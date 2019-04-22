Report: Peyton Manning will not join ‘MNF’ booth

2019 NFL Draft: Top 250 prospects (with comments)

Field Level Media’s Top 250 prospects for the 2019 NFL Draft, ranked overall by position.

Rank (Position Rank), Player (*=underclassman) Pos, Ht., Wt., 40, Proj., School, Comment

1. (1) Nick Bosa, DE, 6-3 3/4, 266, 4.79, 1, Ohio State: Power-packed, technically-refined edge rusher with similar production as brother Joey, the 3rd pick in ’16.

2. (1) Quinnen Williams, DT, 6-3, 303, 4.83, 1, Alabama: Most dominant player in this draft last season. Offers rare combination of explosive quickness and power.

3. (1) Ed Oliver, DT, 6-1 7/8, 287, N/A, 1, Houston: Exceptional agility for the position, projecting as an Aaron Donald/Geno Atkins-type interior penetrator.

4. (1) Josh Allen, OLB, 6-4 7/8, 262, 4.63, 1, Kentucky: Turned down NFL last year to polish game and it shows. Twitchy edge rusher with ideal length, athleticism.

5. (1) Devin White, ILB, 6-0, 237, 4.42, 1, LSU: Reigning Butkus Award winner. Ideal blend of instincts, grit, physicality and legit sideline to sideline speed.

6. (2) Rashan Gary, DE, 6-4 3/8, 277, 4.58, 1, Michigan: Size and athleticism scream top five pick but wasn’t as productive as traits suggest. May be better in NFL.

7. (3) Montez Sweat, DE, 6-5 3/4, 260, 4.41, 1, Mississippi State: Ideal new-age edge rusher with exceptional length and speed. Best player at Sr. Bowl & owned Combine.

8. (4) Clelin Ferrell, DE, 6-4 3/8, 264, N/A, 1, Clemson: Full-service DE who may prove better against the run than pass in NFL due to just average initial burst.

9. (1) Jonah Williams, OT, 6-4 1/2, 302, 5.12, 1, Alabama: Three-year starting OT at Alabama is as close as this draft gets to a plug-and-play blocker. A technician.

10. (1) Dwayne Haskins, QB, 6-3 3/8, 231, 5.04, 1, Ohio State: Classic drop-back passer with good vision, accuracy, arm. One-year starter with below-avg. athleticism

11. (1) Andraez “Greedy” Williams, CB, 6-1 7/8, 185, 4.37, 1, LSU: Teases with exceptional height, fluidity & ballskills, but cover-corner mentality in run support is troubling.

12. (1) T.J. Hockenson, TE, 6-4 3/4, 251, 4.7, 1, Iowa: Best of a terrific TE class. Soft hands and speed to challenge the seam and blocks like a third OT.

13. (2) Brian Burns, OLB, 6-4 3/4, 249, 4.53, 1, Florida State: Twitchy edge rusher who played closer to 235 pounds at FSU but didn’t lose his burst or bend at this size.

14. (2) Kyler Murray, QB, 5-10 1/8, 207, N/A, 1, Oklahoma: World class athlete drafted 9th in MLB & won Heisman only season as starting QB. Size, scheme concerns.

15. (1) D.K. Metcalf, WR, 6-3 3/8, 228, 4.33, 1, Mississippi: Calvin Johnson-like size/speed. Grandfather, father, uncle played in NFL. Missed 15/36 games to injuries.

16. (2) Byron Murphy, CB, 5-10 3/4, 190, 4.55, 1, Washington: Lacks top-notch speed but buttery smooth hip turn, instincts and physicality for position. Ideal zone CB.

17. (3) Christian Wilkins, DT, 6-3 1/4, 315, 5.04, 1, Clemson: Excellent initial quickness, agility and awarenes for a DT of his size. Superb intangibles as well.

18. (1) Nasir Adderley, S, 5-11 3/4, 206, N/A, 1, Delaware: Dominant small schooler who stood out at Sr. Bowl. Classic FS with range, ballskills and reliable tackling.

19. (2) N’Keal Harry, WR, 6-2 3/8, 228, 4.53, 1, Arizona State: Cleanest WR prospect in this class. Lacks elite speed but polished routes, strong hands and highly physical.

20. (2) Jawaan Taylor, OT, 6-5, 312, N/A, 1, Florida: Earth-mover with the mass, power to spark an immediate upgrade in running game. Solid in pass pro too.

21. (4) Dexter Lawrence , DT, 6-4 1/2, 342, 5.05, 1, Clemson: Freakish combo of size and athleticism but isn’t as quick as 40-time suggests. Dominant run-stuffing NG.

22. (2) Devin Bush, ILB, 5-11, 234, 4.43, 1-2, Michigan: New-age ILB who makes up for lack of ideal size with exceptional speed, instincts and ferocity.

23. (2) Noah Fant, TE, 6-4 1/8, 249, 4.5, 1-2, Iowa: Jimmy Graham-like seam (and slot) threat whose height and 39.5″ vertical jump scream red zone monster.

24. (5) Jerry Tillery, DT, 6-6 1/2, 295, 4.93, 1-2, Notre Dame: Top 10 tools with inconsistent results. Size, athleticism suggest positional, schematic versatility.

25. (2) Johnathan Abram, S, 5-11 3/8, 205, 4.45, 1-2, Mississippi State: Heat-seeking missile in run support with the range, awareness and ballskills to handle either safety role.

26. (3) Deionte Thompson, S, 6-1, 195, N/A, 1-2, Alabama: Exciting size, range and ballskills but struggled in playoffs. Inability (or unwillingness) to work out since.

27. (3) Andre Dillard, OT, 6-5, 315, 4.96, 1-2, Washington State: Best pass-blocking OT in this class. Very light feet and good length. Passive rather than a puncher, though.

28. (3) Deandre Baker, CB, 5-11, 193, 4.52, 1-2, Georgia: Battle-tested, highly competitive corner who returned for senior season and won Thorpe Award.

29. (1) Cody Ford, OG, 6-3 3/4, 329, 5.21, 1-2, Oklahoma: Built like an OG but with the feet and length (34″) of an OT. Experienced at both for nation’s top OL.

30. (1) Josh Jacobs, RB, 5-10 , 220, N/A, 1-2, Alabama: Lacks preferred breakaway speed but has everything else, including plenty of tread left on his tires.

