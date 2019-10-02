Report: Korean Tour bans money leader for 3 years
Bio Kim, the current season money leader on the Korean Tour, was banned for three years by the tour on Tuesday, two days after he directed an obscene gesture toward a fan who snapped a photo of him during a downswing.
The Korean Professional Golfers Association announced the suspension after unanimously voting to levy the severe punishment against Kim, who won the DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gyeongbuk Open on Sunday.
“Kim Bi-o damaged the dignity of a golfer with etiquette violation and inappropriate behavior,” the tour said in a statement.
The incident occurred on the 16th hole, when Kim reacted angrily and slammed his club to the ground after hearing a camera shutter from a fan’s cellphone in the gallery. Kim then turned and flipped off fans in the vicinity. Media reports indicated that he hit the tee shot just 100 yards.
In addition to the suspension, Kim was fined the equivalent of $8,350.
Kim, who became a pro in 2010 and played briefly on the PGA Tour the following year, later issued a public apology Sunday — even going so far as to kneel before media members.
NFL notebook: Falcons WR Jones in line for extension
The Atlanta Falcons are confident they will re-sign wide receiver Julio Jones to a new long-term extension before training camp begins next month, ESPN reported Tuesday.
Jones has two years remaining on his deal, which owes him $9.6 million in 2019 and $11.4 million in 2020. He signed a contract adjustment as training camp opened last July — giving him $4.4 million, including $2.9 million from his 2019 salary, up front — and the team reportedly promised to do a full extension this offseason. That came after Jones missed the Falcons’ entire offseason program and threatened to hold out into training camp.
The 30-year-old again missed voluntary workouts this summer, but he showed up for mandatory minicamp. He told reporters in April he isn’t concerned with being the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver.
In his eighth season, Jones is coming off of his sixth Pro Bowl selection — fifth in a row — after catching 113 passes for a league-high 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He remains the NFL’s all-time leader in career receiving yards per game (96.7).
–Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford played through broken bones in his back last year, according to a team reporter.
Mike O’Hara, a long-time Lions beat reporter who now works for the team’s website, said of Stafford on a recent episode of his podcast, “He had a broken back last year. Broken bones in his back.”
After taking 12 hits against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 2, Stafford was listed with a back injury for the final four weeks of the 2018 season, including limited participation and questionable designations for games in Weeks 14-16. He played in all four games, throwing for 691 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions as the Lions went 2-2.
–The former NFL running back who wore “He Hate Me” on his jersey during his season in the XFL was found safe after going missing in South Carolina, according to a report from the Charlotte Observer.
Police said Torrold “Rod” Smart was located and was OK, the Observer reported. Earlier in the day, the Lancaster (S.C.) County Sheriff’s Office said Smart was a “missing endangered person” and was seeking information regarding his whereabouts.
Smart, 42, played college football at Western Kentucky. As an undrafted free agent in 2000, he was signed by the then-San Diego Chargers but was released. The following year, he played for the Las Vegas Outlaws of the XFL, then later in 2001 played in the Canadian Football League and with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played four more seasons with the Carolina Panthers.
–New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is headed for paydirt, one way or another.
General manager Mickey Loomis said on Mad Dog Sports Radio that the Saints and Thomas have begun talks geared toward a long-term deal. Thomas, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, had 125 receptions for 1,405 yards in 2018.
“We’ve had some conversations, and I like keeping that close to the vest until there’s something to report, but look, we love what Mike’s done for us,” Loomis said. “He’s a fantastic player, one of the best at his position in the league, and hopefully we can keep him a Saint for a long time as well.”
–More than 5,000 Denver Broncos fans attended owner Pat Bowlen’s memorial service, according to the team.
Bowlen died last week at age 75 after a fight with Alzheimer’s disease. The team hosted a public memorial service at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, where fans walked past photos and memorabilia from Bowlen’s life and watched a video tribute in his honor.
