Report: Falcons WR Jones not planning holdout
Julio Jones does not intend to sit out while waiting for a new contract with the Atlanta Falcons.
Team owner Arthur Blank has told reporters that he intends to make the star wide receiver a Falcon “for life.” That is enough to satisfy the six-time Pro Bowl selection for now.
“Mr. Blank gave us his word,” Jones said in comments published Monday by TMZ. “That’s golden. … (Blank’s) word is that it’s going to get done. … There’s no stress on my end. I’m not thinking about it.
“(Blank) makes it easy for me to go out and just work every day and not have one of those situations where there’s a holdout or anything like that.”
Jones, 30, has surpassed 1,400 receiving yards in five straight seasons. He hauled in 113 catches for a league-leading 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns in 2018.
The Falcons are set to pay Jones $9.6 million next season and $11.426 million in 2020, according to NFL.com. He ranks 12th among wideouts in average salary.
Bengals DE Lawson eyes Week 1 return
Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Carl Lawson expects to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season after undergoing surgery on a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
Lawson, 24, has 9 1/2 sacks over his first two seasons with the Bengals, who drafted him in the fourth round out of Auburn in 2017.
“The goal is to be out there Week 1, and I’m feeling great,” Lawson said in comments published by NFL.com. “Thankfully, I can take care of my body. I’ve got a lot of different resources, I can fly to places, I can do everything underneath the sun because I have the money to do it. So, it’s been a great rehab process.”
Lawson looks forward to playing for new coach Zac Taylor. The Bengals went 6-10 last season.
“You can expect a lot, but at the same time, in this league, that’s what separates different teams, being able to be healthy throughout the season,” he said. “I think the main thing is being able to have that depth, and that carry over, when things do happen. You know, because everybody’s like ‘Oh, well if we were healthy, if this or that, whatever’ — not that many injuries as we had last year — but I think you can expect a lot from us.”
Wolff vaults 1,524 spots; Rahm returns to top 10
The
The perks keep rolling in from Matthew Wolff’s dramatic victory at the inaugural 3M Open.
The 20-year-old PGA Tour rookie vaulted 1,524 spots to No. 135 in the official world rankings on Monday. That’s the cherry on top of a full two-year exemption on the Tour, spots in this year’s FedEx Cup Playoffs and next year’s Masters and a cool $1.152 million winner’s check.
Wolff entered last week playing on his third sponsors exemption since turning pro. After a T-80 and a missed cut in his first two events, Wolff rolled in an eagle putt from the fringe on the 72nd hole to beat Bryson DeChambeau and fellow rookie Collin Morikawa for his first Tour win.
Morikawa also earned a special temporary exemption with his T-2, along with rising from No. 631 to 213 in the world rankings. The 24-year-old former Cal-Berkeley star was ranked 1,039 after a T-14 at the RBC Canadian Open last month.
Spain’s Jon Rahm returned to the top 10 following his final-round 62 to win the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open on Sunday. He leapt past Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele to reach No. 8.
The top five spots remained unchanged, with Brooks Koepka remaining No. 1, followed by Dustin Johnson, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, England’s Justin Rose and Tiger Woods. DeChambeau vaulted one spot, past Italy’s Francesco Molinari.
After Schauffele at No. 11, U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland, FedEx Cup leader Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler and England’s Paul Casey round out the Top 15.
Former No. 1 Jordan Spieth, who has taken time off since missing the cut at the Travelers Championship, fell another four spots to No. 36, his lowest ranking since 2013.
Wolff became the youngest winner on Tour since Spieth won the 2013 John Deere Classic at 19 years, 11 months and 17 days old.
Spieth is not in this week’s field at the John Deere, and will return to competition at The Open in Northern Ireland next week. He told JDC tournament director Clair Peterson last week that he’s dealing with an undisclosed injury that he’s “nursing,” according to the Quad-City Times.
Ex-Patriots LB Bruschi ‘much better’ after stroke
Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi said
Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi said Monday that he is “doing much better” following a stroke he suffered last week.
