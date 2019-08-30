Report: Panthers K Gano could land on IR
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano’s knee injury doesn’t seem to be getting better, and he could land on injured reserve for the first half of the season, NFL Network reported Thursday.
Gano, who finished the 2018 campaign on IR with a knee injury, has not kicked at all during the preseason, with Joey Slye handling those duties. Slye entered Thursday 6 for 6, including makes of 55 and 54 yards, then drilled a 59-yard field goal in the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
If the Panthers place Gano on IR after the cutdown to a 53-man roster, they could designate him to return after an eight-week absence. If they place him on IR before the cutdown deadline (4 p.m. ET on Saturday), he would miss the whole 2019 season.
A Pro Bowler after making 29 of 30 field-goal attempts in 2017, Gano made 14 of 16 in 12 games last season before his knee injury. He has hit 82.1 percent of attempts in his career but 93.5 percent over the last two seasons.
Slye, 23, is an undrafted rookie out of Virginia Tech.
–Field Level Media
Lashley stands halfway to first career title in Detroit
Nate Lashley fired six birdies on Friday, and he holds a one-shot lead over Cameron Champ at the midway point of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Lashley shot a 5-under 67 to follow his opening-round 63. He had one bogey Friday at Detroit Golf Club — his only one in two rounds — and sits at 14-under 130.
“It was a real solid round,” Lashley told PGA.com after the round. “I hit the ball nice, I hit a lot of fairways, I hit a lot of greens. I had a lot of opportunities and I hit some of them and missed some of them. But overall, 5 under is a really good day and I’m pleased with my round.”
The 36-year-old Lashley is seeking his first career victory. He is ranked 353rd in the world.
Champ eagled the par-5 seventh hole after birdieing each of the previous five holes. He finished with seven birdies and two bogeys while carding a 65.
Charles Howell III is two shots off the pace after shooting a 67. Howell had six birdies and one bogey.
Ryan Armour and J.T. Poston are three shots behind. Poston recorded 10 birdies and one bogey while shooting a 63, the low score of the day, and Armour had five birdies and two bogeys while compiling a 69.
Champ shot a stellar 28 on the front nine to match the PGA Tour’s lowest front-nine score of the season before dropping off on the back nine.
“The front nine was probably about as big as the hole has ever looked for me, just everything went together,” Champ told reporters. “When I got on that run, I kinda kept going.”
The 24-year-old Champ has one PGA Tour victory, at the 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship.
Six shots off the pace are Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed, who both shot 68s in each of the first two rounds.
Among those missing the cut were current U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and 2016 U.S. Open champ Dustin Johnson. Both shot 2-under 142, three shots off the cut.
Woodland had eight birdies and five bogeys while shooting a 69 to follow up a first-round 73. Johnson had six birdies and five bogeys while shooting his second straight 71.
“I made a lot of birdies today,” Woodland told reporters of his Friday round. “I felt a lot better today. Yesterday, I think I was a little hyped up.
“Today was much more under control, I just was a little off with the game. It’s frustrating not to play well.”
Chez Reavie also missed the cut (65-78–143) after winning the Travelers Championship last Sunday. Bubba Watson also failed to make it to the weekend after posting the same scores as Reavie.
–Field Level Media
49ers WR Goodwin wins ’40 Yards of Gold,’ $1M
San Francisco 49ers wideout and former Olympic long jumper Marquise Goodwin beat Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson by .05 seconds in the final Saturday night to win the “40 Yards of Gold” competition and claim the $1 million prize.
The pay-per-view event, hosted by former NFL wideout Chad Johnson and held in Sunrise, Fla., featured 16 players running 40-yard dashes against each other in a single-elimination bracket.
Goodwin, a four-time All-American in track and field in college at Texas and a participant at the 2012 London games, advanced through the “offense” side of the bracket with wins over Arizona Cardinals wideout Damiere Byrd, Atlanta Falcons wideout Christian Blake and Denver Broncos running back Khalfani Muhammad before beating Jackson.
Muhammad was a replacement for New Orleans Saints wideout Ted Ginn Jr., who inspired the event by claiming he would race any NFL player in a 40-yard dash for $10,000 but did not show for Saturday’s action.
Blake replaced New York Jets wideout Robby Anderson after the latter withdrew from the quarterfinals. Anderson had beaten Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the opening round.