Former Broncos players such as John Elway, Rod Smith and Peyton Manning also attended the service. Bowlen will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame posthumously this August.
–Former Senior Bowl director and Cleveland Browns general manager Phil Savage is expected to join the New York Jets’ personnel department under new general manager Joe Douglas, NFL Network reported.
Per the report, Savage’s role is not yet fully defined, but an announcement “should come this week,” absent a setback. NFL Network also reported Ravens assistant director of pro personnel Chad Alexander will join the Jets as director of player personnel.
ESPN reported the Jets are hiring Indianapolis Colts vice president of player personnel Rex Hogan as assistant general manager, after Hogan served as New York’s senior director of college scouting from 2015-17.
Atlanta Falcons 2019 Preview Capsule
New faces: G James Carpenter, G Jamon Brown, G Chris Lindstrom, DE Adrian Clayborn, OT Kaleb McGary, TE Luke Stocker, S J.J. Wilcox
They’re gone: RB Tevin Coleman, OT Ryan Schraeder, CB Robert Alford, DE Bruce Irvin, CB Brian Poole, LB Brooks Reed, DT Terrell McClain, CB Justin Bethel
2019 snapshot: The Falcons went into the offseason with plans to overhaul two key areas: the coaching staff and the offensive line.
They fired coordinators Steve Sarkisian (offense), Marquand Manuel (defense) and Keith Armstrong (special teams), bringing back former O-coordinator Dirk Koetter, turning the defense over to head coach Dan Quinn and hiring Ben Kotwica to run special teams. Koetter’s success with QB Matt Ryan from 2012-14 is encouraging, and Quinn could whip the defense into shape, but that’s a lot of turnover to manage.
Atlanta then threw major resources up front, signing Brown and Carpenter to multi-year deals and adding Lindstrom in the first round to provide three possible starting options at guard. At right tackle, the Falcons released Schraeder, extended Ty Sambrailo (three years, $14.3 million) and traded back into the first round for McGary, who had a heart procedure during camp but is back on the field. Altogether, the rash of moves felt too aggressive, and now the pressure is on for the unit to perform.
On defense, the onus is on key pieces Keanu Neal, Deion Jones and Ricardo Allen to get and stay healthy, as few players were added other than Clayborn. Alford and Reed were released, and it was surprising to see Poole — an undrafted rookie who ascended to a starting role — untendered as a restricted free agent. With DT Grady Jarrett secured on a long-term deal at the franchise deadline and Jones locked up two days later, Quinn can focus his attention on answering questions at other positions.
Get to know… TE Austin Hooper.
Maybe you’re already familiar with Hooper, but he’s overlooked amidst a stud receiving crew and is unlikely to emerge as more than a No. 2 or No. 3 option in a passing game heavily steered toward All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones. Hooper has breakout potential because of his size and mitts, and made enough plays to get extra attention in the preseason.
Worth the investment?
–At 8.5, the over/under win total for the Falcons is enticing. Matt Ryan is 34 but he’s surrounded by great weapons. If Atlanta avoids the injury epidemic that hit last season, the Falcons are capable of getting to 10 wins.
–Ryan is up to ninth in MVP odds at FanDuel since Andrew Luck’s retirement — at 26/1 — and his prolific passing numbers give supporters all the reason they need to go that route. But he might not represent a pure value when you consider some of the potential for quarterbacks behind Ryan to climb these ranks in-season.
Bottom line: The O-line should be fixed, but the coaching changes might not solve everything. More depth on defense would be useful.
Seahawks put strong Thursday mark on line vs. Rams
NFL coaches generally hate playing in the Thursday night game, as there is little time to prepare after playing Sunday.
But it doesn’t seem to bother Seattle’s Pete Carroll.
Carroll is 8-1 in Thursday night contests during his Seahawks coaching tenure and will put that mark on the line this week when the Los Angeles Rams come to town.
“It’s the day before the game before you know it,” Carroll said. “We definitely have a routine and a real clear process to go through to help the players be ready and recover from the Sunday game to get ready to play football.”
