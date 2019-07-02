Report: NFL, union to ramp up CBA negotiations
Negotiations between the NFL and the NFL Players Association are expected to heat up this month as the two sides try to reach a new collective bargaining agreement before the start of the season, ESPN reported Tuesday.
The existing CBA will expire after the 2020 season.
A group of league owners and players have met three times this year and plan to sit at the negotiating table as many as four times this month, ESPN said.
Both sides seem optimistic that they can reach an agreement before the current CBA expires. The owners also are set to begin renegotiations of their television deals soon.
Koepka, Thomas commit to WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
Top-ranked Brooks Koepka and defending champion Justin Thomas have committed to play in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational that will take place July 25-28 at TPC Southwind in Memphis.
They join fellow top-10 players Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who had previously committed to the event.
England’s Tommy Fleetwood, currently ranked No. 20, also confirmed he will be in the field.
Thomas won last year’s invitational event in Akron, Ohio, the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, while Koepka said he enjoys playing at TPC Southwind.
“It’s always a great spot to go back to,” Koepka said in a statement. “It’s a special place, everything that St. Jude does for the kids, and to be able to go to the hospital and spend time with them, it’s incredible to see the smiles on their faces especially through what they’re going through.”
Thomas will be defending his event title while competing on a course new to him.
“I’m excited to get there, especially for a WGC,” Thomas said on a conference call with reporters, per Golfweek. “I’ve always watched the tournament on TV and it looks like a fun little course. It rewards good golf and penalizes bad golf, which I think is great.”
Cowboys’ Elliott issues apology for Vegas incident
After meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott apologized for his actions at a Las Vegas music festival and vowed to “make better decisions.”
“I’ve worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me,” Elliott posted on Twitter. “I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision.”
The two-time NFL rushing champion apologized to Kyle Johnson, the security guard he got into a confrontation with at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival on May 18.
“I need to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future,” Elliott wrote. “I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again.”
There was no immediate word from the commissioner’s office about whether Elliott will face a suspension or other penalty for the incident, during which Elliott was handcuffed but not arrested.
The incident is reviewable under the league’s personal conduct policy, especially given Elliott’s previous six-game suspension that followed allegations of abuse made by a former girlfriend. Under the league policy, a player doesn’t need to be arrested or convicted to face a penalty.
In the aftermath of the incident, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he didn’t expect Elliott to face any discipline and downplayed the incident.
“In terms of his status with us, (it) has not been impacted in any way,” Jones said in May. “And frankly, I know how conscientious he has been in the offseason, and that’s good enough. No, I don’t see that having any consequences for us.”
Cowboys executives have indicated a desire to extend Elliott’s contract past 2020, when it is due to expire.
Elliott, who turns 24 this month, rushed for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season. He also caught three touchdown passes.
Ex-NFL QB Wright shot, in stable condition
Former NFL quarterback Anthony Wright was in stable condition at a North Carolina hospital Tuesday morning after being shot multiple times in a domestic dispute, police said.
The incident took place Monday afternoon in Concord, N.C.
“Officers arrived on scene to find Anthony Wright with multiple gunshots wounds,” according to a police news release. “Wright was transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where he was rushed into emergency surgery. Currently he is in stable condition.”
According to police, the former boyfriend of Wright’s girlfriend and Wright, 43, got into an argument when the man dropped off his daughter with her mother, and shots were fired. The Concord Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for William “Willie” Moses Hooker Jr. for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.
Wright, a North Carolina native, played his college football at South Carolina (1995-98), where he completed 54.3 percent of his passes for 5,641 yards with 38 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.
In the NFL, he played parts of six seasons from 2000-07 with the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants. He appeared in 31 games, starting 19 of them, and had an 8-11 record. He started seven games for the Ravens in both 2003 and 2005.
Wright completed 54.9 percent of his NFL passes and threw for 20 touchdowns to go with 25 interceptions and a 66.3 passer rating.
Ex-NFL QB Rypien pleads not guilty to domestic violence charge
Former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien entered a not guilty plea Monday on a domestic violence charge involving his wife in Spokane, Wash.
The incident occurred Sunday, when police said they were dispatched to an area near a bank where Rypien’s wife was lying in the grass. A witness said she was complaining of stomach pains, allegedly from Rypien hitting her.
He was arrested on a charge of fourth-degree assault/domestic violence.
