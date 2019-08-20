Report: Packers, 49ers interested in Chiefs’ Ford

Fitzpatrick leads over McIlroy at Arnold Palmer Invitational

England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick fired a 5-under-par 67 on Saturday to jump into a one-shot lead at 9-under 207 after the third round of competition at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Resort and Club in Orlando.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, the defending champion of this event, is lurking a shot in arrears of Fitzpatrick after a 66 on Saturday while Australia’s Aaron Baddeley of (69), Matt Wallace of England (70), and Kevin Kisner (70) are tied for third at 7 under.

Fitzpatrick climbed eight spots on the leaderboard and finished 54 holes in the lead thanks to a five-birdie, no-bogey round on Saturday.

“I just played really solid,” Fitzpatrick said. “I like the golf course a lot, so I do feel comfortable out there. The plan was to hit a lot of fairways, a lot of greens and do as best you can and it sort of paid off today. And I holed a few more putts, which is great.”

The 24-year-old Fitzpatrick is ranked 44th in the Official World Golf Ranking but has never won on the PGA Tour in 44 tries. Fitzpatrick has won five times on the European Tour, most recently capturing the Omega European Masters in Switzerland the past two years.

“Obviously it’s a little bit of a stronger field than normal, but it’s just another golf tournament, really,” Fitzpatrick said. “That’s the attitude you got to try to go into it with. There’s water around here, the greens are firm, the rough’s thick. Someone was saying it’s a bit like a U.S. Open, which I could totally see.”

McIlroy started the day seven shots off the pace set by second-round leaders Tommy Fleetwood of England and Keegan Bradley at 9 under but played himself again into a position to win. McIlroy has top-five finishes in his past four events, the first time he’s done that in his Tour career.

“The golf course has played much tougher this year compared to the previous years,” McIlroy said. “Overall I played a really good round of golf, exactly what I needed to do, and I’m excited to be in the hunt for tomorrow.”

Fleetwood and Bradley enjoyed a four-shot lead after 36 holes but both fell off the pace by shooting a 76 and a 75, respectively.

Chris Kirk matched McIlroy for a third-round low 66 to jump 49 shots into a tie for sixth at 6 under, where was joined by Luke List (68), Charles Howell III (69), first-round leader Rafa Cabrera Bello (70) of Spain and Bradley (75).

Six players are at 5 under, including Tyrell Hatton (66) of England, Martin Kaymer (70) of Germany, Sungjae Im of South Korea (71) and Americans Jason Kokrak (68), Bubba Watson (71) and Fleetwood (76) of England.

Twenty-two players are within four strokes of Fitzpatrick’s lead, setting the table for a wild finish on Sunday.

“It’s just that sort of golf course, Baddeley explained. “If you hit good shots you get rewarded, and if you don’t you can sort of get penalized. And some of the pin locations are hard to get to so. So things like that make it difficult to keep like making a ton of birdies.”

–Field Level Media