Report: Texans to sign S Adams
Report: Texans to sign S Adams
The Houston Texans will sign veteran safety Mike Adams to a contract, according to a published report Monday.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the Texans will sign Adams after the 38-year-old worked out with the team over the weekend.
Adams, who is expected to provide depth behind starters Justin Reid and Tashaun Gipson, last played for the Carolina Panthers in 2018. He recorded 75 tackles, three interceptions and six passes defensed while starting in all 16 games last season.
Houston will mark the sixth NFL team for Adams, who entered the league with San Francisco in 2004 as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware. He has collected 946 tackles, 30 interceptions, 16 fumble recoveries and 13 forced fumbles in 222 career games with the 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns and Panthers.
–Field Level Media
Redskins sign CB Colvin
Redskins sign CB Colvin
The Washington Redskins signed
Redskins sign CB Colvin
The Washington Redskins signed Aaron Colvin on Friday, one day after the cornerback was released officially by the Houston Texans.
Colvin was cut a few days after he struggled in the Texans’ 30-28 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday. He allowed a 41-yard completion on third-and-2 with 2:05 remaining in the game and was playing off-coverage on the 9-yard gain the Saints used to set up kicker Wil Lutz’s 58-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.
Houston signed Colvin to a four-year, $34 million contract in March 2018.
Colvin, 27, will join a defensive backfield that features Josh Norman, Quinton Dunbar and Fabian Moreau, although the latter two are nursing injuries. Dunbar is questionable to play in Sunday’s game against Dallas with an ailing knee while Moreau is doubtful with an ankle injury.
He finishes his Texans tenure with 34 tackles and one pass breakup in 11 games (three starts). A fourth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2014, he had 166 tackles and 14 pass breakups in 48 games (25 starts) across four seasons in Jacksonville.
–Field Level Media
Bowlen’s daughters fighting trust that controls Broncos
Bowlen's daughters fighting trust that controls Broncos
Bowlen’s daughters fighting trust that controls Broncos
The two eldest daughters of late Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen filed a motion on Friday in a Colorado court seeking to have his trust invalidated, contending he didn’t have the mental capacity to know what he was signing when the trust was formed.
Amie Bowlen Klemmer and Beth Bowlen Wallace want to overturn the provisions of the Patrick D. Bowlen Trust, executed in 2009, which already has seen one unsuccessful challenge. In August, a judge dismissed a suit filed by Bill Bowlen, Pat’s brother, seeking to remove the trust.
He filed his lawsuit after Wallace stated in early 2018 that she wanted to become controlling owner of the team but was told by trustees that she wasn’t qualified. Bill Bowlen supports his niece’s efforts.
The trust has overseen the team since Pat Bowlen, who had Alzheimer’s disease, stepped down from his leadership position in 2014. He died in June at age 75.
Bowlen had seven children. Wallace and Klemmer are his children from his first marriage to Sally Edwards Parker, to whom he was married from 1968 to 1973. He married his second wife, Annabel, in 1980, and they had five children.
Giovanni Ruscitti, the attorney for Klemmer and Wallace, confirmed the filing of the petition in Arapahoe County Court.
“There is substantial and overwhelming evidence that Mr. Bowlen lacked the required capacity in 2009,” Ruscitti said. “As a result, Ms. Klemmer and Ms. Wallace have filed a petition asking the court to decide. That issue, the related issue of whether the 2009 trust, which is the document under which the trustees have derived their power and authority, is valid and whether Mr. Bowlen was subjected to undue influence.”
Dan Reilly, the attorney for the trustees, issued a statement through the Broncos.
“It is sad and unfortunate that Beth Bowlen Wallace and Amie Bowlen Klemmer have elected to contest their father’s plan and attack his personal health. This complaint represents the latest effort in their public campaign to circumvent Pat Bowlen’s wishes.
“The evidence in the courtroom will show Pat Bowlen was fully capable of establishing and understanding his trust and estate plan when it was created in 2009. Mses. Wallace and Klemmer’s current position about their father’s supposed mental incapacity in 2009 was not raised by them or their lawyers until after 2014, when Ms. Wallace was privately told by the trustees that she was not capable or qualified to serve as controlling owner.
“The trustees will continue to follow Pat Bowlen’s plan to oversee and protect the team, the entire Bowlen family, and Broncos fans everywhere.”
The NFL is serving as the arbitrator in the fight over the ownership of the Broncos at request of the trust, but the attorneys for Klemmer and Wallace are not satisfied with that solution, according to The Denver Post.
The Bowlen children presented a united front in early August when their father was posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cardinals release veteran S Swearinger
Report: Cardinals release veteran S Swearinger
The Arizona Cardinals released veteran
Report: Cardinals release veteran S Swearinger
The Arizona Cardinals released veteran safety D.J. Swearinger, according to multiple reports on Monday.
