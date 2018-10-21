Report: Jaguars to sideline Fournette through bye
The Jacksonville Jaguars intend to keep injured running back Leonard Fournette out of the next two games, ESPN reported on Sunday.
With a bye week following those two games, that will allow Fournette nearly a month to recover from a lingering hamstring injury.
He will miss his third consecutive game Sunday with the injury after being ruled out against the Houston Texans. The Jaguars travel to London to play the Philadelphia Eagles next week.
Fournette suffered a hamstring injury in the season opener against the New York Giants and missed the next two games. He aggravated the injury Week 4 when he returned to play against the New York Jets.
Fournette has just 71 yards on 20 carries this season. T.J. Yeldon (299) again will be the main ballcarrier.
The Jaguars also traded with the Cleveland Browns for running back Carlos Hyde during the week.
TE Gronkowski to miss Patriots-Bears, Chicago’s Mack to play
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is officially out for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, who will have pass rusher Khalil Mack available.
According to NFL Network, Mack was on the field at 9 a.m. Central testing his ankle.
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is officially out for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, who will have pass rusher Khalil Mack available.
According to NFL Network, Mack was on the field at 9 a.m. Central testing his ankle. Mack has never missed an NFL game.
ESPN reported on Saturday that Gronkowski did not travel with his teammates to Chicago. He was already considered “highly unlikely” to play after the team downgraded him to doubtful.
Gronkowski has been limited in practice throughout the week because of ankle and back injuries. He was originally listed as questionable for Sunday’s game along with nine others. Three of those others — defensive ends Geneo Grissom and John Simon, along with tight end Jacob Hollister — were downgraded to out on Saturday.
Mack didn’t practice this week after injuring his ankle in Chicago’s overtime loss at Miami last Sunday.
Meanwhile, Patriots running back Sony Michel (knee) and wide receiver Julian Edelman (heel) were listed as questionable, but are expected to play, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The 29-year-old Gronkowski has battled injury issues throughout his career. He missed 10 regular-season games from 2016-17 but has yet to miss one this year.
Missing time this season could keep Gronkowski from reaching more than $4 million in contract incentives. He is due $109,375 for every game in which he is active, and he can earn up to $3.3 million more by hitting three of four benchmarks: playing 80-plus percent of the offensive snaps, making at least 70 catches, gaining at least 1,085 receiving yards or scoring at least nine touchdowns.
In six games this season, Gronkowski has 26 catches for 405 yards and one touchdown while playing 91 percent of snaps. He has hauled in 77 touchdown passes in 108 career games.
The Patriots (4-2) are tied with the Miami Dolphins for first place in the AFC East entering this weekend. They have scored at least 38 points in each of their past three games.
Report: Allen made stipulations for future Seahawks sale
Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen's estate plan spells out what will happen with his sports franchises since he has no heirs, and that likely includes selling his football team to a buyer who will keep it in the region, according to a report.
Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen’s estate plan spells out what will happen with his sports franchises since he has no heirs, and that likely includes selling his football team to a buyer who will keep it in the region, according to a report.
Allen, 65, passed away Monday due to complications of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The co-founder of Microsoft, he also owned the Portland Trail Blazers and a 20 percent stake in the Seattle Sounders.
CBS Sports’s Jason La Canfora reported Sunday that Allen, who wasn’t married and had no children, had stipulated what he wanted to happen with his franchises. He reported that league sources said an eventual sale of the team likely would require that any group or individual wanting to buy the team keep it in the region, just as Buffalo Bills owner Ralph Wilson had required upon his death.
Allen was born and raised in Seattle.
La Canfora reported that Allen set up a trust account to keep the Seahawks operational until the franchise changes hands.
There has been plenty of speculation about who could buy the Seahawks, which Forbes last week estimated would sell for about $2.6 billion. That would be the record for an American sports franchise.
No one has rushed forward to express publicly an interest in buying the team, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones last week nominated another Seattle resident, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Forbes named Bezos the richest person in America earlier this month, estimating his net worth at $160 billion.
