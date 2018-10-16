Report: Raiders want first-rounder for WR Cooper
The Oakland Raiders would be willing to part with wide receiver Amari Cooper if they can get a first-round draft pick in return, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Monday.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported before the Raiders’ game on Sunday in London that Oakland was shopping Cooper and fellow former first-round draft pick Karl Joseph ahead of the NFL’s Oct. 30 trade deadline.
After the game, which the Raiders lost to the Seattle Seahawks, 27-3, to fall to 1-5, coach Jon Gruden told reporters that such talk was news to him. Gruden said he was “sorry I have to deal with a lot of these reports” and that Cooper is “going to be a big part of our pass offense.”
Rapoport, speaking on the NFL Network program “The Aftermath,” said, “The Raiders have had some conversations about potentially trading him. My understanding is that they have asked for a first-round pick in exchange for Amari Cooper, which seems incredibly significant. And it might make it difficult if not impossible to trade him.”
Perhaps complicating matters for the Raiders and their asking price is that Cooper left Sunday’s game early in the second quarter with a concussion. On a pass play up the middle, Cooper went low to try to snag a pass from quarterback Derek Carr, when he was hit by Seahawks’ strong safety Bradley McDougald.
Cooper, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 draft, didn’t have a catch Sunday. He has 22 receptions for 280 yards and one touchdown. He posted 100-yard receiving games against Denver in Week 2 and Cleveland in Week 4.
In 52 games, including 47 starts, Cooper has 225 receptions for 3,183 yards and 19 touchdowns. He had career bests in receptions (83) and yards (1,153) in 2016.
Cooper is represented by Joel Segal, the same agent as former Raider Khalil Mack, the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year who was traded to the Chicago Bears on Sept. 1.
–Field Level Media
Denver Broncos: General manager John Elway didn't mince words on Monday when discussing the team's loss to the Rams, the Broncos' fourth straight following a 2-0 start. Speaking with the team's radio partner, Orange and Blue 760, Elway said, "At some point in time we have to
Kansas City Chiefs: Despite a poor start Sunday night in Foxborough that included a pair of interceptions, Patrick Mahomes rallied the Chiefs from 15 points down to a fourth-quarter lead before Kansas City ultimately fell to the Patriots by three points. Head coach Andy Reid was impressed with the second-year starter’s resolve, he told reporters Monday. “He’s a young guy, and for him to be able to overcome those things during the game tells you a little bit about him,” Reid said. “On the other hand, we need to get better at those things and we need to start better. He’s the type that will do that, and he knows that every day isn’t going to be perfect, but he needs to keep battling, and that’s what he does. I appreciate that about him.”
Los Angeles Chargers: A big-play specialist, wide receiver Tyrell Williams caught three passes for 118 yards and two scores on Sunday, including a leaping grab amid three Cleveland Browns defenders for a 45-yard touchdown. He told reporters Monday that contested catches and high-pointing the football were major focuses for him entering the season. “I’ve still been working on it and I work on it every day, being one of the things I really wanted to get better at,” Williams said. “It’s nice to see it come to fruition in a game.” The fourth-year pro has 16 catches for 310 yards (19.4 average, third in NFL) and three touchdowns as he prepares to hit unrestricted free agency after the season.
Oakland Raiders: Many Raiders fans were thrilled by the return of head coach Jon Gruden, but after the team’s 1-5 start, some have apparently already turned on the man who signed a reported 10-year, $100 million deal to again lead the team. A website has emerged at the domain “isgrudengoneyet.com” featuring only a title (Is Gruden gone yet?), an answer (an extra large “NO”), a ticking clock (counting the years, weeks, days, hours, minutes and seconds left in Gruden’s deal) and an updating counter of how much money Gruden has made and is still owed as part of his contract. The site’s emergence comes after the Raiders lost 27-3 to the Seahawks in London and amid rumors that recent first-round picks Amari Cooper and Karl Joseph are on the trade block.
–Field Level Media
The Steelers and Bengals had plenty to say to each other on the field during Pittsburgh's last-minute, 28-21 win on Sunday at Cincinnati, and the Steelers had more to say on Monday, particularly about a hit on their star wide receiver, Antonio Brown.
Brown, who scored the winning touchdown on a 31-yard pass with 10 seconds left, absorbed what appeared to be an elbow to the head from longtime nemesis Vontaze Burfict. The Cincinnati linebacker been fined and suspended multiple times for hits and tackles that crossed the line from hard play to cheap shots.
It’s time for another suspension, according to Steelers right tackle Marcus Gilbert.
“That’s pathetic. The NFL has to do something about that,” Gilbert said. “A guy like that, going out there intentionally trying to hurt people, there’s no need for that kind of playing in this league. It’s sad. One of these days he’ll grow up.”
The NFL is studying Sunday’s blow to head by Burfict and two other plays he was involved in, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The other two plays were hits in which Burfict led with his helmet, Schefter reported.
