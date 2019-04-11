Report: Ravens give All-Pro Yanda a one-year extension
Report: Ravens give All-Pro Yanda a one-year extension
All-Pro guard Marshal Yanda has agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens through the 2020 season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday.
There had been speculation that the 34-year-old veteran might retire this offseason. Yanda was entering the final year of a four-year, $32 million deal signed in 2015.
An Iowa product, Yanda has been with the Ravens since they drafted him in the third round in 2007. He ranks seventh in franchise history with 162 games played.
He started all 16 games in 2018 and earned his seventh Pro Bowl selection. Yanda earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2014 and 2015.
–Field Level Media
Former NFL and Notre Dame running back Cierre Wood was scheduled to appear in court Thursday in Las Vegas after being charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 5-year-old girl, according to court records.
The alleged victim was the daughter of Wood’s girlfriend, identified by local media as 26-year-old Amy Taylor, who also was taken into custody Tuesday night at Summerlin Hospital.
The Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed 5-year-old La’Ravah Davis died at the hospital that night, KVVU-TV in Las Vegas reported.
Wood, 28, played in seven games in the NFL from 2013-15, carrying the ball five times for 12 yards. He was mostly on the practice squads in Houston, Buffalo, New England and Seattle. He also had three stops in the Canadian Football League after the NFL.
At Notre Dame, where he played from 2010-12, he rushed for 16 touchdowns and 2,447 yards in his career. He also had 52 receptions for 384 yards and two scores.
–Field Level Media
Justin Harding birdied two holes late in his round to claim the early lead in the first round of the Masters on Thursday at Augusta National in Augusta, Ga.
Harding took a bogey on the final hole, checking in at 3-under-par 69 early in the afternoon with more than half the golfers in the field yet to complete their first 18.
Harding, a South African who played college golf for Lamar, had three birdies and a bogey on the first six holes.
Danish golfer Lucas Bjerregaard was at 3-under through 16 holes and Patton Kizzire was a 3-under through nine holes.
Bjerregaard had a double-bogey on the par-3 fourth hole in what was otherwise a smooth round heading to the last couple of holes.
Kizzire had the tournament’s first eagle with a chip-in on the second hole.
Canadian Corey Conners became one of the stories in the first round, posting 2-under.
Conners has ridden a recent wave as he was the final Masters entrant, grabbing a spot when he won last week’s Texas Open for his first PGA Tour victory. He had been a Monday qualifier for that event.
Then Thursday, Conners was atop the leaderboard for a stretch early in the afternoon.
Conners had birdies on Nos. 13 and 14 and then eagled the par-5 15th. He gave a stroke back with a bogey on the final hole.
Among golfers to finish rounds, Andrew Landry, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway and Canadian Mike Weir all posted even-par 72s. Tway had an active round with only three pars on the first 11 holes before seven straight pars to cap the round.
Defending champion Patrick Reed was 2-over through 11 holes.
Golfers were greeted with what were described as ideal conditions.
Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Jason Day and Brooks Koepka were among the golfers with late-morning or afternoon tee times.
–Field Level Media
Fournette cited for driving with suspended license
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was arrested Thursday for driving with a suspended license, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
His license had been suspended for failing to pay a speeding ticket, according to multiple reports.
Fournette was cited on Nov. 17 for driving 37 mph in a 25-mph zone, which carried a fine of $204, according to the Duval County Clerk of Courts.
Fournette, 24, was released Thursday on a $1,500 bond.
“The Jacksonville Jaguars are aware of the situation involving running back Leonard Fournette and are continuing to gather more information,” the team said in a statement. “No further comment will be provided at this time.”
The No. 4 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU, Fournette rushed for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie but had a disappointing 2018 season.
He appeared in only eight games and rushed for 435 yards. He missed seven games due to injuries and was suspended by the NFL for one game for leaving the bench to join a fight with the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 25.
Fournette apologized for his actions, but the Jaguars voided the remaining guaranteed money in the final two years of his rookie contract. The team cited a contract clause that said it could do so if Fournette missed a game for anything other than a football-related injury.
He was scheduled to earn $2.93 million in 2019 and $4.17 million in 2020.
Fournette later filed an official challenge, meaning an arbitrator will meet with both sides to determine whether the Jaguars are within their rights to decline to pay the money.
