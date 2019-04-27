Report: Seahawks WR Baldwin’s career in doubt
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin’s career could be in doubt due to the cumulative effect of multiple injuries, ESPN reported Friday night during the 2019 NFL Draft.
According to the report, there’s “a real chance” Baldwin, 30, has already played his last NFL down.
Baldwin has had three surgeries this offseason — on his knee, shoulder and abdomen — after battling nagging injuries throughout the 2018 campaign. Prior to 2018, Baldwin had missed a total of two games in his seven-year career, but he missed three last season.
General manager John Schneider told reporters last week that Baldwin was recovering, but he declined to put a timetable on the receiver’s return. The expectation was Baldwin would likely miss the team’s offseason workouts.
“He’s a tough guy, though,” Schneider said. “If anybody can recover from surgeries like this, it’s Doug.”
Head coach Pete Carroll said in February the team was “counting on” Baldwin in 2019.
Baldwin finished with 50 catches for 618 yards and five touchdowns last season. The first two marks were the second-worst of his career, and his five scores were his fewest in a season since 2014.
The Seahawks added a wideout in the draft on Friday, trading up to take Ole Miss’ D.K. Metcalf with the final pick of the second round. Many considered Metcalf a contender to be the first wideout off the board, but he wound up as the ninth.
Baldwin has played predominantly in the slot throughout his career, while Metcalf is primarily an outside receiver and a vertical threat.
Reports: Cardinals trade Rosen to Dolphins
After extensive reports of negotiations, the Miami Dolphins finalized
After extensive reports of negotiations, the Miami Dolphins finalized a deal on Friday to acquire quarterback Josh Rosen from the Arizona Cardinals, according to multiple reports.
Pro Football Talk reported earlier Friday that the Cardinals would send Rosen, likely along with a lower-round draft pick, to the Dolphins for their second-round pick, which was No. 48 overall.
Other reports indicated the deal was not final, and the Dolphins wound up trading down in Round 2 from No. 48 to No. 62. Ultimately, Miami sent the 62nd overall pick to Arizona for Rosen and a 2020 fifth-round pick, according to multiple reports.
With the 62nd overall pick, the Cardinals drafted wide receiver Andy Isabella out of UMass.
Rosen landed on the trade block only after the Arizona Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday.
According to reports, the Cardinals took their decision down to the wire Thursday night and kept all options open in the event a trade offer or motivation to move another direction arrived. MMQB.com reported the Cardinals were firm with their asking price of a first-round pick, and found little interest.
Rosen unfollowed the Cardinals on social media sometime between Thursday night and midday Friday.
By moving Rosen, the Cardinals will be eating more than $16 million in dead money for 2018 contracts handed to Sam Bradford, Mike Glennon and Rosen, the 10th pick in the 2018 draft.
The Dolphins owe Rosen about $6.3 million over the next three seasons and will have the right to pick up his fifth-year option for 2022 if they wish.
Miami signed 36-year-old journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick to play quarterback after trading starter Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans in March.
Broncos’ trade-up for Lock highlights Day 2 of draft
The Denver Broncos made
The Denver Broncos made one of the biggest headlines of Round 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft on Friday in Nashville, Tenn., trading up to take Missouri quarterback Drew Lock with the 42nd overall pick.
The move came after a run on defensive backs (four) and offensive linemen (four) in the first nine picks of the second round. The last of those nine picks was also Denver’s selection, as the Broncos took Kansas State tackle/guard Dalton Risner 41st overall.
Denver then sent pick Nos. 52, 125 and 182 to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for the 42nd pick, selecting Lock.
Considered the draft’s second- or third-best quarterback on most boards, Lock surprisingly went unselected in the first round on Thursday night, as Kyler Murray (No. 1), Daniel Jones (No. 6) and Dwayne Haskins (No. 15) came off the board. After watching Thursday’s action in the green room, Lock watched Friday from his agent’s nearby office in Nashville, celebrating with friends and family upon his selection.
“A king-size Pringles, that’s how big the chip on my shoulder is,” Lock told Denver reporters on a conference call after he was selected.
Lock had been connected to the Broncos during the draft process, with general manager John Elway rumored to be interested dating to the Senior Bowl in January, but Denver passed on him four times before taking him. The Broncos traded down from No. 10, then took Iowa tight end Noah Fant at No. 20 and Risner at No. 41 before the trade-up for Lock.
That wasn’t the only major move during Round 2 involving a quarterback, as the Arizona Cardinals dealt Josh Rosen to the Miami Dolphins.
After reports earlier in the day suggesting Miami could send the 48th overall pick to Arizona in return, the Dolphins traded down to No. 62 and then sent No. 62 to the Cardinals for Rosen and a 2020 fifth-round pick.
The move resolved an awkward situation, after the Cardinals took Murray first overall on Thursday, a year after trading up for Rosen at No. 10 overall.
Among other highlights of Round 2, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up for Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor at No. 35 overall. Taylor was widely considered a possible top-10 selection but slid out of Round 1.
Other offensive linemen quickly followed, with Mississippi’s Greg Little (37th to Carolina), Oklahoma’s Cody Ford (38th to Buffalo in a trade-up), Risner and Mississippi State center Elgton Jenkins (44th to Green Bay).
The first part of the second round also included a wealth of cornerbacks. After only one (Deandre Baker to the New York Giants) went on Thursday night, six came off the board in the first 14 picks of Round 2. The last of those was LSU’s Greedy Williams, who many considered the draft’s top cornerback before sliding to No. 46 overall, where the Cleveland Browns traded up to nab him.
Late in Round 2, the Kansas City Chiefs drew some attention by trading up to nab speedy Georgia wideout Mecole Hardman, who ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. The choice was interesting given Hardman’s similarities to Tyreek Hill, who was suspended indefinitely by the Chiefs on Thursday after a new development in his pending legal situation.
Round 2 finished with one of the draft’s biggest slides coming to an end, as the Seattle Seahawks traded up to grab Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. A combine star who ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3, 228 pounds, Metcalf was considered a contender to be the first wide receiver off the board but wound up as the ninth to go.
Among the Round 3 highlights:
-The New York Jets grabbed Florida defensive end Jachai Polite at No. 68 overall. Polite was once considered a likely first-round pick as one of the draft’s top pass-rushers before performing poorly at the combine and drawing negative reviews in interviews with teams.
-At No. 76, the Washington Redskins went with Ohio State wideout Terry McLaurin, reuniting him with his college quarterback, Dwayne Haskins.
-The New York Giants made defensive end Oshane Ximines the first-ever draft pick from Old Dominion, trading up to grab him 95th overall.
-After a drought of 58 picks without a signal-caller, the Carolina Panthers took the fifth quarterback of the draft, West Virginia’s Will Grier, at No. 100. Grier threw for 3,864 yards, 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 11 games last season.
–The New England Patriots sent a draft pick — No. 101 overall — to the Los Angeles Rams as part of one trade before getting the same pick back from the Rams in a later trade. The Patriots ultimately took West Virginia offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste in that slot.