Swearinger started all four games for Arizona this season and had 8 tackles and recorded one QB hit in the Cardinals’ 27-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Fifth-round pick Deionte Thompson will likely take over the starting role.
Swearinger, 28, was a second-round pick by the Texans in the 2013 draft and played for Houston for two seasons (2-13-14). He played for Arizona during the 2015 and 2016 seasons and also had stints with Tampa Bay (2015) and Washington (2016-17). He was claimed off of waivers by the Cardinals last December after being cut by the Redskins.
In 94 games (70 starts) over his seven-year career, Swearinger has recorded 386 tackles (297 solo) and 14 interceptions. He has 28 combined tackles and one pass defensed in four starts this season.
The Cardinals are 0-3-1 on the season and next face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys, RT Collins agree to five-year deal
Cowboys, RT Collins agree to five-year deal
Cowboys, RT Collins agree to five-year deal
Right tackle La’el Collins agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys.
The deal includes $50 million in new money, with the first two years and $20 million fully guaranteed and $35 million guaranteed against injury, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB.
With skill-position stars Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper pining for a payday of their own, the Cowboys locked up another young starter by extending Collins’ deal and solidifying their offensive line.
Collins, 26, signed as an undrafted free agent out of LSU after NFL teams passed on him in the draft days after he was questioned in the murder of a former girlfriend. By the time the investigation showed Collins wasn’t involved, he was already a member of the Cowboys’ roster, signing a three-year, $1.5 million contract.
Owner Jerry Jones promised to redo that initial deal, and followed through with a two-year, $15.4 million contract in 2017.
Collins began his NFL career at guard but has solidified the right side of the line as a bookend to All-Pro Tyron Smith on the left side.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Colts sign QB Brissett to 2-year extension
NFL notebook: Colts sign QB Brissett to 2-year extension
NFL notebook: Colts sign QB Brissett to 2-year extension
The Indianapolis Colts agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract extension with new starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett, according to multiple reports on Monday.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that Brissett will earn $20 million guaranteed at signing.
Brissett was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was set to earn $2 million in 2019. He was named the Colts’ starting quarterback following the retirement of Andrew Luck on Aug. 24.
Brissett is 5-12 as a starter, including 4-11 with the Colts in 2017, when Luck was out for the season with a shoulder injury. He has 3,500 yards passing in his career with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
–The Colts signed former New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer to back up Brissett, according to reports on Monday.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Hoyer agreed to a three-year, $12 million contract with $9 million in guarantees.
The Patriots released Hoyer, 33, opting to have rookie Jarrett Stidham as Tom Brady’s backup and potential heir apparent. Hoyer started his career with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent from Michigan State and has spent time with five other teams.
–Andy Reid coached the younger version of LeSean McCoy over four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Kansas City Chiefs coach likes what he sees of the older version, too.
The Chiefs open the season on Sunday at Jacksonville, and Reid said he expects McCoy to see action behind starter Damien Williams. The Buffalo Bills released the six-time Pro Bowl back on Saturday, and the Chiefs quickly snapped him up.
–The Patriots brought back wide receiver Demaryius Thomas two days after he was released as rosters were cut to the NFL-mandated 53, Schefter reported.
He’ll take the spot of N’Keal Harry, a first-round selection in the 2019 draft who will be placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury.
Harry will be eligible to return to the active roster later this season.
–The Minnesota Vikings signed former Washington Redskins wideout Josh Doctson to a one-year deal, according to a report from ESPN.
Last season, Doctson caught 44 passes for 532 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough for the Redskins to pick up his fifth-year rookie option earlier this offseason.
–Whenever Ezekiel Elliott ends his holdout and joins the Dallas Cowboys, don’t expect the team to spend much time getting him up to speed before getting him back on the field.
Speaking to the media in advance of his team’s season opener against the New York Giants on Sunday, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said he has no set timeframe for how long Elliott would have to wait to play after joining the team.
“He’s an experienced player, he’s been a really good player for us, he knows our system of football,” Garrett said.
–The Cowboys released linebacker Rolando McClain several days after the NFL conditionally reinstated him from suspension, according to multiple reports.
Drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2010, McClain was suspended indefinitely in 2016 after he repeatedly failed drug tests. The 30-year-old last played in 2015 with the Cowboys, who maintained his rights.
–Two days after trading away Jadeveon Clowney and adding Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills in a pair of deals that included numerous other players and draft picks — and garnered plenty of outside criticism — Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien on Monday explained the team’s logic behind the moves.