Spokane NBC affiliate KHQ reported that Rypien, 56, told the court Monday he and his wife were arguing in the car and he “only hit his wife to remove her hands from his face” while he was driving. Rypien said he was just trying to see the road.
In March 2018, Rypien went public about his troubles and revealed that he once attempted suicide as a result of mental health issues he believes originated from his days of playing football.
Rypien, who played collegiately at Washington State in Pullman, played 11 seasons in the NFL for the Washington Redskins (1988-1993), Cleveland Browns (1994), St. Louis Rams (1995, 1997), Philadelphia Eagles (1996) and Indianapolis Colts (2001). He passed for 18,473 yards, 115 touchdowns and 88 interceptions.
He was a two-time Pro Bowl player and the MVP of Super Bowl XXVI, where the Redskins beat the Buffalo Bills 37-24 in January 1992.
Report: RB Elliott, Goodell to discuss Vegas incident
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott will meet Tuesday in New York to discuss an incident involving the running back that occurred in Las Vegas in May.
TMZ posted a video allegedly showing events that took place early May 18 at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival in Las Vegas. The video shows a man identified as Elliott pushing a security guard against a metal railing and to the ground. Elliott then is handcuffed but not arrested.
The incident is reviewable under the league’s personal conduct policy, especially given Elliott’s previous six-game suspension that followed allegations of abuse made by a former girlfriend. Under the league policy, a player doesn’t need to be arrested or convicted to face a penalty.
In the aftermath of the incident, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he didn’t expect Elliott to face any discipline and downplayed the incident.
“In terms of his status with us, (it) has not been impacted in any way,” Jones said in May. “And frankly, I know how conscientious he has been in the offseason, and that’s good enough. No, I don’t see that having any consequences for us.”
Cowboys executives have indicated a desire to extend Elliott’s contract past 2020, when it is due to expire.
Elliott, who turns 24 this month, rushed for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season. He also caught three touchdown passes.
Elliott won the NFL rushing title twice in his first three years in the league.
Lashley wins by six in Detroit for first career title
DETROIT – Nate Lashley, in just his 33rd career start on the PGA Tour, capped a wire-to-wire performance on Sunday with a 2-under 70 to finish at 25-under 263 and win the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club, his first Tour victory.
Lashley took home the $1.314 million winner’s check, locked up his Tour card for at least then next two years and secured a spot on the British Open at Royal Portrush in three weeks.
Doc Redman, the 2017 U.S. Amateur champion, shot a 5-under 67 in the final round to finish six back of Lashley. The winner of Monday’s open qualifier, Redman was playing in just his second PGA Tour event of the season and locked up a spot in the British Open in three weeks while securing his Tour exemption for the rest of the season.
Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini and Wes Roach were another shot back at 18 under, while six players finished at 17 under, including 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed and 2012 FedEx Cup champion Brandt Snedeker.
Lashley’s final round wasn’t nearly as sizzling as his first three, as he fired bogey-free rounds of 63 on Thursday and Saturday, sandwiching a 67 in the second round. But considering he entered Sunday with a six-shot lead, Lashley essentially just had to avoid a blowup.
He did so with two birdies and two bogeys on the front nine before cruising home for the victory that he said this week would be “life-changing.”
Lashley was the last man in the field, getting in as the third alternate after a withdrawal from David Berganio on Wednesday. He became the first alternate to win a Tour event since Vaughn Taylor at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2016.
Ex-NFL QB Lorenzen hospitalized
Former NFL quarterback Jared Lorenzen remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit, battling an infection as well as heart and kidney issues.
His family released an update on his condition late Saturday through Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio.
Former NFL quarterback Jared Lorenzen remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit, battling an infection as well as heart and kidney issues.
His family released an update on his condition late Saturday through Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio.
“On Friday, June 28th Jared began playing a bigger, more important game than he’s ever played before. Jared had not been feeling well for a few weeks and that finally caught up with him,” the statement began.
It continued: “He is fighting with every thing he has and his immediate family is by his side.”
Lorenzen, 38, played four seasons at Kentucky (2000-03) and led the SEC in passing yards (3,687) as a freshman. He still holds the Wildcats’ record for career passing yards with 10,354.
Despite his collegiate success, he was undrafted in 2004 and later signed with the New York Giants as a free agent, backing up Eli Manning in 2006-07. He appeared in four games, completing four passes for 28 yards.
