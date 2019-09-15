Report: Foles targeting Week 11 for return
The Jacksonville Jaguars are targeting Week 11 to get starting quarterback Nick Foles back on the field after a Week 1 injury forced him to undergo surgery, according to an NFL Network report.
Foles had a plate and screws installed to repair a broken left collarbone that ended his Jaguars debut in the first quarter of a 40-26 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Washington State rookie Gardner Minshew II, a sixth-round pick, took over for Foles against the Chiefs and is expected to remain the starter going forward.
Foles also suffered a broken collarbone with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014, but said this injury was much worse. That injury happened in early November of that season; he did not have surgery and missed the final two months of the year.
Foles would be eligible to come off injured reserve after eight weeks, and with the Jaguars having a bye in Week 10, he could be ready to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.
Foles was hurt on a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark with 5:23 remaining in the first quarter. As he released the throw, he was hit by Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who landed on Foles and drove his left shoulder into the ground.
The signal-caller was taken to the locker room for X-rays, and he later returned to the team’s sideline in street clothes with his left arm in a padded sling.
Foles was 5-of-8 passing for 75 yards before departing.
Minshew went 22 of 25 for 275 yards, two touchdowns and an interception after entering the game.
–Field Level Media
Reports: NFL to meet with Brown’s accuser Monday
While Antonio Brown is expected to make his
While Antonio Brown is expected to make his debut with the New England Patriots Sunday in Miami against the Dolphins, the NFL is preparing to meet the woman accusing him of rape and sexual assault in New York on Monday, according to multiple reports.
Britney Taylor, who is bringing the civil suit against Brown, has reportedly provided information to the league in advance of the meeting and has no expectation of Brown or his representatives being part of the meeting, according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson.
A previous report from USA Today said that the NFL was expected to interview the woman and Brown as part of its investigation. NFL Network reports that a third party, a rookie football player, is also expected to be interviewed as he was alleged to be in the house during one of the incidents in the civil lawsuit.
Brown has participated in practices this week with the Patriots (1-0) after being released last weekend by the Oakland Raiders.
Whether Brown actually sees the field against the Dolphins (0-1) is in question, as coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Friday that the 31-year-old had a “long way to go.”
Brown inked a reported one-year, $15 million deal that includes a $9 million signing bonus and a $20 million team option for 2020 last Saturday after his release from the Raiders.
After bailing on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2018 regular-season finale and sitting out Week 1 this year, Brown could play for the first time since Dec. 23 if he faces the Dolphins.
— Field Level Media
Report: Falcons sign K Bryant to 1-year, $3M deal
The Atlanta
The Atlanta Falcons signed 44-year-old kicker Matt Bryant to a one-year, $3 million contract, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
Bryant made 20 of 21 field goals in 13 games with the Falcons last season, but the team released him in February.
Kickers Giorgio Tavecchio and Blair Walsh struggled in the preseason, prompting the Falcons to give Bryant a tryout on Friday.
Tavecchio was only 4-for-9 on his field goal attempts and Walsh was 1-for-2 during the preseason.
Bryant spent the past 10 seasons with Atlanta after previous stints with the Giants, Colts, Dolphins and Buccaneers. He ranks 11th in NFL history with 388 made field goals.
–Field Level Media
Report: WRs Doctson and Treadwell on trade block
Former first-round receivers Josh
Former first-round receivers Josh Doctson and Laquon Treadwell are on the trade block ahead of Saturday’s roster cutdown deadline, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
They were picked back-to-back in the 2016 NFL Draft, with Doctson going 22nd to the Washington Redskins and Treadwell 23rd to the Minnesota Vikings.
Without a trade partner, one or both receivers could be released Saturday, per the report.
Doctson, 26, caught 44 passes for 532 yards and two touchdowns last season and has 81 career receptions for 1,100 yards and eight scores in 33 games.
Treadwell, 24, had 35 catches for 302 yards and a touchdown in 2018 and has 56 grabs for 517 yards in 40 career games.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Texans trading Clowney to Seahawks
The Houston Texans
The Houston Texans are trading holdout pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks, according to multiple reports Saturday.
In exchange, the Texans will receive a third-round draft pick in 2020 and linebackers Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin. All players involved must pass physicals before the deal is final.