In the simplest of terms, O’Brien said, “In the end, we just could not come to an agreement on a long-term deal” with Clowney, the three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher who was dealt to the Seattle Seahawks.
–Retired NFL wide receiver Hines Ward has joined the New York Jets as a full-time offensive assistant coach.
Ward, 43, was a coaching intern with the Jets during training camp, assisting wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson. He’ll continue to help Jefferson.
–The Jacksonville Jaguars canceled Wednesday’s practice and are working to make sure players and staff are safe as Hurricane Dorian approaches the Florida coast.
Coach Doug Marrone told reporters that he is focused on helping those who live in evacuation areas to find safe housing.
–The Philadelphia Eagles signed cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc to a one-year contract extension.
The team followed up the move by placing the 25-year-old on injured reserve. LeBlanc is recovering from a foot injury sustained during training camp and can return to action after Week 8.
–The Dolphins continued their roster overhaul by releasing long snapper John Denney, a fixture in Miami since 2005.
Denney, 40, made 224 consecutive appearances for the Dolphins, not missing a game in his 14 seasons.
–The Atlanta Falcons signed fullback Keith Smith to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.
The 27-year-old started his career with the Cowboys (2014-17) and was on the Raiders’ roster in 2018.
–Field Level Media
Film Study: Early assessment of QBs Murray, Jones
Film Study: Early assessment of QBs Murray, Jones
Film Study: Early assessment of QBs Murray, Jones
It’s dangerous to draw sweeping conclusions from the preseason.
The field is littered with backups, and most teams do zero game-planning. Many even call plays against poor looks on purpose, just to see how players respond.
That said, we can glean tidbits from how players execute in given circumstances. With those caveats in mind, we dissected every preseason snap from the top four quarterbacks drafted in April.
Kyler Murray — First overall, Arizona Cardinals
After his second game, Murray was shown on HBO’s Hard Knocks asking Oakland Raiders wideout Antonio Brown, “Why they bringing the house on me, bro?”
“That’s what people gonna do to you,” Brown responded. “You gotta get used to that cause you so fast.”
Brown is right: Murray will be blitzed early and often — though not necessarily because he’s fast. Defensive coordinators will try to speed Murray up mentally so he becomes erratic physically. Pressure — perceived or real — often forces him to drop his eyes or trigger “escape mode” too early.
More importantly, Kliff Kingsbury’s scheme features wide O-line splits and limited protection calls, making blitzes lethal. That was an issue against the Raiders and Vikings, who also exploited the splits by stunting D-linemen regularly. If Kingsbury maintains wide splits against Aaron Donald and others, Murray could be running for his life all season.
The best antidotes are quick, defined throws that Kingsbury’s designs provide. Murray has been sharp there, flaunting his whip of an arm and deadly accuracy on perimeter strikes in Minnesota, including a pair converting third-and-7s.
Murray also showed mental progress mid-game against the Vikings. After failing to see a wide open corner route in the end zone against Cover-2 in the second quarter, he recognized the same coverage a drive later and attacked the corner void (called a “holeshot”) with a bullet.
Murray has shown both his tantalizing talent and some concerns from college. We’ll learn a lot more once Kingsbury’s scheme is unveiled this week.
Daniel Jones — Sixth overall, New York Giants
Derided as a major reach, Jones was so sharp during preseason that coach Pat Shurmur is already gloating to the QB’s doubters.
The numbers (29 of 34, 416 yards, two TDs) were terrific, and the film mostly matched. Jones showed excellent mechanics, diligence with presnap reads and eye discipline at Duke, all of which have translated. While rarely working deep into progressions, he executed Shurmur’s staples — rub routes, flood concepts, deep play-action designs — very well.
Perhaps most encouraging is Jones’ accuracy, which was good but not stellar at Duke. He has often hit open receivers with perfect ball placement, maximizing yards after the catch. That said, receivers bailed Jones out despite poor placement occasionally, most notably on two deep shots against the Bengals.
Jones showed pocket toughness in spades in college, but he hasn’t needed it much so far. He played five of his 11 series behind the Giants’ starting O-line against primarily backups (and was still strip-sacked twice). Giving Jones extra support early was smart, but he’ll face more pressure when games count.
One minor trend to watch: At Duke, Jones was sharper with mechanics and accuracy in games played on turf compared to on grass. All four preseason games were on turf, but the Giants do play five games on grass this season.
Dwayne Haskins — 15th overall, Washington Redskins
It should be no surprise the inexperienced Haskins, learning a complex scheme, lost the starting job to Case Keenum, but he’ll claim it before long.
Haskins has had plenty of rookie mistakes, most notably inaccuracy stemming from lazy footwork. Often sharp despite poor feet at Ohio State, he missed too many easy throws during the preseason while stepping in the bucket or not following through.