31. (3) Drew Lock, QB, 6-3 3/4, 228, 4.69, 1-2, Missouri: Broke SEC record for most passing TDs as a junior and opted to return. Plus arm, accuracy. Gets rattled.

32. (3) Marquise Brown, WR, 5-9 3/8, 166, N/A, 1-2, Oklahoma: Best vertical threat in the class due to exceptional speed. Spindly frame. Cousin to NFL’s Antonio Brown.

33. (4) Dalton Risner, OT, 6-4 3/4, 312, 5.3, 1-2, Kansas State: Blue-collar blocker who starred wherever KSU needed him. Impressive reps vs. Montez Sweat at Sr. Bowl.

34. (4) Amani Hooker, S, 5-11 3/8, 210, 4.48, 1-2, Iowa: Third consecutive Big Ten DB of the year for Iowa. Smart, agile and a slashing hitter. Proven at nickel too.

35. (5) Anthony Nelson, DE, 6-7, 271, 4.82, 1-2, Iowa: Overshadowed in this DL class. Long, strong and impressive athlete for size. Scheme/position versatile.

36. (4) A.J. Brown, WR, 6-0 1/2, 226, 4.49, 1-2, Mississippi: Alpha dog at Ole Miss rather than workout warrior like teammates. Anquan Boldin-like possession WR.

37. (4) Daniel Jones, QB, 6-5 1/8, 221, 4.81, 1-2, Duke: Game-manager with ideal smarts, size, release and accuracy. Just average arm strength, however.

38. (1) Garrett Bradbury, C, 6-2 7/8, 306, 4.92, 2, North Carolina State: Consensus top-rated C in this class. Exceptional athlete for the position with underrated strength/length.

39. (5) Kaleb McGary, OT, 6-7 1/8, 317, 5.05, 2, Washington: Top 10 talent who tore his ACL in pre-combine training and may require redshirt season. Powerful.

40. (7) Jeffery Simmons, DT, 6-3, 305, N/A, 2, Mississippi State: Morris Trophy winner as PAC-12’s top OL. Impressed at Sr Bowl. and Combine as well. Four-year starter.

41. (4) Lonnie Johnson, CB, 6-1 7/8, 213, 4.52, 2, Kentucky: Bigger than most WRs and uses it to his advantage, bullying them with his length and strength.

42. (5) Taylor Rapp, S, 5-11 3/4, 208, N/A, 2, Washington: Poor timed speed in the 40-yard (4.77 at Pro Day) but exceptional quickness, instincts and tackling.

43. (6) Trysten Hill, DT, 6-2 3/4, 308, 5.04, 2, Central Florida: Quick-twitch penetrating three-technique DT who clashed with UCF coaches and thus requires vetting.

44. (5) Deebo Samuel, WR, 5-11 1/4, 214, 4.48, 2, South Carolina: Golden Tate-like frame and physicality makes this dynamic WR and PR more of a RB after the catch.

45. (6) Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, 5-10 7/8, 210, 4.48, 2, Florida: Ideal frame, physicality and speed for safety. Reminiscent of former UF teammate Keanu Neal.

46. (6) Joe Jackson, DE, 6-4 1/4, 275, N/A, 2, Miami: Blue-collar base 4-3 DE who may lack elite initial quickness but possesses length, power and grit.

47. (2) Chris Lindstrom, OG, 6-3 3/4, 308, 4.91, 2, Boston College: Top-heavy but light-footed OG with NFL bloodlines and mentality. Best in a zone-blocking scheme.

48. (6) Greg Little, OT, 6-5 1/4, 310, 5.33, 2, Mississippi: Imposing LT with exciting tools who just needs to iron out some of the wrinkles to be a longtime starter.

49. (5) Kendall Sheffield, CB, 5-11 3/8, 193, N/A, 2, Ohio State: Forecasted to be fastest player at Combine before partially tearing pec during BP. Originally at Alabama.

50. (3) Mack Wilson, ILB, 6-1 1/8 , 240, N/A, 2, Alabama: Prototypically built MLB with the awareness and loose hips to handle coverage. Just avg. speed, though.

51. (7) Jachai Polite, DE, 6-2 5/8, 258, 4.84, 2, Florida: Explosive intitial burst to beat OTs with speed alone. Active hands. Forced NCAA-best 7 fumbles in 2018.

52. (6) Hakeem Butler, WR, 6-5 3/8, 227, 4.48, 2, Iowa State: Imposing split end with size to post-up CBs and the speed to beat them over the top. Too many drops.

53. (6) Amani Oruwariye, CB, 6-1 5/8, 205, 4.47, 2, Penn State: First-round tools but didn’t emerge as full-time starter until senior year. More athletic than aggressive.

54. (7) Darnell Savage, S, 5-10 3/4, 198, 4.36, 2, Maryland: Position versatile DB with experience at safety, nickel. Lacks ideal size but is a competitive hitter too.

55. (7) Parris Campbell, WR, 5-11 7/8, 205, 4.31, 2, Ohio State: Better football player than athlete. Tough to move and finds the ball. Ultra-productive and reliable.

56. (8) Zach Allen, DE, 6-4 1/8, 281, 5.0, 2, Boston College: Among most dynamic athletes in this class. Pigeonholed as underneath WR at OSU but could be more.

57. (8) JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, 6-2, 225, N/A, 2, Stanford: Former basketball player and plays like it, boxing out DBs to snatch passes with his hands. Big slot in NFL?

58. (3) Chase Winovich, OLB, 6-2 3/4, 256, 4.59, 2, Michigan: Tasmanian Devil-like intensity out of the 2- or 3-point stance. Stiff-hipped. Needs to rush, not cover.

59. (2) Elgton Jenkins, C, 6-4 1/2, 310, N/A, 2-3, Mississippi State: Powerful and battle-tested with experience all over OL. Solid now; should improve focusing on one role.

60. (4) Vosean Joseph, ILB, 6-1 1/2, 230, N/A, 2-3, Florida: Instinctive, athletic and highly combative, Joseph is a future starter if he can learn to control his emotions.

61. (7) Michael Jackson, CB, 6-0 5/8, 210, 4.45, 2-3, Miami: Ideal frame and speed but isn’t as fluid on the field as the track. Only 4 career INTs came in 2017.