In an Instagram post, he shared details about the moment he realized on the morning of the Fourth of July that he had a stroke.
“I lost use of my left arm. I then tried to speak and realized I was slurring my speech. As I turned to my wife she noticed the left side of my face was drooping. We immediately knew what was happening. These are stroke warning signs,” he said.
Bruschi, now an ESPN analyst, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Mass.
He said his recovery is progressing and thanked his well-wishers.
“Thank you for all your kind thoughts and prayers. I’m doing much better,” Bruschi ended his post.
Bruschi also had a stroke in February 2005, just days after playing in Super Bowl XXXIX, won by the Patriots. He was 31 at the time.
He missed the first six weeks of the 2005 season, then played in nine games and won the 2005 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
Bruschi, 46, played 13 seasons for the Patriots. He retired before the 2009 season and then went to work for ESPN.
Following his first stroke, Bruschi founded Tedy’s Team to raise money and awareness about strokes. The organization has raised more than $5 million on behalf of the American Stroke Association since its founding.
Rookie Wolff eagles 18 to leap DeChambeau, win 3M Open
Playing in his fourth PGA Tour event and third as a pro, Matthew Wolff buried a 26-foot eagle putt from the fringe at the par-5 18th hole to answer Bryson DeChambeau and win the inaugural 3M Open on Sunday in Blaine, Minn.
Moments earlier, DeChambeau made a six-foot eagle putt to reach 20 under and take a one-stroke lead, with Wolff and Collin Morikawa coming up the 18th fairway at TPC Twin Cities.
Wolff’s second shot settled just off the green short and left. His ensuing putt hit the flagstick dead center and dropped in, drawing roars from the crowd and capping a round of 6-under 65, for a total of 21-under 263.
Morikawa, who had played the previous seven holes in 5 under, measured a 25-foot eagle putt from the middle of the green to force a playoff, but his attempt slid wide, clinching the victory for Wolff.
Wolff, 20, turned pro just three weeks ago. He tied for 80th at the Travelers Championship and was cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last week. The reigning NCAA champion at Oklahoma State, Wolff also played in the Waste Management Open in February as an amateur, tying for 50th.
He’s now one of only three players ever to win an NCAA individual championship and a PGA Tour title in the same year — joining Tiger Woods and Ben Crenshaw — and will collect $1.152 million after Sunday’s dramatic victory.
“I just proved to myself that I can be out here,” Wolff told CBS Sports afterward. “As soon as I got to Oklahoma State, my coaches, they told me I was a talent they’ve never seen before, and I think this week that I just really believed in myself. It all kind of took care of itself, but it’s still settling in.”
Playing on a sponsor exemption, Wolff entered the final round tied with DeChambeau and Morikawa at 15 under after shooting 62 on Saturday. He needed to win or finish alone in second to earn a special temporary exemption through the end of the season.
“It’s something that changed my life forever,” Wolff told reporters of making the winning putt. “It’s something I’ll always remember. To do that with all the nerves and trying to get my Tour card, it’s pretty special to me. It still hasn’t settled in. It’s a dream come true.”
Morikawa, who competed against Wolff in college while at California Berkeley, was also on a sponsorship exemption and needed to finish alone in third or better than a four-way tie for second to earn a temporary exemption through 2019. He did just that by tapping in for birdie at the 18th, tying DeChambeau for second as both golfers shot 66.
To start Sunday’s round, Wolff and DeChambeau each made two birdies in the first six holes, while Morikawa bogeyed Nos. 2 and 3, putting him four strokes back. DeChambeau bogeyed Nos. 7 and 9, while Wolff bogeyed the ninth to remain one stroke ahead, before all three heated up on the back nine.
Wolff and DeChambeau each birdied the 10th, and they were temporarily tied atop the leaderboard after DeChambeau birdied 13. But Wolff notched back-to-back birdies at 14 and 15, leaving DeChambeau a stroke back even after he birdied 16.