–Field Level Media
Golf legends Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player kicked off the 83rd Masters Tournament on Thursday with their ceremonial tee shots in Augusta, Ga.
Player, a three-time Masters champion, drove first and sent his tee shot down the left side of the fairway. Six-time Masters champion Nicklaus followed suit and the tournament was declared officially underway.
Andrew Landry, Adam Long and Corey Conners were the first threesome on the course afterward.
Defending champion Patrick Reed tees off at 10:31 a.m. ET. Four-time Masters champion Tiger Woods is off at 11:04 a.m.
–Field Level Media
Former Alabama wide receiver and New York Jets draft pick ArDarius Stewart was arrested in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Thursday for carrying a pistol without a permit, AL.com reported.
Stewart was being held on $500 bond, according to the report.
Stewart was selected by the Jets in the third round of the 2017 draft after a decorated career with the Crimson Tide. Stewart caught 129 passes for 1,713 yards and 12 touchdowns at Alabama in three years.
Stewart played 15 games as a rookie for the Jets but caught just six passes for 82 yards before being cut in 2018 in the aftermath of a two-game suspension for testing positive for a performance enhancing drug.
The Raiders and Redskins signed Stewart to their practice squads late last year and both teams released him shortly thereafter, most recently the Redskins in January.
–Field Level Media
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Ramon Foster is asking his ex-teammates to stop the criticism of current Steelers players.
The Steelers went through a tumultuous 2018 season with the holdout of running back Le’Veon Bell and growing tensions between quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and All-Pro wideout Antonio Brown.
And even with Bell and Brown gone from Pittsburgh, dissension has continued, with Brown and other former players sharing their criticism of the team on social media. Roethlisberger and wideout Juju Smith-Schuster have been among the targets.
Foster, apparently, has had enough.
“Moving forward…any former player or affiliate of the Steelers who has an issue with anyone still in the locker room, please contact me or Maurkice Pouncey or anyone else you feel you can talk to,” Foster wrote on Twitter. “Whoever you have an issue with, we will get you their number so you can address them. I PROMISE. These media takes might give y’all good traffic on your social media outlets but the guys still in that locker room, who y’all still know personally have to answer for those comments. Call them what you want, but call them personally and tell THEM. Defend who you want to defend but you don’t have to mention the team at all.
“Whether you have a ring or played for one year…ENOUGH…CHILL. Most players at one point in their life want to take their kids back to the place where they once played, don’t burn too many bridges.”
Foster and Pouncey are longtime Steelers, with a combined 18 seasons on the offensive line in Pittsburgh.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Giants WR Shepard gets hefty extension
The New York Giants are finalizing a four-year, $41 million contract extension with wide receiver Sterling Shepard, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
The deal includes $21.3 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN.
Shepard, a second-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2016, set career highs last season with 66 catches for 872 yards. He has started 42 of his 43 games with the Giants, catching 190 passes for 2,286 yards and 14 touchdowns.
The Giants also re-signed wide receiver Russell Shepard (no relation), who confirmed the news on social media.
–Meanwhile, the Giants hosted former New York Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne and former Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget on free agent visits, ESPN reported.
A former first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, the 29-year-old Claiborne started 30 games over the last two seasons for the Jets, breaking up 22 passes and making three interceptions.
Liuget, 29, was released by the Chargers earlier this offseason. He has 24 career sacks since being drafted in the first round in 2011, though just three since 2015. He missed 10 games last season due to a suspension and a knee injury.
–Projected top-five NFL draft pick Nick Bosa admitted in an interview with ESPN that he has scrubbed his Twitter account clean of anything that could be considered political.
Bosa, a former Ohio State defensive end, frequently had tweeted his support for President Donald Trump, and he also criticized former San Francisco 49ers quarterback-turned-social activist Colin Kaepernick.
However, knowing he could wind up in a liberal city, such as San Francisco, where the 49ers hold the No. 2 pick, he chose to clean the slate.
–At least three more quarterbacks reportedly are visiting this week with the Washington Redskins, who hold the No. 15 pick in this month’s draft.
NFL Network said Duke’s Daniel Jones, Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins and Northwestern’s Clayton Thorson all have meetings scheduled with the Redskins, who have already hosted Missouri’s Drew Lock and Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham.