On the hit on Brown, two other Bengals appeared to have him stopped, then Burfict came in and caught Brown up high with an elbow. No penalty was assessed.
After the game, Pittsburgh wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said the Bengals “were all making threats at me. Dropping f-bombs. Everything. Burfict was out there lying saying I spit on him, which I didn’t.”
Smith-Schuster, in his second season in the NFL, said the Cincinnati defense was “coming after all of us.”
Another Steelers lineman, guard David DeCastro, said receivers should get more protection from officials, not unlike the added emphasis on doing more to keep quarterbacks from getting hurt.
“It’s tough to see AB get hit like that,” he said of Brown. “With all the emphasis on quarterback safety, what about a guy like AB? A superstar he is in this league, how much money he’s getting paid, how much he means to this team? A cheap shot like that, I thought was unnecessary. …
“If they want to talk about making this game safer, maybe they will do something. Or maybe they will put in a new rule that no one is going to call when it matters. Maybe it’s a PR stunt.”
Burfict is no stranger to the spotlight when these two teams play.
Burfict knocked out Brown with a hit to the head in an AFC wild-card game in 2016; Burfict was suspended the first three games of the following season for the hit.
Last season, in the Steelers’ visit to Cincinnati for a December primetime game, Smith-Schuster delivered a brutal hit to Burfict, then stood over him gloating. Smith-Schuster was suspended one game by the NFL.
The teams meet again in Pittsburgh on the last day of the season, Dec. 30, when both could have a lot on the line. Sunday’s result improved the Steelers to 3-2-1 and left the Bengals at 4-2, tied with the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North.
–Field Level Media
The Steelers and Bengals had plenty to say to each other on the field during Pittsburgh's last-minute, 28-21 win on Sunday at Cincinnati, and the Steelers had more to say on Monday, particularly about a hit on their star wide receiver, Antonio Brown.
Brown, who scored the winning touchdown on a 31-yard pass with 10 seconds left, absorbed what appeared to be an elbow to the head from longtime nemesis Vontaze Burfict. The Cincinnati linebacker has been fined and suspended multiple times for hits and tackles that crossed the line from hard play to cheap shots.
Steelers right tackle Marcus Gilbert called Sunday’s play “pathetic,” adding, “The NFL has to do something about that.” The NFL is studying Sunday’s blow to head by Burfict and two other plays in which he led with his helmet, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
–Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen is “week-to-week” with a throwing elbow injury, and his status is uncertain for Week 7, coach Sean McDermott told reporters. McDermott declined to offer details on what type of injury Allen is dealing with.
Allen left the game against the Houston Texans in the third quarter Sunday after being hit on the elbow by Whitney Mercilus, a hit McDermott was upset the officials did not flag.
–The Oakland Raiders would be willing to part with wide receiver Amari Cooper if they can get a first-round draft pick in return, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
Schefter reported before the Raiders’ game on Sunday in London that Oakland was shopping Cooper and fellow former first-round draft pick Karl Joseph, a safety, ahead of the NFL’s Oct. 30 trade deadline.
–Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, the owner of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers, died Monday of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was 65.
Allen tweeted on Oct. 1 that his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which he fought in 2009, had returned.
Allen co-founded Microsoft with Bill Gates in 1975 and later founded Vulcan, Inc. He purchased the Trail Blazers in 1988 and the Seahawks in 1996, and also helped found Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders in 2009 as a part owner.
–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith, replacing him with linebackers coach Mark Duffner.
Tampa Bay sits 31st in the NFL in yards allowed (439.8) and dead last in yards per play (6.9) and points allowed (34.6).
–Police in Foxborough, Mass., have charged a Gillette Stadium fan who threw beer onto Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill on Sunday with disorderly conduct and throwing an object at a sporting event.
The New England Patriots announced earlier Monday they had identified the fan, banned him from their stadium and turned the matter over to law enforcement.
As Hill’s momentum carried him through the end zone and up against the railing of the end-zone seats, he was immediately met with numerous middle fingers before a fan threw beer into his face.
–Atlanta Falcons rookie receiver Calvin Ridley was diagnosed with a bone bruise after an MRI exam was conducted on his left ankle, according to an NFL Media report.
Ridley, a first-round selection, was injured during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Dan Quinn said he’s “hopeful” Ridley can play next Monday against the New York Giants.
Meanwhile, the Falcons have ruled out running back Devonta Freeman (foot, groin) and kicker Matt Bryant (hamstring) for Monday.
–The Cleveland Browns escaped a major injury to their quarterback on Sunday, but wide receiver Rod Streater is out for the season following a neck fracture and linebacker Joe Schobert will miss time, coach Hue Jackson said Monday.
Jackson told reporters Baker Mayfield is “fine” and expected to play in Week 7. The quarterback played through an ankle issue in Sunday’s loss, an injury sustained midway through the first quarter when he slipped on the line-to-gain marker on the sideline after scrambling.
–Disgruntled holdout running back Le’Veon Bell did not show up for player meetings with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the team does not expect him to appear this week, according to multiple reports.