Morikawa, meanwhile, caught fire with five birdies between Nos. 11 and 16 and then nearly made a 27-footer at the par-3 17th, which would have given him the outright lead. Instead, the putt got nearly halfway down before cruelly lipping out, setting the stage for Wolff’s heroics at 18.
Canada’s Adam Hadwin finished alone in fourth at 18 under after shooting 67, while Wyndham Clark (68) and Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz (64) finished tied for fifth another stroke back.
Six players tied for seventh at 16 under.
World No. 1 Brooks Koepka shot 72 to finish at 6 under and alone in 65th.
DeChambeau cools off, shares 3M lead with two rookies
Matthew
Matthew Wolff racked up 10 birdies, including six in a row, to post a 9-under-par round of 62 on Saturday and grab a share of the lead with Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa through three rounds of the inaugural 3M Open in Blaine, Minn.
DeChambeau, who entered Saturday with a two-stroke lead at TPC Twin Cities, cooled off after Friday’s 62 but birdied the 18th to keep a share of the 54-hole lead at 15-under 198.
Both rookies playing in their third event as professionals, Wolfe and Morikawa (who shot 64) will be in the final pairing on Sunday. The three leaders are one stroke ahead of Wyndham Clark (64), who will play with DeChambeau in the penultimate pairing, and Canada’s Adam Hadwin (69).
Three players, led by Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama (66 on Saturday), are tied for sixth at 13 under, with a six-player cluster another stroke back.
Wolff was 1 under through four holes before his birdie binge, which spanned from No. 5 to No. 10 as he threatened virtually every pin. Five of the six consecutive birdies came via putts of eight feet or less, including four under six feet.
“This course is gettable, especially with the rain, it’s been softer,” he told PGATour.com after his round. “… I was really dialed in with my wedges, got the distances really spot on.”
Wolff added a 26-foot birdie putt at the par-3 13th and another birdie at 15 after hitting his approach to three feet. He rebounded from a bogey at 17 with a 10-footer for birdie at the 18th.
The 20-year-old was brimming with confidence heading into Sunday’s final round.
“These guys are obviously really good, like all the PGA Tour commercials say,” he said, “but at the end of the day, I belong out here, and I don’t need to change anything in my game to play with the guys out here.”
Morikawa had his own hot streak on the front nine, posting five birdies through the first seven holes, including three following approaches within five feet. He added back-to-back birdies at 11 and 12 before bogeying the 15th and birdieing the 17th.
“It’s obviously a learning curve, and you learn every single day so much,” the 22-year-old Morikawa said of his first summer as a professional. “But I’ve put three solid rounds together so far, and I look forward to tomorrow.”
DeChambeau, the elder statesman of the group at 25, had a much quieter day, with his only birdies coming on his first and last holes. He also bogeyed No. 13, breaking a string of 11 straight pars and leaving him even on the day before he regained the stroke at 18.
He is seeking his sixth PGA Tour victory and his first this year, after bagging four in 2018.
Clark was 1 over through four holes before birdieing seven of his next nine and adding another at the 18th.
Hadwin, playing with DeChambeau after sitting in second through two rounds, had an up-and-down day with six birdies and four bogeys.
World No. 1 Brooks Koepka shot 67 to move into a tie for 47th at 7 under.
–Field Level Media
R&A denies Daly’s request to use golf cart at British Open
John Daly’s request to use a golf cart at The Open later this month was denied, he said on his Instagram account on Saturday.
Daly was seeking to use a cart at Royal Portrush due to his persistent knee pain. The Royal and Ancient Golf Club (R&A) considered making an exception before ultimately down the request.
“Quite disappointed they do not see it the same way our PGA of America and PGA Tour sees it,” Daly said on Instagram. “Different continents different laws???
“… While I trust the R&A’s decision was made with good intentions, I could not disagree more with their conclusions.”
Daly, 53, said he will attempt to play in The Open from July 18-21 without the cart.
The R&A understands Daly’s challenges — the golfer says he has bi-compartmental degenerative arthritis in his right knee — but stood firm in sticking to its policies.