The news comes one day after the Dolphins reportedly rejected the Texans’ offer of Clowney and a first-round pick for left tackle Laremy Tunsil.
Clowney, 26, refused to sign his franchise tender with the Texans and has skipped all of training camp and the preseason.
Clowney was reportedly in Seattle on Saturday and will sign his tender. It could be just a one-year rental for the Seahawks, as Clowney cannot sign an extension until after the 2019 season.
The No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, Clowney has flashed his edge-rushing skills after being limited by injuries at the start of his pro career. He had 9.5 sacks in 2017 while starting every game, and he posted nine sacks last season while appearing in 15 games (14 starts). He has 21 quarterback hits in each of the past two years.
Clowney has 29 sacks over the past four seasons and has earned Pro Bowl nods in each of the past three years.
Mingo, 28, has 198 tackles and 10 sacks in 94 games with the Browns (2013-15), Patriots (2016), Colts (2017) and Seahawks (2018). The Browns selected him sixth overall in the 2013 NFL Draft.
Martin, 23, was Seattle’s sixth-round pick in 2018 and registered nine tackles and three sacks in 16 games as a rookie.
–Field Level Media
Report: Jets expect Darnold to miss 3-7 weeks
Sam Darnold is sidelined Sunday due to mononucleosis and NFL Network reported the New York Jets don’t expect their quarterback to return any time soon.
Darnold, per NFL Network, is expected to miss between 3-7 weeks with the illness. That would include the team’s Week 4 bye week. If he misses three weeks, Darnold could be back Week 5.
Backup Trevor Siemian got the start Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.
Head coach Adam Gase all but ruled Darnold out for Week 3 at New England, and the Jets have a bye in Week 4 before facing the Philadelphia Eagles the following week.
Because mono enlarges the spleen and puts it at a higher risk of rupturing in a contact sport, Gase said the team will not play Darnold until that risk subsides.
–Field Level Media
Chargers sign first-round pick Tillery
The Los Angeles Chargers signed defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, the team’s 2019 first-round draft pick, to a four-year contract Tuesday.
According to ProFootballRumors.com, Tillery is set to receive $11.4 million, which is the slotted amount for the 28th overall pick, with a $6.3 million signing bonus.
The Chargers could lean heavily on Tillery (6-foot-6, 300), who shined during his collegiate career at Notre Dame. Tillery joins a talented defensive front that includes Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.
Los Angeles has two more draft picks to sign: second-rounder Nasir Adderley (defensive back, Delaware) and third-rounder Trey Pipkins (offensive guard, Sioux Falls.)
–Field Level Media
Raiders to draw spotlight on ‘Hard Knocks’
Just watch, baby.
Just watch, baby.
That is what HBO is hoping football fans will do this summer when they feature the Oakland Raiders on the latest season of “Hard Knocks.” The network and the NFL announced Tuesday that the Raiders will be showcased in the 14th edition of the series.
The five-episode series will have no shortage of storylines as it focuses on the Raiders, who are led by fiery head coach Jon Gruden and acquired superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown during the offseason. Oakland is looking to bounce back from a 4-12 season in what is expected to be its final season in the Bay Area before the franchise moves to Las Vegas.
The series likely will spend ample time on the Raiders’ rookie class, which includes a trio of first-round picks: defensive tackle Clelin Ferrell out of Clemson, running back Josh Jacobs out of Alabama and safety Johnathan Abram out of Mississippi State.
HBO plans to air the series debut on Aug. 6 at 10 p.m. ET.
“Everybody wants to be a Raider,” team owner Mark Davis said in a statement. “Now they’ll find out what it takes to become one.”
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Saints’ Jordan reportedly lands $52.5M extension
The New Orleans Saints and defensive end Cameron Jordan reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.
The extension will take the four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher through the 2023 season and be worth $52.5 million — with a max value of $55 million, including performance-based bonuses — and $42 million in guaranteed salary, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Jordan, who turns 30 next month, is now under contract for five years with a max of $74.5 million on the deal.
–HBO and the NFL announced that the Oakland Raiders will be featured on Season 14 of “Hard Knocks.” HBO plans to air the series debut on Aug. 6 at 10 p.m. ET.