The Steelers, who are entering their bye week, next play Oct. 28 against the Browns.
–Minnesota Vikings first-round cornerback Mike Hughes tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Sunday and will miss the rest of the season, coach Mike Zimmer confirmed.
Hughes went down midway through the fourth quarter clutching his knee, which buckled awkwardly to the outside as he turned to break left while covering Arizona Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald.
–Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Derrick Morgan will miss multiple weeks after sustaining a shoulder injury Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, coach Mike Vrabel said.
–Field Level Media
|First Quarter
SF_Breida 3 run (Gould kick), 10:59.
GB_Montgomery 2 run (Crosby kick), 9:17.
GB_FG Crosby 29, 7:39.
GB_D.Adams 9 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:58.
SF_Goodwin 67 pass from Beathard (Gould kick), :27.
|Second Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 39, 7:34.
SF_Goodwin 30 pass from Beathard (Gould kick), 6:05.
SF_FG Gould 46, :00.
|Third Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 51, 11:17.
SF_FG Gould 44, 6:59.
|Fourth Quarter
SF_FG Gould 43, 13:08.
GB_D.Adams 16 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:55.
GB_FG Crosby 27, :00.
A_77,642.
___
|SF
|GB
|First downs
|18
|26
|Total Net Yards
|401
|521
|Rushes-yards
|30-174
|21-116
|Passing
|227
|405
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|1-6
|Kickoff Returns
|5-138
|2-41
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-23-1
|25-46-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-18
|3-20
|Punts
|3-42.0
|4-38.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-10
|6-54
|Time of Possession
|28:52
|31:08
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Francisco, Mostert 12-87, Breida 14-61, Beathard 3-21, Goodwin 1-5. Green Bay, A.Jones 8-41, Rodgers 3-34, J.Williams 6-29, Montgomery 4-12.
PASSING_San Francisco, Beathard 16-23-1-245. Green Bay, Rodgers 25-46-0-425.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Goodwin 4-126, Garcon 4-37, Kittle 4-30, Juszczyk 3-30, Bourne 1-22. Green Bay, D.Adams 10-132, Graham 5-104, Valdes-Scantling 3-103, Kendricks 2-37, Montgomery 2-10, St. Brown 1-19, J.Williams 1-10, J.Moore 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Mason Crosby kicked a 27-yard field goal as time expired to cap an 81-yard drive set up by Kevin King's interception with 1:07 left, and the Green Bay Packers outlasted the San Francisco 49ers for a 33-30 win on Monday night.
The drive was extended after 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was called for an illegal contact penalty on third-and-15 that wiped out a sack of Rodgers with 43 seconds left.
Rodgers later rushed up the middle for a 21-yard gain. The two-time NFL MVP then completed two more passes for 19 yards to set up Crosby’s game-winner for Green Bay (3-2-1).
The veteran kicker was perfect a week after missing four field goals in a loss at Detroit.
Rodgers threw for 425 yards and two scores.
C.J. Beathard passed for 245 yards and two touchdowns for the 49ers (1-5).
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are the last undefeated team in the NFL. That doesn't mean there are no issues to address.
For coach Sean McVay, it starts with himself.
For coach Sean McVay, it starts with himself.
McVay was again critical of his own play calling, this time in the Rams’ 23-20 win at the Denver Broncos on Sunday, believing it to be responsible for continued struggles by the offense in the red zone and a season-high five sacks of quarterback Jared Goff.
“To be 6-0 in this league is really hard, but we want to focus on our process, our standard of performance, and that’s focusing on getting better and getting better as the season progresses,” McVay said Monday night. “Nobody stops the season after six weeks. If they did and they said this is when everything is finalized, then, hey, maybe we could enjoy it and appreciate that, but there is a lot of football left.”
The Rams scored just two touchdowns in five trips into the red zone. Despite averaging 32.7 points per game, the third-highest total in the league, they have scored touchdowns on just 56.7 percent of red-zone possessions.
McVay blamed his failure to stick with the flow of the game for those issues. He pointed to the fourth play of the game when he called a first-down pass from the Denver 12. Goff’s throw to running back Todd Gurley was incomplete, and it led to the Rams settling for a 26-yard field goal by Cairo Santos.
“Anytime that you’re in the role that I am, our job is to put the players in the best spots,” McVay said. “You don’t want to waste plays. My gut told me to take a timeout in that instance, and I didn’t do it and it led to us not executing the way we are accustomed to. That’s a result of the operation that starts with me, and that’s an instance right there.”
McVay also said his approach was responsible for the pressure Goff faced, with Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb taking advantage. One call McVay cited had a tight end as the primary blocker on the fifth overall selection in the 2018 draft, while another at the start of a two-minute drill was too slow developing to keep Chubb at bay.
The Rams had allowed a total of six sacks in their first five games, but Chubb had three of Denver’s five.
“I do think it’s unfair to the linemen to think that those were a result of their actual production when, in fact, most of those to me are pegged on some of the plays and spots I put our guys in,” McVay said.