Jackson beat Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes and free agent corner Jalen Myrick in the first two rounds before clipping Chicago Bears cornerback John Franklin III by .01 seconds in the semifinals.
–Field Level Media
Tiger to skip inaugural 3M, return for The Open
Tiger Woods confirmed that he will not play in next week’s 3M Open and will return to competition for The Open Championship in Northern Ireland beginning July 18.
Woods has not played since tying for 21st at the U.S. Open earlier this month. He wasn’t expected to play in next week’s inaugural event in Blaine, Minn., despite missing the cut at the PGA Championship last month after remaining out of competition following his win at the Masters in April.
Woods told ESPN that he plans to “enjoy some family time” and will prepare for the year’s final major at Royal Portrush by playing at home.
He is ranked No. 5 in the world and needs one win to tie Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA Tour victories, but has acknowledged that at 43 years old, he needs to plan his schedule carefully — especially with the new schedule featuring six prominent events — including all four majors — over six consecutive months.
Woods has won 15 major championships, including three Opens (2000, 2005, 2006).
–Field Level Media
Former NFL quarterback Jared Lorenzen remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit, battling an infection as well as heart and kidney issues.
His family released an update on his condition late Saturday through Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio.
“On Friday, June 28th Jared began playing a bigger, more important game than he’s ever played before. Jared had not been feeling well for a few weeks and that finally caught up with him,” the statement began.
It continued: “He is fighting with every thing he has and his immediate family is by his side.”
Lorenzen, 38, played four seasons at Kentucky (2000-03) and led the SEC in passing yards (3,687) as a freshman. He still holds the Wildcats’ record for career passing yards with 10,354.
Despite his collegiate success, he was undrafted in 2004 and later signed with the New York Giants as a free agent, backing up Eli Manning in 2006-07. He appeared in four games, completing four passes for 28 yards.
Because of his weight, which was listed at 285 pounds in his NFL career, he was nicknamed “The Hefty Lefty.” Weight continued to be an issue for him after retirement and he said it climbed to more than 500 pounds.
In 2017, he launched The Jared Lorenzen Project, a videotaped weight-loss journey. He lost about 100 pounds within the first year.
–Field Level Media
Lashley wins by six in Detroit for first career title
DETROIT – Nate Lashley, in just his 33rd career start on the PGA Tour, capped a wire-to-wire performance on Sunday with a 2-under 70 to finish at 25-under 263 and win the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club, his first Tour victory.
Lashley took home the $1.314 million winner’s check, locked up his Tour card for at least then next two years and secured a spot on the British Open at Royal Portrush in three weeks.
Doc Redman, the 2017 U.S. Amateur champion, shot a 5-under 67 in the final round to finish six back of Lashley. The winner of Monday’s open qualifier, Redman was playing in just his second PGA Tour event of the season and locked up a spot in the British Open in three weeks while securing his Tour exemption for the rest of the season.
Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini and Wes Roach were another shot back at 18 under, while six players finished at 17 under, including 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed and 2012 FedEx Cup champion Brandt Snedeker.
Lashley’s final round wasn’t nearly as sizzling as his first three, as he fired bogey-free rounds of 63 on Thursday and Saturday, sandwiching a 67 in the second round. But considering he entered Sunday with a six-shot lead, Lashley essentially just had to avoid a blowup.
He did so with two birdies and two bogeys on the front nine before cruising home for the victory that he said this week would be “life-changing.”
Lashley was the last man in the field, getting in as the third alternate after a withdrawal from David Berganio on Wednesday. He became the first alternate to win a Tour event since Vaughn Taylor at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2016.
–Field Level Media
Report: RB Elliott, Goodell to discuss Vegas incident
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott will meet Tuesday in New York to discuss an incident involving the running back that occurred in Las Vegas in May.
TMZ posted a video allegedly showing events that took place early May 18 at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival in Las Vegas. The video shows a man identified as Elliott pushing a security guard against a metal railing and to the ground. Elliott then is handcuffed but not arrested.
The incident is reviewable under the league’s personal conduct policy, especially given Elliott’s previous six-game suspension that followed allegations of abuse made by a former girlfriend. Under the league policy, a player doesn’t need to be arrested or convicted to face a penalty.