Jones will visit Wednesday night and Thursday, Thorson meets with the team Wednesday, and Haskins is due sometime this week, according to NFL Network. West Virginia’s Will Grier is also expected at Redskins Park in the coming days, according to NBC Sports Washington.
–Free agent tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins signed a contract with the New England Patriots. Terms were not announced, but multiple outlets reported it’s a one-year deal for the veteran minimum.
The team also confirmed the re-signing of kicker Stephen Gostkowski.
Meanwhile, ESPN reported the Patriots brought in former Broncos and Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and former Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon for free agent visits.
–The Jets signed former Alliance of American Football quarterback Brandon Silvers, the team announced.
Silvers, 24, started three games for the Memphis Express and passed for 777 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. In four seasons at Troy from 2014-17, Silvers passed for 10,677 yards with 71 TDs and 29 picks.
The Jets also brought former Chiefs running back Spencer Ware in for a visit and will host former Packers and Ravens running back Ty Montgomery on a visit on Thursday, ESPN reported.
–The Buffalo Bills signed former Lions and 49ers defensive end Eli Harold to a one-year deal.
Harold, 25, had a career-high four sacks along with five quarterback hits in 13 games as a reserve last season for the Lions, who acquired him from the 49ers late in training camp.
A third-round pick in 2015, Harold has nine career sacks in 61 games (25 starts).
–The Dallas Cowboys released guard Parker Ehinger and defensive tackle Aziz Shittu.
Ehinger, 26, was acquired from the Chiefs in a trade during training camp last year, but he sustained a season-ending knee injury less than a week later and missed the whole season. He started four games in 2016 and one in 2017 with Kansas City.
Shittu, 24, was on and off the Cowboys’ practice squad last season. He has not appeared in a regular-season NFL game.
–Field Level Media
Free agent tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins has signed a contract with the New England Patriots, the team announced.
Terms were not announced, but ESPN’s Field Yates reported it is a one-year deal.
The team also confirmed the re-signing of kicker Stephen Gostkowski.
A second-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014, Seferian-Jenkins signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2018 season, but the Jaguars declined his $6.29 million option for 2019.
Last season, he had 11 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in five games before being placed on injured reserve with a core muscle injury.
In five seasons with the Jaguars, Buccaneers and New York Jets, he played in 43 games (29 starts) and has 116 receptions for 1,160 yards with 11 touchdowns.
With the retirement of Rob Gronkowski, Seferian-Jenkins, 26, could have a chance to make an impact for the Patriots.
The 35-year-old Gostkowski has been the club’s kicker since 2006. He replaced Adam Vinatieri, who had departed to the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent.
Gostkowski, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has made 367 of 420 field-goal attempts during 13 seasons with New England. He was 27 of 32 last season.
Yates also reported that the Patriots brought in wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and running back T.J. Yeldon for free agent visits Wednesday, citing a source.
Thomas spent eight-plus seasons with the Denver Broncos before being traded to Houston in the middle of last season. He has 688 career receptions for 9,330 yards and 62 touchdowns.
Thomas, 31, tore his left Achilles in Week 16 last season.
Yeldon, 25, has spent his four-year NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, starting 30 of 51 games and rushing 465 times for 1,872 yards and six touchdowns. He also has 171 receptions for 1,302 yards and six scores.
–Field Level Media
Projected top-five NFL draft pick Nick Bosa admitted in an interview with ESPN that he has scrubbed his Twitter account clean of anything that could be considered political.
Bosa, the former Ohio State defensive end, frequently had tweeted his support for President Donald Trump, and he also criticized former San Francisco 49ers quarterback-turned-social activist Colin Kaepernick.
But knowing he could wind up in a liberal city, such as San Francisco, where the 49ers hold the No. 2 pick, he chose to clean the slate.
“I had to,” Bosa told ESPN. “There is a chance I might end up in San Francisco.”
In a now-deleted tweet, Bosa called Kaepernick a “clown.”
Bosa’s junior season at Ohio State ended in the third week, when he suffered a core injury that required surgery. In two-plus seasons with the Buckeyes, he played in 29 games and had 17.5 sacks and 29 tackles for loss.
