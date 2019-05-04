Report: Jets decline option for LB Lee
New York Jets linebacker Darron Lee will become an unrestricted free agent following the 2019 season after the team on Friday declined to exercise the fifth-year option on his contract, a league source told ESPN.
Lee, the Jets’ first-round pick (20th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft, reportedly has lost his starting job to C.J. Mosley, who played five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before signing a five-year, $85 million deal with New York.
The projected starters at inside linebacker for 2019 are Mosley and returning starter Avery Williamson. And according to sources at ESPN, the Jets remain open to a trade for Lee, but if he stays, will count $3.25 million against this year’s cap and has a $1.8 million base salary.
In 12 games, all starts, last season, Lee recorded three interceptions, the first of his career, including one for a touchdown. The former Ohio State linebacker, beginning his fourth season with the Jets, also had 74 tackles.
He was dealt a four-game suspension at the end of the season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, so his 2019 salary no longer is guaranteed.
–Field Level Media
New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur made it clear
New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur made it clear Friday that rookie cornerback Corey Ballentine was a victim after not being at the club’s rookie minicamp due to a gunshot wound.
Ballentine was shot in the buttocks and close friend and Washburn (Kan.) University teammate Dwane Simmons was shot and killed during the early morning hours last Sunday in Topeka, Kan.
Ballentine was instructed to stay away from the minicamp by the Giants to heal physically and emotionally.
“He was a victim of a crime, just like that could happen to any of us, so we’re here for him,” Shurmur told reporters. “Certainly, he’s going through the vigils and the funeral and the things that he has to go through. And we’re here to support him as he comes back to us. Thoughts and prayers go his way.”
Ballentine was a sixth-round draft pick by the Giants last Saturday. Shurmur didn’t have an update in terms of how Ballentine’s wound is healing.
“We haven’t seen him yet,” Shurmur said. “He got shot in the butt, so I don’t know. We’ll find out when he gets here. Certainly it might take a little bit of time (to fully heal).”
Shurmur said he is hopeful Ballentine will be at the team’s upcoming full-roster workouts, which begin May 13. If not, it isn’t a major deal in Shurmur’s eyes.
“This is a unique situation, and we want him to get full closure on his end,” Shurmur said. “So we’re sensitive to that. This is a real-life situation. It’s May. We play in September.”
Shurmur indicated he has inside knowledge of Ballentine’s character as his son, Kyle Shurmur, a quarterback who played at Vanderbilt, worked out with Ballentine.
“He’s a great young man,” Shurmur said. “We got to know him really well through the draft process. My son trained with him, so I have some intimate knowledge of what a great young man he is. It’s very unfortunate.”
Topeka police are still investigating the incident.
–Field Level Media
Dufner leads Wells Fargo by 1 after shooting 63
Jason Dufner fired an 8-under-par 63 on Friday to take the second-round lead at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, N.C.
With a 36-hole total of 11-under 131, he has a one-stroke lead over Joel Dahmen (66 on Friday) and Max Homa (63).
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, one of the first-round co-leaders, is five shots back, tied for fourth, after shooting 70 on Friday at Quail Hollow Club.
“I’ve been here before, it’s been a while,” Dufner told reporters. “It’s been awhile, but I kind of know what to expect. It will be a good challenge to see where I’m at, what I’m doing.”
Dufner, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour who matched his career-low round, was the winner of 2013 PGA Championship. But his most recent victory is the 2017 Memorial. Neither Dahmen, who was tied for the first-round lead with McIlroy, nor Homa have finished higher than ninth in a tour event.
Dufner’s round included an eagle and seven birdies, with three birdies over his final five holes.
“I’m just getting to that point where I’m kind of settled with everything,” the 42-year-old Dufner said. “Sometimes you make a change and it happens immediately. For me, that wasn’t the case.
“But kind of getting past all those changes and settling into playing some better golf instead of coming to tournaments wondering how I might play or how it might go or is this going to be the right change. Getting to where I feel more comfortable with that and I can just go out play free and play some good golf.”
