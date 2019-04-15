Report: Seahawks QB Wilson won’t sign deal after Monday
Report: Seahawks QB Wilson won’t sign deal after Monday
The self-imposed deadline set by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hits Monday, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported he will not sign a long-term deal with the team once it passes.
With the NFL draft next week and reports franchise-tagged defensive end Frank Clark is on the trade block, it could be a busy two weeks ahead for the Seahawks.
Multiple outlets reported Clark, who is seeking a long-term deal worth more than $100 million, could be traded. The Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders and other teams are reportedly kicking the tires on a trade after Clark recorded 32 sacks in the past three seasons in Seattle.
The Seahawks have only $12 million in available salary cap space.
Less certain is the direction the Seahawks are taking with Wilson as offseason workouts officially begin Monday.
Wilson informed the team he wanted a new long-term contract by April 15. According to reports, the two sides have engaged in discussions that would net Wilson one of the top deals — perhaps the highest-paying — in the NFL, approaching $30 million annually. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ deal pays more than $33 million per year and included $96 million guaranteed.
NFL Network reported Monday that “agent Mark Rodgers has been on the ground in Seattle for the last 3 days to negotiate with team brass. They are working on it, but time is running out before offseason conditioning begins.”
Wilson informed the Seahawks that he would report to the team facility Monday for the start of workouts with or without a new deal. His current contract expires after the 2019 season.
–Field Level Media
QBs Murray visiting Redskins, Haskins visits hometown Giants
QBs Murray visiting Redskins, Haskins visits hometown Giants
Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray scheduled
QBs Murray visiting Redskins, Haskins visits hometown Giants
Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray scheduled a visit with the Washington Redskins, and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins will meet with the New York Giants this week.
Murray is projected to be a top-10 draft pick, with speculation the Arizona Cardinals want the Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 1 overall pick.
Haskins, one of the top quarterback prospects available in this month’s draft, has already worked out for the Oakland Raiders and visited with the Denver Broncos and Redskins.
The Giants have 12 draft picks — they hold the sixth and 17th picks in the first round — and hosted Murray April 11. The team had dinner with Haskins the night before his Buckeyes pro day in March.
With Eli Manning approaching 40 years old, the Giants are looking for a long-term answer at the position. They have already visited with Missouri’s Drew Lock, Duke’s Daniel Jones and West Virginia’s Will Grier.
Haskins, a one-year starter as a redshirt sophomore, grew up in Highland Park, N.J., rooting for the Giants as a kid.
“It would be a dream come true as far as being able to go back home where my family is and play for that franchise,” Haskins said at the NFL Scouting Combine of possibly being drafted by the Giants.
The Redskins are carrying veterans Colt McCoy and Case Keenum, acquired via trade from the Broncos in March, on the current roster. Alex Smith, who suffered a broken leg and experienced complications following surgery, is not expected to play in 2019.
Other reports of quarterback prospects making the rounds this week include Lock visiting Green Bay and Jones working out for Miami.
The Packers have Aaron Rodgers under contract through the 2023 season, but they also have 10 total selections in the draft — including the 12th and 30th picks in the first round.
The Dolphins have the 13th pick and plan to evaluate Jones this week at Duke, according to NFL Network.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks could trade Clark; deadline hits for Wilson deal
Seahawks could trade Clark; deadline hits for Wilson deal Seahawks could trade Clark; deadline hits for Wilson deal
Franchise-tagged defensive end Frank Clark is on the trade block as the self-imposed deadline set by quarterback Russell Wilson hits, meaning a busy two weeks could be ahead for the Seattle Seahawks.
Multiple outlets reported Clark, who is seeking a long-term deal worth more than $100 million, could be traded. The Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders and other teams are reportedly kicking the tires on a trade after Clark recorded 32 sacks in the past three seasons in Seattle.
Less certain is the direction the Seahawks are taking with Wilson as offseason workouts officially begin Monday.
Wilson informed the team he wanted a new long-term contract by April 15. According to reports, the two sides have engaged in discussions that would net Wilson one of the top deals — perhaps the highest-paying — in the NFL, approaching $30 million annually.
NFL Network reported Monday that “agent Mark Rodgers has been on the ground in Seattle for the last 3 days to negotiate with team brass. They are working on it, but time is running out before offseason conditioning begins.”
Wilson informed the Seahawks that he would report to the team facility Monday for the start of workouts with or without a new deal. His current contract expires after the 2019 season.
–Field Level Media
Report: Chiefs WR Hill to attend offseason workouts
Report: Chiefs WR Hill to attend offseason workouts Report: Chiefs WR Hill to attend offseason workouts
Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill was in attendance as the Chiefs opened offseason workouts Monday, Yahoo Sports reported.