“Someone like that,” Jones said of Bezos. “I’d carry him piggyback to get him to the NFL.”
Forbes also estimated that the NBA’s Trail Blazers will sell for about $1.3 billion, while Allen’s 20 percent stake in the Sounders of Major League Soccer could bring about $60 million.
Allen purchased the Trail Blazers for $70 million in 1988 and the Seahawks nine years later for $194 million. He was one of the founders of the Sounders in 2007.
A big reason the Seahawks and the Sounders would command such relatively high valuations is that they play in CenturyLink Field, which is operated by Allen’s First and Goal Inc. Controlling the revenue and expenses of stadiums gives owners a huge advantage when it comes to selling sponsorships and premium seating. Having two teams in one building provides scale and reduces overhead.
Likewise, the Trail Blazers play in the Rose Quarter, a district owned by an affiliate of the team and managed by Allen’s Rip City Management. The $1.3 billion price tag for the Trail Blazers includes the NBA team and its arena, the Moda Center. But the Rose Quarter also includes the 12,000-seat Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the 6,500-seat Theater of the Clouds, the 40,000-square-foot Exhibit Hall and the Rose Quarter Commons. The other assets would add substantially more to the price.
Titans miss 2-point conversion, fall to Chargers
Philip Rivers tossed two long touchdown passes and the quick-strike Los Angeles Chargers survived a late challenge by the Tennessee Titans for a 20-19 victory Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London.
Rivers found Tyrell Williams for a 75-yard touchdown on the Chargers' first
Philip Rivers tossed two long touchdown passes and the quick-strike Los Angeles Chargers survived a late challenge by the Tennessee Titans for a 20-19 victory Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London.
Rivers found Tyrell Williams for a 75-yard touchdown on the Chargers’ first play from scrimmage and fired a 55-yard TD to a wide-open Mike Williams on the third play of the second half.
It was the fourth straight win for the Chargers (5-2) and the third straight loss for the Titans (3-4), whose season-long struggles in the red zone continued.
After being shut out last week by Baltimore, Tennessee ended a long touchdown drought when Derrick Henry punched it in from the 1 to cut Los Angeles’ lead to 17-13 in the third quarter. It was only the Titans’ seventh TD in seven games and their first in the month of October.
Mike Badgley’s second field goal, from 28 yards, capped a 14-play drive and put the Chargers up 20-13 with 12:30 to play. The rookie also hit from 29 yards in the first quarter.
The Titans answered with a 13-play, 89-yard drive, capped by Marcus Mariota’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Luke Stocker on fourth down.
Trailing by one with 31 seconds left, Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel elected to go for the two-point conversion and the win. Mariota’s pass to Tajae Sharpe was incomplete, but a defensive holding penalty gave him another shot. However, his pass to Taywan Taylor was tipped and fell incomplete.
Rivers completed 19 of 26 passes for 306 yards and Tyrell Williams had 118 yards on four catches. The 75-yard TD pass was the sixth of 75-plus yards in Rivers’ 15-year career, with four of those caught by Williams in the past three seasons.
Mariota was 24-of-32 passing for 237 yards, Tajae Sharpe caught seven passes for 101 yards and Dion Lewis rushed for a game-high 91 yards, including a 36-yard burst on the Titans’ final drive.
Tennessee reached the red zone on three of its four first-half possessions, but settled for two Ryan Succop field goals (28 and 33 yards) and trailed 10-6 at intermission despite dominating the time of possession (21:01 to 8:59).
The Titans had a first-and-goal just before halftime, but Mariota tossed the first red-zone interception of his four-year NFL career. Melvin Ingram tipped the pass and Denzel Perryman grabbed it at the 4-yard line.
Los Angeles played without star running back Melvin Gordon, inactive with a hamstring injury. He entered the weekend as the AFC’s leading rusher (466 yards).