Because of his weight, which was listed at 285 pounds in his NFL career, he was nicknamed “The Hefty Lefty.” Weight continued to be an issue for him after retirement and he said it climbed to more than 500 pounds.
In 2017, he launched The Jared Lorenzen Project, a videotaped weight-loss journey. He lost about 100 pounds within the first year.
Tiger to skip inaugural 3M, return for The Open
Tiger Woods confirmed that he will not play in next week’s 3M Open and will return to competition for The Open Championship in Northern Ireland beginning July 18.
Woods has not played since tying for 21st at the U.S. Open earlier this month. He wasn’t expected to play in next week’s inaugural event in Blaine, Minn., despite missing the cut at the PGA Championship last month after remaining out of competition following his win at the Masters in April.
Woods told ESPN that he plans to “enjoy some family time” and will prepare for the year’s final major at Royal Portrush by playing at home.
He is ranked No. 5 in the world and needs one win to tie Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA Tour victories, but has acknowledged that at 43 years old, he needs to plan his schedule carefully — especially with the new schedule featuring six prominent events — including all four majors — over six consecutive months.
Woods has won 15 major championships, including three Opens (2000, 2005, 2006).
49ers WR Goodwin wins ’40 Yards of Gold,’ $1M
San Francisco 49ers wideout and former Olympic long jumper Marquise Goodwin beat Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson by .05 seconds in the final Saturday night to win the “40 Yards of Gold” competition and claim the $1 million prize.
The pay-per-view event, hosted by former NFL wideout Chad Johnson and held in Sunrise, Fla., featured 16 players running 40-yard dashes against each other in a single-elimination bracket.
Goodwin, a four-time All-American in track and field in college at Texas and a participant at the 2012 London games, advanced through the “offense” side of the bracket with wins over Arizona Cardinals wideout Damiere Byrd, Atlanta Falcons wideout Christian Blake and Denver Broncos running back Khalfani Muhammad before beating Jackson.
Muhammad was a replacement for New Orleans Saints wideout Ted Ginn Jr., who inspired the event by claiming he would race any NFL player in a 40-yard dash for $10,000 but did not show for Saturday’s action.
Blake replaced New York Jets wideout Robby Anderson after the latter withdrew from the quarterfinals. Anderson had beaten Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the opening round.
Jackson beat Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes and free agent corner Jalen Myrick in the first two rounds before clipping Chicago Bears cornerback John Franklin III by .01 seconds in the semifinals.
Lashley shoots another 63, takes six-stroke lead in Detroit
DETROIT – The birdies came fast and furious during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday, a theme that has been followed all week at the inaugural PGA Tour event.
No one, though, has enjoyed it more than Nate Lashley.
The longtime touring pro fired his second 9-under 63 of the week on Saturday to put him at 23-under for the tournament, six shots better than his closest competitor as he closes in on his first PGA Tour victory.
Lashley opened on Thursday with a 63, followed that in round two with a 67 before adding another bogey-free round on Saturday to take the commanding lead.
J.T. Potson sits six shots back at 17-under after a 66 in the third round. Cameron Tringale is seven behind at 16-under while 2018 Masters champions Patrick Reed moved to 15-under after his third-round 65, his best round of the week.
While many of the tournament’s big names missed the cut – world No. 2 Dustin Johnson, U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson – Lashley is quickly gaining plenty of support around Detroit Golf Club. Playing this season with conditional status, Lashley entered the week ranked No. 353 in the world.
In fact, he played in the Monday qualifier and failed to make the field after a 4-under 68. However, he was still the third alternate, and after a handful of withdrawals, he was the final player in the field.
Lashley stands halfway to first career title in Detroit
Nate Lashley fired six birdies on Friday, and he holds a one-shot lead over Cameron Champ at the midway point of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Lashley shot a 5-under 67 to follow his opening-round 63. He had one bogey Friday at Detroit Golf Club — his only one in two rounds — and sits at 14-under 130.
“It was a real solid round,” Lashley told PGA.com after the round. “I hit the ball nice, I hit a lot of fairways, I hit a lot of greens. I had a lot of opportunities and I hit some of them and missed some of them. But overall, 5 under is a really good day and I’m pleased with my round.”
The 36-year-old Lashley is seeking his first career victory. He is ranked 353rd in the world.