The five-episode series will have no shortage of storylines as it focuses on the Raiders, who are led by fiery head coach Jon Gruden and newly acquired superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown. Oakland is looking to bounce back from a 4-12 season in what is expected to be its final season in the Bay Area before the franchise moves to Las Vegas.
The series likely will spend ample time on the Raiders’ rookie class, which includes a trio of first-round picks: defensive tackle Clelin Ferrell out of Clemson, running back Josh Jacobs out of Alabama and safety Johnathan Abram out of Mississippi State.
–A judge declared a mistrial on eight remaining counts against former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, who was found guilty of felony rape one day earlier in Vista, Calif.
Winslow also was found guilty on misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and lewd conduct. He was acquitted on another lewd-conduct charge on Monday, but the jury was deadlocked on the other eight charges, and Judge Blaine K. Bowman ordered the jurors to return Tuesday.
Shortly after 10 a.m. PT, Bowman received a note from the jurors saying they remained deadlocked on the remaining charges, which included six felonies. He then polled the jury in the courtroom. After hearing the results, he declared a mistrial on all eight counts.
–New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur set the stage for a summertime quarterback competition between Eli Manning and rookie Daniel Jones.
Shurmur previously said Manning would be the starter and Jones would figure out where he fits in the quarterback pecking order. That tune changed dramatically when Shurmur said he is “constantly” evaluating which quarterback gives the team the best chance to win.
“We’re gonna play the very best player,” Shurmur said. “I know we’re dancing around the words here, but right now Eli is getting ready to have a great year and Daniel is getting ready to play. We’ll just see what happens.”
–Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will sit out this week’s mandatory minicamp because of a calf strain that also kept him out of last month’s organized team activities.
Coach Frank Reich told reporters that the team was being cautious with the injury and that it was a “no-brainer” that Luck would be ready for training camp in late July.
Luck said he has been able to throw “significantly” while rehabbing the calf injury.
–The Jacksonville Jaguars informed Jalen Ramsey he won’t receive a contract extension this year, the All-Pro cornerback said at minicamp.
Ramsey, 24, who is entering his fourth season, said he wasn’t upset about the situation, even joking on Twitter that he planned to “ask for so much money, they have to put me on lay-away.”
–Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will not report to minicamp in hopes of having his contract situation addressed by the team before the start of the 2019 season.
Jones’ deal was set on the back burner when the Chiefs acquired Frank Clark from the Seattle Seahawks and signed him to a massive contract.
–Allen Hurns was expected to miss at least part of the 2019 NFL season after sustaining a horrific lower-leg injury in January, but the Dallas Cowboys receiver told reporters that he expects to be fully ready when training camp opens next month.
Hurns, 27, ran pass routes for the first time since badly dislocating his left ankle and breaking his fibula during the NFC wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 5. He said he would participate in individual drills on Thursday, the final day of camp.
–The Minnesota Vikings and tight end Kyle Rudolph agreed to a multi-year contract extension Monday night — a day before the team’s mandatory minicamp was set to begin.
Rudolph, who had just one year left on his previous deal, confirmed on his Twitter account that he is staying with the Vikings long term. He landed a four-year, $36 million extension, according to multiple reports.
–Field Level Media
Bills release veteran RB McCoy
The Buffalo Bills released veteran running back LeSean McCoy on Saturday.
McCoy, 31, gained the fewest yards of his 10-year career in 2018, rushing for 514 yards and averaging 3.2 yards per carry.
“We made a tough decision today, but felt that it was the right time to release LeSean McCoy,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said. “I have nothing but great things to say about LeSean and we truly wish him the best.”
McCoy spent the past four seasons in Buffalo after six with the Philadelphia Eagles. For his career, he has 10,606 yards and 69 rushing touchdowns in 147 games.
The six-time Pro Bowl selection led the NFL with a career-high 1,607 rushing yards in 2013, one of his six 1,000-yard seasons.
The Bills brought in competition during the offseason, drafting rookie Devin Singletary in the third round and signing 36-year-old veteran Frank Gore.
Singletary rushed for 4,287 yards and 66 touchdowns in three seasons at Florida Atlantic, adding 51 receptions.