The Latest: Dolphins WR Stills shaken up following touchdown
Giants, Falcons seek to shore up their weak links
ATLANTA (AP) — Something has to give when the Atlanta Falcons' porous defense faces the New York Giants' sluggish offense on Monday night.
The Falcons rank last in third-down percentage, second-worst in scoring average and third-worst in average yards allowed. They've been hit hard by injuries and won't get their defensive captain, middle
ATLANTA (AP) — Something has to give when the Atlanta Falcons’ porous defense faces the New York Giants’ sluggish offense on Monday night.
The Falcons rank last in third-down percentage, second-worst in scoring average and third-worst in average yards allowed. They’ve been hit hard by injuries and won’t get their defensive captain, middle linebacker Deion Jones, back for another four weeks.
New York struggles to sustain drives behind 37-year-old quarterback Eli Manning. He has been sacked 20 times, third-most in the NFL. Star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has complained about the scheme and wants more touches. Injuries have caused problems, too.
“None of us have played or coached well enough to be where we want to be, so we own that,” first-year Giants coach Pat Shurmur said.
“Outside the building, it’s always giving praise and assigning blame. That’s the noise that happens outside the building. We correct each play specifically, each situation specifically, each event in a game specifically, with the idea that if a mistake is made, you correct it and move on. The goal is to not have it happen again. That’s where it is.”
The Falcons (2-4) lost starting safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen to season-ending injuries by the third game and were so lacking in depth last week that they lined up star receiver Julio Jones in the secondary on the final play of a narrow win over Tampa Bay.
It’s a good thing they did. Jones ran toward Jameis Winston after an 11-yard gain and forced the quarterback to lateral. Three more Bucs touched the ball before it bounced out of bounds near the goal line as time expired.
For takeaway-starved Atlanta, it was a rare fumble for a defense that’s forced just one this season, a ball that bounced out of bounds two weeks ago at Pittsburgh. The team’s only fumble recovery came on a fumbled punt return in the opener at Philadelphia.
“For us it has to be a mindset,” linebacker De’Vondre Campbell said. “Right now collectively, we’re not getting the job done.”
The Falcons had two interceptions last week, but they’ve struggled to bring steady pressure all year. It will help that defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is expected to return from an ankle injury that sidelined him for two games. Atlanta can’t afford to keep waiting, though, to knock the ball loose.
“It just has to be more at the front of our thinking and when we get our chances to own them, we’ve got to make sure we do that,” Atlanta coach Dan Quinn said. “The ball in the passing game — we’re making progress there with making interceptions — but we’ve got a ways to go in terms of forcing fumbles and getting them.”
New York (1-5) has lost three straight. Despite an outstanding start to the season by rookie running back Saquon Barkley, the Giants were held to 13 points in their previous game, a blowout loss at home to Philadelphia.
The team is dealing with some off-field issues, and Manning knows it can get carried away. After New York went 3-13 last season, this year could be headed in the same direction.
“That’s always a challenge,” Manning said. “It’s just a challenge to try to focus on the things that you can control, and that’s us and your assignments, the game, going out there and playing well. Keep the focus on that, and we’ll be OK.”
Giants receiver Sterling Shepard wants to score early and keep the ball away from Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and his solid set of receivers. Jones, Calvin Ridley, Mohamed Sanu and tight end Austin Hooper are as good a foursome as any in the league.
Atlanta has scored an average of 34.5 points in four home games.
“It’s just us going out and executing the game plan,” Shepard said. “If we can do that, I have no doubt in my mind that we can put up 30 and keep up with the Falcons’ offense. They’re going to score points, and we have to go into the game with the mentality that we’re going to do the same.”
Chargers withstand Titans’ late rally, hold on for 20-19 win
LONDON (AP) — Philip Rivers threw for 306 yards with two touchdown passes and the Los Angeles Chargers held on for a 20-19 victory on Sunday in London after the Tennessee Titans failed twice on a go-ahead 2-point conversion with 31 seconds remaining.