That included his first interception against the Browns, when he way underthrew a wheel route with static feet. The pick was also the product of a predetermined read, as Haskins failed to see that the linebacker avoided the rub route and was reading him (not the receiver), and threw it anyway. Those sorts of mistakes make head coaches lose trust.
But Haskins has also shown his tremendous ceiling, highlighted by his touchdown against the Bengals. After his hard count revealed the safeties’ rotation, he changed the protection to account for a blitz. The line failed to pick it up cleanly, but Haskins threw a gorgeous post for a 55-yard score while getting hit. Even more impressive, the post was not the primary route — Haskins recognized the safety sitting low in the Bengals’ Cover-4 and took advantage.
It was likely the single most impressive play by any rookie QB all preseason. That combination of high-level processing and physical talent is rare, especially for a one-year college starter.
Add in the surprising mobility Haskins has shown since shedding the knee brace he wore at Ohio State, and there’s a lot to like.
Drew Lock — 42nd overall, Denver Broncos
Lock’s preseason was cut short by a thumb injury in his third game, robbing him of critical opportunities for experience he sorely needs.
A talented but raw prospect, he has had more deer-in-the-headlights moments than the three aforementioned QBs combined.
Narrow vision and shaky field-reading were expected, but Lock rarely looked settled in the pocket, and his highly-touted arm surprisingly lacked zip at times. He made a few “wow” throws, but some fluttered, a significant concern given it should be his greatest strength.
Now on injured reserve for 8-plus weeks, Lock has a long way to go just to operate an offense. It’s hard to see him pushing Joe Flacco until at least 2020.
–David DeChant (@DavidDeChant), Field Level Media
Reports: Colts sign Brissett to two-year, $30M extension
Reports: Colts sign Brissett to two-year, $30M extension
The Indianapolis Colts have agreed
Reports: Colts sign Brissett to two-year, $30M extension
The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a two-year, $30-million contract extension with new starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett, according to multiple reports on Monday.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that Brissett will earn $20 million guaranteed at signing.
Brissett was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract, and was set to earn $2 million in 2019. He was named the Colts starting quarterback following the retirement of Andrew Luck on Aug. 24.
Brissett is 5-12 as a starter, including 4-11 with the Colts in 2017 when Luck was out for the season with a shoulder injury. He has 3,500 yards passing in his career with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
The move came just hours after the Colts signed former New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer as back up to Brissett. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Hoyer agreed to a three-year, $12 million contract with $9 million guaranteed.
–Field Level Media
Jets DC Williams dismisses Beckham’s accusations
Jets DC Williams dismisses Beckham's accusations
Gregg Williams dismissed Odell Beckham
Jets DC Williams dismisses Beckham’s accusations
Gregg Williams dismissed Odell Beckham Jr.’s accusation that he told his players to injure the wide receiver during a preseason game when he was an assistant with the Cleveland Browns.
Beckham told reporters on Thursday that he needed to watch out for “cheap shots” and “dirty hits” during Monday night’s game pitting his Browns against the New York Jets because Williams “likes to teach” those tactics. Williams is the New York Jets defensive coordinator.
While playing for the New York Giants, Beckham sustained an ankle injury in a 2017 preseason contest against Williams’ Browns after being undercut by cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun, who drove his shoulder and helmet into the star receiver’s left leg. Beckham said he tried to return from that injury too soon and ultimately broke his ankle, sidelining him for the season.
“I just found out about (Beckham’s comments), but there have been several players that have already come out that have mentioned things about that,” the 61-year-old Williams said Friday. “We don’t do that. I’ve never done that anywhere I’ve been. We don’t do anything to hurt the team. That’s the No. 1 primary thing. If you’re committing penalties, you’re doing those types of stuff. We just don’t do it.”
Williams then took aim at the media for providing the vehicle for Beckham.
“And you guys are cooperating, giving him attention. Just don’t give him attention,” he said. “It just is what it is.”
The NFL suspended Williams for one season for his role in the “Bountygate” scandal in which the New Orleans Saints were found to have operated a bounty system from 2009-11 whereby players were paid bonuses for hard hits and deliberately injuring players. Williams was New Orleans’ defensive coordinator at the time.
–Field Level Media
Niners’ Bosa practices, still uncertain for Bengals
Niners' Bosa practices, still uncertain for Bengals
San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa returned
Niners’ Bosa practices, still uncertain for Bengals
San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa returned to practice Friday but remains listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Cincinnati.
Bosa, who aggravated an ankle injury in a 31-17 season-opening win at Tampa Bay last Sunday, practiced in a limited capacity after missing workouts the previous two days.