Authorities have been investigating two incidents of suspected child abuse last month at Hill’s home in Overland Park, Kan. Hill, 25, has not been charged with any crimes.
A three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro, Hill set career highs with 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
Hill is under investigation for an alleged March 14 battery incident involving a juvenile, according to multiple published reports. The Kansas City Star reported that Hill’s 3-year-old son suffered a broken arm in the incident.
Overland Park police responded to the same address on March 5 to investigate a report of child abuse or neglect. Hill’s name is listed on the report.
His fiancee, Crystal Espinal, is listed on the March 14 report under the category of “others involved.” The Star reported that Espinal is pregnant with twins and that she is the mother of the 3-year-old whose arm was broken.
Hill reportedly choked and punched Espinal when she was pregnant in December 2014. Hill was arrested and dismissed from the Oklahoma State football team. He later pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation and received three years’ probation.
The Chiefs issued a statement last month acknowledging they were aware of the situation.
“We’re in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the league and local authorities,” the team said. “We’ll have no further comment at this time.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Eagles RB Adams recovering from shoulder surgery
Report: Eagles RB Adams recovering from shoulder surgery
Philadelphia Eagles running back
Report: Eagles RB Adams recovering from shoulder surgery
Philadelphia Eagles running back Josh Adams will reportedly miss the start of the offseason conditioning program recovering from shoulder surgery.
Adams had surgery to repair a torn labrum following the Eagles divisional round playoff loss against the New Orleans Saints in January, NJ Advance Media reported Monday.
Adams, 22, was given a six-month timetable for his recovery and is expected to join the team for training camp in July.
Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame, Adams rushed for a team-high 511 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games as a 2018 rookie.
Healthy running backs on the Philadelphia roster include the recently acquired Jordan Howard, Wendell Smallwood, Boston Scott and Donnel Pumphrey. Corey Clement is recovering from a season-ending knee injury.
–Field Level Media
Report: Raiders WR Brown settles furniture-tossing suit
Report: Raiders WR Brown settles furniture-tossing suit
Oakland
Report: Raiders WR Brown settles furniture-tossing suit
Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown has settled a lawsuit filed by a man who claimed his toddler was nearly hit by furniture Brown threw off a balcony last year, TMZ.com reported Monday.
Ophir Sternberg said that his 22-month-old son was walking near the pool at a Florida apartment complex in April 2018 when “large objects started to fall from the building many floors above them.”
Sternberg’s lawsuit claimed that items tossed by Brown, including vases and an ottoman, landed just feet from the child, who was allegedly traumatized by the event.
According to TMZ.com, Brown and Sternberg agreed to a confidential settlement and the matter has been closed.
Brown, traded to Oakland from Pittsburgh last month, was expected to report for the start of the Raiders’ offseason workout program Monday.
–Field Level Media
Woods jumps to 6th in rankings; Johnson reclaims No. 1
Woods jumps to 6th in rankings; Johnson reclaims No. 1
Tiger
Woods jumps to 6th in rankings; Johnson reclaims No. 1
Tiger Woods’ final-round rally to win the Masters on Sunday in Augusta, Ga., boosted him to No. 6 in the Official World Golf Rankings, which were updated Sunday evening.
Woods, 43, entered the tournament at No. 12 in the world, equaling his highest ranking since late in the 2014 season. In the time in between, he dipped as low as 1,199th in the rankings, while undergoing four back surgeries and believing he might never play again.
He climbed all the way to 26th within eight months of his lowest point before reaching 13th by the end of the 2018 season, following a victory at the Tour Championship.
Woods started Sunday two strokes back of Italy’s Francesco Molinari, a margin that remained through 11 holes, before overcoming the gap in the closing stretch to claim his fifth green jacket.
The last time Woods held the world’s top ranking was 10 weeks into the 2014 season. He holds the all-time records for most consecutive weeks (281) and most career weeks (683) atop the rankings.
Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the world after tying for second place, one stroke back of Woods. Johnson birdied four times in a five-hole span on the back nine to shoot 68.
England’s Justin Rose, who missed the cut by one stroke at 4 over through two rounds, had taken the title from Johnson last week, after Johnson took it from Rose in early March. Rose dropped to No. 2, with Brooks Koepka, who also tied for second on Sunday, moving from fourth to third.
–Field Level Media
QB Haskins to visit Giants this week
QB Haskins to visit Giants this week
Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins will
QB Haskins to visit Giants this week
Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins will visit the New York Giants this week, he told Ohio-based website Eleven Warriors on Sunday.