LONDON (AP) — Philip Rivers threw for 306 yards with two touchdown passes and the Los Angeles Chargers held on for a 20-19 victory on Sunday in London after the Tennessee Titans failed twice on a go-ahead 2-point conversion with 31 seconds remaining.
Marcus Mariota completed 24 of 32 passes for 237 yards and a touchdown for the Titans (3-4), throwing a 1-yard completion to tight end Luke Stocker on fourth down to pull within one after a review determined the quarterback was down as he ran for the end zone on the previous play.
The Titans then twice tried to go for the 2-pointer and the win, with Mariota’s first attempt, a pass intended for Tajae Sharp, negated by a defensive holding call on the Chargers’ Casey Hayward and his second, to Taywan Taylor, tipped by safety Anthony Phillips.
The Chargers (5-2) won their fourth consecutive game despite the absence of Melvin Gordon, their starting running back, because of a hamstring injury.
Gordon, who entered the game third in the NFL in rushing with 466 yards and had scored a total of nine touchdowns this season.
Austin Ekeler, in his second season, earned his first start in Gordon’s place and ran for 42 yards on 12 carries, but it was Rivers who shouldered the burden for the Chargers.
He answered Ryan Succop’s opening 28-yard field goal with a 75-yard touchdown pass to Tyrell Williams on Los Angeles’ first play from scrimmage — the longest touchdown scored in the NFL’s 11-year history of holding games in London.
Michael Badgley made it 10-3 with a 29-yard field goal before Succop responded by making one from 33 yards in the second quarter.
The Titans appeared poised to head into halftime with the lead before Mariota was intercepted by the Chargers’ Denzel Perryman at their 4-yard line when his pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage.
Rivers, who completed 19 of 26 passes, then extended the advantage to 17-6 just over a minute into the second half when he found Michael Williams on a 55-yard touchdown pass.
The Titans, who entered having lost their past two games, responded on the next possession when Derrick Henry had a 1-yard score to end a 10-quarter skid without a touchdown to climb back to 17-13.
Succop missed a field-goal attempt from 51 yards — only his second miss of the season — and after stopping Los Angeles, the Titans took over at their 11-yard line with 4:55 remaining, driving the length of the field on the final drive.
Running back Dion Lewis ran for 91 yards on 13 carries, including a 36-yard gain on the final drive that moved Tennessee into the Chargers’ territory.
The Titans made their first appearance in England, while the Chargers played at Wembley for the first time since Oct. 26, 2008, when they lost 37-32 to the New Orleans Saints.
NATIONAL ANTHEM
Los Angeles left tackle Russell Okung had his right fist raised during the anthem, but put it down before the start of “God Save The Queen.”
INJURIES
Tennessee: Right guard Josh Kline was injured with 43 seconds remaining and replaced by Corey Levin and did not return.
Los Angeles: Safety Adrian Philips injured an ankle late in the second quarter before returning in the third. Cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. briefly required attention after a hit on Mariota before halftime and WR Mike Williams also needed a moment after a hard fall in the fourth quarter but both returned.
UP NEXT
Tennessee: Hit the road for a Monday night game against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 5.
Los Angeles: Travel to face the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 4.
Patriots’ Gronkowski out vs. Bears
The New England Patriots have ruled out tight end Rob Gronkowski for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears because of ankle and back injuries.
The five-time Pro Bowler had been on the injury report the past few weeks because of an ankle issue. The Patriots said Friday he also has a back problem.
The five-time Pro Bowler had been on the injury report the past few weeks because of an ankle issue. The Patriots said Friday he also has a back problem.
Gronkowski had not missed a game this season. He leads the Patriots with 405 yards receiving and is second with 26 receptions.
New England is also missing right tackle Marcus Cannon (concussion) and third-string tight end Jacob Hollister (hamstring).