Dahmen made six birdies and one bogey in posting his second consecutive 66.
Homa, a former NCAA champion who lost his tour card in 2017, matched Dufner’s 63 with eight birdies, four each on front and backs nines, and did not make a bogey to tie his career-low score.
McIlroy, who has twice won the Wells Fargo title (2010 and 2015), finished with a double bogey on No. 8 (his 17th hole) and a bogey on No. 9. Patrick Reed (69) is tied with McIlroy at 6 under after 36 holes.
“I turned a 66 into a 70,” McIlroy said. “Just need to try and shake off that bad start — sorry, bad finish. The greens are really, really firm. They’re not overly fast. So if you start missing greens, it can make it a little bit tricky.”
Phil Mickelson shot 76 after a 41 on the front nine, and with a 5-over 147 total, missed the cut for the first time in 16 Wells Fargo starts.
NOTES: Looking to improve on last year’s eighth-place finish at the Wells Fargo Championship, Reed is a perfect seven-for-seven in cuts made at the event … Justin Rose, who has top-5 finishes in each of his last two starts at the event, posted a bogey-free 67 to move to 5-under 137 (T6) … Defending champion Jason Day (T6) is at 5-under 137 and six strokes back … Mickelson’s 6-over 41 on his outgoing nine marks his highest nine-hole score on the tour since posting a 9-over 44 on the back nine of the 2018 U.S. Open in the third round.
–Field Level Media
Daniel
Daniel Jones, drafted sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, was on the field with the New York Giants eight days after the Duke quarterback was selected into a precarious position.
Jones, 22, will be the backup to Super Bowl-winning franchise quarterback Eli Manning, a player no longer universally endorsed in New York. But the heir, based on rabid reaction since Jones was drafted last Thursday, has taken plenty of criticism himself. Jones tuned out those who are slow to buy into his potential and summed up his reaction as “thrilled.”
“This is a huge opportunity for someone like me. This was the place I wanted to be,” Jones said Friday as the Giants began rookie minicamp. “To get the call, it was thrilling and I am happy to be here.”
Jones got his hands on the voluminous playbook of head coach Pat Shurmur and briefly chatted last Friday with Manning, who is entrenched as the starting quarterback for 2019, general manager Dave Gettleman said.
In the days between, headlines and hot takes from sports talk radio and television talking heads have been unkind to Jones and Gettleman. The universal opinion seems to go something like this: No harm in drafting Jones, but he could’ve been available 11 picks later at No. 17. And maybe even at 30, where the Giants traded back into Round One on draft night.
“It would be hard to be completely unaware of a lot of that stuff and the way it works. I don’t focus on it,” Jones said with an unassuming grin. “There is a lot to focus on and a lot to learn right now. Being here, learning the offense and trying to pick up a bunch of stuff. I am not sure I can really afford to focus on a lot of that stuff.”
With the 17th pick, the Giants drafted Clemson nose tackle Dexter Lawrence. Lawrence and Jones squared off as opponents in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
“That’s my guy,” Lawrence said Friday. “Going to the game, watching film, obviously he is very talented. So that gave me a little more motivation to kind of go get him. He a great player, I think he deserved to go sixth, so that’s what happened.”
Jones did not take the bait when asked if he would try to win the starting job away from Manning, who along with Peyton Manning have served as mentors and sounding boards for Jones. Both Manning Brothers have worked with Duke coach David Cutcliffe.
“I think the first thing that I have thought is to understand how awesome it is to have a guy like Eli,” Jones said. “Keeping that in mind and making sure that every day I am learning from him. Also, focusing on improving myself, which is a big part of that process as well. It is a huge opportunity to learn and I am certainly mindful of that. I am looking forward to learning.”
The media throng gathered to grill Jones on Friday was unlike anything he’s experienced at Duke, ACC Media Days or bowl game press conferences. As one of the fresh centers of attention in one of the world’s most aggressive media markets, Jones said he’s not overwhelmed by the novelty or significance of this big new world.
