Report: Rams’ Donald fined for hit on Mayfield
Report: Rams’ Donald fined for hit on Mayfield
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is paying the price for a swat to the head of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield last Sunday night.
Donald was assessed a penalty that gave Cleveland four cracks at a touchdown from the 4-yard line with under a minute to play, but the Rams stifled the Browns offense and escaped with a 20-13 victory.
But the NFL this week handed down a $21,056 fine for the hit, according to Pro Football Talk.
Donald, in his sixth season, recorded his only sack of the season so far against the Browns. The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year had 20.5 last season.
–Field Level Media
Jones, Chargers slide by 49ers
Jones, Chargers slide by 49ers
Jones, Chargers slide by 49ers
Cardale Jones threw for 149 yards and rushed for 26 yards and a score, as the Los Angeles Chargers beat the San Francisco 49ers 27-24 in Santa Clara, Calif., in Thursday’s preseason finale.
With starter Philip Rivers and backup Tyrod Taylor sitting out, Jones started and went 10 of 16 passing. He scored on a 2-yard run.
Jeff Wilson Jr. rushed 20 times for 100 yards and a touchdown, a 41-yarder that briefly gave the 49ers the lead in the first quarter.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys owner Jones: Elliott will ‘miss games’
Cowboys owner Jones: Elliott will 'miss games'
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told
Cowboys owner Jones: Elliott will ‘miss games’
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters Thursday night he has accepted that running back Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout will stretch into the regular season.
“I’m operating as though right now he’s going to miss regular-season games,” Jones said. “My entire expectation for what we’re putting together as a team right now would anticipate with him holding out … that he’s going to miss games. I just accept that.”
Asked if Elliott’s potential absence would change expectations for the team this season, Jones replied, “No. He can’t, and won’t, miss them all. We need Zeke. We’re a better team with Zeke.”
Elliott, 24, is holding out in search of a new contract, though he has two years remaining on his rookie deal. Recent reports said Dallas offered Elliott a deal that would make him the second-highest paid running back in the league behind Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams.
Jones said Wednesday on 105.3 FM The Fan that the team is focused on having Elliott on the field when the games count the most.
“We’ve got a marathon here,” Jones said. “We want Zeke when we get to the playoffs. We want Zeke when we’re in the dog days of the season.”
The Cowboys open the regular season Sept. 8 against the New York Giants.
–Field Level Media
Hall: ‘Zero chance’ Williams reports for Redskins’ opener
Hall: 'Zero chance' Williams reports for Redskins' opener
Hall: ‘Zero chance’ Williams reports for Redskins’ opener
A day after Washington Redskins team president Bruce Allen said he expects holdout left tackle Trent Williams to return to the team, former teammate DeAngelo Hall said Williams won’t be back by the regular-season opener.
“I reached out to him, and he’s like, ‘Man, there’s zero chance I’ll be in that building next week,'” Hall said on The Athletic’s “Hail to the Podcast” on Thursday, saying he spoke to Williams after Allen’s comments emerged Wednesday.
“I hear some whispers that he might show up,” Hall added, “and then I talk to him and it’s like, ‘Nah, I’m not showing up. We haven’t talked, we haven’t addressed the issues.'”
Hall and Williams were teammates for eight seasons, from when Williams was drafted in 2010 until Hall retired after the 2017 season.
In an interview Wednesday with Washington, D.C., television station WRC, Allen said, “Well I think Trent is going to play football, yes. … I don’t see Trent retiring.”
Asked if Williams’ return could be in some other uniform, Allen replied, “No. It’ll be with us.”
“You hear Bruce say, ‘I know Trent’s gonna play football and it’s gonna be with us,’ … I don’t know,” Hall said in Thursday’s podcast. “I don’t know how they get to that point.”
Williams, who has reached seven consecutive Pro Bowls, is reportedly unhappy with the Redskins’ medical staff after a tumor scare earlier this offseason. The 31-year-old is also said to want an “alteration” to his contract. The former fourth overall pick has two years left on a five-year, $66 million deal.
NBC Sports Washington reported earlier this month that Williams was adamant about wanting a trade or his release, quoting a source saying, “He’s not coming back. Period.”