The Seahawks (3-1), who will honor late owner Paul Allen by inducting him into the team’s Ring of Honor before the game, are coming off a 27-10 victory at Arizona. Chris Carson rushed for 104 yards and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, acquired just before the season in a trade with Houston, returned an interception 27 yards for a score.
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson completed 22 of 28 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown.
Wilson, who has thrown for eight touchdowns with no interceptions this season, leads the league in completion percentage at 72.9 and is second in passer rating at 118.7, behind only Patrick Mahomes (120.4).
“I think he’s off to his best start ever,” Carroll said. “I don’t think he’s ever been more accurate than he’s been and more consistent and in command of everything.”
Carroll said he expects Rashaad Penny to return Thursday after the running back missed the past two weeks with a hamstring injury. Backup offensive lineman Ethan Pocic (back/neck injury) is seemingly the only Seahawks player in danger of missing the game.
The Rams (3-1) took a surprising 55-40 defeat at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, dropping them out of first place in the NFC West for the first time in the Sean McVay era.
“Burn the film, quite honestly,” veteran Rams safety Eric Weddle told the Los Angeles Times. “Burn it and move on.”
Added defensive tackle Aaron Donald: “You throw your pity party and you’re right back to work. You got to get over it — it’s a short week.”
Rams quarterback Jared Goff completed 45 of 68 passes for a career-high 517 yards and two touchdowns. However, he threw three interceptions and lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.
“I know it’s not the world we want to live in,” Goff said of throwing that many passes. “It’s not built for success that way. Unfortunately, we were down early and had to use that as our game plan, and I don’t think that’s something we want to live by.”
Los Angeles running back Todd Gurley scored two touchdowns but gained 16 yards on just five carries.
“I don’t call the play calls, bro,” Gurley said after the game when asked about the lack of running. “I control what I control. At the end of the day, we didn’t get the win, whether I had 20 carries or two carries.”
And Gurley wasn’t shy about his feelings about playing in the Thursday night game.
“I feel like they are the dumbest thing ever,” he said.
Rams cornerback Marcus Peters, who starred in Seattle at the University of Washington, was put on the injury report Monday with a facial injury sustained against Tampa Bay, but McVay said he passed concussion tests and should be ready to go Thursday.
–Field Level Media
Report: Chargers set price in trade talks for Gordon
The Los Angeles Chargers are seeking a first-round pick and a fifth-round pick in a potential trade for running back Melvin Gordon, according to ProFootballTalk.com.
Gordon is set to make $5.6 million in 2019 on the fifth-year team option of his rookie deal. The two-time Pro Bowl selection wants more than the roughly $10 million the Chargers have reportedly offered for this season.
The team informed his representation that talks regarding a contract extension for the holdout running back have been postponed until the end of the season, general manager Tom Telesco announced Sunday.
ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported Tuesday that one team has had preliminary communication with the Chargers about a trade.
Gordon, a first-round pick out of Wisconsin in 2015, has rushed for 3,628 yards and 28 touchdowns in four seasons. He also has 182 receptions for 1,577 yards and 10 scores.
Gordon’s best season was in 2017, when he played all 16 games and rushed for a career-high 1,105 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 58 passes for 476 yards and four scores.
–Field Level Media
Atlanta Falcons training camp primer
New faces: G James Carpenter, G Jamon Brown, G Chris Lindstrom, DE Adrian Clayborn, OT Kaleb McGary, TE Luke Stocker, S J.J. Wilcox
They’re gone: RB Tevin Coleman, OT Ryan Schraeder, CB Robert Alford, K Matt Bryant, DE Bruce Irvin, CB Brian Poole, LB Brooks Reed, DT Terrell McClain, CB Justin Bethel
2019 snapshot: The Falcons went into the offseason with plans to overhaul two key areas: the coaching staff and the offensive line. They fired coordinators Steve Sarkisian (offense), Marquand Manuel (defense) and Keith Armstrong (special teams), bringing back former O-coordinator Dirk Koetter, turning the defense over to head coach Dan Quinn and hiring Ben Kotwica to run special teams. Koetter’s success with QB Matt Ryan from 2012-14 is encouraging, and Quinn could whip the defense into shape, but that’s a lot of turnover to manage.
