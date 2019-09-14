Report: Patriots’ Brown makes trip to Miami, expected to play
Report: Patriots’ Brown makes trip to Miami, expected to play
Antonio Brown is heading to Miami with the intention of playing for the New England Patriots in this weekend’s road game against the Dolphins, the NFL Network reported on Saturday.
Brown, the subject of a civil suit by his former trainer alleging rape and sexual assault, was under consideration for the Commissioner’s Exempt List, according to USA Today. Commissioner Roger Goodell will not enact his authority in the matter at this time, but the NFL is expected to interview the woman and Brown as part of its investigation.
Brown has participated in practices this week with the Patriots (1-0) after being released last weekend by the Oakland Raiders.
Whether Brown actually sees the field against the Dolphins (0-1) is in question, as coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Friday that the 31-year-old had a “long way to go.”
“Obviously, he’s not familiar with our offense,” Belichick said. “The systems that he’s been in have been quite different. Jon (Gruden, Raiders coach) does the West Coast offense, which there’s very little carryover from their system to our system. Not bad or good — just we’ve had players before. It’s just not all going to carry over, and a similar thing in Pittsburgh.
“You know, he’s working hard to pick it up, and we’re working hard to get it to him. … We try to get him caught up to speed as quickly as you can. It’s too much ground to make up in a few days, but we do the best we can and we’ll see how it goes.”
Brown inked a reported one-year, $15 million deal that includes a $9 million signing bonus and a $20 million team option for 2020 last Saturday after his release from the Raiders.
After bailing on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2018 regular-season finale and sitting out Week 1 this year, Brown could play for the first time since Dec. 23 if he faces the Dolphins.
— Field Level Media
Original Patriot Garron dies at 82
Original Patriot Garron dies at 82
Larry Garron, an original member of the Boston
Original Patriot Garron dies at 82
Larry Garron, an original member of the Boston Patriots, died at age 82.
Garron played for the Patriots from 1960-68 and remains in ninth place on the franchise’s all-time rushing list.
“On behalf of the entire Patriots organization, I want to extend our sincerest sympathies to the Garron family,” said Robert Kraft, the chairman and CEO. “This year marks the 60th anniversary season for this franchise and Larry has represented this organization and been a member of the Patriots family since Day 1.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to Larry and all of the original Boston Patriots like him. Without their many contributions, we would not be the franchise that we are today. Our condolences go out to all who are mourning Larry’s loss.”
A Mississipi native, Garron played at Western Illinois before joining the Patriots, where he spent his entire nine-year pro career. He was a four-time All-Star in the American Football League.
He finished with 2,981 rushing yard and holds the record for the longest run in team history — an 85-yard touchdown run vs. Buffalo on Oct. 22, 1961.
Garron also was a proficient receiver and gained 5,483 yards from scrimmage. He had 40 touchdowns in 99 career games (18 starts).
–Field Level Media
Bucs' Arians: TE Howard 'can play a heck of a lot better'
Bucs' Arians: TE Howard 'can play a heck of a lot better' Bucs’ Arians: TE Howard ‘can play a heck of a lot better’
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard does not appear to be in the good graces of Bruce Arians, and the team’s new coach wasn’t shy about his thoughts of Howard’s performance.
Howard followed up his four-reception, 32-yard game in Tampa Bay’s season-opening loss to San Francisco with a catchless effort in Thursday’s 20-14 victory over Carolina. To make matters worse, the third-year tight end wasn’t even targeted by quarterback Jameis Winston against the Panthers.
Arians was direct in his response when reporters asked why Howard has been stuck in neutral.
“You’d probably have to ask him,” the 66-year-old Arians said. “He’s got so much talent and he can play a heck of a lot better than he’s playing.”
Howard got off on the wrong foot in the opener versus the 49ers, fumbling once and tipping a ball that led to an interception.
The 24-year-old Howard was expected to have a much better start to the season after wide receivers DeSean Jackson (Philadelphia) and Adam Humphries (Tennessee) departed for other teams.
Howard reeled in 34 receptions for 565 yards and five touchdowns during his injury-shortened 2018 campaign.
Howard has 64 receptions for 1,029 yards and 11 scores in 26 games since being selected by the Buccaneers with the 19th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Alabama.