McVay said the onus is on himself to continue to improve, looking for the same high standard he asks of his players.
“Those plays didn’t work out in our favor, but they didn’t really go in alignment with some of the flow and the feel of the game with the way we were running the football, and those are things you hopefully get better with and learn from experience,” McVay said.
Still, McVay is pleased the Rams continue to find ways to overcome adversity. It is a trend he hopes continues at the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
“Can’t say enough about how resilient and what a great job guys have done finishing out games, finding a way to get wins, but our focus and concentration is on now getting ready for a tough division opponent,” McVay said.
But as the wins keep piling up for the Rams, so do the injuries.
Wide receiver Cooper Kupp sustained a sprained knee when he his left leg bent back awkwardly on a horse-collar tackle by Broncos safety Darian Stewart.
Kupp, who leads the team with five touchdown receptions, is not likely to play at the 49ers on Sunday and is week to week.
“Unfortunate for Cooper that he probably will miss this week, but thank goodness that it wasn’t something that looked like it could be season-ending,” McVay said.
Left guard Rodger Saffold also sustained a sprained knee. Outside linebacker Matt Longacre was limited because of back spasms, and defensive end Michael Brockers sustained a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. However, McVay does not believe any of those injuries are serious.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Chicago Bears: Linebacker Khalil Mack is expected to be upright and rushing the passer when Tom Brady and the Patriots visit Soldier Field on Sunday. While head coach Matt Nagy said at his Monday press conference he had no update on the ankle injury that limited Mack
Detroit Lions: Matt Patricia and the Lions return from the bye week at 2-3 with visions of … the playoffs? That’s what Patricia said Monday, circling back to a memory of an 11-5 team in New England that missed the postseason. Patricia said anything less than a postseason berth is not acceptable. “I just want to win in Miami. And when we get through that, we try to beat Seattle,” Patricia told the team’s website. “And then we go from there. We want to beat them all. … I’m way too competitive to have any other mindset. I hate losing. It’s not OK. It’s not OK to come in here and lose. It’s just the bottom line.”
Minnesota Vikings: The loss of cornerback Mike Hughes to a torn ACL was a direct hit for the Vikings because of the type of secondary depth the team covets in its scheme. “He was learning and continued to learn, and he’s got a lot of great attributes. I think toughness, and his skill set is really good. But he’s going to come back, and he’s going to be great,” head coach Mike Zimmer said Monday. Zimmer said the Vikings might take a look at the cornerback market. “Well the old saying, ‘You always need one more,'” he said. “In today’s game, they’re really valuable. If you can’t pressure the quarterback and you can’t cover, then you are going to have issues. That is part of our deal here is we want guys that can rush the quarterback and guys that can cover.”
–Field Level Media
Atlanta Falcons: Matt Bryant injured a hamstring booting a 57-yard field goal in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bryant has already been ruled out of next Monday's game against the New York Giants, leading to auditions for his replacement. Giorgio Tavecchio will be one of kickers
Carolina Panthers: Rookie wide receiver D.J. Moore experienced growing pains by losing two fumbles during the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Washington Redskins. The 24th overall pick lost one on a punt return when he was trying to gain extra yardage and a second after catching a pass. Yet the Panthers stuck with him as they know rebounding from miscues are often part of a player’s development. “This is all about building confidence,” Carolina coach Ron Rivera said. “DJ is going to be a big part of what we do for a long time. We believe in him and we’re going to keep putting him out there. It’s the only way guys can learn and develop into guys we believe they can be. Stick with them.”
New Orleans Saints: New Orleans is an NFL-best 7-2 following a bye week since 2009 and looking to tack on another victory when it visits the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Saints coach Sean Payton doesn’t have an explanation for the success. “I don’t know that I can put a hand on it,” Payton said. “I think each team’s different and there’s a give and take with what you want to try to get done in advance (of the bye week) and then also getting guys away from the building to kind of recharge their battery if you will.” Cornerback Marshon Lattimore is still in concussion protocol — he suffered the injury against the Washington Redskins on Oct. 8 — but is expected to play against the Ravens.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Defensive coordinator Mike Smith was fired Monday and replaced by linebackers coach Mark Duffner. The defense ranks last in the NFL in scoring defense at 34.6 points per game and has given up 30 or more in four of five games. Coach Dirk Koetter was against firing his close friend just two weeks ago but Sunday’s 34-29 loss to the Atlanta Falcons was a tipping point. “Mike and I worked together in Jacksonville as coordinators and I worked for Mike in Atlanta,” Koetter said at a press conference. “So I never did see this day coming, but it’s here so we have to make the best decisions for our football team moving forward. That’s all you can do.” Duffner served as defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2001-02.
