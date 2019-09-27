Report: Eagles bringing back CB Scandrick
The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back cornerback Orlando Scandrick, according to a report Friday by Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.
Scandrick, who signed with the team in late July, appeared in three preseason games but was released as the team made cuts to get to 53 players.
The 10-year veteran played his first nine seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Last year with the Kansas City Chiefs, he recorded 44 tackles, 13 passes defensed and one interception in 15 games (seven starts).
Scandrick, 32, would help shore up a banged-up secondary that played without cornerback Ronald Darby on Thursday night due to a hamstring injury. Also, Sidney Jones (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (head/neck) both suffered injuries in the Eagles’ win over Green Bay on Thursday.
Scandrick has nine career interceptions in 140 games (76 starts).
–Field Level Media
Bills bullish on 2-0 start, Giants plot Saquon strategy
Not since 2014 have the Buffalo Bills experienced a 2-0 start, and already it’s safe to wonder what in the name of Fred Jackson is happening in upstate New York.
Favored to beat the New York Giants in Week 2, the Bills have the Cincinnati Bengals up next before a Week 4 game with the vaunted New England Patriots, the AFC East warden for most the past two decades.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott reminded his players that Week 1 wasn’t all that pretty. It took 14 points in the fourth quarter and an inept New York Jets kicking game to get to 1-0 after trailing 16-0. It’s the kind of narrative McDermott is planning to spin all week, as the Bills aim to prove their legitimacy, and McDermott leads a fight for respect for what he views as a rising threat in the AFC.
“This is Buffalo man, we don’t get no credit,” Bills safety Micah Hyde said. “We have no reason to think we’re going to win the Super Bowl, because we don’t get any credit outside of here anyways. We’re going to continue to work just like Sean preaches every day.
“We’re not complacent, we understand that it’s going to be a day by day thing. We made mistakes in practice and learn from those before we even get out there on Sunday. So let’s continue to work. No complacency here.”
Buffalo’s run defense brought it against the Jets, allowing 68 yards on 21 carries. But the lead back in the Giants’ backfield is nearing a league of his own. Saquon Barkley had only 11 carries and four receptions last week at Dallas, as the Cowboys put the game out of reach before halftime, but he totaled 139 yards.
The Bills also recorded four sacks in the opener.
Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said the Bills are emphasizing getting everyone to the ball — and moreover, getting tacklers to Barkley.
“We like to emphasize swarm tackling every week so you don’t have to overemphasize when you play an elite talent like Saquon,” Alexander said. “The only way you can get him down is by populating the ball.
“They love getting him (outside) on corners, he has a great spin move, great stiff arm and great burst, so we have to have a lot of guys just swarming to him, because he will make guys miss, and that second and third guy coming in has to clean him up.”
Buffalo is lining up with Frank Gore behind Josh Allen again, but rookie Devin Singletary had 70 yards on four carries last week, flashing the burst that helped the Bills decide LeSean McCoy was expendable. Singletary isn’t making waves about his spot on the depth chart, and said he’ll take every day he can get sharing the running back room with Gore, who had 11 carries for 20 yards last week.
Singletary is recognized for his make-you-miss agility in the open field. Gore recently told Singletary to chill with the wiggle and square up to run in a straight line.
“Coming from college and to the league — to him — I could cut out some of the cuts that I’m making and instead get vertical and trust my speed up, that’s what he means by that,” Singletary said.
The Giants’ depth-chart drama could soon revolve around their QB scenario. Although rookie Daniel Jones fumbled again in mop-up duty in Dallas last week, the prospect of New York beginning the season 0-2 could invite calls for the Giants to turn to Jones over Eli Manning.
Manning and head coach Pat Shurmur said the Giants are stressing urgency over panic.
“There is always urgency, you have to understand the difference between stressing and forcing, and urgency,” Manning said.
Shurmur is unsure if two key starters will go Sunday. Guard Kevin Zeitler (shoulder) and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) might not know their status until Friday, Shurmur said.
In Week 1, Manning found a reliable outlet in tight end Evan Engram, but he expects the Bills to work to take him away this week.