— Field Level Media
Panthers place Gano on IR, ending his season
Panthers place Gano on IR, ending his season
The Carolina Panthers placed kicker
Panthers place Gano on IR, ending his season
The Carolina Panthers placed kicker Graham Gano on injured reserve on Friday, ending his season.
Gano, 32, missed the final four games of the 2018 season with an injury in his plant (left) leg. He kicked at the start of training camp but was unable to continue because of soreness.
“Both Graham and the team were optimistic throughout this process that his leg would improve enough to allow him to kick,” general manager Marty Hurney said. “Unfortunately, Graham still had pain in his plant leg each time he tried to resume kicking. These are tough decisions, and we discussed all options, but ultimately we decided to place Graham on injured reserve today.”
Because Gano will not be on the 53-man roster the Panthers submit before Saturday’s deadline, he won’t be able to return in the 2019 season.
Taking his place will be rookie Joey Slye, who made 7 of 8 field goal attempts in four preseason games with a long of 59 yards.
Gano, a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, made 14 of 16 field goal attempts in 2018, including a career-long 63-yarder. He converted 30 of 33 extra point tries.
He has been with the Panthers since 2012.
–Field Level Media
Titans agree with C Jones on two-year extension
Titans agree with C Jones on two-year extension
The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms
Titans agree with C Jones on two-year extension
The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on a contract extension with center Ben Jones, who has started 80 consecutive games in the past five seasons.
The extension is for two years and $13.5 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Jones, 31, has played in all possible 112 games in his seven-year career, tied for the longest active streak with Kansas City’s Mitchell Schwartz among offensive linemen. Jones was a fourth-round pick of the Houston Texans, spending four seasons with the franchise before signing as a free agent with the Titans in 2016.
He has started games at center and both guard sports.
Jones was entering the final year of his contract, with a base salary of $4.5 million.
“I think when you look at Ben’s personality, he’s got a great reach in the locker room, he’s got a great ability to reach a lot of different players and a lot of different positions,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said this week. “I think first of all that that’s unique. He’s a very instinctive and aware player. He’s a very smart football player and I would say that his number one redeeming quality is his toughness.”
–Field Level Media
Reports: Bucs' Pierre-Paul (neck) to miss at least six weeks
Reports: Bucs' Pierre-Paul (neck) to miss at least six weeks
Tampa Bay
Reports: Bucs’ Pierre-Paul (neck) to miss at least six weeks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is expected to be placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.
Pierre-Paul, who sustained a cervical fracture during an offseason car accident, will not be eligible to play or practice until after Week 6 on Oct. 14.
The 30-year-old Pierre-Paul fractured the vertebra in a car accident on May 2 and has been on the non-football injury list since the opening of training camp. He was recently cleared to resume rehab activities.
The Buccaneers’ bye week is in Week 7 (Oct. 20), perhaps providing a window for Pierre-Paul to get ready before the Oct. 27 game at Tennessee.
Pierre-Paul led Tampa Bay with 12.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits last season after arriving via trade from the New York Giants.
He is expected to play more as a linebacker in defensive coordinator Todd Bowles’ 3-4 scheme.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars WR Lee (knee) ruled out vs. Texans
Jaguars WR Lee (knee) ruled out vs. Texans Jaguars WR Lee (knee) ruled out vs. Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee, who played 12 snaps last week after missing all of 2018, was downgraded to out because of a knee injury.
Cornerback A.J. Bouye also was downgraded to out ahead of Sunday’s game at the Houston Texans.
Lee, who sustained a torn ACL during the Jaguars’ third preseason game on Aug. 25, 2018, was listed as questionable earlier this week after failing to catch a pass in the opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Lee, 27, was the Jaguars’ leading receiver in 2017, catching 56 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. In his first four seasons, he had 171 receptions for 2,166 yards and eight scores.
Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II will be making his first start for the Jaguars (0-1). He entered in relief of Nick Foles (broken collarbone) last week and completed 22 of 25 for 275 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception.
–Field Level Media
Koepka: Golfers complain too much at U.S. Open
Koepka: Golfers complain too much at U.S. Open Koepka: Golfers complain too much at U.S. Open
The U.S. Open is known as the toughest test in golf, with narrow fairways, penalizing rough, and pin placements almost impossible to reach.