Atlanta then threw major resources up front, signing Brown and Carpenter to multi-year deals and adding Lindstrom in the first round to provide three possible starting options at guard. At right tackle, the Falcons released Schraeder, extended Ty Sambrailo (three years, $14.3 million) and traded back into the first round for McGary. Altogether, the rash of moves felt too aggressive, and now the pressure is on for the unit to perform.
On defense, the pressure is on key pieces Keanu Neal, Deion Jones and Ricardo Allen to get and stay healthy, as few players were added other than Clayborn. Alford and Reed were released, and it was surprising to see Poole — an undrafted rookie who ascended to a starting role — untendered as a restricted free agent. With DT Grady Jarrett secured on a long-term deal at the franchise deadline, Quinn can focus his attention on answering questions at other positions.
Worth the investment?
–At 8.5, the over/under win total for the Falcons is enticing. Matt Ryan is 34 but he’s surrounded by great weapons. If Atlanta avoids the injury epidemic that hit last season, the Falcons are capable of getting to 10 wins.
–Ryan is 10th in MVP odds at FanDuel, and his prolific passing numbers give supporters all the reason they need to go that route. But the +2600 is not a pure value when you consider some of the potential for quarterbacks behind Ryan to climb these ranks in-season.
Bottom line: The O-line should be fixed, but the coaching changes might not solve everything. More depth on defense would have helped.
Steelers’ Roethlisberger leaves loss with elbow injury
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger sat out the second half of Sunday’s game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks due to a right elbow injury.
The team announced at halftime that Roethlisberger was questionable to return after he was hurt late in the second quarter.
Roethlisberger was seen grabbing at his elbow and shaking out his arm, but it’s unclear when he was hurt. He finished the Steelers’ last drive of the half, then went to the locker room briefly while the Seahawks had the ball, but returned to the sidelines before the half ended.
Second-year quarterback Mason Rudolph started the second half and played the rest of a game, with his rally falling short in a 28-26 loss. Rudolph finished 12 of 19 for 112 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, which came on his second pass after the ball went through the hands of wide receiver Donte Moncrief.
Rudolph’s touchdowns both went to tight end Vance McDonald, from 8 yards and 3 yards out. The latter got the Steelers within two with 5:34 to play, but Pittsburgh’s offense did not get the ball back.
Roethlisberger was 8 of 15 for 75 yards before departing the game, which the Steelers led 10-7 at the half.
Early in the fourth quarter, James Conner left with a knee injury and was ruled questionable to return. He did not come back, finishing with 11 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown.
Other Steelers who were hurt include safety Sean Davis (shoulder) and linebacker Vince Williams (hamstring).
–Field Level Media
Falcons owner: Jones extension ‘very, very close’
Falcons owner: Jones extension 'very, very close'
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank told The Athletic on Tuesday that the team and wide receiver Julio Jones are “very, very close” to a new contract.
“I’d be surprised and disappointed if we didn’t get it done this week,” Blank said, per The Athletic. “I think it’s very reasonable to assume it will get done this week.”
Jones is scheduled to meet the media on Thursday, and the Falcons open the regular season at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Blank told reporters last week he was hopeful the sides could reach an agreement before the regular season began, saying the process had taken “a little more time than we’d like.”
Jones, 30, has two years remaining on his deal, which owes him $9.6 million in 2019 and $11.4 million in 2020.
He signed a contract adjustment as training camp opened last July — giving him $4.4 million, including $2.9 million from his 2019 salary, up front — and the team reportedly promised to do a full extension this offseason. That came after Jones missed the Falcons’ entire offseason program and threatened to hold out into training camp.