Haskins, one of the top quarterback prospects available in this month’s draft, has already worked out for the Oakland Raiders and visited with the Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins, with the two visits coming this week.
The Giants, who hold the sixth and 17th picks in the first round, had dinner with Haskins the night before his Buckeyes pro day in March.
They brought Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray to their facility for a visit on Thursday, and they’ve also visited with Missouri’s Drew Lock, Duke’s Daniel Jones and West Virginia’s Will Grier.
Haskins, a one-year starter as a redshirt sophomore, grew up in Highland Park, N.J., rooting for the Giants as a kid.
“It would be a dream come true as far as being able to go back home where my family is and play for that franchise,” Haskins said at the NFL Scouting Combine of the possibility of being drafted by the Giants.
–Field Level Media
Report: Patriots host QB prospects Grier, Jones
Report: Patriots host QB prospects Grier, Jones
New England brought in
Report: Patriots host QB prospects Grier, Jones
New England brought in a pair of top-five quarterback prospects last week for pre-draft visits, according to a report by the Boston Globe on Sunday.
The Patriots hosted West Virginia’s Will Grier and Duke’s Daniel Jones on Wednesday, according to the report, which detailed an “intriguing week” in Foxborough that also included a visit from Texas A&M tight end Jace Sternberger on Monday.
On Thursday, the Patriots reportedly brought in Iowa tight end Noah Fant, Ole Miss receiver A.J. Brown, Baylor receiver Jalen Hurd and South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel. Still slated for visits are wide receivers N’Keal Harry (Arizona State) Miles Boykin (Notre Dame).
The Patriots have taken quarterbacks in the second and third rounds in recent years only to have them sit and learn behind Tom Brady and then leave the team: They picked Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round of the 2014 draft and took Jacoby Brissett in the third round in 2016.
–Field Level Media
Woods wins fifth Masters
Woods wins fifth Masters
Tiger Woods won his
Woods wins fifth Masters
Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters on Sunday in Augusta, Ga., and his first major tournament since the 2008 U.S. Open.
It was his 15th victory in a major tournament in his career, three off the record 18 held by Jack Nicklaus.
Woods finished the tournament at 13-under 275. He shot a final-round 70, closing out the victory with a bogey putt.
The 43-year-old Woods is the oldest Masters champ since Nicklaus won at age 46 in 1986.
“A big well done from me to Tiger,” Nicklaus said in a message read by Jim Nantz of CBS. “i am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic.”
Woods won his first major in the Masters in Augusta, Ga., in 1997.
It was his first major win after four back surgeries and a well-publicized personal scandal.
Xander Schauffele (68), Dustin Johnson(68), Brooks Koepka (70) finished one shot back.
–Field Level Media
Tiger tames Masters for fifth time
Tiger tames Masters for fifth time
Tiger Woods notched three
Tiger tames Masters for fifth time
Tiger Woods notched three birdies down the stretch and claimed his first Masters championship since 2005 on Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
Woods shot 2-under-par 70 to finish at 13 under, a one-shot victory for his fifth green jacket.
Woods had a bogey on the last hole, but his short putt for the victory was followed by a small fist pump before thrusting his arms in the air.
He won its 15th major, the second-most all-time behind Jack Nicklaus’18. Woods had been without a major title since the 2008 U.S. Open.
The 43-year-old Woods is the oldest Masters champ since Nicklaus won at age 46 in 1986.
Woods was two shots behind Italy’s Francesco Molinari when the final round began.
Xander Schauffele (68), Dustin Johnson (68) and Brooks Koepka (70) shared second place at 12 under.
Molinari (74), Webb Simpson (70), Australia’s Jason Day (67) and Tony Finau (72), who was tied with Woods at the start of the round, tied for fifth at 11 under.
Woods had birdies on Nos. 13, 14 and 16 — the latter after putting his tee shot on the par-3 layout just a few feet from the pin.
Despite back-to-back bogeys on the fourth and fifth holes, Woods recovered with birdies on Nos. 7 and 8.
Molinari had gone more than 2 1/2 rounds without a bogey until he posted a 5 on No. 7. It was only his second bogey of the tournament.
At about the time Woods was recovering from a wayward tee shot on No. 11 to save par, Koepka took a double-bogey on the 12th hole to fall from a share of second place to eighth.
Then Molinari’s tee shot on No. 12 went into the Rae’s Creek, resulting in a double-bogey and he was out of the lead for the first time all day. A double-bogey on No. 15 doomed him.
There was a five-way tie for the leader at 12 under before Woods drained a birdie putt on No. 15 for his first solo lead of the tournament.