“I think anyone that comes into New York, you can see that there is more attention than they have had previously. It is all part of it,” Jones said. “It is my job to make people believe in me and I understand that. There is a lot of work to do and I am excited to do that.”
–Field Level Media
Nearly three years after he retired from the NFL over concussion concerns, San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Anthony Davis has requested reinstatement to the league in a letter to commissioner Roger Goodell, Pro Football Talk reported.
Davis, 29, played 72 games with the 49ers from 2010-16, but saw action in just one contest in his final season. The former first-round draft pick (11th overall) out of Rutgers missed the entire 2015 season after sustaining a concussion in 2014.
Davis had three plays on offense and four plays on special teams during his one game in 2016 and then elected to retire, posting on Twitter at the time that he was concerned over head injuries wanting his “time and mind intact.”
Davis, whose rights are still owned by the 49ers, said in his letter to Goodell that he is pleased with the efforts the NFL has made regarding concussions. Davis noted that he read three separate articles earlier this year from different sources with his biggest takeaway that concussions were “down by 29 percent in the 2018 season.”
Davis started every game for the 49ers in his first four years with the team but had lost his job at right tackle to Trent Brown when he returned to the team in 2016.
–Field Level Media
The Green
The Green Bay Packers had two first round picks in last week’s NFL Draft and on Friday revealed that both have agreed to their rookie contracts.
Defensive end Rashan Gary, taken 12th overall, and safety Darnell Savage, taken 21st, are also the first two players taken in the first round to sign.
Savage was the first to sign, with his agents tweeting the news on Thursday. Both players received the customary four-year deals allotted first-round picks, with a fifth-year team option that must be exercised before the start of the players’ fourth seasons.
According to Spotrac.com, Savage’s contract is worth $12.48 million over four years, while Gary is projected to receive $15.83 million over the same span.
The Packers announced the moves, along with the signing of 11 rookie free agents, as rookie orientation was set to begin.
Of Green Bay’s eight draft picks, only guard Elgton Jenkins (second round) and tight end Jace Sternberger (third round) remain unsigned.
–Field Level Media
Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, was ordered to appear in West Palm Beach, Fla., for a hearing on the admissibility of video evidence in his prostitution and solicitation case.
Kraft, 77, asked through his attorneys for Judge Leonard Hanser to block the release of video evidence related to his visits to Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla. The visits on Jan. 19 and 20 resulted in what prosecutors claim is Kraft paying for and receiving sex acts at the spa.
Hanser called on Kraft, who lives in Palm Beach part-time, to appear May 21. Kraft has not yet appeared in person.
Kraft’s attorney, William Burck, challenged the collection of evidence on the basis of what he argued is precedent in Martin County. Judge Kathleen Roberts ruled against video evidence obtained at two spas because officers also obtained footage of patrons attending the spa for legitimate — and fully legal — reasons.
Burck introduced the ruling Wednesday, noting law enforcement did not follow minimization requirements to avoid collecting material unrelated to crimes.
–Field Level Media
Tom Brady has made a habit of collecting Lombardi trophies and consistently rates as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL into his 40s, but he is not paid at market value by today’s standard.
Brady is the 18th highest-paid player at the position in annual average contract value at $15 million — less than half of what Russell Wilson (Seahawks), Aaron Rodgers (Packers) and Matt Ryan (Falcons) can take home on deals they’ve signed in the past 18 months.
Still, the New England Patriots quarterback said in an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that he’s comfortable being the No. 2 earner in his own household.
“That’s a good question. That’s usually, when I don’t want to answer a question, I always say, ‘That’s a good question,'” Brady said when asked why he isn’t the highest-paid player in football. “I think the thing I’ve always felt for me in my life, winning has been a priority. And my wife [model Gisele Bundchen] makes a lot of money.
“I’m a little smarter than you think. Actually, it’s a salary cap. You can only spend so much and the more that one guy gets is less for others. And for a competitive advantage standpoint, I like to get a lot of good players around me.”