In the aftermath of the incident, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he didn’t expect Elliott to face any discipline and downplayed the incident.
“In terms of his status with us, (it) has not been impacted in any way,” Jones said in May. “And frankly, I know how conscientious he has been in the offseason, and that’s good enough. No, I don’t see that having any consequences for us.”
Cowboys executives have indicated a desire to extend Elliott’s contract past 2020, when it is due to expire.
Elliott, who turns 24 this month, rushed for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season. He also caught three touchdown passes.
Elliott won the NFL rushing title twice in his first three years in the league.
–Field Level Media
Lashley shoots another 63, takes six-stroke lead in Detroit
DETROIT – The birdies came fast and furious during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday, a theme that has been followed all week at the inaugural PGA Tour event.
No one, though, has enjoyed it more than Nate Lashley.
The longtime touring pro fired his second 9-under 63 of the week on Saturday to put him at 23-under for the tournament, six shots better than his closest competitor as he closes in on his first PGA Tour victory.
“It was just one of those days where really nothing could go wrong,” Lashley, 36, said. “When I hit bad shots, I really wasn’t in any trouble in the rough. I had shots at the green and those shots out of the rough came out nicely and landed in good spots and a lot of them rolled up by the pin. It was just one of those days all around.”
Lashley has been firing at the pins all week. He began the tournament on Thursday with a 63 and followed that in round two with a 67. He carded another bogey-free round on Saturday to take the commanding lead.
J.T. Poston sits six shots back at 17-under after a 66 in the third round. Cameron Tringale is seven behind at 16-under while 2018 Masters champions Patrick Reed moved to 15-under after his third-round 65, his best round of the week.
“If you’re in the final (group) you’re going to have a shot at winning the tournament no matter how far back you are,” Poston said. “Nate’s obviously playing some great golf, so I’m going to have to play really good tomorrow if I’m going to catch him.”
While many of the tournament’s big names failed to make the cut – world No. 2 Dustin Johnson, U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson were among those that missed the weekend – Lashley is gaining plenty of support around Detroit Golf Club. Playing this season with conditional status, Lashley entered the week ranked No. 353 in the world.
In fact, he played in the Monday qualifier and failed to make the field after a 4-under 68. However, he was still the third alternate, and after a group of withdrawals, he was the final player in the field.
At 132nd in the FedEx Cup standings, a win would be huge for Lashley. Not only would it be his first, but it would mean no more Monday qualifiers or waiting it out on the alternate list. And should he take home the $1.314 million winner’s share of the purse, he would just about equal his career earnings of $1.38 million since turning pro in 2005.
“I always felt like I had the talent and ability to play out here and it was just a matter of getting out here and getting comfortable,” Lashley said. “It’s not an easy thing to do, by no means, but take some time and I feel like I’m finally there and hopefully I can take advantage tomorrow.”
–Field Level Media
Browns RB Hunt has hernia surgery before suspension
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt underwent surgery Thursday morning to repair a sports hernia and will miss the final preseason game against the Detroit Lions, the team announced.
The Browns added that “a full recovery is anticipated” prior to Hunt’s planned return to action in Week 10 of the regular season. The Nov. 11 game against the Buffalo Bills marks the date Hunt is eligible to rejoin the team after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy.
Hunt’s suspension goes into effect at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, after which he will not be permitted to rehab at the Browns facility. He will not be allowed back on the premises until the Monday before the Bills game.
Hunt, who began training camp on the non-football injury list, suffered a groin injury while working out on his own during the summer break. He was activated Aug. 3 and played in the second and third preseason games, carrying twice against the Indianapolis Colts and five times against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Hunt, 24, signed with the Browns on Feb. 11, more than two months after being cut by Kansas City. The Chiefs parted ways with their leading rusher after a video surfaced of Hunt kicking and shoving a woman at a Cleveland hotel.
A third-round pick out of Toledo in 2017, Hunt rushed for 2,151 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 79 passes for 833 yards and 10 scores in 27 games with the Chiefs. As a rookie, he won the NFL rushing title and made the Pro Bowl with 1,327 yards.
–Field Level Media
Hall: ‘Zero chance’ Williams reports for Redskins’ opener
A day after Washington Redskins team president Bruce Allen said he expects holdout left tackle Trent Williams to return to the team, former teammate DeAngelo Hall said Williams won’t be back by the regular-season opener.
