Report: Gordon still in treatment, Patriots return possible
New England Patriots wideout Josh Gordon is receiving treatment at an inpatient facility in Florida, according to an NESN report Monday, but his tenure with the team isn’t necessarily over.
Per the report, the Patriots are paying for Gordon’s treatment at a facility in Gainesville, and it’s possible he returns to the team at some point. The report adds that Gordon’s indefinite suspension — which came in December, prompting Gordon to step away and seek treatment — was triggered by diluted drug test samples.
Gordon, 27, caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games with the Patriots after arriving via trade from the Cleveland Browns in September. The Patriots sent the Browns a fifth-round pick and received a conditional seventh-rounder in return. Gordon was suspended Dec. 20.
If he does return to the team, it would likely take awhile, as indefinite drug suspensions handed down by the league usually last at least one year. Gordon missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons and much of 2017 under such suspensions, and he has been banned a total of 58 games in his career, all for drug violations.
Before the latest suspension, Gordon was set to become a restricted free agent. Because he accrued a season of play in 2018 before the suspension, that should still happen, but it’s unclear exactly how the suspension will impact his contract status.
Previous suspensions prevented Gordon from accruing the time necessary to reach free agency after his fourth season, which is the typical timeline for non-first-round draft picks. Gordon was drafted in the second round of the 2012 supplemental draft.
If the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Gordon will receive a ring.
–Field Level Media
Rams RB Gurley ready for Super role
ATLANTA — Rams running back Todd Gurley had only four carries for 10 yards in the NFC Championship game, sparking concern that he returned before his left knee was fully recovered.
Gurley said Monday at Super Bowl LIII Opening Night he was healthy and ready to do whatever head coach Sean McVay needed.
“I’m going to do whatever I can do to help this team win,” Gurley said. “I’m here at the Super Bowl. That’s all that matters.”
Gurley on Monday continued to take the high road. The 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year starred 90 minutes down the road in Athens, Ga., with the Georgia Bulldogs.
McVay said Monday that Gurley will be “more involved” this week, repeating that he didn’t do a good job of getting Gurley comfortable and in the flow of the game against the Saints.
Veteran C.J. Anderson has carved out a major role on the offense since signing as Gurley insurance on Dec. 19. The 5-foot-8 Anderson said he’s at 235 pounds, up 10 pounds from his ideal weight.
In any shape, Anderson has been effective.
Anderson ripped off three straight 100-yard games for the Rams and has 39 carries for 167 yards in the playoffs. Gurley has 20 carries for 125 yards.
Gurley led the NFL with 21 touchdowns and 17 rushing scores during the regular season. He notched his third 1,000-yard rushing season in four years since the Rams took him with the 10th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Rams CB Robey-Coleman backpedals on Brady dig
ATLANTA — A cornerback is only as good as his backpedal, and Los Angeles Rams Nickell Robey-Coleman’s was going in reverse on Monday at Super Bowl LIII Opening Night.
Robey-Coleman said his perceived insult of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was not that at all.
“I was asked a question about when I was in Buffalo,” Robey-Coleman said Monday. “The only thing I said was his age. I never said anything about he’s too old. … His age is the only thing that’s changed from there to here. His skills, his arm is still strong. He’s still the GOAT. He’s still a legend.”
Robey-Coleman might have already done the damage with his comments published this week.
“Age has definitely taken a toll,” Robey-Coleman was quoted as telling Bleacher Report. “For him to still be doing it, that’s a great compliment for him. But I think that he’s definitely not the same quarterback he was. Movement. Speed. Velocity. Arm strength. He still can sling it, but he’s not slinging it as much.
“Whatever he was doing — because of his age and all that — he’s not doing as much of that anymore. He’s still doing the same things; he’s just not doing as much of it. And sometimes, it’s not the sharpest. But it still gets done.”
Robey-Coleman saw Brady and the Patriots twice a year from 2013-16 when he was a member of the Buffalo Bills. He is in the second season with the Rams but hasn’t set aside his dislike of the Patriots.
“I’ve got Buffalo blood running through my veins, so you know I hate these guys,” Robey-Coleman was quoted as saying in the Bleacher Report piece. “I naturally hate them. I never liked New England.”