Every pick from Rounds 2-3:
33. Arizona Cardinals: CB Byron Murphy, Washington
34. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets): CB Rock Ya-Sin, Temple
35. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Oakland): OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida
36. San Francisco 49ers: WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
37. Carolina Panthers (from New York Giants via Seattle): OT Greg Little, Ole Miss
38. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville via Oakland): OT/G Cody Ford, Oklahoma
39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Sean Bunting, Central Michigan
40. Oakland Raiders (from Buffalo): CB Trayvon Mullen, Clemson
41. Denver Broncos: OT/G Dalton Risner, Kansas State
42. Denver Broncos (from Cincinnati): QB Drew Lock, Missouri
43. Detroit Lions: LB Jahlani Tavai, Hawaii
44. Green Bay Packers: C Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State
45. New England Patriots (from Atlanta via Los Angeles Rams): CB Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt
46. Cleveland Browns (from Washington via Indianapolis): CB Greedy Williams, LSU
47. Seattle Seahawks (from Carolina): S Marquise Blair, Utah
48. New Orleans Saints (from Miami): C Erik McCoy, Texas A&M
49. Indianapolis Colts (from Cleveland): LB Ben Banogu, TCU
50. Minnesota Vikings: TE Irv Smith Jr., Alabama
51. Tennessee Titans: WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
52. Cincinnati (from Pittsburgh via Denver): TE Drew Sample, Washington
53. Philadelphia Eagles (from Baltimore): RB Miles Sanders, Penn State
54. Houston Texans (from Seattle): CB Lonnie Johnson, Kentucky
55. Houston Texans: OT Max Scharping, Northern Illinois
56. Kansas City Chiefs (from Chicago via New England and Los Angeles Rams): WR Mecole Hardman, Georgia
57. Philadelphia Eagles: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Stanford
58. Dallas Cowboys: DT Trysten Hill, Central Florida
59. Indianapolis Colts: WR Parris Campbell, Ohio State
60. Los Angeles Chargers: S Nasir Adderley, Delaware
61. Los Angeles Rams (from Kansas City): S Taylor Rapp, Washington
62. Arizona Cardinals (from New Orleans via Miami): WR Andy Isabella, Massachusetts
63. Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams): S Juan Thornhill, Virginia
64. Seattle Seahawks (from New England): WR D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss
65. Arizona Cardinals: DE Zach Allen, Boston College
66. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Oakland): Diontae Johnson, Toledo
67. San Francisco 49ers: WR Jalen Hurd, Baylor
68. New York Jets: DE/OLB Jachai Polite, Florida
69. Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Josh Oliver, San Jose State
70. Los Angeles Rams (from Tampa Bay): RB Darrell Henderson, Memphis
71. Denver Broncos: DT Dre’Mont Jones, Ohio State
72. Cincinnati Bengals: LB Germaine Pratt, NC State
73. Chicago Bears (from Detroit, via New England): RB David Montgomery, Iowa State
74. Buffalo Bills: RB Devin Singletary, Florida Atlantic
75. Green Bay Packers: TE Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M
76. Washington Redskins: WR Terry McLaurin, Ohio State
77. New England Patriots (from Carolina, via Seattle): DE Chase Winovich, Michigan
78. Miami Dolphins: G Michael Dieter, Wisconsin
79. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta): CB David Long, Michigan
80. Cleveland Browns: LB Sione Takitaki, BYU
81. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota): S Will Harris, Boston College
82. Tennessee Titans: G Nate Davis, North Carolina-Charlotte
83. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Justin Layne, Michigan State
84. Kansas City Chiefs (from Seattle): DT Khalen Saunders, Western Illinois
85. Baltimore Ravens: DE Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech
86. Houston Texans: TE Kahale Warring, San Diego State
87. New England Patriots (from Chicago): RB Damien Harris, Alabama
88. Seattle Seahawks (from Philadelphia via Detroit and Minnesota): LB Cody Barton, Utah
89. Indianapolis Colts: LB Bobby Okereke, Stanford
90. Dallas Cowboys: G Connor McGovern, Penn State
91. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Trey Pipkens, Sioux Falls
92. New York Jets (from Kansas City via Seattle and Minnesota): OT Chuma Edoga, USC
93. Baltimore Ravens (from New Orleans via New York Jets and Minnesota): WR Miles Boykin, Notre Dame
94. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Los Angeles Rams): CB Jamel Dean, Auburn
95. New York Giants (from New England via Cleveland): DE Oshane Ximenes, Old Dominion
96. Buffalo Bills (from Washington): TE Dawson Knox, Ole Miss
97. Los Angeles Rams (from New England): OT Bobby Evans, Oklahoma
98. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): S Quincy Williams, Murray State
99. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Los Angeles Rams): S Mike Edwards, Kentucky
100. Carolina Panthers: QB Will Grier, West Virginia
101. New England Patriots (from New England via Los Angeles Rams): OT Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia
102. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore): RB Alexander Mattison, Boise State
Malnati/Hurley lead as play halted at Zurich Classic
Play was suspended for the second consecutive day at the PGA’s Zurich Classic in New Orleans on Friday, but not before Peter Malnati and Billy Hurley III carded rounds of 63 and 67 to take a one-stroke lead on the field at 14-under par. When the second round was suspended because of darkness, 40 groups had completed play.
Malnati and Hurley were among the many players in the field of 80 teams that played 36 holes Friday after Thursday’s opening round was interrupted after the TPC of Louisiana course was deluged with 2 1/2 inches of rain.
Play was suspended at 7:36 p.m. CT Friday and will resume at 7 a.m. Saturday. Tournament officials hope the rest of the field can complete the second round by 11 a.m., when the field will be cut to the low 35 teams including ties.
“I know Billy and I both are into our conditioning and it’s important, but you’re not prepared to be on your feet walking for what we were today, 10 hours or more,” Malnati said in a story at nola.com. “It’s a long day. Playing 36 holes, the greens definitely got kind of scruffy a little bit and harder to make putts, so we’re super thrilled with pretty much every shot I think we hit today.”
Beginning the second round on No. 10, Malnati/Hurley coupled for birdies at Nos. 11, 13, 17, 2 and 6 to finish 5 under.
“We were just consistent and solid, and I think we had a really good plan on every shot,” Malnati said. “And we executed quite well, too. Just good sold golf today. That made it a lot of fun.”
Malnati is searching for his first top-10 finish of the season. Hurley, playing out of the Past Champion category, is making only his fifth start of the season, with a tie for 30th at the Valspar Championship his best showing this season.
The team of Russell Knox and Brian Stuard trails by one shot after rounds of 62 and 69. Three other teams are also at 13 under, but did not complete their second round — Scott Stallings/Trey Mullinax (through nine holes), and Rory Sabbatini/Brian Gay and Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown (both through four holes).
The two-player team event includes four-ball (best-ball) rounds (first and third rounds), and foursomes (alternate shot) in the second and final rounds.
No official world rankings are awarded for the team event, but each member of the winning team will earn 400 FedEx Cup points and a two-year winner’s exemption on the PGA Tour along with entry into the Tournament of Championship and The Players Championship next year.
NOTES: In 2016, when the event was reduced to 54 holes (inclement weather), Stuard beat Byeong Hun An and Jamie Lovemark in sudden death to claim his lone PGA TOUR title. That was the last year before the event converted to a team format … Sabbatini, who finished tied for second in the 2009 event, missed the cut with Bryson DeChambeau in 2017 and John Daly in 2018 … Kisner is seeking fourth PGA Tour title and second of the season (WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play), while Brown is searching for his second Tour victory (2013 Puerto Rico Open).
The Denver Broncos made the biggest
The Denver Broncos made the biggest headline of Round 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft on Friday in Nashville, Tenn., trading up to take Missouri quarterback Drew Lock with the 42nd overall pick.
The move came after a run on defensive backs (four) and offensive linemen (four) in the first nine picks of the second round. The last of those nine picks was also Denver’s selection, as the Broncos took Kansas State tackle/guard Dalton Risner 41st overall.
Denver then sent pick Nos. 52, 125 and 182 to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for the 42nd pick, selecting Lock.
Considered the draft’s second- or third-best quarterback on most boards, Lock surprisingly went unselected in the first round on Thursday night, as Kyler Murray (No. 1), Daniel Jones (No. 6) and Dwayne Haskins (No. 15) came off the board. After watching Thursday’s action in the green room, Lock watched Friday from his agent’s nearby office in Nashville, celebrating with friends and family upon his selection.
“A king-size Pringles, that’s how big the chip on my shoulder is,” Lock told Denver reporters on a conference call after he was selected.
Lock had been connected to the Broncos during the draft process, with general manager John Elway rumored to be interested dating to the Senior Bowl in January, but Denver passed on him four times before taking him. The Broncos traded down from No. 10, then took Iowa tight end at No. 20 and Risner at No. 41 before the trade-up for Lock.
Among other highlights of Round 2, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up for Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor at No. 35 overall. Taylor was widely considered a possible top-10 selection but slid out of Round 1.
Other offensive linemen quickly followed with Mississippi’s Greg Little (37th to Carolina), Oklahoma’s Cody Ford (38th to Buffalo in a trade-up), Risner and Mississippi State center Elgton Jenkins (44th to Green Bay).
The second round also included a wealth of cornerbacks. After only one (Deandre Baker to the New York Giants) went on Thursday night, six came off the board in the first 14 picks of Round 2. The last of those was LSU’s Greedy Williams, who many considered the draft’s top cornerback before sliding to No. 46 overall, where the Cleveland Browns traded up to nab him.