Some of the top pros claim the way the USGA has set up its championship courses in recent years is more than tough; it’s been unfair.
Those complaints were a big topic of conversation Tuesday after practice rounds for this week’s U.S. Open, which begins Thursday at the famed and picturesque Pebble Beach in northern California.
But you won’t hear any moaning from the guy who is going for his third consecutive U.S. Open title.
“I mean, everybody has got to play the same golf course,” Brooks Koepka said.
“It doesn’t make a difference if you put it in the fairway and you hit every green, there’s really no problem, is there? So obviously they’re not doing what they’re supposed to do. So they’re not playing good enough. If they put it in the fairway, you shouldn’t have to complain about the rough. You hit the greens and you hit it close, you shouldn’t have to complain about the greens.
“I’ve just never been one to complain, make excuses. It doesn’t matter. Nobody wants to hear anybody’s excuse. I find it annoying even when I play with guys and they’re dropping clubs or throwing them or complaining, like telling me how bad the golf course is or how bad this is. I don’t want to hear it. I don’t care. It doesn’t matter to me.
“It’s just something we’ve all got to deal with. If you play good enough, you shouldn’t have a problem.”
Koepka won last year at Shinnecock Hills in New York with a 1-over-par total. Perhaps the moment most remember from the event is Phil Mickelson, afraid his putt at a treacherous hole location was going to roll off the green and into a bunker, chased down the ball and hit it back while it was moving. He was assessed a two-stroke penalty.
On Saturday at Shinnecock, the last 45 players to tee off failed to break par.
Tough or unfair?
“I think big picture you still had the right champions every single time. And that’s what you want to do in majors, you want to separate who is playing the best from who’s not,” said Jordan Spieth, who won the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay, when dead fescue grass on the greens was a significant storyline.
“And I don’t see how that’s not had the right result in any of the previous years, even though certainly everything could have gone a hundred percent perfectly and it didn’t, necessarily.”
The USGA has narrowed the fairways slightly from the typical setup at Pebble Beach, and Englishman Justin Rose said, “The rough seems penal but not outrageous.”
“I think there’s going to be some very unlucky lies around the greens and the tops of the bunkers the way they’ve let the fescue, or whatever that grass is around the tops of the bunkers, grow,” he added.
“It’s quite a coarse grass as well. Any ball that lands just over the top of a bunker and lands in that longer grass, I think the ball is going to stick in there and you’re going to have some tough lies. And maybe you’ll see guys not move a ball possibly from the tops of those bunkers. That’s probably the most penal area of the golf course, I think.”
It’s all fine by Koepka.
“I just view it as this is what it is this week, and I’ve got to deal with it and go,” he said. “In my mind it doesn’t equate to a bad setup or good setup.”
–Field Level Media
Mistrial declared in 8 remaining counts against Winslow II
Mistrial declared in 8 remaining counts against Winslow II
A California judge declared
Mistrial declared in 8 remaining counts against Winslow II
A California judge declared a mistrial Tuesday on eight remaining counts against former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, who was found guilty of felony rape one day earlier in Vista, Calif.
Winslow also was found guilty on misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and lewd conduct, and he was acquitted on another lewd-conduct charge on Monday. All the incidents occurred in San Diego County.
But the jury was deadlocked on the other eight charges and Judge Blaine K. Bowman ordered the jurors to return Tuesday.
Shortly after 10 a.m. PT, Bowman received a note from the jurors saying they remained deadlocked on the remaining charges, which include six felonies.
A short time later, Bowman polled the jury in the courtroom. After hearing the results, he declared a mistrial on all eight counts.
Winslow still faces as long as nine years in prison, due to the rape conviction and the two misdemeanor convictions.
The rape Winslow was found guilty of involved a 58-year-old homeless woman in 2018.
The indecent exposure incident involved a 57-year-old woman who was gardening in her front yard. The lewd conduct incident involved a 77-year-old woman at a health club.
Winslow, 35, didn’t testify during the trial.
Winslow is the son of former San Diego Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow. The Hall of Famer was in the courtroom daily, including when the verdicts against his son were read on Monday.
Kellen Winslow II played nine NFL seasons and caught 469 passes for 5,236 yards and 25 touchdowns with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and New York Jets. He was the sixth overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami (Fla.).