It already was an unprecedented day for this storied tournament. Because of stormy weather approaching, a decision was made Saturday for Sunday’s round to be played in threesomes and for golfers to start on the first and 10th holes.
That meant all the golfers began their rounds by 9:30 a.m. rather than mid-afternoon tee times for the leaders.
Patrick Cantlay continued his torrid weekend play. After Saturday’s 64 catapulted him into contention, he was 4-under in the final round through 11 holes and in a share of the lead briefly after an eagle on No. 15. He had bogeys on the next two holes and ended up with 68 — and 10 under for the tournament.
Bryson DeChambeau, who was a first-round co-leader but had since fallen off the pace, had a Sunday highlight with his first hole-in-one as a professional. Starting on the backside, he aced the par-3 16th hole. DeChambeau (70) finished tied for 29th at 4 under.
Defending champion Patrick Reed had his best round of this year’s tournament with a 69, but he ended up tied for 36th at 2 under.
–Field Level Media
Augusta’s green jacket ceremony nixed over weather concerns
Augusta's green jacket ceremony nixed over weather concerns
Sunday's green jacket
Augusta’s green jacket ceremony nixed over weather concerns
Sunday’s green jacket ceremony at the Masters, an iconic part of the tradition that’s unlike any other, has been canceled due to weather concerns in Augusta, Ga.
Augusta National Golf Club officials made the decision so that patrons and workers will be safely off the course before the inclement weather arrives. Strong winds and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the afternoon.
“There will not be a Green Jacket Ceremony on the terrace putting green this afternoon in order to expedite gate closures,” a club official wrote in an email. “Weather permitting, we will have photos with the champion on the putting green following the Butler Cabin Green Jacket presentation.”
The presentation traditionally features the previous year’s winner slipping the iconic green jacket onto the new champion. Patrick Reed won the 2018 Masters.
Forecasts of impending storms led the club to push up Sunday’s final round tee times, with threesomes starting on split tees at 7:30 a.m. ET.
If the weather forces early stoppage on Sunday, the Masters would have its first Monday finish since 1983 when Spain’s Seve Ballesteros won his second green jacket.
–Field Level Media
Molinari holds third-round Masters lead, Tiger two back
Molinari holds third-round Masters lead, Tiger two back
Molinari holds third-round Masters lead, Tiger two back
Tiger Woods gave everyone something to talk about, and he’ll be in the final threesome for Sunday’s final round of the Masters.
Italy’s Francesco Molinari shot 6-under 66 to hold the lead through 54 holes, on a day in which Woods moved to a share of the lead briefly Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
Despite three pars to end his round, Molinari sits at 13-under 203 and holds a two-shot lead on Woods and Tony Finau going to Sunday’s final round.
“This is now three straight majors that I’ve been in the mix and so it’s good stuff,” Woods said.
Woods surged into a tie for the lead with three birdies in a four-hole stretch, capped by a 5-foot putt on the 16th hole. He finished the round with 67.
Shortly after Woods reached 11 under, Molinari moved alone to the top with his third straight birdie when he rolled in a putt on No. 14. He added a two-putt birdie at the par-5 15th to make it four in a row.
“Today we did very well strategy-wise, hit the ball a little less well than yesterday, but holed some very good putts,” Molinari said afterward. “Obviously, I can only be happy about today, and it’s going to be an exciting day tomorrow.”
Finau posted 64 to rise to 11 under, the third player on the day to shoot 8 under, one stroke off the course record. He managed two more birdies on the back nine, finishing with three straight pars.
Brooks Koepka shot 69 and is alone in fourth place at 10 under.
“You’re going to be tested in a major championship one way or another,” Koepka said. “I’ve just got to deal with whatever comes.”
Webb Simpson shot 64 to move to 9 under. He’s joined by England’s Ian Poulter, who posted 68.
Poulter said he has become a fan of Molinari’s and expects him to be in the mix until the end.
“It’s pretty darn good,” Poulter said of Molinari’s game. “He hits it straight, he’s now got a fantastic short game and he holes lots of putts. So I mean that’s the reason why he’s got the [Claret] Jug (from the 2018 British Open) and he’s good, he’s really good.”
Sunday’s final round has been revamped because of weather concerns, creating some unprecedented moves by tournament officials. Two tees will be used, and players will be grouped into threesomes, with leaders set to tee off at 9:20 a.m. and a goal of completing the round by mid-afternoon.
Woods, who will be in the final threesome with Molinari and Finau, said he plans to wake up by 4 a.m. to prepare his body for the final round.
Finau played the round’s first eight holes in 6 under, capped by an eagle 3 on the par-5 eighth hole. He birdied the hole the first two rounds.
