedEx Cup events during the 2018-19 season.
While the Tour does not release vote totals and announced McIlroy the winner over Koepka, Matt Kuchar and Xander Schauffele in alphabetical order, it was long considered a two-man race between McIlroy and Koepka. For all of his accomplishments last season, McIlroy did not claim a major title while Koepka won the PGA Championship and remains the top-ranked player in the world.
McIlroy, 30, also won the Jack Nicklaus Award as Player of the Year in 2012 and 2014. He is only the third player to win the Players, a major, the FedEx Cup and a Wold Golf Championship event in a career, joining Woods and Sweden’s Henrik Stenson.
“On behalf of the PGA Tour, my congratulations to Rory McIlroy on being voted the 2019 PGA Tour Player of the Year by the TOUR’s membership,” Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “While there are a number of honors one can receive in this game, PGA Tour Player of the Year has to be among the most satisfying as it comes directly from his peers. Rory’s season was a model of consistency punctuated by milestone victories and ultimately the FedEx Cup in Atlanta.”
South Korea’s Sungjae Im, the only rookie to qualify for the Tour Championship, will receive the Arnold Palmer Award – renamed this year as a tribute to Palmer.
The 21-year-old tied for 19th in the FedEx Cup standings, and joins Stewart Cink (1996-97) as the only players to be named the Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year and PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year in consecutive seasons. Im made 26 of 35 cuts during his rookie season, recording seven top-10s, with his best finish a tie for third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Im beat out Cameron Champ, Adam Long, Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff.
“Congratulations to Sungjae on being voted 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year,” Monahan said. “His ‘Ironman’ season was remarkably consistent from start-to-finish, and his fellow players raved about his all-around game throughout the year. Like so many Korn Ferry Tour graduates, he arrived on the PGA TOUR prepared to compete with the world’s best, and his season was a reflection of a maturity beyond his 21 years.”
–Field Level Media
Cowboys hope to unleash Elliott at Washington
The Dallas Cowboys will look for more ways to expand their offense in the second week of the season.
It might seem as if the Cowboys are just getting tuned up, and they already own a comfortable victory. They’ll take on the Washington Redskins, who also figure to put in new wrinkles with perhaps different personnel, on Sunday afternoon in Landover, Md.
“I think we have to run the ball better,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “We have to strive to stay balanced. We have to find out what that balance is.”
Dallas came out on top against the New York Giants 35-17 in Week 1. Washington lost at Philadelphia 32-27, blowing a 17-0 lead.
The Cowboys expect to use running back Ezekiel Elliott in more ways this weekend. After Elliott’s training camp holdout, the team monitored his workload for the opener.
“We didn’t want to overload him,” Garrett said. “He’ll run better and better the more he plays as the season goes on.”
That makes the to-do list for the Redskins’ defense rather large.
“We’ve got to stop Zeke,” Washington coach Jay Gruden said. “We’ve got to hit the quarterback. We’ve got to get after the quarterback.”
That quarterback is Dak Prescott, who posted a perfect passer rating (158.3) in the opener, throwing for 405 yards and four touchdowns.
“Dak was a very good decision-maker throughout the game,” Garrett said. “Dak has a very good feel of striving to get better every day.”
Garrett said it’s important not to be stagnant as the offense evolves.
“The biggest thing you try to do is attack defenses in different ways,” Garrett said. “That starts with run and pass. … If you can throw it to different guys and hand it to different guys in different ways, that makes you that much more dangerous. You have to be able to execute it.”
Washington needs more from its offense, which fizzled after a 20-point first half against the Eagles. Churning out better results in crucial situations is something that has been an emphasis.
“We’ve moved on,” Redskins quarterback Case Keenum said. “For us, it’s maintaining focus. It’s keeping the same attack mindset, the same focus mindset.”
Keenum threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns, providing something to build off.
“We’ve just got to do a good job of staying balanced, and our running game has got to be better,” Gruden said. “And I have to stick with it a little more.”
Redskins running back Derrius Guice has been dealing with a knee injury, thrusting Adrian Peterson back into a starting role after he was a healthy scratch on Sunday.
“I don’t think we skip a beat with whoever is in there,” Keenum said.
The Redskins are hoping to have tight end Jordan Reed available. That would be a nice complement to Vernon Davis, who produced a highlight-reel play on a 48-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the opener. Reed has been out in the concussion protocol.