The Redskins open the regular season on Sept. 8 at Philadelphia.
–Field Level Media
Browns RB Hunt has hernia surgery before suspension
Browns RB Hunt has hernia surgery before suspension
Browns RB Hunt has hernia surgery before suspension
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt underwent surgery Thursday morning to repair a sports hernia and will miss the final preseason game against the Detroit Lions, the team announced.
The Browns added that “a full recovery is anticipated” prior to Hunt’s planned return to action in Week 10 of the regular season. The Nov. 11 game against the Buffalo Bills marks the date Hunt is eligible to rejoin the team after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy.
Hunt’s suspension goes into effect at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, after which he will not be permitted to rehab at the Browns facility. He will not be allowed back on the premises until the Monday before the Bills game.
Hunt, who began training camp on the non-football injury list, suffered a groin injury while working out on his own during the summer break. He was activated Aug. 3 and played in the second and third preseason games, carrying twice against the Indianapolis Colts and five times against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Hunt, 24, signed with the Browns on Feb. 11, more than two months after being cut by Kansas City. The Chiefs parted ways with their leading rusher after a video surfaced of Hunt kicking and shoving a woman at a Cleveland hotel.
A third-round pick out of Toledo in 2017, Hunt rushed for 2,151 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 79 passes for 833 yards and 10 scores in 27 games with the Chiefs. As a rookie, he won the NFL rushing title and made the Pro Bowl with 1,327 yards.
–Field Level Media
Bengals ponder passing attack against 49ers
Bengals ponder passing attack against 49ers
With
Bengals ponder passing attack against 49ers
With the Cincinnati Bengals transitioning from the Marvin Lewis era to a new one under Zac Taylor, it was suggested that Andy Dalton’s time with the franchise might be coming to an end.
But in his first contest in Taylor’s system, Dalton was quite the attraction, and he is looking to post another strong performance when the Bengals host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Dalton set career highs of 418 yards and 35 completions in a 21-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. He looked comfortable while firing the ball 51 times and indicated he’s fine with such a heavy workload.
“Whatever it takes to win,” Dalton told reporters. “Going into the game, we knew there was a chance it could be like that. We weren’t exactly sure how they were going to play us. With the way they played us, we knew we were going to throw the ball a lot.
“We had opportunities in the game, we just need to make one more play that allows us to win.”
The Bengals’ passing game was just fine without injured star A.J. Green (ankle), who will sit out his second straight game on Sunday.
Part of the reason why it flourished was that promising John Ross had a breakout game with career bests of seven catches, 158 yards and two touchdowns.
“He has the right approach every day he walks in, and he’s excited to be in the meetings, and he’s excited to practice,” Taylor said of Ross, a first-round draft pick (ninth overall) in 2017. “Those are all traits you can work with as a coach. He’s a guy that wants to have success and wants to do it the way we want it done.”
The pass-first look could be on the agenda again if star running back Joe Mixon (ankle) is unavailable. Taylor said Mixon, who rushed for 1,168 yards last season, is day-to-day.
San Francisco has its own backfield worries as it appears Tevin Coleman (ankle) will miss Sunday’s game. He was injured during the 31-17 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.
That would leave Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert to handle the ball-carrying duties for a contest in which the club hopes to get quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo untracked.
Garoppolo was inconsistent in his first regular-season action in 11 1/2 months due to an ACL tear in his left knee. He completed 18 of 27 passes for 166 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
“I think the whole offense was shaky,” San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. “I think he made a couple of good throws but Jimmy and everyone else, including myself, needs to get a lot more consistent. There were some things out there that we missed, which I think made it a much tighter game than it needed to be.”
Cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Ahkello Witherspoon each returned interceptions for touchdowns as an opportunistic defense forced four turnovers.
Sherman’s interception was the 32nd of his career, but he was more interested in discussing how the defense can improve.
“We’ve got to knock out some of the wrinkles,” Sherman told reporters. “We gotta find a way to play a more mistake-free football game, myself included. … I’ve got to put myself in better position and we’ve got to hold ourselves to a standard.”
Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa, the second overall pick, had a sack in his debut but is again hampered by a sore ankle.
The 49ers are practicing in Youngstown, Ohio, this week, electing not to travel from Florida to the Bay Area and then back to Cincinnati.
San Francisco holds a 9-4 regular-season edge over the Bengals. The 49ers also twice defeated Cincinnati in Super Bowls (XVI and XXIII).
–Field Level Media
RB Gordon: ‘Hopefully I end up a Charger’
RB Gordon: 'Hopefully I end up a Charger'
Running back Melvin
RB Gordon: ‘Hopefully I end up a Charger’
Running back Melvin Gordon said Saturday he doesn’t want to leave the Los Angeles Chargers, but he will “do what I need to do” to get paid.
“I want to end up with the Chargers. That’s my home,” Gordon said at SportsCon 2019 in Dallas, per NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk. “I’m not going to sit here and be like, ‘Man, I don’t want to go back to the Chargers, dah, dah, dah.’ Like that’s the team that blessed me with an opportunity. They started my life. They changed my life. Of all 32 teams, that was the team that called me. I can’t forget them for that.
“But it’s an opportunity right now where I know I need to take advantage of it. You know, I want to get paid. That’s just kind of what it is. Hopefully I end up a Charger. That’s the goal. I want to end up with the Chargers.”
Gordon’s agent, Fletcher Smith, said earlier this week that his client will not report to training camp without a new contract. Smith also said that a failure to reach an agreement would result in a trade demand.
“I’m prepared to do what I need to do,” Gordon said. “That’s just what it’s going to be.”
Gordon signed a four-year, $10.67 million deal as a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, and in April, the Chargers exercised their fifth-year option for $5.61 million for 2019.
The 26-year-old has scored 38 touchdowns over the past three seasons. In 55 career games, the two-time Pro Bowl selection has gained 5,205 yards from scrimmage.
Gordon did not attend voluntary workouts with the Chargers but did report to minicamp in June. The team is scheduled to open training camp July 25.
Gordon said he was not sure where talks stand.
“My guess is as good as yours right now,” he said. “We’re going to give them some time and see where it heads. We’ve still got some time out before training camp. But hopefully things get figured out.”
–Field Level Media
Minshew to make first NFL start as Jaguars visit Texans
Minshew to make first NFL start as Jaguars visit Texans
It
Minshew to make first NFL start as Jaguars visit Texans
It took just one jarring tackle to alter the fortunes of the Jacksonville Jaguars and their quarterbacks, Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew II, last Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
When Foles, who signed a four-year, $88 million contract as a free agent last offseason, sustained a broken left collarbone during his first-quarter touchdown pass to DJ Chark, the injury thrust the rookie Minshew into the spotlight. Foles underwent surgery Monday and was subsequently placed on the injured list, leaving Minshew to start for the Jaguars (0-1) Sunday against the Houston Texans (0-1) at NRG Stadium.
He’ll do so without Foles there to lend support.
“The biggest thing he’d want me to do is go in there and win games, help this team win,” Minshew said. “I’m going to do that to the best of my ability and do it for these guys.”
Minshew produced an effort befitting someone longing to succeed, completing 22 of 25 attempts for 275 yards and two touchdowns in the Jaguars’ 40-26 loss. The sixth-round selection out of Washington State didn’t look at all rattled, and with Foles sidelined for at least half of the season, Minshew will be charged with maintaining the momentum he established in a pinch.
“That’s a good experience, having him come in and do what he’s supposed to do,” Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee said. “Now he’s got to really control the game, though. We’re going to try and make it easy on him as far as going out there, make our assignments easy (and) get open.”
The pledge Lee offered to ease the transition for Minshew resonated with the quarterback as he continued preparations for his first start. Part of the surprising success he enjoyed coming off the bench against the Chiefs was an opportunity to settle in with personnel familiar with the scheme.
“It’s a lot easier when everybody else knows what they’re doing,” Minshew said. “You just kind of blend in. It’s when everybody is kind of learning, everybody is looking around it’s not great. They’re awesome, and made it a lot easier for me.”
The roster continuity that Minshew views as beneficial is what the Texans seek to develop with their offensive line.