Incomplete second round:
33. Arizona Cardinals: CB Byron Murphy, Washington
34. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets): CB Rock Ya-Sin, Temple
35. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Oakland): OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida
36. San Francisco 49ers: WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
37. Carolina Panthers (from New York Giants via Seattle): OT Greg Little, Ole Miss
38. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville via Oakland): OT/G Cody Ford, Oklahoma
39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Sean Bunting, Central Michigan
40. Oakland Raiders (from Buffalo): CB Trayvon Mullen, Clemson
41. Denver Broncos: OT/G Dalton Risner, Kansas State
42. Denver Broncos (from Cincinnati): QB Drew Lock, Missouri
43. Detroit Lions: LB Jahlani Tavai, Hawaii
44. Green Bay Packers: C Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State
45. New England Patriots (from Atlanta via Los Angeles Rams): CB Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt
46. Cleveland Browns (from Washington via Indianapolis): CB Greedy Williams, LSU
47. Seattle Seahawks (from Carolina): S Marquise Blair, Utah
48. New Orleans Saints (from Miami): C Erik McCoy, Texas A&M
49. Indianapolis Colts (from Cleveland): LB Ben Banogu, TCU
50. Minnesota Vikings: TE Irv Smith Jr., Alabama
51. Tennessee Titans: WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
52. Cincinnati (from Pittsburgh via Denver): TE Drew Sample, Washington
53. Philadelphia Eagles (from Baltimore): RB Miles Sanders, Penn State
54. Houston Texans (from Seattle): CB Lonnie Johnson, Kentucky
Criminal investigation of Chiefs’ Hill reopens
Prosecutors in suburban Kansas City have reopened the criminal case against Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill after a television station aired audio on Thursday night that allowed viewers to hear a man identified as Hill threatening his fiance. She had accused him of injuring their 3-year-old son.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed the case’s reopening at a news conference to introduce newly acquired player Frank Clark on Friday afternoon.
The Chiefs banned Hill from football activities late Thursday night after the audio alleging child abuse aired.
In the recording broadcast by CBS affiliate KCTV, a voice identified as the boy’s mother, Crystal Espinal, tells Hill that her son said regarding who punched him, “Daddy did it.”
She adds, “He is terrified of you.”
A voice alleged to be Hill replies, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b—-.”
Espinal reportedly made the recording as an “insurance policy” and gave it to a friend, who passed it along to the TV station, according to a report from the Kansas City Star. The 11-minute recording, reportedly taped at a Dubai airport, includes Espinal accusing Hill of using a belt on the boy, along with an accusation that “you open up his arms and you punch him in the chest.”
The Johnson County (Kansas) District Attorney’s also was given a copy of the recording.
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach held a press conference late Thursday to discuss the Hill situation.
“Earlier this evening we were made aware of the audio between Tyreek and Crystal,” Veach read from a prepared statement. “We were made aware of this information in real time, just like the general public. We were deeply disturbed by what we heard, and deeply concerned. Now obviously, we have great concern for Crystal, we are greatly concerned for Tyreek, but our main focus, main concern, is with the young child. …
“I had the chance to call Drew Rosenhaus (Hill’s agent), and we decided at this time and for the foreseeable future, Tyreek Hill will not take part in any team activities. We are going to gather more information, we’re going to evaluate this information, and we will make the right decision regarding Tyreek Hill.”
Veach did not take questions from reporters.
The tape’s release came a day after the district attorney’s office announced it would not bring charges against Hill for child abuse and neglect. Officials said the criminal case was closed but could reopen with new evidence.
Hill’s attorneys insisted earlier Thursday that Hill is “innocent of any crime.”
For his part, the 25-year-old Hill released a statement through his lawyers before the recording came to light.
“I love and support my family above anything. My son’s health and happiness is my number one priority. I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, my attorneys, my agent and my union for supporting me through this. My focus remains on working hard to be the best person for my family and our community I can be, and the best player to help our team win,” Hill said in the statement.
Authorities had been investigating incidents — one on March 5 for child abuse and neglect, and one on March 14 for battery — at Hill’s home in Overland Park, Kan. Both police reports indicated a juvenile was involved.
Hill and Espinal were listed on the March 5 police report as “others involved.” On the March 14 report, Espinal was listed as “others involved,” with a juvenile listed as the victim.
The Kansas City Star reported previously that the couple’s son sustained a broken arm in the incident. The Star also reported earlier this week that the boy was recently removed from his parents’ custody as part of a family court process called a “child in need of care” case.
Even if he is not charged with a crime, Hill could be subject to discipline from the NFL.
The Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals were on the
The Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals were on the verge Friday of closing a deal for quarterback Josh Rosen, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.
Florida reported that the Cardinals would send Rosen, likely along with a lower-round draft pick, to the Dolphins for their second-round pick, which is No. 48 overall.
The Dolphins signed 36-year-old journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick to play quarterback after trading starter Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans in March.
Rosen landed on the trade block only after the Arizona Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday.
According to reports, the Cardinals took their decision down to the wire Thursday night and kept all options open in the event a trade offer or motivation to move another direction arrived.
MMQB.com reported the Cardinals were firm with their asking price of a first-round pick, and found little interest.
Rosen unfollowed the Cardinals on social media not long after general manager Steve Keim phoned in the official pick of Murray on Thursday.
If Rosen is moved as expected, the Cardinals will be sitting on more than $16 million in dead money for 2018 contracts handed to Sam Bradford, Mike Glennon and Rosen, the 10th pick in the 2018 draft.
When Rosen was selected last April, he vowed to make the “nine mistakes made in front of me” pay. But if the Dolphins decide to stand pat with Fitzpatrick, Rosen could remain on Arizona’s payroll into summer, when the Cardinals would seem to have even less leverage for a trade barring an injury to another team’s starting quarterback.
The Arizona Cardinals and the agent for No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray have agreed to contract terms that will shield the team financially should Murray decide to leave football and play baseball, NFL.com’s Michael Silver reported Friday.
“For those wondering: the Cardinals, after conversations with Kyler Murray’s agent, are satisfied that there is a general philosophical agreement on contract language protecting the team in the event the QB decided to play baseball,” Silver tweeted.
Murray, who is represented by Erik Burkhardt, is expected to sign a four-year deal worth at least $35 million. The No. 1 pick last year, Baker Mayfield, received a $32 million contract.
Mayfield on Thursday night became the first person in history to be selected in the first round of both the NFL and MLB drafts. The Oakland A’s took Murray with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 baseball draft, and the A’s allowed him to play one final season of college football at Oklahoma.
He won the Heisman Trophy and led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff. His success on the field led to him changing his mind and changing sports.
Tiger on Masters: ‘It really hasn’t sunk in’
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods is sending a message that he thinks he still has enough left, emotionally and physically, to win three more major championships to tie Jack Nicklaus’ record 18 titles.
Speaking to GolfTV in his first sit-down interview since the Masters, Woods said he has taken some time off since his victory at Augusta National, which still doesn’t feel real.
“Honestly, it’s hard to believe,” Woods said. “I was texting one of my good friends last night … that I couldn’t believe that I won the tournament. That it really hasn’t sunk in. I haven’t started doing anything. I’ve just been laying there. And every now and again, I’ll look over there on the couch and there’s the jacket.”
That’s the fifth green jacket for the 43-year-old Woods, who hadn’t won a major tournament since the 2008 U.S. Open. Along the way, four back surgeries, a divorce and other personal issues derailed him.
He said he has been spending time with his children – daughter Sam, 11, and son Charlie, 10 – who weren’t born when their father was the most dominant golfer on the planet.
“They never knew golf to be a good thing in my life and only the only thing they remember is that it brought this incredible amount of pain to their dad and they don’t want to ever want to see their dad in pain,” Woods said. “And so to now have them see this side of it, the side that I’ve experienced for so many years of my life, but I had a battle to get back to this point, it feels good.”
He said he hopes – maybe expects — they’ll see this side again.
And no one will take Woods for granted at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black Course on Long Island, N.Y., which starts May 16.
Woods said he’ll be ready for a course he already conquered once in a major: the 2002 U.S. Open.
“I’m doing all the visual stuff, but I haven’t put in the physical work yet. But it’s probably coming this weekend,” he said.
Before Woods encountered health and personal problems, it was expected that topping Nicklaus’ major mark was “when” and not “if.” Then the certainty went away, but Woods thought he still had a chance.
“I always thought it was possible, if I had everything go my way. It took him an entire career to get to 18, so now that I’ve had another extension to my career – one that I didn’t think I had a couple of years ago – if I do things correctly and everything falls my way, yeah, it’s a possibility. I’m never going to say it’s not.
“Now I just need to have a lot of things go my way, and who’s to say that it will or will not happen? That’s what the future holds, I don’t know. The only thing I can promise you is this: that I will be prepared.”