Gore, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, rushed for 722 yards on 156 carries last season with the Miami Dolphins.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Cut McCoy to join Chiefs
Running back LeSean McCoy will reportedly sign with the Kansas City Chiefs after being released by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.
McCoy will join Kansas City on a one-year deal for $3 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports. The move reunites him with head coach Andy Reid, whom he played for while beginning his career with the Philadelphia Eagles.
McCoy, 31, gained the fewest yards of his 10-year career in 2018, rushing for 514 yards and averaging 3.2 yards per carry.
“We made a tough decision today, but felt that it was the right time to release LeSean McCoy,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said. “I have nothing but great things to say about LeSean and we truly wish him the best.”
McCoy spent the past four seasons in Buffalo after six with the Eagles. For his career, he has 10,606 yards and 69 rushing touchdowns in 147 games.
The six-time Pro Bowl selection led the NFL with a career-high 1,607 rushing yards in 2013, one of his six 1,000-yard seasons.
The Bills brought in competition during the offseason, drafting rookie Devin Singletary in the third round and signing 36-year-old veteran Frank Gore.
Singletary rushed for 4,287 yards and 66 touchdowns in three seasons at Florida Atlantic, adding 51 receptions.
Gore, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, rushed for 722 yards on 156 carries last season with the Miami Dolphins.
–Field Level Media
Chile’s Niemann grabs two-shot lead at Greenbrier
Joaquin Niemann shot 2-under 68 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead through three rounds of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
Niemann, 20, stands at 15-under-par 195 heading into Sunday’s final round of the season-opening event on the Old White TPC course, two strokes ahead of Richy Werenski (who shot 65), Nate Lashley (65) and Robby Shelton (70).
Adam Long and Scotty Scheffler, a rookie, are another stroke back at 12 under. Long shot 70, and Scheffler had a 71.
Niemann, who shared the 36-hole lead with Scheffler and Shelton entering the day, is trying to become the first Chilean to win on the PGA Tour. He has eight career top-10 finishes, including two ties for fifth during the 2019 season.
“It’s a great feeling,” Niemann told reporters afterward. “I just need to “be patient and keep the emotions down and enjoy tomorrow and have a really good round.
No third-round leader has gone on to win the tournament.
Niemann had a quiet front nine, posting only a birdie at No. 6. He opened the back with another birdie, rolling in a 26-foot putt at the 10th, but bogeyed the 11th. After five straight pars, he birdied No. 17 and parred the 18th.
“For sure going to be a little nervous tomorrow, but, I mean, it’s part of the game,” Niemann said of Sunday’s final round. “I just need to — like I say every time — I just want get out there and really enjoy myself, hit the good shots, visualize my shot, and try to hit them.”
Lashley had a wild round, shooting 5-under 29 on a bogey-free front nine and even on the back after collecting three bogeys, a birdie and an eagle at the par-5 17th.
Werenski had four birdies in a bogey-free front nine and finished with six on the day. He had one bogey on the back nine.
Shelton overcame a 2-over start through five holes, getting two back-nine birdies to finish even.
Defending champion Kevin Na shot 68 and is tied for 16th at 8 under.
Kevin Chappell, who shot an 11-under 59 on Friday, had a 73 on Saturday and was eight strokes behind Niemann in a tie for 29th.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Bills to cut veteran RB McCoy
The Buffalo Bills will release running back LeSean McCoy on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
McCoy, 31, gained the fewest yards of his 10-year career in 2018, rushing for 514 yards and averaging 3.2 yards per carry.
In the offseason, the Bills drafted rookie Devin Singletary in the third round and signed 36-year-old veteran Frank Gore.
Singletary rushed for 4,287 yards and 66 touchdowns in three seasons at Florida Atlantic, adding 51 receptions.
Gore, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, rushed for 722 yards on 156 carries last season with the Miami Dolphins.
McCoy spent the past four seasons in Buffalo after six with the Philadelphia Eagles. For his career, he has 10,606 yards and 69 rushing touchdowns in 147 games.
–Field Level Media
Jets LB Mosley ruled out vs. Browns
New York Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley has been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
Rookie defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (ankle) also will not play against the Browns, the team announced Saturday.