–Field Level Media
Houston Texans: Tensions will be high when the Texans visit the Jacksonville Jaguars this week as people in Jacksonville are still irate over Houston defensive end Jadeveon Clowney referring to Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles as "trash" last December. The timing of the remark was
Indianapolis Colts: The Colts are in transition mode under first-year coach Frank Reich, but a four-game losing streak is creating a lot of tension. Indianapolis is tied for the worst record in the NFL (1-5) and has allowed an average of 39 points over its last three games. Quarterback Andrew Luck doesn’t want to hear the youth excuse — “We’re six games into this,” Luck snapped. “We’re not young. No one’s young in the NFL.” Meanwhile, center Ryan Kelly doesn’t want to hear any chatter about the Colts being one of the worst teams in the league. “Absolutely not,” Kelly said. “Look at every game, we’ve been in there, and even if we were getting our (expletive) pushed in. If we were getting blown out by 40, I understand, that’s one thing. That’s how you lose games. … I think we’re one of the toughest teams in the league for sure.”
Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacksonville feels it is a Super Bowl contender, but there were no signs of that being valid while the Dallas Cowboys were delivering a 40-7 whipping on Sunday. The Jaguars have dropped three of the last four games and have been outscored 70-21 while losing to the Kansas City Chiefs and Cowboys the past two weeks. “The guys will truly bounce back and get this thing headed in the right direction,” Jacksonville safety Tashaun Gipson said. “We’ve got mature guys who know how to handle adversity, and adversity is definitely in this locker room right now.” There is a slight chance Leonard Fournette (hamstring) can return to play against Houston on Sunday. Fournette has missed four of the team’s six games and left early in the two he played.
Tennessee Titans: The pass protection was poor during Sunday’s 21-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, as the Titans allowed quarterback Marcus Mariota to be sacked 11 times. Coach Mike Vrabel bemoaned the multiple breakdowns and also said Mariota can be better in terms of avoiding sacks. “Sometimes the ball has to get out, and we have to block better,” Vrabel said. “It’s a lot of both. There’s times where we have to do a better job of stepping up, and there’s times where we have to do a better job of blocking and giving the quarterback a chance. It all goes hand in hand. Nobody is at fault, except for me, and then down to the coaches and to the players. We’ll coach it better, and we have to execute in better.”
–Field Level Media
Baltimore Ravens: Left guard Alex Lewis avoided a serious neck injury and could return to the lineup as soon as next week. Lewis, who sustained the injury on a run-blocking play Sunday and was carted off the field in Nashville, Tenn., on a
“It looks good. There’s no serious kind of injury there in terms of neurological issues,” Harbaugh said on Monday. “He’s possible for this week as far as I know right now.”
Lewis would likely be replaced by Bradley Bozeman if he is ruled out for Week 7.
Cincinnati Bengals: Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said he wanted to apply pressure and dictate the direction the Steelers went with the ball on Pittsburgh’s game-winning TD pass, on which Antonio Brown came open because Cincinnati brought pressure.
“The one thing I don’t ever want to do, I don’t want to second-guess myself, I don’t want our players to second-guess themselves when they’re out there playing,” Austin said. “So we’re going to play aggressively. We’re playing to win. And I thought at that point, that gave us the best chance to win. I didn’t want to leave it into the field-goal kicker’s hands. If you play and you play conservatively all the time, you may not reap the rewards you want.”
Cleveland Browns: GM John Dorsey is “always looking” at the wide receiver market, coach Hue Jackson said on Monday, while allowing Rashard Higgins (knee) is still week-to-week. Downplaying the fact that the Browns parted with former first-round pick Corey Coleman and 2013 All-Pro Josh Gordon, Jackson said the Browns are going to lean on the wide receivers in the building to get the job done.
“Have to get better. Have to make those plays,” he said. “We expect them to make those plays. They can. They had chances to make them. I did not see them totally. I will watch the tape. I know they were close, but we’ll see if they really truly had a chances to make those catches.”
Pittsburgh Steelers: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger joked that he was thankful to be part of James Conner’s last game with the Steelers, a jab at reports of Le’Veon Bell’s imminent return during the team’s upcoming bye week.
“I know it’s his last game for us, with Le’Veon coming back,” Roethlisberger said.
But Roethlisberger has already stated his opinion that the Steelers need Conner to remain involved even when Bell returns. Conner is fifth in the NFL in rushing yards (453) and second in rushing touchdowns with seven.
–Field Level Media
Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen is "week-to-week" with a throwing elbow injury, and his status is uncertain for Week 7, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday.
McDermott declined to offer details on what type of injury Allen is dealing with. Asked
McDermott declined to offer details on what type of injury Allen is dealing with. Asked if Allen will play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, McDermott offered, “We’ll see. I’ll know a little bit more [Tuesday], but we’ll see.”
Allen left Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans in the third quarter after being hit on the elbow by Whitney Mercilus, a hit McDermott was upset the officials did not flag. Allen did not return and was replaced by Nathan Peterman, who threw a go-ahead touchdown before tossing a pair of interceptions in the final 90 seconds, including a pick-6 that proved to be the winning touchdown for the Texans.