“We have carefully considered the request from John Daly to use a buggy at The Open,” the R&A said in a statement. “We appreciate the difficulty John is facing and have full sympathy for him as this is clearly a serious, long-term condition. Having considered all of the relevant factors, the Championship Committee has decided to decline his request.
“We believe that walking the course is an integral part of the Championship and is central to the tradition of links golf which is synonymous with The Open. We must also ensure that, as far as possible, the challenge is the same for all players in the field.”
Daly’s request to use a cart for this year’s PGA Championship in May was approved. He failed to make the cut.
Daly, who won the 1995 Open Championship at St. Andrews in Scotland, knows walking around the course will be a challenge.
“Fingers crossed I can make it thru the pain,” he wrote.
DeChambeau charges to 2-shot lead at 3M Open
The inaugural
The inaugural 3M Open saw a player post a 9-under-par 62 score for the second day in a row, with Bryson DeChambeau riding his hot round Friday to the lead at the tournament’s midway point in Blaine, Minn.
The 62 at TPC Twin Cities marked the lowest round of DeChambeau’s career. Coupled with his first-round 66, he sits at 14-under 128, two shots clear of Canada’s Adam Hadwin.
Scott Piercy, who fired a 62 on Thursday, followed up with a 1-under 70, leaving him tied for third at 10 under with Sam Saunders (4 under on Friday), Brian Harman (4 under) and Sam Burns (5 under).
Saunders is the grandson of Arnold Palmer, who designed TPC Twin Cities.
Scott Brown (6 under on Friday), Kevin Streelman (6 under), India’s Arjun Atwal (3 under) and Australia’s Curtis Luck (6 under) share seventh place at 9 under. Atwal gained a place in the event through a Monday qualifying tournament.
DeChambeau opened on the back nine and made the turn in 3 under. Then he heated up on the front nine, registering six birdies from Nos. 1-8 before capping his bogey-free round with a par.
He missed only one green in regulation and was solid with the putter, even if he wouldn’t discuss why.
“That’s secret stuff, man,” he said of his putting in a post-round interview. “I’m not talking to you about that.”
DeChambeau added, “My main focus is driving it as well as I have. I mean, if I can keep doing that, the putts are going to drop. Some are going to miss. … You’re not going to be perfect, but if I can keep driving it well just like I have been, and become more and more confident, that’s the Bryson we saw last year.”
Brooks Koepka, the world’s top-ranked player, shot a 1-over 72 on Friday, leaving him at 3 under — the last score that made the cut. He is tied for 70th place.
Phil Mickelson missed the cut for the fourth time in his past six starts, shooting 74-73-147. Nate Lashley, who earned his first career victory last week in Detroit, missed the cut after carding 69-73-142.
Ex-Patriots LB Bruschi recovering from stroke
Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy
Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi suffered a stroke on Thursday, his second.
“He recognized his warning signs immediately: arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties. Tedy is recovering well,” according to a statement issued Friday by his family. “Tedy and his family thank you for your ongoing encouragement, and kindly ask for privacy at this time.”
Bruschi’s family said he was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Mass.
Bruschi, now an ESPN analyst, had a stroke in February 2005, just days after playing in Super Bowl XXXIX, won by the Patriots. He was 31 at the time.
He missed the first six weeks of the 2005 season, then played in nine games and won the 2005 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
Now 46, Bruschi played 13 seasons for the Patriots. He retired before the 2009 season and then went to work for ESPN.
“I had 366 tackles in the NFL as a stroke survivor,” he said on his retirement. “And I’m very proud of that.”
Following his first stroke, Bruschi founded Tedy’s Team to raise money and awareness about strokes. The organization has raised more than $5 million on behalf of the American Stroke Association since its founding.
He has run the Boston Marathon three times, including earlier this year.
Report: Cowboys DE Gregory to apply for reinstatement
Suspended defensive end Randy Gregory will petition the NFL for reinstatement in an attempt to get permission to join his Dallas Cowboys teammates at training camp later this month, according to a report.
The Dallas Morning News reported Friday that Gregory has not yet filed the necessary paperwork with the NFL but intends to try to get a ruling before Cowboys veterans report to camp in Oxnard, Calif., on July 25.