Josh Rosen landed on the trade block
Josh Rosen landed on the trade block only after the Arizona Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday.
According to reports, the Cardinals took their decision down to the wire Thursday night and kept all options open in the event a trade offer or motivation to move another direction arrived.
MMQB.com reported the Cardinals were firm with their asking price of a first-round pick, and found little interest.
It’s possible the team will accept a second-round pick Friday as teams with needs at the position — namely the New York Giants and Washington Redskins — filled vacancies in the first round. The Miami Dolphins are thought to be interested in Rosen, but Arizona would appear to have lost leverage by overplaying the waiting game.
Rosen unfollowed the Cardinals on social media not long after general manager Steve Keim phoned in the official pick of Murray on Thursday.
If Rosen is moved as expected, the Cardinals will be sitting on more than $16 million in dead money for 2018 contracts handed to Sam Bradford, Mike Glennon and Rosen, the 10th pick in the 2018 draft.
When Rosen was selected last April, he vowed to make the “nine mistakes made in front of me” pay. But if the Dolphins decide to stand pat with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Rosen could remain on Arizona’s payroll into summer, when the Cardinals would seem to have even less leverage for a trade barring an injury to another team’s starting quarterback.
The New York Giants drafted quarterback Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday night, but Eli Manning apparently is still No. 1 to them.
In fact, general manager Dave Gettleman said the plan isn’t for Jones to go to training camp to compete with the veteran Manning for the job. The plan for Jones, the former Duke quarterback, appears to be longer term.
Remember when Aaron Rodgers watched another future Hall of Fame quarterback, Brett Favre, play for three seasons?
“Maybe we’re going to be the Green Bay model, where Rodgers sat for three years. Who knows?” Gettleman told reporters. “You can never have too many good players at one position.”
Circumstances were different in 2005 when the Packers took Rodgers with the 24th pick of the first round.
The Packers’ previous four seasons all had double-digit victories. Favre was 35.
The Giants’ win total in the previous four seasons is five, three, 11 and six. Manning is 38.
Manning’s time isn’t up yet with the Giants, though Gettleman said they are resting the future of the franchise on Jones.
“We drafted a quarterback that we believe is a franchise quarterback,” Gettleman said of Jones. “That’s really the long and the short of it.”
He said he called Manning personally to discuss the move to pick Jones.
“He was fine,” Gettleman said of Manning’s reaction. “I told him, ‘It’s your job, let’s roll.’ He said, ‘Let’s go.'”
An explosive audio recording aired by a Kansas City television station on Thursday night reportedly includes Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill threatening his fiancee, who accused him of injuring their young son.
The Chiefs responded late Thursday night by banning Hill from football activities while they investigate the latest developments.
In the recording broadcast by CBS affiliate KCTV, a voice identified as the boy’s mother, Crystal Espinal, tells Hill that her son said regarding who punched him, “Daddy did it.”
She adds, “He is terrified of you.”
A voice alleged to be Hill replies, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b–.”
The man identified by the TV station as Hill adds, “I didn’t do nothing.”
Espinal reportedly made the recording as an “insurance policy” and gave it to a friend, who passed it along to the TV station, according to a report from the Kansas City Star. The 11-minute recording, reportedly taped at a Dubai airport, includes Espinal accusing Hill of using a belt on the boy, along with an accusation that “you open up his arms and you punch him in the chest.”
The Johnson County (Kansas) District Attorney’s office now has the recording, the newspaper reported.
Late Thursday night, after the first round of the NFL draft ended, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach held a press conference.
“Earlier this evening we were made aware of the audio between Tyreek and Crystal,” Veach read from a prepared statement. “We were made aware of this information in real time, just like the general public. We were deeply disturbed by what we heard, and deeply concerned. Now obviously, we have great concern for Crystal, we are greatly concerned for Tyreek, but our main focus, main concern, is with the young child. …
“I had the chance to call Drew Rosenhaus (Hill’s agent), and we decided at this time and for the foreseeable future, Tyreek Hill will not take part in any team activities. We are going to gather more information, we’re going to evaluate this information, and we will make the right decision regarding Tyreek Hill.”
Veach did not take questions from reporters.
The tape’s release came a day after the district attorney’s office announced it would not bring charges against him for child abuse and neglect. Officials have said the criminal case is closed but could reopen with new evidence.
Hill’s attorneys insisted earlier Thursday that Hill is “innocent of any crime.”
For his part, the 25-year-old Hill released a statement through his lawyers before the recording came to light.
“I love and support my family above anything. My son’s health and happiness is my number one priority. I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, my attorneys, my agent and my union for supporting me through this. My focus remains on working hard to be the best person for my family and our community I can be, and the best player to help our team win,” Hill said in the statement.
Authorities had been investigating incidents — one on March 5 for child abuse and neglect, and one on March 14 for battery — at Hill’s home in Overland Park, Kan. Both police reports indicated a juvenile was involved.
Hill and Espinal were listed on the March 5 police report as “others involved.” On the March 14 report, Espinal was listed as “others involved,” with a juvenile listed as the victim.
The Kansas City Star reported previously that the couple’s son sustained a broken arm in the incident. The Star also reported earlier this week that the boy was recently removed from his parents’ custody as part of a family court process called a “child in need of care” case.
Despite not being charged with a crime, Hill could be subject to discipline from the NFL.
Cards select Murray, D-line dominates first round in 2019 draft
Cards select Murray, D-line dominates first round in 2019 draft Cards select Murray, D-line dominates first round in 2019 draft
The Arizona Cardinals selected Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Nashville, Tenn.
The pick unites Murray with Kliff Kingsbury in Arizona, seven years after the coach first began pursuit of the player.
“This is where I wanted to be,” said Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner. “I feel we can be very dangerous. He’s one of the best in the world at calling plays and (a top) offensive mind, so for me, I can’t wait to get up there with him. It’s been a long time coming, and I hope he feels the same.”
While Murray was the crown jewel of the draft, the night belonged to defenders.
Eighteen defensive players, including 13 defensive linemen (counting Josh Allen and Brian Burns as defensive ends), were selected in a first round bereft of skill-position players until a run in the bottom third of the top 32.
The San Francisco 49ers selected Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa with the second overall pick, and the New York Jets followed by taking Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams at No. 3.
“Nick Bosa is a player we have long coveted,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said.
Bosa, widely considered the draft’s best or second-best player, wound up going one pick higher than his brother, Joey Bosa, whom the then-San Diego Chargers took third overall in 2016.
Their father, John Bosa, was also a first-round defensive end, taken 16th overall by the Miami Dolphins in 1987. An uncle of Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa, Eric Kumerow, was also a defensive end drafted 16th overall by Miami in 1988.
Nick Bosa was limited to three games for the Buckeyes in 2018 due to a core muscle injury, but he still managed four sacks and six tackles for loss. He had 8.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in 2017 as a true sophomore.
Williams, whom some put ahead of Bosa as the draft’s top player, came out of nowhere last season to become a consensus All-American and win the Outland Trophy winner, given to the best interior lineman in college football.
“You combine the technique, you combine the instincts, you combine the athletic ability. I think he has the parts and pieces to be a really good player,” Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan said.
The pick marked the 11th straight year in which an Alabama player has gone in the first round.
The fourth selection of the draft brought the first major surprise, with the Oakland Raiders opting for Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell. The Raiders added Alabama running back Josh Jacobs with the 24th pick and hard-hitting safety Johnathan Abrams of Mississippi State 27th, two picks received in the trades of linebacker Khalil Mack (Bears) and wide receiver Amari Cooper (Cowboys).
Two more Clemson D-linemen, defensive tackles Christian Wilkins (13th, Miami Dolphins) and Dexter Lawrence (17th, Giants), were also first-rounders. Another ACC pass rusher, Florida State defensive end Burns, was the 10th defensive player drafted in the top 16.
Tampa Bay went for defense at No. 5, taking LSU linebacker Devin White. He racked up 256 tackles (25.5 for loss), 7.5 sacks, nine pass breakups and one interception over the last two seasons for the Tigers, winning the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2018.
The New York Giants made waves with the sixth overall pick and wound up taking three players — including Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker 30th via trade — in the first round for the time in franchise history.
The team’s original selection was No. 6, and it was a shocker — Duke quarterback Daniel Jones as the apparent successor to Eli Manning. Jones said Thursday he was unaware he’d be selected by the Giants until his phone rang moments before the official announcement was made.