Peterman now has nine interceptions in 79 career pass attempts, raising questions about whether he should be the backup behind Allen. The team signed veteran backup Derek Anderson last week, but he remains a “work in progress” while learning the offense and developing chemistry with teammates. McDermott said all options are on the table at quarterback “at the moment.”
Asked if he could still start Peterman despite the turnover woes, McDermott replied, “I’m confident in every football player on our team.”
“With respect to Nate, it’s no different,” he continued. “I know he had some good plays yesterday, I know he had some plays he’d like to have back.”
As for Allen, McDermott lamented the reps the rookie had to miss in a critical moment due to the injury.
“That’s the hardest part about this is him not being able to be out there to finish the game, in those critical moments of the game to get the valuable experience,” McDermott said.
The head coach also spoke to a perceived issue in the relationship between Allen and wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, after multiple reporters tweeted before Sunday’s game that Benjamin declined Allen’s request to run routes for the QB during pregame warmups.
“The research that I was able to do and follow up on, I’m very comfortable with the answers that I got, both from Josh and from Kelvin,” McDermott said. “… Some things happen in pregame warmup, guys have their own rituals. What was conveyed to me was Josh asked Kelvin if he was good, if he needed anything else, and Kelvin said he was good and ready to go.”
Benjamin was also criticized in September after the mom of teammate Zay Jones, Maneesha Jones, tweeted that her son had to help Benjamin line up in the correct spot before plays.
–Field Level Media
New York Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers has been cleared to return to the team after taking a 10-day leave of absence for a "serious" undisclosed illness, head coach Todd Bowles announced Monday.
"Anytime you get somebody who gets sick on
“Anytime you get somebody who gets sick on you or has some type of illness, you worry about him wholeheartedly,” Bowles said. “The job doesn’t matter, it’s all about the person, getting healthy. It’s a big relief for us.”
Bowles revealed the illness to reporters on Oct. 5, and Rodgers had stayed away from the team since until visiting the locker room before Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts. Rodgers didn’t coach during the game, but was what Bowles called “a casual observer.”
Rodgers will be eased in slowly, per Bowles.
Elsewhere, the Jets will be without a few key contributors for a few weeks. According to multiple reports, safety Marcus Maye has a broken right thumb and will miss at least three weeks, while wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will miss three to four weeks with a high-ankle sprain.
Maye, who missed the first three games of the season with a foot/ankle injury, was hurt in the third quarter and remained in for a few plays before heading to the sideline. He was seen with a cast on his hand after the game.
The Jets’ secondary was already weakened, as they were without cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson (quad) and Buster Skrine (concussion) in Sunday’s win.
Enunwa was injured while being tackled and stripped of the ball on a screen pass in the first half. Andre Roberts replaced him as the third wideout behind Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse. The 26-year-old has 22 grabs for 287 yards and a score in six games after missing all of 2017 with a neck injury.
–Field Level Media
Foxborough (Mass.) Police have charged a Gillette Stadium fan who threw beer onto Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill on Sunday with disorderly conduct and throwing an object at a sporting event.
The New England Patriots announced earlier Monday they had
The New England Patriots announced earlier Monday they had identified the fan, banned him from their stadium and turned the matter over to law enforcement.
The incident happened with little more than three minutes remaining in the game Sunday night, after Hill scored on a 75-yard catch-and-run to tie the game at 40-40, his third touchdown of the game. As Hill sprinted down the sideline and into the end zone, his momentum carried him through the end zone and up against the railing of the end-zone seats.
He was immediately met with numerous middle fingers in his face before a fan threw beer into Hill’s face.
“My coach (Andy Reid) told me, ‘Don’t get emotional. Don’t get mad about it, because it comes with the territory,'” Hill told the media after the game. “I’m not mad at all.”
Before the charges were announced Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Hill and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, want to take legal action against the fan and are discussing options with the NFL and the players’ union.
“That type of behavior is unacceptable,” Rosenhaus told Schefter. “Players have to be protected. We want that fan to be prosecuted.”
The Patriots would respond with a 65-yard drive that culminated with a 28-yard field goal as time expired to give New England a 43-40 win and hand the Chiefs their first loss of the season.
–Field Level Media
Minnesota Vikings first-round cornerback Mike Hughes tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Sunday and will miss the rest of the season, head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed Monday.
The team feared a torn ACL after Hughes went down midway
The team feared a torn ACL after Hughes went down midway through the fourth quarter clutching his knee, which buckled awkwardly to the outside as he turned to break left while covering Arizona Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald.
“He’s got a lot of great attributes and his skill set is good, but he’s going to come back,” Zimmer said. “We’re going to miss him, but we’re going to move forward.”
Hughes, 21, played 243 defensive snaps (63.6 percent) through six weeks, a large number in a defense that has traditionally worked rookies in slowly. He has 21 tackles, a pick six, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He also played half of the special-teams snaps, including four kick returns for 107 yards and two punt returns for 13 yards.
