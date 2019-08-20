Report: LB Barr spurns Jets, stays with Vikings

NFL transactions: Lions adding Flowers, Coleman, James

The Detroit Lions jumped head first into the free agent pool on Monday, agreeing to deals with defensive end Trey Flowers, cornerback Justin Coleman and tight end Jesse James, shortly after adding wideout Danny Amendola on a one-year, $5.75 million pact.

Flowers reportedly will receive a five-deal that averages at least $16 million per season, while Coleman agreed to a four-year contract worth $36 million, according to NFL Network, making him the league’s highest-paid nickelback. Terms have yet to be reported on James’ deal.

None of the three can be officially signed until the new league year opens on Wednesday.

–The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nick Foles on a four-year, $88 million contract, NFL Network reported.

NFL Network reports incentives can push the maximum value of the deal to $102 million, and that incumbent Blake Bortles will be released in a few days.

ESPN reports $50.125 million of Foles’ contract is guaranteed.

–Seven-time Pro Bowler Terrell Suggs is expected to sign with the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network reported, ending his 16-year tenure with the Baltimore Ravens.

Suggs starred in high school in Chandler, Ariz., and in college at Arizona State.

The 36-year-old was drafted 10th overall by the Ravens in 2003 and is the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks (132.5, next most is 70), tackles for loss (193, next most is 99), forced fumbles (33, next most is 19) and games played (229).

–All-Pro safety Landon Collins and the Washington Redskins have agreed to a six-year, $84 million deal with $45 million in guarantees, NFL Network reported.

NFL Network reported Washington is also trying to trade inside linebackers Zach Brown and Mason Foster to free salary cap space to make a run at Baltimore Ravens free agent C.J. Mosley.

–Former Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown will join the Oakland Raiders on a four-year, $66 million deal, according to ESPN.

The deal, with an average value of $16.5 million, would be the highest yearly pay for an offensive lineman, eclipsing Tennessee’s Taylor Lewan ($16 million).

Brown’s deal would guarantee $36.75 million, according to the report, which came just nine minutes after the beginning of the NFL’s legal tampering window.

–Frank Gore, the NFL’s oldest active running back who turns 36 in May, agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN.

The Bills will also sign former Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Kroft, according to his agent. Per NFL Network, Kroft’s deal is for $18.75 million and up to $21 million.

–The Giants are still involved in potential trade talks regarding mercurial wideout Odell Beckham Jr., according to The Athletic.

Multiple reports throughout the offseason suggested the Giants would have to be overwhelmed to accept a deal for the wideout, which would leave the team holding $16 million in dead cap space.

–Linebacker Kwon Alexander is set to join the San Francisco 49ers when free agency opens on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

A key part of the Tampa Bay defense and a 2017 Pro Bowler who is coming off a torn ACL, Alexander is getting a four-year deal worth $54 million, according to NFL Network. The deal also is said to have $27 million guaranteed.

–The Philadephia Eagles acquired former wideout DeSean Jackson from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and signed defensive lineman Malik Jackson to a three-year deal worth $30 million, according to multiple reports.

The Eagles will reportedly send a 2019 sixth-round pick and receive a 2020 seventh-rounder in return for DeSean Jackson, who will also receive a three-year contract worth $27 million with $13 million guaranteed. A second-round pick by Philadelphia in 2008, the wideout spent his first six years with the Eagles.

Philadelphia also declined guard Stefen Wisniewski’s $3 million option for 2019, per NFL Network, making him a free agent.

–The Denver Broncos exercised the contract options of top receiver Emmanuel Sanders and cornerback Chris Harris, according to multiple reports.

Sanders will be back for a sixth season with the club, and Harris will be entering his ninth.

–The Tennessee Titans re-signed safety Kenny Vaccaro on a multi-year deal and informed safety Johnathan Cyprien he will be released.

According to NFL Network, Vaccaro received a four-year, $26.5 million pact with $11.5 million guaranteed.

The team also agreed to sign free agent wide receiver Adam Humphries to a four-year, $36 million deal, according to multiple reports.

–The New York Jets have agreed to sign free agent wide receiver Jamison Crowder to a three-year, $28.5 million deal with $17 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

The Jets also will re-sign cornerback Darryl Roberts, per multiple reports, and hope to move on from linebacker Darron Lee, per the New York Daily News.

Lee was a first-round pick in 2016, and the Jets — or any team acquiring him via trade — must decide this spring whether to pick up his fifth-year option.

–The Minnesota Vikings released offensive lineman Mike Remmers and declined the 2019 option for safety Andrew Sendejo, making both free agents.

Minnesota will save $4.6 million of Remmers’ $6.4 million cap hit for 2019 and all of Sendejo’s $5.5 million figure.

–The Cincinnati Bengals re-signed tight end C.J. Uzomah on a three-year, $18 million pact, per NFL Network, and right tackle Bobby Hart on a three-year, $21 million deal, per ESPN.

Uzomah, 26, had 43 catches for 439 yards and three touchdowns last season. Hart, 24, started all 16 games last season, allowing 11.5 sacks and taking 12 penalties.

–The Buffalo Bills will sign former Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson, according to multiple reports.

Johnson, 26, was a first-round pick in 2015 but has missed 29 games through four seasons.

–The Arizona Cardinals will release tight end Jermaine Gresham later this week, ESPN reported.

Arizona can save $2.5 million of Gresham’s $8.2 million figure, or $4 million with a post-June 1 designation, which would put $4.2 million in dead money on the cap in 2020.

–The Texans re-signed defensive lineman Angelo Blackson to a three-year deal worth $12 million, according to multiple outlets.

–The New York Giants re-signed restricted free agent center Spencer Pulley to a three-year deal worth a reported $9.6 million.

–The Baltimore Ravens exercised the 2019 option for cornerback Brandon Carr, securing his $6 million salary.

–The New Orleans Saints re-signed linebacker Craig Robertson on a two-year deal worth more than $4 million, per NFL Network.

–The Chicago Bears re-signed restricted free agent tight end Ben Braunecker to a two-year deal.

–The Carolina Panthers re-signed safety Colin Jones to a two-year deal, per multiple reports.

–The Cleveland Browns officially announced the release of tight end Darren Fells.

–Field Level Media