Jones went ahead of Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins (15th, Washington Redskins), and deep connections to current Giants employees were a factor. Jones played at Duke under head coach David Cutcliffe, who coached both Peyton and Eli Manning in college and remains a mentor for both. Jones’ personal quarterbacks coach, David Morris, also played under Cutcliffe while backing up Eli Manning at Ole Miss.
Next, the Jacksonville Jaguars capitalized on the slide of Kentucky defensive end Allen at No. 7 overall. Allen led the FBS with 17 sacks in 2018.
At No. 8 overall, the Detroit Lions took Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson, the first tight end drafted by any team in the top 10 since Detroit took Eric Ebron 10th overall in 2014.
Hockenson was the Mackey Award winner — as the nation’s top tight end — in 2018 after totaling 49 catches for 760 yards and six touchdowns, plus a seventh on the ground.
With the ninth pick, the Buffalo Bills nabbed Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver.
Oliver, who declared he was entering the NFL before his junior season began, totaled 13.5 sacks and 53 tackles for loss in 32 career games. He battled injury in 2018 and was limited to three sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss in eight games.
The 10th pick brought the first trade of the night, as the Pittsburgh Steelers sent the 52nd overall pick and a 2020 third-rounder to the Denver Broncos to move up from No. 20 to No. 10. With the 20th pick, the Broncos nabbed Iowa tight end Noah Fant.
The Steelers, whose last first-round trade-up came in 2003 to take Troy Polamalu, grabbed Michigan linebacker Devin Bush at No. 10. Two picks later, the Green Bay Packers selected Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary.
The run on front seven defenders kept up, and the 2019 draft became the first since 1974 without a cornerback selected in the top 25 picks. (The first chosen was Baker at No. 30).
At pick No. 11, the Cincinnati Bengals selected the first offensive lineman of the draft, Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams.
The hometown franchise Tennessee Titans used the 19th pick on Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. He is recovering from a torn knee ligament and might not be on the field until midseason.
A trade with the Seattle Seahawks put the Packers on the clock at No. 21, up nine spots, and Green Bay chose Maryland safety Darnell Savage, who ran a 4.36 40-yard dash and has also played cornerback.
Another deal put the Philadelphia Eagles up next to select offensive tackle Andre Dillard, and the Houston Texans address their own O-line woes at No. 23 with Alabama State offensive tackle Tytus Howard.
When Jacobs went 24th, it was the latest into any draft that the first running back or wide receiver was picked. Baltimore, which slid to No. 25 in the trade with the Eagles, drafted Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown.
Washington worked a trade with the Indianapolis Colts to get back into the first round at No. 26 and select Mississippi State edge rusher Montez Sweat.
The Los Angeles Chargers selected Notre Dame defensive tackle Jerry Tillery 28th. Seattle spent the 29th pick on TCU defensive end L.J. Collier.
Atlanta drafted two offensive linemen — Boston College guard Chris Lindstrom (14th) and Washington tackle Kaleb McGary (31st) — and the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots closed the first round with Arizona State wide receiver N’Keal Harry.
After former teammate and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield went first overall last year to the Cleveland Browns, Murray’s selection marks the first time since 1968-69 that the top pick in back-to-back years came from the same school (offensive tackle Ron Yary in 1968, running back O.J. Simpson in 1969, Southern California).
The Arizona Cardinals selected Heisman Trophy-winning Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Nashville, Tenn.
The pick unites Murray with Kliff Kingsbury in Arizona, seven years after the coach first began pursuit of the player.
“I feel we can be very dangerous. He’s one of the best in the world at calling plays and offensive mind, so for me, I can’t wait to get up there with him. It’s been a long time coming, and I hope he feels the same,” Murray said.
The San Francisco 49ers selected Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa with the second overall pick, and the New York Jets followed by taking Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams at No. 3.
Murray threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns with seven interceptions last year while leading Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff. He also rushed for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns.
After former teammate and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield went first overall last year to the Cleveland Browns, Murray’s selection marks the first time since 1968-69 that the top pick in back-to-back years came from the same school (offensive tackle Ron Yary in 1968, running back O.J. Simpson in 1969, Southern California).
The pick of Bosa deepened the legacy of one of football’s most accomplished families.
Bosa, widely considered the draft’s best or second-best player, wound up going one pick higher than his brother, Joey Bosa, whom the then-San Diego Chargers took third overall in 2016.
Their father, John Bosa, was also a first-round defensive end, taken 16th overall by the Miami Dolphins in 1987. A uncle of Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa, Eric Kumerow, was also a defensive end drafted 16th overall by Miami in 1988.
Nick Bosa was limited to three games for the Buckeyes in 2018 due to a core muscle injury, but he still managed four sacks and six tackles for loss. He had 8.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in 2017 as a true sophomore.
Williams, whom some put ahead of Bosa as the draft’s top player, came out of nowhere last season to become a consensus All-American and win the Outland Trophy winner, given to the best interior lineman in college football. After working as a rotational player in 2017, Williams racked up eight sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in as a redshirt sophomore in 2018.
The pick marked the 11th straight year in which an Alabama player has gone in the first round.
The fourth pick of the draft brought the first major surprise, with the Oakland Raiders opting for Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell.
Ferrell was widely expected to be a first-round pick, but few pegged him as a top-10 selection, and almost no mock drafts had him in the top five.
Two Tigers’ teammates, defensive tackles Christian Wilkins (13th, Miami Dolphins) and Dexter Lawrence (17th, Giants), were also first-rounders. Another ACC pass rusher, Florida State defensive end Brian Burns, was the 10th defensive player drafted in the top 16.
Tampa Bay went defense at No. 5, taking LSU linebacker Devin White, who racked up 256 tackles (25.5 for loss), 7.5 sacks, nine pass breakups and one interception over the last two seasons for the Tigers, winning the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2018.
The New York Giants made waves with the sixth overall pick, grabbing Duke quarterback Daniel Jones as the apparent successor to Eli Manning.
The Giants had been connected to Jones throughout the draft process, but many believed he might be the team’s target with the 17th overall pick rather than at No. 6.
Jones went ahead of Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins (15th, Washington Redskins) and deep connections to current Giants’ employees were a factor. Jones played at Duke under head coach David Cutcliffe, who coached both Peyton and Eli Manning in college and remains a mentor for both. Jones, personal quarterbacks coach, David Morris, also played under Cutcliffe while backing up Eli Manning at Ole Miss.
Next, the Jacksonville Jaguars capitalized on the slide of Kentucky defensive end Josh Allen at No. 7 overall. Allen led the FBS with 17 sacks in 2018.
At No. 8 overall, the Detroit Lions took Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson, the first tight end drafted by any team in the top 10 since Detroit took Eric Ebron 10th overall in 2014.
Hockenson was the Mackey Award winner — as the nation’s top tight end — in 2018 after totaling 49 catches for 760 yards and six touchdowns, plus a seventh on the ground.
With the ninth pick, the Buffalo Bills nabbed Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver.
Oliver, who declared he was entering the NFL before his junior season began, totaled 13.5 sacks and 53 tackles for loss in 32 career games. He battled injury in 2018 and was limited to three sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss in eight games.
The 10th pick brought the first trade of the night, as the Pittsburgh Steelers sent the 52nd overall pick and a 2020 third-rounder to the Denver Broncos to move up from No. 20 to No. 10. With the 20th pick, the Broncos nabbed Iowa tight end Noah Fant.
The Steelers, whose last first-round trade-up came in 2003 to take Troy Polamalu, grabbed Michigan linebacker Devin Bush at 10. Two picks later, the Green Bay Packers selected Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary.
At pick 11, the Cincinnati Bengals selected the first offensive lineman of the draft — Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams.
The hometown franchise Tennessee Titans used the 19th pick on Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. He’s recovering from a torn knee ligament and might not be on the field until midseason.
A trade with the Seattle Seahawks put the Packers on the clock at No. 21, up nine spots, for Maryland safety Darnell Savage, who ran a 4.36 40-yard dash and has also played cornerback.
Another deal put the Philadelphia Eagles up next to select offensive tackle Andre Dillard.
Two teams looking to dethrone the New England Patriots as kings of the AFC — the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers — joined forces Thursday night and pulled off the first trade of the 2019 NFL Draft.
The Broncos sent the 10th overall pick in the draft to the Steelers, who in turn used the pick to select Devin Bush, an inside linebacker who played at Michigan.
In return, Pittsburgh sent Denver the Nos. 20 and 52 picks in this year’s draft and a third-round pick in 2020. The Broncos used the 20th pick to select Iowa tight end Noah Fant.
