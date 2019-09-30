Report: Jags owner preventing Ramsey trade
Report: Jags owner preventing Ramsey trade
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is the main hurdle standing in the way of a trade involving All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Yahoo Sports reported Sunday evening.
Citing two opposing team executives, Yahoo Sports reports that Khan is not only insisting on a price tag of two “quality” first-round picks but also would rather keep Ramsey and sign him to a long-term extension. The report adds that Khan is setting the bar for a deal but is not involved directly in negotiations with other teams, frustrating potential suitors.
“The idea that nothing has changed [in the trade dynamic] is wrong,” Yahoo quoted one executive as saying. “Ownership is obviously involved and a hurdle to overcome.”
Among the teams that remain interested in Ramsey are the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens, according to the report.
Not long after Ramsey’s trade demand entering Week 3, most believed the cornerback could be had for a package involving first- and second-round picks, with a deal possible as soon as Sept. 20.
Ramsey played in the Jaguars’ Thursday night game on Sept. 19, then missed practices this week due to an illness, a back injury and the birth of his daughter. He did not play in Sunday’s 26-24 victory over the Denver Broncos, the first game he’s missed in his career.
The 24-year-old reiterated his trade request this week during an appearance on Uninterrupted’s “17 Weeks” podcast on Sirius XM.
“I’m not sure if I’ve played my final game for the Jags yet or not, but my trade request still stands. For me, respect is a huge thing,” Ramsey said. “I kinda touched on it a little bit last week in last week’s podcast, but once respect is lost for both parties, I think it is time to part ways.”
Ramsey has 17 tackles and one forced fumble in three games this season. He has nine interceptions and 45 passes defensed in his career.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars cancel practice, help players evacuate ahead of hurricane
Jaguars cancel practice, help players evacuate ahead of hurricane
Jaguars cancel practice, help players evacuate ahead of hurricane
The Jacksonville Jaguars canceled Wednesday’s practice and are working to make sure players and staff are safe as Hurricane Dorian approaches the Florida coast.
Coach Doug Marrone told reporters on Monday that he is focused on helping those who live in evacuation areas to find safe housing.
“People who have been through this before know that things can change and you have to be ready,” said Marrone, whose family must evacuate. “And we will be. There’s been a lot of discussions about a lot of different things. I think the first thing was, the priority was, to make sure everyone’s safe and have a plan and then once we know that everyone is safe and has a plan of what they’re doing, then I think we’ll just take things as they come.”
After battering the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm on Sunday, the slow-moving Hurricane Dorian is headed toward Florida as a Category 4. The track of the storm isn’t certain, and when it approaches the region late Tuesday, it either could skirt the Jacksonville area or make a devastating impact.
The storm is expected to be out of the Jacksonville area by Wednesday night, and practice is scheduled for Thursday.
“First and foremost our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone to make sure everyone’s safe and everyone has a plan,” Marrone said. “… Hopefully, weather permitting and safety permitting, we’ll bring the team back Thursday at noon. We feel good about our plans for the players and the safety for our players.”
The Jaguars open the season Sunday at home against the Kansas City Chiefs, and Marrone said a lot of the game preparation has been accomplished.
“… Most of the work is done, which is not to say, ‘If there’s ever a good time (for this to happen),’ but obviously in the beginning you have a chance to have more done than obviously if something happened during the middle of a season,” he said.
–Field Level Media
Jets hire ex-Steelers great Ward as a coach
Jets hire ex-Steelers great Ward as a coach
Retired NFL wide receiver
Jets hire ex-Steelers great Ward as a coach
Retired NFL wide receiver Hines Ward has joined the New York Jets as a full-time offensive assistant coach.
Ward, 43, was a coaching intern with the Jets during training camp, assisting wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson. He’ll continue in that role.
“I think that’s a great addition for us,” head coach Adam Gase said, per the team website. “He’s done a lot of really good things with that group, helping out with those guys. It’s the right time for him. He’s excited about the opportunity.”
Receiver Robby Anderson said he’s happy to have the chance to work with someone with Ward’s experience.
“He’s a great resource because he’s done it at a high level consistently,” Anderson said. “He’s a future Hall of Famer, so what more can I ask for? I’m picking his brain, and he’s more so telling me than I’m asking him, and I’m just staying on top of him. He’s just trying to find ways to get me better in each way.”
The Steelers selected Ward, a Georgia product, in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion and was the MVP of Super Bowl XL.
Ward, who retired after the 2011 season, is the Steelers’ all-time leader in receptions (1,000), receiving yards (12,083) and receiving touchdowns (85).