He was suspended indefinitely on Feb. 26 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy and the terms of his conditional reinstatement.
Gregory was suspended and missed the entire 2017 season for a failed drug test and was granted conditional reinstatement last July. Gregory, drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2015 draft, has battled substance abuse dating to his college years at Nebraska.
This was Gregory’s fourth suspension since coming into the league. He has been suspended for more games (30) than he’s played (28).
Gregory tested positive for marijuana, which led to the suspension, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported in February.
Gregory, 26, is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million. He is slated to make a base salary of $955,000 for the upcoming season.
Gregory recorded 25 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games for Dallas last season.
Given Gregory’s history of suspensions, commissioner Roger Goodell might not approve the request. He could, however, allow him to participate in training camp and preseason games but attach a fixed number of games to his suspension.
Piercy grabs 2-shot edge at 3M Open
Scott Piercy birdied four of the last five holes to grab a two-shot lead after the first round of the inaugural 3M Open in Blaine, Minn.
The 40-year-old Las Vegas native carded a bogey-free, 9-under-par 62 at TPC Twin Cities to establish a two-shot edge over Canada’s Adam Hadwin and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama.
Brian Harman, Patton Kizzire, and Sam Saunders joined South Korea’s Sungjae Im and India’s Arjun Atwal in a share for fourth place at 6 under.
Nine players, including Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau, are tied for ninth at 5 under.
Brooks Koepka, the world’s top-ranked golfer, is tied for 18th at 4 under. The only other top-10 player in the field is DeChambeau (No. 8).
Piercy was 1-under par through seven holes before he recorded birdies on four of the next five holes — a feat he repeated at the end of his round.
“Just made those midrange putts,” Piercy said, according to the St. Paul (Minn.) Pioneer Press. “Those 10-footers and 15-footers. Just made a few of those and it really helped things go. …
“I was thinking 5 under would be nice. You always get one guy or two guys that go really low. I just happened to be that guy today.”
Piercy just missed matching his career-best round, a 61 in the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2013. He has a 1-for-8 record in emerging with a win after leading or co-leading an event following the first round, having recorded a victory in the 2012 RBC Canadian Open.
His most recent PGA Tour win came in the 2018 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, a team event in which he was partnered with Billy Horschel. Piercy’s most recent solo title came at the 2015 Barbasol Championship.
Matsuyama would have ended up within a stroke of the lead had he not carded his lone bogey of the day on his final hole, the par-4 ninth.
Hadwin produced eight birdies — including four in a row at one stretch — and one bogey.
Phil Mickelson struggled to a 3-over 74, thanks in large part to a triple bogey on the par-5 18th hole. He is tied for 133rd in the 156-player field.
The 3M Open is the first non-major PGA Tour event in Minnesota since the 1969 Minnesota Golf Classic. The most recent Tour event in the state was the 2009 PGA Championship, at Hazeltine.
Dophins’ DT Norton has arm amputated after crash
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton had his left arm amputated after he was involved in a multi-car crash in the Miami area early Thursday morning.
Norton’s agent Malki Kawa confirmed the severity of the situation in a Twitter post Thursday.
“With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm,” Kawa posted. “We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy.”
The former University of Miami standout was listed in critical condition at a Miami hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The impact of the crash was so severe that Norton’s arm had to be amputated by paramedics at the scene, according to a report in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
“We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton,” the Dolphins said in a post to the team’s Twitter account Thursday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time.”
Norton, who turned 22 on June 7, was signed off the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad last year and was expected to compete for a spot on the Dolphins’ 53-man roster this summer. The 6-foot-3, 314-pound defensive lineman had 84 tackles in three seasons at Miami in college, including five sacks.
Norton, who has not played in an NFL game, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Panthers in 2018.
Former Giants QB Jared Lorenzen dies at 38
Former University of Kentucky and New York Giants backup quarterback Jared Lorenzen died Wednesday afternoon at the age of 38.