The 30-year-old again missed voluntary workouts this summer, but he showed for mandatory minicamp and has been present throughout the preseason. He told reporters in April he isn’t concerned with being the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver.
But general manager Thomas Dimitroff said the Falcons fully expect that to happen in light of the new deal for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas worth $100 million.
Entering his ninth season, Jones is coming off of his sixth Pro Bowl selection — fifth in a row — after catching 113 passes for a league-high 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He remains the NFL’s all-time leader in career receiving yards per game (96.7).
NFL notebook: Bengals WR Ross reportedly out several games
Cincinnati wideout John Ross will miss multiple games due to a right shoulder injury sustained during the Bengals’ Monday night loss in Pittsburgh, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.
Per NFL Network, Ross’ absence could be “in the range of a month or so.” Ross had his arm in a sling after the 27-3 defeat, which dropped the Bengals to 0-4. The team has been without star wideout A.J. Green since training camp, and Green is expected to miss a few more games.
Ross, 24, is having a breakout season after disappointing through two years since being drafted ninth overall in 2017. He has 16 catches for 328 yards and three touchdowns in four games, although he has cooled off with just five catches for 58 yards over the last two.
Ross played in just three games as a rookie in 2017, not catching a pass, and then missed three games in 2018. He finished with 21 catches for 210 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
–The New York Giants activated wide receiver Golden Tate following his four-game suspension, and they also signed linebacker Josiah Tauaefa from the practice squad and released wide receivers Bennie Fowler and T.J. Jones.
Tate, 31, is expected to make his Giants debut Sunday against visiting Minnesota. He was suspended in July for violating the league policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Tate signed a four-year, $37.5 million contract with the Giants in March, two days after the team traded away star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns. Tate caught 611 passes for 7,214 yards and 38 touchdowns in 137 games with Seattle, Detroit and Philadelphia.
–Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short will have surgery for a partially torn rotator cuff and miss the rest of the season.
The Panthers placed the two-time Pro Bowl selection on injured reserve. Short sustained the injury in Week 2 against Tampa Bay and sat out the past two games. Short, 30, made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2018 and was voted a team captain for the first time this season.
Carolina signed defensive lineman Bryan Cox Jr. from the practice squad to fill Short’s spot on the active roster.
–A day after an MRI exam revealed a partially torn ACL in his left knee, Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb told reporters that he was as taken aback as anyone by the diagnosis.
“Nobody was as surprised to know it was a partially torn ACL than myself,” said Chubb, who got an MRI on Monday after waking up with some stiffness, which he thought was just postgame soreness. Through four games this year, he had one sack, six QB hits and 21 tackles (five for loss).
Chubb said the training staff checked his ACL on the sideline during the Sunday game against Jacksonville — after he injured the knee early in the fourth quarter — and ruled that it was stable. “I felt comfortable enough to go back out there and play,” he said Tuesday, hours before being placed on injured reserve.
–The Houston Texans signed veteran safety Mike Adams to help shore up the back end of their defense.
The 38-year-old Adams has recorded 30 interceptions in 15 NFL seasons. He was a Pro Bowl selection in back-to-back seasons (2014-15) for the Indianapolis Colts. He spent the past two seasons with the Panthers but wasn’t retained.
Houston waived tight end Jerell Adams (no relation) to open up the roster space. Jerell Adams played in one game for the Texans this season and didn’t have a catch. He also spent part of last season on the team’s practice squad.
–The Baltimore Ravens waived outside linebacker Tim Williams, a former third-round pick in his third season.
Williams, 25, was drafted 78th overall in 2017 out of Alabama, after once being considered a likely first-round pick.
He had no sacks and two QB hits in eight games as a rookie, then totaled two sacks and three QB hits in seven games last season. Williams did not have a sack in four games this season, playing a season-low seven snaps Sunday in Baltimore’s 40-25 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Report: Falcons expect Jones extension before camp
The Atlanta Falcons are “confident” they will re-sign wide receiver Julio Jones to a new long-term extension before training camp begins next month, ESPN reported Tuesday.
