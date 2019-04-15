Report: Patriots host QB prospects Grier, Jones

NFL notebook: Steelers’ Foster requests social-media ceasefire

Pittsburgh guard Ramon Foster is asking his ex-teammates to stop the criticism of current Steelers players.

The latest social-media salvo was fired early Thursday morning by former Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall, who called quarterback Ben Roethlisberger a racist in a series of tweets. Mendenhall, who played for Pittsburgh from 2008-12, was addressing accusations that wideout Antonio Brown quit on the team when he did not play in the 2018 season finale.

“Moving forward…any former player or affiliate of the Steelers who has an issue with anyone still in the locker room, please contact me or Maurkice Pouncey or anyone else you feel you can talk to,” Foster wrote in response on Twitter. “Whoever you have an issue with, we will get you their number so you can address them. I PROMISE.

“These media takes might give y’all good traffic on your social media outlets but the guys still in that locker room, who y’all still know personally have to answer for those comments. Call them what you want, but call them personally and tell THEM. Defend who you want to defend but you don’t have to mention the team at all.”

–Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray had a pre-draft visit with the New York Giants, and he reportedly will head to an NFC East rival next.

Multiple outlets reported the Giants visit, and Murray posted a photo on social media of the outside of the team’s facility. The MMQB reported Murray also will visit the Washington Redskins next week.

By most accounts, Murray remains the favorite to go first overall to the Arizona Cardinals.

–All-Pro guard Marshal Yanda agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens through the 2020 season, ESPN reported.

Some speculated the 34-year-old veteran, a seven-time Pro Bowler, might retire this offseason. Yanda was entering the final year of a four-year, $32 million deal signed in 2015.

An Iowa product, Yanda has been with the Ravens since they drafted him in the third round in 2007. He ranks seventh in franchise history with 162 games played.

–Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

His license had been suspended for failing to pay a speeding ticket, according to multiple reports.

Fournette was cited on Nov. 17 for driving 37 mph in a 25 mph zone, which carried a fine of $204, according to the Duval County Clerk of Courts. The 24-year-old was released on a $1,500 bond. The team said it is aware of the situation but declined further comment.

–The Jets signed former Packers and Ravens running back Ty Montgomery.

Terms were not disclosed, but multiple outlets reported the deal is for one year.

A converted wideout, the 26-year-old Montgomery spent his first three-plus seasons with Green Bay before being traded to Baltimore for a 2020 seventh-round pick in October.

–Dallas Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins is recovering from surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder, he told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Collins had the operation in January and expects to be ready for training camp.

The 25-year-old has started all 32 games at right tackle for Dallas over the past two seasons.

–The Jaguars claimed guard Parker Ehinger off waivers from the Cowboys.

Ehinger, 26, missed all of 2018 with a knee injury sustained in training camp. He started four games in 2016 and one in 2017 with Kansas City.

–Free agent defensive tackle Tyeler Davison will visit the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, NFL.com reported.

Davison, 26, recently visited the Atlanta Falcons, per reports. He had 23 tackles and two sacks in 14 games (12 starts) for the New Orleans Saints last season.

–Former NFL and Notre Dame running back Cierre Wood was scheduled to appear in court in Las Vegas after being charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 5-year-old girl, according to court records.

The alleged victim was the daughter of Wood’s girlfriend, identified by local media as 26-year-old Amy Taylor, who also was taken into custody Tuesday night at Summerlin Hospital.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed 5-year-old La’Ravah Davis died at the hospital that night, KVVU-TV in Las Vegas reported.

–Former Alabama wide receiver and New York Jets draft pick ArDarius Stewart was arrested in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on suspicion of carrying a pistol without a permit, AL.com reported.

Stewart was being held on $500 bond, according to the report.

Stewart was selected by the Jets in the third round of the 2017 draft after a decorated career with the Crimson Tide but was out of football in 2018.

–The Giants signed former Alliance of American Football cornerback Henre’ Toliver. Toliver, 22, had two pass breakups and 13 tackles in eight games with the Salt Lake Stallions of the AAF.

–Field Level Media