Brady has no plans of cashing in his professional football chips, and stated again that he would like to play until he’s 45. Brady enters the 2018 season at the ripe age of 43, chasing a seventh Super Bowl title.
Is he getting tired of the pursuit?
“Not to this point,” Brady told Kimmel. “To be at the top of give your team a chance to win every season, you have to put a lot into it. I try to bring my best everyday. i try to be the best teammate, leader and also physically to stay prepared. No one wants someone that’s taking up space.
“I’ve played a long time. Six [Super Bowls], I could never have imagined in my wildest dreams having acheived that. As a competitor, you get to line up and get to go after it again. Damn it, I want to win! What’s wrong with winning?!”
–Field Level Media
Former Redskins linebacker
Former Redskins linebacker Zach Brown signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.
According to NFL Network, the contract can be worth $3 million and Brown is guaranteed $1.5 million.
Brown, 29, was drafted by the Tennessee Titans and has also played for the Buffalo Bills. He spent the last two seasons in Washington.
Brown was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016 when he had 149 tackles with the Bills.
–Field Level Media
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy shot a 5-under-par round of 66 on Thursday to share the first-round lead with Joel Dahmen at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, N.C.
After shooting even par on the front nine, McIlroy blistered the back side of the Quail Hollow Club in 5-under 31 thanks to five birdies over a seven-hole stretch. He was the first to get into the clubhouse at 5 under, with Dahmen birdieing the 18th hole several groups later to match McIlroy.
McIlroy earned his first career PGA Tour victory at Quail Hollow in 2010, and is the only two-time winner of the event. However, there is still a stacked leaderboard behind him.
Five players only one shot off the pace include 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, Adam Schenk, Scotland’s Marin Laird, Canada’s Nick Taylor and South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli. Another shot back at 3 under is Australia’s Jason Day, who is attempting to defend a title on the PGA Tour for the first time. He had five birdies against two bogeys in posting 68.
“It was good today,” Day told reporters after the round. “You had to be careful with that wind today, because it is moving around a little bit, but overall very pleased with the opening.”
Day was paired with Phil Mickelson, who is tied for 47th after an even-par round of 71, same as previous event champion Rickie Fowler. After carding a pair of birdies and bogeys through the first eight holes while starting on the back nine, Mickelson reeled off 10 consecutive pars to close his round.
“My game feels a lot better than my score today,” Mickelson said. “It was kind of a lethargic, lazy, unexciting round. Hit a lot of greens and didn’t make any putts. I came in here fresh, and I think the next three days it’s going to get better.”
Webb Simpson, whose home is located on the course, is within striking distance at 2 under and said being at his home course no longer presents distractions in trying to compete.
“This week has been pretty laid back. We did all of our busy stuff already,” he told the Golf Channel. “Saw a lot of people early in the week, but now it’s time to focus on golf. I feel like I’ve learned how to just enjoy it and use it to my advantage.”
NOTES: Tiger Woods, the 2008 event winner, is not in the field and is not expected to play until the PGA Championship in two weeks. … McIlroy will turn 30 on Saturday and has seven top-10 finishes in nine starts this year. … The Wells Fargo Championship is one of seven Tour events Mickelson has played at least 15 times without posting a victory.
–Field Level Media
The attorney for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill sent the NFL a four-page letter Thursday, a detailed denial of child abuse allegations made against his client.
In the letter obtained by ESPN, attorney N. Trey Pettlon accused Hill’s fiancee, Crystal Espinal, of abusing the couple’s 3-year-old son. Espinal secretly recorded a conversation she had with Hill that was broadcast last week by Kansas City station KCTV.
Pettlon wrote in the letter, “He (Hill) categorically denies he has ever ‘punched’ his son in the chest or anywhere on his body, or otherwise touched him in the chest in a mean-spirited manner or as a form of discipline.”
The attorney does not deny the audio in question is of Hill and Espinal, but does challenge Espinal’s assertion on the recording that the child in question is “terrified” of Hill. Pettlon also called a comment Hill made on the recording, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b–,” inexcusable.