–Field Level Media
Ex-NFL DE Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI
Ex-NFL DE Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI
Ex-NFL DE Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI
Former San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders pass rusher Aldon Smith was arrested Monday in Kansas on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The 29-year-old was initially stopped for a traffic violation. He was issued citations at the station in Mission, Kan., and picked up there by a friend, a police spokesman told the Kansas City Star.
Smith has not played in the NFL since November 2015, when he was suspended by the league for a year for violating its substance-abuse policy.
The 49ers drafted Smith No. 7 overall in 2011 and he was an immediate success, tallying 14 sacks as a rookie and earning first-team All-Pro honors with 19.5 sacks in 2012.
After four seasons and 44 sacks in 50 games with San Francisco, he played in seven games for the Raiders prior to his suspension in 2015.
Smith has a long history of run-ins with the law, including at least three previous DUI arrests.
Last November, Smith entered no-contest pleas to two misdemeanor domestic violence charges.
In exchange for his plea, he received a sentence of 90 days in jail and received credit for time served in a residential treatment center. He also was sentenced to three years of probation, one year of domestic violence counseling and 25 hours of community service.
–Field Level Media
Browns S Randall (concussion) won't play vs. Jets
Browns S Randall (concussion) won't play vs. Jets
Cleveland Browns starting free safety
Browns S Randall (concussion) won’t play vs. Jets
Cleveland Browns starting free safety Damarious Randall reported to practice on Saturday with concussion-like symptoms and has been ruled out of Monday’s night’s game against the New York Jets.
It’s unclear when Randall sustained the concussion, but he was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
Randall was among four players the Browns said would miss the game, joining tackle Kendall Lamm (knee), running back Dontrell Hilliard (concussion) and linebacker Adarius Taylor (ankle). Four others — receiver Rashard Higgins (ankle), guard Joel Bitonio (abdomen), defensive end Chris Smith (not injury related) and quarterback Drew Stanton (knee) – were listed as questionable.
Smith missed two practices this week following the death of his girlfriend, Petara Cordero, who was killed earlier this week when a driver struck the couple’s disabled car. He returned to practice on Saturday and was a full participant.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Bengals RB Anderson has torn ACL
Reports: Bengals RB Anderson has torn ACL
Cincinnati rookie running back Rodney Anderson is
Reports: Bengals RB Anderson has torn ACL
Cincinnati rookie running back Rodney Anderson is believed to have torn his right ACL on Thursday night in the Bengals’ final preseason game, according to multiple reports.
The reports added he likely will miss the season. He left the game, a 13-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, in the first quarter after a four-yard run.
Doctors had just cleared Anderson to play three weeks ago, and he has a history of serious injuries.
Anderson, a sixth-round draft selection, sustained the same injury last season with Oklahoma.
In 2015, his first season with the Sooners, he sustained a broken leg. The following year, he broke a bone in his neck, and last season, the torn ACL ended his campaign in Week 2.
He played in just 17 games in four years in Oklahoma. In 2017, he played in 13 games, gaining 1,442 yards from scrimmage and scoring 21 touchdowns.
The Bengals drafted him to back up running backs Giovani Bernard and Joe Mixon, the latter his former Sooners teammate. In the third preseason game, he had four catches for 51 yards.
The Bengals also drafted Trayveon Williams from Texas A&M in the sixth round of the 2019 draft.
–Field Level Media
Hall of Fame C Langer dies at 71
Hall of Fame C Langer dies at 71
Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Langer, who played every offensive snap at
Hall of Fame C Langer dies at 71
Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Langer, who played every offensive snap at center for the unbeaten 1972 Miami Dolphins, died Thursday, the team announced Friday. He was 71.
Langer spent 10 years with the Dolphins, from 1970 to 1979, earning first-team All-Pro honors four times and six selections to the Pro Bowl. He finished his career with two seasons with his home-state Minnesota Vikings.
Considered one of the greatest centers of all-time, Langer was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1987, becoming the fourth Dolphins player to make it in his first season of eligibility. The others are quarterback Dan Marino, receiver Paul Warfield and defensive end Jason Taylor.
Langer was a middle linebacker at South Dakota State and went undrafted in 1970, signing with the Cleveland Browns as a free agent before being cut during training camp. The Dolphins picked him up and he played in the final five games of the 1970 season, mostly on special teams.