62. (9) Charles Omenihu, DE, 6-5 3/8, 280, 4.92, 2-3, Texas: Looks like Superman but played like Clark Kent until his senior season. Powerful but lacks top burst, bend.

63. (3) Dru Samia, OG, 6-5 3/4, 305, 5.29, 2-3, Oklahoma: Powerful and aggressive. Most consistent blocker on an OL graded as the best in the country. Classic RG.

64. (5) Jarrett Stidham, QB, 6-2 3/8, 218, 4.81, 2-3, Auburn: Pro-style QB whose development was hampered in read-option offense. Potential future starter.

65. (8) Justin Layne, CB, 6-1 3/4, 192, 4.50, 2-3, Michigan State: Former WR who struggled to turn PBUs into INTs. Ideal size, athleticism speaks to his undeniable upside.

66. (2) Trayveon Williams, RB, 5-8 1/8, 206, 4.51, 2-3, Texas A&M: Undersized back with wiggle, burst to create chunk plays. Stronger than he looks. Devonta Freeman-like.

67. (10) L.J. Collier, DE, 6-2 1/4, 283, 4.91, 2-3, TCU: Short DE with disproportionately long arms (34″) and a varied pass rush arsenal. Powerful and combative.

68. (3) Foster Moreau, TE, 6-4 1/8, 253, 4.66, 2-3, LSU: Rarely used as a pass-catcher at LSU but has soft hands, good speed. Physical and competitive blocker.

69. (3) Erik McCoy, C, 6-3 7/8, 303, 4.89, 2-3, Texas A&M: Late-bloomer who developed into one of nation’s better, more athletic interior OL. Still improving.

70. (8) Khalen Saunders, DT, 6-0 3/8, 324, 5.01, 2-3, Western Illinois: Short, stubby DT who wowed scouts with his quickness, strength, focus (and backflip) at the Senior Bowl.

71. (7) Mitch Hyatt, OT, 6-5 3/8, 303, N/A, 2-3, Clemson: Four-year starting LT for Tigers who might project best at OG in NFL. More technician than total package.

72. (4) Dawson Knox, TE, 6-4 3/8, 254, N/A, 2-3, Mississippi: Exciting seam threat under-utilized at Ole Miss. Could be this classes’ George Kittle or Travis Kelce.

73. (3) Darrell Henderson, RB, 5-8 3/8, 208, 4.49, 2-3, Memphis: Big play “air back” who averaged 8.9 yards on his 214 carries in 2018, albeit against lower competition.

74. (4) Connor McGovern, OG, 6-5 3/8, 308, N/A, 2-3, Penn State: Imposing frame and physicality. A classic RG in the NFL who likes to bully opponents to create movement.

75. (8) Martez Ivey, OT, 6-5, 315, N/A, 2-3, Florida: Aptly-named tackle with vines for arms (36 1/4″). Can get lazy with footwork but has starting potential.

76. (8) Juan Thornhill, S, 6-0 1/4, 205, 4.42, 2-3, Virginia: Ultra-productive former CB turned safety with terrific ballskills. Ran faster than expected at Combine.

77. (4) Mike Weber, RB, 5-9 5/8, 211, 4.47, 3, Ohio State: Bowling ball of a runner with good vision, burst and balance through contact. Best suited to a committee.

78. (10) Joejuan Williams, CB, 6-3 5/8, 211, 4.64, 3, Vanderbilt: Signed with Vanderbilt over offers from more prominent schools. Bullies WRs with size, physicality.

79. (9) Terry Beckner, Jr. , DT, 6-3 5/8, 296, 5.19, 3, Missouri: Former highly regarded prep who fought through early knee injuries to become star. Best as a 3-tech DT.

80. (5) Kahale Warring, TE, 6-5 1/8, 252, 4.67, 3, San Diego State: Latecomer to football but possesses an ideal frame and all-around athleticism. Intruing potential.

81. (5) David Montgomery, RB, 5-10 1/8, 222, 4.63, 3, Iowa State: Balanced battering-ram of a back with good vision and better burst, elusiveness than 40-time suggests.

82. (5) Nate Davis, OG, 6-3 1/4, 316, 5.23, 3, Charlotte: Short, stubby blocker well-built to winning leverage battle. Powerful but needs a lot of technique work.

83. (5) Ben Banogu, OLB, 6-3 1/2, 250, 4.62, 3, TCU: UL-Monroe transfer who excelled at TCU and turned heads in workouts. Raw athlete who could surprise.

84. (9) Rock Ya-Sin, CB, 5-11 3/4, 192, 4.51, 3, Temple: FCS-transfer who dominated at Temple in 2018 and created a buzz at the Senior Bowl, Combine.

85. (11) Kris Boyd, CB, 5-11 1/2, 201, 4.45, 3, Texas: Well-built, physical CB just as likely to be scrapping with RBs in run support as harrassing WRs downfield.

86. (10) Isaiah Buggs, DT, 6-3 1/8, 306, 5.15, 3, Alabama: Versatile DL who led the Tide with 9.5 sacks in 2018 (1.5 in 2017). Short arms (31 1/4) will push him to DT.

87. (5) Bobby Okereke, ILB, 6-1 3/8, 239, 4.58, 3, Stanford: Not your typical Stanford LB. Boasts an ideal frame and athleticism but shows just average instincts.

88. (6) Drue Tranquill, OLB, 6-2, 234, 4.57, 3, Notre Dame: Former safety who kept growing. Size, speed and instincts are all starter-level but he may be tapped out.

89. (6) Josh Oliver, TE, 6-4 5/8, 249, 4.63, 3, San Jose State: Late-bloomer. Opponents’ defensive game-plans started with him. Raw but big upside as a seam threat.

90. (12) Trayvon Mullen, CB, 6-1 1/2, 199, 4.46, 3, Clemson: Defensive MVP of 2018-19 title game. Too reliant on raw talent but is gifted, like cousin Lamar Jackson.

91. (6) Damien Harris, RB, 5-10 1/8, 216, 4.57, 3, Alabama: Started the past two seasons over top-rated RB Josh Jacobs. Powerful, balanced, consistent. Safe backup.

92. (6) Michael Deiter, OG, 6-5 1/8, 309, 5.23, 3, Wisconsin: Four-year starter with experience at LT, LG and C for one of nation’s best producers of NFL blockers.