“He can run, he catches, he did a great job in the blocking game,” Manning said. “I think he’s so much more comfortable in the offense, and it’s his second year in the offense and he is doing a great job.”
–Field Level Media
Jennifer Lopez, NFL talking Super Bowl performance
Jennifer Lopez and the NFL are in talks over the performer taking the stage at the Super Bowl in February 2020.
Lopez, who participated in the NFL 100 promo on FOX during Week 1, didn’t deny reports that she’s been in discussions to anchor the halftime show in Miami on an appearance of “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan” on Wednesday.
Co-host Ryan Seacrest asked Lopez a follow-up question after she said “I don’t know” to a direct question about whether she had been asked to take the Super Bowl stage.
“In theory, yes, it would be,” Lopez said. “It’s something that we talked about for many years. It would be nice. It would be nice. I can’t say I wouldn’t love it.”
J.Lo, as she’s known in pop culture circles, could be a target of the NFL’s newest entertainment partner — Jay-Z’s Roc Nation — and her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, has a residence in Coral Gables, Fla.
Roc Nation has taken over selection of “tentpole” music performances for the NFL, including last week’s “NFL Kickoff” show in Chicago before the Bears hosted the Packers.
Several women have been featured in the Super Bowl halftime show in recent years, including a record-smashing performance by Katy Perry in Santa Clara, Calif., and a near-record act by Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI. Beyonce has performed twice — 2013 and 2016 — and Madonna was the star attraction in 2012.
–Field Level Media
Bengals RB Mixon day-to-day with ankle injury
Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is trending in the right direction toward returning to the field.
Per the Cincinnati Enquirer, Mixon said his injured left ankle was feeling better on Wednesday and that he is hopeful to play this weekend as the Bengals (0-1) host San Francisco (1-0).
“Certainly could have been a lot worse,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said of Mixon’s injury. “He’s just got an ankle sprain. He’ll be day-to-day.”
Mixon left early in the third quarter of the season-opening 21-20 loss at Seattle after being tackled by linebacker Bobby Wagner on a short run. Mixon did not return.
The AFC’s leading rusher last season with 1,168 yards, Mixon finished with six carries for 10 yards and two catches for 7 yards.
Backup Giovani Bernard rushed seven times for 21 yards and caught two passes for 42 yards.
–Field Level Media
Bengals WR Green sheds walking boot
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has shed his protective
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has shed his protective boot, marking a positive step in his recovery from ankle surgery.
Green told reporters on Wednesday that he has progressed to running on a gravity assisted treadmill, but he stopped short of placing a timetable on a possible return to the field.
“Just making sure I don’t come back too soon and hurt it again,” said Green, who worked out with Bengals strength and conditioning coach Joey Boese on Wednesday.
Green was carted off the field during the team’s first training camp practice at the University of Dayton.
The 31-year-old missed seven games last season with an injured right toe, falling short of 1,000 receiving yards for just the second time in his eight-year career.
Green has 602 receptions for 8,907 yards and 63 touchdowns in 111 games since the Bengals selected him fourth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.
Elsewhere, left tackle Cordy Glenn missed another practice as he remains in concussion protocol. He was concussed during the preseason on Aug. 15.
With first-round pick Jonah Williams out for the season, veteran Andre Smith started at left tackle in Week 1, allowing a sack and committing a holding penalty.
Meanwhile, the Bengals waived quarterback Jeff Driskel from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Driskel, 26, started five games in 2018 in place of injured starter Andy Dalton, going 1-4 while throwing for 1,003 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. He was beaten out for the backup job by fourth-round rookie Ryan Finley, and Jacob Dolegala was named the third-stringer.
–Field Level Media
Report: Chargers TE Henry (knee) out 4-6 weeks
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry sustained a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee in the season opener, the team announced Wednesday.
The Chargers said that Henry will continue to be evaluated and that a timeframe for his return has not been determined.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter, however, reported that Henry will be sidelined four to six weeks.
Fellow tight ends Virgil Green and Sean Culkin likely will receive a boost in playing time in place of Henry, who recorded four catches for 60 yards in Los Angeles’ 30-24 overtime win over Indianapolis on Sunday.
Henry’s current injury is the second significant one of his young career. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Henry tore his ACL on the first day of OTAs in May 2018.