The team reports for camp on July 22.
Jones has two years remaining on his deal, which owes him $9.6 million in 2019 and $11.4 million in 2020. He signed a contract adjustment as training camp opened last July — giving him $4.4 million, including $2.9 million from his 2019 salary, up front — and the team reportedly promised to do a full extension this offseason. That came after Jones missed the Falcons’ entire offseason program and threatened to hold out into training camp.
The 30-year-old again missed voluntary workouts this summer, but he showed for mandatory minicamp. He told reporters in April he isn’t concerned with being the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver.
Bleacher Report reported in late March the Falcons and Jones were closing in on a four- or five-year deal averaging $20 million annually, but nothing has developed since.
In his eighth season, Jones is coming off of his sixth Pro Bowl selection — fifth in a row — after catching 113 passes for a league-high 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He remains the NFL’s all-time leader in career receiving yards per game (96.7).
Report: Savage expected to join Jets’ scouting staff
Former Senior Bowl director and Cleveland Browns general manager Phil Savage is expected to join the New York Jets’ personnel department under new general manager Joe Douglas, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
Per the report, Savage’s role is not yet fully defined, but an announcement “should come this week,” absent a setback.
Savage, 54, worked with Douglas when both were with the Baltimore Ravens, Savage as director of college scouting (1996-2002) and then director of player personnel (2003-04) and Douglas as a scout (2000-2014). Both also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, though they did not cross paths (Savage from 2010-12 and Douglas from 2016-19).
Savage served as the Browns’ GM from 2005-08, helping the team to its only 10-win season since 1994 when they went 10-6 in 2007.
He became the executive director of the Senior Bowl — the annual showcase of top senior college prospects in Mobile, Ala. — in 2012 and ran the event for six years before stepping down in May 2018.
The Jets missed out on a few other reported targets for Douglas’ staff. ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay pulled his name out of consideration, while the Eagles promoted Andy Weidl — to VP of player personnel, Douglas’ old job — and Ian Cunningham (to assistant director of player personnel) to prevent them from following Douglas to New York.
HBO, NFL Films unveil Belichick-Saban documentary
HBO Sports and NFL Films unveiled plans Tuesday for the release of a documentary featuring New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.
Titled “Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching,” the film will air Dec. 10.
Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl champion, and Saban, a six-time NCAA national champion, will be featured in the 90-minute film highlighting their friendship of more than 30 years. The pair met in the late 1980s and worked together on the Cleveland Browns’ coaching staff from 1991-94, where Saban was the defensive coordinator under Belichick, the head coach.
The film’s goal is to provide viewers with a closer look into both men’s coaching blueprints and outline their lessons learned over the years.
“Bill Belichick and Nick Saban have become the modern versions of Vince Lombardi and John Wooden — symbols of success not just in sports, but in life,” NFL Films CEO Ross Ketover said in a statement. “Their lessons on leadership are an inspiration; not just for those of us who love football, but for anyone who wants to thrive at whatever passion they pursue.”
Steelers’ Roethlisberger sidelined with elbow injury
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger began the second half of Sunday’s game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks on the sideline due to a right elbow injury.
The team announced Roethlisberger was questionable to return after he was hurt late in the second quarter.
Roethlisberger was seen grabbing at his elbow and shaking out his arm, but it’s unclear when he was hurt. He finished the Steelers’ last drive of the half, then went to the locker room briefly while the Seahawks had the ball, but returned to the sidelines before the half ended.
Second-year quarterback Mason Rudolph started the second half, throwing an interception on his second pass after the ball went through the hands of wide receiver Donte Moncrief.
Roethlisberger was 8 of 15 for 75 yards before departing the game, which the Steelers led 10-7 at the half.
Later in the second half, James Conner left with a knee injury and was ruled questionable to return.