Two-time All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack is active for Chicago after being listed as questionable because of a right ankle injury. He was hurt early in last week’s loss at Miami.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon did not play against the Tennessee Titans after aggravating a hamstring injury during the trip to London.
Gordon, who has rushed for 466 yards and scored a total of nine touchdowns this season, did not practice on Friday, when coach Anthony Lynn said he was “being extra cautious with him” after the flight.
Still, the Chargers added Gordon to the injury report on Saturday, listing him as questionable, and decided to put him through a pregame workout to determine his availability.
The Chargers were also without K Caleb Sturgis, handing kicking duties to Michael Badgley for the second consecutive week.
Tennessee welcomed back ILB Wesley Woodyard, who missed the past two games with a shoulder injury, but were without SS Kenny Vaccaro (elbow), who is out for the third consecutive week.
Houston safety Andre Hal, in remission after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in May, is active for the first time this season as the Texans face Jacksonville.
New Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde is inactive two days after being acquired in a trade with Cleveland. Jacksonville gave up a fifth-round pick in 2019 for Hyde, the Browns’ leading rusher this season. Hyde has 382 yards and five touchdowns.
Jacksonville plans to make Hyde the backup beginning next week against Philadelphia in London. Duke Johnson will be the starting running back for Hyde’s former team as Cleveland travels to Tampa Bay.
Houston also will be without right guard Zach Fulton, who missed practice all week with an ankle injury. Greg Mancz starts in his place.
Running back Dalvin Cook is missing his third straight game for the Vikings with a hamstring injury, leaving Latavius Murray as the starter.
The Jets are short-handed in their secondary against Minnesota’s receiving duo of Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. Buster Skrine is out for the second consecutive game with a concussion. Marcus Maye broke his right thumb last Sunday against Indianapolis.
Derek Anderson replaces Josh Allen at quarterback for Buffalo after the 35-year old veteran signed with the Bills last week. Anderson has previously started games for Cleveland, Arizona and Carolina.
Wide receiver Ray Ray McCloud did not make the trip for what the Bills described as a “non-injury reason,” leaving Buffalo with only four active receivers. Pro Bowl WR T.Y. Hilton returns for the Colts after missing the past two games with an injured hamstring.
Miami wide receiver DeVante Parker is a healthy scratch against Detroit amid trade rumors. He has played in only two games because of injuries but practiced this week.
With defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (calf) and defensive end Vinny Curry (ankle) inactive for Tampa Bay, Defensive end Carl Nassib, who was with the Browns for three seasons, and rookie defensive tackle Vita Vea get the start for the Buccaneers.
Here are the inactive players for Sunday’s early games:
Chargers’ Gordon (hamstring) out vs. Titans in London
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will not play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday after aggravating a hamstring injury during the trip to London.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will not play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday after aggravating a hamstring injury during the trip to London.
Gordon, who has rushed for 466 yards and scored a total of nine touchdowns this season, did not practice on Friday, when coach Anthony Lynn said he was “being extra cautious with him” after the flight. Still, the Chargers added Gordon to the injury report on Saturday, listing him as questionable, and decided to put him through a pregame workout to determine his availability.
The Chargers will also be without K Caleb Sturgis, handing kicking duties to Michael Badgley for the second consecutive week.
Tennessee will welcome back ILB Wesley Woodyard, who missed the last two games with a shoulder injury, but will be without SS Kenny Vaccaro (elbow), who is out for the third consecutive week.
49ers part ways with QB Savage
The San Francisco 49ers released quarterback Tom Savage on Saturday.
49ers part ways with QB Savage
The San Francisco 49ers released quarterback Tom Savage on Saturday.
To replace Savage’s spot on the 53-man roster, the 49ers promoted defensive back Tyvis Powell from the practice squad. Powell could provide depth in the secondary this weekend as the 49ers prepare to host the high-powered Los Angeles Rams.
Savage, 28, was signed on Tuesday but lasted less than a week with the 49ers. San Francisco will stick with C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens as its top two signal-callers.