“He looked good walking through everything,” coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. “So we’ll talk to him, see how he looked in individual (drills) and make a decision on Sunday morning.”
Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, missed the entire preseason with a high-ankle sprain. He had three tackles, one sack and three QB hits during his NFL debut against the Buccaneers. General manager John Lynch said Bosa aggravated his sprained right ankle on the first play of Sunday’s game.
Shanahan ruled out receivers Trent Taylor (foot) and Jalen Hurd (back), as well as running back Tevin Coleman (ankle), for Sunday’s game. The coach said the hope is all three can return after the Week 4 bye. The players will be evaluated again next week.
–Field Level Media
Chappell fires PGA Tour-record-tying 59 at Greenbrier
Chappell fires PGA Tour-record-tying 59 at Greenbrier
Kevin Chappell shot an
Chappell fires PGA Tour-record-tying 59 at Greenbrier
Kevin Chappell shot an 11-under-par 59 to record the 11th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history during Friday’s second round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
Chappell’s record-setting performance has him at 10-under 130 for the tournament, good enough for fifth place at The Old White TPC. He resides three strokes behind the trio of Scottie Scheffler, Robby Shelton and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann.
The 33-year-old Chappell, who opened with a 1-over 71 on Thursday, began with a par on No. 10 before making nine consecutive birdies to match the PGA Tour record set by Mark Calcavecchia in 2009.
Chappell is the second player to shoot 59 on The Old White TPC, joining Stuart Appleby, who managed the feat in the final round at the 2010 tournament.
It was a surprising accomplishment considering Chappell was playing in his first PGA Tour event since the Mayakoba Golf Classic in November. He later underwent microdiscectomy surgery on his back.
“Ten months ago I was on the couch and couldn’t walk,” Chappell told the Golf Channel. “So many people had a lot to do with getting me back out here and getting me competitive. I haven’t accomplished a goal yet. While I can win the golf tournament, this is the step in the right direction.”
Shelton, who is making his debut as a full PGA Tour member, followed up his first-round 62 by shooting 4 under par on the back nine Friday before finishing with a 65.
Scheffler, who began his day with four consecutive birdies, joined Niemann and Adam Long in carding a 62 on Friday. Long resides in fourth place at 12 under.
Denny McCarthy shot a 61 on Friday to move into a tie for 15th place at 7 under.
Defending champion Kevin Na played in morning wave and finished 6 under after a second-round 70. He resides in a tie for 25th place.
NOTES: Australia’s Marc Leishman withdrew with a back injury following a 6-over 76 in the opening round. … The event moved from its traditional July spot to September, where it now serves as the opener of the 2019-20 season.
–Field Level Media
Film Study: Shaq Barrett’s star turn in Tampa
Film Study: Shaq Barrett's star turn in Tampa
Only one undrafted player
Film Study: Shaq Barrett’s star turn in Tampa
Only one undrafted player has ever won the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award since it was introduced in 1971.
Since James Harrison accomplished that feat in 2008, every single winner was a former first-round pick, all drafted 16th or higher.
But through four weeks of the 2019 regular season, a player who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent is the clear leader. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett might be a longshot to win — name recognition and market size are key factors — but his success this year is no fluke.
Let’s start with the obvious stat for pass rushers, which can often be overrated: sacks.
Barrett has 9.0 through four games, most in the NFL by three and tied for the most through four games since sacks became official in 1982. While that pace is impossible to maintain, Barrett’s sacks haven’t been overly lucky.
Of the nine, only one would be deemed a “clean-up” sack, after Daniel Jones held the ball too long in Week 3. Only one has come against a non-offensive lineman — a Week 1 takedown of Jimmy Garoppolo where Barrett beat running back Raheem Mostert.
The other seven all came quickly and against offensive tackles, with Barrett employing a dizzying array of moves to collect them. In Carolina, he beat Daryl Williams with a cross-chop to rip, then a push-pull dip-and-rip, then a bull rush up-and-under. Against the Giants, he used a stutter inside counter, then a mesmerizing Euro-step 2-hand swipe, and then a double stutter (outside-inside-outside) to whip $62 million man Nate Solder.
Barrett sealed Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Rams with a spin inside of Rob Havenstein, strip-sacking Jared Goff for Ndamukong Suh to score on the recovery. That was Barrett’s lone sack on Sunday, but it was far from his only impact play.
On third-and-6 early in the second quarter, he beat Havenstein with a hand swipe dip-and-rip and hit Goff’s arm as he released, producing a lollipop throw that Jordan Whitehead intercepted. Barrett also dipped around Austin Blythe’s block for a tackle for loss early in the third. Then on fourth-and-2 late in the third, he undercut Goff’s screen pass and tipped it to himself for an interception.