“I reached out to him, and he’s like, ‘Man, there’s zero chance I’ll be in that building next week,'” Hall said on The Athletic’s “Hail to the Podcast” on Thursday, saying he spoke to Williams after Allen’s comments emerged Wednesday.
“I hear some whispers that he might show up,” Hall added, “and then I talk to him and it’s like, ‘Nah, I’m not showing up. We haven’t talked, we haven’t addressed the issues.'”
Hall and Williams were teammates for eight seasons, from when Williams was drafted in 2010 until Hall retired after the 2017 season.
In an interview Wednesday with Washington, D.C., television station WRC, Allen said, “Well I think Trent is going to play football, yes. … I don’t see Trent retiring.”
Asked if Williams’ return could be in some other uniform, Allen replied, “No. It’ll be with us.”
“You hear Bruce say, ‘I know Trent’s gonna play football and it’s gonna be with us,’ … I don’t know,” Hall said in Thursday’s podcast. “I don’t know how they get to that point.”
Williams, who has reached seven consecutive Pro Bowls, is reportedly unhappy with the Redskins’ medical staff after a tumor scare earlier this offseason. The 31-year-old is also said to want an “alteration” to his contract. The former fourth overall pick has two years left on a five-year, $66 million deal.
NBC Sports Washington reported earlier this month that Williams was adamant about wanting a trade or his release, quoting a source saying, “He’s not coming back. Period.”
The Redskins open the regular season on Sept. 8 at Philadelphia.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cowboys' rookie McGovern suffers injury setback
Dallas Cowboys rookie guard Connor McGovern suffered a setback in his recovery from a partially torn pectoral muscle and could miss the season, the Dallas Morning News reported Thursday.
McGovern, who has not played during the preseason and has missed all but two practices in training camp, reportedly suffered a smaller sprain separate from his initial injury. He does not need surgery but the timetable for recovery is unknown.
The Cowboys’ third-round pick in this year’s draft out of Penn State, McGovern was listed as the third-string left guard and was expected to back up guard Connor Williams. Dallas could place McGovern on season-ending injured reserve or keep him on the 53-player roster for a day before placing him on injured reserve, which would give the 21-year-old an opportunity to return this season.
Each NFL team must reduce its roster to 53 players by 4 p.m ET on Saturday.
–Field Level Media
Report: Miami players ‘would revolt’ if Tunsil traded for Clowney
Two days after reports surfaced that Houston Texans Pro Bowl pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney fired his agent and visited with the Miami Dolphins, a report Thursday indicates the interest in South Beach may be not be reciprocal.
At least if it involves departing with left tackle Laremy Tunsil.
Speaking with “a well-placed source,” the Miami Herald’s Adam H. Beasley reported that Dolphins players “would revolt” if the team sent Tunsil to Houston in a deal for Clowney. As reports came out mentioning a potential Tunsil-for-Clowney deal, the Dolphins reportedly told Tunsil’s camp the team has no plans to trade him.
Drafted 13th overall out of Ole Miss in 2016, Tunsil has played in 44 of a possible 48 games with Miami, starting all of them. He has two years and roughly $14 million remaining on his contract, after the Dolphins exercised his fifth-year option this offseason.
The 26-year-old Clowney has yet to sign his franchise tender, which is worth either $15,967,000 or $17,128,000 depending on the grievance over whether he’s a defensive end or an outside linebacker, and he has skipped all of training camp. He cannot be traded until the tender is signed, giving him leverage over any potential deal.
The Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson has also reported that the Texans have discussed Clowney with numerous other teams, including Seattle and Philadelphia — reportedly two of Clowney’s preferred teams — as well as Washington and the New York Jets. Nothing of substance has advanced with any of these teams, according to the report.
And on Wednesday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that upon hearing about the Texans’ interest in trading him, Clowney is now willing to carry his holdout into the regular season.
The No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, Clowney has flashed his edge-rushing skills after being limited by injuries at the start of his pro career. Clowney had 9.5 sacks in 2017 while starting every game, and he posted nine sacks last season while appearing in 15 games (14 starts). He has 21 quarterback hits in each of the last two years.