Robey-Coleman has had an eventful postseason. He wasn’t penalized for either of two fouls on one late fourth-quarter play — pass interference or helmet-to-helmet hit — in the controversial finish to the NFC Championship Game, when the Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints.
Robey-Coleman blasted Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis right as the ball arrived with no call being made. He was later fined $26,739 for the helmet-to-helmet hit.
“I got a no call — I looked around a little bit,” Robey-Coleman said with a chuckle. “L.A., they’re showing me so much love. I just focus on the task at hand. That’s New England.”
The 27-year-old Robey-Coleman has six career interceptions in 95 regular-season games (20 starts).
Brady has completed 71.1 percent of his passes this postseason for 691 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He has won five Super Bowl rings with the Patriots.
–Field Level Media
Rams’ Donald hoping to harass Brady
ATLANTA — Tom Brady is appearing in his ninth Super Bowl but that doesn’t faze Aaron Donald.
The Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle is fully aware of Brady’s accomplishments but doesn’t see why anything should be different on Sunday Bowl Sunday than any other day of football.
“He’s a great quarterback,” Donald said Monday night at Super Bowl LIII Opening Night. “But just like anyone else, you put pressure on him and just like anybody else, it will be a tough day for him.”
Donald led the NFL with 20.5 sacks this season and has 59.5 in five overall campaigns.
He figures if the secondary can hold coverage, then he and his linemates can let loose.
“Just not let him get comfortable,” Donald said.
Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips sees Donald as the key to Los Angeles’ defensive success. For good reason.
“He’s the best defensive player in the league,” Phillips said. “He’ll be Defensive Player of the Year. That’s two years in a row.
“That tells you what kind of player he is.”
Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh knows slowing down Brady isn’t the easiest thing to do.
“It’s a great task for us,” Suh said. “I’m excited about it. I look forward to it. First and foremost, we need to shut down the run. … Until we take care of that, we won’t have the opportunity to take care of Tom.”
Brady said the Rams pose a big challenge and pointed at cornerback Aqib Talib — his former teammate — and the star-studded line.
“They have a great defense,” Brady said. “They have the best D-line in the league. I have my work cut out for me.”
While the Rams are focused on slowing Brady, they also know the play of their own quarterback will be significant.
Jared Goff is on the big stage for the first time but coach Sean McVay feels the 24-year-old will be able to deal with the multitude of things he will face during Super Bowl week.
“He’s unfazed, good or bad,” McVay said. “I think his ability to handle success and handle adversity the same demonstrates that poise and confidence that you want from your quarterback.”
Goff quizzed some past Super Bowl participants and was able to glean that keeping a consistent routine was crucial this week.
“If you do this on a Friday, do this out here,” Goff said. “If I go to dinner on Friday, go to dinner on Friday. If Wednesday you get in early, get in early.”
Of course, Brady has the routine down as the owner of five Super Bowl rings.
But McVay is more concerned about slowing the future Hall of Famer on Sunday and is keenly aware that isn’t an easy thing to do.
“It’s incredible what he’s done when you look at the consistency at which they have been able to operate,” McVay said. “You respect him as a competitor but it’s a great opportunity for us to be at our best this week.
“We are certainly looking forward to the challenge, but we know we have to be at our best to give ourselves a chance.”
–Field Level Media
Rams’ Cooks, Talib recall time with Patriots
ATLANTA — After reaching Super Bowl LII with the New England Patriots in his only year with the team, wideout Brandin Cooks is back in the big game, this time with the Los Angeles Rams and opposing New England.
Cooks acknowledged that facing the team that traded him — with a sixth-rounder for first- and fourth-round picks — adds some “fuel to the fire,” but he doesn’t harbor any ill will toward the Patriots.
“There’s not one negative thing that I can say coming out of there,” Cooks said of his old team Monday, from his podium at Super Bowl Media Night. “…[Getting traded was] unfortunate, but at the same time, I’m beyond blessed. [Patriots coach Bill Belichick] sent me somewhere that’s so special. All I can do is be thankful for that fact.”
Cooks had his first Super Bowl appearance cut short when he was concussed early in the second quarter, at the end of a 23-yard catch. That was Cooks’ only grab of the game in the Patriots’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
This time around, he hopes to make more of the opportunity.
“It’s special being back here,” Cooks said. “…Just to be back here ain’t enough. Now it’s time to go out there and do what we have to do.”