–Field Level Media
Tiger makes no secret of his Presidents Cup ambitions
Tiger makes no secret of his Presidents Cup ambitions
Tiger makes no secret of his Presidents Cup ambitions
As captain of the team that will represent the United States in the Presidents Cup in December, Tiger Woods will select four players to round out the 12-man squad. And in a blog posted Thursday on the tournament website, he didn’t hide the fact that he wants to be one of his picks.
“While I was disappointed to not earn one of the top 8 spots, I’m hopeful to perform well at my next start in Japan,” Woods wrote. “In the meantime, I’m going to rely on playing with some of the guys in Florida to stay sharp. I’ll practice hard, work on my game, and we’ll have some matches. It’s a lot of work, but it’s also always fun.”
Another tell that he is leaning toward choosing himself for the Presidents Cup team? He signed his blog post with his name followed by: “U.S. Team Captain [crossed out] Playing Captain”.
Woods, 43, won The Masters in April but injuries limited him to just six tournaments after that. He missed the cut at The Open Championship and the PGA Championship, withdrew from The Northern Trust and finished T9, T21 and T37 in the other three.
He had arthroscopic surgery in his left knee last month to repair minor cartilage damage.
“I think right now the most important thing is fitness, for sure,” Woods told reporters after finishing play at the BMW Championship in August. “Keep going the way I’m going right now because I need to get a little bit stronger in certain body parts, activate different areas. I need to get those parts stronger and then starting building up my game for Japan.”
Woods is scheduled to play next month in the Zozo Championship in Japan, the PGA Tour’s first event in that country.
The golfers who already have sewn up spots on the Presidents Cup team are Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Matt Kuchar, Justin Thomas and Webb Simpson.
“As a captain, I couldn’t have asked for a more engaged and excited group of guys,” Woods wrote.
He outlined how he will choose the remaining four golfers.
“My plan is to keep an open line of communication to ensure we find the four guys who best fit this team. We will be watching the fall events closely,” he wrote. “There are so many guys who are world-class players who aren’t yet on the team like Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland, Jordan Spieth and many more.”
The 2019 Presidents Cup will be held in mid-December at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. It features a United States team against golfers from around the world, minus Europe. The U.S. and Europe meet every two years in the Ryder Cup.
–Field Level Media
NFL roundup: Chiefs win wild one in Detroit
NFL roundup: Chiefs win wild one in Detroit
NFL roundup: Chiefs win wild one in Detroit
Darrel Williams scored from a yard out with 20 seconds left, his second touchdown of the game, and the Kansas City Chiefs remained unbeaten with a wild 34-30 win over the host Detroit Lions on Sunday.
That score capped a 13-play, 79-yard drive, highlighted by Patrick Mahomes’ 15-yard run on fourth-and-8. Mahomes passed for 315 yards but no touchdowns. LeSean McCoy gained 56 yards on 11 carries with a score, while Bashaud Breeland returned a fumble 100 yards for a third-quarter TD.
Travis Kelce added seven receptions for 85 yards for the Chiefs (4-0).
Matthew Stafford threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns for Detroit (2-1-1). Kenny Golladay caught five passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Kerryon Johnson gained 125 yards on 26 carries but also lost the fumble that led to Breeland’s score.
Saints 12, Cowboys 10
The defense slowed down Dallas’ high-scoring offense, and Wil Lutz kicked four field goals as New Orleans improved to 2-0 in the absence of injured quarterback Drew Brees.
The Cowboys had at least 31 points and 474 yards in winning each of their first three games for their best start in 11 years, but managed just 257 yards against the Saints (3-1), who hope to get Brees back in about a month.
Ezekiel Elliott, who had 100-plus yards in each of the last two games despite missing all of the preseason in a contract holdout, was held to 35 rushing yards on 18 carries, the second-lowest yards-per-carry average (1.9) of his career.
Patriots 16, Bills 10
J.C. Jackson recorded two interceptions and blocked a punt that led to a touchdown, as New England hung on against Buffalo in Orchard Park, N.Y.
The Patriots benefited from four interceptions and five sacks to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2015, remaining perfect despite mustering just 224 yards of total offense. Tom Brady completed 18 of 39 passes for 150 yards while throwing his first interception of the season.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen sustained a concussion early in the fourth quarter, having scored on a 1-yard run and thrown three interceptions. Matt Barkley replaced him and was intercepted by Jamie Collins to seal the game.