93. (7) Miles Sanders, RB, 5-10 5/8, 211, 4.49, 3, Penn State: Exploded in 2018 with Saquon Barkley gone. Legitmate starter potential. Fumbled 10 times over career.

94. (11) Dre’Mont Jones, DT, 6-2 3/4, 281, 5.12, 3, Ohio State: Ignore the poor 40-yard dash time. Jones has good quickness, flexibility as an interior pass rusher.

95. (9) Yodny Cajuste, OT, 6-4 7/8, 312, N/A, 3, West Virginia: Light-footed, long-armed LT who could prove an NFL starter. Last name pronounced “Ka-Just.”

96. (7) Justin Hollins, OLB, 6-5 1/4, 248, 4.50, 3, Oregon: Twitchy edge rusher with terrific timed speed. Earned Defensive MVP at Shrine Game as off-ball OLB.

97. (13) Sean Bunting, CB, 6-0 3/8, 195, 4.42, 3, Central Michigan: Self-made NFL prospect who talked his way onto roster. Left early for NFL as league Defensive MVP.

98. (6) Tyree Jackson, QB, 6-7, 249, 4.59, 3, Buffalo: Raw as sushi prospect with the size, speed and a howitzer for an arm every team is looking to develop.

99. (9) David Sills V, WR, 6-3 1/3, 211, 4.57, 3, West Virginia: Smooth route-runner with excellent size and body control to consistently win one-on-one matchups.

100. (11) Maxx Crosby, DE, 6-4 7/8, 255, 4.66, 3, Eastern Michigan: Dominant small schooler still just growing into his frame. Could be a monster a year from now.

101. (10) Kelvin Harmon, WR, 6-2 1/2, 221, 4.6, 3, North Carolina State: Classic possession receiver adept at bullying cornerbacks with his frame, physicality and body control.

102. (9) Will Harris, S, 6-1, 207, 4.41, 3, Boston College: Well-built, ultra-reliable defender with NFL bloodlines. Proved faster than expected at Sr. Bowl, Combine.

103. (11) Andy Isabella, WR, 5-8 3/4, 188, 4.31, 3, Massachusetts-Amherst: Short (but not small) speed demon and slot extraordinaire. Lit up Georgia in the 2018 season-opener.

104. (10) Marvell Tell III, S, 6-2, 198, N/A, 3, Southern California: Highly regarded prep with more intriguing traits than stats. Projected at CB by some due to slim build.

105. (12) Austin Bryant, DE, 6-3 7/8, 271, N/A, 3, Clemson: Highly productive but rarely faced double-teams due to opponents’ focus on Tigers’ other DL.

106. (4) Blake Cashman, OLB, 6-1 1/8, 237, 4.50, 3, Minnesota: Former walk-on who emerged as an All-Big Ten defender in 2018 before dazzling at the Combine.

107. (14) Isaiah Johnson, CB, 6-2 1/8, 208, 4.40, 3-4, Houston: Imposing press corner with an ideal blend of size and speed. Former WR who needs more seasoning.

108. (8) Devin Singletary, RB, 5-7 1/2, 203, 4.66, 3-4, Florida Atlantic: Short, thick jitterbug of a runner with underrated strength, grit. Dominated C-USA. 66 TDs scored 2016-18.

109. (13) Dontavius Russell, DT, 6-2 3/4, 319, 5.15, 3-4, Auburn: Prototypically built run-stuffing presence with the strength and girth to collapse interior rush lanes.

110. (8) Sione Takitaki, OLB, 6-1 1/8, 238, 4.63, 3-4, BYU: Speedy, instinctive outside linebacker who overcame early coaching clashes to become a team captain.

111. (13) Riley Ridley, WR, 6-1 1/4, 199, 4.58, 3-4, Georgia: Younger, bigger (but slower) brother of Falcons 2018 first round pick Calvin. Projects as a No. 2 or 3 WR.

112. (15) Julian Love, CB, 5-10 3/4, 195, 4.54, 3-4, Notre Dame: Classic cover corner with light feet and loose hips to shadow receivers. 32 PBUs over the past two years.

113. (12) Max Scharping, OT, 6-5 7/8, 327, N/A, 3-4, Northern Illinois: Started all 53 games of his career (49 at OT). More of a technician than a street fighter despite girth.

114. (14) Terry McLaurin, WR, 6-0 1/8, 208, 4.35, 3-4, Ohio State: Size-speed prospect who looked better at the Sr. Bowl than at Ohio State. Quality special teamer, too.

115. (9) Oshane Ximines, OLB, 6-3 1/2, 253, 4.78, 3-4, Old Dominion: Dominant small-schooler who didn’t look out of place at the Sr. Bowl. 32.5 sacks, 11 FF over career.

116. (10) Tytus Howard, OT, 6-5, 322, 5.05, 3-4, Alabama State: Former HS QB who started out at TE for the Hornets. Future starting OT but will need some work first.

117. (16) Jamel Dean, CB, 6-1, 206, 4.30, 3-4, Auburn: Exceptional size-speed prospect with troubling history of knee injuries. Originally signed with Ohio State.

118. (10) Jordan Brailford, OLB, 6-2 5/8, 252, 4.65, 3-4, Oklahoma State: Quick-twitch edge rusher with 27.5 TFL 2017-18 (including 9 sacks last year). East-West Shrine Game riser.

119. (12) Mecole Hardman, WR, 5-10 1/4, 187, 4.33, 3-4, Georgia: Former DT turned OT who projects best at OG. Combine star, including in BP with year’s most reps (39).

120. (7) Iosua Opeta , OG, 6-4 1/4, 301, 5.02, 4, Weber State: Former CB and special teams ace turned WR. Blazing speed but routes and hands need work. High upside.

121. (11) Isaiah Prince, OT, 6-6 1/2, 305, 5.09, 4, Ohio State: Broke Terrell Suggs’ career sacks record (45), albeit vs. lesser competition. So-so at Sr. Bowl, workouts.

122. (13) Jaylon Ferguson, DE, 6-4 6/8, 271, 4.82, 4, Louisiana Tech: Terrific size (including 35 1/2″ arms) and surprisingly agile when he has to be. Three-year starter at RT.

123. (13) Oli Udoh, OT, 6-5 1/2, 323, 5.05, 4, Elon: Massive OT with long arms (35 3/8″) who turned heads at the all-star games. Raw but has starter traits.

