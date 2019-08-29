Report: Veteran OT Bushrod to announce retirement

Reavie wins Travelers for first title since 2008

Chez Reavie didn’t let anything get in the way of ending a victory drought that lasted more than a decade.

“I kind of know how to deal with my nerves a little bit better,” Reavie said, knowing that’s what it would take as others made charges on Sunday. “Finally getting it done. You feel like you can win. I’ve been close, but it’s just not the same.”

Reavie completed a steady round of 1-under-par 69 to win the Travelers Championship for his first PGA Tour victory in 11 years.

Reavie, whose sizable six-shot lead entering the day dipped to one, posted a 17-under 263 total at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

He ended up with a four-stroke edge, primarily because Keegan Bradley’s comeback bid hit a snag with a double bogey on the par-4 17th hole. Reavie birdied that hole, creating a three-shot swing.

This marked his first victory in 250-tournament stretch.

“It means everything,” Reavie said. “I started from the ground up. … And here we are.

“I enjoy every single week that I’m out here, and I don’t know if I would think that way if I didn’t go through what I have.”

Reavie has put together two strong weeks in a row after tying for third place a week earlier in the U.S. Open.

“That gave me a lot of confidence,” Reavie said. “I played really well on Sunday in the U.S. Open and I tried to treat today like I did then. … I’ve been feeling great with the putter for a while now.”

Reavie had a birdie on the fourth hole and a bogey on the eighth on what was otherwise a scorecard filled with pars. His 14-foot birdie putt on No. 17 was followed by a shorter miss from Bradley, pretty much sealing the outcome.

“You go from having a one-shot lead to a four-shot lead,” said Reavie, 37, whose only other PGA Tour victory came in the 2008 Canadian Open.

With birdies on four of the first six holes on the backside, Bradley moved to within a stroke. The Vermont native had the support of the New England crowd.

“Chez, we love you, but we love Keegan more,” Reavie said of his interpretation of the galleries. “… It wasn’t malicious by any means. It was a fun day.”

Bradley had pars on No. 17 for the first three rounds before his chances came unraveled on that hole on Sunday.

“You can make up a lot of ground here, but there are also doubles around every corner on the back,” Bradley said.

He ended up with 67 for the round, sharing the runner-up spot with Zack Sucher at 13 under. Sucher, who was the leader at the tournament’s midway point, also shot 67.

It was a day with some outstanding scoring throughout the field. Reavie was one of only three golfers in the top 12 to fail to shoot at least 2 under, but he took a calculated approach for the most part and it paid off.

“It was a challenge, for sure. I unfortunately just didn’t make any putts,” said Reavie, who noted he has been fond of the course layout for years and that aided his comfort level for the final round.

Vaughn Taylor (65) finished fourth at 12 under.

England’s Paul Casey (65) tied for fifth place with Kevin Tway (67) and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann (66) at 11 under. Niemann sank a 54-foot birdie putt on the 11th hole.

Mexico’s Abraham Ancer carded the day’s low round at 63, moving him into an eighth-place tie at 10 under. Ancer had five birdies across the final eight holes.