Champ eagled the par-5 seventh hole after birdieing each of the previous five holes. He finished with seven birdies and two bogeys while carding a 65.
Charles Howell III is two shots off the pace after shooting a 67. Howell had six birdies and one bogey.
Ryan Armour and J.T. Poston are three shots behind. Poston recorded 10 birdies and one bogey while shooting a 63, the low score of the day, and Armour had five birdies and two bogeys while compiling a 69.
Champ shot a stellar 28 on the front nine to match the PGA Tour’s lowest front-nine score of the season before dropping off on the back nine.
“The front nine was probably about as big as the hole has ever looked for me, just everything went together,” Champ told reporters. “When I got on that run, I kinda kept going.”
The 24-year-old Champ has one PGA Tour victory, at the 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship.
Six shots off the pace are Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed, who both shot 68s in each of the first two rounds.
Among those missing the cut were current U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and 2016 U.S. Open champ Dustin Johnson. Both shot 2-under 142, three shots off the cut.
Woodland had eight birdies and five bogeys while shooting a 69 to follow up a first-round 73. Johnson had six birdies and five bogeys while shooting his second straight 71.
“I made a lot of birdies today,” Woodland told reporters of his Friday round. “I felt a lot better today. Yesterday, I think I was a little hyped up.
“Today was much more under control, I just was a little off with the game. It’s frustrating not to play well.”
Chez Reavie also missed the cut (65-78–143) after winning the Travelers Championship last Sunday. Bubba Watson also failed to make it to the weekend after posting the same scores as Reavie.
Former Seahawks owner Behring dies
Former Seattle Seahawks owner Ken Behring died Tuesday, the team announced Friday. He was 91.
Behring owned the franchise from 1988-97 before selling the Seahawks to Paul Allen for a reported $200 million.
“We are saddened by the loss of former Seahawks owner Ken Behring,” the Seahawks said a news release. “We send our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Behring’s family and friends.”
The former real-estate developer became a controversial figure in Seattle in 1996 when he announced he was moving the franchise to Anaheim, Calif. He made the decision after failing to secure funding for a new stadium or a major refurbishment of the Kingdome.
The Seahawks actually moved their equipment, set up operations and held a few workouts in Anaheim. But the NFL intervened — and threatened fines of $500,000 daily — and the franchise returned its operations back to Seattle.
After selling the Seahawks, Behring established the Wheelchair Foundation and committed $15 million to the cause in 2000. The entity delivers free wheelchairs to people with disabilities.
NFL notebook: Manning not concerned over competition from Jones
New York Giants starting quarterback Eli Manning doesn’t sound like he’s too concerned with the buzz over rookie Daniel Jones, the sixth pick in the NFL Draft who earned positive reviews in offseason workouts.
“I mean no, I don’t feel like it’s a competition,” Manning said in an interview on the NFL Network’s Total Access on Friday. “I feel like I’ve got to do my job and I’ve got to compete every day and try to get better every day. That’s the way it’s been my whole life and that’s just the way I’ve always approached practice every day to improve, to earn my place on the team, to earn the respect of the teammates and do it each year.”
Coach Pat Shurmur said he is “constantly” evaluating which quarterback gives the team the best chance to win. The team opens training camp on July 24 and Shurmur recently said, “we’re gonna play the very best player.”
Manning, 38, has started 230 games in the past 15 seasons for the Giants, throwing for 55,981 career yards. The two-time Super Bowl champ and four-time Pro Bowl player started every game last season, completing 380 of 576 passes (66.0 percent) for 4,299 yards, with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
–Former Seattle Seahawks owner Ken Behring died Tuesday, the team announced. He was 91.
Behring owned the franchise from 1988-97 before selling the Seahawks to Paul Allen for a reported $200 million.
The former real-estate developer became a controversial figure in Seattle in 1996 when he announced he was moving the franchise to Anaheim, Calif. He made the decision after failing to secure funding for a new stadium or a major refurbishment of the Kingdome.
The Seahawks actually moved their equipment, set up operations and held a few workouts in Anaheim. But the NFL intervened — and threatened fines of $500,000 daily — and the franchise returned its operations back to Seattle.
–New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata has been suspended for the opening game of the season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 9 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Onyemata was issued a misdemeanor summons for marijuana possession in February.
–Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Aaron Neary has been suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Neary was arrested in September under suspicion of driving under the influence.
Manning not sensing competition with Giants rookie QB
New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur ended minicamp earlier this month with comments that seemingly set the stage for a quarterback competition in training camp.
But veteran Giants starter Eli Manning doesn’t sound like he’s too concerned with the buzz over rookie Daniel Jones, the sixth pick in the NFL Draft who earned positive reviews in offseason workouts.
“I mean no, I don’t feel like it’s a competition,” Manning said in an interview on the NFL Network’s Total Access. “I feel like I’ve got to do my job and I’ve got to compete every day and try to get better every day. That’s the way it’s been my whole life and that’s just the way I’ve always approached practice every day to improve, to earn my place on the team, to earn the respect of the teammates and do it each year.”
Some veteran quarterbacks shy away from mentoring potential young competition, but Manning said he is eager to work with Jones.
“We’ve got new guys and I’m trying to build a relationship with them and get them up to speed and so I’m trying to do my job in the quarterback room,” Manning said.
“I’ve always been good with young quarterbacks, whoever’s been in there, trying to get them up to speed, teaching them about defenses or styles or what our defense plays. So I’m doing the same thing with Daniel and I’m going to be a good teammate, I’m going to do the best that I can do and help everybody on the Giants be successful.”
Shurmur said he is “constantly” evaluating which quarterback gives the team the best chance to win. The team opens training camp on July 24.
“We’re gonna play the very best player,” Shurmur said earlier this month.
“I know we’re dancing around the words here, but right now Eli is getting ready to have a great year and Daniel is getting ready to play. We’ll just see what happens. … We do feel good where Eli is, he’s our starting quarterback, and we’ve got a young player that we think is going to be an outstanding player getting himself ready to play.”
Manning, 38, has started 230 games in the past 15 seasons for the Giants, throwing for 55,981 career yards. The two-time Super Bowl champ and four-time Pro Bowl player started every game last season, completing 380 of 576 passes (66.0 percent) for 4,299 yards, with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Manning, drawing on his rookie experiences, offered some advice to Jones.
“He’s coming into this team, he’s just trying to learn the playbook, learn the names of everybody, got to earn the respect of his teammates. He’s got so much going on. He’s got the New York media, dealing with them; all of a sudden they’re saying things Day 1,” Manning said.
“So just work hard, take your job seriously, but don’t take yourself too seriously — if you can do that — enjoy your teammates, listen to your coaches and we’re all in this together and we’ll get through it.”
NFL notebook: Lawson to pay for funeral of slain girl
NFL notebook: Lawson to pay for funeral of slain girl
Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson will pay for the funeral of an 11-year-old girl who was killed this week when gunshots hit her home in Anderson, S.C.
“It could have been my little sister,” Lawson told the Greenville News late Wednesday. “I’ve got a little sister around that age, and it could have been one of my family members.”
Ja’Naiya Scott was killed after someone fired more than 35 gunshots at her home at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Greenville News reported. A bullet entered through her shoulder, severing her subclavian artery, the county coroner’s office reported.
Lawson, who played at Clemson, was raised about 20 miles north of Anderson in Central, S.C. He said he contacted the child’s mother, Marshella Rice.
–Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst said he has recovered from the foot fracture that slowed him last year, has gained weight and is ready for the start of his second season.
“Kind of felt it all last year, was never really at 100 percent,” Hurst said during an interview with 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore. “Obviously, you kind of have the aches and pains of a screw being in my foot. But I’m good to go now, all healthy, don’t feel it and feel 100 percent.”
Hurst, a South Carolina product, was the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but his season never gained traction. He suffered a Jones fracture in his left foot in training camp that cost him the first four games of the season, and he wound up catching just 13 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown in 12 games.
–The New York Jets signed third-round tackle Chuma Edoga to his four-year rookie contract.
Edoga was drafted 92nd overall in April out of USC, where he started 25 games and blocked for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold in 2016 and 2017.
His signing leaves the Jets with only one unsigned draftee, third overall pick Quinnen Williams.
–The Cincinnati Bengals completed the signing of their 10-man draft class by inking third-round linebacker Germaine Pratt to his four-year rookie deal.
Pratt, drafted 72nd overall out of NC State, led the Wolfpack with 104 tackles last season and is expected to compete for a starting role as a rookie in Cincinnati.