On Sunday, Cooks could see a familiar face opposite him. While the Patriots shuffled their cornerback group last offseason, Stephon Gilmore remains, and he’s coming off of a first-team All-Pro selection, the first of his career.
Cooks said he isn’t sure if the Patriots will put Gilmore on him, but if so, he expects a competitive back-and-forth between the two.
“Just going against him in practice, a physical guy,” Cooks said, adding he thinks Gilmore has played at an All-Pro level for years. “Very smart player as well. Just plays the game at such a high level. Loved the battles between him and I at practice.”
Elsewhere at media night, another former Patriot on the Rams’ roster recalled his first experience in Foxborough, when he got to work with New England’s quarterback.
Sharing the stage together with the Lombardi Trophy positioned between them, Tom Brady and Aqib Talib detailed one of the first interactions they had after the Patriots acquired Talib from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012.
“The day we got him, I remember Coach Belichick brought him over to see if he could play receiver, after practice,” Brady began.
“He got me all excited,” a smiling Talib chimed in. “I thought I was gonna have a receiver package. Tom was throwing me passes. So I could really say I caught passes from Tom Brady.”
Talib never wound up catching a pass from Brady in a game, but not for a lack of ability, if you ask Brady.
“He could have been as good of a receiver as he is a corner,” Brady said. “Great athlete.”
“Thank you, Tom,” Talib said with a laugh. “I appreciate that.”
–Field Level Media
Rams CB Robey-Coleman: Brady is showing his age
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman delivered some bulletin-board material Monday in advance of Super Bowl LIII.
His target was New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and the message is that Father Time is getting the best of the 41-year-old future Hall of Famer.
“Age has definitely taken a toll,” Robey-Coleman told Bleacher Report. “For him to still be doing it, that’s a great compliment for him. But I think that he’s definitely not the same quarterback he was. Movement. Speed. Velocity. Arm strength. He still can sling it, but he’s not slinging it as much.
“Whatever he was doing — because of his age and all that — he’s not doing as much of that anymore. He’s still doing the same things; he’s just not doing as much of it. And sometimes, it’s not the sharpest. But it still gets done.”
Robey-Coleman saw Brady and the Patriots twice a year from 2013-16 when he was a member of the Buffalo Bills. He is in the second season with the Rams but hasn’t set aside his dislike of the Patriots.
“I’ve got Buffalo blood running through my veins, so you know I hate these guys,” Robey-Coleman said. “I naturally hate them. I never liked New England.”
Robey-Coleman has had an eventful postseason. He wasn’t penalized for either of two fouls on one late fourth-quarter play — pass interference or helmet-to-helmet hit — in the controversial finish to the NFC Championship Game, when the Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints.
Robey-Coleman blasted Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis right as the ball arrived with no call being made. He was later fined $26,739 for the helmet-to-helmet hit.
The 27-year-old Robey-Coleman has six career interceptions in 95 regular-season games (20 starts).
Brady has completed 71.1 percent of his passes this postseason for 691 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He has won five Super Bowl rings with the Patriots.
–Field Level Media
Bills extend LS Ferguson for three years
The Buffalo Bills signed long snapper Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract extension on Monday, the team announced.
The deal puts Ferguson, who was set to be an exclusive-rights free agent, under contract through 2021.
Ferguson, 24, went undrafted out of LSU in 2016 and spent part of that year on the Bills’ practice squad before making the team in 2017. He’s played in all 32 games over the last two seasons, recording three tackles this year.
-David DeChant
Lions LB Bates still undergoing testing after arrest
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates continues to undergo psychological testing at a New York City hospital, his agent said Monday, after he was arrested and allegedly struck a police sergeant over the weekend.
“Following his incident in New York on Saturday, our client Trevor Bates was taken to an area hospital where he remains as he undergoes testing and a mental health evaluation,” Bates’ agent, Jeff Jankovich, said in a statement. “I have spoken with members of Trevor’s family and others close to him, all of whom have expressed deep concern that his behavior this weekend is not at all consistent with the man and friend we know him to be.”
Bates, 25, was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly refusing to pay a taxi fare, and then struck and cut the face of a sergeant while being processed at the precinct, requiring three stitches and causing a mild concussion.