Henry, 24, has 85 catches for 1,117 yards and 12 touchdowns in 30 career games (24 starts) since being selected by the Chargers in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
— Field Level Media
Chiefs QB Mahomes (ankle) practices
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes participated in practice Wednesday, three days after injuring his left ankle in the team’s season opener.
“Right now, he feels pretty good,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, via TheAthletic.com.
Mahomes sustained the injury in Sunday’s 40-26 win over Jacksonville after getting sacked by defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. The reigning NFL MVP didn’t miss a play as he was able to have his ankle taped while emotions boiled over between the teams, with the fracas resulting in the ejection of Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack.
Mahomes, who turns 24 next week, finished 25 of 33 for 378 yards and three touchdowns for the Chiefs (1-0), who visit Oakland (1-0) on Sunday.
Mahomes threw for 50 touchdowns and 5,097 yards last season, his first as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback. He averaged 318.6 yards per game passing and completed 66 percent of his passes.
— Field Level Media
Broncos OT James to miss multiple weeks
Denver Broncos right
Denver Broncos right tackle Ja’Wuan James will miss “at least a couple of weeks” with a left knee sprain, head coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday.
A report from 9News Denver said James’ absence will be “several weeks,” but the big free agent addition will avoid injured reserve, which would have kept him out for at least eight games.
James, who signed a four-year, $51 million contract with Denver in the spring, was hurt early in the second quarter of Monday night’s season opener against the Oakland Raiders. He was replaced by Elijah Wilkinson, who allowed two sacks over the final three quarters, according to STATS LLC.
Now in his sixth NFL campaign, the 27-year-old James has played all 16 games in a season just twice. He missed 18 games due to injury from 2015-18 with the Miami Dolphins.
Wilkinson, 24, made seven starts last season as an injury fill-in at right guard, though he is a tackle by trade. He allowed 3.5 sacks but did not commit any penalties.
On Sunday, Denver hosts the Chicago Bears and Khalil Mack, the former Defensive Player of the Year who rushes primarily off the offense’s right side.
Meanwhile, the Broncos placed wideout Tim Patrick on injured reserve with a broken hand and signed wideout River Cracraft to the active roster.
Patrick, 25, will have surgery but could be able to return later in the season. He had 23 catches for 315 yards and one touchdown in 16 games (four starts) last season.
Cracraft, 24, has one career catch. He’s worked primarily as a punt returner.
–Field Level Media
Woods practicing again after knee surgery
Tiger Woods is back on the course, about five weeks after he had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.
“I got the clearance last week to start full practice, and so I played nine holes the other day,” Woods told Michael Strahan in an interview aired Friday on “Good Morning America.”
“It’s sore, yeah, but now I can start lifting and getting my muscle back and getting my weight up.”
The surgery was to repair cartilage damage that was described as minor.
Woods has had five knee surgeries.
He is expected to play at the first-even Zozo Championship in Japan, set for Oct. 24-27. He also is scheduled to play earlier that week in a skins tournament with Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day.
He will captain the United States team at the 2019 Presidents Cup in Australia later this year and hasn’t ruled out adding himself to the team as a captain’s pick.
Woods, 43, concluded his 2019 PGA season on Aug. 18 with a tied-for-37th finish at the BMW Championship. He finished the campaign ranked No. 42 in the FedEx Cup standings.
–Field Level Media
Patriots LB Roberts seeks inquiry for police harassment
New England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts, who
New England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts, who says he was harassed by police in the driveway of his Fort Bend County home in Texas during a traffic stop in March, wants a further investigation into the incident.
Jennine Hovell-Cox, Roberts’ attorney, told USA Today Sports that she made a request to the district attorney of Fort Bend County to further investigate the sheriff’s department over the March 10 incident, when the player was pulled over for speeding.
Roberts, who is heading into his fourth season with the Patriots after they made him a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Houston, was stopped in Richmond, a Houston suburb, allegedly for driving 59 mph in a 35 mph zone. He also received a citation for not providing proof of insurance.
The dashcam video of the incident obtained by USA Today shows Roberts, 25, getting out of his sports car with his hands in the air after arriving at the driveway of his home.
“Get back in the car” Fort Bend County Sheriff deputy Adam Watkins tells Roberts.
“This is my house,” says Roberts, who does get back in his car.
Watkins, calling for backup about “the big black man,” also says, “I told him to get back in. He wouldn’t comply. I had to yell at him pretty hard.”
Watkins also told Roberts’ wife to return to their home after she checked to see what was happening. Charges were not officially filed.
The sheriff’s office made phone calls to Roberts to apologize for the incident and said the ticket was dismissed, according to Hovell-Cox.
“We believe that once the dashcam footage was seen by Deputy Watkins’ supervisors and realizing who Elandon is, a decision was made to halt everything,” Hovell-Cox told USA Today.
Ten days after the stop, Roberts reportedly filed a complaint, writing that he “felt so harassed I couldn’t even remember where my insurance paper was in my car.”
In a statement to USA Today, Roberts said, “Unfortunately, these types of things are happening all too often to African Americans. People are becoming desensitized to them. Being harassed in your own yard simply because you are a ‘big black man’ should never become the norm. To the person being harassed, it is frightening, disrespectful and embarrassing.
“I have no interest in any financial gain from releasing this story. My only hope is that these types of bias-based traffic stops can end and that, perhaps, other black drivers might see how to de-escalate a threatening situation.”
In a May document obtained by USA Today, Roberts’ previous complaint was dismissed by the internal affairs division of the sheriff’s office and the matter was closed. The deputy was ordered by a supervisor to “go through refresher training” on traffic stops.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Chargers’ Gordon demands new deal or trade
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will not report to training camp without a new contract, ESPN reported Thursday.
Gordon also reportedly told the Chargers that failure to reach agreement on a contract would result in a trade demand. Gordon’s agent, Fletcher Smith, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter of the holdout and trade scenarios on Thursday.
The Chargers are scheduled to open training camp July 25.
Gordon signed a four-year, $10.67 million deal as a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, and in April, the Chargers exercised their fifth-year option for $5.61 million for 2019. The 26-year-old, who has 38 touchdowns over the past three seasons, did not attend voluntary workouts with the Chargers but did report to minicamp in June.
–Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was ticketed in the July 4 crash that led to the amputation of his left arm, ESPN reported.
ESPN, which obtained a copy of the report from the Florida Highway Patrol, said Norton was cited with an improper lane change. He suddenly pulled his F-250 truck in front of a Maserati and clipped it, sending his car into a concrete barrier.
The Maserati driver was not injured. The report said drugs or alcohol were not believed to be involved in the accident.
–New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Carl Granderson was taken into custody during a court date and ordered to serve six months in jail by the presiding judge, who refused to accept a plea deal entered in his sexual assault case.
Granderson pleaded not guilty in April to one count of third-degree sexual assault and another count of sexual battery. He agreed to a plea deal that would have reduced the charges from a felony to a misdemeanor count of unlawful contact and canceled a jury trial that was scheduled to start Monday.
However, Judge Tori Kricken of the Albany County (Wyo.) District Court called off the deal and remanded him to jail immediately. The judge also assigned a one-year jail sentence on the sexual battery charge, which will be suspended upon completion of the six-month jail term. It will be converted to one year of supervised probation.
–Former New York Jets coach Walt Michaels has died. He was 89.
According to the Times Leader of Wilkes-Barre, Michaels died Wednesday in his hometown of Swoyersville in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Michaels’ daughter, Mary Ann, told the newspaper that Michaels died six years to the day after his wife, Betty, passed away on July 10, 2013.
Michaels had a 39-47-1 record in six seasons as coach of the Jets from 1977-82. His teams reached the playoffs twice — including losing to the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Championship Game in the strike-shortened 1982 season. He guided New York to a 10-5-1 record in 1981.
–Field Level Media
Titans TE Walker cleared to play, nears 500 receptions
Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker returned to practice on Friday and was cleared to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.
Walker missed the two previous days of practice due to a knee injury. He was a full participant on Friday.
“I have great coaches, a great training staff,” Walker told reporters. “I felt good today, running around, so I am looking to play on Sunday.”
Walker enters Sunday’s contest with 499 career receptions and is looking to become the sixth active tight end with 500 or more.
“I didn’t even know that I was reaching that mark,” Walker said. “Our PR department let me know about it. At the end of the day, I don’t think about it because when you think about things like that you tend to mess up. I am just going to go about my day and play on Sunday and if I get the catch, I get the catch. If I don’t, I don’t.
“I look to surpass that 500 mark, and we’ll see what happens.”
Walker has 16 catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns this season.
The only Tennessee player ruled out against Atlanta is offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile (knee).
–Field Level Media
Broncos TE Butt has setback, could go on IR
Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt will sit out this week and perhaps much longer after his surgically repaired left knee didn’t respond well following Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Butt played 11 snaps, catching two passes for 17 yards, on Saturday in his first game action since tearing his ACL during a practice last September. It was Butt’s third torn ACL dating back to college, after he tore his right ACL twice while at Michigan.
“When he starts to feel good and plays or practices, then it flares back up again,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters Tuesday of Butt’s left knee. “It’s just something we’re going to have to deal with here. He won’t play in (Thursday’s preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals), and he may miss some time.”
Asked if that meant Butt would sit out a few games on the 53-man roster or go on injured reserve, Fangio replied, “Both options are open there. We’ll see how it all shakes up.”
Butt, 24, missed all of his rookie season in 2017 after tearing his ACL in his final college game. He returned to play in three games last season, catching eight passes for 85 yards, before tearing his ACL in practice leading up to Week 4.
If Butt were placed on IR before the cutdown to the 53-man roster, he would miss the full 2019 season. If he went on IR after the cutdown, he could be eligible to return after eight weeks.
The Broncos drafted tight end Noah Fant 20th overall in April, and he is close to full health after a minor ankle sprain Monday against the San Francisco 49ers. Veteran Jeff Heuerman and second-year man Troy Fumagalli have each missed brief time in training camp with injuries, while promising undrafted rookie Austin Fort (ACL) and converted wideout Bug Howard (hand) are already on injured reserve.
–Field Level Media
49ers rookie DE Bosa misses practice due to ankle
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa sat out Wednesday’s practice at Youngstown State due to an ankle injury.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said the team is being cautious with Bosa’s ankle, and that is why the rookie was held out of the workout at the school’s soccer stadium. The 49ers are practicing in Ohio for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals after opening the season in Florida with a 31-17 win at Tampa Bay.
“I’m worried about that for anybody who’s ever had a high-ankle sprain,” Shanahan told reporters. “High-ankle sprains usually linger throughout the year.”
Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, missed the entire preseason with a high-ankle sprain. He had three tackles, one sack and three QB hits during his NFL debut against the Buccaneers.
Bosa played in just three games for Ohio State during his final college campaign last season after undergoing core muscle surgery.
Running back Tevin Coleman (ankle) also missed practice and is likely to miss the game against the Bengals. He was injured against Tampa Bay.
Also sitting out were receiver Jalen Hurd (back), offensive tackle Joe Staley (not injury related) and receiver Trent Taylor (foot). Linebacker Mark Nzeocha (illness) and safety Jimmie Ward (broken finger) were limited participants.
–Field Level Media
Patriots WR Edelman (chest) questionable vs. Bills
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s AFC East showdown against the Buffalo Bills, according to the team’s injury report released Friday.
Edelman, 33, was forced to leave their 30-14 win over the New York Jets in Week 3. He caught seven passes for 62 yards and a touchdown before suffering a reported rib injury shortly before halftime which kept him out for the rest of the game.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reported after the win that X-rays on Edelman’s ribs were negative, and he returned to practice fully this week. The 11-year veteran leads the Patriots with 17 receptions for 196 yards this season.
Others designated as questionable for the 3-0 Patriots when they travel to 3-0 Buffalo on Sunday include running back Rex Burkhead (foot), tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle), left tackle Marshall Newhouse (illness), defensive end Michael Bennett (shoulder), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (shoulder) and safety Nate Ebner (groin).
This is the latest into a season that both the Patriots and Bills have faced each other with both teams undefeated. The last time these teams played while having more than one win while without a loss was in 2011, when Buffalo beat New England 34-31 in Week 3.
–Field Level Media
Report: NFL set to drop full-time status for officials
The
The NFL is set to feature part-time officials next season rather than granting full-time positions, according to a report from ESPN on Thursday night.
The decision comes as the league and officials negotiate on a new contract with the NFL Referees Association. The current deal is set to expire next May.
ESPN reported that the league still has the ability to change its decision and re-introduce full-time officiating positions for next season.
The league employed about 20 percent of its officials on a full-time basis last season, according to ESPN. Those who are categorized as part-time are required to stay away from league business from the end of the season until May. Regardless of designation, all officials effectively work full-time once the season begins.
Officiating has drawn intense scrutiny over the past several seasons, particularly in the wake of a non-call that helped the Los Angeles Rams capture the NFC title over the New Orleans Saints. A soon-to-expire contract, along with pressure for improved officiating from players, coaches and fans, could create a tense negotiation process between the league and the officials’ union.
In 2012, the NFL used replacement officials for several weeks after failing to reach an agreement in time with its officials.
–Field Level Media
Report: WR Adams’ toe injury not believed to be serious
A day after his career night was cut short by what appeared to be a foot or toe injury, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams on Friday underwent an MRI exam, and the news appears to be closer to good than it is bad.
While he would not rule out Adams missing time with the injury, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Adams’ injury is “not believed to be serious,” adding that the team will be careful with Adams and, “if he misses time, it may not be much.”
Immediately after the game, Adams, 26, told reporters the injury was a turf toe-type injury and, when asked if his toe was too sore or swollen to put his shoe on, replied, “I don’t even want to try.”
Adams had 10 grabs for a career-high 180 yards on Thursday night, but was injured with about 10 minutes to play and did not return to the game. His absence was felt as the Packers’ last-minute bid to tie the game came up short when quarterback Aaron Rodgers was intercepted in the end zone. The Philadelphia Eagles won the game at Lambeau Field 34-27, handing Green Bay its first loss of the season.
Adams had a breakout season in 2018, grabbing 111 balls for 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns — all career-high marks. He has 378 yards on 25 catches so far this season but has yet to find the end zone.
–Field Level Media
Report: Bucs’ Pierre-Paul cleared to rehab
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has been cleared by team and independent doctors to resume rehab activities in his recovery from a fractured vertebra in his neck, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
Pierre-Paul has not been cleared for football activities, but he can now work toward getting into playing shape with eyes on a potential midseason return.
Pierre-Paul fractured the vertebra in a car accident on May 2 and has been on the non-football injury list since training camp opened. Head coach Bruce Arians has said there is hope Pierre-Paul could return in October.
The Bucs’ bye week is in Week 7 (Oct. 20), perhaps providing a window before the Oct. 27 game at Tennessee.
Pierre-Paul, 30, led the Bucs with 12.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits last season after arriving via trade from the New York Giants.
He is expected to play more as a linebacker in defensive coordinator Todd Bowles’ 3-4 scheme.
–Field Level Media
Diaz shoots 62 to grab lead at John Deere
Roberto Diaz
Roberto Diaz of Mexico fired a 9-under-par 62 to jump atop the leaderboard after the first day of the John Deere Classic on Thursday in Silvis, Ill.
Diaz tallied seven birdies and carded an eagle on the 10th hole. The 32-year-old is seeking his first win on the PGA Tour in his 50th start.
“I just feel that everything clicked today,” Diaz said. “I’ve been playing pretty solid throughout the year. The driver has been awesome. I’ve been hitting a lot of fairways, and today I hit good numbers all day, and that helps.”
Adam Long and Russell Henley are two strokes back after both shot 64 in the opening round.
Long, who earned his first PGA Tour win at the Dessert Classic earlier this year, was in first heading into the clubhouse at 7 under after carding three birdies over his final five holes at TPC Deere Run. He finished one stroke shy of matching the best round of his career.
Starting on the back nine in the afternoon wave, Henley reached 8 under before his drive on the final hole found the right rough. He was unable to scramble for par and fell back into a tie with Long.