–All-Pro linebacker Derrick Johnson will sign a one-day contract with the Chiefs next week, then retire, 610 Sports Radio reported.
Now 36, Johnson was the Chiefs’ first-round draft pick, No. 15 overall, in 2005. He played 13 seasons for Kansas City, and in 182 games (169 starts), he had 1,151 tackles, 14 interceptions, 27.5 sacks and 40 quarterback hits.
He played in six games for the Oakland Raiders last season, after the Chiefs released him, and started in one. He had 17 tackles with the Raiders.
–The Raiders released veteran tight end Lee Smith and officially re-signed running back Doug Martin.
Smith, 31, had two years remaining on a three-year, $9 million extension signed last March. Considered one of the league’s best blocking tight ends, he spent the last four years with the Raiders, catching 36 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns, including three TDs in 2018.
Martin’s re-signing was reported Wednesday. He led the Raiders with 172 carries for 723 yards and four scores last season.
–Free agent edge rusher Shane Ray will visit the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, NFL Network reported.
Ray, who turns 26 on May 18, remains unsigned after playing out his rookie contract with the Denver Broncos, who last spring declined the former first-rounder’s fifth-year option for 2019.
Ray had eight sacks and 21 quarterback hits as a rotational rusher in 2016, but he has just two sacks and five QB hits since while battling injuries and missing 13 games.
–Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage became the first of the 2019 first-round draft picks to sign his rookie contract.
Like all first-round picks, Savage received a four-year deal with a fifth-year option for 2023, his agent announced.
The Packers traded up from No. 30 to No. 21 to take Savage last Thursday, swapping first-round picks and giving Seattle two fourth-round picks in the deal. The Maryland product was Green Bay’s second first-round pick, after Rashan Gary at No. 12.
–The Los Angeles Rams waived safety Blake Countess, though they have interest in potentially bringing him back, according to the team’s website.
NFL Network reports Countess declined to take a pay cut from his $2 million restricted free agent tender, leading to his release. Los Angeles drafted safeties Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott this weekend.
Countess, 25, has 44 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups across 37 games (four starts) in three seasons with the Rams, playing primarily special teams.
–The Minnesota Vikings signed eight of their 12 draft picks, including second-round tight end Irv Smith, to four-year rookie contracts.
Others signed are running back Alexander Mattison (third round), offensive linemen Dru Samia (fourth) and Oli Udoh (sixth), linebacker Cameron Smith (fifth), safety Marcus Epps (sixth), and wide receivers Dillon Mitchell (seventh) and Olabisi Johnson (seventh).
–Free agent tight end Maxx Williams will join the Arizona Cardinals, he announced on Twitter.
Williams, 25, was a second-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2015 but never emerged as much of a receiving threat, finishing his tenure with 63 catches for 497 yards and three touchdowns.
–The New York Jets claimed quarterback Luke Falk off waivers from the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports.
Considered a likely mid-round pick in 2018, Falk slipped to the Tennessee Titans in Round 6 and was waived during final cuts. The Dolphins claimed him and kept him through 2018 before waiving him Wednesday.
–The New England Patriots signed linebacker Shilique Calhoun and defensive lineman Nick Thurman, in addition to 10 undrafted rookies.
Calhoun, 27, was a third-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2016 but has just a half-sack and seven QB hits through 26 career games.
–Field Level Media
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was released from a hospital stay on Thursday after a car crash, the team announced Thursday evening.
“We have been informed that Jason was involved in a one-car accident early this morning in South Florida in which he was not cited,” general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. “We know that he was evaluated at a local hospital and has since been released.
“Our immediate concern is for the safety and well-being of Jason and his passenger. We have been in contact with Jason and will be getting him further evaluated by our medical staff in the near future.”
TMZ reported Pierre-Paul’s SUV crashed around 5 a.m. in Broward County, and he was rushed to the hospital. The report added Pierre-Paul was not speeding or accused of any wrongdoing, and he was “doing fine” after being released from the hospital.