According to multiple reports, the teams had been in talks about the 10th pick, but as the Broncos went on the clock, they presumed the Steelers were no longer interested in making a deal. However, in the closing minute of Denver’s allotted time to make a pick, Pittsburgh called and made the trade.
Bush will be looked upon to help address the void in production the Steelers have yet to fill since losing Ryan Shazier to a spinal injury in 2017. As a junior last season with the Wolverines, Bush had 66 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss and four passes defended.
According to reports, the Broncos were eyeing tight end T.J. Hockenson — Fant’s teammate at Iowa — with the 10th pick. However, Hockenson went to the Detroit Lions at No. 8.
–The Seattle Seahawks traded the 21st overall selection to the Green Bay Packers, who used the pick on safety Darnell Savage Jr. from Maryland. In return, the Seahawks got pick No. 30 plus a pair of 2019 fourth-round picks.
Savage was the first defensive back taken in a draft that initially was dominated by front-seven players and offensive linemen. Though not viewed by many prognosticators as being in the running to be the first defensive back off the board, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound Savage had at least 52 tackles in each of his final three seasons with the Terrapins. He also had seven interceptions and 10 passes defended over the last two seasons.
Savage could pair with Adrian Amos in a new-look back line for the Packers. The team signed Amos to a four-year contract this offseason after he spent his first four seasons in Chicago.
–On the very next pick, the Baltimore Ravens sent the No. 22 overall selection to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for the No. 25 overall pick as well as fourth- and sixth-round picks in this draft.
The Eagles used the pick to select offensive tackle Andre Dillard out of Washington State. He is the first offensive lineman from Washington State taken in the first round.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Houston Texans targeted Dillard with the No. 23 pick, forcing the Eagles’ hand. Cornerstone tackle Jason Peters, a likely future Pro Football Hall of Fame member, is 37 and entering his 16th season.
With the 25th pick, the Ravens selected wide receiver Marquis Brown out of Oklahoma. Brown, cousin of the Oakland Raiders’ Antonio Brown, was the first receiver selected on Thursday.
–After staying put and getting quarterback Dwayne Haskins at No. 15, the Washington Redskins moved up to No. 26 to take Mississippi State defensive lineman Montez Sweat. In return, the Indianapolis Colts got a pair of second-round picks, No. 46 overall this year and a second-rounder next year.
Sweat made headlines at the scouting combine last month when he ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash, the fastest 40 by a defensive lineman at the combine in at least 15 years.
Some people predicted a fall down the draft board for Sweat after reports surfaced that a heart condition was discovered during medical tests at the combine. But in recent days, some reports indicated that may have been a misdiagnosis, simply adding to the mystery around Sweat’s draft prospects. In his last two seasons with the Bulldogs, Sweat posted 98 tackles, 22.5 sacks and 30 tackles for loss.
–The Seahawks shipped that 30th overall pick they received in the earlier trade with Green Bay to New York. With that pick, the Giants selected Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker — the first cornerback selected Thursday.
New York sent Seattle three picks in return — Nos. 37, 132 and 142 this year. The move also meant the Giants made three picks in the first round this year.
Baker had 116 tackles, seven interceptions and 23 passes defended in his collegiate career, though he played in only one game as a freshman.
–The Los Angeles Rams traded the next pick, as well, sending No. 31 to Atlanta in exchange for picks 45 and 79 this year. With the pick, Atlanta took offensive tackle Kaleb McGary out of Washington.
It was the Falcons’ second pick of the night, and second offensive lineman selected. Atlanta took Boston College guard Chris Lindstrom with the 14th pick.
Two teams looking to dethrone the New England Patriots as kings of the AFC — the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers — joined forces Thursday night and pulled off the first trade of the 2019 NFL Draft.
The Broncos sent the 10th overall pick in the draft to the Steelers, who in turn used the pick to select Devin Bush, an inside linebacker who played at Michigan.
In return, Pittsburgh sent Denver the Nos. 20 and 52 picks in this year’s draft and a third-round pick in 2020. The Broncos used the 20th pick to select Iowa tight end Noah Fant.
According to multiple reports, the teams had been in talks about the 10th pick, but as the Broncos went on the clock, they presumed the Steelers were no longer interested in making a deal. However, in the closing minute of Denver’s allotted time to make a pick, Pittsburgh called and made the trade.
Bush will be looked upon to help address the void in production the Steelers have yet to fill since losing Ryan Shazier to a spinal injury in 2017. As a junior last season with the Wolverines, Bush had 66 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss and four passes defended.
According to reports, the Broncos were eyeing tight end T.J. Hockenson — Fant’s teammate at Iowa — with the 10th pick. However, Hockenson went to the Detroit Lions at No. 8.
–The Seattle Seahawks traded the 21st overall selection to the Green Bay Packers, who used the pick on safety Darnell Savage Jr. from Maryland. In return, the Seahawks got pick No. 30 plus a pair of 2019 fourth-round picks.
Savage was the first defensive back taken in a draft that initially was dominated by front-seven players and offensive linemen. Though not viewed by many prognosticators as being in the running to be the first defensive back off the board, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound Savage had at least 52 tackles in each of his final three seasons with the Terrapins. He also had seven interceptions and 10 passes defended over the last two seasons.
Savage could pair with Adrian Amos in a new-look back line for the Packers. The team signed Amos to a four-year contract this offseason after he spent his first four seasons in Chicago.
–On the very next pick, the Baltimore Ravens sent the No. 22 overall selection to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for the No. 25 overall pick as well as fourth- and sixth-round picks in this draft.
The Eagles used the pick to select offensive tackle Andre Dillard out of Washington State. He is the first offensive lineman from Washington State taken in the first round.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Houston Texans targeted Dillard with the No. 23 pick, forcing the Eagles’ hand. Cornerstone tackle Jason Peters, a likely future Pro Football Hall of Fame member, is 37 and entering his 16th season.
2019 Draft: Best Players Available after Round One
Below
Below are the best available players remaining in the 2019 NFL Draft according to composite rankings from Field Level Media:
(Ovr Rank, Pos Rank, Player (*=underclassman), Pos, School, Comments)
11, 1, Andraez “Greedy” Williams, CB, LSU, Teases with exceptional height, fluidity & ballskills, but cover-corner mentality in run support is troubling.
15, 1, D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi, Calvin Johnson-like size/speed. Grandfather, father, uncle played in NFL. Missed 15/36 games to injuries.
16, 2, Byron Murphy, CB, Washington, Lacks top-notch speed but buttery smooth hip turn, instincts and physicality for position. Ideal zone CB.
18, 1, Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware, Dominant small schooler who stood out at Sr. Bowl. Classic FS with range, ballskills and reliable tackling.
20, 2, Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida, Earth-mover with the mass, power to spark an immediate upgrade in running game. Solid in pass pro too.
26, 3, Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama, Exciting size, range and ballskills but struggled in playoffs. Inability (or unwillingness) to work out since.
29, 1, Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma, Built like an OG but with the feet and length (34″) of an OT. Experienced at both for nation’s top OL.
31, 3, Drew Lock, QB, Missouri, Broke SEC record for most passing TDs as a junior and opted to return. Plus arm, accuracy. Gets rattled.
33, 4, Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State, Blue-collar blocker who starred wherever KSU needed him. Impressive reps vs. Montez Sweat at Sr. Bowl.
34, 4, Amani Hooker, S, Iowa, Third consecutive Big Ten DB of the year for Iowa. Smart, agile and a slashing hitter. Proven at nickel too.
35, 5, Anthony Nelson, DE, Iowa, Overshadowed in this DL class. Long, strong and impressive athlete for size. Scheme/position versatile.
36, 4, A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi, Alpha dog at Ole Miss rather than workout warrior like teammates. Anquan Boldin-like possession WR.
41, 4, Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky, Bigger than most WRs and uses it to his advantage, bullying them with his length and strength.
42, 5, Taylor Rapp, S, Washington, Poor timed speed in the 40-yard (4.77 at Pro Day) but exceptional quickness, instincts and tackling.
43, 6, Trysten Hill, DT, Central Florida, Quick-twitch penetrating three-technique DT who clashed with UCF coaches and thus requires vetting.
44, 5, Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina, Golden Tate-like frame and physicality makes this dynamic WR and PR more of a RB after the catch.
45, 6, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida, Ideal frame, physicality and speed for safety. Reminiscent of former UF teammate Keanu Neal.
46, 6, Joe Jackson, DE, Miami, Blue-collar base 4-3 DE who may lack elite initial quickness but possesses length, power and grit.