He has 29 sacks over the past four seasons and has earned Pro Bowl nods in each of the past three years.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: ‘Zero chance’ Williams reports for Redskins opener
A day after Washington Redskins team president Bruce Allen said he expects holdout left tackle Trent Williams to return to the team, former teammate DeAngelo Hall said Williams won’t be back by the regular-season opener.
“I reached out to him, and he’s like, ‘Man, there’s zero chance I’ll be in that building next week,'” Hall said on The Athletic’s “Hail to the Podcast” on Thursday, saying he spoke to Williams after Allen’s comments emerged Wednesday.
“I hear some whispers that he might show up,” Hall added, “and then I talk to him and it’s like, ‘Nah, I’m not showing up. We haven’t talked, we haven’t addressed the issues.'”
Hall and Williams were teammates for eight seasons, from when Williams was drafted in 2010 until Hall retired after the 2017 season.
–Free agent defensive end Ryan Russell revealed that he is bisexual, telling his story through ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz in a piece posted to ESPN.com.
Currently looking to get back into the league after missing last season with a shoulder injury, the 27-year-old Russell said that after he met with an NFL team earlier this month, he told himself, “This is the last time I will ever interview for a job as anything other than my full self.”
“Have I lied to teammates, coaches, trainers, front-office executives and fans about who I am? Not exactly,” Russell continued. “But withholding information is a form of deceit. And I want the next part of my career — and life — steeped in trust and honesty.”
–After Houston Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney reportedly fired his agent and visited with the Miami Dolphins, a report indicates the interest may not be reciprocal.
At least if it involves departing with left tackle Laremy Tunsil.
Citing “a well-placed source,” the Miami Herald’s Adam H. Beasley reported Dolphins players “would revolt” if the team sent Tunsil to Houston in a deal for Clowney. As reports came out mentioning a potential Tunsil-for-Clowney deal, the Dolphins reportedly told Tunsil’s camp the team has no plans to trade him.
–Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt underwent surgery to repair a sports hernia and missed the preseason finale.
“A full recovery is anticipated,” per the team, prior to Hunt’s planned return to action in Week 10.
The Nov. 11 game against the Buffalo Bills marks the date Hunt is eligible to rejoin the team after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy.
–The Buffalo Bills traded second-year guard Wyatt Teller to the Browns.
The Browns also receive a 2021 seventh-round draft pick from the Bills in exchange for fifth- and sixth-round selections in 2020.
Teller, 24, was drafted in the fifth round by Buffalo in 2018 and appeared in eight games (seven starts) during his rookie campaign.
–Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano’s knee injury doesn’t seem to be getting better, and he could land on injured reserve for the first half of the season, NFL Network reported.
Gano, who finished the 2018 campaign on IR with a knee injury, has not kicked at all during the preseason, with Joey Slye handling those duties.
Slye entered Thursday 6 for 6, including makes of 55 and 54 yards, then drilled a 59-yard field goal in the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
–The Atlanta Falcons are bringing 44-year-old kicker Matt Bryant in for a tryout Friday, according to multiple reports.
Bryant made 20 of 21 field goals in 13 games with the Falcons last season, but the team released him in February and opted to go with Giorgio Tavecchio.
Tavecchio, 29, has struggled in the preseason, however. He has missed five of his six field-goal attempts from 30-plus yards, including a 53-yarder Thursday.
–Dallas Cowboys rookie guard Connor McGovern suffered a setback in his recovery from a partially torn pectoral muscle and could miss the season, multiple outlets reported.
McGovern reportedly does not need surgery, but the timetable for recovery is unknown.
–The neck injury sustained by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Kalan Reed earlier this month will likely end his NFL career, his agent told NFL Media.
Reed injured his third and fourth vertebrae on Aug. 18 and was placed on injured reserve this week.
–NFL teams will play five games outside the United States in 2019, and commissioner Roger Goodell said there’s room for more.
“The reality is that the demand for playing those games is greater than we have in the inventory,” Goodell told Sports Business Journal.
–A group of retired players involved in a class-action lawsuit against the NFL over brain injuries was defrauded by their attorney and his Florida investment firm, the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The SEC charged Cambridge Capital Group Advisors of Tallahassee, attorney Phillip Timothy Howard and investment manager Don Warner Reinhard with defrauding 20 investors, who largely were the former players.