All told, Barrett had a hand in three takeaways, all three of which led to Bucs touchdowns. He also threatened Goff on nine other occasions — including a sack Goff spun out of and another where teammate William Gholston got the sack first — and drew a hold by Andrew Whitworth.
Barrett’s nose for the ball is nothing new.
A week earlier against the Giants, he forced two fumbles that Tampa Bay recovered and narrowly missed forcing two more. One — after he spun inside Solder — was ruled a strip-sack and a Bucs recovery before being overturned to an incomplete pass on review. On the other, Barrett got a piece of the ball on a swipe, but Daniel Jones somehow hung onto it and wriggled out.
You might wonder how nobody offered this soon-to-be star more than the one-year, $5 million deal the Bucs gave Barrett during free agency in March, but the Denver Broncos valued him highly. Denver reportedly nixed a trade for Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas in 2015 when the Browns insisted Barrett be included. The second-year undrafted free agent totaled 5.5 sacks and 12 QB hits in just 497 snaps that season as a part-time starter for the injured DeMarcus Ware.
The Broncos planned to re-sign Barrett over former first-round bust Shane Ray, but fortune dropped Bradley Chubb in their lap at No. 5 overall in the 2018 draft. That sent Barrett to the market a year later, and while Tampa Bay got a bargain this year, it won’t be long before Barrett cashes in big.
The sixth-year pro surely won’t have 36 sacks, or perhaps even half that. The three others with nine sacks through four games finished with 22 (Mark Gastineau, 1984), 15 (Kevin Greene, 1998) and 13.5 (Kabeer Gbaja-Biamilla, 2001).
Likewise, Barrett won’t maintain his sack-to-QB-hit ratio (9-10), as players tend to turn about 45 percent of QB hits into sacks. (To be fair, three of Barrett’s sacks — all strip-sacks — are not included in his 10 QB hits because the quarterback didn’t go to the ground.)
Barrett will probably see increased attention, as well as fewer opportunities. The Bucs have faced an NFL-high 193 QB dropbacks through four games, most in the league by 16. Teammates could beat him to the punch more often, after combining for just two of the team’s 11 sacks thus far.
But while the numbers will dip, the film shows a top-flight defender who has earned every bit of his production.
–By David DeChant (@DavidDeChant), Field Level Media
Report: Broncos in stalemate with second-round QB Lock
Report: Broncos in stalemate with second-round QB Lock
A contract staredown could
Report: Broncos in stalemate with second-round QB Lock
A contract staredown could become a stalemate between the Denver Broncos and second-round quarterback Drew Lock.
The Missouri product reportedly insisted through his agent on being paid a “quarterback premium” and getting a higher-value contract than left guard Dalton Risner, who was the 41st pick by Denver, one slot ahead of Lock.
9News.com’s Mike Klis reported Tuesday that negotiations had stalled, and a holdout from one or both second-rounders could be in the offing. Klis added that Lock is pushing for additional guarantees or larger workout bonuses.
Later Tuesday, Risner agreed to terms on his contract, according to The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala, leaving Lock as the only possible holdout.
Both are due to report Wednesday with the first on-field workout scheduled for Thursday.
The NFL slotting system dictates the outlay of money for all players in any slot in the draft. Based on that system, Risner would get a four-year contract worth $7.1 million, including a signing bonus of $3.214 million.
Lock would get a four-year deal worth $7 million and a $3.119 million bonus.
–Field Level Media
Steelers RB Conner: Doctors gave me ‘about a week’ to live in ’15
Steelers RB Conner: Doctors gave me 'about a week' to live in '15
Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers RB Conner: Doctors gave me ‘about a week’ to live in ’15
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner revealed he was told he was close to death when diagnosed with cancer as a student at Pitt in 2015.
Speaking recently on the “Ya Neva Know: you know what I mean?” podcast hosted by former Duke pitcher Mike Seander – better known as hip-hop artist Mike Stud – Conner said he sought medical attention when he was having trouble sleeping as he recovered from a torn MCL in his junior season.
“I’m rehabbing for that, trying to make a comeback before the season ends,” Conner, 24, said. “And then I’m rehabbing and [stuff and I get] night sweats, bro. I’m getting like 15 minutes of sleep at night, going through it. Sleep, who [doesn’t] love sleep? That’s the worst [stuff] in the world … And so I get some tests done, and I got tumors surrounding my heart … I got tumors growing all around it, and it’s pressing.”
Doctors diagnosed Conner with stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma and found tumors in his neck and chest.
“The doctor told me I had a week left,” Conner said. “He said, ‘You got about a week. If you [don’t] get this treated, you [have] about a week at the rate it’s growing.'”