Browns 40, Ravens 25
Nick Chubb ran for 165 yards and three second-half touchdowns, highlighted by an 88-yard fourth-quarter score, as Cleveland snapped a three-game road losing streak to AFC North rival Baltimore.
With the ball on Cleveland’s 12-yard line after the Ravens (2-2) got within 24-18 with 9:51 left in the game, Chubb burst off right tackle and sprinted down the near sideline for the important touchdown. Chubb also ran for a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to help the Browns (2-2) score 30 second-half points and win at Baltimore for just the fifth time since 1999.
Baker Mayfield was 20 of 30 for 342 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Jarvis Landry had eight receptions for 167 yards before leaving with an apparent concussion. It was the second straight defeat for the Ravens.
Buccaneers 55, Rams 40
Jameis Winston threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns as Tampa Bay pulled off the biggest upset of Week 4, setting a franchise record for most points in a game and outgunning host Los Angeles.
Winston completed 28 of 41 passes, with the only blemish a 32-yard pick-six by Marcus Peters that drew the Rams (3-1) within 45-40 with 8:11 left in the game.
But the Bucs (2-2) closed out the biggest win of the brief Bruce Arians era in style. After Matt Gay’s 21-yard field goal with 2:35 remaining restored an eight-point lead, Ndamukong Suh picked up a Jared Goff fumble and rumbled 37 yards for the clinching touchdown with 1:06 left.
Bears 16, Vikings 6
Backup quarterback Chase Daniel replaced injured starter Mitchell Trubisky and completed 22 of 30 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown, and Chicago held on for a win over visiting Minnesota.
The Bears (3-1) relied on a dominant defense that finished with six sacks and three forced fumbles, recovering two. Chicago nearly posted its first shutout since 2010 before giving up a touchdown in the final three minutes.
Kirk Cousins completed 27 of 36 passes for 233 yards for the Vikings (2-2), who have dropped both of their road games this season. Dalvin Cook had 14 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown.
Chargers 30, Dolphins 10
Philip Rivers threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns to lead visiting Los Angeles to a win at Miami.
Rivers completed 24 of 30 passes and connected with Austin Ekeler and Troymaine Pope for touchdowns. Ekeler also ran one in, and Ty Long kicked three field goals for the Chargers (2-2).
Miami, outscored 133-16 in its first three games, stayed within one score until Long’s 45-yard field that gave Los Angeles a 20-10 lead with 1:33 remaining in the third quarter. Josh Rosen, in his second start at quarterback, completed 17 of 24 passes for 180 yards and one touchdown, plus an interception, for Miami (0-4).
Giants 24, Redskins 3
Daniel Jones improved to 2-0 as an NFL starter, throwing for 225 yards and a touchdown as New York shut down sloppy Washington in East Rutherford, N.J.
Jones completed 23 of 31 passes with two interceptions, as he won what turned into a battle of rookie quarterbacks. The Redskins (0-4) benched starter Case Keenum in the second quarter for Dwayne Haskins, a first-round pick out of Ohio State.
Washington managed only 176 total yards and eight first downs against a Giants defense that had allowed at least 28 points in its first three games.
Panthers 16, Texans 10
Carolina’s defense was stingy throughout the game, and two Joey Slye field goals in the fourth quarter held up in a victory against host Houston.
The Panthers (2-2) have won two road games with Kyle Allen as the starting quarterback in place of Cam Newton after dropping their first two games at home. Allen was 24 of 34 for 232 yards in the air.
Slye made a 55-yard field goal on the second play of the fourth quarter to put the Panthers ahead. He tacked on a 26-yarder with 28 seconds remaining.
Titans 24, Falcons 10
Marcus Mariota threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns to lead Tennessee to a victory over host Atlanta.
Mariota completed 18 of 27 passes while notching his second three-touchdown outing of the campaign for the Titans (2-2). Rookie A.J. Brown hauled in his first two career touchdown passes and had three receptions for 94 yards, while Corey Davis had five catches for 91 yards and one score.
Derrick Henry rushed for 100 yards on 27 carries as Tennessee halted a two-game slide. Harold Landry III had two of the Titans’ five sacks. The Falcons fell to 1-3.
Jaguars 26, Broncos 24
Josh Lambo kicked four field goals, including the game-winner from 33 yards out as time expired, and Leonard Fournette rushed for a career-high 225 yards as Jacksonville won at Denver.
Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II passed for 213 yards and two touchdowns for the Jaguars (2-2), who scored 20 unanswered points to take a 23-17 fourth-quarter lead.
Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco rallied his team before Lambo’s winner, connecting with Courtland Sutton for a tying 8-yard score with 1:32 remaining. The extra point put the Broncos ahead 24-23. Denver, which led 17-6 at halftime, fell to 0-4 for the first time since 1999.
Raiders 31, Colts 24
Oakland scored on consecutive offensive plays in the first quarter to build an early lead, and safety Erik Harris thwarted a late rally by host Indianapolis with a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Playing for the second time in a six-week stretch without a home game, the Raiders (2-2) got two touchdown passes from Derek Carr (21 of 31, 189 yards).
Jacoby Brissett passed for 265 yards and three touchdowns, including a 48-yard connection with tight end Eric Ebron with 1:10 remaining, but it wasn’t enough as the Colts (2-2) had their two-game winning streak ended. The Raiders ended a two-game losing streak.
Seahawks 27, Cardinals 10
Quarterback Russell Wilson passed for 240 yards and a touchdown, and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney made a one-handed interception and returned it for a touchdown as Seattle beat Arizona in Glendale, Ariz.
Chris Carson had 104 yards rushing and tight Will Dissly had seven receptions, including a touchdown, for the Seahawks (3-1), who have won six of their past seven games in Arizona.
Clowney sniffed out an attempted screen pass in the right flat and a made a left-handed interception, and his 27-yard return at 4:15 of the first quarter gave the Seahawks a quick 10-0 lead.
–Field Level Media
Raiders sign former first-round pick Cooper
Raiders sign former first-round pick Cooper
Raiders sign former first-round pick Cooper
The Oakland Raiders signed free agent guard Jonathan Cooper, who could provide valuable depth at the position.
Cooper, 29, a North Carolina product, was the No. 7 overall selection of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2013 NFL Draft.
Cooper’s career has been injury plagued, limiting him to just 46 career games (31 starts) in six seasons. He missed his entire rookie season with a broken leg, and injuries limited him to a combined nine games in 2016 and 2018.
He played two seasons with Arizona (2014-15), followed by single seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins.
The Raiders will be without guard Richie Incognito, who was suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
In a corresponding move, the Raiders waived wide receiver Montay Crockett. The team signed the 25-year-old in June.
He has never appeared in an NFL game, despite spending time in the Cardinals, Redskins, Jacksonville and Green Bay organizations.
–Field Level Media
Report: ESPN’s McShay out of running for role with Jets
Report: ESPN's McShay out of running for role with Jets
Report: ESPN’s McShay out of running for role with Jets
ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay has removed himself from consideration for a job in the New York Jets’ front office, according to his network colleague Chris Mortensen.
McShay, 42, told ESPN’s Rich Cimini last weekend that new Jets general manager Joe Douglas “is considering multiple options and I’m one of the options.”
Douglas and McShay were teammates at Richmond in the mid-1990s. After injuring his back, McShay stopping playing and performed a variety of duties for the Spiders, including videotaping practices and evaluating players.
McShay has been part of ESPN’s draft coverage since 2006.
Mortensen tweeted that Champ Kelly, the Chicago Bears’ assistant director of player personnel, is a “prominent candidate” to join Douglas’ personnel staff with the Jets.
–Field Level Media
Report: WR Thomas returns to Patriots
Report: WR Thomas returns to Patriots
The New England
Report: WR Thomas returns to Patriots
The New England Patriots brought back wide receiver Demaryius Thomas on Monday, two days after he was released as rosters were cut to the NFL-mandated 53, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
He’ll take the spot of N’Keal Harry, a first-round selection in the 2019 draft who will be placed on injured reserve. An ankle injury limited Harry during much of training camp.
Harry will be eligible to return to the active roster later this season.
The Patriots signed the 31-year-old Thomas in April.
In nine seasons with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans, Thomas has hauled in 688 catches for 9,330 yards and 62 touchdowns. The Broncos traded him to the Texans last season, and he finished the year with 59 catches for 677 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games overall.
Thomas’ season ended Dec. 23 when he tore his left Achilles against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Last season’s production marked a decline for Thomas, who surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in five straight seasons from 2012-16. He was part of the Broncos’ Super Bowl championship team during the 2015 season and has scored six touchdowns in 10 career playoff games.
The New England receiving corps now consists of Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewzki and Thomas.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Falcons sign FB Smith
Reports: Falcons sign FB Smith
The Atlanta Falcons signed fullback Keith Smith to a one-year contract,
Reports: Falcons sign FB Smith
The Atlanta Falcons signed fullback Keith Smith to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.
The 27-year-old started his career with the Dallas Cowboys (2014-17) and was on the Oakland Raiders roster in 2018.