Pierre-Paul, 30, is from Deerfield Beach, Fla., in Broward County. He missed time due to an off-field injury in 2015, after losing a finger and part of a second finger in a fireworks accident in Miami on July 4.
Pierre-Paul was traded from the New York Giants to the Buccaneers in March 2018, a year after signing a four-year, $62 million extension. He had 12.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and 16 tackles for loss in 16 games in 2018, his highest marks since 2014.
Last April, Bucs linebacker Kendell Beckwith injured his ankle as the passenger in a single-car accident, requiring surgery that ended his 2018 season. Licht said earlier this month that Beckwith is still seeing specialists about the ankle, and his status for the 2019 season is in doubt.
–Field Level Media
The New York Jets will not pick up linebacker Darron Lee’s fifth-year option before Friday’s deadline, according to multiple reports Thursday.
Lee, 24, has reportedly been shopped in trade talks for much of the offseason, but he remained on the team’s roster through last weekend’s draft.
His fifth-year option would have been worth about $9.5 million in 2020 and guaranteed only for injury. Instead, he is set to become a free agent after the 2019 season, unless the Jets release him before then.
Lee was drafted 20th overall in 2016. He had 74 tackles, three interceptions and five passes defensed last season while starting 12 games.
–NFL Network reported that the Arizona Cardinals will decline defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche’s fifth-year option, which would have been worth $7.7 million.
Nkemdiche, 24, had 4.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits and nine tackles for loss last season while missing six games due to injury. He had no sacks, three QB hits and one tackle for loss across 17 games in his first two seasons, missing time in each to injury.
Once pegged as a potential top-10 prospect, Nkemdiche slid to 29th overall in 2016 due to concerns about his work ethic and personality.
–The Seattle Seahawks will decline right tackle Germain Ifedi’s fifth-year option, according to multiple reports. The option would have been worth $10.4 million.
Ifedi, who turns 25 on June 2, has allowed 19 sacks — according to STATS LLC. — and committed 32 penalties through 44 games (all starts) across three seasons. He drew praise for improved play in 2018 but was still credited with a career-high seven sacks surrendered in 15 games.
The Seahawks took Ifedi 31st overall in 2016 after trading down five spots.
–The Carolina Panthers declined defensive tackle Vernon Butler’s fifth-year option, which would have been worth $7.7 million.
Butler, who turns 25 on June 14, has yet to start a game through three seasons, playing in 38 as a reserve. He has 45 career tackles (three for loss), two sacks and 10 QB hits.
The Panthers took Butler 30th overall in 2016.
–The San Francisco 49ers will decline the $10.4 million fifth-year option for guard Joshua Garnett, according to multiple reports.
Garnett, 25, played just 59 offensive snaps in seven games as a reserve last season after missing the whole 2017 campaign after knee surgery. He started 11 of 15 games as a rookie, giving up three sacks and committing four penalties.
The 49ers traded up nine spots to take Garnett 28th overall in 2016.
–Field Level Media
The Oakland Raiders released veteran tight end Lee Smith and officially re-signed running back Doug Martin on Thursday.
Smith, 31, had two years remaining on a three-year, $9 million extension signed last March.
Considered one of the league’s best blocking tight ends, he spent the last four years with the Raiders, catching 36 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns, including three TDs in 2018. Smith spent his first four seasons with the Buffalo Bills.
The Raiders drafted tight end Foster Moreau out of LSU in the fourth round last weekend, after signing former Lions tight end Luke Willson in free agency.
Martin’s re-signing was reported on Wednesday, following the news of Isaiah Crowell’s torn Achilles. Martin led the Raiders with 172 carries for 723 yards and four scores last season.
NFL Network reported Wednesday that Marshawn Lynch, who reportedly planned to retire, would be interested in playing in 2019 for the Raiders if the feeling is mutual. It’s unclear if Martin’s re-signing would preclude that.
Meanwhile, Oakland announced the signings of four draft picks to rookie deals: fourth-round picks Maxx Crosby and Isaiah Johnson, fifth-rounder Hunter Renfrow and seventh-rounder Quinton Bell.