Fellow cornerback Trae Waynes has battled a few injuries this season, including a hamstring issue and a concussion that kept him out of Week 5. Next up on the depth chart is 2016 second-rounder Mackensie Alexander and undrafted rookie Holton Hill.
Hughes was taken 30th overall out of UCF.
–Field Level Media
Atlanta Falcons rookie receiver Calvin Ridley was diagnosed with a bone bruise after an MRI exam was conducted on his left ankle, according to a NFL Media report.
Ridley was injured during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There
Ridley was injured during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There isn’t yet a timeline for his return, but head coach Dan Quinn said he’s “hopeful” Ridley can play next Monday against the New York Giants.
Ridley, a first-round selection, has 22 receptions for 349 yards and is tied for the NFL lead with six touchdown catches.
Meanwhile, the Falcons have ruled out running back Devonta Freeman (foot, groin) and kicker Matt Bryant (hamstring) for Monday. Freeman missed the game against the Buccaneers due to a foot injury.
Bryant was injured while making a 57-yard field-goal attempt with 1:10 remaining against Tampa Bay.
Atlanta coach Dan Quinn said the team will work out some kickers, including Giorgio Tavecchio, in hopes of adding one prior to Thursday’s practice. Tavecchio was with the Falcons during training camp and made 16 of 21 field-goal attempts as the Oakland Raiders’ kicker in 2017.
“There’s a couple of guys that we’re talking to, but he’s certainly one of them,” Quinn said of Tavecchio. “Part of the reason of bringing some guys in (during the preseason) is contingency planning. If this situation ever came about, you’d like to be prepared for it. The leg strength, he was also a kickoff man, the accuracy that he has. He was somebody that we definitely had on our radar.”
Quinn also said he’s “hopeful” that wideout Mohamed Sanu, who left Sunday’s game with a hip injury, and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, can play Monday against the Giants.
–Field Level Media
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, the owner of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks and NBA's Portland Trail Blazers, died Monday of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was 65.
Allen tweeted on Oct. 1 that his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, which he fought in 2009, had returned.
Allen tweeted on Oct. 1 that his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which he fought in 2009, had returned.
Allen co-founded Microsoft with Bill Gates in 1975 and later founded Vulcan, Inc. He purchased the Trail Blazers in 1988 and the Seahawks in 1996, and also helped found the MLS’s Seattle Sounders in 2009 as a part owner.
Allen’s sister, Jody Allen, released a statement reading, in part: “My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much-loved brother, uncle and an exceptional friend. Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, generosity and deep concern. For all the demands of his schedule, there was always time for his family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us — and so many others — we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern that he demonstrated every day.”
Vulcan CEO Bill Hilf released a statement on behalf of the company, the Seahawks, the Trail Blazers and other organizations on Monday reading, in part: “All of us who had the honor of working with Paul feel inexpressible loss today. He possessed a remarkable intellect and a passion to solve some of the world’s most difficult problems, with the conviction that creative thinking and new approaches could make profound and lasting impact.
“… Today we mourn our boss, mentor and friend whose 65 years were too short – and acknowledge the honor it has been to work alongside someone whose life transformed the world.”
Allen’s Twitter account posted a photo of him Monday afternoon with the quote “As long as we work together — with both urgency and determination — there are no limits to what we can achieve.”
–Field Level Media
Disgruntled holdout running back Le'Veon Bell did not show up for player meetings with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday morning, and the team does not expect him to appear this week, according to multiple reports.
The Steelers are on their bye
The Steelers are on their bye week with practices scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday before a break that ends Oct. 22. Under terms of the collective bargaining agreement, players must have four consecutive days off during the bye week. Coach Mike Tomlin is giving the team off days Thursday through Sunday.
Previously, Bell told ESPN that he intends to end his holdout at some point to play this season, his sixth in the NFL, all with the Steelers. A source told ESPN that Bell was targeting a return during Pittsburgh’s bye week.
Bell, who has forfeited more than $850K with each missed week, would forfeit the same amount if he does not appear during the bye, despite the team not having a game.
The Steelers next play Oct. 28 against the Cleveland Browns.
Bell has refused to sign the team’s $14.54 million franchise tag and wants a new contract. Over the summer, the Steelers reportedly offered Bell a five-year, $70 million contract, but Bell balked because only $17 million was guaranteed. Big-name running backs Todd Gurley and David Johnson, who signed new contracts, received at least twice that amount in money guaranteed.
If Bell returns to the Steelers (3-2-1), he will be going back to a team that has found a capable replacement at running back. Second-year back James Conner has run the ball 103 times for 453 yards (4.4-yard average) and seven touchdowns. He also has caught 26 passes for 257 yards in six games. That’s the third-most receptions on the team, behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown.