Mosley sustained a groin injury in the second half of the Jets’ 17-16 season-opening loss to Buffalo on Sunday. Prior to the injury, the four-time Pro Bowl selection returned an interception for a touchdown to stake New York to an early lead.
Mosley was playing in his first game since signing a five-year, $85 million contract in the offseason.
Starting tailback Le’Veon Bell is questionable to play with a shoulder injury for the Jets, who will be without quarterback Sam Darnold (mononucleosis).
–Field Level Media
Cowboys WR Hurns making strides after brutal injury
Allen Hurns’ horrific lower-leg injury appeared to be the type that might cause him to miss at least part of the 2019 NFL season.
But the Dallas Cowboys receiver is recovering fast and he told reporters on Tuesday that he expects to be fully ready when training camp opens next month.
Hurns, 27, ran pass routes on Tuesday for the first time since badly dislocating his left ankle and breaking his fibula during the NFC wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 5. He said he will participate in individual drills on Thursday, the final day of camp.
Hurns was injured after catching a pass in the first quarter of the wild-card contest and was taken to the hospital with his leg in an air cast. He soon underwent surgery.
“I still get a little cringy thinking about it, but you know what’s surprising going through that? It wasn’t like the worst pain in my life,” Hurns told reporters in Frisco, Texas. “I was more freaked out about my ankle facing another way, but it was crazy for sure. Especially I had to stay off social media with everybody tagging me and things like that showing me the videos. I try not to watch it.”
Hurns was unable to put weight on the lower leg for two months. The first step was jogging, and now he describes himself as 90 percent recovered.
“It’s a progression thing,” Hurns said. “That’s the great thing about it. Each week you come in and you see that, ‘OK, I progressed to this,’ and you can look back and say I’m not where I was. That’s the great thing.”
Hurns caught just 20 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns last season in his first year with Dallas after playing his first four campaigns with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His best season was in 2015 when he established career highs of 64 receptions, 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The meager 2018 production adds another element, as Hurns is due to be paid $4 million in base salary in 2019 with a salary cap hit of $6.25 million.
He said he is aware the Cowboys might approach with an ultimatum: Take a pay cut or be released.
“I know that I’d return. I’m not sure where it’s going to be,” Hurns said. “My main thing is to get healthy, put together a great training camp and go from there.”
–Field Level Media
Browns’ Smith remembers late girlfriend in Instagram post
Cleveland
Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith remembered his late girlfriend in an Instagram post on Saturday.
Petara Cordero died at age 26 early Wednesday morning in Cleveland after Smith’s Lamborghini blew a tire in an auto accident. She was soon struck by another vehicle.
“God has a plan for all of us we can’t understand but she is in a better place now and she can rest easy,” Smith wrote on his account. “My wifey my best friend and the mother of my beautiful daughter. Love you baby.”
Cordero wasn’t seriously hurt in the initial Tuesday night crash in which Smith’s vehicle hit the center median on Interstate 90. But she got out of the car and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
Cordero was taken to Cleveland Clinic – Fairview Hospital and was pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Cordero admitted to drinking prior to the accident, according to published reports.
Smith and Cordero had a daughter — Haven — together last month. According to Cleveland.com, Cordero and her daughter had flown from Charlotte, N.C., to visit Smith.
Smith returned to practice on Saturday and was a full participant. He is listed as questionable for Monday night’s road game against the New York Jets.
Smith, 27, is in his second season with the Browns after spending three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-16) and one with the Cincinnati Bengals (2017).
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Edelman injury reportedly not deemed serious
New England Patriots
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is expected to be fine after initially injuring his hand during the team’s final preseason game, per a published report Friday.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Edelman is expected to be no worse for wear after landing awkwardly on his left hand following a 20-yard reception early in Thursday’s preseason 31-29 loss versus the New York Giants.
Edelman was seen consulting with trainers while sitting out the remainder of the game.
–Oakland signed center Rodney Hudson to a multiyear contract extension. And while the team didn’t announce terms, a published report said the deal will make him the NFL’s highest-paid center.
NFL Network reported that Hudson agreed to a three-year, $33.75 million contract extension, with $24.4 million in guaranteed money.
