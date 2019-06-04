Report: LT Williams wants new deal
Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams is not participating in mandatory minicamp to make a statement about his contract, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
Williams has two years left on his existing contract worth $24 million, which includes base salaries of $11 million in 2019 and $12.5 million in 2020.
Williams turns 31 before the start of training camp.
He underwent knee surgery last year and in April had an operation to remove a tumor from his head.
Williams has played a full 16-game regular-season schedule only twice in his career.
–Field Level Media
Browns RB Johnson still wants to be traded
Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson showed up for the start of mandatory minicamp Tuesday and restated his desire to be traded.
Johnson was a no-show for the Browns’ voluntary offseason program last month after reportedly telling the team he wanted to move on.
General manager John Dorsey has said that second-year back Nick Chubb will be the starter in 2019 for the Browns, who also signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt in February.
“I understand the nature of the business. I understand John Dorsey’s job is to do what’s best for the team and the organization. If that’s getting rid of me for a bigger piece and a better piece, then I’m OK with it,” Johnson told reporters Tuesday. “Like I said before, my trade request was to meet them at a middle ground.”
The New York Jets, Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles reportedly have expressed interest in the 25-year-old Johnson, Cleveland’s third-round pick in 2015.
Johnson signed a three-year, $15.6 million contract ($7.8 million guaranteed) extension last summer that runs through the 2021 season.
He has played in all 64 games since entering the league, rushing for 1,286 yards and five touchdowns and catching 235 passes for 2,170 yards and eight scores.
–Field Level Media
Bell takes part in Jets’ camp; GM decision pending
Running back Le’Veon Bell took part in on-field workouts Tuesday at the New York Jets’ mandatory minicamp after skipping most of the team’s spring voluntary workouts.
He worked with the first-team offense in 11-on-11 drills in what was his first competitive football since January 2018, when he last played for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bell sat out last season in a contract dispute and signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets.
Head coach Adam Gase said Bell wouldn’t have a full workload because of the long layoff from team drills.
Before practice Tuesday, Gase updated reporters about the search for the team’s general manager.
The Jets have interviewed Joe Douglas, Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel; Scott Fitterer, the Seattle Seahawks’ co-director of player personnel; Terry Fontenot, the New Orleans Saints’ director of pro scouting; and Champ Kelly, the Chicago Bears’ assistant director of player personnel.
New York is seeking a replacement for Mike Maccagnan, who was fired on May 15 after four seasons in the role. Gase was among the staff members who joined CEO Christopher Johnson in interviews.
“We went through some interviews this weekend,” Gase said. “Those guys did a great job. It was a great process that we’ve gone through so far. We’ll just keep huddling up and figuring out where we’re at with that until Christopher is ready to make a decision. Then once that happens, you guys will obviously know about that quickly.”
–Field Level Media
NT Harrison, CB Slay to stay away from Lions
Contract squabbles with the Detroit Lions will keep two star defenders away from mandatory summer minicamp.
Cornerback Darius Slay posted to Twitter that he’ll be a bystander despite having two years remaining on his contract. Slay did not participate in volunteer workouts and clapped back at a social media critic who said he should honor his existing deal.
Named a first-team All-Pro in 2017, Slay signed a four-year extension in 2016 and is scheduled to make $12.55 million in base salary in 2019. He is due $10 million next season.
Harrison was acquired from the New York Giants last season and has two years left on his contract. His base salary in 2019 is $6.75 million and he’s owed $9 million for 2020.
–Field Level Media
Colts rookie C Patterson tears ACL in practice
Indianapolis Colts rookie center Javon Patterson tore his ACL during organized team activities Tuesday and will miss the 2019 season.
Head coach Frank Reich confirmed the injury to Patterson, a seventh-round pick from Ole Miss.
Patterson, 21, started all 36 games in his last three seasons with the Rebels. The 6-foot-3, 307-pound lineman saw action at left guard, right guard and center.
The Colts were expecting Patterson to compete for a backup job on the interior of their offensive line this season.
–Field Level Media
Report: Rams reducing Gurley’s role in 2019
All-Pro Todd Gurley likely won’t be the workhorse out of the backfield for the Los Angeles Rams this season.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Rams are going to incorporate a number of running backs into the game in 2019, including Darrell Henderson, their third-round draft pick in April.