The addition of left tackle Laremy Tunsil just prior to the start of the season provided the Texans an exceptional talent protecting the blind side of star quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, his late acquisition didn’t allow the line the reps they needed to jell in advance of last Monday’s opener against the New Orleans Saints that Houston lost 30-28.
With Tunsil making his debut with the Texans and right tackle Seantrel Henderson playing just his second game after suffering a season-ending injury in the 2018 opener, third-year center Nick Martin served as the starter with the most experience with the franchise. The Texans have high hopes for the unit, but Houston allowed six sacks against the Saints, and blending the front will take time. The Jaguars’ assertive defensive line, even with Calais Campbell (foot), Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring) and Marcell Dareus (elbow) on the injury report, presents a serious test.
“I think on the offensive line, I think it’s important,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said of developing continuity. “I think if you have guys that have played multiple years together up front — I think it’s hard to do in this day and age in the NFL to keep everybody together.”
–Field Level Media
Falcons inducting WR White into Ring of Honor
Falcons inducting WR White into Ring of Honor
The
Falcons inducting WR White into Ring of Honor
The Atlanta Falcons will induct Roddy White into their Ring of Honor this season.
The team’s all-time leading receiver made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said the ceremony will happen during the Dec. 8 game against the Carolina Panthers.
“I’m extremely happy about it for me and my family,” tweeted White, who becomes the 11th player to be inducted and the first since running back Warrick Dunn in 2017.
White, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, spent his entire 11-year career with Atlanta (2005-15) and caught 808 passes for 10,863 yards and 63 touchdowns in 171 games.
Julio Jones enters 2019 ranked second on the franchise list in receptions (698) and yards (10,731), while Terance Mathis ranks second in touchdown grabs (57).
–Field Level Media
Report: Cowboys’ rookie McGovern suffers injury setback
Report: Cowboys' rookie McGovern suffers injury setback
Dallas Cowboys rookie guard Connor McGovern
Report: Cowboys’ rookie McGovern suffers injury setback
Dallas Cowboys rookie guard Connor McGovern suffered a setback in his recovery from a partially torn pectoral muscle and could miss the season, the Dallas Morning News reported Thursday.
McGovern, who has not played during the preseason and has missed all but two practices in training camp, reportedly suffered a smaller sprain separate from his initial injury. He does not need surgery but the timetable for recovery is unknown.
The Cowboys’ third-round pick in this year’s draft out of Penn State, McGovern was listed as the third-string left guard and was expected to back up guard Connor Williams. Dallas could place McGovern on season-ending injured reserve or keep him on the 53-player roster for a day before placing him on injured reserve, which would give the 21-year-old an opportunity to return this season.
Each NFL team must reduce its roster to 53 players by 4 p.m ET on Saturday.
–Field Level Media
Report: Miami players ‘would revolt’ if Tunsil traded for Clowney
Report: Miami players 'would revolt' if Tunsil traded for Clowney
Two days
Report: Miami players ‘would revolt’ if Tunsil traded for Clowney
Two days after reports surfaced that Houston Texans Pro Bowl pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney fired his agent and visited with the Miami Dolphins, a report Thursday indicates the interest in South Beach may be not be reciprocal.
At least if it involves departing with left tackle Laremy Tunsil.
Speaking with “a well-placed source,” the Miami Herald’s Adam H. Beasley reported that Dolphins players “would revolt” if the team sent Tunsil to Houston in a deal for Clowney. As reports came out mentioning a potential Tunsil-for-Clowney deal, the Dolphins reportedly told Tunsil’s camp the team has no plans to trade him.
Drafted 13th overall out of Ole Miss in 2016, Tunsil has played in 44 of a possible 48 games with Miami, starting all of them. He has two years and roughly $14 million remaining on his contract, after the Dolphins exercised his fifth-year option this offseason.
The 26-year-old Clowney has yet to sign his franchise tender, which is worth either $15,967,000 or $17,128,000 depending on the grievance over whether he’s a defensive end or an outside linebacker, and he has skipped all of training camp. He cannot be traded until the tender is signed, giving him leverage over any potential deal.
The Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson has also reported that the Texans have discussed Clowney with numerous other teams, including Seattle and Philadelphia — reportedly two of Clowney’s preferred teams — as well as Washington and the New York Jets. Nothing of substance has advanced with any of these teams, according to the report.
And on Wednesday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that upon hearing about the Texans’ interest in trading him, Clowney is now willing to carry his holdout into the regular season.
The No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, Clowney has flashed his edge-rushing skills after being limited by injuries at the start of his pro career. Clowney had 9.5 sacks in 2017 while starting every game, and he posted nine sacks last season while appearing in 15 games (14 starts). He has 21 quarterback hits in each of the last two years.
He has 29 sacks over the past four seasons and has earned Pro Bowl nods in each of the past three years.
–Field Level Media
Titans look to build momentum against Colts
Titans look to build momentum against Colts
Titans look to build momentum against Colts
Last year’s Tennessee Titans showed they could beat any team in the NFL. They rallied to beat the previous year’s Super Bowl champion, Philadelphia, in overtime and then pounded eventual champion New England in mid-November.
But Tennessee also showed it could lose to anyone. For instance, it followed up beating the Eagles with a brutal road loss to Buffalo. That defeat helped keep it out of the AFC playoffs at season’s end despite a third straight 9-7 mark.
So the task for the Titans (1-0) on Sunday when they host the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville is two-fold: Validate an emphatic season-opening 43-13 win last week in Cleveland and put a fellow AFC South rival two games behind them right away.
Tennessee was impressive across the board against the highly hyped Browns, but its biggest strength was its defense. After ceding a touchdown on Cleveland’s first possession, it only allowed one more for the game’s remainder and picked off three Baker Mayfield passes in the fourth quarter.
Indianapolis coach Frank Reich refers to the scheme of Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees as a Rolodex defense.
“Their defense ranks high on the exotic scale,” Reich said. “He’s calling something different on every play. It’s like he’s dialing up the next card, the next call. And they do it well. And so that’s part of their DNA; that’s what they’ve been.”
New outside linebacker Cameron Wake found his way into the backfield all day against the Browns, finishing with 2 ½ sacks and surpassing the 100-sack mark for his career. The former Miami Dolphin was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
“It was a crazy offseason, but I think I landed in the right place,” he said. “This organization has welcomed me with open arms and obviously I want to do my part along with the guys up front.”
Wake will chase Jacoby Brissett around this week. In his first start since the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck on Aug. 24, Brissett hit 21 of 27 passes for 190 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 30-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers.
While Luck was one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL, the feeling is that Brissett is a more than capable caretaker.
“He’s played in big games, whether that be in New England or Indianapolis,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of the former Patriots’ backup. “He was very efficient with the football last week. He’s got a strong arm, he can scramble, he can move, so he’s able to run whatever they need him to.”
It doesn’t hurt Brissett that Marlon Mack is becoming one of the most dangerous running backs in the NFL. Mack carved up Los Angeles’ suspect run defense for 174 yards on 25 carries last week, and his presence will force any defense to respect a play fake.
Both teams figure to enter this game in good health. Wake and tight end Delanie Walker (non-injury related) were held out of practice Wednesday but figure to play, while the Colts hope to have defensive end Jabaal Sheard (knee) back after he missed the opener.
–Field Level Media
Vikings visit Packers seeking NFC North edge
Vikings visit Packers seeking NFC North edge
The Green Bay
Vikings visit Packers seeking NFC North edge
The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings rode stifling defenses to Week 1 victories. On Sunday at Lambeau Field, they’ll battle for early control of the NFC North.
“We know that they’re flying high right now,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of the Vikings, who pounded Atlanta 28-12 in their opener. “They just put a thumping on a really good football team. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”
While the Packers have a new coach in LaFleur, it’s the Vikings who have a vastly different approach to offensive football under offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and assistant head coach and offensive advisor Gary Kubiak.
Last season under former coordinator John DeFilippo, the Vikings had the fourth-highest pass percentage (64.4 percent) in the NFL. After Week 1 of this season, they have the highest run percentage (79.2 percent). Kirk Cousins threw only 10 passes against the Falcons.