The Sergeants Benevolent Association, a group of around 13,000 active and retired NYPD sergeants, issued a strong statement Saturday on Twitter, admonishing Bates and also taking a shot at the NFL.
“Trevor Bates acted beyond that of a wild animal,” the tweet said. “He refused to be fingerprinted, showed disdain for the officers & decided to punch a Sgt in the face. Fighting with officers he was tasered & ripped the taser prongs from his body. He’s dog crap and the NFL condones criminals.”
After the alleged punch, Bates was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center for psychiatric evaluation, where he remains.
Jankovich’s statement also referred to Bates’ history of charitable efforts and offered an apology to the injured sergeant.
“Since entering the NFL in 2016, Trevor has demonstrated a genuine passion for serving his community in various charitable and outreach capacities,” the statement said. “He understands the powerful platform that comes with being a professional athlete, and his actions this weekend are in no way a reflection of who he is as a person.
“We take this situation very seriously and express concern for Sergeant O’Brien and the members of the New York City Police Department. At this time our priority is to ensure that Trevor receives the help he needs and that the privacy of the parties involved be respected until more information becomes available.”
The team issued a statement Saturday after news of the arrest emerged.
“We are aware of the arrest of Trevor Bates earlier today in New York,” general manager Bob Quinn said. “We have not spoken to Trevor as of yet and are still in the process of gathering more information. The Detroit Lions will have no further comment at this time.”
Bates, primarily a special teams player, appeared in nine games for the Lions this season.
A seventh-round pick by Indianapolis in 2016, Bates played in just one game for the Colts in 2016 and didn’t play at all the following season.
–Field Level Media
Rams PK Zuerlein expects to play with foot sprain
Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein expects to play Sunday in Super Bowl LIII despite a left foot sprain.
NFL Network reported Monday that Zuerlein, the only known noteworthy injury on either team, made progress during the idle week since making the game-winning 57-yard field goal to help Los Angeles beat the Saints in the NFC Championship game.
Zuerlein nailed that kick with the injury to his plant foot, which was incurred at halftime of the Rams’ win at New Orleans.
NFL Network reported Zuerlein might not need to practice until late in the week to get the go-ahead from head coach Sean McVay.
Zuerlein missed five games due to a back injury in the regular season. He made 27 field goals in 11 games.
–Field Level Media
K Vinatieri signs extension with Colts
Kicker Adam Vinatieri will return to the Indianapolis Colts for a 14th season, the team announced Monday.
It will be the 24th NFL season for the 46-year-old, who spent the first 10 years of his career with the New England Patriots.
News of the contract extension spread late last week, but the contract wasn’t executed until Monday morning. Terms weren’t announced, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the one-year deal is worth $3.875 million.
“Adam is not only one of the greatest Colts in team history, but one of the greatest players in NFL history,” general manager Chris Ballard said in a statement.
“He is an ideal representative for our organization, the Indianapolis community and Colts fans everywhere. We value Adam’s reliability and feel he will continue to kick at a high level. In addition to his performance on the field, he brings a tremendous amount of leadership to our locker room.”
Vinatieri passed Hall of Fame member Morten Andersen for the scoring record in October. Andersen scored 2,544 points during a 25-year career; Vinatieri has 2,600.
His history-making season ended in disappointment as the Colts fell 31-13 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, with Vinatieri missing the shortest field goal of his career — a 23-yard attempt — in the loss.
Vinatieri finished the season with 23 field goals in 27 tries and 44 extra points in 47 attempts.
The three-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and added a fourth ring in his first season with Indianapolis in 2006.
–Field Level Media
NFL: Court can’t fix blown call
The NFL has admitted in a document filed in court that an officiating mistake was made in the NFC championship game.
On Sunday, the league responded to a lawsuit filed by New Orleans Saints fans seeking NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to use his powers to order the end of the game to be replayed. The league’s filing in U.S. District Court in the Eastern Division of Louisiana, while acknowledging “ticketholders and fans’ disappointment and even anger over the outcome of last week’s game is entirely understandable,” seeks to have the suit dismissed.
“And, because the officials on the field are humans, like the players and coaches, errors will happen,” the document said.