“The days of Todd Gurley just being the straight-up, every-down bell cow are probably over, just based on his knee, his age, the position, the amount of carries he’s had.” Rapoport said. “…This is a team that is clearly ready to spread the ball around.”
Gurley, entering his fifth season, has carried the ball an average of 260.5 times in each of his first four seasons. In 2018, he missed the final two games of the regular season but still ran 256 times – good for fourth in the NFL. He turns 25 in August.
The running back saw limited action in the NFC championship game and in Super Bowl LIII, carrying the ball just 15 times combined. He hasn’t participated in on-field workouts during offseason practices.
“Of course, Gurley’s knee, the wear and tear on that knee, the surgically repaired knee, is something that everyone knows has been concerning to the team for some time,” Rapoport said. “All they really want is for Gurley to come back when the season begins when it’s really time to go to be 100 percent. What they don’t want is to have all those questions they had leading up the Super Bowl repeat before Week 1.”
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Panthers reportedly land DT McCoy
Free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and the Carolina Panthers agreed to a one-year deal on Monday, multiple media outlets reported.
The contract will pay as much as $10.25 million and includes a $4 million signing bonus, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Charlotte Observer cited sources indicating that the deal is worth a minimum of $8.5 million.
McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, had visited the Panthers, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. Schefter said quarterback Cam Newton helped to sway him toward the Panthers, adding the chance to play his former team — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — twice a year could have been an incentive.
McCoy, the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, was released by the Buccaneers on May 20 with three years left on his contract. The deal called for him to make $13 million in base pay this season. The original contract was for six years and $95.2 million.
–NFL commissioner Roger Goodell restated his support for a new stadium in Buffalo.
“I want to make sure this franchise remains competitive and stable,” Goodell said, per The Athletic. The Bills play at New Era Field (capacity 71,608), formerly known as Rich Stadium and Ralph Wilson Stadium, which opened in 1973 in Orchard Park, N.Y., and underwent renovations in 1998 and 2013.
Goodell made the comment while attending the Jim Kelly Celebrity Classic golf tournament in Batavia, N.Y. He expressed a similar sentiment three years ago at the same charity event hosted by the Hall of Fame quarterback.
–The Jacksonville Jaguars added veteran Terrelle Pryor to their inexperienced receivers group Monday.
Pryor, who turns 30 later this month, has caught 115 passes for 1,563 yards and seven touchdowns since originally entering the league as an Oakland Raiders quarterback in 2011.
Most of that production came with the Cleveland Browns in 2016, when the former Ohio State star tallied 77 receptions for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. In the two seasons after that breakout year, Pryor caught only 36 balls for 492 yards and three TDs in 17 games with the Washington Redskins, New York Jets and Buffalo.
–Wide receiver Adam Humphries signed a four-year, $36 million with the Tennessee Titans in March, passing up the chance to play for the New England Patriots. In doing so, he chose to catch passes from 25-year-old Marcus Mariota, entering his fifth season, instead of six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.
“Obviously, he’s the G.O.A.T. That’s that simple,” Humphries told The Athletic about Brady. “But there’s so much that factors into a decision. It was a four-year deal. Who knows how many (years) he’s got left? There’s a lot that goes into it.”
Brady, who turns 42 is August, is entering his 20th season in New England. He has said he hopes to play until age 45.
–Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has played seven seasons in the NFL, but in an interview with Michael Silver of NFL.com, he said he can see himself playing 15 more seasons, or until age 45.
“I’m just getting started. And I believe this team is just getting started. So, I think that we can do anything that we set our minds out to do,” Wilson said.
Wilson signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Seahawks in April, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL at $35 million per year. The deal included a $65 million signing bonus.
–Field Level Media
Cantlay now among U.S. Open betting favorites
Patrick Cantlay realized several tangible benefits from his second career PGA Tour victory at the Memorial Tournament on Sunday.
Along with a cool $1.638 million winner’s check and guaranteed entries into all the marquee events over the next year, Cantlay also vaulted six spots to No. 8 in the official world golf rankings — a career high for the 27-year-old.
With that success on a big stage against a tough field comes respect from oddsmakers.
Cantlay entered the Memorial in good form, having tied for ninth at the Masters and then tying for third at the RBC Heritage and the PGA Championship in his past four tournaments.
He arrived in Dublin, Ohio, last week listed at 25/1 by Sportsbetting.ag and 28/1 by Sportsbook.ag to win the 2019 U.S. Open later this month. After setting a Sunday scoring record in claiming the Memorial title, Cantlay is now listed at 18/1 by Sportsbetting.ag and 20/1 by Sportsbook.ag and Bovada.lv.
Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka remains the betting favorite at 6/1 by Sportsbetting.ag and 11/2 by Sportsbook.ag, while Dustin Johnson (7.5/1 and 7/1) is close behind. Tiger Woods entered Sunday’s round at 10/1 by both sportsbooks and remained there following his closing 67 to charge into the top 10.
Martin Kaymer, the overnight Memorial leader who stumbled to a third-place finish with a 72 on Sunday, still improved from 100/1 to 66/1 by Sportsbook.ag. The German, who finished tied for 51st at the Masters and missed the cut at the PGA Championship, also vaulted 89 spots to No. 97 in the world golf rankings.
–Field Level Media
Goal for Seahawks QB Wilson: Play 15 more years
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has played seven seasons in the NFL and figures he’s only not quite one-third of the way through his career.
“I feel like I’m just getting started,” Wilson said in an interview with Michael Silver of NFL.com.
“That’s the scary part. That’s the most exciting part. That’s really where I believe that I am right now: I’m just getting started. And I believe this team is just getting started. So, I think that we can do anything that we set our minds out to do.”
Wilson, 30, said later in the interview that he has his eye on potentially playing as many as 15 more seasons, when he will be 45.
“Yeah, yeah,” he said. “That’s the goal. I’m just fired up for it.”
Wilson signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Seahawks in April, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL at $35 million per year. The deal included a $65 million signing bonus.
Wilson hopes to keep playing long after that contract expires after the 2023 season.
“Seven years has gone by so fast,” Wilson said.
“You think about just turning 30 years old and what I have for the rest of my career — for the next 10-15 years — I’m just fired up about it. You think about some of the best quarterbacks of all time, guys like Drew (Brees), guys like Tom (Brady), who (are playing into their 40s). I really look up to those guys. There’s so much more to do.”
Wilson is a five-time Pro Bowl selection who posted career highs in passing touchdowns (35) and passer rating (110.9) in 2018. He has thrown for 25,624 yards and 196 touchdowns in his seven-year career. He has started all 112 games he has played for the Seahawks.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars sign veteran WR Pryor
The Jacksonville Jaguars added veteran Terrelle Pryor to their inexperienced receivers group Monday.
Pryor, who turns 30 later this month, has caught 115 passes for 1,563 yards and seven touchdowns since originally entering the league as an Oakland Raiders quarterback in 2011.
Most of that production came with the Cleveland Browns in 2016, when the former Ohio State star tallied 77 receptions for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.
In the two seasons after that breakout year, Pryor caught only 36 balls for 492 yards and three TDs in 17 games with the Washington Redskins, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.
Pryor’s numbers, although modest, make him one of Jacksonville’s most experienced receivers. The only wideout on the 2019 roster with more career catches is Marqise Lee — who missed all of 2018 with a knee injury — with 171 since 2014.
Terms of Pryor’s deal were not disclosed. In a corresponding move, the Jaguars released second-year defensive lineman Lyndon Johnson.
–Field Level Media
Goodell restates support for new Buffalo stadium
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell restated his support for a new stadium in Buffalo on Monday.
“I want to make sure this franchise remains competitive and stable,” Goodell said, per The Athletic.
Goodell made the comment while attending the Jim Kelly Celebrity Classic golf tournament in Batavia, N.Y.
He expressed a similar sentiment three years ago at the same charity event hosted by the Hall of Fame quarterback.
“Stadiums are important, just to making sure the team here can continue to compete not only throughout the NFL but also to compete in this environment because we’ve got great facilities here now,” Goodell said in 2016. “The Bills have to stay up with that.”
The Bills play at New Era Field (capacity 71,608), formerly known as Rich Stadium and Ralph Wilson Stadium, which opened in 1973 in Orchard Park, N.Y., and underwent renovations in 1998 and 2013.
Erie County officials have expressed their support for further upgrades to the current facility over building a new home for the Bills.
“You have to make the determination of do you build a new stadium or do you renovate the existing stadium and get the best bang for the buck,” Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz told the Buffalo News in April. “We know if we can extend the lifespan of that stadium for another 25 years, and if it worked for our market, why would we not do that?”
Bills ownership has discussed building a new stadium that would be a “scaled-down version” of the “palaces” that are being built around the league.