–Field Level Media
All-Pro linebacker Derrick Johnson will sign a one-day contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, then retire, 610 Sports Radio reported Thursday.
Johnson is expected to sign the contract next week.
Now 36, he was the Chiefs’ first-round draft pick, No. 15 overall, in 2005. He played 13 seasons for Kansas City, and in 182 games (169 starts), he had 1,151 tackles, 14 interceptions, 27.5 sacks and 40 quarterback hits.
He played in six games for Oakland last season after the Chiefs released him and started in one. He had 17 tackles with the Raiders.
On Wednesday, former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles signed a one-day contract with the team and retired after 11 NFL seasons.
–Field Level Media
The attorney for Kansas City Chiefs
The attorney for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill sent the NFL a four-page letter Thursday, a detailed denial of child abuse allegations made against his client.
In the letter obtained by ESPN, attorney N. Trey Pettlon accused Hill’s fiancée, Crystal Espinal, of abusing the couple’s 3-year-old son.
Espinal secretly recorded a conversation she had with Hill that was broadcast last week by Kansas City station KCTV.
Espinal said in the recording, “He kept saying ‘Daddy punches me,’ which you do when he starts crying. What do you do? You make him open up his arms, and you punch him in the chest.”
Pettlon wrote in the letter, “He (Hill) categorically denies he has ever ‘punched’ his son in the chest or anywhere on his body, or otherwise touched him in the chest in a mean-spirited manner or as a form of discipline.”
Pettlon explained there have been times when Hill has tapped his son on the chest and told him to “man up, buddy” or “don’t cry, my man,” but denied Hill has grabbed his son’s arms as part of any discipline and further denied Hill played any part in their son suffering a broken arm. He noted the records at the hospital where the child was treated labeled the broken arm an accident.
The attorney does not deny the audio in question is of Hill and Espinal, but does challenge Espinal’s assertion on the recording that the child in question is “terrified” of Hill. Pettlon also called a comment Hill made on the recording, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b—-,” inexcusable.
The child is not living with either parent after being removed by the Kansas Department for Children and Families last month.
Authorities have been investigating incidents — one on March 5 for alleged child abuse and neglect, and one on March 14 for alleged battery — at Hill’s home in Overland Park, Kan. Both police reports indicated a juvenile was involved.
Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said Saturday that he and the front office were “deeply disturbed” by the audio, but offered no explanation as to why the team has not released him.
Speaking briefly at the team’s annual draft party, Hunt said he couldn’t elaborate further because of the ongoing investigation.
In November, the Chiefs moved swiftly to release running back Kareem Hunt after TMZ posted a video showing him kicking and shoving a woman in a Cleveland hotel.
The Chiefs banned Hill from participating in team activities but have not cut ties with him.
“I’d just point out that Tyreek is not with the franchise right now and we’re going to go through the process,” Hunt told reporters. “We’ll make the right decision about Tyreek at the right time.”
The NFL is said to be considering putting Hill on the commissioner’s exempt list amid the ongoing criminal investigation, according to multiple reports.
The commissioner’s exempt list typically isn’t used during the offseason, but the league is considering making an exception in this case, per reports, which added that the NFL has the full audiotape.
–Field Level Media
Tiger Woods is scheduled to visit the White House on Monday.
According to multiple reports, Woods was invited to celebrate his Masters victory with President Donald Trump in a special ceremony.
Woods played a round with President Trump in Jupiter, Fla., in February.
The day after the Masters, President Trump announced Woods would be honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest honor for a civilian. However, that presentation is expected to take place later in the year.
Woods has 15 major victories, three shy of Jack Nicklaus’ record, and went more than a decade without winning a major while battling personal issues and injuries.
–Field Level Media
Oakland Raiders running back Isaiah Crowell suffered a torn Achilles tendon on Tuesday and is out for the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.
Crowell, who signed a one-year contract valued up to $2.5 million in late March, will have surgery next week, Schefter said.