Dalvin Cook ran roughshod behind the Vikings’ revamped offensive line and their new zone scheme. He rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. With rookie Alexander Mattison chipping in 49 yards, the Vikings piled up 172 rushing yards.
“Dalvin, No. 1, he’s a great person,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “He’s a very, very hard worker. He’s a great leader. And then secondly, he’s got outstanding quickness. I’m amazed at his feet — just the way he can scoot through a hole, the way he can pick up his feet, the way he can accelerate, the vision he has and he’s a physical runner.
“You know, quite honestly, he’s always been pretty good. I think the maybe the area he’s improved the most in is catching the football.”
While Minnesota looked sharp in all three phases against the Falcons, Green Bay beat Chicago 10-3 behind a powerful performance by its defense. The Packers, however, will face a bigger challenge against Cook, Cousins and receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.
“I was with (Cousins) in Washington (from 2012-13),” LaFleur said. “If you let him sit back there and have time, he’s going to pick you apart.”
To start 2-0 for the first time since 2015, the Packers are going to need more from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers was just 18 of 30 for 203 yards and one touchdown against the powerful Bears defense. He struggled handling Chicago’s pressure, which is the calling card of Zimmer’s defense.
Zimmer, in fact, has had as much success against Rodgers as any coach in the NFL. The Vikings are 5-1-1 in their last seven games against the Packers, although Rodgers missed one of those and left another early with an injury.
“He’s had our number many times, as well,” Zimmer said. “I don’t really take much stock into that because each week’s a different week, and each game that we play him is always a tough, competitive game.
“He’s a great quarterback, a great leader, can throw the ball anywhere, and the game’s never over until that final gun goes off with him. It’s a sleepless week for me.”
Rodgers isn’t getting a lot of sleep, either, as he goes from facing last year’s top-ranked scoring defense to 2017’s top-ranked scoring defense.
“He’s a great coach,” Rodgers said. “I have a ton of respect for Mike Zimmer and what’s he’s done in this league. I love his demeanor. I have a lot of respect for him and the way him and his staff have gone about their business over the years.
“He obviously presents a really difficult challenge and an even greater challenge when you look at the personnel he’s got to work with, the number of Pro Bowlers on that side of the ball. It’s a tough week. You definitely think about all the different things they can do.”
–Field Level Media
Teen arrested in shooting of Giants’ Ballentine
Teen arrested in shooting of Giants' Ballentine
An 18-year-old Kansas man has been charged
Teen arrested in shooting of Giants’ Ballentine
An 18-year-old Kansas man has been charged in the April shooting that injured New York Giants rookie Corey Ballentine and killed his friend, Dwane Simmons.
Francisco Alejandro Mendez faces seven felony counts, including murder in the first degree, according to the Shawnee County (Kansas) District Attorney’s office. He is being held on $1 million bond.
Simmons and Ballentine, teammates at Washburn University, were shot while walking home from a party in Topeka on April 28, just hours after the Giants selected Ballentine in the sixth round of the NFL draft.
Simmons, 23, did not survive. Ballentine was shot in the backside and spent several days in the hospital.
Ballentine, also 23, began practicing with the Giants in late May and is expected to make a full recovery.
Police made the arrest after connecting the shooting to two aggravated robberies that occurred in the area on April 27 and 30, ESPN reported.
–Field Level Media
Giants RB Barkley (ankle) aiming for early return
Giants RB Barkley (ankle) aiming for early return
Giants RB Barkley (ankle) aiming for early return
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley plans to return from a high ankle sprain sooner than expected, NFL Network reported Sunday.
The initial timetable for recovery was four to six weeks for Barkley, who doesn’t need surgery on his injured right ankle.
Barkley, 22, sustained the injury during the Giants’ 32-31 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3.
The 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year missed the first game of his career Sunday as New York hosted the Washington Redskins.
Barkley has rushed 37 times for 237 yards (6.4-yard average) with one touchdown and added 11 catches for 74 yards in three games this season.
–Field Level Media
‘Scalded’ Steelers look to bounce back against Seahawks
'Scalded' Steelers look to bounce back against Seahawks
When
‘Scalded’ Steelers look to bounce back against Seahawks
When Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was asked to evaluate various aspects of his team’s season opener at New England, he had a stock answer.