–Field Level Media
The New York Giants are finalizing a four-year, $41 million contract extension with wide receiver Sterling Shepard on Wednesday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
The deal included $21.3 million in guaranteed money, ESPN’s Adam Schefter later reported.
Shepard, a second-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2016, set career highs last season with 66 catches for 872 yards. He has started 42 of his 43 games with the Giants, catching 190 passes for 2,286 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Shepard should be in line for a bigger role in the New York offense following the offseason trade of Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.
Shepard is the first player from the 2016 draft class to receive a contract extension, according to Field Yates of ESPN.
The Giants re-signed their other wide receiver named Shepard to a one-year deal Wednesday, according to multiple reports.
The 28-year-old Russell Shepard (no relation to Sterling) confirmed the news on social media. He appeared in 12 games in his first season with the Giants in 2018, playing primarily on special teams and catching 10 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.
He has 57 catches for 822 yards and six scores in 84 career games.
–Field Level Media
Wallace wins Masters Par-3 Contest in playoff
Wallace wins Masters Par-3 Contest in playoff
Masters rookie Matt Wallace won the Par-3 Contest in a
Wallace wins Masters Par-3 Contest in playoff
Masters rookie Matt Wallace won the Par-3 Contest in a playoff at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Wednesday after Sandy Lyle had appeared to win the event.
Lyle, at 5-under-par over nine holes, was announced as the winner on the broadcast and in immediate news stories, but a scoring error was uncovered that also pushed Wallace to 5 under.
Wallace won on the third playoff hole — the eighth — by sticking his tee shot within an inch of the pin while Lyle went into the water. It was the same hole that Wallace aced in regulation to get to 5 under. Wallace denied the 61-year-old Lyle of his third win in the event, which would have tied Padraig Harrington for the most ever.
Wallace, an Englishman who turns 29 Friday, now will try to break the curse; no winner of the Par-3 Contest, first held in 1960, has ever gone on to triumph in the Masters in the same year.
“Went to the playoff and it got a little more serious than how the nine holes went,” Wallace told the media afterward. “And I guess I wanted to win this. I want to break history.”
While this is his first Masters, Wallace played in last year’s three other majors, posting a tie for 19th at the PGA Championship and missing the cut in the other two. He won three European Tour events last year and his tie for sixth at this year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational is his best finish in six PGA Tour events this season.
Bubba Watson, Martin Kaymer and Devon Bling — a UCLA sophomore who was the runner-up in the 2018 U.S. Amateur — tied for third at 4 under.
Bling had one of four aces on the day, with others coming from Wallace, Shane Lowry and 1998 Masters champion Mark O’Meara. There have been 101 aces in the 59-year history of the event.
The Par-3 Contest is a fan- and family-friendly event featuring a combination of top golfers and Masters legends, including Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Gary Player. The event is played over a nine-hole layout nestled in the northeast corner of the grounds, with holes ranging from 70 to 140 yards and played over DeSoto Springs Pond and Ike’s Pond.
–Field Level Media
Free agent tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins has signed a one-year contract with the New England Patriots, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Wednesday.
A second-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014, Seferian-Jenkins signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2018 season, but the Jaguars declined his $6.29 million option for 2019.
Last season, he had 11 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in five games before being placed on injured reserve with a core muscle injury.
In five seasons with the Jaguars, Buccaneers and New York Jets, he played in 43 games (29 starts) and has 116 receptions for 1,160 yards with 11 touchdowns.
With the retirement of Rob Gronkowski, Seferian-Jenkins, 26, could have a chance to make an impact for the Patriots.
–Field Level Media
A 64-year-old Missouri man was cited for allegedly aiming a laser pointer at New England quarterback Tom Brady’s face during the AFC Championship game at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.
Dwyan Morgan of Lee’s Summit was ticketed for disturbing the peace and faces up to a year in jail or a fine up to $1,000, Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Tuesday in a news release.
The incident happened in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime win against the Chiefs on Jan. 20.
A photographer for KMBC in Kansas City recorded evidence of a green laser shining in Brady’s face. Prosecutors did not say how investigators were able to determine that Morgan was allegedly involved.
Morgan has already been banned for life from the stadium, ESPN reported in February.
–Field Level Media
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ name was notably absent when the league listed the 23 players who will attend the NFL Draft in Nashville later this month.