“He’s a special player,” Keenum said of Reed. “I’ve never played with a player who can do what he does. I’m excited to get him back out there. … It’s a huge trust factor that I know he can get open.”
Dallas receiver/returner Tavon Austin experienced concussion-like symptoms after the opener, and he didn’t practice Wednesday.
The matchup with the Cowboys has particular meaning for Keenum, who has not faced them before in his career.
“I grew up in Texas, Cowboy country,” he said. “I’ve got some fond memories (at Cowboys games). I’m excited to line up against them.”
–Field Level Media
Raiders S Abram (shoulder) out for season
Oakland Raiders safety Johnathan Abram’s rookie season has come to an end.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden confirmed Abram’s status on Wednesday, two days after the first-round draft pick sustained a torn labrum in his shoulder in Oakland’s 24-16 win over Denver.
The Mississippi State product will undergo surgery.
Gruden said Tuesday he felt Abram was a “little bit too reckless” but otherwise had a good outing in his regular-season debut. Abram played 43 of 57 defensive snaps.
With cornerback Gareon Conley (neck) uncertain for Sunday, the Raiders are likely to make at least one roster move to make the defensive backfield better equipped to handle Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) this Sunday.
–Field Level Media
Jennifer Lopez, NFL talking Super Bowl performance
Jennifer Lopez and the NFL are in talks over the performer taking the stage at the Super Bowl in February 2020.
Lopez, who participated in the NFL 100 promo on FOX during Week 1, didn’t deny reports that she’s been in discussions to anchor the halftime show in Miami on an appearance of “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan” on Wednesday.
Co-host Ryan Seacrest asked Lopez a follow-up question after she said “I don’t know” to a direct question about whether she had been asked to take the Super Bowl stage.
“In theory, yes, it would be,” Lopez said. “It’s something that we talked about for many years. It would be nice. It would be nice. I can’t say I wouldn’t love it.”
J.Lo, as she’s known in pop culture circles, could be a target of the NFL’s newest entertainment partner — Jay-Z’s Roc Nation — and her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, has a residence in Coral Gables, Fla.
Roc Nation has taken over selection of “tentpole” music performances for the NFL, including last week’s “NFL Kickoff” show in Chicago before the Bears hosted the Packers.
Several women have been featured in the Super Bowl halftime show in recent years, including a record-smashing performance by Katy Perry in Santa Clara, Calif., and a near-record act by Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI. Beyonce has performed twice — 2013 and 2016 — and Madonna was the star attraction in 2012.
–Field Level Media
Bengals RB Mixon day-to-day with ankle injury
Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is trending in the right direction toward returning to the field.
Per the Cincinnati Enquirer, Mixon said his injured left ankle was feeling better on Wednesday and that he is hopeful to play this weekend as the Bengals (0-1) host San Francisco (1-0).
“Certainly could have been a lot worse,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said of Mixon’s injury. “He’s just got an ankle sprain. He’ll be day-to-day.”
Mixon left early in the third quarter of the season-opening 21-20 loss at Seattle after being tackled by linebacker Bobby Wagner on a short run. Mixon did not return.
The AFC’s leading rusher last season with 1,168 yards, Mixon finished with six carries for 10 yards and two catches for 7 yards.
Backup Giovani Bernard rushed seven times for 21 yards and caught two passes for 42 yards.
–Field Level Media
Bengals WR Green sheds walking boot
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has shed his protective
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has shed his protective boot, marking a positive step in his recovery from ankle surgery.
Green told reporters on Wednesday that he has progressed to running on a gravity assisted treadmill, but he stopped short of placing a timetable on a possible return to the field.
“Just making sure I don’t come back too soon and hurt it again,” said Green, who worked out with Bengals strength and conditioning coach Joey Boese on Wednesday.
Green was carted off the field during the team’s first training camp practice at the University of Dayton.
The 31-year-old missed seven games last season with an injured right toe, falling short of 1,000 receiving yards for just the second time in his eight-year career.
Green has 602 receptions for 8,907 yards and 63 touchdowns in 111 games since the Bengals selected him fourth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Report: Chargers TE Henry (knee) out 4-6 weeks
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry sustained a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee in the season opener, the team announced Wednesday.