Meanwhile, NFL Network reports running back Marshawn Lynch is open to a return to the Raiders, if they’re interested. ESPN reported last week that the 33-year-old Lynch planned to retire for the second time in his career, after sitting out 2016 and returning for the last two seasons with Oakland, his hometown team.
It appears Oakland has already responded to Crowell’s injury by going with someone else, as NFL Network reports the Raiders will re-sign free agent running Doug Martin, their leading rusher in 2018.
–Retired Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann has given his blessing for rookie Dwayne Haskins to wear his No. 7.
The number hasn’t been worn since 1985 and is unofficially retired. The Redskins have retired just one number — Sammy Baugh’s No. 33 — but have kept several others out of circulation.
Theismann told 106.7 The Fan on Wednesday that he and Haskins talked about the number. Haskins, the former Ohio State quarterback, was selected by the Redskins at No. 15 overall last week in the NFL draft.
–Play-by-play man Joe Tessitore and analyst Booger McFarland will make up the two-person booth for “Monday Night Football” in 2019 — the 50th season for the television institution.
Lisa Salters will continue as the sideline reporter, and recently retired NFL referee John Parry will serve as officiating analyst. McFarland was an analyst on the field level in 2018.
The network will not replace Jason Witten, who took over Jon Gruden’s role as the primary analyst in the booth for the 2018 season. Witten quit to return to play for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.
–The New York Giants said they have advised sixth-round draft pick Corey Ballentine to stay home in Kansas to continue to recover from his gunshot wound and not attend this weekend’s rookie minicamp.
Ballentine, a 23-year-old cornerback, and Washburn University teammate Dwane Simmons were shot early Sunday near the school’s campus in Topeka, Kan. Simmons was killed, and Ballentine was shot in his gluteal muscle.
“We have been in communication with Corey since Sunday,” the team said in a statement. “We have encouraged Corey to stay in Kansas this week to be with his family and friends as they mourn the loss and celebrate the life of his good friend and teammate Dwane Simmons. Corey will be with us when it’s appropriate.”
–The Chicago Bears officially announced the hiring of Brad Childress as senior offensive assistant.
Childress, 62, spent the 2018 season with Chicago as a senior offensive consultant before leaving to coach the Atlanta Legends in the Alliance of American Football. He resigned from leading the Legends a month before their first game, and reports in March said he would return to join the Bears.
A former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Childress worked with Bears head coach Matt Nagy on the Kansas City Chiefs’ staff from 2013-17. Both held the offensive coordinator title for stretches, with Childress also serving as spread game analyst and assistant head coach during his K.C. tenure.
–The Jacksonville Jaguars signed free agent linebackers Ramik Wilson, Najee Goode and D.J. Alexander.
Wilson was the only one of the group to start in 2018, starting four of 16 games for the Los Angeles Rams. Goode and Alexander combined to play 28 games for the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively, with most of their contributions on special teams.
–The Miami Dolphins waived quarterback Luke Falk, cornerback Dee Delaney and defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga.
None of the three played during the 2018 regular season. Falk was a sixth-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2018 whom the Dolphins claimed off waivers after the Titans released him during final cuts.
–Field Level Media
Former Los Angeles Chargers safety Jahleel Addae signed with the Houston Texans on Wednesday.
The team has yet to announce the signing, but Addae posted on Instagram with an image of him signing at the Texans’ facility.
Addae, 29, started all 32 games over the last two seasons for the Chargers, making 171 tackles (10 for loss) and 10 pass breakups, but he was released in March. Head coach Anthony Lynn praised Addae’s performance, noting that his release was a result of the emergence of Derwin James, whom the Chargers plan to play at strong safety full time in 2019.
Addae is predominantly a strong safety and often played linebacker in Los Angeles’ six- and seven-DB packages. He started 59 of 80 games played in six seasons with the Chargers.
The Texans added former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson earlier this offseason while watching safety Tyrann Mathieu walk in free agency, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. Reserve safety Andre Hal retired.
Houston did not take a safety during last weekend’s draft.
–Field Level Media