Haskins has not commented on his decision to forego the festivities, but the revelation follows speculation this week that his draft stock is slipping.
Peter King wrote in Monday’s “Football Morning in America” column that the former Buckeyes star “could plummet” and might be the fourth quarterback off the board after Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray of Oklahoma, Missouri’s Drew Lock and Duke’s Daniel Jones.
Murray, Lock and Jones will be in attendance when the draft kicks off on April 25. So will Ohio State pass rusher Nick Bosa, a potential No. 1 overall pick along with Murray.
Haskins completed 70 percent of his passes for 4,831 yards with 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 14 starts last season.
It’s not uncommon for top players to skip the green room and attend draft parties at home with friends and family. The last two No. 1 overall selections — Baker Mayfield in 2018 and Myles Garrett in 2017 — opted not to attend the draft.
–Field Level Media
The New York Jets signed former Alliance of American Football quarterback Brandon Silvers, the team announced Wednesday.
Terms were not disclosed.
Silvers, 24, started three games for the Memphis Express and passed for 777 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.
In four seasons at Troy from 2014-17, Silvers passed for 10,677 yards with 71 TDs and 29 picks.
He broke Sam Bradford’s NCAA freshman record by completing 70.5 percent of his passes in 2014 and was a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection as a junior.
In his final college game, Silvers was named MVP of Troy’s 50-30 victory against North Texas in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 16, 2017.
–Field Level Media
At least three more quarterbacks are reportedly visiting this week with the Washington Redskins, who hold the No. 15 pick in this month’s NFL Draft.
NFL Network said Duke’s Daniel Jones, Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins and Northwestern’s Clayton Thorson all have meetings scheduled with the Redskins, who have already hosted Drew Lock of Missouri and Jarrett Stidham of Auburn.
Jones will visit Wednesday night and Thursday, Thorson meets with the team Wednesday, and Haskins is due sometime this week, according to NFL Network.
West Virginia’s Will Grier is also expected at Redskins Park in the coming days, according to NBC Sports Washington.
Washington appears poised to add a rookie passer to pair with veterans Case Keenum and Colt McCoy, with Alex Smith questionable to return from his leg injury in 2019.
–Field Level Media
The New York Giants have re-signed wide receiver Russell Shepard to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.
The 28-year-old wideout confirmed the news on social media.
“EXTREMELY happy to be back with the GANG!!!!” Shepard posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #BigBLUE.
Shepard appeared in 12 games in his first season with the Giants in 2018, playing primarily on special teams and catching 10 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.
Undrafted out of LSU, he spent four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2013-16) and one with the Carolina Panthers (2017). He has 57 catches for 822 yards and six scores in 84 career games.
Shepard could be in line for a bigger role in the New York offense in 2019 following the offseason trade of Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.
Terms were not disclosed. Shepard earned a base salary of $1.25 million with incentives up to $700,000 last season, per Spotrac.com.
–Field Level Media
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray knows he will be in Nashville on April 25 for the first round of the NFL draft.
As for where Murray will go from there, he still can’t say for sure.
Murray is one of 23 prospects who plan to be in attendance for the draft later this month, the NFL announced Tuesday. He stands a chance to be one of the top picks, if not the No. 1 overall selection, after passing for 4,361 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2018.
Quarterbacks Daniel Jones of Duke and Drew Lock of Missouri also plan to be at the draft. The other 20 players include six defensive linemen, four offensive linemen, three linebackers, two defensive backs, two wide receivers, two tight ends and a running back.
Another top quarterback — Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins — is not scheduled to attend.
Here is the alphabetical list of participants, according to NFL.com:
1. Josh Allen, DE, Kentucky
2. Deandre Baker, DB, Georgia
3. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
4. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
5. Brian Burns, DE, Florida State
6. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
7. Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
8. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
9. Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma
10. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
11. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
12. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
13. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
14. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
15. Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
16. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
17. Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State
18. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
19. Devin White, LB, LSU
20. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
21. Greedy Williams, DB, LSU
22. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
23. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
The Arizona Cardinals have the top pick in this year’s draft. The San Francisco 49ers will select second and New York Jets third.