The Chargers said that Henry will continue to be evaluated and that a timeframe for his return has not been determined.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter, however, reported that Henry will be sidelined four to six weeks.
Fellow tight ends Virgil Green and Sean Culkin likely will receive a boost in playing time in place of Henry, who recorded four catches for 60 yards in Los Angeles’ 30-24 overtime win over Indianapolis on Sunday.
Henry’s current injury is the second significant one of his young career. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Henry tore his ACL on the first day of OTAs in May 2018.
Henry, 24, has 85 catches for 1,117 yards and 12 touchdowns in 30 career games (24 starts) since being selected by the Chargers in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
— Field Level Media
Heisman winners collide as Cardinals visit Ravens
Lamar Jackson made an immediate impression on Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury.
After watching Jackson torch Texas A&M for 453 yards in total offense and four touchdowns in the 2015 Music City Bowl as a true freshman at Louisville, Kingsbury headed for his cell phone.
“I called my agent and I was like, ‘I’ve got your next guy,'” Kingsbury said this week, referring to Jackson. “And then to see what he has done, and to be able to transfer it to this level and still play this style of play and still be the best player on the field every time he steps on, it says a lot about his competitive spirit and how he attacks the game.”
Kingsbury and the Cardinals will visit Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a matchup of recent Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks on Sunday in the Ravens’ home opener.
Behind Jackson, the Ravens (1-0) set team records for points and total yards (643) in a 59-10 victory at Miami in the season opener. Jackson, the 2016 Heisman winner, threw for 324 yards and tied a franchise record with five touchdown passes, four in the first half.
“People all offseason said he couldn’t throw,” Kingsbury said, “and he comes out and has a perfect passer rating in Week 1. I love to see guys step up and answer the bell when people are challenging them.”
The Cardinals found their own step-up guy last week in No. 1 draft choice and 2018 Heisman winner Kyler Murray, who passed for 308 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-27 tie against Detroit.
While Jackson started early, Murray hit his stride late, passing for 238 yards in the fourth quarter and overtime, when the Cardinals overcame a 15-point deficit in the final six minutes of regulation. Arizona had 293 of its 387 total yards in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“He’s obviously dangerous in the pocket,” Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said of Murray. “We’ll just have to take the week and figure out the best way we can to try to stop him and that offense.”
Each team is more than its quarterback. Ravens halfback Mark Ingram II rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns in his first game after joining the team from New Orleans. The Ravens rushed for 265 yards and a 5.8 average per carry against Miami, which could be a problem for Arizona.
The Cardinals allowed an NFL-high 154.9 yards rushing per game as well as 4.9 yards per carry (27th) last season, although that did not show against Detroit, which had only 116 yards rushing and 3.6 yards per carry.
Kingsbury’s new-look Air Raid offense made good use of David Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald, weapons who were underutilized in 2018. Johnson had 137 yards of total offense (82 rushing) and had a receiving touchdown against the Lions, while Fitzgerald caught eight passes for 113 yards and a score.
The Cardinals placed right offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert on the injured reserve list with a right knee injury Tuesday. Justin Murray, who started last week after Gilbert reportedly tore his ACL in a Thursday practice, will remain the starter.
Baltimore cornerback Jimmy Smith will be out for “multiple weeks,” Harbaugh said, after leaving the Miami game with a knee injury, while fellow starter Marlon Humphrey missed Wednesday’s practice with a back issue. Marquise Brown (hip) — who had four catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns in just 14 snaps on Sunday — and Ingram (shoulder) were limited in practice Wednesday.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs QB Mahomes (ankle) practices
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes participated in practice Wednesday, three days after injuring his left ankle in the team’s season opener.
“Right now, he feels pretty good,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, via TheAthletic.com.
Mahomes sustained the injury in Sunday’s 40-26 win over Jacksonville after getting sacked by defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. The reigning NFL MVP didn’t miss a play as he was able to have his ankle taped while emotions boiled over between the teams, with the fracas resulting in the ejection of Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack.
Mahomes, who turns 24 next week, finished 25 of 33 for 378 yards and three touchdowns for the Chiefs (1-0), who visit Oakland (1-0) on Sunday.
Mahomes threw for 50 touchdowns and 5,097 yards last season, his first as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback. He averaged 318.6 yards per game passing and completed 66 percent of his passes.
— Field Level Media