–Field Level Media
Arizona Cardinals: With the Cardinals' offense last or next to last in a litany of categories (yards per game and per play, passing and rushing per game and per play, points, third-down percentage, time of possession), questions about coordinator Mike McCoy's job security have increased. When
Los Angeles Rams: Coach Sean McVay was critical of himself immediately after the Sunday game in Denver, saying he “put us in some horrible spots” with his play-calling as the team scored a season-low 23 points. Asked how he felt about that criticism following a review of the film, McVay reiterated frustration with himself. “I just think some of the things we did in some of the spots — anytime you’re in the role that I’m in, our job is to try to put players in the best spots,” he said. “You don’t want to waste plays.” After describing a few examples, McVay couched the criticism somewhat, saying, “I don’t want to be some ‘Negative Nelly,’ either, and not be able to appreciate a big road win.”
Seattle Seahawks: The Monday afternoon news of Seahawks and Trail Blazers owner and Microsoft co-owner Paul Allen’s passing was met with an outpouring of support and praise for Allen, within the sports world and beyond. “I’ll miss him greatly,” head coach Pete Carroll said. “His gracious leadership and tremendous inspiration will never be forgotten.” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell credited Allen as the “driving force” behind keeping the NFL in the Pacific Northwest, while NBA commissioner Adam Silver called him “the ultimate trail blazer — in business, philanthropy and sports.” Fellow Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said, “Paul was a true partner and dear friend. Personal computing would not have existed without him.”
–Field Level Media
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is not expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday due to a sprained left knee.
Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Kupp is week to week.
Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Kupp is week to week.
Kupp was injured in the second quarter of the Rams’ 23-20 win at the Denver Broncos on Sunday when his knee bent back awkwardly on a horse-collar tackle by safety Darian Stewart.
McVay says the prognosis is “fortunate news.”
Kupp leads the Rams with five touchdown receptions. A third-round draft pick out of Eastern Washington in 2017, Kupp has 30 receptions for 438 yards.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Colts coach Frank Reich doesn't need to spend much time dissecting game tapes to figure out what's going wrong.
He sees it with his own eyes at full speed.
Dropped passes, turnovers and inexplicable penalties have fueled the Colts' four-game losing streak, leaving them in a big midseason hole.
He sees it with his own eyes at full speed.
Dropped passes, turnovers and inexplicable penalties have fueled the Colts’ four-game losing streak, leaving them in a big midseason hole.
“It’s been an issue and it’s past the point of ‘OK, that was a fluke,'” Reich said Monday when pressed specifically on the issue of drops. “We just have to keep working, catching balls.”
Sportradar lists only six teams with drop percentages worse than Indianapolis’ 8.7, and the Colts are tied with Cleveland for most drops in the NFL with 17. Indy tight end Eric Ebron and Baltimore receiver Michael Crabtree are tied for the league lead with six drops each, according to Sportradar.
Colts backup receiver Zach Pascal is tied for 11th with three.
Because the definition of a drop varies widely, numbers and percentages can be skewed.
But former Colts offensive coordinator and interim coach Bruce Arians said during Sunday’s telecast he counted 10 drops by the Colts in a loss at New England in Week 5 and 16 over the previous two games.
The trend continued when Chester Rogers dropped Andrew Luck’s pass on the first play from scrimmage.
He was far from alone.
Rookie running back Nyheim Hines dropped a touchdown pass later in the game and second-year running back Marlon Mack joined the club when he failed to snag a screen pass on the game’s second play. Instead, Mack, who had missed three straight games and four of the first five with an injured hamstring, batted the ball up in the air and Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne returned an interception 17 yards for the game’s first score.
“It’s mental,” Mack said after the 42-34 loss. “We just have to lock in and focus. Everyone here can catch, we just have to lock in and squeeze the ball.”
Another explanation is injuries.
While Luck has played reasonably well behind an offensive line that has used five different starting lineups, he has been without Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) the last two games and Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle (hip) for four straight games. Receivers Ryan Grant and Marcus Johnson also left with injuries and couldn’t finish Sunday’s game.
Following the loss in New England, Luck said the Colts (1-5) needed to get out of their own way before they could start winning games — and he started by pointing to his own turnover woes.
Penalties have been equally problematic.
The result: In addition to sharing the league lead in drops, Indy also ranks in the top five in interceptions (eight), fumbles lost (five) and penalties (46).
Reich, who played on four Super Bowl teams in Buffalo and won a Super Bowl ring with Philadelphia, knows it’s a combination ripe for disaster though he believes the Colts can fix these problems. He has seen it before.
“I won’t go into specific names but I’ve seen players go into a little bit of a funk for a few games, I’ve definitely seen that happen and I’ve seen guys get out of the funk and go on to have great years or great careers,” he said.
They just have to start holding onto the ball.
“It’s a bit frustrating. I feel a bit like a broken record, but talking about it, that’s the easy part. It’s doing it, living it, but I’m not discouraged,” Luck said. “There are a bunch of competitive people in there, but I think we’re going in the right direction and the results will come.”
NOTES: Indy has re-signed linebacker Skai Moore to the practice squad. The rookie made the active roster out of training camp but has bounced around from the active roster to the practice squad throughout the season. He has recorded two tackles.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL