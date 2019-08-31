Report: Falcons sign K Bryant to 1-year, $3M deal
The Atlanta Falcons signed 44-year-old kicker Matt Bryant to a one-year, $3 million contract, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
Bryant made 20 of 21 field goals in 13 games with the Falcons last season, but the team released him in February.
Kickers Giorgio Tavecchio and Blair Walsh struggled in the preseason, prompting the Falcons to give Bryant a tryout on Friday.
Tavecchio was only 4-for-9 on his field goal attempts and Walsh was 1-for-2 during the preseason.
Bryant spent the past 10 seasons with Atlanta after previous stints with the Giants, Colts, Dolphins and Buccaneers. He ranks 11th in NFL history with 388 made field goals.
Bills release veteran RB McCoy
The Buffalo Bills released veteran running back LeSean McCoy on Saturday.
McCoy, 31, gained the fewest yards of his 10-year career in 2018, rushing for 514 yards and averaging 3.2 yards per carry.
“We made a tough decision today, but felt that it was the right time to release LeSean McCoy,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said. “I have nothing but great things to say about LeSean and we truly wish him the best.”
McCoy spent the past four seasons in Buffalo after six with the Philadelphia Eagles. For his career, he has 10,606 yards and 69 rushing touchdowns in 147 games.
The six-time Pro Bowl selection led the NFL with a career-high 1,607 rushing yards in 2013, one of his six 1,000-yard seasons.
The Bills brought in competition during the offseason, drafting rookie Devin Singletary in the third round and signing 36-year-old veteran Frank Gore.
Singletary rushed for 4,287 yards and 66 touchdowns in three seasons at Florida Atlantic, adding 51 receptions.
Gore, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, rushed for 722 yards on 156 carries last season with the Miami Dolphins.
Reports: Texans trading Clowney to Seahawks
The Houston Texans
The Houston Texans are trading holdout pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks, according to multiple reports Saturday.
In exchange, the Texans will receive a third-round draft pick in 2020 and linebackers Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin. All players involved must pass physicals before the deal is final.
The news comes one day after the Dolphins reportedly rejected the Texans’ offer of Clowney and a first-round pick for left tackle Laremy Tunsil.
Clowney, 26, refused to sign his franchise tender with the Texans and has skipped all of training camp and the preseason.
Clowney was reportedly in Seattle on Saturday and will sign his tender. It could be just a one-year rental for the Seahawks, as Clowney cannot sign an extension until after the 2019 season.
The No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, Clowney has flashed his edge-rushing skills after being limited by injuries at the start of his pro career. He had 9.5 sacks in 2017 while starting every game, and he posted nine sacks last season while appearing in 15 games (14 starts). He has 21 quarterback hits in each of the past two years.
Clowney has 29 sacks over the past four seasons and has earned Pro Bowl nods in each of the past three years.
Mingo, 28, has 198 tackles and 10 sacks in 94 games with the Browns (2013-15), Patriots (2016), Colts (2017) and Seahawks (2018). The Browns selected him sixth overall in the 2013 NFL Draft.
Martin, 23, was Seattle’s sixth-round pick in 2018 and registered nine tackles and three sacks in 16 games as a rookie.
Report: WRs Doctson and Treadwell on trade block
Former first-round receivers Josh
Former first-round receivers Josh Doctson and Laquon Treadwell are on the trade block ahead of Saturday’s roster cutdown deadline, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
They were picked back-to-back in the 2016 NFL Draft, with Doctson going 22nd to the Washington Redskins and Treadwell 23rd to the Minnesota Vikings.
Without a trade partner, one or both receivers could be released Saturday, per the report.
Doctson, 26, caught 44 passes for 532 yards and two touchdowns last season and has 81 career receptions for 1,100 yards and eight scores in 33 games.
Treadwell, 24, had 35 catches for 302 yards and a touchdown in 2018 and has 56 grabs for 517 yards in 40 career games.
Talks between the Dallas Cowboys and
Talks between the Dallas Cowboys and holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott “are intensifying” and both sides expect to finalize a new deal this weekend, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday.
Elliott, 24, was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has two years remaining on his rookie contract and is due to make $3.85 million this season.
Elliott has been absent throughout training camp and the preseason, working out on his own instead in Mexico.
Reports earlier this month said Dallas had offered Elliott a deal that would make him the second-highest paid running back in the league behind Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams. Gurley signed a four-year, $57.5 million contract with $45 million guaranteed last summer.
Through three seasons, Elliott has carried the ball 868 times for 4,048 yards with 28 rushing touchdowns. He gained a league-leading 1,631 yards in his rookie year, when he was named an All-Pro, and also led the league with 1,434 rushing yards last year.
The Cowboys open the regular season Sept. 8 against the New York Giants.
The New England Patriots
The New England Patriots on Saturday cut longtime backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, NFL reporter Adam Caplan reported.
The move leaves Tom Brady and rookie Jarrett Stidham as the only quarterbacks on the reigning Super Bowl champions’ active roster.
The move comes as teams must trim their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Hoyer, 33, spent parts of five seasons over two different stints with the Patriots. He never started a game in New England but did play in 23 contests with the team, completing 32 of 51 passes for 335 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He has also spent time with Arizona, Cleveland, Houston, Chicago and San Francisco.
In all, Hoyer has played in 65 games with 37 starts, passing for 9,902 yards with 48 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.
But Stidham, a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft out of Auburn, had a solid preseason. He completed 61 of 90 passes (67.8 percent) for 731 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Only Tampa Bay’s Ryan Griffin threw for more yards this preseason.
In other quarterback news, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Denver is cutting backup Kevin Hogan and Cincinnati is placing backup Jeff Driskel on injured reserve and may release him via an injury settlement.
As is the case in New England, the moves leave the Broncos and Bengals with rookies as their No. 2 quarterbacks. The Broncos will have rookies Brett Rypien and Drew Lock (currently nursing a thumb injury) behind Joe Flacco, while the Bengals will back Andy Dalton up with Ryan Finley. Lock was a second-round pick out of Missouri while Finley was taken in the fourth round out of North Carolina State. Rypien was undrafted out of Boise State.
The Buffalo Bills will release running back LeSean McCoy on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
McCoy, 31, gained the fewest yards of his 10-year career in 2018, rushing for 514 yards and averaging 3.2 yards per carry.
In the offseason, the Bills drafted rookie Devin Singletary in the third round and signed 36-year-old veteran Frank Gore.
Singletary rushed for 4,287 yards and 66 touchdowns in three seasons at Florida Atlantic, adding 51 receptions.
Gore, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, rushed for 722 yards on 156 carries last season with the Miami Dolphins.
McCoy spent the past four seasons in Buffalo after six with the Philadelphia Eagles. For his career, he has 10,606 yards and 69 rushing touchdowns in 147 games.
Reports: Jags LB Jack to get $57M extension
The Jacksonville Jaguars will sign linebacker Myles Jack to a four-year, $57 million contract extension, multiple outlets reported Saturday.
Jack, who is playing on the final year of his rookie contract with a base salary of about $1.3 million, will be guaranteed $33 million under the new deal, per ESPN and NFL Network. He will become the NFL’s third-highest paid inside linebacker behind Seattle’s Bobby Wagner and the New York Jets’ CJ Mosley.
Jack, 23, made 107 tackles last season, including 2 1/2 sacks. He forced a fumble and intercepted a pass that he returned 32 yards for a touchdown.
The Jaguars selected him in the second round of the 2016 draft and he has played in all possible 48 games, with 42 starts.
Report: Chiefs trade RB Hyde to Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs traded running back Carlos Hyde to the Houston Texans on Saturday in exchange for second-year offensive lineman Martinas Rankin, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
Hyde, 28, has rushed for 3,300 yards and 26 touchdowns in 64 games over the past five seasons. He also has 119 receptions for 667 yards and three more scores.
Hyde split the 2018 season with the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars, rushing for 571 yards and five touchdowns. He was a second-round pick by San Francisco in 2014 and played his first four seasons with the 49ers.
The Texans lost running back Lamar Miller for the season to a torn left ACL and MCL during a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 24.
Rankin, 24, was a third-round pick by Houston in 2018 and played in 16 games (four starts) as a rookie at left guard and tackle.
NFL notebook: Edelman injury reportedly not deemed serious
New England Patriots
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is expected to be fine after initially injuring his hand during the team’s final preseason game, per a published report Friday.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Edelman is expected to be no worse for wear after landing awkwardly on his left hand following a 20-yard reception early in Thursday’s preseason 31-29 loss versus the New York Giants.
Edelman was seen consulting with trainers while sitting out the remainder of the game.
–Oakland signed center Rodney Hudson to a multiyear contract extension. And while the team didn’t announce terms, a published report said the deal will make him the NFL’s highest-paid center.
NFL Network reported that Hudson agreed to a three-year, $33.75 million contract extension, with $24.4 million in guaranteed money.
–Tennessee agreed to terms on a contract extension with center Ben Jones, who has started 80 consecutive games in the past five seasons.
The extension is for two years and $13.5 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Jones, 31, has played in all possible 112 games in his seven-year career, tied for the longest active streak with Kansas City’s Mitchell Schwartz among offensive linemen. Jones was a fourth-round pick of the Houston Texans, spending four seasons with the franchise before signing as a free agent with the Titans in 2016.
–Cincinnati rookie running back Rodney Anderson is believed to have torn his right ACL on Thursday night in the Bengals’ final preseason game, according to multiple reports.
The reports added he likely will miss the season. He left the game, a 13-6 loss to Indianapolis, in the first quarter after a four-yard run.
–The NFL conditionally reinstated linebacker Rolando McClain, a former No. 8 overall pick who hasn’t played in three seasons, according to multiple reports.
Drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2010, McClain was suspended indefinitely in 2016 after he repeatedly failed drug tests. He last played in 2015 with the Dallas Cowboys, who hold his rights.
–Los Angeles left tackle Russell Okung will not play in the season opener against Indianapolis.
Chargers general manager Tom Telesco announced the Week 1 status of Okung on Thursday, per ESPN.
–San Francisco running back Jerick McKinnon will be placed on injured reserve and is expected to require an additional procedure on his surgically repaired knee.
McKinnon, 27, missed all of last season recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee in August 2018. He had signed as a free agent from Minnesota and expected to be the starting running back in San Francisco.
–Carolina placed kicker Graham Gano on injured reserve, ending his season.
Gano, 32, missed the final four games of the 2018 season with an injury in his plant (left) leg. He kicked at the start of training camp but was unable to continue because of soreness.
Because Gano will not be on the 53-man roster the Panthers submit before Saturday’s deadline, he won’t be able to return in the 2019 season.
–Tampa Bay defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is expected to be placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, multiple media outlets reported.
Pierre-Paul, who sustained a cervical fracture during an offseason car accident, will not be eligible to play or practice until after Week 6 on Oct. 14.
–Denver acquired cornerback Duke Dawson in a trade with New England, multiple media outlets reported.
The teams did not officially announce the trade, however ESPN and NFL Network reported that the Patriots will send Dawson and a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft to the Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round draft selection.
–Oakland released linebacker Brandon Marshall, according to multiple reports.
Marshall signed a one-year contract worth up to $4.1 million with the Raiders in the offseason after spending six seasons with Denver.
–New England acquired center Russell Bodine from Buffalo in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, according to multiple reports.
NFL Network reported that the Patriots are expected to place starting center David Andrews on injured reserve. Andrews was hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs earlier this week.
–New York Jets president Neil Glat has resigned from his role and will become a senior adviser, the team announced.
Glat oversaw the Jets’ off-field activities for the past seven years. His duties included redesigning the uniforms, signing a gaming deal with MGM and expanding fan interactions.
–Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Langer, who played every offensive snap at center for the unbeaten 1972 Miami Dolphins, died Thursday, the team announced. He was 71.
Langer spent 10 years with the Dolphins, from 1970 to 1979, earning first-team All-Pro honors four times and six selections to the Pro Bowl. He finished his career with two seasons with his home-state Minnesota Vikings.
Report: NFL, union to ramp up CBA negotiations
Negotiations between the NFL and the NFL Players Association are expected to heat up this month as the two sides try to reach a new collective bargaining agreement before the start of the season, ESPN reported Tuesday.
The existing CBA will expire after the 2020 season.
A group of league owners and players have met three times this year and plan to sit at the negotiating table as many as four times this month, ESPN said.
Both sides seem optimistic that they can reach an agreement before the current CBA expires. The owners also are set to begin renegotiations of their television deals soon.
Titans agree with C Jones on two-year extension
The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms
The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on a contract extension with center Ben Jones, who has started 80 consecutive games in the past five seasons.
The extension is for two years and $13.5 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Jones, 31, has played in all possible 112 games in his seven-year career, tied for the longest active streak with Kansas City’s Mitchell Schwartz among offensive linemen. Jones was a fourth-round pick of the Houston Texans, spending four seasons with the franchise before signing as a free agent with the Titans in 2016.
He has started games at center and both guard sports.
Jones was entering the final year of his contract, with a base salary of $4.5 million.
“I think when you look at Ben’s personality, he’s got a great reach in the locker room, he’s got a great ability to reach a lot of different players and a lot of different positions,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said this week. “I think first of all that that’s unique. He’s a very instinctive and aware player. He’s a very smart football player and I would say that his number one redeeming quality is his toughness.”
Ex-NFL QB Rypien pleads not guilty to domestic violence charge
Former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien entered a not guilty plea Monday on a domestic violence charge involving his wife in Spokane, Wash.
The incident occurred Sunday, when police said they were dispatched to an area near a bank where Rypien’s wife was lying in the grass. A witness said she was complaining of stomach pains, allegedly from Rypien hitting her.
He was arrested on a charge of fourth-degree assault/domestic violence.
Spokane NBC affiliate KHQ reported that Rypien, 56, told the court Monday he and his wife were arguing in the car and he “only hit his wife to remove her hands from his face” while he was driving. Rypien said he was just trying to see the road.
In March 2018, Rypien went public about his troubles and revealed that he once attempted suicide as a result of mental health issues he believes originated from his days of playing football.
Rypien, who played collegiately at Washington State in Pullman, played 11 seasons in the NFL for the Washington Redskins (1988-1993), Cleveland Browns (1994), St. Louis Rams (1995, 1997), Philadelphia Eagles (1996) and Indianapolis Colts (2001). He passed for 18,473 yards, 115 touchdowns and 88 interceptions.
He was a two-time Pro Bowl player and the MVP of Super Bowl XXVI, where the Redskins beat the Buffalo Bills 37-24 in January 1992.
Ex-NFL QB Wright shot, in stable condition
Former NFL quarterback Anthony Wright was in stable condition at a North Carolina hospital Tuesday morning after being shot multiple times in a domestic dispute, police said.
The incident took place Monday afternoon in Concord, N.C.
“Officers arrived on scene to find Anthony Wright with multiple gunshots wounds,” according to a police news release. “Wright was transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where he was rushed into emergency surgery. Currently he is in stable condition.”
According to police, the former boyfriend of Wright’s girlfriend and Wright, 43, got into an argument when the man dropped off his daughter with her mother, and shots were fired. The Concord Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for William “Willie” Moses Hooker Jr. for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.
Wright, a North Carolina native, played his college football at South Carolina (1995-98), where he completed 54.3 percent of his passes for 5,641 yards with 38 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.
In the NFL, he played parts of six seasons from 2000-07 with the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants. He appeared in 31 games, starting 19 of them, and had an 8-11 record. He started seven games for the Ravens in both 2003 and 2005.
Wright completed 54.9 percent of his NFL passes and threw for 20 touchdowns to go with 25 interceptions and a 66.3 passer rating.
Reports: Bengals RB Anderson has torn ACL
Cincinnati rookie running back Rodney Anderson is
Cincinnati rookie running back Rodney Anderson is believed to have torn his right ACL on Thursday night in the Bengals’ final preseason game, according to multiple reports.
The reports added he likely will miss the season. He left the game, a 13-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, in the first quarter after a four-yard run.
Doctors had just cleared Anderson to play three weeks ago, and he has a history of serious injuries.
Anderson, a sixth-round draft selection, sustained the same injury last season with Oklahoma.
In 2015, his first season with the Sooners, he sustained a broken leg. The following year, he broke a bone in his neck, and last season, the torn ACL ended his campaign in Week 2.
He played in just 17 games in four years in Oklahoma. In 2017, he played in 13 games, gaining 1,442 yards from scrimmage and scoring 21 touchdowns.
The Bengals drafted him to back up running backs Giovani Bernard and Joe Mixon, the latter his former Sooners teammate. In the third preseason game, he had four catches for 51 yards.
The Bengals also drafted Trayveon Williams from Texas A&M in the sixth round of the 2019 draft.
Hall of Fame C Langer dies at 71
Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Langer, who played every offensive snap at
Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Langer, who played every offensive snap at center for the unbeaten 1972 Miami Dolphins, died Thursday, the team announced Friday. He was 71.
Langer spent 10 years with the Dolphins, from 1970 to 1979, earning first-team All-Pro honors four times and six selections to the Pro Bowl. He finished his career with two seasons with his home-state Minnesota Vikings.
Considered one of the greatest centers of all-time, Langer was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1987, becoming the fourth Dolphins player to make it in his first season of eligibility. The others are quarterback Dan Marino, receiver Paul Warfield and defensive end Jason Taylor.
Langer was a middle linebacker at South Dakota State and went undrafted in 1970, signing with the Cleveland Browns as a free agent before being cut during training camp. The Dolphins picked him up and he played in the final five games of the 1970 season, mostly on special teams.
“I never thought I’d make it,” he told The Athletic last week. “All you do is put one foot in front of the other and fight like hell. You gotta learn to do whatever it takes to get the job done, no matter who is looking, no matter who is there, no matter what.”
After serving as the backup center in Miami in 1971, he become a first-teamer in 1972 and started 109 consecutive games until he was sidelined by a knee injury in 1979.
“I would not do anything differently. No question. You can step off the curb and get hit by a drunk driver,” he said in a 2017 interview with the Miami Herald.
“Hurt or not, we wanted to be on the field. That’s the way we played. I’m going up against Dick Butkus, Alan Page, Joe Greene. That’s a battle that appealed to me. There was nothing that could compare to that competition after I retired from football.”
49ers RB McKinnon headed to IR
San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon will be placed on injured reserve and is expected to require an additional procedure on his surgically repaired knee.
McKinnon, 27, missed all of last season recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee in August 2018. He had signed as a free agent from the Minnesota Vikings and expected to be the starting running back in San Francisco.
On his road back to the field, McKinnon has encountered multiple setbacks.
He was activated from the physically unable to perform list in August only to be lost before the end of the same week due to discomfort in his knee. Last week, he was back on the practice field only briefly before another issue in the same knee.
NFL Network reported the 49ers had not yet determined Friday whether McKinnon would be eligible to return from IR or be shut down for the entire 2019 season.
At that point, he would stand to make $16 million over two seasons without taking a snap, based on the structure of his contract.
In four years with the Vikings, McKinnon ran the ball 474 times for 1,918 yards (4.0 avg) and seven touchdowns. He added 142 catches for 984 yards and five scores.
Reports: NFL reinstates LB McClain
The
The NFL conditionally reinstated linebacker Rolando McClain, a former No. 8 overall pick who hasn’t played in three seasons, according to multiple reports on Friday.
Drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2010, McClain was suspended indefinitely in 2016 after he repeatedly failed drug tests. He last played in 2015 with the Dallas Cowboys, who hold his rights.
McClain, who played collegiately at Alabama, told AL.com in July that he wanted to play again and was fit after undergoing hip surgery on 2016.
“I’m nowhere near satisfied with how my professional career has gone,” McClain said at the time. “That’s for myself. That’s me looking in the mirror and talking to my boys. Nah, that’s not the taste I want to leave in my mouth.”
McClain, now 30, spent three seasons with the Raiders. The Raiders released him because he didn’t perform on the field as expected and because he found himself in legal trouble.
The Baltimore Ravens signed McClain in 2013 but he decided to retire, returning with Dallas in 2014.
In five NFL seasons, McClain has played in 65 games (61 starts). He has 412 tackles, 9.5 sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles to his credit.
Raiders’ Hudson signs extension, reportedly becomes top-paid center
The Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders signed center Rodney Hudson to a multiyear contract extension on Friday. And while the team didn’t announce terms, a published report said the deal will make him the NFL’s highest-paid center.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Hudson agreed to a three-year, $33.75 million contract extension, with $24.4 million in guaranteed money.
The average annual salary of $11.25 million is the most for any center in the NFL.
Hudson signed a five-year, $44.5 million deal with the Raiders as a free agent in 2015. The 30-year-old made the Pro Bowl in both 2016 and 2017 and has started every game over the past three seasons.
Jets president Glat steps down
New York Jets president Neil Glat has resigned from his role and will become a senior adviser, the team announced Friday.
Glat oversaw the Jets’ off-field activities for the past seven years. His duties included redesigning the uniforms, signing a gaming deal with MGM and expanding fan interactions.
“Neil spearheaded the implementation of many successful new initiatives and fan-friendly offerings during his time with us,” said Christopher Johnson, the team’s chairman and CEO. “He also worked tirelessly on behalf of the organization and for the fans.”
The Jets said they would announce other organizational steps at a later time.
Leave a Comment