Lorenzen had been hospitalized over the past few days due to an kidney and heart issues and an infection.
“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jared,” Lorenzen’s family said in a statement through Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio. “We appreciate all the warm wishes and prayers, but as a family, we would request your respect and privacy.”
Lorenzen played four seasons at Kentucky (2000-03) and led the SEC in passing yards (3,687) as a freshman. He still holds the Wildcats’ record for career passing yards with 10,354.
Despite his collegiate success, he was undrafted in 2004 and later signed with the New York Giants as a free agent, backing up Eli Manning in 2006-07. He appeared in four games, completing four passes for 28 yards, and was a member of the Super Bowl XLII-winning team.
“Jared was a great teammate and friend,” Manning said. “I will always remember his competitive spirit and his good nature. Jared has left us all way too soon.”
Because of his weight, which was listed at 285 pounds in his NFL career, he was nicknamed the “Hefty Lefty.” Weight continued to be an issue for Lorenzen after retirement and he said it climbed to more than 500 pounds.
In 2017, he launched The Jared Lorenzen Project, a videotaped weight-loss journey. He lost about 100 pounds within the first year.
“Jared was a special person, and a beloved Giant,” the New York Giants said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with Jared’s family and friends who loved and appreciated him so much. Just as our organization and our fans did.”
Redman earns special temporary membership on PGA Tour
The PGA Tour granted
The PGA Tour granted Doc Redman, the 2017 U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up in last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, a special temporary membership for the rest of the 2018-19 season.
Redman, a 21-year-old native of Raleigh, N.C., will have unlimited sponsor exemptions throughout the season as he attempts to earn his PGA Tour card for next season.
He qualified for the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit in the Monday qualifier by shooting a 62. By finishing in second place at 19-under par, he earned enough non-member FedExCup points – 300 — to qualify for the temporary membership to go with a check for $788,400.
Redman must earn at least as many non-member points as the golfer sitting at No. 125 in the final 2018-19 FedExCup standings to earn his tour card. That spot currently is occupied by Daniel Berger with 275 points.
On the year, Redman has amassed 344 non-member FedExCup points.
Redman, who played two seasons at Clemson before turning pro, is the third player on the tour as a special temporary member this season, joining Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard and Matthew Fitzpatrick of England.
Former Giants QB Lorenzen gaining ‘traction’ in hospital
Former New York Giants backup quarterback Jared Lorenzen was said to be gaining "traction" Wednesday, a positive sign after being hospitalized last week with heart and kidney issues, as well as an infection.
"Jared's overnight was uneventful and that is a good
“Jared’s overnight was uneventful and that is a good thing,” Lorenzen’s family said in a statement through Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio. “He remains on dialysis. He continues to maintain his ground. His cardiac and renal issues remain however his treatment has been effective.
“Jared is still very sick … but (is) developing some traction and remains a fighter. The entire family thanks you for your support and prayers.”
Lorenzen remains in the intensive care unit after being admitted to the hospital Friday.
Lorenzen, 38, played four seasons at Kentucky (2000-03) and led the SEC in passing yards (3,687) as a freshman. He still holds the Wildcats’ record for career passing yards with 10,354.
Despite his collegiate success, he was undrafted in 2004 and later signed with the New York Giants as a free agent, backing up Eli Manning in 2006-07. He appeared in four games, completing four passes for 28 yards.
Because of his weight, which was listed at 285 pounds in his NFL career, he was nicknamed the “Hefty Lefty.” Weight continued to be an issue for Lorenzen after retirement and he said it climbed to more than 500 pounds.
In 2017, he launched The Jared Lorenzen Project, a videotaped weight-loss journey. He lost about 100 pounds within the first year.
Bowlen family to receive Hall of Fame memorabilia
The family of late Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen will be given the ring and gold jacket he was scheduled to receive upon induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 3.
Bowlen was elected to the 2019 Hall of Fame class last winter but passed away on June 13 at age 75 following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
When deceased people have been enshrined in the Hall of Fame previously, families have not been give the priceless memorabilia, which is the organization’s policy.