His signing leaves just 13 of 254 total 2019 draft picks without a contract. Of the 13, six are first-rounders, including top-six picks Nick Bosa (second), Williams (third), Devin White (fifth) and Daniel Jones (sixth).
Lashley fires personal-best 63 to lead in Detroit
Nate Lashley used a scorching finish to cap a career-best round of 9-under-par 63 and take a one-stroke lead on Thursday through one round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Lashley sits just in front of Ryan Armour and Nick Watney, who each shot 8 under, with a group of seven players jammed into fourth place at 7 under. Thirteen others are another stroke back in the packed leaderboard in the inaugural event at Detroit Golf Club.
Lashley, 36, is ranked 353rd in the world and seeking his first career PGA Tour victory in his second year playing on the Tour. He racked up nine birdies, including eight in his final 13 holes and five in his final six, and he capped the bogey-free round with three straight at Nos. 16-18. He didn’t miss a putt inside 10 feet.
“Had a lot of uphill putts with not a lot of break, so was able to knock those in,” Lashley said after his round. “There are some putts out there … So yeah, I putted really well today, the game feels good, and hopefully I can continue this through the week.”
Lashley finished tied for 28th at the U.S. Open earlier this month after missing the cut in four of his previous seven events. Before that span, he had four top-20 finishes in six events dating back to October.
Armour opened his round on the back nine and birdied five of his first seven holes. He added three more birdies on the front nine to cap a bogey-free round.
Watney also started on the back nine and had a bogey-free day, but he did almost all of his good work late. Just 1 under through seven holes, he birdied three in a row from No. 17 to No. 1, then added four more birdies in a six-hole span between Nos. 4 and 9.
Chez Reavie, who won the Travelers Championship last week, an Charles Howell III are among the group of seven at 7 under at the unfamiliar course, the site of Michigan’s first PGA Tour event since 2009.
“Most of us have only played the golf course a couple times,” Howell said after his round. “We didn’t know the setup, how it would be. I still think guys are gonna take a bit to learn the golf course, and once they do, you’re going to see lower scores.”
Kevin Kisner highlights the slew of players at 6 under. The top-ranked player within five strokes of the lead is Rocket Mortgage ambassador Rickie Fowler (ranked 14th), who is tied for 33rd at 4 under.
World No. 2 Dustin Johnson, the top-ranked player in the field, is tied for 101st after shooting 71.
Gary Woodland is tied for 131st at 1 over in his first start since winning the U.S. Open two weeks ago.
Two spots are available for The Open Championship for players who finish in the top eight and are not already qualified to play at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland next month.
Bills DE Lawson to pay for funeral of slain girl
Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson will pay for the funeral of 11-year-old girl who was killed this week when gunshots hit her home in Anderson, S.C.
“It could have been my little sister,” he told the Greenville News late Wednesday. “I’ve got a little sister around that age, and it could have been one of my family members.”
Ja’Naiya Scott was killed after someone fired more than 35 gunshots at her home about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Greenville News reported. A bullet entered through her shoulder, severing her subclavian artery, the county coroner’s office reported.
Lawson, who played at Clemson, was raised about 20 miles north of Anderson in Central, S.C. He said he contacted the child’s mother, Marshella Rice.
“I felt like any way I could possibly help out, I was going to do that. It hit my heart,” Lawson, 25, said.
Ja’Naiya’s 11-year-old cousin was wounded in the incident and is in critical condition. Her 18-year-old sister, also shot, remains hospitalized.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Muirfield to welcome women for first time
For 275 years, Muirfield in Scotland has welcomed only male members. Next month, that will change.
For 275 years, Muirfield in Scotland has welcomed only male members. Next month, that will change.
The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, which includes Muirfield, said 12 female members will be admitted next month as part of an extensive makeover of the grounds. The club voted two years ago to welcome women, after declining in 2016 to expand membership from men-only status.
The Royal and Ancient, which operates the Open Championship, ruled the Open rotation would not include male-only clubs.
That forced Muirfield into a second vote in 2017, when members of the club voted in favor of admitting women by more than 80 percent.
“This marks a milestone in the Club’s illustrious history, and we look forward to welcoming all of our new members to share in the great values and traditions of our club,” Alistair Campbell, captain of the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, said in a statement.