“The NFL parties do not dispute that they have previously advised the Saints, including the club’s head coach, that one or more penalties for pass interference or illegal helmet-to-helmet contact were mistakenly not called late in the NFC Championship Game, and that the NFL would like its officials on the field to make these calls. This was acknowledged immediately after the game to the coach of the New Orleans Saints by NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron.”
The NFL still has not issued a public statement on the matter, more than a week after the Jan. 20 game between the Saints and the Los Angeles Rams.
The documents also state that a court cannot order Goodell to take action, in the league’s opinion.
“The Commissioner’s discretion under NFL Rule 17 to take ‘corrective measures,’ even to direct the re-playing of all or a portion of a game, is just that — discretion — and not a mandate or a ministerial act a Court can require him to undertake.”
The play in question happened with less than two minutes left in the game. On a third-and-10 play from the Rams’ 13-yard-line, Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw a pass intended for Tommylee Lewis, and it appeared that the Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman interfered with the play.
Instead of gaining a first down and a chance to score a touchdown, the Saints were forced to kick a field goal, giving them a 23-20 lead. The Rams had enough time on the clock to kick a field goal of their own to send the game to overtime.
The Rams won 26-23 and will meet the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday in Atlanta.
–Field Level Media
Super Bowl coaches Belichick, McVay are pals via text
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay will be rivals in Super Bowl LIII after being texting buddies all season.
McVay said he has gotten to know Belichick after talking to him at the NFL combine last spring.
“He was really great in the conversation we had, really enlightening,” McVay told Peter King of NBCSports.com.
“This is wild: This season, he has basically texted me after every one of our games. After we beat Minnesota in September, he texted, ‘Man, you guys are really explosive and impressive and fun to watch. Congratulations–keep it rolling.’
“For him to even take the time to say congrats, it’s pretty cool. That’s one of the things I like about our business, our fraternity of coaches. As competitive as it is, guys find time to share when they can. I’m still young, still figuring it out. That stuff’s been really helpful to me.”
McVay, who turned 33 last week, is the youngest head coach in the NFL and will be the youngest head coach ever in a Super Bowl. Belichick, 66, is going for his sixth Super Bowl title with the New England Patriots since 2001. He will be trying to become the oldest head coach to win a Super Bowl.
Despite being at vastly different points in their careers, Belichick and McVay have found mutual respect.
“I have a ton of respect for Sean,” Belichick said on a conference call with reporters last week.
“He’s done a great job in the two years he’s been with the Rams. His teams have performed at an extremely high level. They’re very consistent; they’re well coached. He has a great scheme. The players execute it on a consistent basis at a very high level.
“He’s got a great coaching staff on offense, defense and special teams. They’re good in every area. Coach McVay has done a tremendous job. He’s got a great team. They’re going to be very hard to beat.”
Super Bowl LIII is Sunday in Atlanta.
–Field Level Media
Brees on controversial game: ‘This will make us stronger’
With a week behind him since the controversial loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees took to social media Monday morning to share his thoughts about how his team’s season ended and to address Saints fans.
“I’ve spent this last week navigating the heartache and disappointment from the game,” Brees wrote in an Instagram post. “Some things within our control and some outside our control that caused us to fall short. So much of our motivation is to represent the Who Dat Nation with determination and resiliency. We want to play for you, fight for you, and win for you. You deserve that.”
Brees, 40, got an up-close look at the play that potentially cost the Saints a trip to the Super Bowl. He threw the third-down pass to receiver Tommylee Lewis that the officials ruled incomplete. The NFL acknowledged Sunday in a court filing that officials should have called pass interference or helmet-to-helmet contact, which would have left the Saints with a first down, driving for a touchdown.
The Saints instead kicked a field goal and went on to lose the game 26-23, sending the Rams to the Super Bowl against New England.
Brees continued:
“The longer I play I realize that we truly are one heartbeat with our fans. Our success is your success. Our disappointment is your disappointment. We are inspired by one another to accomplish things far greater than what we could ever do on our own.
“Everything that has ever happened to this community, we have bonded together, galvanized and leaped forward every time.
“The frustration we feel now can be channeled in the same way. Pour that passion and emotion into your families and communities. Inspire others with your focus & determination and positive outlook. This will make us stronger, this will bond us tighter, this will be a source for our success in the future.
“There is no place like New Orleans. There is no community like ours. No fans like the Who Dat Nation. I refuse to let this hold us down. I refuse to let this create any negativity or resentment. I embrace the challenge.”