“I never thought I’d make it,” he told The Athletic last week. “All you do is put one foot in front of the other and fight like hell. You gotta learn to do whatever it takes to get the job done, no matter who is looking, no matter who is there, no matter what.”
After serving as the backup center in Miami in 1971, he become a first-teamer in 1972 and started 109 consecutive games until he was sidelined by a knee injury in 1979.
“I would not do anything differently. No question. You can step off the curb and get hit by a drunk driver,” he said in a 2017 interview with the Miami Herald.
“Hurt or not, we wanted to be on the field. That’s the way we played. I’m going up against Dick Butkus, Alan Page, Joe Greene. That’s a battle that appealed to me. There was nothing that could compare to that competition after I retired from football.”
–Field Level Media
Jets president Glat steps down
Jets president Glat steps down Jets president Glat steps down
New York Jets president Neil Glat has resigned from his role and will become a senior adviser, the team announced Friday.
Glat oversaw the Jets’ off-field activities for the past seven years. His duties included redesigning the uniforms, signing a gaming deal with MGM and expanding fan interactions.
“Neil spearheaded the implementation of many successful new initiatives and fan-friendly offerings during his time with us,” said Christopher Johnson, the team’s chairman and CEO. “He also worked tirelessly on behalf of the organization and for the fans.”
The Jets said they would announce other organizational steps at a later time.
–Field Level Media
Raiders' Hudson signs extension, reportedly becomes top-paid center
Raiders' Hudson signs extension, reportedly becomes top-paid center
The Oakland Raiders
Raiders’ Hudson signs extension, reportedly becomes top-paid center
The Oakland Raiders signed center Rodney Hudson to a multiyear contract extension on Friday. And while the team didn’t announce terms, a published report said the deal will make him the NFL’s highest-paid center.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Hudson agreed to a three-year, $33.75 million contract extension, with $24.4 million in guaranteed money.
The average annual salary of $11.25 million is the most for any center in the NFL.
Hudson signed a five-year, $44.5 million deal with the Raiders as a free agent in 2015. The 30-year-old made the Pro Bowl in both 2016 and 2017 and has started every game over the past three seasons.
— Field Level Media
49ers RB McKinnon headed to IR
49ers RB McKinnon headed to IR 49ers RB McKinnon headed to IR
San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon will be placed on injured reserve and is expected to require an additional procedure on his surgically repaired knee.
McKinnon, 27, missed all of last season recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee in August 2018. He had signed as a free agent from the Minnesota Vikings and expected to be the starting running back in San Francisco.
On his road back to the field, McKinnon has encountered multiple setbacks.
He was activated from the physically unable to perform list in August only to be lost before the end of the same week due to discomfort in his knee. Last week, he was back on the practice field only briefly before another issue in the same knee.
NFL Network reported the 49ers had not yet determined Friday whether McKinnon would be eligible to return from IR or be shut down for the entire 2019 season.
At that point, he would stand to make $16 million over two seasons without taking a snap, based on the structure of his contract.
In four years with the Vikings, McKinnon ran the ball 474 times for 1,918 yards (4.0 avg) and seven touchdowns. He added 142 catches for 984 yards and five scores.
–Field Level Media
Reports: NFL reinstates LB McClain
Reports: NFL reinstates LB McClain
The
Reports: NFL reinstates LB McClain
The NFL conditionally reinstated linebacker Rolando McClain, a former No. 8 overall pick who hasn’t played in three seasons, according to multiple reports on Friday.
Drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2010, McClain was suspended indefinitely in 2016 after he repeatedly failed drug tests. He last played in 2015 with the Dallas Cowboys, who hold his rights.
McClain, who played collegiately at Alabama, told AL.com in July that he wanted to play again and was fit after undergoing hip surgery on 2016.
“I’m nowhere near satisfied with how my professional career has gone,” McClain said at the time. “That’s for myself. That’s me looking in the mirror and talking to my boys. Nah, that’s not the taste I want to leave in my mouth.”
McClain, now 30, spent three seasons with the Raiders. The Raiders released him because he didn’t perform on the field as expected and because he found himself in legal trouble.