–Tennessee agreed to terms on a contract extension with center Ben Jones, who has started 80 consecutive games in the past five seasons.
The extension is for two years and $13.5 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Jones, 31, has played in all possible 112 games in his seven-year career, tied for the longest active streak with Kansas City’s Mitchell Schwartz among offensive linemen. Jones was a fourth-round pick of the Houston Texans, spending four seasons with the franchise before signing as a free agent with the Titans in 2016.
–Cincinnati rookie running back Rodney Anderson is believed to have torn his right ACL on Thursday night in the Bengals’ final preseason game, according to multiple reports.
The reports added he likely will miss the season. He left the game, a 13-6 loss to Indianapolis, in the first quarter after a four-yard run.
–The NFL conditionally reinstated linebacker Rolando McClain, a former No. 8 overall pick who hasn’t played in three seasons, according to multiple reports.
Drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2010, McClain was suspended indefinitely in 2016 after he repeatedly failed drug tests. He last played in 2015 with the Dallas Cowboys, who hold his rights.
–Los Angeles left tackle Russell Okung will not play in the season opener against Indianapolis.
Chargers general manager Tom Telesco announced the Week 1 status of Okung on Thursday, per ESPN.
–San Francisco running back Jerick McKinnon will be placed on injured reserve and is expected to require an additional procedure on his surgically repaired knee.
McKinnon, 27, missed all of last season recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee in August 2018. He had signed as a free agent from Minnesota and expected to be the starting running back in San Francisco.
–Carolina placed kicker Graham Gano on injured reserve, ending his season.
Gano, 32, missed the final four games of the 2018 season with an injury in his plant (left) leg. He kicked at the start of training camp but was unable to continue because of soreness.
Because Gano will not be on the 53-man roster the Panthers submit before Saturday’s deadline, he won’t be able to return in the 2019 season.
–Tampa Bay defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is expected to be placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, multiple media outlets reported.
Pierre-Paul, who sustained a cervical fracture during an offseason car accident, will not be eligible to play or practice until after Week 6 on Oct. 14.
–Denver acquired cornerback Duke Dawson in a trade with New England, multiple media outlets reported.
The teams did not officially announce the trade, however ESPN and NFL Network reported that the Patriots will send Dawson and a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft to the Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round draft selection.
–Oakland released linebacker Brandon Marshall, according to multiple reports.
Marshall signed a one-year contract worth up to $4.1 million with the Raiders in the offseason after spending six seasons with Denver.
–New England acquired center Russell Bodine from Buffalo in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, according to multiple reports.
NFL Network reported that the Patriots are expected to place starting center David Andrews on injured reserve. Andrews was hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs earlier this week.
–New York Jets president Neil Glat has resigned from his role and will become a senior adviser, the team announced.
Glat oversaw the Jets’ off-field activities for the past seven years. His duties included redesigning the uniforms, signing a gaming deal with MGM and expanding fan interactions.
–Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Langer, who played every offensive snap at center for the unbeaten 1972 Miami Dolphins, died Thursday, the team announced. He was 71.
Langer spent 10 years with the Dolphins, from 1970 to 1979, earning first-team All-Pro honors four times and six selections to the Pro Bowl. He finished his career with two seasons with his home-state Minnesota Vikings.
–Field Level Media
Original Patriot Garron dies at 82
Larry Garron, an original member of the Boston
Larry Garron, an original member of the Boston Patriots, died at age 82.
Garron played for the Patriots from 1960-68 and remains in ninth place on the franchise’s all-time rushing list.
“On behalf of the entire Patriots organization, I want to extend our sincerest sympathies to the Garron family,” said Robert Kraft, the chairman and CEO. “This year marks the 60th anniversary season for this franchise and Larry has represented this organization and been a member of the Patriots family since Day 1.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to Larry and all of the original Boston Patriots like him. Without their many contributions, we would not be the franchise that we are today. Our condolences go out to all who are mourning Larry’s loss.”
A Mississipi native, Garron played at Western Illinois before joining the Patriots, where he spent his entire nine-year pro career. He was a four-time All-Star in the American Football League.