124. (8) Phil Haynes, OG, 6-3 5/8, 322, 5.20, 4, Wake Forest: Former basketball player who gained nearly 80 pounds at Wake to morph into legitimate people-mover.

125. (6) Cody Barton, ILB, 6-2 1/2, 237, 4.64, 4, Utah: Former safety who emerged as a star LB for the Utes in 2018, suggesting his best football still lies ahead.

126. (9) Myles Gaskin, RB, 5-9 1/4, 205, 4.58, 4, Washington: Only Pac-12 rusher to ever eclipe 1,000 yards four times. Average size/speed bely vision, burst, balance.

127. (11) Darius West, S, 5-10 7/8, 208, 4.39, 4, Kentucky: Hard-luck player with troubling history of injuries. Bounced back to star in 2017-18, including at Combine.

128. (9) Beau Benzschawel, OG, 6-6 1/4, 309, 5.24, 4, Wisconsin: Four-year starting RG for the Badgers but has a frame and game that might be better suited to RT in NFL.

129. (15) Keelan Doss, WR, 6-2 1/8, 211, N/A, 4, UC-Davis: Big-bodied possession receiver with eye-popping production. Crisp routes drew praise at Senior Bowl.

130. (14) John Cominsky, DE, 6-5 1/4, 286, 4.69, 4, Charleston: Self-made prospect who gained 65 pounds since playing QB as prep. Better at Combine than Senior Bowl.

131. (14) David Edwards, OT, 6-6 1/4, 308, 5.28, 4, Wisconsin: Former prep QB (and TE at UW) with the size, feet to remain at OT – but only with more strength, reps.

132. (16) Ryan Davis, WR, 5-9 7/8, 189, N/A, 4, Auburn: Classic slot prospect whose quickness and toughness generated big numbers in a run-based scheme.

133. (7) Cameron Smith, ILB, 6-2, 238, 4.69, 4, Southern California: Four-year standout whose grit in playing through injury (and quick recovery) match his instincts, stats.

134. (17) Saivion Smith, CB, 6-0 7/8, 199, 4.65, 4, Alabama: Imposing, long-armed CB with starter potential. Originally at LSU and signed with ‘Bama out of JUCO.

135. (12) Albert Huggins, DT, 6-2 7/8, 305, 5.12, 4, Clemson: Oft-used backup at Clemson took a starting (and starring) role in playoffs, cementing Day Three stock.

136. (7) Ryan Finley, QB, 6-4, 213, 4.73, 4, North Carolina State: Checks boxes with his size, anticipation, accuracy and competitiveness, making up for just an average arm.

137. (12) Khari Willis, S, 5-10 7/8, 213, 4.52, 4, Michigan State: Better player than athlete. Renowned for his smarts, toughness and consistency. Jack-of-all-trades safety.

138. (17) Gary Jennings, Jr. , WR, 6-1, 214, 4.42, 4, West Virginia: Overshadowed on his own team at times, but turned heads at the Senior Bowl and Combine. Late riser.

139. (10) Justice Hill, RB, 5-9 5/8, 198, 4.4, 4, Oklahoma State: Most explosive of Combine RBs. Same burst resulted in 3,539 yards (and 30 TDs) in just three years.

140. (14) Daylon Mack, DT, 6-1, 336, 5.10, 4, Texas A&M: Built like a fire hydrant and is just as tough to move at the point of attack. Classic run-stuffing NG.

141. (11) Kaden Elliss, OLB, 6-2 1/4, 238, 4.62, 4, Idaho: All-star game and Combine snub despite eye-popping production and NFL bloodlines. Saw time at TE too.

142. (4) Lamont Gaillard, C, 6-2 5/8, 305, N/A, 4-5, Georgia: Former DT and plays like it, bringing a street brawler mentality to the middle. Fits best in a power scheme.

143. (11) Benny Snell, RB, 5-10 3/8, 224, 4.66, 4-5, Kentucky: Bell-cow runner whose vision, balance and determination are all NFL-caliber – even if his speed is not.

144. (8) Clayton Thorson, QB, 6-4, 222, N/A, 4-5, Northwestern: Inspirational field general for the try-hard Wildcats. Good size and grit. Average strength and accuracy.

145. (7) Jace Sternberger, TE, 6-4, 251, 4.75, 4-5, Texas A&M: Played for three different programs from 2016-18. Exploded for 10 TDs (best among FBS TEs) last year.

146. (15) Chuma Edoga, OT, 6-3 1/2, 308, 5.19, 4-5, Southern California: Height suggests a move inside to OG but has the feet, length of an OT. Boosted stock at Senior Bowl.

147. (12) Terrill Hanks, OLB, 6-2, 242, 4.98, 4-5, New Mexico State: Possesses physique carved from granite. Unfortunately, he ran like it at the Combine. Plays fast.

148. (16) Michael Jordan, OT, 6-5 7/8, 312, 5.27, 4-5, Ohio State: Former OG turned C whose size could push him to OT in NFL. Moldable clay with the requisite work ethic.

149. (8) Drew Sample, TE, 6-4 3/4, 255, 4.71, 4-5, Washington: Full-service TE with the frame and strength to contribute as well as soft hands and underrated speed.

150. (13) Malik Gant, S, 5-11 5/8, 209, 4.63, 4-5, Marshall: Former walk-on who plays like it, showing the grit and awareness to overcome his lack of ideal speed.

151. (19) Myles Boykin, WR, 6-3 3/4, 220, 4.42, 4-5, Notre Dame: Workout star whose Combine performance ranked among the best at any position. 10 total TDs at ND.

152. (19) DaMarkus Lodge, WR, 6-1 7/8, 202, 4.55, 4-5, Mississippi: Started more games for Ole Miss 2017-18 than D.K. Metcalf. Average athlete and complementary threat.

153. (13) Christian Miller, OLB, 6-3 3/8, 247, N/A, 4-5, Alabama: Few opportunities due to stacked Alabama roster but showed intriguing burst, bend and power off edge.

154. (14) Marquise Blair, S, 6-1 1/4, 195, 4.48, 4-5, Utah: Lean but physical centerfielder whose lack of production at Utah belies his value. Good range, tackler.

155. (18) Jazz Ferguson, WR, 6-4 5/8, 227, 4.45, 4-5, Northwestern State (La.): Looks like a superhero but has too many villianous tendencies (on and off the field) for some.