“I know it’s a golf course I can score on,” said Finau, who just missed a birdie putt to set a new Masters front-nine low of 29, settling for 30 instead.
For Finau, it required some patience the first couple of rounds. He said he sensed he had a low number in him.
“I like how I’ve played thus far,” he said. “I’m draining it really good.”
Xander Schauffele (70) is among five players at 8 under. Schauffele said he has developed a comfort level considering what’s at stake and roars from the galleries coming from around the course.
“There’s so much noise around just trying to play golf,” Schauffele said. “And this year I felt I did a better job sort of hushing it down and sticking to ready golf.”
Matt Kuchar (68) moved to 8 under to stay in contention. As a Georgia Tech golfer, he was the tournament’s low amateur in 1998.
“I feel good about the way I’ve been playing this year,” Kuchar said. “And certainly coming into this week. So hoping to continue the good play.”
Saturday had become an historic day in the Masters with the third round beginning with five golfers tied for the top spot and four others a stroke back. The tournament’s leaderboard had never been so crowded at that stage.
There was an early buzz created by Patrick Cantlay, who authored the first 64 of the day.
Cantlay was tied for 50th after two rounds, but he exited the course just one shot out of the lead and enters the final round tied for 14th and seven shots back.
He didn’t have a bogey in the round. His previous best mark in the Masters was a 71.
Phil Mickelson (70) is among a group of five others tied with Cantlay at 6 under.
–Field Level Media
Molinari holds third-round Masters lead, Tiger lurking
Molinari holds third-round Masters lead, Tiger lurking
Italy's
Molinari holds third-round Masters lead, Tiger lurking
Italy’s Francesco Molinari shot 6-under 66 to hold first place after the third round of the Masters on a day that Tiger Woods moved to a share of the lead briefly Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
Despite three pars to end his round, Molinari sits at 13-under 203 and holds a two-shot lead on Woods and Tony Finau going to Sunday’s final round.
Woods surged into a tie for the lead with three birdies in a four-hole stretch, capped by a 5-foot putt on the 16th hole. He finished the round with 67.
Shortly after Woods reached 11 under, Molinari moved alone to the top with his third straight birdie when he rolled in a putt on No. 14.
Finau posted 64 to rise to 11 under. He didn’t convert on the final three holes with pars.
Brooks Koepka shot 69 and is alone in fourth place at 10 under.
Webb Simpson shot 64 to move to 9 under. He’s joined by England’s Ian Poulter, who posted 68.
Sunday’s final round has been revamped because of weather concerns, creating some unprecedented moves by tournament officials. Two tees will be used and there will be threesomes, with leaders beginning before 9:30 a.m. and a goal of completing the round by mid-afternoon.
Finau played the round’s first eight holes in 6 under, capped by an eagle 3 on the par-5 eighth hole. He birdied the hole the first two rounds.
“I know it’s a golf course I can score on,” Finau said.
For Finau, it required some patience the first couple of rounds. He said he sensed he had a low number in him.
“I like how I’ve played thus far,” he said. “I’m draining it really good.”
Xander Schauffele (70) is among five players at 8 under. Schauffele said he has developed a comfort level considering what’s at stake and roars from the galleries coming from around the course.
“There’s so much noise around just trying to play golf,” Schauffele said. “And this year I felt I did a better job sort of hushing it down and sticking to ready golf.”
Matt Kuchar (68) moved to 8 under to stay in contention. As a Georgia Tech golfer, he was the tournament’s low amateur in 1998.
“I feel good about the way I’ve been playing this year,” Kuchar said. “And certainly coming into this week. So hoping to continue the good play.”
Saturday had become an historic day in the Masters with the third round beginning with five golfers tied for the top spot and four others a stroke back. The tournament’s leader board had never been so crowded at that stage.
There was an early buzz created by Patrick Cantlay, whose 64 was the best score of the Masters this year although the mark was later matched.
Cantlay was tied for 50th after two rounds, but he exited the course just one shot out of the lead and enters the final round tied for 14th and seven shot backs.
He didn’t have a bogey in the round. His previous best mark in the Masters was a 71.
–Field Level Media
Masters’ final round moved up due to weather concerns
Masters' final round moved up due to weather concerns Masters’ final round moved up due to weather concerns
The potential for severe weather in Augusta, Ga., has led to Sunday’s final round of the Masters being moved up.
Two tees will be used and players will be grouped into threesomes as officials hope to complete the round at Augusta National Golf Club by mid-afternoon ET.
Play will begin at 7:30 a.m. ET off the No. 1 and No. 10 tees. The leaders are expected to tee off around 9:20 a.m. CBS is scheduled to begin its telecast at 9 a.m. ET.