–Field Level Media
NFL, NFLPA commit to regular meetings on new CBA
NFL, NFLPA commit to regular meetings on new CBA NFL, NFLPA commit to regular meetings on new CBA
The NFL and NFL Players Association announced Tuesday that they will take part in regularly scheduled meetings to discuss a new collective bargaining agreement.
The NFL and NFLPA issued the following statement: “Today, the members of the NFL’s Management Council and the NFLPA’s Executive Committee met to discuss negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement. The League and the Union have committed to meet regularly in the coming months, which will involve staff, NFL leadership, members of the NFLPA Executive Committee and Player Representation.”
The league and its players most recently agreed upon a collective bargaining agreement in 2011. The deal, which was reached after a player lockout, runs through the end of the 2020 season.
Both sides hope that starting negotiations early may help to avoid a work stoppage after the end of next season.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was among those in attendance for Tuesday’s meeting, according to NFL.com.
–Field Level Media
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray will be in Nashville on April 25 for the first round of the NFL draft. Where he goes from there remains to be seen.
Murray is one of 23 prospects who plan to attend the draft later this month, the NFL announced Tuesday. He stands a chance to be one of the top picks, if not the No. 1 overall selection, after passing for 4,361 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2018.
Quarterbacks Daniel Jones of Duke and Drew Lock of Missouri also plan to be at the draft, while another top quarterback, Dwayne Haskins of Ohio State, will not be there. The other 20 players include six defensive linemen, four offensive linemen, three linebackers, two defensive backs, two wide receivers, two tight ends and a running back.
Murray reportedly headed to Phoenix on Tuesday for another meeting with the Arizona Cardinals, who hold the No. 1 overall draft pick.
–The NFL and NFL Players Association announced they will take part in regularly scheduled meetings to discuss a new collective bargaining agreement.
The NFL and NFLPA issued the following statement: “Today, the members of the NFL’s Management Council and the NFLPA’s Executive Committee met to discuss negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement. The League and the Union have committed to meet regularly in the coming months, which will involve staff, NFL leadership, members of the NFLPA Executive Committee and Player Representation.”
The league and its players most recently agreed upon a collective bargaining agreement in 2011. The deal, which was reached after a player lockout, runs through the end of the 2020 season. Both sides hope that starting negotiations early may help to avoid a work stoppage after the end of next season.
–The New England Patriots and kicker Stephen Gostkowski agreed to a two-year contract, ESPN reported.
Gostkowski, 35, has been the club’s kicker since 2006. He replaced Adam Vinatieri, who had departed to the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent.
Gostkowski, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has made 367 of 420 field-goal attempts during 13 seasons with New England. He was 27 of 32 last season.
–The NFL released the 65-game 2019 preseason schedule, kicking off with the Hall of Fame game between the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio.
Other highlights include the Dallas Cowboys facing the Los Angeles Rams in Honolulu on Aug. 17, the NFL’s first preseason contest at Aloha Stadium since 1976.
The Super Bowl LIII champion New England Patriots will square off against the New York Giants in the preseason finale for the 15th straight season.
–The Atlanta Falcons signed veteran defensive end Adrian Clayborn to a one-year deal, the team announced. Official terms were not disclosed, but multiple outlets reported that he could earn up to $4 million with incentives.
Clayborn, who played for the Falcons from 2015-17, appeared in 14 games for the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots last season and tallied 2.5 sacks.
Clayborn, 30, has registered 32.5 career sacks and 90 quarterback hits in 95 games (51 starts) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Falcons and Patriots.
–Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said in an interview with ESPN Milwaukee that he “lost vision” after sustaining a concussion in the final game of last season.
Rodgers also went into detail about the knee injury he sustained in Week 1 and then aggravated in Week 5. Rodgers left the Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears but returned to engineer the 20-point comeback victory.
“I had a tibial plateau fracture and obviously an MCL sprain,” Rodgers told ESPN, “so that was very painful. If you watch the hit back, just my two bones here that come together on the outside just kind of made an indent fracture. Very painful.”
–The Philadelphia Eagles announced the signing of three former Alliance of American Football players to one-year contracts.
Quarterback Luis Perez and wide receivers Charles Johnson and Greg Ward became available when the AAF ceased operations last week, just eight weeks into its inaugural season.
–Field Level Media