He played collegiately at San Jose State and has appeared in 63 NFL games (seven starts). He has touched the ball sparingly, gaining just 74 yards from scrimmage.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins cut 14-year LS Denney
Dolphins cut 14-year LS Denney
The Dolphins continued their roster
Dolphins cut 14-year LS Denney
The Dolphins continued their roster overhaul Monday, releasing long snapper John Denney, a fixture in Miami since 2005.
Denney, 40, made 224 consecutive appearances for the Dolphins, not missing a game in his 14 seasons.
He issued a statement Monday morning.
“Today, unfortunately, marks the end of my time with the Miami Dolphins,” Denney said in a statement. “I want to thank the Dolphins for giving me a chance back in 2005. Over the last 14 years I have had many wonderful, hard working teammates, all of whom I would like to thank.
“I also want to thank all of the coaches I have worked with in Miami.”
There were plenty of those: Nick Saban, Cam Cameron, Tony Sparano, Joe Philbin and Adam Gase.
Denney did not announce if he would retire or pursue a new team.
The decision to cut Denney came as a surprise since he had beaten undrafted free agent Wesley Farnsworth for the job. The Dolphins cut Farnsworth when trimming the roster to the league-mandated 53 on Saturday.
–Field Level Media
Chargers GM: Team tabling Gordon contract talks
Chargers GM: Team tabling Gordon contract talks
Chargers GM: Team tabling Gordon contract talks
The Los Angeles Chargers informed running back Melvin Gordon’s representation that talks regarding his contract extension have been postponed until the end of the season, general manager Tom Telesco announced on Sunday.
“When or if Melvin reports, he’ll play this season under his current contract, and we’ll just revisit it after the season,” Telesco said on a conference call.
Telesco’s comments come one day after multiple media outlets reported that the Chargers had given Gordon permission to look for trade options.
Gordon is set to make $5.6 million in 2019 on the fifth-year team option of his rookie deal. The two-time Pro Bowl selection wants more than the roughly $10 million the Chargers have reportedly offered for this season.
Telesco also said the Chargers will rely on fellow running backs Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson in the absence of Gordon.
“Those two guys are going to work in tandem with each other,” Telesco said. “I think the day and age of having to have one running back to carry it 300 times is probably not the smartest thing in the world anyways.
“Even if you have a big, bell-cow back, you’d like to have another back to come in and spell them, give them some rest and have a different dimension. So right now we’re very happy with Austin as an every-down back.”
Gordon has rushed for 3,628 yards and 28 touchdowns in four seasons. He also has 182 receptions for 1,577 yards and 10 scores.
Gordon’s best season was in 2017, when he played all 16 games and rushed for a career-high 1,105 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 58 passes for 476 yards and four scores.
–Field Level Media
Report: Steelers CB Haden signs two-year extension
Report: Steelers CB Haden signs two-year extension
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed cornerback Joe
Report: Steelers CB Haden signs two-year extension
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed cornerback Joe Haden to a two-year, $22 million extension, according to a published report on Sunday.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Haden will receive the new contract as well as a $16.8 million signing bonus.
Haden, 30, had one year and $10 million left on his current deal. His new contract will lock him up through the 2021 season.
A Pro Bowl selection in 2013 and 2014, Haden recorded 63 tackles, 12 passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 15 games last season.
Haden has collected 453 tackles, 22 interceptions, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries in 116 career games since being selected by the Cleveland Browns with the seventh overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Patriots near record 20-point favorite mark at Miami
Patriots near record 20-point favorite mark at Miami
To exhibit the magnitude
Patriots near record 20-point favorite mark at Miami
To exhibit the magnitude of the 18.5-point line in the New England Patriots’ favor at Miami this Sunday, consider only one team in NFL history has been a 20-point favorite.
And to win $100 on the Patriots (1-0) as a straight-up winner on the moneyline, a bettor would need to wager $3,000.
DraftKings and FanDuel had the Patriots toggling between 18.5 and 19.5 points on Friday, and the line could shift back toward Miami as gametime approaches. ESPN reported Caesars, which opened at Patriots -14.5, was among the books that took big bets on the Dolphins.
The Dolphins are 0-1, but they have five wins in the past six games against the Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.
A 59-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 cast Miami as a huge underdog.
The biggest September NFL line on record, per ESPN, is a 20-point edge given the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills in 1968.
If the line remains Patriots -18.5, the Dolphins would be the biggest home underdog since 2007. New England was a 19.5-point favorite at Baltimore in 2007.