Rain is forecast with thunderstorms and high winds likely around 4 p.m. ET.
“The safety of everyone on our grounds is paramount,” Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, said in a statement. “We also believe the earlier start will give us the best opportunity to complete the Masters on Sunday. This decision should benefit everyone — the players, our patrons and our fans watching around the world.
“Given the competitiveness and drama of this year’s tournament, we look forward to an exciting conclusion tomorrow.”
Italy’s Francesco Molinari (13 under) holds a two-stroke lead over Tiger Woods and Tony Finau entering the final round. The trio will play together, with Brooks Koepka (10 under), Webb Simpson (9 under) and England’s Ian Poulter (9 under) in the penultimate group.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Patriots agree to extension with S Chung
Reports: Patriots agree to extension with S Chung Reports: Patriots agree to extension with S Chung
The New England Patriots have agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2021 season with safety Patrick Chung, according to multiple reports.
Chung, 31, has been a stalwart in the Patriots’ defense for much of the past decade. He has played nine of his 10 NFL seasons in New England, appearing in 128 games (100 starts) with 660 tackles, 11 interceptions and 51 pass breakups for the franchise.
He has been a part of three Super Bowl-winning teams and was a team captain for the Patriots’ title-winning squad last season. Chung spent the 2013 season with the Philadelphia Eagles before returning to New England.
Chung was scheduled to earn a base salary of $1.9 million in 2019, with bonuses potentially taking him to around $3 million. He also was due $1.9 million in base salary in 2020.
The new deal includes a $4 million signing bonus and will be worth up to $12.9 million including bonuses over three years, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.
–Field Level Media
Molinari moves atop Masters leaderboard; Tiger lurking
Molinari moves atop Masters leaderboard; Tiger lurking
Molinari moves atop Masters leaderboard; Tiger lurking
Tiger Woods made a move and that garnered much of the attention during the second round of the Masters.
However, others did their parts to stake a claim to the top spot at Augusta National Golf Club.
Italy’s Francesco Molinari shot a bogey-free, 5-under-par 67 on Friday to share first place going into the weekend in Augusta, Ga.
Brooks Koepka, South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen and Australia’s Jason Day and Adam Scott are level with Molinari at 7-under-par 137. Ooosthuizen posted a 66 for one of the best scores of the round.
However, a big stir occurred late in the day when Woods pulled within one of the leaders. His 68 left him at 6 under in a four-way tie for sixth behind the top group.
Woods had pars on the final three holes with chance to make an even bigger splash.
He used 30 putts on his round. Through two rounds, he has drained five putts of 20 or more feet — more than any other golfer in the field.
It all could be coming together for Woods.
“I feel like my body is good and my game is good, it’s sharp,” he said. “So just got to go out there and execute and I got to do the proper things, and if I do miss, I miss in a proper spot.”
Scott surged to the front with an eagle on No. 15 before giving back a stroke with a bogey on the next hole. He ended up with a 68.
“I know where and when my game is coming into really good shape, and I can see it coming back,” Scott said. “I think I got some good confirmation.”
Day carded five birdies overall, including birdies on all four of the par-5 holes. His only two bogeys came on the back nine en route to a 67.
“The whole goal is to try and take advantage of the par 5s here this week,” Day said.
Day dealt with a sore back that limited some of his flexibility. His wife told him that he couldn’t use it as an excuse while at a major.
“You need to suck it up,” Day said was the message from his wife, Ellie.
Others weren’t surprised that Day pulled it together.
“He seems to have a bad back all the time and plays great,” Scott said, “so I’m sure he knows what he’s doing.”
Koepka, a first-round co-leader, had a slow start to the second round but finished at 71.
Koepka was 2 over on the day through six holes, with a double bogey, two bogeys and two birdies. His errant tee shot on the second hole led to the double bogey. He recovered to produce nine pars and three birdies over his last 12 holes.
“Understanding where to miss it,” Koepka said. “I think sometimes maybe I was a little bit too aggressive. I’m super aggressive at a normal event, and that kind of backfires sometimes. But at a major, just know there’s 72 holes, so I kind of let things brush off my back a little bit easier.”
Dustin Johnson (70), Xander Schauffele (65) South Africa’s Justin Harding (69) are even with Woods at 6 under.
Harding made four consecutive birdies (Nos. 12-15) and added another on No. 17 before finishing with a bogey.
Play was suspended for about a half-hour shortly after 5 p.m. EDT because of thunderstorms in the area.
Woods made a putt of about 40 feet on No. 9, then added a birdie on No. 11 before play was stopped.