48, 6, Greg Little, OT, Mississippi, Imposing LT with exciting tools who just needs to iron out some of the wrinkles to be a longtime starter.
49, 5, Kendall Sheffield, CB, Ohio State, Forecasted to be fastest player at Combine before partially tearing pec during BP. Originally at Alabama.
50, 3, Mack Wilson, ILB, Alabama, Prototypically built MLB with the awareness and loose hips to handle coverage. Just avg. speed, though.
51, 7, Jachai Polite, DE, Florida, Explosive intitial burst to beat OTs with speed alone. Active hands. Forced NCAA-best 7 fumbles in 2018.
52, 6, Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State, Imposing split end with size to post-up CBs and the speed to beat them over the top. Too many drops.
53, 6, Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State, First-round tools but didn’t emerge as full-time starter until senior year. More athletic than aggressive.
55, 8, Zach Allen, DE, Boston College, Better football player than athlete. Tough to move and finds the ball. Ultra-productive and reliable.
56, 7, Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State, Among most dynamic athletes in this class. Pigeonholed as underneath WR at OSU but could be more.
57, 8, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford, Former basketball player and plays like it, boxing out DBs to snatch passes with his hands. Big slot in NFL?
58, 3, Chase Winovich, OLB, Michigan, Tasmanian Devil-like intensity out of the 2- or 3-point stance. Stiff-hipped. Needs to rush, not cover.
59, 2, Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State, Powerful and battle-tested with experience all over OL. Solid now; should improve focusing on one role.
60, 4, Vosean Joseph, ILB, Florida, Instinctive, athletic and highly combative, Joseph is a future starter if he can learn to control his emotions.
61, 7, Michael Jackson, CB, Miami, Ideal frame and speed but isn’t as fluid on the field as the track. Only 4 career INTs came in 2017.
62, 9, Charles Omenihu, DE, Texas, Looks like Superman but played like Clark Kent until his senior season. Powerful but lacks top burst, bend.
63, 3, Dru Samia, OG, Oklahoma, Powerful and aggressive. Most consistent blocker on an OL graded as the best in the country. Classic RG.
64, 5, Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn, Pro-style QB whose development was hampered in read-option offense. Potential future starter.
65, 8, Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State, Former WR who struggled to turn PBUs into INTs. Ideal size, athleticism speaks to his undeniable upside.
66, 2, Trayveon Williams, RB, Texas A&M, Undersized back with wiggle, burst to create chunk plays. Stronger than he looks. Devonta Freeman-like.
68, 3, Foster Moreau, TE, LSU, Rarely used as a pass-catcher at LSU but has soft hands, good speed. Physical and competitive blocker.
69, 3, Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M, Late-bloomer who developed into one of nation’s better, more athletic interior OL. Still improving.
70, 8, Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois, Short, stubby DT who wowed scouts with his quickness, strength, focus (and backflip) at the Senior Bowl.
71, 7, Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson, Four-year starting LT for Tigers who might project best at OG in NFL. More technician than total package.
72, 4, Dawson Knox, TE, Mississippi, Exciting seam threat under-utilized at Ole Miss. Could be this classes’ George Kittle or Travis Kelce.
73, 3, Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis, Big play “air back” who averaged 8.9 yards on his 214 carries in 2018, albeit against lower competition.
74, 4, Connor McGovern, OG, Penn State, Imposing frame and physicality. A classic RG in the NFL who likes to bully opponents to create movement.
75, 8, Martez Ivey, OT, Florida, Aptly-named tackle with vines for arms (36 1/4″). Can get lazy with footwork but has starting potential.
2019 Draft: Winners and Losers
Only the first 32 picks are in the books, but the winners and losers after Day One of the NFL draft were abundantly obvious.
Here’s a look at the best and worst of the first round:
Winners:
Detroit Lions: TE T.J. Hockenson, No. 8 overall
A tight end at No. 8 feels rich, especially when you consider the last top-10 tight end in the NFL draft was Eric Ebron, who disappointed in Detroit after going 10th overall in 2014.
Don’t fret, Lions fans. Hockenson is a far more complete and much safer prospect than Ebron, but he still has plenty of upside. His blocking is well documented — he regularly handled defensive ends and often buried linebackers and defensive backs at Iowa — but he is also an excellent receiver.
Hockenson isn’t as athletic as Hawkeye teammate Noah Fant, but he’s a much better route-runner, showing the nuance to set up defenders and find soft spots in zones. He’s also far from a slouch as an athlete, with the speed to threaten up the seam and the power to bulldoze defenders after the catch.
Buffalo Bills: DT Ed Oliver, No. 9 overall
With plenty of pre-draft smoke connecting Oliver to the New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, New York Giants and even the Atlanta Falcons via a trade-up, it seemed the Bills wouldn’t have a shot at him. Instead, after surprise picks at Nos. 4 and 6 overall, Oliver slid right into Buffalo’s lap.
With Kyle Williams retiring, the Bills needed more interior pass rush, and Oliver’s athleticism will fit very well next to 2017 third-round pick Harrison Phillips. Oliver isn’t nearly as polished as a pass rusher as Aaron Donald was when he came out in 2014, but he has comparable explosiveness for his size and will be a disruptor — if not a finisher — from Day 1.
Washington Redskins: QB Dwayne Haskins, No. 15 overall; OLB Montez Sweat, No. 26 overall
Leaks sprung like crazy from Washington over the last few days, painting an unflattering picture of an organization in disagreement. Reports on Thursday said owner Dan Snyder and team president Bruce Allen loved Haskins, while head coach Jay Gruden and some others preferred Daniel Jones.
But Washington wound up with the better prospect, and did so without having to trade up. Despite being a redshirt sophomore and one-year starter, Haskins is far more mentally advanced than most college quarterbacks. He ran a pro-style offense and read the field very well at Ohio State, and he has an excellent arm and the accuracy to hit open receivers at all three levels.
Haskins should fit well in Gruden’s scheme — assuming Gruden is there beyond 2019, which is far from certain — and he could be afforded the opportunity to sit behind Case Keenum or Colt McCoy. Washington’s franchise is almost infamous for its instability, but this pick could very well bring a long-term answer at the game’s most important position.
With a trade back into Round 1 later Thursday night, Washington got another dynamite player in Montez Sweat, who slid due to reported medical and character concerns. I don’t love the price Washington paid — a 2020 second-round pick to jump from No. 46 to No. 26 — but Sweat is extremely explosive and should fit in well opposite Ryan Kerrigan.
Losers:
New York Giants: QB Daniel Jones, No. 6 overall; DT Dexter Lawrence, No. 17 overall; CB DeAndre Baker, No. 30 overall
Washington’s gains were indirectly a result of a division rival’s worrisome decisions.
If you have conviction about a quarterback, you should take him at your first opportunity, and the Giants did. But that doesn’t mean they picked the right quarterback.
Despite his cerebral reputation — as a Duke product who has worked with David Cutcliffe and Peyton and Eli Manning — Jones needs plenty of work. He ran a lot of half-field reads and worked primarily short and intermediate with the Blue Devils. He also made far too many poor decisions for a player whose arm is just OK. This one will look especially rough if Haskins develops into a star and Jones does not.
The Giants’ pick at No. 17 also raised some eyebrows. Lawrence is an excellent run defender but might never be a great pass rusher. If he tops out as a solid pocket pusher who gets to QBs now and then, he might only play 55 percent of the snaps. That’s not a great return for the top asset that the trade of Odell Beckham Jr. brought back.
It’s also odd that the Giants traded Damon Harrison with the intention of moving Dalvin Tomlinson to nose tackle… and then added another nose tackle. They also have B.J. Hill, a promising third-round pick who had 5.5 sacks as a rookie. An edge rusher — and Sweat was there for the taking — would have made much more sense.
Getting Baker at No. 30 gives the Giants a nice, instinctive cover man, but they had to give up fourth- and fifth-round picks to get him.
Overall, that’s just too many question marks for a roster that needs a lot of work.
Oakland Raiders: DE Clelin Ferrell, No. 4 overall; RB Josh Jacobs, No. 24 overall; S Johnathan Abram, No. 27 overall
On one hand, the Raiders drafted three very good players and filled three holes. On the other, they made some questionable decisions when it came to value.
Very few evaluators pegged Ferrell as a top-10 pick, and virtually nobody had him going in the top five. It’s unclear if the Raiders tried to move down to add value while still getting Ferrell, but even if they tried and failed, there were better ways to get their guy.