“I’ve been hitting it well lately,” Henley said. “My scores haven’t really shown it. I feel like I hit a lot of approach shots close, made a few putts when I gave myself the opportunity, and really just wasn’t a very stressful round. I didn’t feel like I had to work too hard to make par, so just put the ball into play, and I’m thankful for a nice round.”
Six players are tied for fourth at six under, with a group of 10 sitting another stroke back.
Zach Johnson made his 18th consecutive start in the event, which is not far from his hometown of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He is on the event’s board of directors and had played 41 consecutive rounds at TPC Deere Run at par or better before bogeying the 18th hole on Thursday to shoot 1 over.
“Coming into the week, I was extremely excited,” Johnson told the Golf Channel. “I’d seen a lot of good work. I’ve seen a lot of improvement and positives. And I’ve had three weeks off … in those three weeks I worked really hard. The work I was doing was very strategic, and I’m still going to trust the fact that work with surface at some point. It just didn’t today, for whatever reason.”
Defending champion Michael Kim entered having missed 17 straight cuts. He shot a 2-over 73 and will need to scramble to make the cut.
Ho Sung Choi, a 45-year-old South Korean whose swing has been nicknamed “The Fisherman Swing,” shot 1 under in his second career PGA Tour start. He missed the cut at this year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The field is limited due to top players being in Europe preparing for The Open Championship next week.
NOTES: The event holds the final available spot into the field for next week’s Open Championship, which would go to the top player not otherwise exempt who finishes inside the top five and ties. The JDC provides a charter flight to players traveling to The Open on Sunday night.
–Field Level Media
Saints DE Granderson jailed after judge denies plea deal
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Carl Granderson was taken into custody during a court date Thursday and ordered to serve six months in jail by the presiding judge, who refused to accept a plea deal entered in his sexual assault case.
Granderson pleaded not guilty in April to one count of third-degree sexual assault and another count of sexual battery. He agreed to a plea deal that would have reduced the charges from a felony to a misdemeanor count of unlawful contact and canceled a jury trial that was scheduled to start Monday.
However, Judge Tori Kricken of the Albany County (Wyo.) District Court called off the deal and remanded him to jail immediately. The judge also assigned a one-year jail sentence on the sexual battery charge, which will be suspended upon completion of the six-month jail term. It will be converted to one year of supervised probation.
The Saints were abundantly aware of the charges against Granderson, but gave him a team-high $85,000 to sign as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming in April.
During minicamp in June, Saints coach Sean Payton said, “We felt real comfortable with everything we knew, and so far he’s done a good job here.”
The alleged assault occurred Nov. 25, after the Wyoming season had ended, and off campus, according to the school.
Granderson graduated Dec. 15, but the football program did not offer an immediate defense of Granderson.
“The sexual assault charges recently filed against Carl Granderson are serious, and the allegations are troubling,” Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said in a statement. “I want to assure the people of Wyoming that we hold our young men to the highest of standards, and this alleged behavior is unacceptable.”
In four seasons with the Cowboys, Granderson had 96 tackles, 16.5 sacks and three interceptions. He also played in the Senior Bowl.
Granderson became the third Wyoming athlete, and second football player, to face criminal charges during the 2018-19 school year.
–Field Level Media
QB Stafford (hip) questionable for Lions
Quarterback Matthew Stafford has a hip
Quarterback Matthew Stafford has a hip injury and is questionable to play Sunday when the Detroit Lions host the Kansas City Chiefs.
Stafford, 31, was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was listed as limited on Friday’s injury report.
If Stafford can’t go, coach Matt Patricia will turn to either David Blough, an undrafted rookie from Purdue, or the recently signed Jeff Driskel, who backed up Andy Dalton in Cincinnati in 2018.
When Dalton was sidelined with a thumb injury, Driskel started five games, tallying a 1-4 record.
Stafford, the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, has been remarkably durable since his first two seasons in the league. He played in all 16 games from 2011 through 2018, as well as all three games this season – 131 games in a row.
So far in 2019, Stafford completed 62.6 percent of his passes (67 of 107) for 831 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions for the Lions (2-0-1).
Also on Detroit’s injury report: defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot) is out. Wide receiver Danny Amendola (chest), cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) and defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand (elbow) were listed as questionable.
–Field Level Media