156. (12) Jordan Scarlett, RB, 5-10 5/8, 208, 4.47, 4-5, Florida: Eye-catching size/speed combo. Originally signed with LSU. Brother, Jaylen, is fellow NFL prospect.

157. (15) Renell Wren, DT, 6-4 7/8, 318, 5.01, 4-5, Arizona State: Freakish combo of size and initial explosiveness. Consistently quickest off the ball, but is slow to find it.

158. (8) Germaine Pratt, ILB, 6-2 1/2, 240, 4.57, 4-5, North Carolina State: One of the first players you want coming off the bus, but needs to show greater awareness of the ball.

159. (18) Corey Ballentine, CB, 5-11, 196, 4.47, 4-5, Washburn: Cliff Harris winner as nation’s best small school defender. Didn’t look out of place at Sr. Bowl, Combine.

160. (13) Rodney Anderson, RB, 6-0 3/8, 224, N/A, 5, Oklahoma: Prototypically built bell-cow runner with a troubling history of injuries, including torn right ACL in 2018.

161. (9) Will Grier, QB, 6-2 1/2, 217, 4.84, 5, West Virginia: Highly productive at WVU (and previously at Florida). Average in pro-style scheme at Sr. Bowl, however.

162. (14) Chase Hansen, OLB, 6-2 7/8, 222, N/A, 5, Utah: Former S who grew into an OLB. Savvy with good speed but older and comes with medical concerns.

163. (9) Irv Smith, Jr. , TE, 6-2 3/8, 242, 4.63, 5, Alabama: H-back candidate with NFL bloodlines. Mismatch potential as a receiver but offers little as a blocker.

164. (14) Dexter Williams, RB, 5-11, 212, 4.57, 5, Notre Dame: Breakout star in 2018. Downhill runner with some wiggle and better play speed than 40-time suggets.

165. (16) Porter Gustin, OLB, 6-4 1/2, 255, 4.69, 5, Southern California: Parade All-American prep with NFL size, athleticism, work ethic and production – when he’s healthy.

166. (10) Alize Mack, TE, 6-4, 249, 4.7, 5, Notre Dame: Better athlete than football player to this point; four TDs scored at ND. Talented but needs to commit.

167. (15) Ryquell Armstead, RB, 5-11 1/4, 220, 4.45, 5, Temple: Well-built, determined runner who takes the fight to tacklers. Ran better than expected. Could surprise.

168. (1) Mitch Wishnowsky, P, 6-2 1/8, 218, 4.63, 5, Utah: Austrailian-rules punter and former Ray Guy Award winner. More accurate than a true boomer.

169. (9) Otaro Alaka, ILB, 6-3, 239, 4.82, 5, Texas A&M: Physically imposing, downhill run-stuffing ‘thumper of a linebacker with below-average speed.

170. (19) Iman Lewis-Marshall, CB, 6-0 5/8, 207, 4.53, 5, Southern California: Gifted. Plus size, agility and physicality. Never took the next step at USC. Six INTs in 2015-16. None since.

171. (10) Hjalte Froholdt, OG, 6-4 5/8, 306, 5.20, 5, Arkansas: Born in Denmark. Signed as a DT (10 games in 2015) before switching to OG. Might be moved to C in NFL.

172. (16) Bryce Love, RB, 5-8 7/8, 200, N/A, 5, Stanford: Average yards-per-carry dropped from 8.1 as 2017 Heisman finalist to 4.5 in 2018. Tore ACL in December.

173. (10) Ty Summers, ILB, 6-1 3/8, 241, 4.51, 5, TCU: Good looking ILB on the hoof with ideal size, speed. Instincts (especially vs. pass), durability are concerns.

174. (20) Dillon Mitchell, WR, 6-1 1/4, 197, 4.46, 5, Oregon: Undeniable talent but production was boosted by talented QB, pass-heavy offense. Too many drops.

175. (11) Caleb Wilson, TE, 6-4 1/4, 240, 4.56, 5, UCLA: Classic “move” TE with size, athleticism and hands to be a seam mismatch. Don’t ask him to block.

176. (15) Gerri Green, OLB, 6-4, 252, 4.63, 5, Mississippi State: Overshadowed on talented MSU defense. Intriguing size/speed with DE/OLB experience. Worthy gamble.

177. (15) Sheldrick Redwine, S, 6-0, 196, 4.44, 5, Miami: Former CB who ran like one at the Combine. Good size, physicality and awareness to play various roles.

178. (18) Tyler Roemer, OT, 6-6 3/8, 312, 5.21, 5, San Diego State: Massive and gifted LT who fell out of favor at SDSU and left the team, ultimately jumping into NFL early.

179. (15) Jonathan Ledbetter, DE, 6-3 3/4, 280, 5.14, 5, Georgia: Base DE who lacks the quick-twitch to provide much of a rush but has the size, strength to two-gap.

180. (20) Jordan Brown, CB, 6-0 3/8, 201, 4.51, 5, South Dakota State: Former WR and plays like it – showing good awareness and ballskills. Too often disappoints as a tackler.

181. (16) Greg Gaines, DT, 6-1, 312, 5.16, 5, Washington: Morris Trophy winner as Pac-12’s top DL. A stubborn stump in the middle who will outplay his draft slot.

182. (21) Jamal Peters, CB, 6-1 3/4, 218, 4.63, 5, Mississippi State: Former S who may need to move back. Built and plays like a bully. Looks for the PBU rather than INT.

183. (11) Derwin Gray, OG, 6-4 1/2, 320, 5.26, 5, Maryland: Two-time All-Big Ten pick at LT. Good feet and length to remain outside but has a “blocky” OG-like build.

184. (21) Darius Slayton, WR, 6-1, 190, 4.39, 5, Auburn: Terrific size/speed combo to stretch the field as an outside vertical threat. Too many drops, though.

185. (17) Bobby Evans, OT, 6-4 3/8, 312, 5.2, 5, Oklahoma: Long-armed OT whose squarish frame suggests a move inside could be coming. Has some brawler to him.

186. (16) Shareef Miller, DE, 6-4 1/2, 254, 4.69, 5, Penn State: Breakout 2018 with 15 TFL, 7.5 sacks. Still just a pup, physically-speaking, with potential to improve.