Hall of Fame spokesman Pete Fierle told 9News in Denver on Tuesday that Bowlen’s items already were in the works at the time of his death.
“Pat Bowlen is the first individual to pass away between the time he was elected and formally enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Fierle said in a statement. “The process was underway to create his Hall of Fame Gold Jacket and Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence.”
The Bowlen family intends to display the items in the lobby of the Broncos’ UCHealth Training Center, according to 9News.
Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis said he supports the Hall of Fame’s decision in the Bowlen case and added he hopes other families will receive the same consideration.
“It opens the door to making it right for other families, like Junior Seau’s and Kenny Stabler’s,” Davis told ESPN. “There’s no reason I should have my father’s ring and Bruce Allen (son of former coach NFL George Allen) does not have his. As a new member of the NFL owners Hall of Fame Committee, I’ll continue to advocate for the families.”
Seau, Stabler and George Allen all were elected for enshrinement in the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, after their deaths.
Elliott avoids suspension for May incident in Vegas
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not be disciplined for an incident in May in Las Vegas in which he was handcuffed but not arrested, the NFL announced Wednesday.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell determined there wasn’t a violation of the personal conduct policy, the league said.
The NFL said it conducted a “comprehensive investigation” into the May 18 incident at the Electric Daisy Carnival and spoke to security personnel and other witnesses with direct involvement. TMZ posted a video of the incident displaying Elliott leaning against a security guard, who fell to the ground when the metal railing behind him toppled over.
“Mr. Elliott acknowledged that he demonstrated poor judgment and committed to make better choices in the future,” the NFL statement said. “He volunteered to take advantage of the resources available to help him continue to grow personally.”
Elliott and Goodell met on Tuesday and the Dallas star posted a note on hit Twitter account afterward, saying he needs to make better decisions. He also said he apologized to Kyle Johnson, identified as the security guard involved in the confrontation, at the time of the incident.
“I’ve worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me,” Elliott wrote. “I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision.
“I need to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future. I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again.”
Elliott has had personal conduct issues in the past, most notably receiving a six-game suspension in 2017 due to allegations of abuse made by a former girlfriend.
Elliott, who turns 24 on July 22, rushed for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season. He also caught three touchdown passes.
Garrigus: ‘I don’t cheat the game’
Robert Garrigus will make his first PGA Tour start at this week’s 3M Open following a three-month suspension levied by the Tour in March.
Garrigus was suspended after a failed drug test due to elevated levels of THC, one of the active ingredients in marijuana. The 41-year-old told the Golf Channel this week that he was using prescribed marijuana to treat knee and back pain, and that he had been monitoring his THC levels during the fall and winter to make sure he stayed within Tour guidelines.
Garrigus did not appeal the suspension, but he does believe there needs to be a discussion around how the Tour views the use of marijuana vs. other drugs.
“I wasn’t trying to degrade the PGA Tour in any way, my fellow professionals in any way. I don’t cheat the game,” Garrigus told the Golf Channel. “I understand HGH (Human Growth Hormone), anything you are trying to do to cheat the game you should be suspended for 100 percent. Everything else should be a discussion.”
Garrigus’ lone Tour victory came in 2010. He is playing on conditional status this season, and he entered 2019 ranked 362nd in the world. He had dropped to 433rd following his most recent Tour start at the Puerto Rico Open, and Garrigus plummeted to 603rd after making a pair of starts on the second-tier Korn Ferry Tour the past two weeks.
The Idaho native owns a marijuana farm in Washington state, one of several to have legalized recreational marijuana use in recent years. He plans to meet with Tour commissioner Jay Monahan at next week’s John Deere Classic.
“If you have some sort of pain and CBD or THC may help that, and you feel like it can help you and be prescribed by a doctor, then what are we doing?” Garrigus said. “If you are doing marijuana, then we should be testing for alcohol, too. If you can buy it in a store, then why are we testing for it? That’s my opinion.”
He will play the first two rounds of the inaugural 3M Open with Lucas Glover and Brandon Harkins.