–Field Level Media
Muirfield to welcome women for first time
For 275 years, Muirfield in Scotland has welcomed only male members. Next month, that will change.
For 275 years, Muirfield in Scotland has welcomed only male members. Next month, that will change.
The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, which includes Muirfield, said 12 female members will be admitted next month as part of an extensive makeover of the grounds. The club voted two years ago to welcome women, after declining in 2016 to expand membership from men-only status.
The Royal and Ancient, which operates the Open Championship, ruled the Open rotation would not include male-only clubs.
That forced Muirfield into a second vote in 2017, when members of the club voted in favor of admitting women by more than 80 percent.
“This marks a milestone in the Club’s illustrious history, and we look forward to welcoming all of our new members to share in the great values and traditions of our club,” Alistair Campbell, captain of the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, said in a statement.
Located in Gullane, Scotland, Muirfield first staged the Open in 1892 and 16 times overall. There was no announcement Thursday about when the Open might return to the site of Phil Mickelson’s victory in the 2013 Open.
R&A awarded the next three Open Championships to Royal St. George’s (2020), The Old Course at St. Andrews in 2021 and Royal Liverpool in 2022.
–Field Level Media
Lashley fires personal-best 63 to lead in Detroit
Nate Lashley used a scorching finish to cap a career-best round of 9-under-par 63 and take a one-stroke lead on Thursday through one round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Lashley sits just in front of Ryan Armour and Nick Watney, who each shot 8 under, with a group of seven players jammed into fourth place at 7 under. Thirteen others are another stroke back in the packed leaderboard in the inaugural event at Detroit Golf Club.
Lashley, 36, is ranked 353rd in the world and seeking his first career PGA Tour victory in his second year playing on the Tour. He racked up nine birdies, including eight in his final 13 holes and five in his final six, and he capped the bogey-free round with three straight at Nos. 16-18. He didn’t miss a putt inside 10 feet.
“Had a lot of uphill putts with not a lot of break, so was able to knock those in,” Lashley said after his round. “There are some putts out there … So yeah, I putted really well today, the game feels good, and hopefully I can continue this through the week.”
Lashley finished tied for 28th at the U.S. Open earlier this month after missing the cut in four of his previous seven events. Before that span, he had four top-20 finishes in six events dating back to October.
Armour opened his round on the back nine and birdied five of his first seven holes. He added three more birdies on the front nine to cap a bogey-free round.
Watney also started on the back nine and had a bogey-free day, but he did almost all of his good work late. Just 1 under through seven holes, he birdied three in a row from No. 17 to No. 1, then added four more birdies in a six-hole span between Nos. 4 and 9.
Chez Reavie, who won the Travelers Championship last week, an Charles Howell III are among the group of seven at 7 under at the unfamiliar course, the site of Michigan’s first PGA Tour event since 2009.
“Most of us have only played the golf course a couple times,” Howell said after his round. “We didn’t know the setup, how it would be. I still think guys are gonna take a bit to learn the golf course, and once they do, you’re going to see lower scores.”
Kevin Kisner highlights the slew of players at 6 under. The top-ranked player within five strokes of the lead is Rocket Mortgage ambassador Rickie Fowler (ranked 14th), who is tied for 33rd at 4 under.
World No. 2 Dustin Johnson, the top-ranked player in the field, is tied for 101st after shooting 71.
Gary Woodland is tied for 131st at 1 over in his first start since winning the U.S. Open two weeks ago.
Two spots are available for The Open Championship for players who finish in the top eight and are not already qualified to play at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland next month.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Lawson to pay for funeral of slain girl
NFL notebook: Lawson to pay for funeral of slain girl
Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson will pay for the funeral of an 11-year-old girl who was killed this week when gunshots hit her home in Anderson, S.C.
“It could have been my little sister,” Lawson told the Greenville News late Wednesday. “I’ve got a little sister around that age, and it could have been one of my family members.”
Ja’Naiya Scott was killed after someone fired more than 35 gunshots at her home at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Greenville News reported. A bullet entered through her shoulder, severing her subclavian artery, the county coroner’s office reported.
Lawson, who played at Clemson, was raised about 20 miles north of Anderson in Central, S.C. He said he contacted the child’s mother, Marshella Rice.
–Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst said he has recovered from the foot fracture that slowed him last year, has gained weight and is ready for the start of his second season.
“Kind of felt it all last year, was never really at 100 percent,” Hurst said during an interview with 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore. “Obviously, you kind of have the aches and pains of a screw being in my foot. But I’m good to go now, all healthy, don’t feel it and feel 100 percent.”
Hurst, a South Carolina product, was the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but his season never gained traction. He suffered a Jones fracture in his left foot in training camp that cost him the first four games of the season, and he wound up catching just 13 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown in 12 games.
–The New York Jets signed third-round tackle Chuma Edoga to his four-year rookie contract.
Edoga was drafted 92nd overall in April out of USC, where he started 25 games and blocked for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold in 2016 and 2017.
His signing leaves the Jets with only one unsigned draftee, third overall pick Quinnen Williams.
–The Cincinnati Bengals completed the signing of their 10-man draft class by inking third-round linebacker Germaine Pratt to his four-year rookie deal.
Pratt, drafted 72nd overall out of NC State, led the Wolfpack with 104 tackles last season and is expected to compete for a starting role as a rookie in Cincinnati.
His signing leaves just 13 of 254 total 2019 draft picks without a contract. Of the 13, six are first-rounders, including top-six picks Nick Bosa (second), Williams (third), Devin White (fifth) and Daniel Jones (sixth).
–Field Level Media
Former Seahawks owner Behring dies
Former Seattle Seahawks owner Ken Behring died Tuesday, the team announced Friday. He was 91.
Behring owned the franchise from 1988-97 before selling the Seahawks to Paul Allen for a reported $200 million.
“We are saddened by the loss of former Seahawks owner Ken Behring,” the Seahawks said a news release. “We send our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Behring’s family and friends.”
The former real-estate developer became a controversial figure in Seattle in 1996 when he announced he was moving the franchise to Anaheim, Calif. He made the decision after failing to secure funding for a new stadium or a major refurbishment of the Kingdome.
The Seahawks actually moved their equipment, set up operations and held a few workouts in Anaheim. But the NFL intervened — and threatened fines of $500,000 daily — and the franchise returned its operations back to Seattle.
After selling the Seahawks, Behring established the Wheelchair Foundation and committed $15 million to the cause in 2000. The entity delivers free wheelchairs to people with disabilities.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Manning not concerned over competition from Jones
New York Giants starting quarterback Eli Manning doesn’t sound like he’s too concerned with the buzz over rookie Daniel Jones, the sixth pick in the NFL Draft who earned positive reviews in offseason workouts.
“I mean no, I don’t feel like it’s a competition,” Manning said in an interview on the NFL Network’s Total Access on Friday. “I feel like I’ve got to do my job and I’ve got to compete every day and try to get better every day. That’s the way it’s been my whole life and that’s just the way I’ve always approached practice every day to improve, to earn my place on the team, to earn the respect of the teammates and do it each year.”
Coach Pat Shurmur said he is “constantly” evaluating which quarterback gives the team the best chance to win. The team opens training camp on July 24 and Shurmur recently said, “we’re gonna play the very best player.”
Manning, 38, has started 230 games in the past 15 seasons for the Giants, throwing for 55,981 career yards. The two-time Super Bowl champ and four-time Pro Bowl player started every game last season, completing 380 of 576 passes (66.0 percent) for 4,299 yards, with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
–Former Seattle Seahawks owner Ken Behring died Tuesday, the team announced. He was 91.
Behring owned the franchise from 1988-97 before selling the Seahawks to Paul Allen for a reported $200 million.
The former real-estate developer became a controversial figure in Seattle in 1996 when he announced he was moving the franchise to Anaheim, Calif. He made the decision after failing to secure funding for a new stadium or a major refurbishment of the Kingdome.
The Seahawks actually moved their equipment, set up operations and held a few workouts in Anaheim. But the NFL intervened — and threatened fines of $500,000 daily — and the franchise returned its operations back to Seattle.
–New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata has been suspended for the opening game of the season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 9 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Onyemata was issued a misdemeanor summons for marijuana possession in February.
–Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Aaron Neary has been suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Neary was arrested in September under suspicion of driving under the influence.
–Field Level Media
Manning not sensing competition with Giants rookie QB
New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur ended minicamp earlier this month with comments that seemingly set the stage for a quarterback competition in training camp.