Spain’s Jon Rahm was at 5 under for the tournament after 11 holes but never made another move and was stuck two strokes behind the leaders following a 70.
England’s Ian Poulter had grabbed the lead at 4 under early in the day, but he stalled with nine straight pars. Poulter shot 1 under on Friday to go to 5 under for the tournament after briefly reaching 6 under.
Phil Mickelson remained within range as he was 1 over for the round and at 4 under for the tournament.
Patton Kizzire was among the early finishers, notching a 70 for the second day in a row. His 4-under total made him the leader in the clubhouse before some golfers teed off for the second round.
Matt Kuchar shot 3 under for the round to join Kizzire and Mickelson among 4-under finishers.
First-round co-leader Bryson DeChambeau dipped to 3 under after notching a 75.
Defending champion Patrick Reed shot 70 to reach 1 under for the tournament and make the cut.
–Field Level Media
Molinari moves atop Masters leaderboard
Molinari moves atop Masters leaderboard
Italy's Francesco
Molinari moves atop Masters leaderboard
Italy’s Francesco Molinari shot a bogey-free, 5-under-par 67 on Friday to share first place after the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
Brooks Koepka, South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen and Australia’s Jason Day and Adam Scott are level with Molinari at 7-under-par 137. Ooosthuizen posted a 66 for one of the best scores of the round.
However, a big stir occurred late in the day when Tiger Woods pulled within one of the leaders. His 68 left him at 6 under in a four-way tie for sixth behind the top group.
Woods had pars on the final three holes with chance to make an even bigger splash.
Scott surged to the front with an eagle on No. 15 before giving back a stroke with a bogey on the next hole. He ended up with 68.
Day carded five birdies overall, including birdies on all four of the par-5 holes. His only two bogeys came on the back nine en route to a 67.
“The whole goal is to try and take advantage of the par 5s here this week,” Day said.
Day dealt with a sore back that limited some of his flexibility. His wife told him that he couldn’t use it as an excuse while at a major.
“You need to suck it up,” Day said was the message from his wife, Ellie.
Koepka, a first-round co-leader, had a slow start to the second round but finished with 71.
Koepka was 2 over on the day through six holes, with a double bogey, two bogeys and two birdies. His errant tee shot on the second hole led to the double bogey. He recovered to produce nine pars and three birdies over his last 12 holes.
Dustin Johnson (70), Xander Schauffele (65) South Africa’s Justin Harding (69) are level with Woods at 6 under.
Harding made four consecutive birdies (Nos. 12-15) and added another on No. 17 before finishing with a bogey.
Play was suspended for about a half-hour shortly after 5 p.m. EDT because of thunderstorms in the area.
Woods made a putt of about 40 feet on No. 9, then added a birdie on No. 11 before play was stopped.
Spain’s Jon Rahm was at 5 under for the tournament after 11 holes but never made another move and was stuck two strokes behind the leaders following a 70.
England’s Ian Poulter had grabbed the lead at 4 under early in the day, but he stalled with nine straight pars. Poulter shot 1 under on Friday to go to 5 under for the tournament after briefly reaching 6 under.
Phil Mickelson remained within range as he was 1 over for the round and at 4 under for the tournament.
Patton Kizzire was among the early finishers, notching a 70 for the second day in a row. His 4-under total made him the leader in the clubhouse before some golfers teed off for the second round.
Matt Kuchar shot 3 under for the round to join Kizzire and Mickelson among 4-under finishers.
First-round co-leader Bryson DeChambeau dipped to 3 under after notching a 75.
Defending champion Patrick Reed shot 70 to reach 1 under for the tournament to make the cut.
–Field Level Media
Security official falls into Woods, gives golf world major scare
Security official falls into Woods, gives golf world major scare Security official falls into Woods, gives golf world major scare
Sitting just one shot off the lead after two rounds, Tiger Woods is looking to put a scare into the field at the Masters in Augusta, Ga. But that’s nothing compared to the scare an overzealous security official gave Woods — and the rest of the golf world — during Friday’s Round 2.
Less than an hour after players returned the course following a weather delay lasting more than half an hour, Woods hit his tee shot on the par-4 14th into the trees, left of the fairway. His approach from 168 yards was vintage Woods, the ball making its way to within 30 feet of the hole.
What was also vintage Woods was the gallery’s reaction. With the crowd standing only a few feet behind Woods, as soon as he hit his approach, the gallery closed in on him, cheering as he walked toward the fairway to watch his shot.
Though no spectators appeared to get particularly close to the golfer, with a member of the security staff quickly getting between Woods and the closest spectators, a second member of security sprinted in from behind Woods to help form a barrier. But as he was getting behind Woods, the security member slipped on the wet grass, slid to the ground and clipped the back of Woods’ right leg as the 43-year-old, four-time Masters winner walked toward the fairway.