In 13 career games (nine starts), all of which were with the Houston Texans, Savage passed for 2,000 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. His teams went 2-7 in games in which he started.
Powell, an Ohio State product, has appeared in 13 games in parts of three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and 49ers. He has nine tackles.
Jets release WR Pryor
The New York Jets released wide receiver Terrelle Pryor on Saturday.
Wide receiver Deontay Burnett was promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding move.
Jets release WR Pryor
The New York Jets released wide receiver Terrelle Pryor on Saturday.
Wide receiver Deontay Burnett was promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding move.
Pryor has been hampered by a slight groin tear and has been limited to 14 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns through the first six games.
A quarterback in college, the converted wide receiver has 113 catches for 1,546 yards and seven touchdowns over 49 career games.
The move is somewhat surprising as Pryor had five catches for 57 yards and a score in a Week 6 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Pryor joined the Jets on a one-year, $6 million free agent deal in March.
Pats’ Gronkowski downgraded to doubtful for Sunday
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, the team announced Saturday evening.
Pats’ Gronkowski downgraded to doubtful for Sunday
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, the team announced Saturday evening.
ESPN reported earlier in the day that Gronkowski did not travel with his teammates to Chicago and was “highly unlikely” to play.
Gronkowski has been limited in practice throughout the week because of ankle and back injuries. He was originally listed as questionable for Sunday’s game along with nine others. Three of those others — defensive ends Geneo Grissom and John Simon, along with tight end Jacob Hollister — were downgraded to out on Saturday.
The 29-year-old Gronkowski has battled injury issues throughout his career. He missed 10 regular-season games from 2016-17 but has yet to miss one this year.
Missing time this season could keep Gronkowski from reaching more than $4 million in contract incentives. He is due $109,375 for every game in which he is active, and he can earn up to $3.3 million more by hitting three of four benchmarks: playing 80-plus percent of the offensive snaps, making at least 70 catches, gaining at least 1,085 receiving yards or scoring at least nine touchdowns.
In six games this season, Gronkowski has 26 catches for 405 yards and one touchdown while playing 91 percent of snaps. He has hauled in 77 touchdown passes in 108 career games.
The Patriots (4-2) are tied with the Miami Dolphins for first place in the AFC East entering this weekend. They have scored at least 38 points in each of their past three games.
Texans activate cancer-free safety Hal
The Houston Texans activated safety Andre Hal on Saturday, the next step in his inspirational return to football after a successful battle with Hodgkin lymphoma.
Texans activate cancer-free safety Hal
The Houston Texans activated safety Andre Hal on Saturday, the next step in his inspirational return to football after a successful battle with Hodgkin lymphoma.
Hal, 26, had been on the non-football illness since his diagnosis in early June. He announced last month that his cancer was in remission and he returned to practice on Wednesday.
He is on the active roster for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville.
Hal was selected by the Texans in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Vanderbilt. He has appeared in 61 games with the Texans (38 starts) and has nine career interceptions.
To make room for Hal, Houston waived second-year linebacker Daeshon Hall.
Bowlen’s daughter eyes Broncos ownership one day
Brittany Bowlen, daughter of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, told attendees at a fundraiser Saturday that she indeed has aspirations to one day take over the team her family has run for more than three decades.
Bowlen’s daughter eyes Broncos ownership one day
Brittany Bowlen, daughter of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, told attendees at a fundraiser Saturday that she indeed has aspirations to one day take over the team her family has run for more than three decades.
“I do have ambitions and goals to one day become the controlling owner of the Denver Broncos, and I’ll keep working toward those goals,” Brittany Bowlen told reporters while co-hosting the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show in Denver to benefit the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. “I’m not there yet, but I really believe I can get there.”
Pat Bowlen relinquished day-to-day control of the club in 2014, acknowledging at the time he had Alzheimer’s disease. A three-person trust headed by team president/CEO Joe Ellis has run the club since. Ellis in July said that Brittany Bowlen, 28, had “expressed an interest” to him in one day becoming controlling owner.
She currently works for consulting firm McKinsey and Company, gathering experience with an eye on taking over the team her family bought in 1984 and has led to seven Super Bowl appearances and three championships. She also was an analyst in the Broncos’ business department in 2015 and worked in the NFL’s junior rotational program in New York.
Bowlen began working full-time at McKinsey and Company in July, after completing an internship there last year. At the time Ellis said, “She’s going to get some incredible business experience there from strategic management through marketing, finance and overall management perspective when they work on case studies and stuff.”
“We’re not anointing anybody (the next owner) or anything like that, but she certainly has expressed an interest and she knows it’s going to take some time for her to get ready,” Ellis continued. “She’s not ready yet. She’s admitted that to us, obviously. We’ll see where it goes, but she has expressed an interest.”
At the time, Ellis said the trust would not rush into any decision about naming an owner.
Back in May, another of Pat Bowlen’s children, Beth Bowlen Wallace, said she was interested in taking over control of the club. At the time, however, the trust issued a statement that Bowlen Wallace “is not capable or qualified at this time” of running the club.
In June of this year, Pat Bowlen’s wife Annabel announced she, too, has Alzheimer’s disease. Brittany Bowlen is one of five children of Pat and Annabel Bowlen. Bowlen Wallace is one of two children Pat Bowlen had with his first wife, Sally Parker.
NFL notebook: Gronk’s chances of playing Sunday look grim
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, the team announced Saturday evening.
NFL notebook: Gronk’s chances of playing Sunday look grim
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, the team announced Saturday evening.
ESPN reported earlier in the day that Gronkowski did not travel with his teammates to Chicago and was “highly unlikely” to play.
Gronkowski has been limited in practice throughout the week because of ankle and back injuries. He was originally listed as questionable for Sunday’s game along with nine others. Three of those others — defensive ends Geneo Grissom and John Simon, along with tight end Jacob Hollister — were downgraded to out on Saturday.
The 29-year-old Gronkowski has battled injury issues throughout his career. He missed 10 regular-season games from 2016-17 but has yet to miss one this season. In six games this season, Gronkowski has 26 catches for 405 yards and one touchdown while playing 91 percent of snaps. He has hauled in 77 touchdown passes in 108 career games.
–The Los Angeles Chargers downgraded standout running back Melvin Gordon to questionable due to a hamstring injury, promoting rookie running back Detrez Newsome from the practice squad and releasing linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee a day before the team plays Tennessee in London.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Gordon “will most likely be a game-time decision” for the 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff. If Gordon can’t play, Austin Ekeler would become the primary back. Ekeler has 263 rushing yards — he is averaging 6.4 per carry, second in the NFL among qualified leaders — and has caught three touchdown passes.
–The New York Jets are set to release wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Pryor has been hampered by a slight groin tear and has been limited to 14 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns through the first six games.
A quarterback in college, the converted wide receiver has 113 catches for 1,546 yards and seven touchdowns over 49 career games. Pryor had five catches for 57 yards and a score in a Week 6 win over the Indianapolis Colts, and Schefter did report the Jets are interested in bringing Pryor back when he is healthy.
–The Jacksonville Jaguars placed rookie offensive tackle Will Richardson on injured reserve and activated running back Carlos Hyde, a day after acquiring Hyde from the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round pick in 2019.
The Jaguars traded for Hyde due to the season-long hamstring woes of standout running back Leonard Fournette, who has played in parts of only two games. Current starter T.J. Yeldon is bothered by a sore ankle, and original third-stringer Corey Grant (foot) is on injured reserve.
–Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was fined $112,000 for multiple illegal hits made against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday in Cincinnati.
In 11 NFL seasons, Burfict has been fined more than $415,000, in addition to two suspensions totaling six games, including a three-game suspension for a hit on the Steelers’ Brown in a playoff game following the 2015 season.