“We’re 0-1,” Tomlin said when asked at various points in his weekly news conference about the Steelers’ wide receivers, offensive line and new players.
That might have been the polite way to say the Steelers were humiliated 33-3 Sunday night on national television against the defending Super Bowl champions.
“We’ve got to put play on tape that reflects our intentions,” Tomlin said. “We’re all 0-1, and we better be scalded by that. There will be no division in this group. That’s how we are wired. This is what we put out there.”
The Steelers will look for marked improvement when they host the Seattle Seahawks (1-0) on Sunday.
“We’re foaming at the mouth for our next opportunity, and we better be,” Tomlin said. “We’re focused on us as we prepare for those guys. With respect to them, we are focused on us and the things that we need to play winning ball.”
And that comes down to the smallest things. Four times against the Patriots, the Steelers needed to gain one yard for a first down on third or fourth down and failed. On another, at the New England 1-yard line on the first drive of the second half, they elected to kick a field goal to cut their deficit to 20-3.
“Third-and-1, convertible downs and you can’t stay on the field,” Steelers guard David DeCastro told The Athletic. “It’s tough as an offense, and then you get one-dimensional passing the ball, it just sucks.”
The remedy?
“Just go back to work. It’s one game,” DeCastro said. “Nobody’s panicking here yet. Obviously it’s not what you hoped for, not what you expected. Just get back on the horse, get back to work.”
The Seahawks are coming off a 21-20 victory against visiting Cincinnati despite being outgained in total yardage 429-234.
Russell Wilson completed 14 of 20 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns, including a 44-yard strike to Tyler Lockett on the first play of the fourth quarter that proved to be the winner.
Chris Carson rushed for just 46 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries but had a 21-yard carry on a third-and-1 late in the game to help the Seahawks milk the clock. Carson also caught six passes for 34 yards and a score.
“We didn’t run the ball well,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game. “Seventy-five yards is not enough for us. We need to run the ball better than that. I felt like we’re not in command of the sticks. That’s where the play pass and everything fits together. We were behind a lot. We’ll be better.”
The Seahawks haven’t played in Pittsburgh since 2011, when they were shut out 24-0 with Tarvaris Jackson at quarterback. That was the last time Seattle was blanked.
Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (shoulder), fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee) and center Maurkice Pouncey (ankle) missed practice time this week, as did the Seahawks’ Lockett (back), centers Justin Britt (knee) and Joey Hunt (ankle), defensive tackle Poona Ford (calf), safety Tedric Thompson (hamstring) and cornerback Neiko Thorpe (hamstring).
–Field Level Media
Lions QB Stafford (hip) expected to play vs. Chiefs
Lions QB Stafford (hip) expected to play vs. Chiefs
Detroit Lions
Lions QB Stafford (hip) expected to play vs. Chiefs
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to play Sunday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, according to multiple reports.
Stafford, 31, was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was listed as limited by a hip injury on Friday’s injury report.
If Stafford were sidelined, either David Blough, an undrafted rookie from Purdue, or the recently signed Jeff Driskel, who backed up Andy Dalton in Cincinnati in 2018, would be options for coach Matt Patricia.
Stafford, the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, has been remarkably durable since his first two seasons in the league. He played in all 16 games from 2011 through 2018, as well as all three games this season — 131 games in a row.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the hip injury this week was a real threat to end that streak.
“This is the closest he’s probably been to not playing, but he’s planning on going,” a source told Schefter.
So far in 2019, Stafford has completed 62.6 percent of his passes (67 of 107) for 831 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions for the Lions (2-0-1).
Wide receiver Danny Amendola (chest) and cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) are said to be game-time decisions.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins assistant Caldwell takes leave of absence
Dolphins assistant Caldwell takes leave of absence
Miami Dolphins assistant
Dolphins assistant Caldwell takes leave of absence
Miami Dolphins assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach Jim Caldwell is taking a leave of absence due to health issues..