Woods immediately jumped up and began hurriedly limping toward the fairway. He also leaned on his club like a cane multiple times as he limped off. While he could be seen flexing his ankle later on the hole, he drained the subsequent birdie putt to get to 5-under par at the time.
He birdied 15 as well, then finished with back-to-back pars to finish at 6-under par after 36 holes, tied with three other golfers in a group trailing five golfers at 7 under.
In the immediate aftermath, social media zeroed in on the security official, making note of the potential calamity he nearly caused. But Woods shrugged it off following his round.
“No, it’s all good. Accidents happen,” Woods told reporters of the incident. “I’ve had galleries run over me. It’s just, you know, when you play in front of a lot of people, things happen.”
–Field Level Media
Molinari, Day share early second-round Masters lead
Molinari, Day share early second-round Masters lead
Molinari, Day share early second-round Masters lead
Italy’s Francesco Molinari shot a bogey-free round and is tied for first place with Australia’s Jason Day midway through the second round of the Masters on Friday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
Molinari posted a 5-under-par 67 to rise to 7-under 137 for the tournament. Day shot the same score.
Dustin Johnson is at 6-under after Friday’s 2-under 70 as play continued into the late afternoon.
England’s Ian Poulter had grabbed the lead at 4-under early in the day, but he stalled with nine straight pars. Poulter shot 1-under Friday to go to 5-under for the tournament after briefly reaching 6-under.
Phil Mickelson stayed within range as he was even-par for the round (and 5-under for the tournament) through 16 holes.
First-round co-leaders Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka struggled at times.
Koepka was 2-over through six holes in the second round, with a double-bogey, two bogeys and two birdies. His errant tee shot on the second hole led to the double-bogey.
Koepka later recovered with five consecutive pars heading into the final stretch. He was even-par through 16 holes.
DeChambeau finished at 3-over for the day.
Patton Kizzire was among the early finishers, notching a 70 for the second day in a row. His 4-under total made him the leader in the clubhouse before some golfers even teed off for the second round.
Matt Kuchar shot 3-under for the round to join Kizzire among 4-under finishers.
Tiger Woods, who shot 70 on Thursday, had an afternoon tee time.
–Field Level Media
Redskins LB Foster won’t face suspension
Redskins LB Foster won't face suspension
Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster will
Redskins LB Foster won’t face suspension
Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster will be fined but not suspended for his involvement in an incident that led to misdemeanor domestic violence battery charges that ultimately were dropped, the NFL announced Friday.
The league said Foster would be fined two game checks. He is scheduled to earn a base salary of $1.29 million in the 2019 season.
The charges stemmed from an incident in Tampa on Nov. 24 when Foster was a member of the San Francisco 49ers. His former girlfriend, Elissa Ennis, said Foster pushed her in the chest area and slapped her with an open hand on the left side of her face at a Tampa hotel on the eve of the 49ers’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The 49ers released Foster the next day and the Redskins claimed him two days later. The NFL placed Foster on the commissioner’s exempt list, and he did not play the rest of the season.
“Following a thorough investigation, the evidence did not support a finding that Foster violated the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy in connection with the Tampa incident in November 2018. The NFL has returned Foster to the active roster from the Commissioner Exempt list. He may fully participate in all team activities,” the NFL said in a statement issued Friday.
Washington team president Bruce Allen said the team has told Foster it will not tolerate any further off-field incidents.
“The Redskins have put in place a comprehensive responsibility and accountability plan to help Reuben be successful on and off the field,” Allen said in a statement. “Elements of this plan include individual counseling, a structured living arrangement, weekly meetings with the club player engagement director, weekly meetings with our team chaplain, and targeted community service engagements.
“We have been very clear with Reuben that his past does not have to determine his future – but the responsibility is squarely on him to change. Reuben must fully adhere to the plan we have developed for him. Reuben knows that we simply will not tolerate any future conduct that is detrimental to the Washington Redskins organization or to the NFL.”
In a statement issued by the team, Foster said he understood the conditions.
“I accept the NFL’s decision and want to say that I am truly sorry for my past actions and the people who may have been hurt by them,” Foster said. “Going forward, I will follow the plan outlined for me and work hard to earn back the trust of my teammates, the NFL, NFL fans, and the community. I know that my success is all up to me, and I am committed to not letting you down.”
A first-round draft pick in 2017, the 31st player selected overall, Foster had 29 tackles but no sacks, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries or interceptions in the six games he played last season.
–Field Level Media