–The Houston Texans have activated safety Andre Hal, the next step in his inspirational return to football after a successful battle with Hodgkin lymphoma.
Hal, 26, had been on the non-football illness since his diagnosis in early June. He announced last month that his cancer was in remission and he returned to practice on Wednesday.
–The San Francisco 49ers released quarterback Tom Savage and gave that spot on the 53-man roster to Tyvis Powell, a defensive back who is being promoted from the practice squad. Powell could provide depth in the secondary this weekend as the 49ers prepare to host the high-powered Los Angeles Rams.
Savage, 28, was signed on Tuesday but lasted less than a week with the 49ers. San Francisco will stick with C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens as its top two signal-callers. In 13 career games (nine starts), all of which were with the Houston Texans, Savage passed for 2,000 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. His teams went 2-7 in games in which he started.
Pat Bowlen’s daughter Brittany wants to run team one day
DENVER (AP) — Brittany Bowlen , one of Pat Bowlen's seven children, said Saturday night she's hoping to one day succeed her father as principal owner of the Denver Broncos.
DENVER (AP) — Brittany Bowlen , one of Pat Bowlen’s seven children, said Saturday night she’s hoping to one day succeed her father as principal owner of the Denver Broncos.
It was the first public declaration of her intention and it came at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s annual fashion show , where she is co-chair.
The franchise has been run by a trust since Pat Bowlen stepped away several years ago to battle Alzheimer’s.
“Right now, the Denver Broncos have an owner. It’s my father. Unfortunately, he can’t be involved in the day-to-day of the team,” Brittany Bowlen said. “I do have ambitions and goals to one day becoming the controlling owner of the Denver Broncos. And I’ll keep working toward those goals. I’m not there yet, but I really believe I can get there.”
Brittany Bowlen, 28, received her master’s degree in business administration from Duke in May after graduating from Notre Dame with a degree in finance, working for two years at NFL headquarters and a year with the Broncos as a business analyst.
Terms of the trust require five years’ experience with the league or team. Brittany Bowlen, who began a job with McKinsey & Company at the global consulting firm’s downtown Denver branch, said she doesn’t have a timetable to rejoin the Broncos for more front office experience.
“I think it’s really important that I get experience outside of the football industry,” Brittany Bowlen said. “And I think that working at McKinsey & Company is going to give me that experience.”
Asked for an update on her father’s health, Brittany Bowlen said, “My father is doing OK. Alzheimer’s is a very hard disease. He is the most stoic Alzheimer’s patient. It’s truly inspirational to see how he carries himself with the disease.”
She said since getting her master’s degree, “it’s been really awesome to spend more time with him.”
Brittany Bowlen’s mother, Annabel Bowlen, recently announced her own Alzheimer’s diagnosis.
Pat Bowlen, who has been nominated as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, bought the team in 1984. He transferred control of the team to the Pat Bowlen Trust in 2014.
The trust is run by team president Joe Ellis, Broncos general counsel Rich Slivka and attorney Mary Kelly.
Report: Gronkowski likely to miss Sunday’s game
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski did not travel with his teammates to Chicago and is "highly unlikely" to play in Sunday's game against the Bears, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
However, the Patriots have not ruled out Gronkowski.
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski did not travel with his teammates to Chicago and is “highly unlikely” to play in Sunday’s game against the Bears, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
However, the Patriots have not ruled out Gronkowski. They want to wait until closer to kickoff to see if he makes progress.
Gronkowski has been limited in practice throughout the week because of ankle and back injuries. He was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game along with nine others.
The 29-year-old has battled injury issues throughout his career. He missed 10 regular-season games from 2016-17 but has yet to miss one this year.
In six games this season, Gronkowski has 26 catches for 405 yards and a touchdown. He has hauled in 77 touchdown passes in 108 career games.
The Patriots (4-2) are tied with the Miami Dolphins for first place in the AFC East entering this weekend. They have scored at least 38 points in each of their past three games.