He finished with 2,981 rushing yard and holds the record for the longest run in team history — an 85-yard touchdown run vs. Buffalo on Oct. 22, 1961.
Garron also was a proficient receiver and gained 5,483 yards from scrimmage. He had 40 touchdowns in 99 career games (18 starts).
–Field Level Media
Bucs’ Arians: TE Howard ‘can play a heck of a lot better’
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard does not appear to be in the good graces of Bruce Arians, and the team’s new coach wasn’t shy about his thoughts of Howard’s performance.
Howard followed up his four-reception, 32-yard game in Tampa Bay’s season-opening loss to San Francisco with a catchless effort in Thursday’s 20-14 victory over Carolina. To make matters worse, the third-year tight end wasn’t even targeted by quarterback Jameis Winston against the Panthers.
Arians was direct in his response when reporters asked why Howard has been stuck in neutral.
“You’d probably have to ask him,” the 66-year-old Arians said. “He’s got so much talent and he can play a heck of a lot better than he’s playing.”
Howard got off on the wrong foot in the opener versus the 49ers, fumbling once and tipping a ball that led to an interception.
The 24-year-old Howard was expected to have a much better start to the season after wide receivers DeSean Jackson (Philadelphia) and Adam Humphries (Tennessee) departed for other teams.
Howard reeled in 34 receptions for 565 yards and five touchdowns during his injury-shortened 2018 campaign.
Howard has 64 receptions for 1,029 yards and 11 scores in 26 games since being selected by the Buccaneers with the 19th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Alabama.
— Field Level Media
Report: Patriots’ Brown makes trip to Miami, expected to play
Antonio Brown is heading to Miami
Antonio Brown is heading to Miami with the intention of playing for the New England Patriots in this weekend’s road game against the Dolphins, the NFL Network reported on Saturday.
Brown, the subject of a civil suit by his former trainer alleging rape and sexual assault, was under consideration for the Commissioner’s Exempt List, according to USA Today. Commissioner Roger Goodell will not enact his authority in the matter at this time, but the NFL is expected to interview the woman and Brown as part of its investigation.
Brown has participated in practices this week with the Patriots (1-0) after being released last weekend by the Oakland Raiders.
Whether Brown actually sees the field against the Dolphins (0-1) is in question, as coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Friday that the 31-year-old had a “long way to go.”
“Obviously, he’s not familiar with our offense,” Belichick said. “The systems that he’s been in have been quite different. Jon (Gruden, Raiders coach) does the West Coast offense, which there’s very little carryover from their system to our system. Not bad or good — just we’ve had players before. It’s just not all going to carry over, and a similar thing in Pittsburgh.
“You know, he’s working hard to pick it up, and we’re working hard to get it to him. … We try to get him caught up to speed as quickly as you can. It’s too much ground to make up in a few days, but we do the best we can and we’ll see how it goes.”
Brown inked a reported one-year, $15 million deal that includes a $9 million signing bonus and a $20 million team option for 2020 last Saturday after his release from the Raiders.
After bailing on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2018 regular-season finale and sitting out Week 1 this year, Brown could play for the first time since Dec. 23 if he faces the Dolphins.
— Field Level Media
Panthers place Gano on IR, ending his season
The Carolina Panthers placed kicker
The Carolina Panthers placed kicker Graham Gano on injured reserve on Friday, ending his season.
Gano, 32, missed the final four games of the 2018 season with an injury in his plant (left) leg. He kicked at the start of training camp but was unable to continue because of soreness.
“Both Graham and the team were optimistic throughout this process that his leg would improve enough to allow him to kick,” general manager Marty Hurney said. “Unfortunately, Graham still had pain in his plant leg each time he tried to resume kicking. These are tough decisions, and we discussed all options, but ultimately we decided to place Graham on injured reserve today.”
Because Gano will not be on the 53-man roster the Panthers submit before Saturday’s deadline, he won’t be able to return in the 2019 season.
Taking his place will be rookie Joey Slye, who made 7 of 8 field goal attempts in four preseason games with a long of 59 yards.
Gano, a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, made 14 of 16 field goal attempts in 2018, including a career-long 63-yarder. He converted 30 of 33 extra point tries.
He has been with the Panthers since 2012.
–Field Level Media