“The thing (Los Angeles Rams owner) Stan (Kroenke) is building in L.A. is amazing, Jerry Jones’ facility in Dallas. So we need to do something that’s Buffalo style,” co-owner Terry Pegula said to reporters last month.
The Bills’ current lease at New Era Field runs through the 2022 season, but the team can opt out in 2020.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Gronk says he’s staying retired
Rob Gronkowski said Sunday that he remains a former New England Patriots tight end.
Ever since he announced his retirement in March, there have been rumors that the three-time Super Bowl champion might change his mind.
“Whatever I say it doesn’t matter. It’ll always be crazy out there. You can put ’em to rest,” he told reporters Sunday. “I’m feeling good. (I’m in) a good place.”
Gronkowski, 30, made the comments at Gillette Stadium, where he was participating in a charity event for children with cancer. The five-time Pro Bowl selection played nine seasons for the Patriots (2010-18), catching 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in 115 games.
–Members of the New England Patriots 2018 championship team will receive their Super Bowl rings on Thursday night in a private ceremony hosted by team owner Robert Kraft.
Those attending the ceremony will include some players and staff members who have moved on from New England. Defensive end Trey Flowers, who since signed with the Detroit Lions, and defensive coordinator Brian Flores, now the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, are expected to attend.
The Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 on Feb. 3 in Super Bowl LIII for their sixth title, all since the 2001 season.
–The New York Jets interviewed Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas for their general manager opening.
Douglas joined the Eagles in May 2016 and helped to build the roster that defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018.
Douglas previously worked with new Jets head coach Adam Gase in Chicago during the 2015 season, with Gase serving as the Bears’ offensive coordinator and Douglas as director of college scouting. The Jets are interviewing candidates to replace Mike Maccagnan, who was fired on May 15 after four seasons in the role.
–Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson is open to mending fences with his former team, but only if the team pays him back the portion of the signing bonus he was forced to return when he retired.
“The only way they’re going to get me back is they put that money back in my pocket,” Johnson told the Detroit Free Press on Saturday. “Nah, you don’t do that. I don’t care what they say. They can put it back, then they can have me back. That’s the bottom line.”
Johnson announced his retirement from the league following the 2015 season. The then-30-year-old was still dominant in his final campaign, hauling in 88 passes for 1,214 yards and nine touchdowns and being named to the Pro Bowl for the sixth time. But he was forced to pay back at least $1 million of his signing bonus to the team.
In his career, Johnson totaled 11,619 receiving yards and 83 touchdowns. He played in all 16 of the Lions’ games in 2015 despite battling an ankle injury.
–Field Level Media
Jets interview Eagles’ Douglas for GM position
The New York Jets interviewed Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas for their general manager position on Sunday.
Douglas joined the Eagles in May 2016 and helped to build the roster that defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018.
Douglas previously worked with Jets head coach Adam Gase in Chicago during the 2015 season, with Gase serving as the Bears’ offensive coordinator and Douglas as director of college scouting.
The Jets are interviewing candidates to replace Mike Maccagnan, who was fired on May 15 after four seasons in the role.
The team met Friday with Scott Fitterer, the Seattle Seahawks’ co-director of player personnel, and met on Saturday with Terry Fontenot, the New Orleans Saints’ director of pro scouting.
Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly is also expected to interview for the job.
–Field Level Media
Cantlay charges to Memorial championship
Patrick Cantlay walked off the 18th green at Muirfield Village Golf Club and uttered two triumphant words to Memorial Tournament host Jack Nicklaus: “I finished.”
Cantlay didn’t merely finish Sunday in Dublin, Ohio. He fired the best closing round in tournament history, shooting an 8-under-par 64 to finish at 19-under 269 and capturing his second career PGA title by two shots.
Australia’s Adam Scott shot 68 to finish second at 17 under, while Germany’s Martin Kaymer, who started the day as leader, faltered to a final-round 72 and finished in third place at 16 under.
Cantlay’s round featured eight birdies, including three straight on Nos. 7-9. He finished his round with an up-and-down par from the greenside bunker on 18 to avoid any bogeys on the day.
The 27-year-old California native had hinted after his round Saturday that Nicklaus had given him some advice about how to close out golf tournaments. On Sunday he shared the secret.
“He said just to relax and have fun, and look around and see all the people having fun and try and smile and just have a good time with it. That’s why you’re there and I definitely felt like that today. I felt at ease,” Cantlay told CBS Sports after his round.