The Baltimore Ravens signed McClain in 2013 but he decided to retire, returning with Dallas in 2014.
In five NFL seasons, McClain has played in 65 games (61 starts). He has 412 tackles, 9.5 sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles to his credit.
–Field Level Media
Report: Patriots' Edelman (hand) expected to be fine
Report: Patriots' Edelman (hand) expected to be fine
New England Patriots
Report: Patriots’ Edelman (hand) expected to be fine
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is expected to be fine after initially injuring his hand during the team’s final preseason game, per a published report Friday.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Edelman is expected to be no worse for wear after landing awkwardly on his left hand following a 20-yard reception early in Thursday’s preseason 31-29 loss versus the New York Giants.
Edelman was seen consulting with trainers while sitting out the remainder of the game.
The left hand is a focal point for the 33-year-old Edelman, who began training camp on the non-football injury list with a broken left thumb sustained this offseason.
“#Patriots WR Julian Edelman left last night’s preseason game earlier than planned, but my understanding is he did not re-injure his thumb,” Rapoport posted on Twitter. “And his hand, the one he landed on, is fine. A minor scare for Edelman, but nothing major.”
Edelman caught 74 passes for 850 yards and six touchdowns in the 2018 regular season and was the MVP of the Super Bowl LIII win against the Los Angeles Rams.
In May, the Patriots finalized a two-year extension worth $21 million for Edelman.
–Field Level Media
Chargers OT Okung out at least Week 1
Chargers OT Okung out at least Week 1 Chargers OT Okung out at least Week 1
Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Russell Okung will not play in the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.
Chargers general manager Tom Telesco announced the Week 1 status of Okung on Thursday, per ESPN.
Okung has been limited to off-field conditioning work this summer due to a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots. The 31-year-old Okung is on the non-football illness list.
Telesco added that the Chargers will have a deeper grasp of the status of Okung in the coming weeks.
Trent Scott, who has been at left tackle in Okung’s place, played 125 snaps on offense last season as an undrafted rookie out of Grambling State.
Okung, responding to reports of his absence from training camp, said he experienced abnormal discomfort in his chest on June 1 and went to urgent care out of “an abundance of caution.”
The two-time Pro Bowl selection is entering his third year with the Chargers after six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-15) and one with the Denver Broncos (2016).
–Field Level Media
Chargers GM on Gordon contract: 'I haven't solved this one yet'
Chargers GM on Gordon contract: 'I haven't solved this one yet' Chargers GM on Gordon contract: ‘I haven’t solved this one yet’
Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said the team is prepared to enter the season without running back Melvin Gordon, who is holding out in hopes of a new contract.
“I’m disappointed it has lasted this long. I pride myself in having solutions to problems, and I haven’t solved this one yet,” the 46-year-old Telesco said on Thursday, via ESPN.
“We know what (Gordon) means to our team, and even bigger than that what he means to our organization. But the other side is we have a big game coming up this week with the Colts, and I’m confident in the players that we have on the field right now will play well.”
Gordon, 26, has missed all of training camp and the preseason while seeking an extension. He’s entering the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which will pay him $5.6 million in 2019.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport previously reported that the Chargers offered a deal worth $10 million per season and were rebuffed. The team has said it won’t trade him, despite Gordon requesting through his agent to be dealt.
A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Gordon has scored 38 touchdowns over the past three seasons. In 55 career games, he has gained 5,205 yards from scrimmage.
Without Gordon, the Chargers will turn to third-year man Austin Ekeler and second-year running back Justin Jackson in the backfield.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Broncos acquire CB Dawson from Patriots
Reports: Broncos acquire CB Dawson from Patriots
Reports: Broncos acquire CB Dawson from Patriots
The Denver Broncos acquired cornerback Duke Dawson in a trade with the New England Patriots, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.
The teams did not officially announce the trade, however ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Patriots will send Dawson and a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft to the Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round draft selection.
Dawson has yet to play in a regular-season game for the Patriots since being selected in the second round of the 2018 draft.
The 23-year-old sustained a hamstring injury and was placed on injured reserve during his rookie season. He was activated to the 53-man roster later in the campaign but was on the inactive list for each remaining game.
The Patriots boast considerable depth at cornerback, with Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Keion Crossen and Joejuan Williams likely to make the roster.
— Field Level Media