–Field Level Media
Report: Dolphins allow CB Fitzpatrick to seek trade
Report: Dolphins allow CB Fitzpatrick to seek trade
Report: Dolphins allow CB Fitzpatrick to seek trade
Miami Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was granted permission to seek a trade, ESPN reported.
Agent Joel Segal has had contact with a number of teams, according to the report. Fitzpatrick, the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft, is unhappy with playing multiple positions, sources said. The Dolphins use Fitzpatrick at cornerback, nickel cornerback and safety.
The Dolphins have parted with multiple starters since the end of the preseason, dealing left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans and shipping linebacker Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints.
In August, Fitzpatrick’s mother, ripped the Dolphins via Twitter for playing her son out of position. Melissa Fitzpatrick said Minkah Fitzpatrick was being incorrectly used at strong safety.
After a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that day, Minkah Fitzpatrick said his mother was right.
“She feels very strongly. She’s not wrong. Coach has asked me to do something right now. I got to do what they ask me to do. If we have to have some discussions in the future, we’ll have those discussions,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’m not 215 pounds, 220 pounds. So playing in the box isn’t best suited for me, but that’s what Coach is asking me to do.”
ESPN reported the Dolphins are seeking a first-round pick in return for Fitzpatrick.
–Field Level Media
Patriots WR Brown avoids exempt list, can play Week 2
Patriots WR Brown avoids exempt list, can play Week 2
Antonio Brown is eligible to play
Patriots WR Brown avoids exempt list, can play Week 2
Antonio Brown is eligible to play Sunday when the New England Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins.
Brown, the subject of a civil suit by his former trainer alleging rape and sexual assault, was under consideration for the Commissioner’s Exempt List, according to USA Today. But commissioner Roger Goodell will not enact his authority in the matter at this time.
USA Today reported Goodell is reserving the right to place Brown on the exempt list should criminal charges be brought against Brown.
Whether Brown will be active and on the field for the Patriots at Miami after three days of practice is up to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Multiple reports indicate the Patriots were not aware of the civil suit Saturday when they agreed to a one-year deal with Brown hours after he was released by the Oakland Raiders.
Brown, 31, inked a reported one-year, $15 million deal that includes a $9 million signing bonus and a $20 million team option for 2020.
After bailing on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2018 regular-season finale and sitting out Week 1 this year, Brown could pay for the first time since Dec. 23 if he faces the Dolphins.
Belichick downplayed Brown’s past, responding to a question about Brown being a disruption with a name from the past that worked out pretty well.
“That’s the same thing you (the media) said about Randy Moss when we brought him in,” Belichick said Tuesday.
–Field Level Media
Jets coach: IR not an option for QB Darnold
Jets coach: IR not an option for QB Darnold
New
Jets coach: IR not an option for QB Darnold
New York Jets coach Adam Gase said quarterback Sam Darnold would not be placed on injured reserve after being diagnosed with mononucleosis.
Darnold will not play Monday night when the Jets meet the visiting Cleveland Browns, and there was no timetable for his return. However, Gase said IR and its minimum eight-week length were not options for the second-year QB.
“It’s not going to be that long,” Gase told reporters.
Gase all but ruled Darnold out for Week 3 at New England, and the Jets have a bye in Week 4. It appeared Week 5 at Philadelphia would be Darnold’s earliest possible return date.
Because mono enlarges the spleen and puts it at a higher risk of rupturing in a contact sport, Gase said the team will not play Darnold until that risk subsides.
In other injury news, Gase said he expected running back Le’Veon Bell to practice Saturday after undergoing a shoulder MRI on Thursday. Linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (ankle) were less likely to practice but not ruled out for Monday night.
–Field Level Media
Redskins QB Smith walking without brace
Redskins QB Smith walking without brace
Redskins QB Smith walking without brace
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith no longer is wearing the brace on his surgically repaired right leg, the next step in his comeback from a devastating injury suffered last November.
His wife, Elizabeth, announced the achievement on her Instagram account on Monday, saying he no longer was wearing the external fixator that was designed to keep his leg in place during his recovery from a compound fracture.
“The last 8 months have been nothing short of crazy,” she wrote. “Although it’s not over, today is a big milestone. We are shedding the weight Alex has been carrying (literally and figuratively). It’s one step closer to the goal. The resilience, determination and mental fortitude of this man is unmatched.”
Following the injury in the Nov. 18 loss to the Houston Texans, Smith underwent several surgeries to repair his broken tibia and fibula and then suffered from an infection and was hospitalized until Dec. 16.