After sending cancer into remission and rehabbing his knee, Conner returned to the Panthers in 2016, gaining 1,394 all-purpose yards and scoring 20 touchdowns.
The Steelers selected Conner in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. After carrying the ball just 32 times as a rookie, he enjoyed a breakout season in 2018, taking over for holdout Le’Veon Bell.
In 2018, Conner had 973 rushing yards and added 497 receiving yards and 13 scores. He was selected to the Pro Bowl.
–Field Level Media
Broncos OLB Chubb out for season with torn ACL
Broncos OLB Chubb out for season with torn ACL
Denver
Broncos OLB Chubb out for season with torn ACL
Denver Broncos’ outside linebacker Bradley Chubb suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and will miss the remainder of the season, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
A source for the Denver Post confirmed the ESPN report.
Chubb, 23, was the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft out of NC State. He left the game twice on Sunday, first due to an apparent cramp and then again when his knee locked up while engaging with a Jaguars offensive lineman.
Chubb, who had 12 sacks and 60 tackles last year, posted his first sack of this season against Jacksonville. He had played all four regular-season games and three preseason games this year for Denver, recording 21 tackles (16 solo).
Without Chubb, the Broncos will likely to look to rookies Malik Reed and Justin Hollins to fill the spot opposite Von Miller.
The Broncos are 0-4 this season and next face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
–Field Level Media
LeBlanc signs 1-year extension with Eagles, put on IR
LeBlanc signs 1-year extension with Eagles, put on IR
LeBlanc signs 1-year extension with Eagles, put on IR
The Philadelphia Eagles signed cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc to a one-year contract extension Monday.
The team followed up the move by placing the 25-year-old on injured reserve. LeBlanc is recovering from a foot injury sustained during training camp and can return to action after Week 8.
LeBlanc had 24 tackles in eight games (four starts) for the Eagles last season. He also started one of playoff game and had an interception against the New Orleans Saints.
The Eagles claimed LeBlanc midseason off waivers from the Detroit Lions, where he played in three games before moving on to Philadelphia. He appeared in 28 games for the Bears in 2016 and 2017.
–Field Level Media
Giants rookie LB Connelly (ACL) out for season
Giants rookie LB Connelly (ACL) out for season
Giants rookie LB Connelly (ACL) out for season
New York Giants rookie linebacker Ryan Connelly sustained a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season, the team announced Monday.
Connelly was injured while making a tackle on rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins during the fourth quarter of New York’s 24-3 win over Washington on Sunday. He left the game on a cart.
An MRI exam on Monday confirmed the severity of the injury for Connelly, who recorded 20 tackles, two interceptions and one sack in four games since being selected by the Giants in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Connelly, 23, collected his second interception in as many games on Sunday when he picked off Case Keenum following a deflection from cornerback Janoris Jenkins.
The Giants are very thin at inside linebacker with Alec Ogletree sidelined with a strained hamstring and Tae Davis missing Sunday’s game due to a concussion.
Linebackers David Mayo and Nathan Stupar are in line for additional snaps for the Giants (2-2), who host the Minnesota Vikings (2-2) on Sunday.
–Field Level Media
Reports: NFLPA filing grievance vs. Texans on Clowney’s behalf
Reports: NFLPA filing grievance vs. Texans on Clowney's behalf
Jadeveon
Reports: NFLPA filing grievance vs. Texans on Clowney’s behalf
Jadeveon Clowney is a defensive end based on snap counts from the 2018 season, but the Houston Texans used the franchise tag designation for an outside linebacker — a savings to the team of about $1.7 million in 2019 salary.
That’s why the NFLPA plans to file a grievance on Clowney’s behalf, according to multiple reports.
Clowney, 26, was given the franchise tag to keep him from free agency before the March deadline. The team entered an outside linebacker designation, which carries a one-year tender value of $15.43 million. Clowney will play at a rate of $15.9 million for next season based on the required increase over his 2018 salary.
A franchised defensive end carries a $17.128 million tag.
According to ESPN Stats & Information, Clowney played 729 snaps at defensive end in 2018. He played more at defensive tackle (101) than outside linebacker (33).
The Baltimore Ravens and Terrell Suggs, listed as a defensive end and outside linebacker, encountered a similar situation in 2008 over a difference of about $800,000.
–Field Level Media
Rose leading at midway point of second round at U.S. Open
Rose leading at midway point of second round at U.S. Open
Rose leading at midway point of second round at U.S. Open
England’s Justin Rose was the clubhouse leader with a 7-under-par 135 as the U.S. Open neared the midway point of the second round on Friday at Pebble Beach on the shores of northern California.
Rose shot a 1-under 70 in the second round and held a two-shot lead over Aaron Wise.