Cantlay, who turned pro in 2012, met Nicklaus during his short but standout career at UCLA where he earned the 2011 Nicklaus Award for player of the year as a freshman.
He broke through for his first PGA Tour win last season, capturing the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and posted six other top 10s. So far this season, Cantlay already has another seven top-10 finishes including a tie for third at the PGA Championship and runner-up finish in Las Vegas while defending his title at the Shriners event.
“It’s been great and very special for me to get close to Mr. Nicklaus. We’ve had a lot of interesting and really good conversations over the last couple years,” said Cantlay. “We’ve had some lunches and talked about different golf courses and different mindset situations so it’s all been great and I can’t (thank him) enough.”
It was a balanced day for the 38-year-old Scott, a 14-time PGA Tour winner. He countered bogeys at Nos. 3 and 10 with six birdies, including a stretch of three straight on Nos. 14-16.
It was a disappointing day for Kaymer, who is searching for his first PGA Tour win in five years. He started the day with a two-shot lead over Scott and stayed steady atop the leaderboard through 11 holes, posting four birdies and one bogey. He was tied with Cantlay at 17 under, but back-to-back bogeys at 12 and 13 at the same time Cantlay was making birdie at 14 resulted in a two-shot swing that put Cantlay ahead for good.
Tiger Woods roared into a tie for ninth place thanks to a final-round 67. He carded seven birdies over his first 12 holes but backed up two shots over his finishing holes, making bogeys at 14 and 18.
“I played really well today. It was fun. I hit the ball so crisp and so solid and made some nice putts on the front nine and had things rolling for a little bit,” Woods said.
“I wanted to have something positive going into the (U.S.) Open, and kinda snuck up there into a nice little top 10 possibly here, so it was good. I was never going win the tournament from where I was at, and I wanted to get to double digits (under par) today and I did — I just didn’t stay there.”
Rounding out the top five were Kevin Streelman (66, 13 under) and Marc Leishman (69, 12 under). Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau shot 66 on Sunday to finish tied for 22nd at 5 under.
–Field Level Media
Former WR Johnson wants repayment from Lions
Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson is open to mending fences with his former team, but he has a stipulation.
“The only way they’re going to get me back is they put that money back in my pocket,” Johnson told the Detroit Free Press on Saturday. “Nah, you don’t do that. I don’t care what they say. They can put it back, then they can have me back. That’s the bottom line.”
Johnson announced his retirement from the league following the 2015 season. The then-30-year-old was still dominant in his final campaign, hauling in 88 passes for 1,214 yards and nine touchdowns and being named to the Pro Bowl for the sixth time.
But he was forced to pay back at least $1 million of his signing bonus to the team, which clearly doesn’t sit well with Johnson.
Lions president Rod Wood expressed hope last month of having Johnson around the team again.
“That’s on the agenda this year, reaching out to him,” Wood told the Free Press.
“We have Barry (Sanders) coming in this week for a couple events and I want to kind of try and find a way to do something similar to what we’ve been doing with Barry if Calvin would be interested. So that’s on my agenda to get to him and talk about it.”
In his career, Johnson totaled 11,619 receiving yards and 83 touchdowns. He played in all 16 of the Lions’ games in 2015 despite battling an ankle injury.
–Field Level Media
Gronkowski on comeback rumors: ‘Put ’em to rest’
Rob Gronkowski said Sunday that he remains a former New England Patriots tight end.
Ever since he announced his retirement in March, there have been rumors that the three-time Super Bowl champion might change his mind.
Rob Gronkowski said Sunday that he remains a former New England Patriots tight end.
Ever since he announced his retirement in March, there have been rumors that the three-time Super Bowl champion might change his mind.
“Whatever I say it doesn’t matter. It’ll always be crazy out there. You can put ’em to rest,” he told reporters Sunday. “I’m feeling good. (I’m in) a good place.”
Gronkowski, 30, made the comments at Gillette Stadium, where he was participating in a charity event for children with cancer.
The five-time Pro Bowl selection played nine seasons for the Patriots (2010-18), catching 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in 115 games.
–Field Level Media
Pats to receive rings in private ceremony Thursday
Members of the New England Patriots 2018 championship team will receive their Super Bowl rings on Thursday night in a private ceremony hosted by team owner Robert Kraft.
Those attending the ceremony will include some players and staff members who have moved on from New England.