Reports: Nike pulls shoe after Kaepernick’s criticism
Nike has scuttled its plans for a Fourth of July-themed sneaker that was to bear a Revolutionary War-era flag, a design that NFL player-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick disliked, multiple news outlets reported Tuesday.
Kaepernick said the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July, as the shoe was called, would be “an offensive symbol because of its connection to an era of slavery,” according to a tweet from The Wall Street Journal, the first to report on the cancellation.
Nike released multiple statements Tuesday about its decision. The first statement indicated that the company decided against releasing the shoe because “it featured an old version of the American flag.”
Later in the day, Nike said, “We regularly make business decisions to withdraw initiatives, products and services. NIKE made the decision to halt distribution of the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July based on concerns that it could unintentionally offend and detract from the nation’s patriotic holiday.”
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was angered by Nike’s decision, saying that “words cannot express my disappointment” in one of several tweets. He went to tweet that Nike “has bowed to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism.”
Ducey further said he would withdraw state support for a Nike facility proposed for the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear, Ariz. The $184 million plant would have employed more than 500 people, according to the New York Times.
Nike asked retailers to send back the shoes with the U.S. flag on them, according to the Wall Street Journal. The company has unveiled an Air Max 1 shoe in red, white and blue, which “updates the legendary design with patriotic colors.”
The original U.S. flag, which included 13 stars along with 13 red and white stripes, was designed by seamstress Betsy Ross upon being commissioned by George Washington in 1776.
Lisa Moulder, the director of the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia, said, “People just see it as a symbol of early America and the founding of our nation. In Betsy’s time, the flag was strictly utilitarian, a military tool.”
Moulder said the Betsy Ross House draws more than 1,000 visitors a day.
Koepka, Thomas commit to WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
Top-ranked
Top-ranked Brooks Koepka and defending champion Justin Thomas have committed to play in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational that will take place July 25-28 at TPC Southwind in Memphis.
They join fellow top-10 players Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who had previously committed to the event.
England’s Tommy Fleetwood, currently ranked No. 20, also confirmed he will be in the field.
Thomas won last year’s invitational event in Akron, Ohio, the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, while Koepka said he enjoys playing at TPC Southwind.
“It’s always a great spot to go back to,” Koepka said in a statement. “It’s a special place, everything that St. Jude does for the kids, and to be able to go to the hospital and spend time with them, it’s incredible to see the smiles on their faces especially through what they’re going through.”
Thomas will be defending his event title while competing on a course new to him.
“I’m excited to get there, especially for a WGC,” Thomas said on a conference call with reporters, per Golfweek. “I’ve always watched the tournament on TV and it looks like a fun little course. It rewards good golf and penalizes bad golf, which I think is great.”
Cowboys’ Elliott issues apology for Vegas incident
After meeting with NFL
After meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott apologized for his actions at a Las Vegas music festival and vowed to “make better decisions.”
“I’ve worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me,” Elliott posted on Twitter. “I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision.”
The two-time NFL rushing champion apologized to Kyle Johnson, the security guard he got into a confrontation with at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival on May 18.
“I need to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future,” Elliott wrote. “I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again.”
There was no immediate word from the commissioner’s office about whether Elliott will face a suspension or other penalty for the incident, during which Elliott was handcuffed but not arrested.
The incident is reviewable under the league’s personal conduct policy, especially given Elliott’s previous six-game suspension that followed allegations of abuse made by a former girlfriend. Under the league policy, a player doesn’t need to be arrested or convicted to face a penalty.
In the aftermath of the incident, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he didn’t expect Elliott to face any discipline and downplayed the incident.
“In terms of his status with us, (it) has not been impacted in any way,” Jones said in May. “And frankly, I know how conscientious he has been in the offseason, and that’s good enough. No, I don’t see that having any consequences for us.”
Cowboys executives have indicated a desire to extend Elliott’s contract past 2020, when it is due to expire.
Elliott, who turns 24 this month, rushed for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season. He also caught three touchdown passes.