Located in Gullane, Scotland, Muirfield first staged the Open in 1892 and 16 times overall. There was no announcement Thursday about when the Open might return to the site of Phil Mickelson’s victory in the 2013 Open.
R&A awarded the next three Open Championships to Royal St. George’s (2020), The Old Course at St. Andrews in 2021 and Royal Liverpool in 2022.
Ravens TE Hurst says foot problems behind him
Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst said he has recovered from the foot fracture that slowed him last year, has gained weight and is ready for the start of his second season.
“Kind of felt it all last year, was never really at 100 percent,” Hurst said during an interview with 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore. “Obviously, you kind of have the aches and pains of a screw being in my foot. But I’m good to go now, all healthy, don’t feel it and feel 100 percent.”
Hurst, a South Carolina product, was the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but his season never gained traction. He suffered a Jones fracture in his left foot in training camp that cost him the first four games of the season, and he wound up catching just 13 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown in 12 games.
He said he felt as if he were “pushed around a little bit on the field” and added 15 pounds of muscle to put him over 260 pounds.
“I just feel strong. When I’m in and out of cuts and guys are on me at the top of my routes, I’m able to get separation better,” said Hurst, who turns 26 in August. “Obviously I’m able to hold the point of attack better blocking and stuff, so that’s going to be fun. I’m just excited. It’s going to be a really good year.”
The Ravens will open training camp July 24 at Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md.
Mayfield, Elliott look like value plays in ’19 MVP field
Mayfield, Elliott look like value plays in '19 MVP field
Patrick Mahomes started one NFL game before his MVP season in 2018, but the flashes of greatness were evident to the Kansas City Chiefs — so much so that
Andy Reid and Company parted with Alex Smith in an offseason deal with the Washington Redskins and set the stage for Mahomes 2018 Breakout Tour. It was a smashing success.
Prior to the 2018 season, Mahomes was a serious longshot to win the league’s MVP award, anywhere from off the board to 100-1 entering training camp.
Once he put up his first aerial show in the preseason, Mahomes climbed to 25-1 at sportsbooks Bovada and Westgate.
The moral to this story: Find your NFL MVP value, play now and let it ride.
Mahomes took home the trophy and is the favorite to win MVP in 2019 at Westgate.
Superbook USA has Mahomes at 4-1 ahead of Andrew Luck and Aaron Rodgers at 8-1, and Drew Brees and Carson Wentz at 10-1.
Here’s where you should start to like the value.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady comes in at 12-1, with Philip Rivers and Russell Wilson 14-1.
With the Los Angeles Chargers, Rivers has one of the best – arguably the No. 1 group – defenses in the NFL backing him. I think Wilson is closer to 20-1 and would pass here.
Brady might be inching closer to 50 but he just bagged another Lombardi Trophy and won his third MVP award just two years ago in 2017.
If I’m not investing in Brady and Rivers, then dollars and hollers to Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. His ascension would not be unlike Mahomes’ as a second-year breakout star. Mayfield is a household name, of course, but with two Pro Bowl receivers and a team on the climb, the playoffs are a real possibility in Cleveland again.
Should the Browns win 11 or 12 games, Mayfield is easily a top three MVP candidate. His current odds? Twenty-five to 1 … 25-1!
That’s on the same line as Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.
Two other quarterbacks and one running back I’d be willing to take a flier on:
Mitchell Trubisky is 200-1. I’m not saying he’s the best quarterback in his division, but he might be on the best team in the NFC North, the Chicago Bears. And if the Bears are 13-3 or 12-4, Trubisky has just put up some video game numbers in Matt Nagy’s offense.
Jimmy Garappolo is 80-1 and coming off of ACL surgery, but the San Francisco 49ers are a sneaky good pick out of the West if the Rams can’t shake the typical Super Bowl runner-up hangover.
Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys is 60-1 and playing for a long-term contract. The Cowboys are tweaking their offense with Randall Cobb to assist Amari Cooper, and Elliott could approach 400 touches running and receiving.
Adrian Peterson won the award in 2012 with the Vikings and is the last non-quarterback to claim the hardware. All he had to do was clear 2,097 yards.
Other options from the longshot bin we’d consider:
Saints WR Michael Thomas, 100-1
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, 100-1
Jets RB Le’Veon Bell, 100-1
Chargers RB Melvin Gordon, 100-1
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, 100-1
Giants RB Saquon Barkley, 80-1