It’s possible, perhaps probable, that Ferrell would have been available closer to the Raiders’ second pick at No. 24 than to their first at No. 4. With plenty of draft capital at their disposal, they could have worked the draft board and traded up into the mid-teens to grab him.
The player they wound up taking at No. 24, Jacobs, is an excellent talent and a well-rounded back who can block and catch. Still, there’s a convincing argument to be made that it’s never worth drafting a running back in the first round, given the fungibility and short shelf life at the position.
It’s harder to quibble with Abram, who brings tremendous physicality and energy, but his selection does appear to be a sign that former first-round pick Karl Joseph doesn’t have a future with the team.
With three first-round picks, including one in the top five, the Raiders simply could have gotten more value.
Houston Texans: OT Tytus Howard, No. 23 overall
Perhaps Howard was the top-ranked offensive tackle on Houston’s board. And he might very well develop into an excellent player.
But this feels like a reach at a position of (dire) need. Jonah Williams was the first tackle off the board at No. 11, and the Philadelphia Eagles swooped in to nab Andre Dillard, the best pass protector in the draft, one pick in front of the Texans. Houston could have ensured itself Dillard with a modest trade-up, or it could have simply taken Jawaan Taylor, who some consider a top-10 prospect and was still on the board.
Instead, they opted for a raw, small-school prospect who might not be ready to start but could be forced into the lineup to protect Deshaun Watson. That sounds a lot like current left tackle Julién Davenport, who has not worked out thus far.
An explosive audio recording aired by a Kansas City television station on Thursday night reportedly includes Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill threatening his fiancee, who accused him of injuring their young son.
In the recording broadcast by CBS affiliate KCTV, a voice identified as the boy’s mother, Crystal Espinal, tells Hill that her son said regarding who punched him, “Daddy did it.”
She adds, “He is terrified of you.”
A voice alleged to be Hill replies, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b—.”
The man identified by the TV station as Hill adds, “I didn’t do nothing.”
Espinal reportedly made the recording as an “insurance policy” and gave it to a friend, who passed it along to the TV station, according to a report from the Kansas City Star. The 11-minute recording, reportedly taped at a Dubai airport, includes Espinal accusing Hill of using a belt on the boy, along with an accusation that “you open up his arms and you punch him in the chest.”
The Johnson County (Kansas) District Attorney’s office now has the recording, the newspaper reported.
The development comes a day after the district attorney’s office announced it would not bring charges against him for child abuse and neglect. Officials have said the criminal case is closed but could reopen with new evidence.
Hill’s attorneys insisted earlier Thursday that Hill is “innocent of any crime.”
For his part, the 25-year-old Hill released a statement through his lawyers before the recording came to light.
“I love and support my family above anything. My son’s health and happiness is my number one priority. I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, my attorneys, my agent and my union for supporting me through this. My focus remains on working hard to be the best person for my family and our community I can be, and the best player to help our team win,” Hill said in the statement.
Authorities had been investigating incidents — one on March 5 for child abuse and neglect, and one on March 14 for battery — at Hill’s home in Overland Park, Kan. Both police reports indicated a juvenile was involved.
Hill and Espinal were listed on the March 5 police report as “others involved.” On the March 14 report, Espinal was listed as “others involved,” with a juvenile listed as the victim.
The Kansas City Star reported previously that the couple’s son sustained a broken arm in the incident. The Star also reported earlier this week that the boy was recently removed from his parents’ custody as part of a family court process called a “child in need of care” case.
Despite not being charged with a crime, Hill could be subject to discipline from the NFL.
The Arizona Cardinals made
The Arizona Cardinals made Heisman Trophy-winning Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Nashville, Tenn.
The long-rumored marriage, first hinted at with the hiring of head coach Kliff Kingsbury in January, finally came true after various reports of uncertainty swirled in recent days, with the Cardinals insisting a decision was not yet final.
Kingsbury — who recruited Murray, then a high school prospect, to Texas A&M — famously said in an October interview, while still head coach at Texas Tech, that he “would take (Murray) with the first pick of the draft if I could.”
Murray’s selection is historic in a number of ways.
He is the first person ever to be a first-round pick in both the Major League Baseball and NFL drafts, after the Oakland Athletics drafted him ninth overall last summer. Murray pledged to pay back his $4.66 million signing bonus to the A’s when announcing in February that he would be committed to football full-time moving forward.
“I pride myself on being different, doing different things,” Murray said from the red carpet before the draft, referring to the expected two-sport milestone. “Obviously it’s a testament to God blessing me with the ability to play (both) games. That’s why I’m here.”
At 5-foot-10 1/8, Murray is the first quarterback under 6 feet tall to be taken in the first round since Johnny Manziel in 2014, and the shortest taken before Round 3 since at least 1985.
Murray threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns with seven interceptions last year while leading Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff. He also rushed for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns.
After former teammate and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield went first overall last year to the Cleveland Browns, Murray’s selection marks the first time since 1968-69 that the top pick in back-to-back years came from the same school (offensive tackle Ron Yary in 1968, running back O.J. Simpson in 1969, Southern California).
“I talk to Bake a lot,” Murray said of Mayfield. “He’s a close friend of mine. Getting advice from him has definitely been helpful.”
Meanwhile, the Cardinals, having traded up to No. 10 overall to take Josh Rosen last year, are the first team to take first-round quarterbacks in back-to-back years since 1982-83, when the Baltimore Colts took Art Schlichter fourth overall in 1982 and John Elway first overall in 1983.
With Murray on board, Rosen is expected to be on the trade block, but ESPN reported earlier Thursday that the Cardinals won’t rush a deal. According to the report, a trade on Friday could be more likely than on Thursday, with the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers the most likely suitors.
An explosive audio recording aired by a Kansas City television station on Thursday night reportedly includes Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill threatening his fiancee, who accused him of injuring their young son.
In the recording broadcast by CBS affiliate KCTV, a voice identified as the boy’s mother, Crystal Espinal, tells Hill that her son said regarding who punched him, “Daddy did it.” She adds, “He is terrified of you.”
A voice alleged to be Hill replies, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b—.” The man identified by the TV station as Hill adds, “I didn’t do nothing.”
Espinal reportedly made the recording as an “insurance policy” and gave it to a friend, who passed it along to the TV station, according to a report from the Kansas City Star. The 11-minute recording, reportedly taped at a Dubai airport, includes Espinal accusing Hill of using a belt on the boy, along with an accusation that “you open up his arms and you punch him in the chest.”
–The Kansas City Chiefs officially announced their acquisition of defensive end Frank Clark from the Seattle Seahawks. The team’s announcement did not mention any signing of a new contract, but it did include a photo of Clark putting pen to paper. According to multiple reports Tuesday, Clark agreed to a five-year, $105.5 million contract, with $63.5 million guaranteed, as part of the trade.
The deal, which was reported Tuesday, sent the 29th overall pick in Thursday’s first round and a 2020 second-round pick to the Seahawks. The teams also swapped 2019 third-round picks, with the Chiefs moving up eight spots from No. 92 overall to No. 84.
Clark, who turns 26 in June, was set to make $17.1 million on the franchise tag in 2019, after being tagged by the Seahawks. Clark has 35 sacks and 72 QB hits through 62 games (33 starts) over four seasons since being drafted in the second round by Seattle in 2015.
–The Houston Texans are open to trading franchise-tagged defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for the right price, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported.
The Texans tagged Clowney earlier this offseason, and various reports since have said the sides are not close to a long-term extension. They have until July 15 to agree to a new deal, or Clowney will play 2019 on the tag, which is worth $15.967 million.
Clowney, 26, has 18.5 sacks and 42 quarterback hits over the last two seasons. He is likely seeking more than $20 million annually on a contract extension.
–The Philadelphia Eagles and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan agreed to a one-year contract. The move comes after Philadelphia previously declined to pick up Jernigan’s $11 million option in March.
Jernigan, 26, played in just three games last season after undergoing offseason back surgery to repair a herniated disc.
The previous season, he was a key cog in the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning campaign and recorded 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 15 games.
–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers exercised their fifth-year option on cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III.
In 2018, Hargreaves was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending shoulder injury he suffered in the season opener against the New Orleans Saints. He also ended the previous season on injured reserve.
Selected 11th overall in the 2016 draft, Hargreaves is coming off a down 2017 season that saw him post 42 tackles over nine games, missing the team’s final seven contests with a hamstring injury. He had 76 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception in his 16-game rookie season in 2016.