187. (22) Tyre Brady, WR, 6-2 7/8, 211, N/A, 5, Marshall: Physically-imposing split end with long arms. Can make the dazzling grab through contact. Average speed.

188. (17) Jalen Jelks, DE, 6-5 3/8, 256, N/A, 5, Oregon: Lanky edge rusher who may be seen as a ‘tweener by some. More powerful than he looks but not as fast.

189. (23) Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR, 6-3 5/8, 210, 4.75, 5, Texas: Big-bodied split end who bullies DBs with the ball in the air, after the catch. Won’t run by many, though.

190. (24) Travis Fulgham, WR, 6-2 1/2, 215, 4.58, 5, Old Dominion: Former walk-on who earned an invitation (and solid reviews) at Sr. Bowl. Good body control, hands.

191. (25) Emanuel Hall, WR, 6-1 7/8, 201, 4.39, 5, Missouri: Workout warrior who can take the top off the defense. Better athlete than receiver with too many drops.

192. (26) Johnnie Dixon, WR, 5-10 3/8, 201, 4.41, 5, Ohio State: Short but well-built receiver with experience inside and out. Quick feet but inconsistent routes, hands.

193. (27) Jalen Hurd, WR, 6-4 3/4, 226, N/A, 5, Baylor: Former standout RB at Tennessee. Intriguing size, body control and hands as moveable chess piece.

194. (5) Ross Pierschbacher, C, 6-3 5/8, 307, 5.20, 5-6, Alabama: 56-game starter for Tide, including at C, both OG spots. Wins with technique rather than power, agility.

195. (12) Nate Herbig, OG, 6-3 1/2, 335, 5.41, 5-6, Stanford: Nicknamed “Big Island” and it’s easy to see why. Has talent but too often relies on girth, power.

196. (19) William Sweet, OT, 6-6, 313, 5.27, 5-6, North Carolina: Prototypically built OT with length, surprisingly light feet and heavy hands. Quality developmental type.

197. (17) Ugo Amadi, S, 5-9 3/8, 199, 4.51, 5-6, Oregon: Smaller than preferred but a legitimate NFL athlete with quickness, ballskills and aggression as a tackler.

198. (12) Dax Raymond, TE, 6-4 3/4, 255, 4.73, 5-6, Utah State: Intriguing athlete with good speed, body control and hands despite what meager stats suggest.

199. (1) Alec Ingold, FB, 6-0 3/4, 242, 4.89, 5-6, Wisconsin: Only draftworthy FB in the class. Powerfully-built lead blocker who is looking to steal souls.

200. (11) Jahlani Tavai, ILB, 6-2 3/8, 250, N/A, 5-6, Hawaii: Intriguing sleeper candidate likely to be available on Day Three due to shoulder injury. Classic ‘thumper.

201. (17) Byron Cowart, DT, 6-3, 298, 5.16, 5-6, Maryland: Originally at Auburn as top-rated prep but transferred as a “bust.” Matured and grew into powerful DT.

202. (18) Gerald Willis, DT, 6-1 3/4, 302, N/A, 5-6, Miami: Disruptive force in 2018 after previously teasing with talent. Slippery, powerful. Worthy Day 3 gamble.

203. (17) D’Andre Walker, OLB, 6-2 3/8, 251, N/A, 5-6, Georgia: Didn’t start until 2018 but shows intriguing burst, length and strength. Some untapped potential here.

204. (22) Derrick Baity, CB, 6-2 1/8, 197, N/A, 5-6, Kentucky: Three-year starting CB in a terrific UK secondary. Just average speed and production, however.

205. (16) Andrew Wingard, S, 6-0 1/8, 209, 4.56, 5-6, Wyoming: Ultra-productive (454 career tackles!) safety at his best attacking the line of scrimmage. 10 career INTs.

206. (28) Hunter Renfrow, WR, 5-10 1/4, 184, 4.59, 6, Clemson: Classic slot who sets up more athletic DBs with savvy routes. Among the most reliable hands in this class.

207. (17) Travis Homer, RB, 5-10 3/8, 201, 4.48, 6, Miami: Quality committee runner with better speed and grit (including in pass pro) than size or ball security.

208. (18) David Long, Jr. , OLB, 5-11 1/4, 227, 4.45, 6, West Virginia: Undersized but highly athletic chase linebacker well-suited to the WLB position in a 4-3.

209. (18) Mike Edwards, S, 5-10 1/2, 205, N/A, 6, Kentucky: Four-year starter eager to mix it up at the LOS. Average recovery speed. Broke his thumb at the Sr. Bowl.

210. (13) Ben Powers, OG, 6-4 , 307, N/A, 6, Oklahoma: Battle-tested (and eager for the next one) LG who lacks ideal athleticism but not grit or technique.

211. (13) Kaden Smith, TE, 6-5, 255, 4.92, 6, Stanford: Highly regarded with soft hands to be a security blanket, but ran like he was wearing one at the Combine.

212. (18) Alex Barnes, RB, 6-0 3/8, 226, 4.59, 6, Kansas State: Big, productive back who consistently falls forward and finishes his runs. Only average elusiveness, speed.

213. (19) Kingsley Keke, DT, 6-2 5/8, 288, 4.95, 6, Texas A&M: More athletic than 40-yard dash suggests, showing the quickness, agility to “get skinny” and harrass QBs.

214. (23) Jordan Miller, CB, 6-0 5/8, 186, 4.49, 6, Washington: Lanky press corner with the height, arm length and straight-line speed to make an NFL roster.

215. (29) Stanley Morgan Jr. , WR, 6-0, 202, 4.53, 6, Nebraska: Record-setting jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none type of WR. Coaches will like him more than scouts.

216. (14) Fred Johnson, OG, 6-7 1/8, 326, N/A, 6, Florida: Massive Earth-mover whose lack of knee bend and agility can be mitigated in a power-based scheme.

217. (19) Lukas Denis, S, 5-11 1/4, 190, 4.64, 6, Boston College: Former WR and CB with plus ballskills, leading ACC with seven INTs in 2017. Below-average size, speed.

218. (31) Terry Godwin, WR, 5-11 3/8, 184, 4.55, 6, Georgia: Slot receiver candidate with better quickness than his average 40-yard dash time suggests. Soft hands.