The 35-year-old veteran told a Washington, D.C., reporter last month that he hasn’t given up hope of playing again.
“That’s the plan,” Smith told Angie Goff on her Oh My Goff podcast. “There are steps I’ve got to conquer before I get there. … Learning to run again. That’s a big one. I’m already throwing. Throwing isn’t a problem, but dropping, moving around, change of direction.”
He said then that everyday events for most were milestones for him.
“The steps I’m at now are lifestyle steps,” he said. “I’m still working on playing basketball with my kids and running around after my daughter. Those are things I have to conquer anyway until I get to the point where I’m walking on the field. I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited about that challenge. The stronger I get every week, the more I do, the more hopeful I am that that’s a real possibility.”
The Redskins acquired Smith from Kansas City before the 2018 season. He signed a four-year contract extension that put him under contract for five years and $111 million. It included $71 million in injury guarantees.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Falcons reach $68M deal with DT Jarrett
Reports: Falcons reach $68M deal with DT Jarrett
The Atlanta Falcons and
Reports: Falcons reach $68M deal with DT Jarrett
The Atlanta Falcons and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett agreed to a four-year, $68 million deal ahead of Monday’s franchise tag deadline, multiple outlets reported.
Jarrett, who would have earned $15.2 million playing under the tag in 2019, will earn $17 million per season through 2022.
That makes the 26-year-old the third-highest paid interior defensive lineman in the league after the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Fletcher Cox.
Jarrett was ranked as the No. 5 defensive tackle by Pro Football Focus in its 2018 postseason grades. He had 52 tackles and a career-high six sacks in 14 games.
Jarrett has 14 sacks and 31 tackles for loss in 61 games (46 starts) since Atlanta drafted him in the fifth round in 2015 out of Clemson.
–Field Level Media
Saints’ defense shuts down Cowboys in 12-10 win
Saints' defense shuts down Cowboys in 12-10 win
Saints’ defense shuts down Cowboys in 12-10 win
The New Orleans Saints slowed down Dallas’ high-scoring offense, and Wil Lutz kicked four field goals in a 12-10 victory over the visiting Cowboys on Sunday night.
The Cowboys had at least 31 points and 474 yards in winning each of their first three games for their best start in 11 years, but managed just 257 yards against the Saints.
Ezekiel Elliott, who had 100-plus yards in each of the last two games despite missing all of the preseason in a contract holdout, was held to 35 rushing yards on 18 carries, the second-lowest yards-per-carry average (1.9) of his career. He added six catches for 30 yards.
The Saints (3-1) improved to 2-0 in the absence of quarterback Drew Brees, who is expected to miss about six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair ligament damage in his right (throwing) thumb.
Teddy Bridgewater, Brees’ replacement, completed 23 of 30 attempts for 193 yards with an interception and was sacked five times.
Dak Prescott completed 22 of 32 for 223 yards and a pick for the Cowboys, who lost two fumbles.
Dallas had one play from its 48 at the end of the game, but Marcus Williams intercepted Prescott with no time on the clock.
Prescott, who was 22 of 22 passing in the third quarter in the first three games, was 6 for 6 in leading the Cowboys to Elliott’s 1-yard touchdown on Dallas’ first possession of the third quarter.
It was the fourth consecutive game in which the Cowboys scored on a touchdown on their first second-half possession. But they wouldn’t score again against a Saints defense that had allowed 515 yards in a 33-27 victory at Seattle a week earlier.
New Orleans regained the lead early in the fourth quarter when Lutz kicked a 26-yard field goal.
The defenses dominated the first half as they did in last year’s meeting, which the Cowboys won 13-10 in Dallas.
Brett Maher’s 28-yard field goal gave the Cowboys a 3-0 lead after the first quarter, but Lutz made second-quarter field goals of 40, 42 and 19 yards to give New Orleans a 9-3 halftime lead.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Colts sign veteran Hoyer as backup QB
Reports: Colts sign veteran Hoyer as backup QB
The Indianapolis Colts signed former
Reports: Colts sign veteran Hoyer as backup QB
The Indianapolis Colts signed former New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer to back up Jacoby Brissett, according to reports on Monday.
ESPN”s Adam Schefter said Hoyer agreed to a three-year, $12 million contract with $9 million in guarantees.
With Andrew Luck’s retirement a week ago, Brissett assumed the starting role but without a proven backup.
The Patriots released Hoyer, 33, opting to have rookie Jarrett Stidham as Tom Brady’s backup and potential heir apparent.