Rose had three birdies and two bogeys on Friday. He shot a blistering 65 in the opening round.
“I’m happy. I felt there was an opportunity to go a few better,” Rose told Fox Sports 1 after his round “… You’re going to make some mistakes during the course of the week. You shake it off and that’s what U.S. Opens are all about.”
Wise, who fired a first-round 66, had consistency issues while carding a 71 that left him at 5 under.
Wise had five birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey.
Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka was three shots off the pace after his second straight 69. He is the first defending champ since Scott Simpson in 1988 to score under 70 in his first two rounds.
Koepka had three birdies and one bogey while hitting 12 of 14 fairways. He did experience some putting issues.
“Funny thing was I was hitting good putts,” Koepka told Fox Sports 1 after his round. “I don’t mind it if I’m going to hit good putts and they’re going to miss. That happened today. Ball striking was tremendously better today. … Never really felt like I had to work. It was quite an easy round.”
Also tied with Koepka at 4 under were Matt Kuchar (69), Chesson Hadley (70) and Chez Reavie (70). Kuchar made an eagle putt on 18 to end his round.
Tiger Woods bogeyed his final two holes — at Nos. 8 and 9 — to post a 72. He sits seven strokes behind Rose.
Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen — who all shot 66 in the first round — and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy (68 on Thursday) all had afternoon tee times.
–Field Level Media
Texans cease Caserio pursuit for GM post
Texans cease Caserio pursuit for GM post
Nick Caserio
Texans cease Caserio pursuit for GM post
Nick Caserio is staying with the New England Patriots as the Texans withdrew their request to interview Bill Belichick’s right-hand man for the vacant general manager post in Houston.
New England, in turn, will drop tampering charges, ESPN reported.
“When we started the process to interview Nick Caserio for our EVP/GM position, we consulted the League office on numerous occasions, followed the procedures outlined in the League’s rules and believed we were in full compliance. We have now been made aware of certain terms in Nick’s contract with the Patriots. Once we were made aware of these contract terms, I informed Mr. Kraft that we would stop pursuing Nick,” Texans CEO Cal McNair said Friday in a prepared statement.
The Patriots filed tampering charges against the Texans and the NFL opened an investigation regarding attempts to lure Patriots director of player personnel Caserio to Houston to become general manager.
The Texans fired former GM Brian Gaine on June 7, 17 months after giving him a five-year contract and one day after the Patriots’ Super Bowl ring ceremony. According to multiple reports, new Texans executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby — the Patriots’ former team chaplain — was at Thursday’s ring ceremony, as was Caserio.
Asked Tuesday if he or Easterby had contact with Caserio or his representatives before Gaine’s firing, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien told reporters, “I would say that the answer to that is not relative to contact about anything having to do with the Houston Texans. No.”
The Texans formally requested permission to interview Caserio, just as they did in January 2018, when the Patriots denied the request and the Texans moved on to hire Gaine.
Caserio, 43, has held his position since 2008 as the top personnel man for Belichick, who has final authority on personnel decisions. He is also close with O’Brien, who coached in New England from 2007 to 2011.
Caserio has turned down numerous overtures for GM jobs in the past, though he was allowed to interview with the Miami Dolphins in 2014. He was widely considered the favorite for the Texans’ job if he is interested.
Houston has reportedly interviewed San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel Martin Mayhew — the former Detroit Lions GM — and former Cleveland Browns GM Ray Farmer for the opening.
— Field Level Media
Reports: Vikings sign WR Doctson to one-year deal
Reports: Vikings sign WR Doctson to one-year deal
The Minnesota
Reports: Vikings sign WR Doctson to one-year deal
The Minnesota Vikings have signed former Washington Redskins wideout Josh Doctson to a one-year deal, according to a report Monday by ESPN.
The move, subsequently confirmed by other outlets, reunites Doctson, the No. 22 overall pick out of TCU in the 2016 draft, with former Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins. Doctson recorded his best season as a pro with Cousins as his quarterback in 2017, finishing with 35 catches, 502 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 16 games (14 starts).
Last season, Doctson caught 44 passes for 532 yards and two touchdowns, but while some of those numbers were career highs, it wasn’t enough for the Redskins to pick up his fifth-year rookie option earlier this offseason.
“I think I’m hitting free agency next year. I won’t be the first, won’t be the last,” Doctson told ESPN in July. “It’s nothing to be sad about, be mad about. Someone wants you there, so it’s all love.”
The Redskins made Doctson’s departure official on Saturday when they included the 26-year-old among their finals cuts to get down to the 53-man roster limit.
Doctson finishes his time with the Redskins with 81 catches for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns.
–Field Level Media