219. (12) Te’Von Coney, ILB, 6-0 7/8, 234, N/A, 6, Notre Dame: Highly-touted prep LB with good size and production against top competition. Two-down LB in NFL.

220. (1) Matt Gay, K, 6-0 , 232, N/A, 6, Utah: Lou Groza Award winner as a walk-on in 2017. Made 35/36 FGs under 40 yards with the leg for 50+ yards.

221. (20) Yosh Nijman, OT, 6-6 7/8, 324, N/A, 6, Virginia Tech: Rare size with experience at LT and RT. Massive but needs to clean up sloppy technique to stick.

222. (13) Tre Lamar, ILB, 6-3 3/8, 253, 4.95, 6, Clemson: Old-school 3-4 ILB with the size, physicality to take on and shed blockers in the hole. Two-down LB in NFL.

223. (18) Darryl Johnson, DE, 6-6, 253, N/A, 6, North Carolina A&T: Looks good on the hoof with plus height and arm length (33 7/8″). MEAC DPOY in 2018 with 10.5 sacks.

224. (30) KeeSean Johnson, WR, 6-1 1/8, 201, 4.6, 6, Fresno State: Ultra-productive pass-catcher who beat up lesser competition with good size, body control, soft hands.

225. (24) David Long, CB, 5-10 5/8, 196, 4.45, 6, Michigan: Just average size but possesses the agility, speed and tenacity to stick, albeit likely at nickel.

226. (32) Jakobi Myers, WR, 6-1 5/8, 203, 4.63, 6, North Carolina State: Former QB whose steady development as a route-runner, hands-catcher deserve Day 3 consideration.

227. (10) Gardner Minshew II, QB, 6-0 7/8, 225, 4.97, 6, Washington State: Stepped into tough situation at WSU and starred. Average physical traits but a true field general.

228. (20) Jaquan Johnson, S, 5-10 1/8, 191, 4.69, 6-7, Miami: Below average size and speed but football is played on the field, where Johnson starred for The U.

229. (11) Trace McSorley, QB, 6-0 1/8, 202, 4.57, 6-7, Penn State: Gutty but limited dual-threat QB whose production tailed off in 2018 with top receivers off to NFL.

230. (25) Mark Fields, CB, 5-9 7/8, 192, 4.37, 6-7, Clemson: Started just seven games at Clemson due to injuries, talented roster. Wowed at Combine. NFL bloodlines.

231. (15) Ethan Greenidge, OG, 6-4 3/8, 327, N/A, 6-7, Villanova: Small school OT with good length but whose thick frame and average foot speed suggest a move to OG.

232. (12) Jake Browning, QB, 6-1 7/8, 211, 4.74, 6-7, Washington: Kellen Moore clone who gets by with anticipation and grit to overcome below-average physical traits.

233. (19) Jalin Moore, RB, 5-10, 212, N/A, 6-7, Appalachian State: Powerful runner and lifter (27 reps at Combine). Ankle injury that cut 2018 season short requires vetting.

234. (19) Sutton Smith, OLB, 6-0 3/8, 233, 4.69, 6-7, Northern Illinois: Undersized edge rusher with enough burst, lateral agility and maniacal effort to stick in a specialist role.

235. (21) Devon Johnson, OT, 6-7 1/4, 338, 5.16, 6-7, Ferris State: Mountain of a man with good overall weight distribution, surprising athleticism. Practice squad candidate.

236. (20) Karan Higdon, RB, 5-9 1/8, 206, 4.49, 6-7, Michigan : Productive, reliable back with better power than frame suggests. Projects best as a part of a rotation.

237. (33) Felton Davis III, WR, 6-3 1/2, 211, N/A, 6-7, Michigan State: Tall, long-armed split end with the body control and vertical to box-out CBs. Coming off torn Achilles.

238. (20) Demarcus Christmas, DT, 6-3 3/8, 294, 5.08, 7, Florida State: As dependable as the cold in December but “just” a run stuffer with only 3.5 sacks in 51 career games.

239. (14) T.J. Edwards, ILB, 6-0 230, , N/A, 7, Wisconsin: Lacks preferred size, speed but had outstanding production, including 366 tackles and 10 interceptions.

240. (21) Tony Pollard, RB, 5-11 5/8, 210, 4.52, 7, Memphis: Served as placekicker, punter and on kickoffs for OU, offering roster flexibility. Average size, leg strength.

241. (2) Austin Seibert, K, 5-9 1/4, 213, N/A, 7, Oklahoma: Jack-of-all-trades who starred at KR, receiver and (backup) RB. Seven TDs on kickoffs. 104 career catches.

242. (21) Ben Burr-Kirven, OLB, 6-0, 230, 4.56, 7, Washington: Tackle monster who proved bigger, faster than expected in workouts. Too reliant on avoiding blockers.

243. (22) Dre Greenlaw, OLB, 5-11 1/2, 237, N/A, 7, Arkansas: Undersized (and injury-prone) but speedy WILL ‘backer whose best fit initially may be on special teams.

244. (22) Ryan Pope, OT, 6-7, 320, N/A, 7, San Diego State: Battle-tested RT with the length and strength to project as a solid backup in a power-based scheme.

245. (24) Emeke Egbule, OLB, 6-2, 245, 4.65, 7, Houston: Raw but intriguing athlete who arrived as a TE. Shows some twitch as a rusher with agility for coverage.

246. (24) LJ Scott, RB, 6-0 3/8, 227, N/A, 7, Michigan State: Big, powerful runner with vision, balance and burst. Sleeper candidate after injury-shortened 2018 season.

247. (22) Qadree Ollison, RB, 6-0 5/8, 228, 4.58, 7, Pittsburgh: Thunder back with imposing size and power when he keeps his pads low. 29 career rushing TDs.

248. (23) James Williams, RB, 5-9 1/2, 197, 4.58, 7, Washington State: Quicker than his 40-yard dash suggests and a terrific receiver out of the backfield with 202 career grabs.

249. (14) Keenen Brown, TE, 6-2 1/2, 250, 4.75, 7, Texas State: Grad-transfer from Okla. St. who caught nearly as many TDs in 2018 (5) as passes (6) for Cowboys.

250. (13) Brett Rypien, QB, 6-1 5/8, 210, 4.91, 7, Boise State: Soft-tossing but savvy field general with good awareness, accuracy in the short to intermediate zones.