Hoyer started his career with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent from Michigan State, then had stops with the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers before returning to the Patriots in 2017.
For his career, Hoyer has completed 838 passes for 9,902 yards with 48 touchdown and 30 interceptions. In 37 starts, he has a 16-21 record.
–Field Level Media
NFL transactions roundup: Notable names claimed, added to practice squads
NFL transactions roundup: Notable names claimed, added to practice squads
With the 53-man
NFL transactions roundup: Notable names claimed, added to practice squads
With the 53-man roster limit deadline cleared, NFL teams on Sunday began scrambling to claim some of the more than 1,000 players off waivers.
And for those players who cleared waivers, there are more than 300 practice squad spots up for grabs. Below is the latest on notable players claimed off waivers or added to practice squads around the NFL.
Arizona Cardinals: Among players claimed by the Cardinals are defensive end Jonathan Bullard, a third-round pick by Chicago in 2016 who had 62 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in 46 games over three seasons, and offensive lineman Brett Toth. An offensive tackle, Toth made headlines earlier this month when the Department of Defense granted the recent West Point grad a waiver to delay the remainder of his military requirements to pursue an NFL career.
Carolina Panthers: Defensive end Bryan Cox Jr., son of the former All-Pro linebacker, was signed to the Panthers practice squad a day after the team cut him. Carolina also claimed receiver Ray-Ray McCloud from Buffalo after getting a look at him during joint practices with the Bills during camp.
Cincinnati Bengals: With Rodney Anderson out for the season, the Bengals added some running back depth by claiming Samaje Perine from the Redskins. Wide receiver Pharoh Cooper, who made the Pro Bowl as a returner in 2017 but has been cut by the Rams and Cardinals since then, was also claimed by Cincinnati.
Cleveland Browns: Linebacker Malik Jefferson, a third-round pick by Cincinnati in 2018, won’t have to leave Ohio to join his new employer. He played in only 12 games as a rookie last season and didn’t see much action this preseason. The Browns also claimed tight end Ricky Seals-Jones from Arizona and receiver Khadarel Hodge from the Los Angeles Rams.
Dallas Cowboys: After failing to make the Eagles final roster despite being selected in the fifth round by Philadelphia, quarterback Clayton Thorson is moving on to a different NFC East team, being signed to Dallas’ practice squad.
Denver Broncos: After cutting loose Kevin Hogan and leaving starting quarterback Joe Flacco with only injured rookie Drew Lock backing him up, Denver claimed Brandon Allen from the Rams. The team also added undrafted rookie Brett Rypien to the practice squad they cut him Saturday and he cleared waivers.
Indianapolis Colts: A day after cutting quarterback Phillip Walker, who showed some promise during the preseason, the Colts signed him to the practice squad. Indianapolis also claimed running back Quinton Flowers from the Bengals, three days after Flowers ran for 47 yards against the Colts in the preseason finale.
Los Angeles Chargers: With star running back Melvin Gordon holding out and reportedly seeking a trade partner, the Chargers scooped us Detrez Newsome and signed him to the practice squad after he cleared waivers following his release from the team Saturday.
New York Jets: The long, winding summer of Kaare Vedvik continues, with the Norwegian-born kicker now in the Big Apple. Less than three weeks ago, Minnesota sent a fifth-round pick to Baltimore for Vedvik, a player whom scouts said could win a job as a placekicker and/or a punter. Despite Vedvik making only 1 of 4 field-goal attempts in the preseason with Minnesota, the Jets think enough of him to release kicker Taylor Bertolet to make room for him. The Jets also claimed former Patriots receiver Braxton Berrios.
Oakland Raiders: One of the more heavily covered angles from Raiders camp on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” is the competition between Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman to be David Carr’s backup at quarterback. Add DeShone Kizer to that mix after the team claimed the former Cleveland Brown and Green Bay Packer.
Philadelphia Eagles: After cutting fifth-round pick Clayton Thorson on Saturday, the Eagles passed on bringing him back to the practice squad and instead signed former Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta. The 2018 fourth-round pick was cut loose by New York after failing to beat out veteran Alex Tanney.
Tennessee Titans: Quarterback Logan Woodside, whose path to the NFL included a tour in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football, was signed to the Titans’ practice squad after the team cut him a day earlier.
Washington Redskins: If you can’t beat them, pick up their leftovers? Losers of four straight to NFC East rival Philadelphia, the Redskins claimed running back Wendell Smallwood. The fourth-year back was second on the Eagles in rushing yards last season while leading all Philadelphia running backs with 28 receptions.
–Field Level Media