Other Steelers who were hurt include safety Sean Davis (shoulder, questionable) and linebacker Vince Williams (hamstring, out).
Report: Bengals WR Ross (shoulder) to miss time
Cincinnati Bengals wideout John Ross will miss multiple games with a right shoulder injury sustained during Monday night’s loss in Pittsburgh, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
Per the report, Ross’ absence could be “in the range of a month or so.”
Ross had his arm in a sling after the 27-3 loss, which dropped the Bengals to 0-4. The team has been without star wideout A.J. Green since training camp, and Green is expected to miss a few more games.
Ross, 24, is having a breakout season after disappointing through two years since being drafted ninth overall in 2017. He has 16 catches for 328 yards and three touchdowns in four games, although he has cooled off with just five catches for 58 yards over the last two.
Ross played in just three games as a rookie in 2017, not catching a pass, and then missed three games in 2018. He finished with 21 catches for 210 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
Dolphins owner Ross says team is building for future
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross seems resigned to things getting worse for Miami before they can get better.
Ross declined to be interviewed by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel about the state of his team, but he did answer a few questions posed to him by columnist Dave Hyde, providing his responses via email.
The Dolphins’ preseason moves, including the trade of tackle Laremy Tunsil to Houston, raised some eyebrows, leading to speculation that Miami intended to “tank” to land the No. 1 draft pick. Ross said the team must make moves to become more competitive for the long haul.
“The goal isn’t to try to patch some holes to go 9-7 and make the playoffs. I want to compete for and win Super Bowls,” said Ross, who has owned the team since early 2009. “We took an objective look at our situation at the end of last year and realized that we were a long way away from where we need to be. Our roster, salary-cap situation, everything. We’ve won 72 games in 10 years and that’s just not good enough.
“I take responsibility for that, and as I said back in March, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result. The moves that have been made were all made in the best interest in trying to build a championship organization.”
The Dolphins finished 7-9 last season and were embarrassed in Week 1, losing 59-10 to the Baltimore Ravens. They’ve made the playoffs twice since 2002, losing in the AFC wild-card round both times.
The franchise last won the Super Bowl in 1973.
“We have to approach things differently and think outside the box. Like I said, we are trying to win every game we play and grow and improve every day, but we also have to balance making decisions that help us build a championship organization,” said Ross, a 79-year-old billionaire.
He thanked the fans for their patience.
“We have tremendous fans and to them I say thank you. We said it wouldn’t be easy, but it was something we are committed to and believe it’s the only way we can build a team to win continually,” Ross said. “Nothing great in life was ever achieved easily. There are no shortcuts or magic formulas. This is the NFL. There are no easy games and no one lucks into winning the Super Bowl.”
Rams, Chargers to play in SoFi Stadium
The Los Angeles-area stadium being built for the Rams and Chargers will be called SoFi Stadium.
The teams announced the naming rights deal – a 20-year agreement – on Sunday. Contract terms were not announced, but a report in May estimated the rights would cost $20 million a year.
The teams are scheduled to play there beginning in 2020.
SoFi, a digital personal finance company, will be an official partner of each team and the Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park, as the 298-acre site is known. Rams owner Stan Kroenke is developing the complex, which ESPN reported earlier this year would cost close to $5 billion. It is being built on the former site of the Hollywood Park Racetrack in Inglewood, Calif., just three miles from Los Angeles International Airport.
The stadium will host Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football Playoff title game in 2021, and the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Olympic Games.
RB Smart, known as ‘He Hate Me,’ missing in S.C.
The former NFL running back who wore “He Hate Me” on his jersey during his season in the XFL has gone missing in South Carolina, police said.
The Lancaster (S.C.) County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Torrold “Rod” Smart is a “missing endangered person” and it is seeking information regarding his whereabouts. His last known location was Indian Land, S.C., where he was seen last Wednesday morning.