–Field Level Media
Mahomes, Adams help AFC rout NFC in Pro Bowl
Patrick Mahomes led two scoring drives and earned Offensive MVP honors and the AFC recorded three interceptions while registering a 26-7 victory over the NFC on Sunday in the rain-soaked Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs completed 7 of 14 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown and Houston Texas signal caller Deshaun Watson (7-15, 128 yards) also passed for a score. Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron, Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Jalen Ramsey scored offensive touchdowns and New York Jets kicker Jason Myers booted two field goals.
Safety Jamal Adams (New York Jets) had an interception and a sack while earning Defensive MVP honors. Cornerbacks Chris Harris Jr. (Denver Broncos) and Xavien Howard (Miami Dolphins) also had interceptions for the AFC, which notched seven sacks and allowed just 148 yards. The AFC gained 416 yards.
“We came out here and competed hard,” Adams said in a postgame television interview. “It was great to be out here and have so much support from the fans and the kids.”
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a touchdown pass to Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper for the lone NFC points. Cornerback Kyle Fuller (Chicago Bears) and receiver-playing-cornerback Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) had interceptions for the NFC.
Mahomes drove the AFC 75 yards on seven plays to begin the game and connected with Ebron on an 18-yard touchdown pass.
Mahomes guided a seven-play, 74-yard drive to make it 14-0 with Sherman plunging in from the 1-yard line with 12:54 left in the half.
Myers booted a 22-yard field to increased the margin to 17 with 21 seconds left as the AFC held a 269-86 edge in total yards at halftime.
Myers kicked a 47-yard field goal to make it 20-0 with 4:01 left in the third quarter.
The NFC finally got on the board with 9:05 remaining in the contest when Prescott tossed a 20-yard scoring pass on fourth-and-5 to Hooper.
The AFC completed the scoring with 19 seconds left when Watson threw a 6-yard scoring pass to Ramsey, a cornerback by trade who lined up at receiver and ran a slant pattern.
NFC starting quarterback Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) passed for 68 yards. Prescott threw for 45 yards and one interception and Mitch Trubisky (Chicago Bears) passed for 34 yards and an interception.
Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen also threw an interception on a trick play.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle had a game-high five receptions (for 39 yards) for the NFC.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Thousands give Pats a Super sendoff
For New England Patriots fans, the trip to the Super Bowl never gets old.
Before the Patriots departed Sunday morning for their ninth Super Bowl appearance since the 2001 season, an estimated 35,000 fans gathered at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., to wish the team well. Fans started lining up in the cold before dawn to get a good viewing spot.
Owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Tom Brady and a handful of teammates addressed the crowd, thanking them for the support. After the rally, they boarded buses for the T.F. Green Airport in Providence, R.I., where the team plane was waiting to take the Patriots to Atlanta. New England will meet the Los Angeles Rams there next Sunday in Super Bowl LIII.
“We’ve got to bring it, you guys have got to bring it and hopefully we can bring the trophy back home,” Brady said. “We’re not quite at the end yet. We’ve got one more to go.”
Brady worked the crowd into a frenzy by leading the chant, “We’re still here!” before dropping the mic.
The Patriots have won five Super Bowls in the Brady-Belichick era.
–If there were any question whether Brady would consider retiring after the Super Bowl, win or lose, the 41-year-old Patriots star has apparently put it to rest.
“Zero,” Brady apparently replied when asked if there was any chance next Sunday’s showdown against the Rams would be his final NFL game.
A veteran of 19 seasons, Brady was a model of consistency again this season — earning his 14th Pro Bowl selection by passing for 4,355 yards with 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Patriots have not had a losing season since he earned the starting QB job after a Drew Bledsoe injury back in 2001.
–The Washington Redskins expect quarterback Alex Smith to miss the entire 2019 season because of issues stemming from his leg injury, sources told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Smith, 34, suffered fractures to his tibia and fibula in a Week 11 loss to the Houston Texans and had surgery Nov. 18. He then battled an infection and remained hospitalized until Dec. 16. Initial reports said he faced a recovery time of 6-8 months, but the infection altered that timetable.
The Redskins acquired Smith from Kansas City before the 2018 season. He signed a four-year contract extension that put him under contract for five years and $111 million. It included $71 million in injury guarantees.