“I will be stepping back due to some medical complications that require my full attention,” Caldwell said in a statement Saturday. “I want to thank (owner) Stephen Ross, (general manager) Chris Grier, Coach (Brian) Flores and the rest of the organization for the support they have given me and my family.”
Caldwell, 64, will serve as a consultant for the team during the 2019 season.
The former Colts and Lions head coach joined first-year head coach Flores’ staff in February.
“Our focus is on Jim’s health and supporting him in every way that we can,” Flores said. “With his knowledge and experience, Jim has been an invaluable member to our coaching staff and will continue to serve as a sounding board for me throughout the season.”
Caldwell had a 62-50 record as a head coach with Indianapolis (2009-11) and Detroit (2014-17). He took the Colts to the Super Bowl in his first season.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cowboys, Prescott not close to new deal
Report: Cowboys, Prescott not close to new deal
The Dallas Cowboys and red-hot quarterback Dak Prescott are not
Report: Cowboys, Prescott not close to new deal
The Dallas Cowboys and red-hot quarterback Dak Prescott are not close to a new deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday.
Even though owner Jerry Jones has claimed an extension for the fourth-year quarterback is “imminent,” sources told Schefter that’s not the case.
Prescott has completed a league-leading 74.5 percent of his passes (70 of 94) for 920 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions entering the unbeaten Cowboys’ Sunday night game at New Orleans.
Prescott, 26, is scheduled to make $2.1 million in 2019, the final year of a rookie contract that paid him an average of less than $700,000 annually.
Prescott is reportedly seeking a deal worth more than $35 million annually, which would exceed the deal the Seattle Seahawks gave to Russell Wilson earlier this year.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams, the top two picks in the 2016 NFL Draft, signed four-year extensions prior to the start of the season. They are scheduled to make around $32 million per season.
Prescott, selected 135th in the same draft, could best those numbers.
Prescott guided the Cowboys to two NFC East division titles in his first three seasons (2016, 2018) and earned Pro Bowl selections both years.
–Field Level Media
Report: Panthers K Gano could land on IR
Report: Panthers K Gano could land on IR
Report: Panthers K Gano could land on IR
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano’s knee injury doesn’t seem to be getting better, and he could land on injured reserve for the first half of the season, NFL Network reported Thursday.
Gano, who finished the 2018 campaign on IR with a knee injury, has not kicked at all during the preseason, with Joey Slye handling those duties. Slye entered Thursday 6 for 6, including makes of 55 and 54 yards, then drilled a 59-yard field goal in the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
If the Panthers place Gano on IR after the cutdown to a 53-man roster, they could designate him to return after an eight-week absence. If they place him on IR before the cutdown deadline (4 p.m. ET on Saturday), he would miss the whole 2019 season.
A Pro Bowler after making 29 of 30 field-goal attempts in 2017, Gano made 14 of 16 in 12 games last season before his knee injury. He has hit 82.1 percent of attempts in his career but 93.5 percent over the last two seasons.
Slye, 23, is an undrafted rookie out of Virginia Tech.
–Field Level Media
Report: Saints, DE Jordan agree to $52.5M extension
Report: Saints, DE Jordan agree to $52.5M extension
Report: Saints, DE Jordan agree to $52.5M extension
The New Orleans Saints and defensive end Cameron Jordan reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.
The extension will take the four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher through the 2023 season and be worth $52.5 million — with a max value of $55 million, including performance-based bonuses — and $42 million in guaranteed salary, according to Schefter.
Jordan, who turns 30 next month, is now under contract for five years with a max of $74.5 million on the deal.
The next pressing contract matter for the Saints to address is wide receiver Michael Thomas. The two sides have held loose discussions about the direction of a deal, but no tangible progress has been reported.
He has spent his eight-year NFL career with the Saints after being selected in the first round (No. 24 overall) in the 2011 draft out of Cal. He has 71.5 career sacks and 98 tackles for loss in 128 games (127 starts).
He earned his fourth Pro Bowl nod last season, when he had 12 sacks and helped New Orleans reach the NFC Championship Game. Jordan was first-team All-Pro in 2017, when he had a career-best 13 sacks, broke up 11 passes and forced two fumbles.
–Field Level Media