Smart, 42, played college football at Western Kentucky. As an undrafted free agent in 2000, he was signed by the San Diego Chargers but was released. The following year, he played for the Las Vegas Outlaws of the XFL, then later in 2001 played in the Canadian Football League and with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played four more seasons with the Carolina Panthers.
He gained 1,814 all-purpose yards in his five-year NFL career, plus 364 more during two playoff runs with the Panthers.
“It is unusual for him to be out of touch for this long,” the sheriff’s office wrote in an advisory posted to its Facebook page. “Mr. Smart’s family is worried about his safety and well-being.”
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about Smart to call (803) 283-3388.
RB Smart, known as ‘He Hate Me,’ reported safe
The former NFL running back who wore “He Hate Me” on his jersey during his season in the XFL was found safe after going missing in South Carolina, according to a report from the Charlotte Observer.
Police said Tuesday evening that Torrold “Rod” Smart was located and was OK, the Observer reported. Earlier in the day, the Lancaster (S.C.) County Sheriff’s Office said Smart was a “missing endangered person” and was seeking information regarding his whereabouts.
Smart, 42, played college football at Western Kentucky. As an undrafted free agent in 2000, he was signed by the then-San Diego Chargers but was released. The following year, he played for the Las Vegas Outlaws of the XFL, then later in 2001 played in the Canadian Football League and with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played four more seasons with the Carolina Panthers.
He gained 1,814 all-purpose yards in his five-year NFL career, plus 364 more during two playoff runs with the Panthers.
“It is unusual for him to be out of touch for this long,” the sheriff’s office wrote in an advisory posted to its Facebook page. “Mr. Smart’s family is worried about his safety and well-being.”
Texans sign veteran S Adams
The Houston Texans signed veteran safety Mike Adams on Tuesday to shore up the back end of their defense.
The 38-year-old Adams has recorded 30 interceptions in 15 NFL seasons. He was a Pro Bowl selection in back-to-back seasons (2014-15) for the Indianapolis Colts.
Houston waived tight end Jerell Adams (no relation) to open up the roster space.
Mike Adams spent the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers but wasn’t retained. He had 75 tackles and three interceptions last season.
Adams recently worked out for Houston in hopes of continuing a career that began in 2004 with the San Francisco 49ers. He was an undrafted free agent from Delaware when he cracked the San Francisco roster.
He also has played for the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos. Overall, Adams has collected 927 tackles, 16 fumble recoveries and 13 forced fumbles in 222 career games (149 starts).
Jerell Adams played in one game for the Texans this season and didn’t have a catch. He also spent part of last season on the team’s practice squad.
He played in 29 games (three starts) for the New York Giants in 2016-17 and had 24 receptions for 214 yards and one touchdown.
Lions C Ragnow practices, on track for opener
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow returned from an ankle injury to practice on Tuesday, putting him on track for Sunday’s season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
Ragnow had not practiced since hurting his ankle in the Aug. 23 preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. After initial concern about the injury, it was diagnosed as a minor sprain.
Ragnow, 23, moved to center this season after starting all 16 games at left guard as a rookie. He was the Lions’ first-round pick (20th overall) in 2018.
Linebacker Jarrad Davis, defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand and cornerback Rashaan Melvin stretched with the team but sat out the portion of practice that was open to the media. Hand has been out since the first week of camp, while Davis and Melvin were hurt against Buffalo.
The Lions don’t have to issue an official injury report until Wednesday.
Detroit also announced Tuesday it released wide receiver Andy Jones from injured reserve.
Golf Glance: PGA gears for new season, LPGA for Solheim Cup
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.
PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Tour Championship (Rory McIlroy)
THIS WEEK: Off.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, Sept. 12-15
LPGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Cambia Portland Classic (Hannah Green)
THIS WEEK: Off.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: The Solheim Cup, The Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire, Scotland, Sept. 12-15
CHAMPIONS TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Shaw Charity Classic (Wes Short, Jr.)
THIS WEEK: Off.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: The Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich., Sept. 13-15