–Kansas City Chiefs receiver De’Anthony Thomas was arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession, according to the Allen County (Kan.) Sheriff’s Office.
The Chiefs indicated they are aware of the arrest but declined comment, according to multiple reports.
Thomas, 26, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. He had three catches for 29 yards and a touchdown in five games in 2018 before suffering a season-ending broken leg. He has 64 receptions for 503 yards and four touchdowns in 55 games (six starts) over five NFL seasons.
–Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long will be 34 when next season begins. Whether he’ll still be suiting up at that point is in question, however.
“I’m literally just kind of sitting back and seeing what the Eagles do and who they bring in or don’t bring in and how deep that room gets,” Long said on the Marks & Reese radio show. “But I’d still love to play. But at the end of the day at 33, I could go either way.”
Long has forced six fumbles, made 11.5 sacks and registered 51 tackles in two seasons with Philadelphia, never missing a game.
–Field Level Media
Rose prevails at Torrey Pines for 10th PGA win
Justin Rose wavered just briefly before turning it on again on the way to a 3-under-par 69 in the final round to win the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego.
Rose finished the tournament at 21-under 267 for a two-shot victory.
Australia’s Adam Scott shot 68 but couldn’t catch Rose coming down the stretch.
Rose, a 38-year-old Englishman, posted birdies on two of the final three holes.
It marked Rose’s 10th victory on the PGA Tour, and his first since last May’s Fort Worth Invitational.
Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama (67) and Talor Gooch (68) tied for third place at 16-under.
Defending champion Jason Day also made a final-round charge, with his 67 matching his first-round score. The Australian had six birdies and one bogey in the last round.
Day finished at 14-under, which was four strokes better than last year when he needed a playoff to win. This time, he was in a tie for fifth place with Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlory (69) and first-round leader Jon Rahm (72) of Spain.
Rose’s advantage dipped to one stroke early in Sunday’s round, which was contested on the South course.
Rose’s third bogey of the round came on the fifth hole, putting him at 2-over for the round. By the seventh hole, he had things straightened out to begin a stretch of three birdies on four holes.
By the time Scott notched birdies on Nos. 15, 16 and 17, there weren’t enough holes left to finish a comeback. Scott also recorded a birdie on 18.
Rose took the lead during Friday’s second round and led the rest of the way.
Tiger Woods, who made his 2019 debut in the event, produced his best round of the tournament and moved all the way up to a 20th-place tie. He shot 67 for his first sub-70 round, finishing at 10-under for the tournament.
Finishing on the front side, he posted birdies on five of his final eight holes. He hit 15 greens in regulation for his best performance in that category in the four rounds.
Woods is expected to take two weeks off before his next tournament.
Sunday’s best round was turned in by Australian Cameron Smith, who shot 7-under 65 to move to 12-under for the tournament and in a tie for ninth place.
–Field Level Media
Report: Redskins QB Smith expected to miss 2019 season
The Washington Redskins expect quarterback Alex Smith to miss the entire 2019 season because of issues stemming from his leg injury, sources told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday.
Smith suffered compound and spiral fractures to his tibia and fibula in a Week 11 loss to the Houston Texans and underwent surgery Nov. 18. He then battled a subsequent infection and remained hospitalized until Dec. 16.
Initially, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said that Smith did not suffer any ligament damage and faced a recovery time of between six and eight months. Following news of the infection, however, reports indicated Smith’s chances of playing again were in jeopardy.
On Tuesday, Redskins president Bruce Allen said Smith is “well on his way to a recovery,” but declined to say when Smith might return to the field.
“We’ll see how it goes,” said Allen. “We’re optimistic. If anyone can come back, it’s Alex.”
Smith was spotted Monday watching the Washington Wizards defeat the visiting Detroit Pistons. He had a cast on his right leg, below the knee, and what appeared to be a metal brace around his lower leg.
Allen did not say whether Washington would seek to add a quarterback either through free agency or the draft. He also would not confirm if Smith was done having medical procedures performed on his right leg, which suffered a compound fracture that required multiple surgeries and resulted in an infection, keeping Smith in the hospital for four weeks.