Defensive end Trey Flowers, who since signed with the Detroit Lions, and defensive coordinator Brian Flores, now the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, are expected to attend.
The Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 on Feb. 3 in Super Bowl LIII for their sixth title, all since 2001.
–Field Level Media
Kaymer out front after third round at Memorial
Germany’s Martin Kaymer held his ground atop the leaderboard Saturday at Muirfield Village Golf Club, firing a 6-under-par 66 to grab a two-shot lead over Australia’s Adam Scott at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.
Kaymer, who started the day as one of three co-leaders, carded a bogey-free round that included two birdies on the front at Nos. 3 and 9 and four more on the back, at Nos. 11, 13, 15 and 16. He stands at 15 under, and says being in position to strike for the trophy is all about patience.
“I think I will have the same attitude tomorrow: Stay in control of the golf ball, hit fairways, hit greens, use the chances that will appear, and see what happens,” Kaymer told NBC Sports following his round.
It’s been five years since the two-time major winner hoisted a PGA Tour trophy — at the 2014 U.S. Open — and more than two years since he posted a top-10 finish in the U.S., tying for fourth at the Honda Classic in February 2017. He credits a concentrated effort on his short game as one reason for his recent resurgent performance as well as a slim social media diet.
“It’s just a matter of energy. It just takes a lot of energy to read that stuff — even if it’s not about yourself,” he explained. “You think about other people and then you compare yourself … and I just don’t like that way of thinking. I just wanted more energy and I didn’t really know what the reason was, and I think social media and listening to the broadcasting and stuff can take all the energy, and for me it’s just more distracting than helping.”
It’s been more than three years since 14-time PGA Tour winner Scott visited the winner’s circle, last winning back-to-back tournaments in early 2016 when he won the Honda Classic and the WGC-Cadillac Championship. The 38-year-old enjoyed a similar trip as Kaymer around Muirfield on Saturday, combating a bogey at 9 with seven birdies on his card, including four the on the back, highlighted by a birdie at 18. He stands at 13 under.
“I felt OK the first two days and managed my mistakes today and actually felt better, so that a positive thing going into the weekend,” Scott told NBC following his round.
“When you hit a lot of greens, it’s hard to gain strokes on the field because you’re not putting from three feet on every hole — I wish, but it doesn’t happen. Look, I’d almost take that same round tomorrow with (my) below-average putting and see how my chances tack up, but I’m going to need a really great round tomorrow.”
Roaring into contention was Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, who shot the low round of the day — an 8-under 64 — to leapfrog into a tie for third place with Patrick Cantlay (68) and Jordan Spieth (69). Matsuyama unleashed eight birdies during his round, including a string of four in five holes on the front. His four more on the back was punctuated with a chip-in for birdie at 18.
“It was a difficult shot but I had a good lie,” Matsuyama told NBC through an interpreter. “I was able to get it out of there and what a feeling to have it go in.”
Matsuyama, a five-time PGA winner, captured his first Tour win at the Memorial in 2014 and the 27-year-old said he will draw on those memories going into Sunday.
“My best memory of that year was walking off the 18th green and seeing Mr. (Jack) Nicklaus, receiving the champions trophy from him, and to be able to do it tomorrow would be dream come true,” he said.
Matsuyama last win came at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in 2017, one of three victories during the 2016-17 campaign. So far this season, he has three top-10 finishes including a tie for eighth at The Players Championship in March.
Tiger Woods shot his third straight round in the 70s on Saturday, posting a 2-under 70. He stands tied for 25th at 4 under.
–Field Level Media
Free agent Wilkerson charged with DUI
Free agent Muhammad Wilkerson was arrested on driving under the influence charges in New York City, according to multiple reports.
WABC-TV reported that Wilkerson ran a stop sign at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday and was pulled over. When police approached him, they saw his eyes were bloodshot and he smelled of alcohol, the station said.
The New York Daily News reported Wilkerson was behind the wheel of a 2019 Rolls-Royce and admitted to police that he had “a shot and two beers.”
Wilkerson, a New Jersey native, was selected No. 30 overall by the New York Jets in 2011.
He spent the first seven years of his career with the Jets and then signed a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers for the 2018 season, but his year was cut short when he sustained a serious left ankle injury in Week 3.
Wilkerson, 29, has played in 108 career games, and has 410 tackles, 103 quarterback hits and 44.5 sacks.
–Field Level Media