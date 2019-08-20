Report: Rodgers-Cromartie unretires, wants to play in ’19

NFL notebook: Agent, Riley refute criticism of Murray

Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley refuted comments that his former quarterback, potential top draft pick Kyler Murray, interviewed poorly at the recently completed NFL Scouting Combine.

“I know Kyler met with a lot of different teams at the combine, and I have personally spoken with the majority of the teams he met with,” Riley said Wednesday on “The Dan Patrick Show.” “And every one of them were glowing in their reports about Kyler, basically the complete opposite of what Charley threw out there.”

That would be former NFL general manager Charley Casserly, who said Tuesday he had heard negative reviews from teams who met with Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner. Casserly said they were “the worst comments I ever got on a top-rated quarterback,” including criticisms of Murray’s leadership, study habits and schematic knowledge.

Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, echoed Riley’s defense and issued a pointed attack on Casserly, citing the question marks on Casserly’s resume from his tenure as general manager of the Washington Redskins and Houston Texans.

–Teams interested in acquiring wide receiver Antonio Brown for a first-round draft pick were informed by the Pittsburgh Steelers that a trade is likely by Friday.

General manager Kevin Colbert reportedly offered a last call, not atypical in major trades, in hopes of pulling in the last, best offer from any suitors, ESPN reported.

The Oakland Raiders are thought to be the leaders to acquire Brown, in part because the team has three first-round picks and a glaring hole at wide receiver. Others mentioned as potential suitors include the Tennessee Titans and Redskins, and ESPN reports other teams have shown interest in recent days.

–The lease deal to keep the Raiders in Oakland for the 2019 NFL season has hit a snag, according to Coliseum Authority executive director Scott McKibben.

However, McKibben declined to divulge details of the issue.

“We have one significant open issue that needs to be resolved,” McKibben told reporters after a closed-session meeting of the Coliseum Authority board.

–The Cleveland Browns released veteran outside linebacker Jamie Collins.

Multiple outlets reported the Browns were unable to find a trade partner for the 29-year-old former Pro Bowler, who was due to make $10 million this season. Cleveland saves $9.25 million with his release.

–Larry Fitzgerald said he decided not to retire after the 2018 season in part because Arizona finished with the league’s worst record at 3-13.

“We had a really bad season last year, and I just didn’t want to go out on that level,” the 35-year-old wide receiver said on “The Mina Kimes Show,” via the team website. “You’ve got to live the rest of your life knowing you went out on that level.”

–Safety Darian Stewart will be released by the Denver Broncos, the veteran announced on Instagram, saving the team nearly $3.5 million against the 2019 salary cap.

Stewart, who turns 31 in August, spent four years with the team after signing a $28 million deal in 2015.

–Former Notre Dame defensive lineman Jerry Tillery had successful shoulder surgery, his agent announced on Twitter.

Tillery, who had seven sacks last season, is expected to need three to four months of recovery time from the procedure to repair a torn labrum.

–Popular Green Bay Packers fullback John Kuhn will officially retire as a member of the team, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced.

Kuhn played for nine seasons (2007-15) with the Packers, with enthusiastic choruses of “Kuuuuhn” greeting his every touch at Lambeau Field.

–Former Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson visited the Buffalo Bills and has plans to visit the Cleveland Browns next, multiple outlets reported.

Johnson, a first-round pick in 2015, was released by Houston on Tuesday.

–Former New England Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen visited the Bills, ESPN reported.

Allen, who was released by the Patriots on Monday, met with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday and reportedly is scheduled to meet the Detroit Lions next.

–Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas was charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after Mendota Heights, Minn., authorities allegedly found marijuana and marijuana wax in his apartment, according to multiple reports.

Thomas had eight carries for 30 yards in five games as an undrafted rookie last season.

–The New Orleans Saints waived running back Daniel Lasco.

A seventh-round pick in 2016, Lasco has played in just 10 games through three seasons, spending the past two campaigns primarily on injured reserve.

–Terrell Owens will become the 28th inductee into the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame.

The wide receiver played his first eight NFL seasons with the 49ers (1996-2003), catching 592 passes for 8,572 yards and 81 touchdowns in 121 games and earning four Pro Bowl selections.

–Field Level Media