Colt McCoy, who broke his leg in early December, is the only other quarterback currently on the roster. The Redskins signed Josh Johnson and Mark Sanchez to complete the season at QB, but both will be free agents in March.
The Redskins acquired Smith, now 34, a year ago from Kansas City before the 2018 season. He signed a four-year contract extension that put him under contract for five years and $111 million. It included $71 million in injury guarantees.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs WR Thomas arrested on marijuana charge
Kansas City Chiefs receiver De’Anthony Thomas was arrested Saturday on suspicion of marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession, according to the Allen County (Kan.) Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office posted Thomas’ mug shot on its Facebook page and listed the charges.
There was no information listed per the time or location of the arrest. Allen County is in the southeastern portion of Kansas.
Thomas, who turned 26 earlier this month, was later released on bail from Allen County Jail in Iola, Kan.
The Chiefs indicated they are aware of the arrest but declined comment, according to multiple reports.
Thomas is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in March.
Thomas had three catches for 29 yards and a touchdown in five games in 2018 before suffering a season-ending broken leg. He has 64 receptions for 503 yards and four touchdowns in 55 games (six starts) over five NFL seasons.
Thomas returned a punt for touchdown in 2014 and has a 9.7-yard average on 72 career returns. He also had a 24.8-yard average on 51 kickoff returns.
–Field Level Media
Eagles DE Long ponders retirement
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long will be 34 when next season begins.
Whether he’ll still be suiting up at that point is in question, however.
Long considered retirement last offseason after the Eagles won the Super Bowl, but ultimately came back for his 11th NFL season.
“I’m literally just kind of sitting back and seeing what the Eagles do and who they bring in or don’t bring in and how deep that room gets,” Long said on the Marks & Reese radio show Friday. “But I’d still love to play. But at the end of the day at 33, I could go either way.”
Long is coming into the final year of his contract, which would pay $3.5 million.
A starter for nearly all of his first eight seasons with St. Louis after being selected with the second overall pick in 2008, Long has settled in to a reserve role with the Eagles. Still, he’s forced six fumbles, made 11.5 sacks and registered 51 tackles in two seasons with Philadelphia, never missing a game.
–Field Level Media
Former Pro Bowl K Folk signs with Arizona of AAF
Former NFL Pro Bowl kicker Nick Folk signed Saturday with the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football.
The club announced that Folk had been moved to its active roster and kicker Erik Powell was waived.
“The biggest thing I still have is a passion to play. I still want to prove I can play,” Folk told ESPN on Saturday night. “And it’s a good opportunity for me to show that. I ended my time in Tampa with that injury and my last game being hurt I wasn’t able to perform at my best and I want to show people that I’m back to kicking well.”
The 34-year-old kicker made the Pro Bowl and the 2007 All-Rookie team as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. He kicked seven seasons with the New York Jets, amassing 729 points, second most in team history.
Folk moved on to Tampa Bay, where he played in just four games with the Bucs in 2017 due to tendinitis.
Folk is No. 50 on the NFL’s all-time points list with 1,077.
Folk signed with the Hotshots a day after trying out for the Chicago Bears.
Folk becomes the second former NFL kicker to join the first-year football league. Nick Novak signed with the Birmingham Iron.
–Field Level Media
Ex-Packer Orlich dies at 94
Dan Orlich, who at 94 was believed to be the oldest living former player for the Green Bay Packers, has died, according to Cliff Christl, the team historian.
In a story on the team website, Christl said Orlich also was believed to be the last living person to have played for legendary coach Curly Lambeau.
Orlich, who attended college at Nevada, died Jan. 18 in Reno, Nev.
An eighth-round draft pick in the 1949 draft, he played both offense and defense for the Packers from 1949 to 1951. His first season with the Packers was Lambeau’s last, and Gene Ronzani took over as head coach.
While Orlich liked playing for Lambeau, he didn’t hold the same fondness for Ronzani, Christl said.
In 1951, the Packers traded Orlich to Cleveland, then reacquired him a month later. He retired before the 1952 season, in part because he didn’t want to play for Ronzani, Christl said.
In all, Orlich played 36 games over three seasons for the Packers.
Orlich transitioned to a new career — trapshooting — and won 37 major trophies at the Grand American World Trapshooting Championships between 1956 and 1971.
Eight years later, he was inducted into that sport’s hall of fame.
–Field Level Media