But veteran Giants starter Eli Manning doesn’t sound like he’s too concerned with the buzz over rookie Daniel Jones, the sixth pick in the NFL Draft who earned positive reviews in offseason workouts.
“I mean no, I don’t feel like it’s a competition,” Manning said in an interview on the NFL Network’s Total Access. “I feel like I’ve got to do my job and I’ve got to compete every day and try to get better every day. That’s the way it’s been my whole life and that’s just the way I’ve always approached practice every day to improve, to earn my place on the team, to earn the respect of the teammates and do it each year.”
Some veteran quarterbacks shy away from mentoring potential young competition, but Manning said he is eager to work with Jones.
“We’ve got new guys and I’m trying to build a relationship with them and get them up to speed and so I’m trying to do my job in the quarterback room,” Manning said.
“I’ve always been good with young quarterbacks, whoever’s been in there, trying to get them up to speed, teaching them about defenses or styles or what our defense plays. So I’m doing the same thing with Daniel and I’m going to be a good teammate, I’m going to do the best that I can do and help everybody on the Giants be successful.”
Shurmur said he is “constantly” evaluating which quarterback gives the team the best chance to win. The team opens training camp on July 24.
“We’re gonna play the very best player,” Shurmur said earlier this month.
“I know we’re dancing around the words here, but right now Eli is getting ready to have a great year and Daniel is getting ready to play. We’ll just see what happens. … We do feel good where Eli is, he’s our starting quarterback, and we’ve got a young player that we think is going to be an outstanding player getting himself ready to play.”
Manning, 38, has started 230 games in the past 15 seasons for the Giants, throwing for 55,981 career yards. The two-time Super Bowl champ and four-time Pro Bowl player started every game last season, completing 380 of 576 passes (66.0 percent) for 4,299 yards, with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Manning, drawing on his rookie experiences, offered some advice to Jones.
“He’s coming into this team, he’s just trying to learn the playbook, learn the names of everybody, got to earn the respect of his teammates. He’s got so much going on. He’s got the New York media, dealing with them; all of a sudden they’re saying things Day 1,” Manning said.
“So just work hard, take your job seriously, but don’t take yourself too seriously — if you can do that — enjoy your teammates, listen to your coaches and we’re all in this together and we’ll get through it.”
–Field Level Media
K Bryant, 44, to try out with Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons and 44-year-old kicker Matt Bryant could be getting back together, according to multiple reports.
Bryant is expected to be in Atlanta for a tryout on Friday.
Bryant made 20 of 21 field goals in 13 games with the Falcons last season, but the team released him in February and opted to go with Giorgio Tavecchio.
Tavecchio, 29, has struggled in the preseason, however. He has missed four of his five field goal attempts from 30-plus yards.
The Falcons also signed former Minnesota Vikings kicker Blair Walsh, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2017. The Vikings cut ties with him in Week 10 of the 2016 season, nearly a year after he missed a crucial 27-yard attempt in a playoff game that resulted in a 10-9 loss to Seattle. He kicked for the Seahawks the following season.
Walsh, 29, missed four of his nine field goal attempts on Tuesday, according to reporters watching practice.
Bryant spent the past 10 seasons with Atlanta after previous stints with the Giants, Colts, Dolphins and Buccaneers. He ranks 11th in NFL history with 388 made field goals.
–Field Level Media
Goodell: Demand for overseas NFL games exceeds supply
NFL teams will play five games outside the United States in 2019, and commissioner Roger Goodell said there’s room for more.
“The reality is that the demand for playing those games is greater than we have in the inventory,” Goodell told Sports Business Journal.
Four games are set for London and one for Mexico City. The Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders will play in the first game abroad on Oct. 6 in London in a new soccer stadium also designed to host NFL games.
A limited number of games are available because most teams are unwilling to sacrifice one of their eight home games. That could lead to an NFL team being placed in Europe.
Goodell said that while he thinks a team would have fan and financial support there, it isn’t that simple.
“I have no doubt that the fanbase and the commercial opportunity is there (for a franchise),” Goodell said. “Can we do it competitively? Can we do it where our 32 teams can compete at a competitive level? And that’s critical. At the end of the day our game is our product.”
–Field Level Media
